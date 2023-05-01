red zone offense was the problem

Quote: 2019 - 57% (tied 15th)

2020 - 46% (2nd worst)

2021 - 45% (worst)

2022 - 64% (7th best)

Quote: 2019 14 tds / 0 ints

2020 7 tds / 2 ints

2021 7 tds / 0 ints

2022 18 tds / 1 int

Quote: 2019 = 12

2020 = 17

2021 = 18

2022 = 11

Quote: 2021 = NE td% in red zone 63% (7th best)

2022 = NE td% in red zone 41% (worst in football)



mac jones RZ tds/ints

2021 = 16 tds / 1 int

2022 = 7 tds / 1 int

here's a unifying theory on jones career and really the last 4 years of offensive turbulence - in 2019 and 2022 the nyg had a competent offensive schemes/playcallers and they were thereby competent in the red zone.in 2020 and 2021 they had incompetent people running the offense and their red zone offense simply did not produce enough touchdowns.here are an assortment of numbers to back it up, shout out to christian because i put a lot of this together in his bortles thread.overall nyg offense td% in red zone by year:daniel jones td: ints in rz by year:nyg kickers fg attempts < 39 yards by year:and for good measure, the impact of co-oc joe judge on mac jones 2021 vs. 2022:so the joe judge offense is consistent. roughly every other game he converts a td into a field goal compared to 3 different offensive coordinators in adjacent seasons with mostly the same personnel.