red zone offense was the problem

here's a unifying theory on jones career and really the last 4 years of offensive turbulence - in 2019 and 2022 the nyg had a competent offensive schemes/playcallers and they were thereby competent in the red zone.
in 2020 and 2021 they had incompetent people running the offense and their red zone offense simply did not produce enough touchdowns.
here are an assortment of numbers to back it up, shout out to christian because i put a lot of this together in his bortles thread.
overall nyg offense td% in red zone by year:
|2019 - 57% (tied 15th)
2020 - 46% (2nd worst)
2021 - 45% (worst)
2022 - 64% (7th best)
daniel jones td: ints in rz by year:
|2019 14 tds / 0 ints
2020 7 tds / 2 ints
2021 7 tds / 0 ints
2022 18 tds / 1 int
nyg kickers fg attempts < 39 yards by year:
|2019 = 12
2020 = 17
2021 = 18
2022 = 11
and for good measure, the impact of co-oc joe judge on mac jones 2021 vs. 2022:
|2021 = NE td% in red zone 63% (7th best)
2022 = NE td% in red zone 41% (worst in football)
mac jones RZ tds/ints
2021 = 16 tds / 1 int
2022 = 7 tds / 1 int
so the joe judge offense is consistent. roughly every other game he converts a td into a field goal compared to 3 different offensive coordinators in adjacent seasons with mostly the same personnel.
Jones improved DRAMATICALLY this year, his pocket presence and decision shows the game has finally slowed down. Jones is not done ascending. Play calling was very bad, but Jones also shows obvious improvement.
It's always amazing to me that QBs show better pocket presence when they aren't getting hit less than 1.5 seconds after the snap.
i also thought the red zone scoring problems were both scheme-related and jones-slow-brain related.
of course focusing on the underwhelming shurmur-shula and judge-garrett combos ignores how epically bad the defense was under those two HCs as well.
It's crazy the difference.
i looked at the individual season splits of each qb on profootballreference (d jones' 2022 linked below, to get other years you just need to toggle the years in the drop down).
im not sure if there's a way to create a custom leaderboard, but here's what i think is a useful proxy - the career splits of good qbs.
i.e.
eli manning had 236 rz tds out of 366 tds (this is just passing to save time). 64%.
aaron rodgers had 318 out of 474 = 67%.
tom brady had 458 out of 648 = 71%.
passing tds only jones has 36 out of 60 = 60%. but split out by the 2 years:
2019 + 2022 = 24 out of 39 = 62% (his 8 rushing tds would push this to 32 out of 39 and 82%).
2020 + 2021 = 12 out of 21 = 57% (he amazingly had 0 rushing tds in rz these 2 years)
https://www.pro-football-reference.com/players/J/JoneDa05/splits/2022/ - ( New Window )
the td he threw to james last week was exactly that. i didnt think that improv skill was something that could be improved to the degree he has done so this year. those are the romo/russ/mahomes back breaking touchdowns when a defense does everything right and still gets beat.
his success in the rz this year is to a credit of the coaching and his coachability/improvement in that area. earlier in the year the coaches scheme a lot of walk in tds like all the TE touchdowns, but as the year has gone on jones has shown the ability to make things happen even when the defense doesnt take the bait.
Rushing TD's Passing
2019 11 30
2020 13 12
2021 8 15
2022 20 16
They have made strides to address the LOS issue but another boost is needed in the IOL and Neal to advance. They correctly have utilized the talent for now imv.
Next year the outside gets addressed. Improved OL play with that fix hopefully gets passing TD's at 30 plus.
Giants will be a upper 20's scoring team if all goes well. They will keep the balance but have more big play in the pass game imv.
I think it has been a brilliant overall game strategy consideration the D issues with how they are playing offense (WR's and PB limitations).
Agree Jones is more comfortable in the system and the players have executed with good coaching behind it.
lamar = 72 rz passing tds / 101 total = 71%
kyler = 53 / 84 = 63%
dak = 100 / 165 = 61%
herbert = 66 / 92 = 72%
so Jones' 12 rz / 15 total passing tds = 80%
he's perhaps overachieving in the red zone but under achieving from outside the rz in terms of big plays (which makes sense given they dont have big play WRs).
so what was THE problem?
I wonder if red zone design is based more on Daboll's experience or Kafka's.
Because I want to say the Chiefs were elite in the red zone. Of course, that was Reid/Bienemy outfront, with Kafka riding in the backseat. But they always ran great stuff ( granted, they had The Savant who could always save any broken play). So, I could see Kafka having a tremendous catalog of plays/creativity...
It's good to have coaches that come from systems that are innovative and progressive compared to the last regime.
i don't agree with "best". he is a viable deep threat but he's not close to one of the best.
he's top 25 in both 20+ and 40+ but half as many behind the true leaders like Hill, AJB, Jefferson, Lamb, Adams, Waddle, Evans. Those guys are on another galaxy in terms of ability.
id like to see them take more shots to him and i think we will start seeing that as this offense keeps adding wrinkles but there is no amount of volume that will ever get him to the level of the guys above.
2022 receiving leaders sorted by 20+ yard receptions - ( New Window )
It's a matter of taking the next step. Neal is a much better run blocker than pass for now. AT has been able to run block better this year. Last year he couldn't get push. The IOL is better at run blocking.
You go more KC? Well let's hope Bellinger takes a step up next year. That will help. Kelce has 12 TD's this year. 11 and 9 the two years prior.
We will see where it goes but reasonable to expect a good bump next year in offensive production imv.
He’s only 1 of 5 receivers in the NFL with a 10+ YPT and has dramatically fewer targets then the other 4.
It’s Waddle, Brown, Slayton, Hill, Higgins. The other are all over 100, and Slayton is at 71.
Logically, if a guy has elite YPT numbers, you’d throw him the ball as much as possible. Something is sideways.
i think for the majority of the year the offense was playing with 0 margin for error so they didn't risk lower probability big plays (and higher probability sacks/pressures).
the last 3 weeks hodgins has fully emerged as a full time player and the OL has held up. Glowinski and Feliciano have allowed 0 sacks in the last 3 games and very few pressures. 3 total sacks in 3 weeks vs. good defensive lines.
i think a logical next step is more shots downfield to slayton.
that said i dont expect elite efficiency to hold up because his hands arent very reliable and he tends to be mistake prone. his fumble vs indy was the latest example but his wide open drop cost them a game a few weeks ago and earlier in the year he was close to dropping the long td vs. jax.
here's his pff grade by depth. he has 2 drops out of 7 on target downfield throws and 11 targets. by way of comparison tyreek also has 2 drops but on almost 4x more targets (37).
Maybe it's a trust issue with Jones and the staff for the other options. It seems there have been a lot of throws to James & Hodgins in the short and intermediate range between the hashes. Easier throws for Jones, and these guys are getting open to execute...?
another possibility is defenses were giving more attention to slayton and saying "let's make richie james and isaiah hodgins beat us".
i think the dual emergences of a balanced passing game and an offensive line that can protect over these last 3 games has created an offense with a very different ceiling than the one we saw in the first 13 games.
Giants have a long way to go. Next year, they may improve but not be a playoff team. At least we know the Giants have a coaching staff that knows how to coach offense and defense.
i dont think he's an enigma, he's got elite speed but not elite hands. he is engram-ish. when he makes catches he looks good. when he drops balls he drives you crazy.
he's darius featherstone.
Jones improved DRAMATICALLY this year, his pocket presence and decision shows the game has finally slowed down. Jones is not done ascending. Play calling was very bad, but Jones also shows obvious improvement.
I know you said your studying of Jones on the all-22 angle changed your opinion of Jones. Did you also study the all-22 angle when you considered him to be “epic bad”?
Slayton's big play threat is opening up the middle of the field for the others
Slayton's targets continue to go down and James's continue to go up. Over the last month, Slayton has 19. James has 42. Hodgins has 27.
Maybe it's a trust issue with Jones and the staff for the other options. It seems there have been a lot of throws to James & Hodgins in the short and intermediate range between the hashes. Easier throws for Jones, and these guys are getting open to execute...?
another possibility is defenses were giving more attention to slayton and saying "let's make richie james and isaiah hodgins beat us".
i think the dual emergences of a balanced passing game and an offensive line that can protect over these last 3 games has created an offense with a very different ceiling than the one we saw in the first 13 games.
Perhaps but caution ahead. The Giants adjustment was opening series with the pass (2nd WFT 3rd drive). They essentially used it as its running game to keep the clock and chains moving. Both Indy and Minny were just better matchups.
I think Minny they can function again on O.
If they win the big test comes against either Philly, San Fran, Dallas. They all have outstanding fronts and good overall D's. I expect them to be prepared for the change. It will be our OL where they game will be won or lost imv.
The box scores tell the story of the Giants losses starting with Seattle. They couldn't run like earlier in the year. Hope is that they found enough improvement in the pass game if this happens again.
But you look at a player like AJ Brown who has a slightly lower catch rate than (62.2 vs. Slayton’s 64.8). And factor in Jones’s on target rate is roughly 2 points better than Hurts, so these are really similar players.
You pro rate out Slayton to 135 targets (Brown’s), and both have 2 fumbles on the year, Slayton would be a top 15 WR.
The measurements indicate you should throw to Slayton more. I think there’s more too it. Pass pro, Jones, etc.
I can't figure him out and his status with the NYG.
i dont think he's an enigma, he's got elite speed but not elite hands. he is engram-ish. when he makes catches he looks good. when he drops balls he drives you crazy.
he's darius featherstone.
More than that. His ball skills are questionable as well. At times they're excellent and at other times he mistimes his jumps
Eagles also have two outstanding WR's and a good TE.
They are what you call a problem offense. They can beat you either way and I doubt you find many games where they got stuffed in the run enabling the big plays to flow.
Johnson being hurt can really change that dynamic imv.
But you look at a player like AJ Brown who has a slightly lower catch rate than (62.2 vs. Slayton’s 64.8). And factor in Jones’s on target rate is roughly 2 points better than Hurts, so these are really similar players.
You pro rate out Slayton to 135 targets (Brown’s), and both have 2 fumbles on the year, Slayton would be a top 15 WR.
The measurements indicate you should throw to Slayton more. I think there’s more too it. Pass pro, Jones, etc.
AJB is as much a better player as Hill.
0 drops on 26 deep targets. 80% catch rate on contested catches. 7 touchdowns. sorry, again different planets in terms of ball skills and general talent level.
Slayton's big play threat is opening up the middle of the field for the others
I thought about that. Maybe more of a Sy question if Slayton is causing a safety to cheat to his side - more - and that's opening the middle more for our dynamic No-Namers. Further, maybe a healthy Bellinger has caused a ripple effect, too.
Like I suggested in other threads, maybe all the reps these guys are getting now in practice has conveyed to live action and Jones/staff just trust these guys more.
But you look at a player like AJ Brown who has a slightly lower catch rate than (62.2 vs. Slayton’s 64.8). And factor in Jones’s on target rate is roughly 2 points better than Hurts, so these are really similar players.
You pro rate out Slayton to 135 targets (Brown’s), and both have 2 fumbles on the year, Slayton would be a top 15 WR.
The measurements indicate you should throw to Slayton more. I think there’s more too it. Pass pro, Jones, etc.
so slayton and AJ brown are interchangeable players?
slayton on PHL is a top 15 WR?
Do you suppose they will be paid roughly the same as well?
I like slayton, but i don't see how he gets 25 mil
does any of that pass the smell test?
You may be onto something with Bellinger. Sy was pretty favorable in his review. Pretty traumatic injury so maybe some time to get back to speed. O took a pretty big dive when he was hurt especially in the run game.
87 catches, 1366 YDs, 4TDs, 57 1st downs
There’s no question Slayton doesn’t have elite reliability, but there’s really no data to support he wouldn’t have elite productivity with more touches at the same efficiency.
Tyreek Hill is a much better player than Slayton, that’s not debatable.
But you look at a player like AJ Brown who has a slightly lower catch rate than (62.2 vs. Slayton’s 64.8). And factor in Jones’s on target rate is roughly 2 points better than Hurts, so these are really similar players.
You pro rate out Slayton to 135 targets (Brown’s), and both have 2 fumbles on the year, Slayton would be a top 15 WR.
The measurements indicate you should throw to Slayton more. I think there’s more too it. Pass pro, Jones, etc.
so slayton and AJ brown are interchangeable players?
slayton on PHL is a top 15 WR?
Do you suppose they will be paid roughly the same as well?
I like slayton, but i don't see how he gets 25 mil
does any of that pass the smell test?
nope not on the same planet.
here's marquez valdez scantling who i think is the exact right UFA comp and talent comp.
we could probably wonder the same as slayton/jones/kafka/reid, why havent we seen mahomes/kafka/reid target him downfield more? imo the answer is the same thing they probably see every day in practice, he's not reliable completing the catch. here are MVS' receiving depth numbers. just like slayton he only has 1 deep td on the year.
87 catches, 1366 YDs, 4TDs, 57 1st downs
There’s no question Slayton doesn’t have elite reliability, but there’s really no data to support he wouldn’t have elite productivity with more touches at the same efficiency.
you can't just prorate volume to that extent (2x) and expect efficiency to remain the same.
and on top of that AJB is producing despite facing much different attention from opposing defenses.
no offense intended but if you think slayton is anywhere close to AJB it's one of the stupidest arguments on BBI today if not the stupidest.
christian : 12:50 pm : link : reply
I know I keep going back to this, but Slayton is statistically one of the best big play WRs in the league. His low target rate says something about him, Jones, or the offense.
What I’m pointing out is if it were just a matter of efficiency (catch rate), the answer would be just throw him the ball more. We probably both agree Daboll is smart enough, if that was the answer he’d do it.
Drops are an emotional stat, so I don’t put a lot of stock in that analytically. Slayton catches the ball at the same rate as Brown, so he’s equally efficient. The Eagles live with the same amount of catches per throw.
So back to my original comment. Why don’t the Giants throw the ball to Slayton more? It’s deeper than his 64.8 catch rate, which isn’t bad.
so what was THE problem?
Like most things in life, it's not just one thing. In short, better coaching and better execution.
What has helped lead to that this season: A much better redzone scheme that is less predictable. A reliable offensive line. An ability to run the football in the redzone. Versatile weapons that can win off mis-direction. A tight end that can both block and catch. Execution across the board to score TDs instead of field goals.
It's all been much, much better this year since week 1.
christian : 12:50 pm : link : reply
Drops are an emotional stat, so I don’t put a lot of stock in that analytically. Slayton catches the ball at the same rate as Brown, so he’s equally efficient. The Eagles live with the same amount of catches per throw.
What do you mean by this? AJ Brown drops 3.7% of his targets, meanwhile Slayton is at 9.9%. That's a massive gap.
christian : 12:50 pm : link : reply
Drops are an emotional stat, so I don’t put a lot of stock in that analytically. Slayton catches the ball at the same rate as Brown, so he’s equally efficient. The Eagles live with the same amount of catches per throw.
What do you mean by this? AJ Brown drops 3.7% of his targets, meanwhile Slayton is at 9.9%. That's a massive gap.
Brown catches 62.2% of his targets and Slayton catches 64.8%.
Daniel Jones throws 81% of his throws on target. Jalen Hurts throws 78.6% of his throws on target.
Minny Jones 30/42 334 8.0
It's about the matchup. WFT has a outstanding D and excellent Pass D and rush. It is why they went to the short passing game as they couldn't run. Hence the YPA
Minny has one of the worst pass defenses in the league. The OL was not great and they were good enough. Hence the YPA
The Giants staff also felt Minny would score more than WFT.
It not about pro rating. It's about matchup and understanding your team and capabilities.
If they tried the down field pass game against WFT. Sacks, incompletions, turnovers, etc. See second half WFT first game.
The next big question will be how they can handle a upper tier D. They have struggled here this year.
that's why MVS got paid 1/3 of what Hill/AJB got in the same offseason despite not costing a 1st round pick+ in trade comp.
that's why id bet on Slayton getting paid similarly to MVS (imo).
if there's just 1 team in the league that thinks slayton's numbers could extrapolate the way you did above they are going to pay him like Christian Kirk. That's not impossible but id bet against that happening. if the nyg thought that was at all a possibility they wouldn't have forced him to take a pay cut and benched him for sills/golladay.
here were MVS' deep numbers last year (2021) with Rodgers winning MVP.
why didn't they give him more opportunities? because he wasnt good on contested catches and not only were the chances of hitting these plays low (6/22), but only 1/6 hit for a TD.
AJB has 7 tds on 26 targets deep and an 80% contested catch rate. the odds are way higher because he's way more talented and that translates into a very big difference in probability of success, which is why he gets 2-3x as many opportunities.
.
so what was THE problem?
Like most things in life, it's not just one thing. In short, better coaching and better execution.
What has helped lead to that this season: 1) A much better redzone scheme that is less predictable. 2) A reliable offensive line. 3) An ability to run the football in the redzone. 4) Versatile weapons that can win off mis-direction. 5) A tight end that can both block and catch. 6) Execution across the board to score TDs instead of field goals.
It's all been much, much better this year since week 1.
if you had to rank all the factors you listed which i numbered for you from most impactful to least, how do you think you'd do that?
the yoy differences in 2, 4, 5 are all easily debateable meanwhile 1, 3, 6 are all different versions of "better execution in the rz" it would seem you agree with the threads premise.
looking just at his deep numbers is super small sample size so i dont consider the 2/2 100 ctc% any more accurately representative than the 28.6% drop rate.
expand both to all 70 targets and his overall contested catch rate is 7/15 so right around 45% and his overall drop rate is right around 10% (which is below average, i think 6% is league average).
Maybe it's a trust issue with Jones and the staff for the other options. It seems there have been a lot of throws to James & Hodgins in the short and intermediate range between the hashes. Easier throws for Jones, and these guys are getting open to execute...?
Yep. Hodgkins and James are Shepard-like. They catch the short hooks, outs and slants that one-read Jones can throw. They have given up throwing intermediate or long passes. [/quote]
Been saying this all year. DJ is a total one read QB. Daboll stressed to him to run if first read is not there. That is why the strip sacks and negative plays have disappeared. When Jones has all day to throw he usually runs anyway. Daboll has worked around DJ's lack of field vision and has played to his strengths .
Drops are an emotional stat, so I don’t put a lot of stock in that analytically. Slayton catches the ball at the same rate as Brown, so he’s equally efficient. The Eagles live with the same amount of catches per throw.
What do you mean by this? AJ Brown drops 3.7% of his targets, meanwhile Slayton is at 9.9%. That's a massive gap.
Brown catches 62.2% of his targets and Slayton catches 64.8%.
Daniel Jones throws 81% of his throws on target. Jalen Hurts throws 78.6% of his throws on target.
That's not how you calculate drop rate though. It doesn't take into account whether or not the balls were catchable to begin with.
Last 2 years when I was a Jones' critic, every time, I pointed to the red zone efficiency. He was epic bad. I thought it was both scheme and Jones.
Jones improved DRAMATICALLY this year, his pocket presence and decision shows the game has finally slowed down. Jones is not done ascending. Play calling was very bad, but Jones also shows obvious improvement.
I know you said your studying of Jones on the all-22 angle changed your opinion of Jones. Did you also study the all-22 angle when you considered him to be “epic bad”?
The way I look at Slayton is, he’s a vertical wide receiver trying to fit In a horizontal offense. And he’s busting his butt to fit in however he can so I appreciate him a lot.
But I agree, if you are on the outside looking in you kind of scratch your head at Slayton. Shows flashes of greatness then disappears. And I think it’s due to his skill set not matching the play calling unfortunately.
christian : 12:50 pm : link : reply
Drops are an emotional stat, so I don’t put a lot of stock in that analytically. Slayton catches the ball at the same rate as Brown, so he’s equally efficient. The Eagles live with the same amount of catches per throw.
What do you mean by this? AJ Brown drops 3.7% of his targets, meanwhile Slayton is at 9.9%. That's a massive gap.
Brown catches 62.2% of his targets and Slayton catches 64.8%.
Daniel Jones throws 81% of his throws on target. Jalen Hurts throws 78.6% of his throws on target.
That's not how you calculate drop rate though. It doesn't take into account whether or not the balls were catchable to begin with.
I am not calculating drop rate. I’m simply pointing out that even though Slayton drops more passes, he catches the about the same percentage of targets as Brown.
One logical reason that might account for that is if Brown’s QB was highly inaccurate, but that’s not the case.
So all-in-all despite having a high drop rate, a pretty good amount passes that go his way are caught.
Last 2 years when I was a Jones' critic, every time, I pointed to the red zone efficiency. He was epic bad. I thought it was both scheme and Jones.
Jones improved DRAMATICALLY this year, his pocket presence and decision shows the game has finally slowed down. Jones is not done ascending. Play calling was very bad, but Jones also shows obvious improvement.
I know you said your studying of Jones on the all-22 angle changed your opinion of Jones. Did you also study the all-22 angle when you considered him to be “epic bad”?
No, it wasn't necessary. Anyone watching could see it and it was plainly evident in just about every offensive metric for a QB.
Quite a few fans felt it was plainly obvious that evaluating a young qb in a situation lacking any kind of consistency in everything from coaching to the player’s performance around them would not be so obvious or easy. It seems if it took someone one way to see the clear picture, they would think of the possibility they overlooked something previously since they did not use the same level of analysis.
Slayton's targets continue to go down and James's continue to go up. Over the last month, Slayton has 19. James has 42. Hodgins has 27.
Maybe it's a trust issue with Jones and the staff for the other options. It seems there have been a lot of throws to James & Hodgins in the short and intermediate range between the hashes. Easier throws for Jones, and these guys are getting open to execute...?
Yep. Hodgkins and James are Shepard-like. They catch the short hooks, outs and slants that one-read Jones can throw. They have given up throwing intermediate or long passes.
Do you enjoy being wrong all the time?
Last 2 years when I was a Jones' critic, every time, I pointed to the red zone efficiency. He was epic bad. I thought it was both scheme and Jones.
Jones improved DRAMATICALLY this year, his pocket presence and decision shows the game has finally slowed down. Jones is not done ascending. Play calling was very bad, but Jones also shows obvious improvement.
I know you said your studying of Jones on the all-22 angle changed your opinion of Jones. Did you also study the all-22 angle when you considered him to be “epic bad”?
No, it wasn't necessary. Anyone watching could see it and it was plainly evident in just about every offensive metric for a QB.
Quite a few fans felt it was plainly obvious that evaluating a young qb in a situation lacking any kind of consistency in everything from coaching to the player’s performance around them would not be so obvious or easy. It seems if it took someone one way to see the clear picture, they would think of the possibility they overlooked something previously since they did not use the same level of analysis.