15 Years Ago Today: 2007 Playoffs; Giants vs. Bucs

That's right; 15 years ago today on January 6, 2008; the New York Giants travelled to Tampa Bay to take on the Bucs in their first playoff game of the Giants epic 2007 NFL Playoff run.I remember watching this at my friends' house and after the game, feeling on top of the world. This was the first playoff win of the TC/Eli era, and it honestly felt like we hadn't won a playoff game in forever. We made the playoffs the two previous seasons, but lost at home in 2005 getting shutout at home by Carolina, and lost a close one the year previous in Philly by a FG at the gun.The Giants started this game vs. the Bucs very slowly, as the Bucs kinda dominated the first quarter, as the Giants did very little offensively. So, it didn't have a great feel off the bat. But the defense would come alive and hit and slowdown Jeff Garcia as the Offense would come alive and find their groove.I honestly thought this *might* be the only Playoff win we might experience that year, since we were playing in Dallas the following week, but as we know, that was not the case. With how the Giants season is going right now in 2022; it feels appropriate to watch this game tonight on it's anniversary.GO BLUE!Here is the game on Youtube: Link - ( New Window