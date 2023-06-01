15 Years Ago Today: 2007 Playoffs; Giants vs. Bucs

That's right; 15 years ago today on January 6, 2008; the New York Giants travelled to Tampa Bay to take on the Bucs in their first playoff game of the Giants epic 2007 NFL Playoff run.
I remember watching this at my friends' house and after the game, feeling on top of the world. This was the first playoff win of the TC/Eli era, and it honestly felt like we hadn't won a playoff game in forever. We made the playoffs the two previous seasons, but lost at home in 2005 getting shutout at home by Carolina, and lost a close one the year previous in Philly by a FG at the gun.
The Giants started this game vs. the Bucs very slowly, as the Bucs kinda dominated the first quarter, as the Giants did very little offensively. So, it didn't have a great feel off the bat. But the defense would come alive and hit and slowdown Jeff Garcia as the Offense would come alive and find their groove.
I honestly thought this *might* be the only Playoff win we might experience that year, since we were playing in Dallas the following week, but as we know, that was not the case. With how the Giants season is going right now in 2022; it feels appropriate to watch this game tonight on it's anniversary.
GO BLUE!
Here is the game on Youtube: Link
It just felt like we kept winning with house money
Bucs - Finally got over the playoff hump - can build off this season with some additional pieces. Gonna be tough to win in Dallas vs that loaded team...
Cowboys - Holy shit - totally ruined a historic Dallas season. But it's gonna be tough to win in Green Bay in the Weather
Packers - Fuck yeah - won in the freezing cold - but here come the undefeated patriots...
It was just a very satisfying win at the time, even without taking into account hindsight. It was another step in the right direction for the Eli era after that Vikings game mess had him on the ropes. It gave me a little confidence heading into Dallas, even though I wasn't overly confident in that one.
Exactly. That Giants team went through the gauntlet!
It was a playoff run that literally just kept getting more and more improbable and better with each passing week. It was truly magical and certainly didn't seem possible going into Tampa. But it happened..
I remember it was so warm that my buddies and I were all in shorts and flip flops. We won and then had to continue it out of superstiton through the superbowl.
It's silly but I find the Bucs game more fun to watch than the rest of the playoff run. Apart from a shaky first quarter they pretty much dominated. I still get tense to this day watching the Dallas, GB and NE playoff games.
It was like that poster he created was a perfect foreshadowing for exaclty how things turned out. What a ride. Can’t believe it’s been 15 years. I joined BBI a mere 8 months prior to that. Time flies.
I was 27 and dating an actual lunatic stalker. My handle was Philsimms1986. And I had to change it because of that psycho. And she HATED the Giants won the Super Bowl because she new I was a die hard. God Bless that team!!
Don't want to hijack this thread, but you actually had to change handles because of a stalker? Did she threaten to post personal shit on here?
I was at an indoor soccer game for my daughter and taped the game. We had a number of 4th down stops. I think that was a Saturday game too.
shoot, I’m wrong on above. I was thinking of the falcons game in the 2011 SB year.
Def was a Sunday game. I think Pittsburgh played the Saturday night before.
Artwork before the play off run. He used the Movie Poster from “Into the Wild”. And he had all the Giants players in the run down bus from the poster like they were headed on a wild ride into the wild.
Don't want to hijack this thread, but you actually had to change handles because of a stalker? Did she threaten to post personal shit on here?
She had hijacked all my online accounts. Emails, myspace, facebook etc. The one thing I don't believe she was ever able to get was access to my BBI credentials. So I changed my handle since I was pretty sure she knew it and eliminated the route for her to stalk me on here. I didn't want her following my posts and harassing me.
She was 7 years older than me which I guess made her think she had some sort of authority or power as if I was some kid. And she was literally following me around in person and online stalking me because I broke up with her. I had Eric change my handle and didn't refer back to it or identify myself once he made the change. At least not for about 10 years.
It wasn't like she had dirt on me or something. I just didn't want her to have another avenue for following me. It really was not a good situation. Wasn't like a ha ha I was stalked. It was legit to the point I had some buddies in the Secret Service and other fed agencies looking into it.
Yea it was an experience I would never want to go through again. I could tell some stories about her and all that but it’s not worth rehashing. And before anyone asks, she had full length thumbs.
I wouldn’t worry though, it’s not the norm to come across someone like that. There were signs early on though and I ended it relatively quickly. I always am thankfully that I did it quick and didn’t try to make it work. Because it would have been much much worse the more she became entrenched in my life.
But go enjoy the dating scene man, there are many more positives then negatives!!
Bradshaw44... That terrifies me now that I'm on the dating seen again.... lol
Yea it was an experience I would never want to go through again. I could tell some stories about her and all that but it’s not worth rehashing. And before anyone asks, she had full length thumbs.
I wouldn’t worry though, it’s not the norm to come across someone like that. There were signs early on though and I ended it relatively quickly. I always am thankfully that I did it quick and didn’t try to make it work. Because it would have been much much worse the more she became entrenched in my life.
But go enjoy the dating scene man, there are many more positives then negatives!!
I jumped on the thread to read the chatter about the game, but I went through a similar experience several years back. People often joke about a woman stalking a man and don't take it as seriously, but that was one of the scariest experiences of my life
Thankfully, long in the past, and I'm now happily married to a really cool (and gratefully pretty normal) girl. I'd agree most women aren't like that, but man there are some wackos out there.
Ditto. Quite shocking that a tiny 5'0" 96 lb woman could inflict the fear that she did. But boy did she ever. Glad you survived mfsd! And it sounds like you know exactly what I'm talking about.
We had a long break between semesters and had the options of taking additional classes during the winter break. I chose my senior year in between semesters to do a 5 or 6 week study abroad in Turkey. I missed the ENTIRE 2007 run. I remember telling the group drinks were on me if they beat Dallas. I did not think they had a shot. Then waking up in the morning in Turkey to see my phone show another Giants win in Lambeau was exhilarating. Turned out places were playing the Superbowl but our flights were scheduled DURING the game. I also had broken my phone in the days leading up to this so could not check on scores. I was constantly asking people the score. By the time we took our seats on the Airplane someone advised me they were losing with 1 minute left.
I was absolutely devastated. Went to bed. Woke up in Germany for the connecting flight to learn we had won and I went absolutely insane. Luckily my girlfriend at the time had taped the entire run. I watched the superbowl the second I got back to school and the next day I was riding back to NY for the parade.
I'm so glad 2011 happened afterwards because I always felt like I missed out on something truly special in 2007.
Amongst my group of friends, the tone went from "the Giants have no chance AT ALL" to then 3 or 4 hours that same Tampa Bay team who was going to walk all over them, was now all of a sudden overrated. Such little bitches lol
After this is when I really thought they had a chance at winning the Super Bowl. I said Dallas is nothing special and neither is Green Bay. I thought they actually should've beat Green Bay by more scores than they did.
Another thing to note, this was the last playoff game that Tampa Bay franchise would see until Tom Brady arrived in 2020 when he won a game as a Buccaneer against a football team called "the football team?"
a young adult. 15 years before that I would've been like ... 8?
For whatever reason, I had a good feeling going into Lambeau & before XLII.
For whatever reason, I had a good feeling going into Lambeau & before XLII.
I watched the Dallas game in the airport in Las Vegas. Me and my buddies were headed home from our annual Vegaspalooza trip we took every year for the divisional round of the playoffs. About 30 of us went every year. I got up early that morning and went to the airport to get a seat at the bar. Watched the whole game and the interception by RW happened right as they announced boarding for our flight. I walked on the plan in full Giants garb and the plane erupted in applause as if I was a player. It was pretty damn cool.
After we beat Dallas I said we are playing with house money and I was happy with anything else. And I had no fear of GB.
That game was such a great time. The close up of Jerruh @ the end...chef's kiss.
No joke, I often thank God that I had given my dog Rocky, to my aunt about a year before. He got way too big for my condo and he needed a yard and house. So he moved in with my aunt in early 2006. I genuinely believe she would have either tried to kill him, or abduct him or let him loose.
I used to set small traps on my door of my place that weren’t noticeable to the naked eye. I would tape a small hair to the top right corner of the door. If I came home and the hair was loose or broken I’d know she got in.
My buddy in the FBI told me to keep my gun with me and if she’s ever in my place when I arrive home to not even say anything just shoot. He said I had given him enough information and he would testify on my behalf. He had also seen all the documented proof I had of her behaviors and he said there was a better than average chance if she was inside it was to make an attempt on my life or another form of violence.
The best advice he gave me was to completely get rid of my online presence, change my phone numbers, and change all my routines. He’s said most stalkers are somewhat lazy, and if you take away the “easy” ways to track you they will in fact lose interest or patience. And that is exactly what I did and it worked. Man were my friends pissssed. Everyone had to learn my new phone number. A number they had known for a decade. I’ll never forget how much the new phone numbers bothered everyone around me. THAT was the thing that pissed people off the most because it was the thing that now affected them in some form. You have to remember, this was pre smart phone. And people from our age group still had land lines and still dialed numbers by habit instead of looking up a name.
Crazy times. But God bless the Giants for bringing me light during that time!!!
That game was such a great time. The close up of Jerruh @ the end...chef's kiss.
Oh I was three sheets to the wind!! I probably drink as much as you. I just don’t publicize it like you haha.
I will say, I stayed dead SOBER for XLII. It was a personal decision I made because I had a feeling we were going to witness history and I didn’t want to forget any of it. And as soon as the game ended I drank three beers from my buddies fridge in about six minutes. Then walked to “Carpool” bar in Arlington and drank my face off. Woke up again at 5:45am turned on NFLN to see what I had missed, and poured a Jack and coke. Sat there drinking all day just watching all the highlights, replayed the game, and took multiple naps:-)
I met up with her post game @ a bar. Yeah, the night ended up blackout. Haha.
2/3/08 will probably be the highpoint of most of our lives as Giants fans, lest the off chance we're going for a perfect season or like a 3peat.
Route, I was @ WFT-Giants December game @ Giants Stadium & the wind was no fucking joke. And Eli must have thrown the rock like 883813818318390138 times.
About 6-7 years later I got curious and looked her up. She was married with a little daughter. I breathed a sigh of relief because I figured even if we crossed paths she would have to much going on in life to reengage her psychotic behavior. I feel bad for the little girl because she told me how her mom had been abusing to her when she was little and I feared she may pass some of that on to the daughter, especially when you add on how she behaved with me. Hopefully I’m wrong and the little girl changed her for the better. One can hope.
I met up with her post game @ a bar. Yeah, the night ended up blackout. Haha.
2/3/08 will probably be the highpoint of most of our lives as Giants fans, lest the off chance we're going for a perfect season or like a 3peat.
I don’t even think a 3 peat or prefect season can top that run. That run WAS the perfect season. I’m a fan of the underdog. And to be the ultimate under dog against all odds and win like that…. Can’t be topped. Ever.
Hahah I always imagine the guy was either a complete simp who like to be berated and abused by women, or he is a total meat head douche that probably beats her and treats her like shit.
I have my reasons for coming up with this profile. And those are the only two profiles that would mesh with her.
I was going to make another post about how this game looks like it's actual professional football. I don't know what it is nowadays but it's so much easier to move the ball down the field. It almost looks like as if I'm watching a better version of college football and I cannot explain why.
Week 17 Cowboys in 2011 and Super Bowl 46 were the games I was 100% confident the Giants would win. I am still to this day shocked that the Giants were the ones who had to play from behind in Super Bowl 46. I think I picked Giants 38, Patriots 20 or something in that one. So obvious they keep games close on purpose with bullshit calls. The refs knocked the Giants out of field goal range with that bitch ass holding call on Boothe.
I was like 90% with the Tampa Bay 2008 game. I wasn't guaranteeing victory but after going toe to toe with a team who LITERALLY WON EVERY GAME in the regular season the week prior, Tampa Bay did not scare me at all.
I rarely ever do that sort of thing but Tampa Bay is who I was calling for and hoping the Giants would even up with going to Tampa in January after a shit weather fest in those last few games. Climate strange!