Daniel Jones: Top 5 QB

|Daniel Jones has played well lately and most recently helped the New York Giants to a 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts that secured his team’s first playoff berth since 2016.
But is he a top-5 quarterback? That’s the controversial opinion ESPN’s Max Kellerman had Wednesday on “First Take.” The analyst put Jones in his top five, saying he has “resisted all year.”
So Jones is at least a top 12 to 15 per the “led team to playoffs” definition.
If you factor in the years he has ahead of him (I.e. decrement Brady, Rodgers and Stafford due to age), Jones might make a top 10.
Not top 5 (at least not yet)
DJ could be the worst QB in the league and if he brings us a SuperBowl, we'll love him till the day he dies.
Revisit discussion.
That would be great.
I'm right here.
No way he's top 5. But top 8-10? No doubt.
I have always found her very bright and insightful.
If Daboll and Tierney keep his attention, he can get inside the top 10, possibly. He has a way to go.
Here is my view.
I'm carving out TB45 because he's 45.
Tier 1: those QBs who have had 2 or more great seasons - Mahomes, Allen, Herbert, Burrow, Lamar, Rodgers, Stafford, Watson - deserve the first eight spots. You have to reward consistency.
And, yes, I'm throwing Stafford and Watson in there. I'm assuming that Stafford comes back and Watson returns to form.
Tier 2: I would layer in Dak and Goff. They have consistently produced good years.
On the heels of Tier 2 are (in order): Hurts, Lawrence, Jones, Jim G, Carr, Tua.
As far as I know, this is the first Daniel Jones thread about someone in the media saying Daniel Jones is a top 5 ish QB.
Is that sports media or BBI you’re referring to?
An argument could be made I should have included Cousins in the third group. I just think he's starting to level off at 34.
Seems reasonable.
I think Herbert may be to high. I think Lamar is too, but have to give him his due because of the MVP. I also think he is in decline a bit. Although I may place them in the second tier, instead of 1.
Watson is in 1 for past performance which I think we will see again.
I am really interested in seeing where Lamar ends up and at what numbers. He is such a different player than the others, an original. I just fear he has taken a beating and it will slow his progress and effectiveness.
He can kiss my ass
Seems reasonable.
I think Herbert may be to high. I think Lamar is too, but have to give him his due because of the MVP. I also think he is in decline a bit. Although I may place them in the second tier, instead of 1.
Watson is in 1 for past performance which I think we will see again.
I am really interested in seeing where Lamar ends up and at what numbers. He is such a different player than the others, an original. I just fear he has taken a beating and it will slow his progress and effectiveness.
Lamar is a unicorn, but a case can be made he has slipped into Tier 2. I think a reason weighing him down are these injuries piling up in consecutive years.
And if I had to guess, Baltimore will hedge and FT him because of that...
What Skip Bayless is to the Cowboys
I think DJ is the right QB for the Giants.
Ranking is fun, but meaningless. DJ has been as good as the top 5-10 guys.
Patrick Mahomes
Josh Allen
Justin Herbert
Joe Burrow
Trevor Lawrence
And that’s it. In all seriousness - not trying to make some grand statement. I’d only pick those guys over him for the next phase of everyone’s careers.
He’s not a top 5 quarterback right now but let’s stop acting like he can’t enter the top 10 discussion by next year, if he’s not already.
Lamar Jackson is 1700 rushing yards away from the most rushing yards all time by a quarterback while playing 70! less games than Vick. He ran for 1200 yards while throwing for 36 touchdowns. That’s a unicorn.
Oh yeah? Who?
This board somehow thinks Lamar Jackson is something so incredible the league has never seen. Wake me up when he learns how to throw the ball in the playoffs. He’s not that great yet, sorry.
Vicks first 6 seasons he threw for 71 touchdowns and ran for 3800 yards. Through Lamar’s first 5 seasons he’s thrown for 101 touchdowns and ran for 4400 yards. Vick also had much better weapons in the passing game. Please stop embarrassing yourself.
You’re also proving that you use selective arguments, because you’ve argued in the past that Eli’s TDs would have been much higher if he started out in todays league vs mid 2000s.
Yet somehow you are now using Vick’s lack of TDs against him. If Vick played today he would easily have the numbers that Jackson does. Vick was a better passer and smoother runner, and better player.
Stop using stats - you guys have done this with Daniel Jones his whole career and it lead you nowhere.
You also contradict yourself like always. “Wake me up when Lamar can throw in the playoffs”. We haven’t seen Jones throw in the playoffs yet, but you’ll already take him over Lamar.
Yea. Stats are completely meaningless. Daniel Jones is just as good as Joe Burrow. He just doesn't play like it. That's your logic.
This year is a throwaway due to the spinal cord injury. So, I'm giving him the benefit of the doubt after the SB last year and throwing 41 TDs. Let's give him one more year to determine if he still has the goods.
Lmao, god you are such a dope. No we’re not. You making incredulous statements that Lamar isn’t a unicorn doesn’t doesn’t mean we’re mad that the Giants beat Lamar. Jones has as many TDS in 41 games as Lamar had in his MVP season. Lamar is very good, your hatred for him is insane.
Have you ever seen a better RPO QB in the NFL like this guy?
Your conclusion that Lamar isn’t good is the one that’s not correct chief. You spent all year repeating this trope that Lamar can’t throw in cold weather, despite the data saying he’s the highest rated QB in cold weather. You just make shit up.
Nope, but I’m happy to point out completely idiotic statements and opinions as I see them, which is what I’ve been doing since I’ve been here.
He’s 1-3 in the playoffs, 55% completion percentage, 3 TDs and 5 picks. Wow, what a playoff performer in cold weather he’s been. And the reason he was able to throw for 300 plus in his last two playoff games is because he threw the ball a combined 110 times in those games. Wow nobody else could do that.
Go to bed.
I'm okay with you pointing all LJax's poor performances. And I agree he's got more to prove in the playoffs.
But, JFC, he's done some brilliant things. Yet, you don't reference any. And let's be honest - he's done things without a lot of quality at the skill positions.
Quote:
bw, Matt Stafford is pretty much bad now. He’s not in the discussion.
This year is a throwaway due to the spinal cord injury. So, I'm giving him the benefit of the doubt after the SB last year and throwing 41 TDs. Let's give him one more year to determine if he still has the goods.
I was going to comment earlier.
I found it interesting you claim that Cousins had “leveled off” at age 34, but Stafford hasn’t when Stafford is 1) Eight months older and 2) coming off a major injury. IMHO, Stafford is done until he can show he’s able to return from such a serious injury at his age
What I’m saying is you guys are mentioning stats as a way to say he’s awesome, and his playoff stats suck. So, is your argument that he’s an awesome regular season QB?
As I’ve stated, he’s not a QB I’d want for a playoff run. Not sure why you guys feel so god damn offended by this take. I’m not alone here.
As I’ve stated, he’s not a QB I’d want for a playoff run. Not sure why you guys feel so god damn offended by this take. I’m not alone here.
There has not been a post with more irony in the history of this board.
Daniel Jones is better Lamar Jackson?
Daniel Jones is better Lamar Jackson?
Lamar Jackson is not “arguably” the best dual threat QB of all time. He’s not even the best dual threat QB in his own league right now. That’s Josh Allen. Jackson cannot throw the ball dude. Have you watched him play this season and last?
I said I’d take Daniel Jones over him for the next 5 seasons, and that I’m certainly not alone in that take.
You are mostly alone on that take. Recency bias is raging on this board. People are acting like one great game vs a terrible team is worth $60M extra contract dollars.
I said I’d take Daniel Jones over him for the next 5 seasons, and that I’m certainly not alone in that take.
You've made that clear. Fine.
Just curious. If Jones and LJax hit the open market right now, who is more coveted and gets the bigger deal?
You said “Plenty of guys have been similar to him previously.” And then you listed Young, Vick, Cunningham, and Vick as examples.
Please point me to where anyone said Jackson was “arguably” the best dual threat QB of all time.
Is it irony that you were willing to pay Russ more than that last season and trade away multiple future high round picks?
Jones has a better arm and less mileage on him. I’ve always felt Jackson’s style of play wouldn’t last in this league. Two years in a row of him getting banged up late in the season.
I also think that you can win a Super Bowl with a QB in that range. In fact, it's been done many times before. But you need an outstanding supporting cast to do that, the construction of which (I think) is the plan heading into this off-season.
As has been noted multiple times on this board, and elsewhere, the siren calls for at least two WRs (one of which must be an Alpha Dog), one or two quality LBs, an IOL, and a shut-down CB must be heeded to make this happen. Sadly, those kinds of players are hard to come by.
I also think that you can win a Super Bowl with a QB in that range. In fact, it's been done many times before. But you need an outstanding supporting cast to do that, the construction of which (I think) is the plan heading into this off-season.
As has been noted multiple times on this board, and elsewhere, the siren calls for at least two WRs (one of which must be an Alpha Dog), one or two quality LBs, an IOL, and a shut-down CB must be heeded to make this happen. Sadly, those kinds of players are hard to come by.
I'd say top 10 is realistic. He's 9th in QBR with a weak supporting cast playing in a new system this year. Let's see what he does in the playoffs.
And the idea that DJ is better than Lamar simply defies the eyes and the numbers. If we could give them the same contract it would be Lamar every time. Not close. Maybe the answer will change over the next few years, but as of right now it is not close.
Patrick Mahomes
Josh Allen
Justin Herbert
Joe Burrow
Trevor Lawrence
And that’s it. In all seriousness - not trying to make some grand statement. I’d only pick those guys over him for the next phase of everyone’s careers.
He’s not a top 5 quarterback right now but let’s stop acting like he can’t enter the top 10 discussion by next year, if he’s not already.
this is exactly my list as well. a couple more years of coaching by Daboll and maybe i'll drop one more guy off the list. the others likely stay because of God-given talents.
This obsessive need to rank everything is very strange to me. Even stranger is the notion that their rankings are black and white and have any kind of merit. It might have merit in fantasy football, but outside of that, it seems like a juvenile thing to do.
This is why I am so interested in seeing what happens with Lamar. I thought the Ravens offer was a good one because Lamar is slightly on the downside from all his hits(yes he could bounce back). But, huge but, the man is dynamic. His passing is suspect only because he is not consistent. When he is on, wow he can lay balls into tight windows. When he isn't - woof. He is still one of the scariest people with the ball in his hands. The same arguments we have here for Jones needing better weapons absolutely applies to Lamar. He is a playmaker and fun to watch.
I think Miami would be a great place for him to sign. Think about him in place of Tua with those weapons. Unfortunately they have no money(looking a OTC) and I do not see where they could come up with $40+ mill.
People are overselling Jones at the moment. He has had three VG games in a row. So you cannot reasonably crown him as all star material. But it was clear that Daboll and Kafka tailored the offense to what was on the field with the limited threats besides Barkley and a suspect line earlier in the year.
FWIW, I think Jones compares favorably with Herbert. If you look at almost all stats, aside from yards, they are side by side including QBR and Rating, which is surprising since Herbert has 1300 yards more yards. Makes for good discussion.
To me, at the beginning of the year, who here really would have believed that Jones was even close where he is now. I was ready to move on until recently and am still on the border on a contract. Shows you what quality coaching can do.
Like drafting, it is more realistic in tiers. But there needs to be a basis for contracts. How does player "X" compare to others around him and their contracts.
Jones played big in a few games and a couple when the stakes were a playoff birth. It's a good start.
Whether 5, 10 or 15 has little merit. He helped guide his team to the next and most important phase. Played big under pressure.
Vick is being underrated here. He was a incredible athlete and gamer and developed into a outstanding QB. He has a great relationship with Reid still. Says they joke about if he had gotten him sooner how many SB's they would have won. Happy that never happened.
Lamar is a great regular season for now. Herbert very good regular season one.
Stats loose merit when you don't look at the details beyond them. Often the case with the QBGC unfortunately. Spirited group though.
Max Kellerman is simply whoring here for ratings. And I get that people on this site love his thesis and not only agree with Max, but are doubling down on it. It is to be expected. It is after all a Giants "fan" site. I have no problem with anybody having irrational exuberance here, especially now that the Giants are in the playoffs. But this idea that other posters are "wrong" or "moronic" if they don't see DJ as a top ten quarterback is absurd.
Marcus Mariota had an incredible playoff performance in 2017 against the Chiefs, rallying the team to a comeback win when they were down 21-3 at the half. It was one of the more remarkable performances by a quarterback in recent memory. Mitchell Trubisky was third in the NFL in QBR in 2018 leading the Bears to a 12-4 record, the NFC North Championship, a pro bowl selection and a playoff appearance. Both had higher pedigree, were more highly rated and drafted higher than DJ from the start.
Does anybody on this site believe that either Mariota or Trubisky is a top ten quarterback? I didn't think so.
It is the same point that can be made using guys like Allen.
Does the career of one guy define the career of another?
I suppose we will see what Dabes thinks in the coming months.
Whether he's "elite" or not, isn't the issue for me. Daniel Jones is a franchise QB and a perfect fit to be QB of the New York Giants. His temperament and work ethic make him easy to commit $$$ to and not worry he's going to take his foot off the gas. (A huge concern when you have someone $200.) And he's proven he can handle playing in NY, and all the comes with it, even when he's getting mercilessly disrespected. Not a f#cking peep.
He's big, he's tough. He's mobile. He can throw in the wind & cold. He can play through injury. His teammates "would take a bullet for him" as Nick Gates put it.
He's also excellent off the field and dealing with the media.
Whether we like it or not, the Giants look at playing QB here as a special skillset that other franchises don't have to consider. Jones checks all the NYG boxes and finding a guy like that is more difficult than we think.
Fans can debate whether he's "elite" or "top 5" or just "top 10-12" in their minds all they want. He's the guy, and he's perfect for the Giants, and they know it.
That said, Daniel Jones has converted me back into a believer. I'm in.
Dumb financial decisions destroy franchises.
I don't recall the Mariotta game and I don't think anyone would be surprised with a Reid coached team coming up short in the playoffs. It did take him 20 years to get a SB and he had to leave the NFCE to do it.
I don't recall the Mariotta game and I don't think anyone would be surprised with a Reid coached team coming up short in the playoffs. It did take him 20 years to get a SB and he had to leave the NFCE to do it.
The Giants may not have had as many as the Bears did that year but they’ve had timely turnovers. The Baltimore, Houston, Jacksonville, and Washington wins all happened partly because of either late game turnovers, defensive scores or red zone turnovers.
His temperament and work ethic make him easy to commit $$$ to and not worry he's going to take his foot off the gas.
All of us are simply parroting what we are told about his work ethic. To criticise fans for operating with limited knowledge while regurgitating knowledge that we are fed from them is funny.
Jones checks all the NYG boxes and finding a guy like that is more difficult than we think.
You know what these boxes are? Even with a new GM and head coach? Where's this info coming from?
He's the guy, and he's perfect for the Giants, and they know it.
They know it? Spoken to decisionmakers about this?
How do all these determinations mesh with "And then the subjective fan debates ensue, working with limited knowledge at best, and clueless at worst. "?
The Giants may not have had as many as the Bears did that year but they’ve had timely turnovers. The Baltimore, Houston, Jacksonville, and Washington wins all happened partly because of either late game turnovers, defensive scores or red zone turnovers.
You have a very clear anti Jones sentiment at practically all costs. What you still have not figured out is I have never called Jones a franchise QB or suggested a long term deal is a absolute. I stay with the same consistent message. What is around the QB matters and there are a lot to stats that people miss (like the Trubisky one). But keep on if you like. I look forward to you chiming in again on how I see the running game correlation to passing production and overall team success. You and the other few geniuses.
Max Kellerman is simply whoring here for ratings. And I get that people on this site love his thesis and not only agree with Max, but are doubling down on it. It is to be expected. It is after all a Giants "fan" site. I have no problem with anybody having irrational exuberance here, especially now that the Giants are in the playoffs. But this idea that other posters are "wrong" or "moronic" if they don't see DJ as a top ten quarterback is absurd.
Marcus Mariota had an incredible playoff performance in 2017 against the Chiefs, rallying the team to a comeback win when they were down 21-3 at the half. It was one of the more remarkable performances by a quarterback in recent memory. Mitchell Trubisky was third in the NFL in QBR in 2018 leading the Bears to a 12-4 record, the NFC North Championship, a pro bowl selection and a playoff appearance. Both had higher pedigree, were more highly rated and drafted higher than DJ from the start.
Does anybody on this site believe that either Mariota or Trubisky is a top ten quarterback? I didn't think so.
Which demonstrates once again why numbers and stats tell you so little about a QB's actual play. You have to watch them. At no time in his NFL career did Trubisky actually look like a plus starter. At best he was marginally competent. But I don't ever remember seeing a game where I thought he looked special or even top 15. Mariotta had his moments. Thought he had a chance to be a plus starter. Didn't work out.
If you think those guys are a fair comparison to DJ (even before this year) I just don't think you are watching the games in a rational way. He has been a plus player every year for this team. The fact that he could do anything with the chicken poop that Judge and Garrett gave him is pretty amazing. The reality is he played good football last year as well as this year. Go back and watch the games. He was good. Not perfect of course, but really good. People were blinded to that by the overall crap show the team had become and the anger that came with it.
I knew I liked Schoen better than Gettlemen when he did not come in here and "clean house". DG got rid of a lot of reasonable players for crap return because of ... the culture? needed winning players? I would say because of his ego. The big Jones detractors think Schoen should be like DG and have moved on from/get rid of DJ because he is not "the guy" he picked. Thank God Schoen is not a moron like that. I would have picked up DJ's option, because it was relatively cheap insurance, but other than that they handled DJ perfectly. See what he has with good coaching.
Just for Giants historical context. DJ has had the best first four years of any quarterback ever drafted by the NY Giants (not counting the playoffs). And it is not that close. Not in terms of wins (that was Eli), but in terms of play. Go back and watch Eli in his first four years. He made more big plays with his arm than DJ. But a ton more boneheaded mistakes and interceptions as well. A lot more.
And he was totally immobile whereas DJ is a plus plus runner. And Eli had a much better offense. Really better at every position but left tackle. And for those that don't remember Simms was abysmal in his early years. Always hurt, an interception machine, and got benched for Scott f'ing Brunner.
Regardless - my point/opinion on Jackson has always been the same. He is a phenomenal athlete. He’s not a winning playoff type quarterback. Teams can keep him in the pocket and he’s generally not great when that happens in cold weather because he cannot throw the ball that well. This is not a trope or some BS thing. It’s just using your eyes and watching the guy play. If a receiver isn’t open by 15 yards or he’s not running free, he’s not that impressive. Just my thoughts.
Let me just ask - why is it that Baltimore hasn’t locked him up yet if he’s so incredible?
I think there a lot of people on this site that want to rank DJ top 10, top 7, top 5...but then pay him top 20. You can't have it both ways.
I think there a lot of people on this site that want to rank DJ top 10, top 7, top 5...but then pay him top 20. You can't have it both ways.
Agree. Cost is a big part of it. It will be interesting to see where that goes and what happens in the playoffs can impact it. They have options and they could still change imv.
I don't recall the Mariotta game and I don't think anyone would be surprised with a Reid coached team coming up short in the playoffs. It did take him 20 years to get a SB and he had to leave the NFCE to do it.
Really? Turnovers and Andy Reid?
If DJ led the Giants to an NFC East title, goes to the pro bowl and is third in the NFL in qbr you would discount it because he was advantaged by turnover differential?
Andy Reid was not accomplished in the NFC? He won a super bowl under Mike Holmgren as the "quarterbacks" coach and then took the Eagles to nine playoff appearances and three NFC championship games before he moved over to Kansas City. He eliminated the Giants twice at the very apex of the Eli dynasty. And he is a certain first ballot future hall of fame head coach. Beating him is undoubtedly the crowning moment of Mariota's career.
Jones is a lot better than Trubisky. Time to get over it.
I would look at it for for the situation is and see it for what it is and factor that in.
Never said Reid was a not a outstanding HC. I said he has had a lot of disappointing playoff losses like a lot of really good HC's and how long it took him to finally break through.
Lot of assumptions you are making.....I received some very good advice from a very smart man long ago cautioning me on making them. I find some here like making them though.
You have a very clear anti Jones sentiment at practically all costs. What you still have not figured out is I have never called Jones a franchise QB or suggested a long term deal is an absolute. I stay with the same consistent message. What is around the QB matters and there are a lot to stats that people miss (like the Trubisky one). But keep on if you like. I look forward to you chiming in again on how I see the running game correlation to passing production and overall team success. You and the other few geniuses.
Where did I mention Jones in my post? Where did I say you said he was a franchise QB? Did you read earlier in the thread where I said he’d be in the 10-12 range with a good playoff game? Is that anti Jones at all costs?
Just pointing out that the Giants have had timely turnovers to help win games just like that Bears team is anti Jones? Good grief man.
Agreed. I'm very glad that the Giants don't have to make a decision until after the season/playoffs are over. There's still time for DJ to make himself a ton of money.
One of the things that I see a lot of people talk about is DJ will take a hometown discount. I don't see that at all. DJ is a pretty quiet guy, he doesn't give the media anything. There's a chance the Giants will need to OVERPAY him to stay at this point. If I'm DJ - there's some things that have transpired here over his tenure here that I probably would NOT be super happy about, and he may want to go and start over somewhere new.
36 compared to 18 is a huge difference. Simple point is some of us look at how that favors the offensive team and QB opportunity to translates to production. For Trubisky that factors into his bump.
Yes they have had some very timely turnovers and the Giants benefitted. If they had double the amount it would benefit them more. Hopefully next year that happens when Winks gets a few more players he needs.
If we're discussing him, he's in the discussion. That's how it works.
How it doesn't work is you deciding what the discussion can and can't include. But I suspect that's probably one of your wife's defense mechanisms, too, right?
It is a trope because it’s factually wrong. You’re taking a small sample size of four games, that’s like saying Jones can’t throw against Cowboys because of the two games this year. There’s other factors that come into play in the playoffs.
Mind you the 2019 game against the Chargers was around 50 degrees. The 2020 game against the Titans was 60 degrees. The 2021 Titans game was 41 degrees. The Bills game was 33 degrees.
So two cold weather games, one where he completed 71% of his passes. But by all means continue to make shit up while strutting around like you’re some genius.
Lamar cold - ( New Window )
Be interesting to see how it all plays out and I think this team can even make some noise this year. Good times.
His last 2 games are arguably his best 2 games. This suggests that (looking at the X,Y axis) he is ascending and that he has a coaching staff that has helped him off of the floor.
I would suggest that a support staff (more talent) is going to be required to see his ceiling.
Right now, with weekly defensive scouting, game specific installs, cut ups, breakdowns, practices, injury awareness, and experience...the coaching staff may not even know exactly what DJs ceiling is.
If DJ is retained, it is because Dabes feels like the ceiling is higher than we have seen.
More importantly are you going to address how blatantly incorrect you were about the cold or ignore it? Is lying only bad when someone else does it?
His last 2 games are arguably his best 2 games. This suggests that (looking at the X,Y axis) he is ascending and that he has a coaching staff that has helped him off of the floor.
I would suggest that a support staff (more talent) is going to be required to see his ceiling.
Right now, with weekly defensive scouting, game specific installs, cut ups, breakdowns, practices, injury awareness, and experience...the coaching staff may not even know exactly what DJs ceiling is.
If DJ is retained, it is because Dabes feels like the ceiling is higher than we have seen.
No doubt. Daboll's career will depend on it. But we know that Mara thinks DJ has an elite ceiling. Whether Schoen and Daboll will see it as prudent to go against their boss is the problem with "trust the GM and coach" argument. As Reese and Gettleman sensibly recognized and acted accordingly, appeasing the boss is the best path to self-preservation.
I have heard the "I trust the GM and Coach" argument for ten years now and it has turned out to be wrong at every turn. Will it be different this time? Maybe. Maybe not. We'll see.
Let me just ask - why is it that Baltimore hasn’t locked him up yet if he’s so incredible?
That's a good question. I would think it's multi-faceted: the uptick in injuries have created additional risk (possible wrong-way trend), he represents himself (slows things down), the guaranteed money (cap impact), and the uniqueness of his play.
Like everything else in player evaluation, this requires a very careful cost-benefit analysis. So, I think Baltimore is playing this very shrewdly, and taking their time knowing they have the benefit of the FT.
But none of that doesn't mean LJax isn't an incredible player. To me, it means he's a very different evaluation and it may be better - for the Ravens - to play this in a more measured fashion.
when did Mara say this?
This feels like a hedge.
I also 100% believe that Daboll loves the guy and all that he presents as a QB/leader..
He struggles a bit when they had to go the pass game.
This is not just a Jackson issue but he is a part of it. It also can be how they are built.
Not uncommon in playoff football for a lot of teams and QB's. Playoffs often make you play outside your comfort zone.
Jones is presently 28th in TD%
and 25th in Y/A
he's doing a bit better in yards but still only 15th in the league.
These are not signs of a good passer. He plays a conservative scheme which allows him to minimize turnovers, which he has done very well, and lets him throw for a higher comp %, he know ranks 8th in that category. And the running can be a real weapon.
But pure passing, with lots of production, Jones is still bottom half of the league.
Daniel Jones is the same QB he always was but he has improved incrementally more in areas that were already strengths of his game. He has continued to protect the football but it has come at a cost, he is not a productive passer, as many claim Lamar is not a productive enough passer.
His game this season is about limiting turnovers, exploiting the short and intermediate zones with efficiency, and running. he can't pass with Burrow, Mahomes, Allen, even Cousins, and likely never will.
Daniel Jones is the same QB he always was but he has improved incrementally more in areas that were already strengths of his game. He has continued to protect the football but it has come at a cost, he is not a productive passer, as many claim Lamar is not a productive enough passer.
His game this season is about limiting turnovers, exploiting the short and intermediate zones with efficiency, and running. he can't pass with Burrow, Mahomes, Allen, even Cousins, and likely never will.
So, that's a no?
So you're saying the expression eludes you, or are you just playing stupid because you don't like opinions that don't line up with yours.