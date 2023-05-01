for display only
Daniel Jones: Top 5 QB

BrettNYG10 : 1/5/2023 7:22 pm
Quote:
Daniel Jones has played well lately and most recently helped the New York Giants to a 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts that secured his team’s first playoff berth since 2016.

But is he a top-5 quarterback? That’s the controversial opinion ESPN’s Max Kellerman had Wednesday on “First Take.” The analyst put Jones in his top five, saying he has “resisted all year.”

NJ.com - ( New Window )
not yet  
JerrysKids : 1/5/2023 7:26 pm : link
hopefully he gets there but that is very premature.
It wasn’t top five  
BillT : 1/5/2023 7:29 pm : link
He has three tiers. Mahomes in the first. Burrows and Hurts in the second. Allen, Herbert and Jones in the third. So, sixth officially. And he said it was a bit of a homer pick but Jones’ main competition was basically Stanford, G.Smith and Lawrence. It’s a year long look weighted more to recent games. So, a reasonable pick that you could argue with.
14 Teams Make The Playoffs  
Trainmaster : 1/5/2023 7:32 pm : link
Most are in the playoffs due to excellent QB play.

So Jones is at least a top 12 to 15 per the “led team to playoffs” definition.

If you factor in the years he has ahead of him (I.e. decrement Brady, Rodgers and Stafford due to age), Jones might make a top 10.

Not top 5 (at least not yet)

Daboll is an absolute genius  
WillieYoung : 1/5/2023 7:32 pm : link
Jones ball handling, decision making, accuracy and running smarts all improved in 1 season. What's next?
I hate this kind of sports media/journalism/etc  
j_rud : 1/5/2023 7:40 pm : link
Take a story and express the fringest of opinions about it just to argue. It's bad for sports.
Another day, another Daniel Jones thread.  
Gruber : 1/5/2023 7:43 pm : link
.
About a month ago...  
DefenseWins : 1/5/2023 7:47 pm : link
I placed Jones in the 10-15 range. That is fair. It is ridiculous to say top 5. Even if somehow the Giants were to win the Superbowl this year with Daniel carrying them on his back... I still would not place him in the top 5.

Seriously  
JaxGiant : 1/5/2023 7:50 pm : link
Who gives a shit if people think he's top 5 or not? It's not like he wins a major award or something because some schmuck on TV thinks he's all that.

DJ could be the worst QB in the league and if he brings us a SuperBowl, we'll love him till the day he dies.
This is the clown douchebag  
capone : 1/5/2023 7:51 pm : link
That said Haskins was the pick but the giants were stupid and racist
Where are...  
bw in dc : 1/5/2023 7:54 pm : link
The gratefulhead, ryan, mittenedman, speedywheels, BigBlue 56, Brown_Hornet, Archer, djm, etc?
Definitely not top 5  
UConn4523 : 1/5/2023 7:57 pm : link
but absolutely closer to 10 than 25. Ahh the good ole daily arguments from a few months ago.
Go play big  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/5/2023 7:58 pm : link
And win a playoff game. Then another.

Revisit discussion.
we should totally pay him like he's top-5.  
Producer : 1/5/2023 8:04 pm : link
Maybe top-3

That would be great.
Top 5 is insane  
Mike in NY : 1/5/2023 8:08 pm : link
If you said Top 15 that would be defensible, but by no useful metric is Jones Top 5. If another team thinks he is that would hopefully be a 3rd Round comp pick for us.
I guarantee the only reason he did that  
Matt M. : 1/5/2023 8:09 pm : link
was to get clicks/conversation. Plus, Kellerman is about the least knowledgeable sports broadcaster out there, unless he is talking boxing.
Ha!  
Johnny5 : 1/5/2023 8:11 pm : link
Kimberly Martin with the BW take!
RE: Where are...  
speedywheels : 1/5/2023 8:12 pm : link
In comment 15980434 bw in dc said:
Quote:
The gratefulhead, ryan, mittenedman, speedywheels, BigBlue 56, Brown_Hornet, Archer, djm, etc?


I'm right here.

No way he's top 5. But top 8-10? No doubt.
14  
Sean : 1/5/2023 8:12 pm : link
.
Oops - meant top 8-12  
speedywheels : 1/5/2023 8:13 pm : link
.
RE: Ha!  
bw in dc : 1/5/2023 8:13 pm : link
In comment 15980458 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
Kimberly Martin with the BW take!


I have always found her very bright and insightful.
RE: RE: Ha!  
Johnny5 : 1/5/2023 8:15 pm : link
In comment 15980463 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15980458 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


Kimberly Martin with the BW take!



I have always found her very bright and insightful.

lol
I am comfortable in the 10-12 range.  
section125 : 1/5/2023 8:19 pm : link
It has been about three VG games now, IMV. Top 5, No way.

If Daboll and Tierney keep his attention, he can get inside the top 10, possibly. He has a way to go.
I’d like to know  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/5/2023 8:23 pm : link
The difference between 8, 9, 10, 11, 12.

DJ got better  
Chip : 1/5/2023 8:25 pm : link
because the protection was better with the departures of Engram and Solder. winning up front is how he got better.
RE: I’d like to know  
section125 : 1/5/2023 8:26 pm : link
In comment 15980471 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
The difference between 8, 9, 10, 11, 12.


opinion
Honestly  
Johnny5 : 1/5/2023 8:27 pm : link
I think you can make a good case for 8 or 9 this year.
RE: I’d like to know  
bw in dc : 1/5/2023 8:37 pm : link
In comment 15980471 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
The difference between 8, 9, 10, 11, 12.


Here is my view.

I'm carving out TB45 because he's 45.

Tier 1: those QBs who have had 2 or more great seasons - Mahomes, Allen, Herbert, Burrow, Lamar, Rodgers, Stafford, Watson - deserve the first eight spots. You have to reward consistency.

And, yes, I'm throwing Stafford and Watson in there. I'm assuming that Stafford comes back and Watson returns to form.

Tier 2: I would layer in Dak and Goff. They have consistently produced good years.

On the heels of Tier 2 are (in order): Hurts, Lawrence, Jones, Jim G, Carr, Tua.
BW  
Johnny5 : 1/5/2023 8:41 pm : link
I think that seems fair for a cumulative view.
RE: Another day, another Daniel Jones thread.  
Dr. D : 1/5/2023 8:43 pm : link
In comment 15980421 Gruber said:
Quote:
.

As far as I know, this is the first Daniel Jones thread about someone in the media saying Daniel Jones is a top 5 ish QB.
We got through 15 years  
bceagle05 : 1/5/2023 8:44 pm : link
of “is Eli an elite/top 10/whatever QB,” so I guess we can survive a few with Daniel.
RE: I hate this kind of sports media/journalism/etc  
pivo : 1/5/2023 8:47 pm : link
In comment 15980414 j_rud said:
Quote:
Take a story and express the fringest of opinions about it just to argue. It's bad for sports.


Is that sports media or BBI you’re referring to?
RE: BW  
bw in dc : 1/5/2023 8:47 pm : link
In comment 15980487 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
I think that seems fair for a cumulative view.


An argument could be made I should have included Cousins in the third group. I just think he's starting to level off at 34.
RE: RE: I’d like to know  
section125 : 1/5/2023 8:49 pm : link
In comment 15980484 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15980471 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


The difference between 8, 9, 10, 11, 12.




Here is my view.

I'm carving out TB45 because he's 45.

Tier 1: those QBs who have had 2 or more great seasons - Mahomes, Allen, Herbert, Burrow, Lamar, Rodgers, Stafford, Watson - deserve the first eight spots. You have to reward consistency.

And, yes, I'm throwing Stafford and Watson in there. I'm assuming that Stafford comes back and Watson returns to form.

Tier 2: I would layer in Dak and Goff. They have consistently produced good years.

On the heels of Tier 2 are (in order): Hurts, Lawrence, Jones, Jim G, Carr, Tua.


Seems reasonable.
I think Herbert may be to high. I think Lamar is too, but have to give him his due because of the MVP. I also think he is in decline a bit. Although I may place them in the second tier, instead of 1.
Watson is in 1 for past performance which I think we will see again.

I am really interested in seeing where Lamar ends up and at what numbers. He is such a different player than the others, an original. I just fear he has taken a beating and it will slow his progress and effectiveness.
Fu$%&k Max Kellerman  
AG5686 : 1/5/2023 8:54 pm : link
He is a turncoat of a Giants fan
He can kiss my ass
RE: RE: RE: I’d like to know  
bw in dc : 1/5/2023 8:57 pm : link
In comment 15980503 section125 said:
Quote:

Seems reasonable.
I think Herbert may be to high. I think Lamar is too, but have to give him his due because of the MVP. I also think he is in decline a bit. Although I may place them in the second tier, instead of 1.
Watson is in 1 for past performance which I think we will see again.

I am really interested in seeing where Lamar ends up and at what numbers. He is such a different player than the others, an original. I just fear he has taken a beating and it will slow his progress and effectiveness.


Lamar is a unicorn, but a case can be made he has slipped into Tier 2. I think a reason weighing him down are these injuries piling up in consecutive years.

And if I had to guess, Baltimore will hedge and FT him because of that...
RE: BW  
Blue21 : 1/5/2023 9:10 pm : link
In comment 15980487 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
I think that seems fair for a cumulative view.
i think that's fair. I would add the first three that are on the heels of tier 2 there is a good chance they continue to improve and the last three have hit their ceiling. I m not sure what Tua's future is sadly.
Max Kellerman  
cjac : 1/5/2023 9:35 pm : link
Is to the Giants

What Skip Bayless is to the Cowboys
RE: Where are...  
Brown_Hornet : 1/5/2023 9:55 pm : link
In comment 15980434 bw in dc said:
Quote:
The gratefulhead, ryan, mittenedman, speedywheels, BigBlue 56, Brown_Hornet, Archer, djm, etc?
I was busy stimulating the economy.

I think DJ is the right QB for the Giants.

Ranking is fun, but meaningless. DJ has been as good as the top 5-10 guys.
….  
ryanmkeane : 1/5/2023 9:55 pm : link
Let’s just put it this way: these are the QBs I’d rather have than Daniel Jones for the next 6 seasons:

Patrick Mahomes
Josh Allen
Justin Herbert
Joe Burrow
Trevor Lawrence

And that’s it. In all seriousness - not trying to make some grand statement. I’d only pick those guys over him for the next phase of everyone’s careers.

He’s not a top 5 quarterback right now but let’s stop acting like he can’t enter the top 10 discussion by next year, if he’s not already.
 
ryanmkeane : 1/5/2023 9:56 pm : link
And yes, I’m taking Jones over Lamar Jackson, who is incredibly overrated on this board.
Another Stupid take that I refuse to click on  
ZogZerg : 1/5/2023 10:00 pm : link
.
 
ryanmkeane : 1/5/2023 10:19 pm : link
bw - Lamar Jackson is not a unicorn. Plenty of guys have been similar to him previously and will be in the future.
 
ryanmkeane : 1/5/2023 10:20 pm : link
bw, Matt Stafford is pretty much bad now. He’s not in the discussion.
RE: …  
ajr2456 : 1/5/2023 10:26 pm : link
In comment 15980582 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
bw - Lamar Jackson is not a unicorn. Plenty of guys have been similar to him previously and will be in the future.


Lamar Jackson is 1700 rushing yards away from the most rushing yards all time by a quarterback while playing 70! less games than Vick. He ran for 1200 yards while throwing for 36 touchdowns. That’s a unicorn.
Well now he’ll never be  
ajr2456 : 1/5/2023 10:28 pm : link
Because I can’t name a time Kellerman was ever right. Playing well in a playoff game will put him in the 10-12 range heading into next season though.
RE: …  
christian : 1/5/2023 10:37 pm : link
In comment 15980582 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
bw - Lamar Jackson is not a unicorn. Plenty of guys have been similar to him previously and will be in the future.


Oh yeah? Who?
 
ryanmkeane : 1/5/2023 10:41 pm : link
Lol who? Randall Cunningham, Cam Newton, Steve Young.

This board somehow thinks Lamar Jackson is something so incredible the league has never seen. Wake me up when he learns how to throw the ball in the playoffs. He’s not that great yet, sorry.
 
ryanmkeane : 1/5/2023 10:42 pm : link
Didn’t even mention Vick, who was much better than Jackson is.
If it wasn’t for the missed COVID games last year  
ajr2456 : 1/5/2023 10:43 pm : link
And the knee this year he would have had 4 straight 1000 yard seasons. His interception rate is fairly low.
 
ryanmkeane : 1/5/2023 10:47 pm : link
Again, stats are just that. I’m going based on the eye test and watching the guy play. And I’d rather have Jones for the next 5 years than him. He’s never impressed me other than chucking the ball deep when a guy is open by a million yards or by scrambling and running a lot, that is obviously very impressive. He’s an incredible athlete. Not a quarterback I’d want to go into the playoffs with.
RE: …  
ajr2456 : 1/5/2023 10:47 pm : link
In comment 15980600 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Didn’t even mention Vick, who was much better than Jackson is.


Vicks first 6 seasons he threw for 71 touchdowns and ran for 3800 yards. Through Lamar’s first 5 seasons he’s thrown for 101 touchdowns and ran for 4400 yards. Vick also had much better weapons in the passing game. Please stop embarrassing yourself.
What if Jones is given  
Arnie D. : 1/5/2023 10:50 pm : link
a quality supporting cast, has a tremendous season, and wins a super bowl before Allen, Burrow, Herbert or Lawrence. Could he then become a top five QB? What if he handles big game pressure better than all of those guys, even though he doesn’t have their raw talent? I think all of that’s possible, especially with Daboll running the show. There’s a least one Super Bowl in that man’s future.



 
ryanmkeane : 1/5/2023 10:51 pm : link
ajr, you and a few other posters (one who is no longer here) continue to use stats as a way to think that some players are significantly better than others.

You’re also proving that you use selective arguments, because you’ve argued in the past that Eli’s TDs would have been much higher if he started out in todays league vs mid 2000s.

Yet somehow you are now using Vick’s lack of TDs against him. If Vick played today he would easily have the numbers that Jackson does. Vick was a better passer and smoother runner, and better player.

Stop using stats - you guys have done this with Daniel Jones his whole career and it lead you nowhere.
You do not understand football.  
ajr2456 : 1/5/2023 10:53 pm : link
Vick was not a better thrower than Jackson. It’s actually not even fairly close. Vick had a better arm that’s about it.

You also contradict yourself like always. “Wake me up when Lamar can throw in the playoffs”. We haven’t seen Jones throw in the playoffs yet, but you’ll already take him over Lamar.
 
ryanmkeane : 1/5/2023 10:54 pm : link
You guys are still mad about Jones outplaying Jackson this year and how Jackson basically lost the game by himself. He’s not as good as you all have said he is, and his main supporter who thinks he was the greatest QB in the league has left the message board in embarrassment because he can’t fathom how Jones could be possibly better than him one day.
RE: …  
Producer : 1/5/2023 10:54 pm : link
In comment 15980610 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
ajr, you and a few other posters (one who is no longer here) continue to use stats as a way to think that some players are significantly better than others.

You’re also proving that you use selective arguments, because you’ve argued in the past that Eli’s TDs would have been much higher if he started out in todays league vs mid 2000s.

Yet somehow you are now using Vick’s lack of TDs against him. If Vick played today he would easily have the numbers that Jackson does. Vick was a better passer and smoother runner, and better player.

Stop using stats - you guys have done this with Daniel Jones his whole career and it lead you nowhere.


Yea. Stats are completely meaningless. Daniel Jones is just as good as Joe Burrow. He just doesn't play like it. That's your logic.
 
ryanmkeane : 1/5/2023 10:57 pm : link
Again, the infatuation with Lamar Jackson on this Giants message board is hilarious to me. The guy has shown an inability to throw the football in the playoffs and was outplayed by our quarterback this year. He had one great season and won the MVP. That was 2019. You guys use “stats” as a huge barometer for how someone plays, yet he really hasn’t been all that impressive since that season.
RE: …  
bw in dc : 1/5/2023 10:58 pm : link
In comment 15980584 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
bw, Matt Stafford is pretty much bad now. He’s not in the discussion.


This year is a throwaway due to the spinal cord injury. So, I'm giving him the benefit of the doubt after the SB last year and throwing 41 TDs. Let's give him one more year to determine if he still has the goods.

 
ryanmkeane : 1/5/2023 10:59 pm : link
Ajr, Ask every single poster on this message board who they’d rather have for the next 5 years. The answers will shock you, not that you’ll ever come to the conclusion other than the one you think is correct, but you’ll be surprised.
 
christian : 1/5/2023 10:59 pm : link
Ryan, you really have us all figured out.
RE: …  
ajr2456 : 1/5/2023 11:00 pm : link
In comment 15980613 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
You guys are still mad about Jones outplaying Jackson this year and how Jackson basically lost the game by himself. He’s not as good as you all have said he is, and his main supporter who thinks he was the greatest QB in the league has left the message board in embarrassment because he can’t fathom how Jones could be possibly better than him one day.


Lmao, god you are such a dope. No we’re not. You making incredulous statements that Lamar isn’t a unicorn doesn’t doesn’t mean we’re mad that the Giants beat Lamar. Jones has as many TDS in 41 games as Lamar had in his MVP season. Lamar is very good, your hatred for him is insane.
RE: …  
bw in dc : 1/5/2023 11:01 pm : link
In comment 15980582 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
bw - Lamar Jackson is not a unicorn. Plenty of guys have been similar to him previously and will be in the future.


Have you ever seen a better RPO QB in the NFL like this guy?
RE: …  
ajr2456 : 1/5/2023 11:01 pm : link
In comment 15980617 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Ajr, Ask every single poster on this message board who they’d rather have for the next 5 years. The answers will shock you, not that you’ll ever come to the conclusion other than the one you think is correct, but you’ll be surprised.


Your conclusion that Lamar isn’t good is the one that’s not correct chief. You spent all year repeating this trope that Lamar can’t throw in cold weather, despite the data saying he’s the highest rated QB in cold weather. You just make shit up.
RE: …  
ryanmkeane : 1/5/2023 11:02 pm : link
In comment 15980618 christian said:
Quote:
Ryan, you really have us all figured out.

Nope, but I’m happy to point out completely idiotic statements and opinions as I see them, which is what I’ve been doing since I’ve been here.
You should point out your own  
ajr2456 : 1/5/2023 11:04 pm : link
Posts more often then.
ajr  
ryanmkeane : 1/5/2023 11:06 pm : link
Stop lying dude. Seriously - you lie all the time. Stop saying that I said Lamar “isn’t good.” Of course he’s good. He won a fucking MVP. Great athlete. Just not a quarterback I’d want in the playoffs.

He’s 1-3 in the playoffs, 55% completion percentage, 3 TDs and 5 picks. Wow, what a playoff performer in cold weather he’s been. And the reason he was able to throw for 300 plus in his last two playoff games is because he threw the ball a combined 110 times in those games. Wow nobody else could do that.
 
ryanmkeane : 1/5/2023 11:09 pm : link
Actually, my fault. He has 1 300 yard performance, not 2.
Oh you want people to stop lying  
ajr2456 : 1/5/2023 11:10 pm : link
This from the guy who repeatedly just makes up what’s in everyone else’s heads to make him feel superior?

Quote:
You guys are still mad about Jones outplaying Jackson this year and how Jackson basically lost the game by himself. He’s not as good as you all have said he is,


Go to bed.

RE: ajr  
bw in dc : 1/5/2023 11:12 pm : link
In comment 15980627 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Stop lying dude. Seriously - you lie all the time. Stop saying that I said Lamar “isn’t good.” Of course he’s good. He won a fucking MVP. Great athlete. Just not a quarterback I’d want in the playoffs.

He’s 1-3 in the playoffs, 55% completion percentage, 3 TDs and 5 picks. Wow, what a playoff performer in cold weather he’s been. And the reason he was able to throw for 300 plus in his last two playoff games is because he threw the ball a combined 110 times in those games. Wow nobody else could do that.


I'm okay with you pointing all LJax's poor performances. And I agree he's got more to prove in the playoffs.

But, JFC, he's done some brilliant things. Yet, you don't reference any. And let's be honest - he's done things without a lot of quality at the skill positions.
Stars don’t matter I thought?  
ajr2456 : 1/5/2023 11:12 pm : link
.
RE: Stars don’t matter I thought?  
ajr2456 : 1/5/2023 11:13 pm : link
In comment 15980634 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
.


Stats.
RE: RE: …  
speedywheels : 1/5/2023 11:17 pm : link
In comment 15980616 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15980584 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


bw, Matt Stafford is pretty much bad now. He’s not in the discussion.



This year is a throwaway due to the spinal cord injury. So, I'm giving him the benefit of the doubt after the SB last year and throwing 41 TDs. Let's give him one more year to determine if he still has the goods.


I was going to comment earlier.

I found it interesting you claim that Cousins had “leveled off” at age 34, but Stafford hasn’t when Stafford is 1) Eight months older and 2) coming off a major injury. IMHO, Stafford is done until he can show he’s able to return from such a serious injury at his age

 
ryanmkeane : 1/5/2023 11:18 pm : link
They don’t matter as much as you think they matter! But what I’m also saying is that he hasn’t even been “eye test” good in playoff games! He has 1 win - which you recall everyone made a huge thing about, he was OK in that game and they won.

What I’m saying is you guys are mentioning stats as a way to say he’s awesome, and his playoff stats suck. So, is your argument that he’s an awesome regular season QB?

As I’ve stated, he’s not a QB I’d want for a playoff run. Not sure why you guys feel so god damn offended by this take. I’m not alone here.
 
ryanmkeane : 1/5/2023 11:20 pm : link
Haven’t been that impressed with him lately is what I’m saying. Everyone blows the Ravens every year and then end up doing nothing.
RE: …  
ajr2456 : 1/5/2023 11:22 pm : link
In comment 15980640 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:

As I’ve stated, he’s not a QB I’d want for a playoff run. Not sure why you guys feel so god damn offended by this take. I’m not alone here.


There has not been a post with more irony in the history of this board.
 
ryanmkeane : 1/5/2023 11:23 pm : link
Why is that ironic?
 
christian : 1/5/2023 11:25 pm : link
Just so we’re clear, Jackson is in the same class as Young, Cunningham, Newton, and Vick. Arguably the best dual threat QBs of all time. He’s an MVP, is 29 games over .500, and has 125 career TDs.

Daniel Jones is better Lamar Jackson?
RE: …  
ryanmkeane : 1/5/2023 11:32 pm : link
In comment 15980645 christian said:
Quote:
Just so we’re clear, Jackson is in the same class as Young, Cunningham, Newton, and Vick. Arguably the best dual threat QBs of all time. He’s an MVP, is 29 games over .500, and has 125 career TDs.

Daniel Jones is better Lamar Jackson?

Lamar Jackson is not “arguably” the best dual threat QB of all time. He’s not even the best dual threat QB in his own league right now. That’s Josh Allen. Jackson cannot throw the ball dude. Have you watched him play this season and last?

I said I’d take Daniel Jones over him for the next 5 seasons, and that I’m certainly not alone in that take.
RE: RE: …  
Producer : 1/5/2023 11:37 pm : link
In comment 15980647 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15980645 christian said:


Quote:


Just so we’re clear, Jackson is in the same class as Young, Cunningham, Newton, and Vick. Arguably the best dual threat QBs of all time. He’s an MVP, is 29 games over .500, and has 125 career TDs.

Daniel Jones is better Lamar Jackson?


Lamar Jackson is not “arguably” the best dual threat QB of all time. He’s not even the best dual threat QB in his own league right now. That’s Josh Allen. Jackson cannot throw the ball dude. Have you watched him play this season and last?

I said I’d take Daniel Jones over him for the next 5 seasons, and that I’m certainly not alone in that take.


You are mostly alone on that take. Recency bias is raging on this board. People are acting like one great game vs a terrible team is worth $60M extra contract dollars.
RE: RE: …  
bw in dc : 1/5/2023 11:42 pm : link
In comment 15980647 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
d last?

I said I’d take Daniel Jones over him for the next 5 seasons, and that I’m certainly not alone in that take.


You've made that clear. Fine.

Just curious. If Jones and LJax hit the open market right now, who is more coveted and gets the bigger deal?
 
christian : 1/5/2023 11:51 pm : link
No, no Ryan. Don’t be a liar. Telling the truth is important to you.

You said “Plenty of guys have been similar to him previously.” And then you listed Young, Vick, Cunningham, and Vick as examples.

Please point me to where anyone said Jackson was “arguably” the best dual threat QB of all time.
RE: RE: RE: …  
Thunderstruck27 : 12:38 am : link
In comment 15980649 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15980647 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 15980645 christian said:


Quote:


Just so we’re clear, Jackson is in the same class as Young, Cunningham, Newton, and Vick. Arguably the best dual threat QBs of all time. He’s an MVP, is 29 games over .500, and has 125 career TDs.

Daniel Jones is better Lamar Jackson?


Lamar Jackson is not “arguably” the best dual threat QB of all time. He’s not even the best dual threat QB in his own league right now. That’s Josh Allen. Jackson cannot throw the ball dude. Have you watched him play this season and last?

I said I’d take Daniel Jones over him for the next 5 seasons, and that I’m certainly not alone in that take.



You are mostly alone on that take. Recency bias is raging on this board. People are acting like one great game vs a terrible team is worth $60M extra contract dollars.


Is it irony that you were willing to pay Russ more than that last season and trade away multiple future high round picks?
RE: RE: RE: …  
eric2425ny : 2:25 am : link
In comment 15980651 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15980647 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


d last?

I said I’d take Daniel Jones over him for the next 5 seasons, and that I’m certainly not alone in that take.



You've made that clear. Fine.

Just curious. If Jones and LJax hit the open market right now, who is more coveted and gets the bigger deal?


Jones has a better arm and less mileage on him. I’ve always felt Jackson’s style of play wouldn’t last in this league. Two years in a row of him getting banged up late in the season.
I think Top Five is a stretch for DJ  
George : 5:33 am : link
I'd put him somewhere in the 11-15 range, which is just about right for a team that's the 6th seed in the playoffs.

I also think that you can win a Super Bowl with a QB in that range. In fact, it's been done many times before. But you need an outstanding supporting cast to do that, the construction of which (I think) is the plan heading into this off-season.

As has been noted multiple times on this board, and elsewhere, the siren calls for at least two WRs (one of which must be an Alpha Dog), one or two quality LBs, an IOL, and a shut-down CB must be heeded to make this happen. Sadly, those kinds of players are hard to come by.
RE: I think Top Five is a stretch for DJ  
Ira : 5:36 am : link
In comment 15980679 George said:
Quote:
I'd put him somewhere in the 11-15 range, which is just about right for a team that's the 6th seed in the playoffs.

I also think that you can win a Super Bowl with a QB in that range. In fact, it's been done many times before. But you need an outstanding supporting cast to do that, the construction of which (I think) is the plan heading into this off-season.

As has been noted multiple times on this board, and elsewhere, the siren calls for at least two WRs (one of which must be an Alpha Dog), one or two quality LBs, an IOL, and a shut-down CB must be heeded to make this happen. Sadly, those kinds of players are hard to come by.


I'd say top 10 is realistic. He's 9th in QBR with a weak supporting cast playing in a new system this year. Let's see what he does in the playoffs.
I have said for a couple of years now that DJ is a  
mfjmfj : 6:42 am : link
mid-tier starter (10-20). This year he has been at the top of that tier, and might even sneak into the top 10. Is it possible that more seasons in the same system with good consistent receiver talent helps him up the line even further? Definitely. But I don't expect it.

And the idea that DJ is better than Lamar simply defies the eyes and the numbers. If we could give them the same contract it would be Lamar every time. Not close. Maybe the answer will change over the next few years, but as of right now it is not close.
RE: ….  
markky : 6:45 am : link
In comment 15980570 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Let’s just put it this way: these are the QBs I’d rather have than Daniel Jones for the next 6 seasons:

Patrick Mahomes
Josh Allen
Justin Herbert
Joe Burrow
Trevor Lawrence

And that’s it. In all seriousness - not trying to make some grand statement. I’d only pick those guys over him for the next phase of everyone’s careers.

He’s not a top 5 quarterback right now but let’s stop acting like he can’t enter the top 10 discussion by next year, if he’s not already.


this is exactly my list as well. a couple more years of coaching by Daboll and maybe i'll drop one more guy off the list. the others likely stay because of God-given talents.
who cares? he's playing well, doing all he's asked and winning  
Victor in CT : 7:29 am : link
rankings are meaningless
RE: who cares? he's playing well, doing all he's asked and winning  
giantBCP : 7:38 am : link
In comment 15980694 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
rankings are meaningless


This obsessive need to rank everything is very strange to me. Even stranger is the notion that their rankings are black and white and have any kind of merit. It might have merit in fantasy football, but outside of that, it seems like a juvenile thing to do.
RE: RE: who cares? he's playing well, doing all he's asked and winning  
Victor in CT : 7:39 am : link
In comment 15980699 giantBCP said:
Quote:
In comment 15980694 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


rankings are meaningless



This obsessive need to rank everything is very strange to me. Even stranger is the notion that their rankings are black and white and have any kind of merit. It might have merit in fantasy football, but outside of that, it seems like a juvenile thing to do.


agree
This thread became fun  
section125 : 7:45 am : link
after I dozed off.
This is why I am so interested in seeing what happens with Lamar. I thought the Ravens offer was a good one because Lamar is slightly on the downside from all his hits(yes he could bounce back). But, huge but, the man is dynamic. His passing is suspect only because he is not consistent. When he is on, wow he can lay balls into tight windows. When he isn't - woof. He is still one of the scariest people with the ball in his hands. The same arguments we have here for Jones needing better weapons absolutely applies to Lamar. He is a playmaker and fun to watch.
I think Miami would be a great place for him to sign. Think about him in place of Tua with those weapons. Unfortunately they have no money(looking a OTC) and I do not see where they could come up with $40+ mill.

People are overselling Jones at the moment. He has had three VG games in a row. So you cannot reasonably crown him as all star material. But it was clear that Daboll and Kafka tailored the offense to what was on the field with the limited threats besides Barkley and a suspect line earlier in the year.
FWIW, I think Jones compares favorably with Herbert. If you look at almost all stats, aside from yards, they are side by side including QBR and Rating, which is surprising since Herbert has 1300 yards more yards. Makes for good discussion.

To me, at the beginning of the year, who here really would have believed that Jones was even close where he is now. I was ready to move on until recently and am still on the border on a contract. Shows you what quality coaching can do.
RE: RE: RE: who cares? he's playing well, doing all he's asked and winning  
section125 : 7:47 am : link
In comment 15980702 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 15980699 giantBCP said:


Quote:


In comment 15980694 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


rankings are meaningless



This obsessive need to rank everything is very strange to me. Even stranger is the notion that their rankings are black and white and have any kind of merit. It might have merit in fantasy football, but outside of that, it seems like a juvenile thing to do.



agree


Like drafting, it is more realistic in tiers. But there needs to be a basis for contracts. How does player "X" compare to others around him and their contracts.
George and Ira  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:07 am : link
seeing it the right way imv. Playoffs are really important. Plenty of good/great regular season QB's.

Jones played big in a few games and a couple when the stakes were a playoff birth. It's a good start.

Whether 5, 10 or 15 has little merit. He helped guide his team to the next and most important phase. Played big under pressure.

Vick is being underrated here. He was a incredible athlete and gamer and developed into a outstanding QB. He has a great relationship with Reid still. Says they joke about if he had gotten him sooner how many SB's they would have won. Happy that never happened.

Lamar is a great regular season for now. Herbert very good regular season one.

Stats loose merit when you don't look at the details beyond them. Often the case with the QBGC unfortunately. Spirited group though.
Vick was just as bad in the playoffs as Lamar’s  
ajr2456 : 8:21 am : link
Been.
DJ's performance improvement should be celebrated  
The Mike : 8:27 am : link
Judge had him playing at his floor of "below average". Daboll has him playing at his ceiling of "average". It is truthfully an amazing story. I said as recently as six months ago that a set of steak knives would be too high a price for a second contract for this guy. DJ does have value in a Daboll/Kafka universe. The only question now is, what is that value?

Max Kellerman is simply whoring here for ratings. And I get that people on this site love his thesis and not only agree with Max, but are doubling down on it. It is to be expected. It is after all a Giants "fan" site. I have no problem with anybody having irrational exuberance here, especially now that the Giants are in the playoffs. But this idea that other posters are "wrong" or "moronic" if they don't see DJ as a top ten quarterback is absurd.

Marcus Mariota had an incredible playoff performance in 2017 against the Chiefs, rallying the team to a comeback win when they were down 21-3 at the half. It was one of the more remarkable performances by a quarterback in recent memory. Mitchell Trubisky was third in the NFL in QBR in 2018 leading the Bears to a 12-4 record, the NFC North Championship, a pro bowl selection and a playoff appearance. Both had higher pedigree, were more highly rated and drafted higher than DJ from the start.

Does anybody on this site believe that either Mariota or Trubisky is a top ten quarterback? I didn't think so.
Mike...  
Brown_Hornet : 8:35 am : link
...your example makes a good point.

It is the same point that can be made using guys like Allen.

Does the career of one guy define the career of another?

I suppose we will see what Dabes thinks in the coming months.
This is all just silly fan bullshit.  
mittenedman : 8:35 am : link
Is he "elite"? Is he top 10? And then the subjective fan debates ensue, working with limited knowledge at best, and clueless at worst.

Whether he's "elite" or not, isn't the issue for me. Daniel Jones is a franchise QB and a perfect fit to be QB of the New York Giants. His temperament and work ethic make him easy to commit $$$ to and not worry he's going to take his foot off the gas. (A huge concern when you have someone $200.) And he's proven he can handle playing in NY, and all the comes with it, even when he's getting mercilessly disrespected. Not a f#cking peep.

He's big, he's tough. He's mobile. He can throw in the wind & cold. He can play through injury. His teammates "would take a bullet for him" as Nick Gates put it.

He's also excellent off the field and dealing with the media.

Whether we like it or not, the Giants look at playing QB here as a special skillset that other franchises don't have to consider. Jones checks all the NYG boxes and finding a guy like that is more difficult than we think.

Fans can debate whether he's "elite" or "top 5" or just "top 10-12" in their minds all they want. He's the guy, and he's perfect for the Giants, and they know it.
Max Kellerman sucks terribly  
Heisenberg : 8:40 am : link
He's just a hot take artist.

That said, Daniel Jones has converted me back into a believer. I'm in.
The contract for Kyler Murray...  
The Mike : 8:55 am : link
...is the death knell for that franchise for the next decade. And it really is a shame because they were literally on the brink of building a solid team out there.

Dumb financial decisions destroy franchises.
The Mike  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:57 am : link
Details. Chicago D had 36 turnovers in 2018 which led the league by a good margin. This leads to short fields and was a big reason for a lot of the QB's production. The following year they had 18 and a corresponding slide. Giants were at 18 this year. You can't predict what this would translate this to but I am comfortable saying you would see a pretty decent tick up in Jones TD's as well and overall different perspective on his season if our D got 36 turnovers.

I don't recall the Mariotta game and I don't think anyone would be surprised with a Reid coached team coming up short in the playoffs. It did take him 20 years to get a SB and he had to leave the NFCE to do it.
RE: What if Jones is given  
Dr. D : 9:00 am : link
In comment 15980609 Arnie D. said:
Quote:
a quality supporting cast, has a tremendous season, and wins a super bowl before Allen, Burrow, Herbert or Lawrence. Could he then become a top five QB? What if he handles big game pressure better than all of those guys, even though he doesn’t have their raw talent? I think all of that’s possible, especially with Daboll running the show. There’s a least one Super Bowl in that man’s future.



Arnie, you didn't!

You did!
RE: The Mike  
ajr2456 : 9:18 am : link
In comment 15980773 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Details. Chicago D had 36 turnovers in 2018 which led the league by a good margin. This leads to short fields and was a big reason for a lot of the QB's production. The following year they had 18 and a corresponding slide. Giants were at 18 this year. You can't predict what this would translate this to but I am comfortable saying you would see a pretty decent tick up in Jones TD's as well and overall different perspective on his season if our D got 36 turnovers.

I don't recall the Mariotta game and I don't think anyone would be surprised with a Reid coached team coming up short in the playoffs. It did take him 20 years to get a SB and he had to leave the NFCE to do it.


The Giants may not have had as many as the Bears did that year but they’ve had timely turnovers. The Baltimore, Houston, Jacksonville, and Washington wins all happened partly because of either late game turnovers, defensive scores or red zone turnovers.
RE: This is all just silly fan bullshit.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9:23 am : link
In comment 15980759 mittenedman said:
Quote:
Is he "elite"? Is he top 10? And then the subjective fan debates ensue, working with limited knowledge at best, and clueless at worst.

His temperament and work ethic make him easy to commit $$$ to and not worry he's going to take his foot off the gas.


All of us are simply parroting what we are told about his work ethic. To criticise fans for operating with limited knowledge while regurgitating knowledge that we are fed from them is funny.

Jones checks all the NYG boxes and finding a guy like that is more difficult than we think.

You know what these boxes are? Even with a new GM and head coach? Where's this info coming from?

He's the guy, and he's perfect for the Giants, and they know it.
They know it? Spoken to decisionmakers about this?


How do all these determinations mesh with "And then the subjective fan debates ensue, working with limited knowledge at best, and clueless at worst. "?
RE: RE: The Mike  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9:33 am : link
In comment 15980792 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15980773 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Details. Chicago D had 36 turnovers in 2018 which led the league by a good margin. This leads to short fields and was a big reason for a lot of the QB's production. The following year they had 18 and a corresponding slide. Giants were at 18 this year. You can't predict what this would translate this to but I am comfortable saying you would see a pretty decent tick up in Jones TD's as well and overall different perspective on his season if our D got 36 turnovers.

I don't recall the Mariotta game and I don't think anyone would be surprised with a Reid coached team coming up short in the playoffs. It did take him 20 years to get a SB and he had to leave the NFCE to do it.



The Giants may not have had as many as the Bears did that year but they’ve had timely turnovers. The Baltimore, Houston, Jacksonville, and Washington wins all happened partly because of either late game turnovers, defensive scores or red zone turnovers.


You have a very clear anti Jones sentiment at practically all costs. What you still have not figured out is I have never called Jones a franchise QB or suggested a long term deal is a absolute. I stay with the same consistent message. What is around the QB matters and there are a lot to stats that people miss (like the Trubisky one). But keep on if you like. I look forward to you chiming in again on how I see the running game correlation to passing production and overall team success. You and the other few geniuses.
RE: DJ's performance improvement should be celebrated  
mfjmfj : 9:39 am : link
In comment 15980737 The Mike said:
Quote:
Judge had him playing at his floor of "below average". Daboll has him playing at his ceiling of "average". It is truthfully an amazing story. I said as recently as six months ago that a set of steak knives would be too high a price for a second contract for this guy. DJ does have value in a Daboll/Kafka universe. The only question now is, what is that value?

Max Kellerman is simply whoring here for ratings. And I get that people on this site love his thesis and not only agree with Max, but are doubling down on it. It is to be expected. It is after all a Giants "fan" site. I have no problem with anybody having irrational exuberance here, especially now that the Giants are in the playoffs. But this idea that other posters are "wrong" or "moronic" if they don't see DJ as a top ten quarterback is absurd.

Marcus Mariota had an incredible playoff performance in 2017 against the Chiefs, rallying the team to a comeback win when they were down 21-3 at the half. It was one of the more remarkable performances by a quarterback in recent memory. Mitchell Trubisky was third in the NFL in QBR in 2018 leading the Bears to a 12-4 record, the NFC North Championship, a pro bowl selection and a playoff appearance. Both had higher pedigree, were more highly rated and drafted higher than DJ from the start.

Does anybody on this site believe that either Mariota or Trubisky is a top ten quarterback? I didn't think so.


Which demonstrates once again why numbers and stats tell you so little about a QB's actual play. You have to watch them. At no time in his NFL career did Trubisky actually look like a plus starter. At best he was marginally competent. But I don't ever remember seeing a game where I thought he looked special or even top 15. Mariotta had his moments. Thought he had a chance to be a plus starter. Didn't work out.

If you think those guys are a fair comparison to DJ (even before this year) I just don't think you are watching the games in a rational way. He has been a plus player every year for this team. The fact that he could do anything with the chicken poop that Judge and Garrett gave him is pretty amazing. The reality is he played good football last year as well as this year. Go back and watch the games. He was good. Not perfect of course, but really good. People were blinded to that by the overall crap show the team had become and the anger that came with it.
I knew I liked Schoen better than Gettlemen when he did not come in here and "clean house". DG got rid of a lot of reasonable players for crap return because of ... the culture? needed winning players? I would say because of his ego. The big Jones detractors think Schoen should be like DG and have moved on from/get rid of DJ because he is not "the guy" he picked. Thank God Schoen is not a moron like that. I would have picked up DJ's option, because it was relatively cheap insurance, but other than that they handled DJ perfectly. See what he has with good coaching.

Just for Giants historical context. DJ has had the best first four years of any quarterback ever drafted by the NY Giants (not counting the playoffs). And it is not that close. Not in terms of wins (that was Eli), but in terms of play. Go back and watch Eli in his first four years. He made more big plays with his arm than DJ. But a ton more boneheaded mistakes and interceptions as well. A lot more.
And he was totally immobile whereas DJ is a plus plus runner. And Eli had a much better offense. Really better at every position but left tackle. And for those that don't remember Simms was abysmal in his early years. Always hurt, an interception machine, and got benched for Scott f'ing Brunner.
 
ryanmkeane : 9:41 am : link
Christian, my fault. I read “arguably the best dual threat QBs of all time” as QB, I thought you were referencing Jackson.

Regardless - my point/opinion on Jackson has always been the same. He is a phenomenal athlete. He’s not a winning playoff type quarterback. Teams can keep him in the pocket and he’s generally not great when that happens in cold weather because he cannot throw the ball that well. This is not a trope or some BS thing. It’s just using your eyes and watching the guy play. If a receiver isn’t open by 15 yards or he’s not running free, he’s not that impressive. Just my thoughts.
 
ryanmkeane : 9:43 am : link
And by the way, just because Jackson is going to get more money than Jones on the open market doesn’t mean that it’s a good decision. Some team (maybe Baltimore) is going to pay Jackson an absurd amount of money and they will experience the same things he’s done in Baltimore.

Let me just ask - why is it that Baltimore hasn’t locked him up yet if he’s so incredible?
The only reason this matters is  
Dnew15 : 9:47 am : link
how it relates to what the cost of DJ is going to be.

I think there a lot of people on this site that want to rank DJ top 10, top 7, top 5...but then pay him top 20. You can't have it both ways.
I think this playoff is very important to both  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9:49 am : link
Jackson and Harbaugh. This will be year 10 where Baltimore will not make the AFCCG if it happens again. Things would be pretty heated here if we had a coach in that situation imv. Very good HC but that is a long time. Jackson could be part of this as well.
RE: The only reason this matters is  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9:51 am : link
In comment 15980822 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
how it relates to what the cost of DJ is going to be.

I think there a lot of people on this site that want to rank DJ top 10, top 7, top 5...but then pay him top 20. You can't have it both ways.


Agree. Cost is a big part of it. It will be interesting to see where that goes and what happens in the playoffs can impact it. They have options and they could still change imv.
RE: The Mike  
The Mike : 9:52 am : link
In comment 15980773 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Details. Chicago D had 36 turnovers in 2018 which led the league by a good margin. This leads to short fields and was a big reason for a lot of the QB's production. The following year they had 18 and a corresponding slide. Giants were at 18 this year. You can't predict what this would translate this to but I am comfortable saying you would see a pretty decent tick up in Jones TD's as well and overall different perspective on his season if our D got 36 turnovers.

I don't recall the Mariotta game and I don't think anyone would be surprised with a Reid coached team coming up short in the playoffs. It did take him 20 years to get a SB and he had to leave the NFCE to do it.


Really? Turnovers and Andy Reid?

If DJ led the Giants to an NFC East title, goes to the pro bowl and is third in the NFL in qbr you would discount it because he was advantaged by turnover differential?

Andy Reid was not accomplished in the NFC? He won a super bowl under Mike Holmgren as the "quarterbacks" coach and then took the Eagles to nine playoff appearances and three NFC championship games before he moved over to Kansas City. He eliminated the Giants twice at the very apex of the Eli dynasty. And he is a certain first ballot future hall of fame head coach. Beating him is undoubtedly the crowning moment of Mariota's career.
The trubisky argument is so tiresome  
UConn4523 : 10:01 am : link
Their franchise (FO and coaches) decided he wasn’t good enough. Just because the circumstances were a bit similar doesn’t mean that the two players are similar. Our staff clearly thinks Jones can excel, and he has. Jones also never benefitted from the #1 defense in the league in the process and has almost always played with worse pass catchers.

Jones is a lot better than Trubisky. Time to get over it.
RE: RE: The Mike  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10:04 am : link
In comment 15980833 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 15980773 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Details. Chicago D had 36 turnovers in 2018 which led the league by a good margin. This leads to short fields and was a big reason for a lot of the QB's production. The following year they had 18 and a corresponding slide. Giants were at 18 this year. You can't predict what this would translate this to but I am comfortable saying you would see a pretty decent tick up in Jones TD's as well and overall different perspective on his season if our D got 36 turnovers.

I don't recall the Mariotta game and I don't think anyone would be surprised with a Reid coached team coming up short in the playoffs. It did take him 20 years to get a SB and he had to leave the NFCE to do it.



Really? Turnovers and Andy Reid?

If DJ led the Giants to an NFC East title, goes to the pro bowl and is third in the NFL in qbr you would discount it because he was advantaged by turnover differential?

Andy Reid was not accomplished in the NFC? He won a super bowl under Mike Holmgren as the "quarterbacks" coach and then took the Eagles to nine playoff appearances and three NFC championship games before he moved over to Kansas City. He eliminated the Giants twice at the very apex of the Eli dynasty. And he is a certain first ballot future hall of fame head coach. Beating him is undoubtedly the crowning moment of Mariota's career.


I would look at it for for the situation is and see it for what it is and factor that in.

Never said Reid was a not a outstanding HC. I said he has had a lot of disappointing playoff losses like a lot of really good HC's and how long it took him to finally break through.

Lot of assumptions you are making.....I received some very good advice from a very smart man long ago cautioning me on making them. I find some here like making them though.
 
ryanmkeane : 10:06 am : link
Andy Reid is an excellent head coach and hall of famer.
RE: RE: RE: The Mike  
ajr2456 : 10:09 am : link
In comment 15980810 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:

You have a very clear anti Jones sentiment at practically all costs. What you still have not figured out is I have never called Jones a franchise QB or suggested a long term deal is an absolute. I stay with the same consistent message. What is around the QB matters and there are a lot to stats that people miss (like the Trubisky one). But keep on if you like. I look forward to you chiming in again on how I see the running game correlation to passing production and overall team success. You and the other few geniuses.


Where did I mention Jones in my post? Where did I say you said he was a franchise QB? Did you read earlier in the thread where I said he’d be in the 10-12 range with a good playoff game? Is that anti Jones at all costs?

Just pointing out that the Giants have had timely turnovers to help win games just like that Bears team is anti Jones? Good grief man.
RE: RE: The only reason this matters is  
Dnew15 : 10:11 am : link
In comment 15980830 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 15980822 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


how it relates to what the cost of DJ is going to be.

I think there a lot of people on this site that want to rank DJ top 10, top 7, top 5...but then pay him top 20. You can't have it both ways.



Agree. Cost is a big part of it. It will be interesting to see where that goes and what happens in the playoffs can impact it. They have options and they could still change imv.


Agreed. I'm very glad that the Giants don't have to make a decision until after the season/playoffs are over. There's still time for DJ to make himself a ton of money.

One of the things that I see a lot of people talk about is DJ will take a hometown discount. I don't see that at all. DJ is a pretty quiet guy, he doesn't give the media anything. There's a chance the Giants will need to OVERPAY him to stay at this point. If I'm DJ - there's some things that have transpired here over his tenure here that I probably would NOT be super happy about, and he may want to go and start over somewhere new.
RE: RE: RE: RE: The Mike  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10:14 am : link
In comment 15980851 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15980810 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:



You have a very clear anti Jones sentiment at practically all costs. What you still have not figured out is I have never called Jones a franchise QB or suggested a long term deal is an absolute. I stay with the same consistent message. What is around the QB matters and there are a lot to stats that people miss (like the Trubisky one). But keep on if you like. I look forward to you chiming in again on how I see the running game correlation to passing production and overall team success. You and the other few geniuses.



Where did I mention Jones in my post? Where did I say you said he was a franchise QB? Did you read earlier in the thread where I said he’d be in the 10-12 range with a good playoff game? Is that anti Jones at all costs?

Just pointing out that the Giants have had timely turnovers to help win games just like that Bears team is anti Jones? Good grief man.


36 compared to 18 is a huge difference. Simple point is some of us look at how that favors the offensive team and QB opportunity to translates to production. For Trubisky that factors into his bump.

Yes they have had some very timely turnovers and the Giants benefitted. If they had double the amount it would benefit them more. Hopefully next year that happens when Winks gets a few more players he needs.
RE: …  
Gatorade Dunk : 10:15 am : link
In comment 15980584 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
bw, Matt Stafford is pretty much bad now. He’s not in the discussion.

If we're discussing him, he's in the discussion. That's how it works.

How it doesn't work is you deciding what the discussion can and can't include. But I suspect that's probably one of your wife's defense mechanisms, too, right?
RE: …  
ajr2456 : 10:21 am : link
In comment 15980819 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
he’s generally not great when that happens in cold weather because he cannot throw the ball that well. This is not a trope or some BS thing. It’s just using your eyes and watching the guy play. If a receiver isn’t open by 15 yards or he’s not running free, he’s not that impressive. Just my thoughts.


It is a trope because it’s factually wrong. You’re taking a small sample size of four games, that’s like saying Jones can’t throw against Cowboys because of the two games this year. There’s other factors that come into play in the playoffs.

Mind you the 2019 game against the Chargers was around 50 degrees. The 2020 game against the Titans was 60 degrees. The 2021 Titans game was 41 degrees. The Bills game was 33 degrees.

So two cold weather games, one where he completed 71% of his passes. But by all means continue to make shit up while strutting around like you’re some genius.
Lamar cold - ( New Window )
Dnew  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10:22 am : link
I'm in the tag or deal they can get out of in 3 years. That gives enough time to get the team to where they need to go and you can evaluate everything then. I also would still draft Young if he dropped and they could move up. Very unlikely because I think he goes pick one. I really value the rookie contract. I also think they can win with Jones and worry about losing some parts on D or not being able to make that unit a top one which I think it can be very quickly.

Be interesting to see how it all plays out and I think this team can even make some noise this year. Good times.
Ceiling...  
Brown_Hornet : 10:26 am : link
...Mike, suggesting that DJs is at his ceiling is an odd take.

His last 2 games are arguably his best 2 games. This suggests that (looking at the X,Y axis) he is ascending and that he has a coaching staff that has helped him off of the floor.

I would suggest that a support staff (more talent) is going to be required to see his ceiling.

Right now, with weekly defensive scouting, game specific installs, cut ups, breakdowns, practices, injury awareness, and experience...the coaching staff may not even know exactly what DJs ceiling is.

If DJ is retained, it is because Dabes feels like the ceiling is higher than we have seen.
 
ryanmkeane : 10:26 am : link
ajr we can go back and forth on Jackson all day long if you want. He’s not a good thrower. You have to actually watch him play football to come to that realization.
I’ve watched Lamar all through college  
ajr2456 : 10:31 am : link
And the pros he can throw the football. Nobody mistakes him for Herbert or Mahomes but he’s a top 10-15 thrower in the league.

More importantly are you going to address how blatantly incorrect you were about the cold or ignore it? Is lying only bad when someone else does it?
RE: Ceiling...  
The Mike : 10:35 am : link
In comment 15980877 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...Mike, suggesting that DJs is at his ceiling is an odd take.

His last 2 games are arguably his best 2 games. This suggests that (looking at the X,Y axis) he is ascending and that he has a coaching staff that has helped him off of the floor.

I would suggest that a support staff (more talent) is going to be required to see his ceiling.

Right now, with weekly defensive scouting, game specific installs, cut ups, breakdowns, practices, injury awareness, and experience...the coaching staff may not even know exactly what DJs ceiling is.

If DJ is retained, it is because Dabes feels like the ceiling is higher than we have seen.


No doubt. Daboll's career will depend on it. But we know that Mara thinks DJ has an elite ceiling. Whether Schoen and Daboll will see it as prudent to go against their boss is the problem with "trust the GM and coach" argument. As Reese and Gettleman sensibly recognized and acted accordingly, appeasing the boss is the best path to self-preservation.

I have heard the "I trust the GM and Coach" argument for ten years now and it has turned out to be wrong at every turn. Will it be different this time? Maybe. Maybe not. We'll see.
RE: …  
bw in dc : 10:41 am : link
In comment 15980820 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
And by the way, just because Jackson is going to get more money than Jones on the open market doesn’t mean that it’s a good decision. Some team (maybe Baltimore) is going to pay Jackson an absurd amount of money and they will experience the same things he’s done in Baltimore.

Let me just ask - why is it that Baltimore hasn’t locked him up yet if he’s so incredible?


That's a good question. I would think it's multi-faceted: the uptick in injuries have created additional risk (possible wrong-way trend), he represents himself (slows things down), the guaranteed money (cap impact), and the uniqueness of his play.

Like everything else in player evaluation, this requires a very careful cost-benefit analysis. So, I think Baltimore is playing this very shrewdly, and taking their time knowing they have the benefit of the FT.

But none of that doesn't mean LJax isn't an incredible player. To me, it means he's a very different evaluation and it may be better - for the Ravens - to play this in a more measured fashion.
RE: RE: Ceiling...  
Ron Johnson : 10:45 am : link
In comment 15980891 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 15980877 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


...Mike, suggesting that DJs is at his ceiling is an odd take.

His last 2 games are arguably his best 2 games. This suggests that (looking at the X,Y axis) he is ascending and that he has a coaching staff that has helped him off of the floor.

I would suggest that a support staff (more talent) is going to be required to see his ceiling.

Right now, with weekly defensive scouting, game specific installs, cut ups, breakdowns, practices, injury awareness, and experience...the coaching staff may not even know exactly what DJs ceiling is.

If DJ is retained, it is because Dabes feels like the ceiling is higher than we have seen.



No doubt. Daboll's career will depend on it. But we know that Mara thinks DJ has an elite ceiling. Whether Schoen and Daboll will see it as prudent to go against their boss is the problem with "trust the GM and coach" argument. As Reese and Gettleman sensibly recognized and acted accordingly, appeasing the boss is the best path to self-preservation.

I have heard the "I trust the GM and Coach" argument for ten years now and it has turned out to be wrong at every turn. Will it be different this time? Maybe. Maybe not. We'll see.



when did Mara say this?
RE: RE: Ceiling...  
Brown_Hornet : 10:45 am : link
In comment 15980891 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 15980877 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


...Mike, suggesting that DJs is at his ceiling is an odd take.

His last 2 games are arguably his best 2 games. This suggests that (looking at the X,Y axis) he is ascending and that he has a coaching staff that has helped him off of the floor.

I would suggest that a support staff (more talent) is going to be required to see his ceiling.

Right now, with weekly defensive scouting, game specific installs, cut ups, breakdowns, practices, injury awareness, and experience...the coaching staff may not even know exactly what DJs ceiling is.

If DJ is retained, it is because Dabes feels like the ceiling is higher than we have seen.



No doubt. Daboll's career will depend on it. But we know that Mara thinks DJ has an elite ceiling. Whether Schoen and Daboll will see it as prudent to go against their boss is the problem with "trust the GM and coach" argument. As Reese and Gettleman sensibly recognized and acted accordingly, appeasing the boss is the best path to self-preservation.

I have heard the "I trust the GM and Coach" argument for ten years now and it has turned out to be wrong at every turn. Will it be different this time? Maybe. Maybe not. We'll see.
Wait, you are saying that Dabes/Schoen will sign DJ against their own judgement?

This feels like a hedge.
Like I said Ron Johnson  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10:47 am : link
Some like to live in the making assumptions world like The Mike.
Ron Johnson  
The Mike : 10:49 am : link
"People are realizing it's by far the most important position in sports and either you have one or you don't. We think we have one,” Mara said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. Mar 27, 2022
 
ryanmkeane : 10:50 am : link
bw, someone (possibly the Ravens) is going to pay Jackson a shitload of money. And they’ll run into the same problems the Ravens have.
Jackson is unique  
UConn4523 : 10:52 am : link
and with that comes a unique way to qualify his skill set. His passing is correlated with his running more than any other player I’ve seen I think. When that happens it’s at an elite level. When that doesn’t happen he’s ordinary. Small playoff sample size is just that and he has a really good road win vs Tennessee (albeit mostly running) on his resume. Very much looking forward to what he does next weekend, will start to get a little more definitive on what kind of QB he is and how much to invest.
Not going to read through entire thread, but I don’t  
Big Blue '56 : 10:55 am : link
care or will ever care where DJ ranks. He good enough to take us deep or to a SB, if not this year, in the near future, I believe.

I also 100% believe that Daboll loves the guy and all that he presents as a QB/leader..
represents as a QB/leader  
Big Blue '56 : 10:55 am : link
.
Baltimore's playoff -  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10:56 am : link
losses have come when they can't run to in season production or they fell behind big.

He struggles a bit when they had to go the pass game.

This is not just a Jackson issue but he is a part of it. It also can be how they are built.

Not uncommon in playoff football for a lot of teams and QB's. Playoffs often make you play outside your comfort zone.

If Lamar isn't a good thrower of the football, neither is Daniel Jones  
Producer : 11:34 am : link
Jones' QBR is propped up by 2 things, his running and his lack of turnovers.

Jones is presently 28th in TD%
and 25th in Y/A
he's doing a bit better in yards but still only 15th in the league.

These are not signs of a good passer. He plays a conservative scheme which allows him to minimize turnovers, which he has done very well, and lets him throw for a higher comp %, he know ranks 8th in that category. And the running can be a real weapon.

But pure passing, with lots of production, Jones is still bottom half of the league.
Hmm...  
Brown_Hornet : 11:37 am : link
...can you define "pure passing?"
RE: Hmm...  
Producer : 11:45 am : link
In comment 15981038 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...can you define "pure passing?"


Daniel Jones is the same QB he always was but he has improved incrementally more in areas that were already strengths of his game. He has continued to protect the football but it has come at a cost, he is not a productive passer, as many claim Lamar is not a productive enough passer.

His game this season is about limiting turnovers, exploiting the short and intermediate zones with efficiency, and running. he can't pass with Burrow, Mahomes, Allen, even Cousins, and likely never will.
RE: RE: Hmm...  
Brown_Hornet : 12:31 pm : link
In comment 15981054 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15981038 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


...can you define "pure passing?"



Daniel Jones is the same QB he always was but he has improved incrementally more in areas that were already strengths of his game. He has continued to protect the football but it has come at a cost, he is not a productive passer, as many claim Lamar is not a productive enough passer.

His game this season is about limiting turnovers, exploiting the short and intermediate zones with efficiency, and running. he can't pass with Burrow, Mahomes, Allen, even Cousins, and likely never will.
So, that's a no?
RE: RE: RE: Hmm...  
Producer : 12:36 pm : link
In comment 15981118 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
In comment 15981054 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15981038 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


...can you define "pure passing?"



Daniel Jones is the same QB he always was but he has improved incrementally more in areas that were already strengths of his game. He has continued to protect the football but it has come at a cost, he is not a productive passer, as many claim Lamar is not a productive enough passer.

His game this season is about limiting turnovers, exploiting the short and intermediate zones with efficiency, and running. he can't pass with Burrow, Mahomes, Allen, even Cousins, and likely never will.

So, that's a no?


So you're saying the expression eludes you, or are you just playing stupid because you don't like opinions that don't line up with yours.
Producer  
Johnny5 : 12:55 pm : link
Honestly, of course you are entitled to your opinion, and I respect that. And you know I agree with you on Burrow... however, (my opinion) you are 110% wrong on your Jones evaluation. The guy can play, and we have not seen his ceiling yet under Daboll/Kafka and with even slight improvement in WR and interior, as well as overall consistency of OL play.
