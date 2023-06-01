A Cape Cod resident chimes in on the '22 Giants.

I know a lot of us consider Schwartz a shill for the Giants so of course he gets DG on the phone. Haha.
The last 3 words in this paragraph raised my eyebrows. That's a not so subtle a shot at Shurmur, JJ, & their staffs.
“Am I happy the guys are doing well? I’m thrilled,’’ Gettleman said. “Daniel and Saquan and Andrew Thomas and Dexter, where do you want me to stop? I’m thrilled they’re all playing well. They’re maturing as players and they’re getting coached.’’ Link
Actually makes you wonder if he didn’t fuck up so badly with the coaching hires what would have happened, and how much quicker.
But good for him that he hit on 4 top 15 picks.
Actually makes you wonder if he didn’t fuck up so badly with the coaching hires what would have happened, and how much quicker.
Actually makes you wonder if he didn’t fuck up so badly with the coaching hires what would have happened, and how much quicker.
I think everyone has pointed out that he was able to hit during the draft. It was pretty much all the other aspects of being a GM that he was awful at. Like Free Agents. Deals for said Free Agents. Missing on some first round picks such as baker. But that’s not so unusual for GMs. He also sucked at choosing coaches. So he could interview coaches worth a damn. He shit on statistics by all accounts. And he was arrogant when he had no right to be.
When you package all that together you get a failure. Which is exactly what he was. And now the new guys have come in and are taking the pieces left to them, and finally applying a plan and coaching to those pieces. If DGs only job was to make draft picks then I’d say he’s somewhere in the middle of the pack. But he passed on Parson for Toney if I’m not mistaken. I know Judge supposedly wanted Toney. But your job as a GM is to over rule those situations and do what’s right for the long term success of the team. So again he failed.
Now if Daboll had been the coach when DG was here, chances are DG is still here. But DG didn’t pick Daboll. He picked Pat Fucking Shurmur and Joey Tough Guy the qb sneaker.
Haha, grazie Sean.
He took more than heat, he dealt with some real piece of shit humans over the years.
LB/DE Kareem Martin (Signed by Giants; 3-Years, $15 million)
LT Nate Solder (Signed by Giants; 4-Years, $62 million)
OG Patrick Omameh (Signed by Giants; 3-Years, $15 million)
RB Jonathan Stewart (Signed by Giants; 2-Years, $6.9 million)
WR Golden Tate (Signed by Giants; 4-Years, $37.5 million)
LB Markus Golden (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $3,281,250)
S Antoine Bethea (Signed by Giants; 2-Years, $6.5 million)
RT Mike Remmers (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $2.5 million)
RB Devontae Booker (Signed by Giants; 2-Years, $5.5 million)
WR John Ross (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $1,843,750)
LB Ifeadi Odenigbo (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $2.5 million)
QB Mike Glennon (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $1,375,000)
LB Reggie Ragland (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $1,127,500)
WR Kenny Golladay (Signed by Giants; 4-Years, $72 million)
TE Kyle Rudolph (Signed by Giants; 2-Years, $12 million)
OT Cam Fleming (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $3.438 million
OL Jon Halapio (Re-signed by Giants; 1-Year, $555,000 salary)
To be fair he hit on some
CB Adoree’ Jackson (Signed by Giants; 3-Years, $39 million)
CB James Bradberry (Signed by Giants; 3-Years, $43.5 million)
LB Blake Martinez (Signed by Giants; 3-Years, $30.75 million)
LB Kyler Fackrell (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $4.6 million)
DT Austin Johnson (Signed by Giants; 1-Year; $1.5 million)
But this is a terrible record and he let Tomlinson go as well. And he never fixed the OL either which he said was a top priority.
Not really. We all know his FA blunders and that wasn’t the point of my post. The irony is the guys he listed are the guys he drafted and probably the 4 best players on the team. The other point I was making is that had we had this coaching staff we would have likely competed sooner, and despite the bad FA signings. And who knows, some of those FAs may have actually worked out better with coaches that knew what they were doing.
It does offset some of the damage for sure, but not nearly enough.
You are making this something it’s not. And yes, I blamed him for not hiring better coaches, that was part of my original post. I’m not even defending him, just pointing out some irony is all.
"Of course I’m proud of them. I’m really happy for them. It’s not because it justifies me. It justifies them.”
Jones. Barkley. Thomas. Lawrence. Williams
Anyone disagree that is the core?
DG brought all of them in.
It was time to move on - but there is no denying his positive impact and if you look past it, just go talk about something else.
Mr. Hyperbole and Self-Aggrandizement.
JFC, thank God this jerk-off is gone...
When you turn over a roster you can’t just get 50 percent of your choices right. You need to replace the players you got rid of and also then hit on a lot of new players.
He had a lot of hits because of great draft position but also he made a pretty good career of identifying some talent.
The problem is he got rid of talent and replaced with some great talent but missed on a lot of pieces including the coaches.
If he didn’t have any hits we would be so awful regardless of the coaching.
So now we have new GM who is getting rid of talent, keeping some great talent and will need to hit on his drafts and free agents going forward. The one big, most important was the coaches.
Hope he stays healthy and has an enjoyable retirement.
He would have been a better pairing with TC.
I agree. I thought that when a lot of people were saying Jones was taken too early. It's ok to take a QB a little early, if you think he can be the franchise guy.
Besides the fact there were multiple rumors that the Broncos wanted him (regardless of what the Broncos FO said after the fact), teams routinely trade up and overpay to draft a QB. So why is it such a freaking crime when a team like the Giants just stays put and takes someone like Jones maybe a little before mocks have him?
Even if some very reputable NFL people support it (as some did the Jones pick), they're drowned out by larger numbers in the media, not necessarily larger brains.
Sy drops the truth bomb on this thread.
I love it.
Agree
That being said, you can’t call someone a horrific GM if he drafts guys like Thomas, Lawrence, Jones, and Barkley, and largely was criticized for basically all of those moves except Barkley at the time.
He drafted some really good players. He was a better drafter than Jerry Reese and I don’t think it’s that close. That being said the rest of it was awful.
I would add McKinney to that list as well.
If you credit him for the core of this team.
Sy drops the truth bomb on this thread.
I love it.
Nice core for sure. So there has been a lot worse at GM. Issue is he had no idea how to actually build a team and gave out idiotic deals to marginal players. Plus his cap mgmt was pathetic at the end. And he is an insufferable condescending prick.
Let’s not forget things like trading up for d baker and toney pick ( although if he really wanted darrisaw. I will give him a pass there)
And yeah, picking shurmur as HC too. Judge may be on Mara as much as DG
It’s a mixed bad. Mostly bad but definitely some good
But Golladay….was horrendous. Really could have used that money this year! Fuck.
That being said, you can’t call someone a horrific GM if he drafts guys like Thomas, Lawrence, Jones, and Barkley, and largely was criticized for basically all of those moves except Barkley at the time.
He was even criticized for the Barkley pick. The whole "touched by the hand of G-d" quote, etc.
That said - for all the good drafting he did, the rest was an unmitigated disaster. Especially Judge. He - and Garett - set everyone in the entire franchise back two fucking years. What a waste. I'll put up 2020 and 2021 up against any of the 1970's seasons as being the absolute worst in the history of the franchise.
While "the fumble" was the worst play ever, "the QB sneak" was right up there.
What a fucking shit show those two years were...
But he never came close to building a team. And *that* was his job—assembling a whole team. Utter failure.
But Golladay….was horrendous. Really could have used that money this year! Fuck.
I hated the “ juice is worth the squeeze “ quote when he sent a 3rd rd pick over
My issue is it didn’t get us any home town discount at all
Maybe Leo would’ve sign here anyway, maybe not
Hated the quote more than the deal
Of course, I remember DG when we scrimmaged spackenkill in high school. 1980-81
I used to run the track there too to train ( 5 minutes from my house). Wasn’t a fan the. Some maybe I am jaded.
I was reading “ they call me the assassin “ from Jack Tatum so I want to try out some of the crap he was talking about
Tatum was talking about intimidation from the first play
So of course on the first play I grab whoever was over me by the face mask and gave him a nice uppercut to the jaw.
Penalties and DG screaming at me.
Yes, I was 16 yr old full,of piss and vinegar. Not the way I usually played
I blame Tatum.
Not really giving him that much credit for getting the easy picks right. Not given his absolute failure in FA, team building and coaching staffs. But praise him if you like.
When you have the title you get both the credit and the blame.
He basically went 4 for 4 with his first four 1st round picks as a GM, three of them being all pro type players.
There are countless GMs who get top 10 picks wrong all the time. Gettleman never missed on someone that high.
Again, he was bad. But it’s not like he had a pick of 12 amazing players and had to pick 1. A lot of those players in the top 12 of the 18, 19, and 20 drafts ended up not being that great.
Must See TV for sure...
One of the most unprofessional sports execs I've ever seen.
You have to admit though, his press conferences were entertaining.
Must See TV for sure...
One of the most unprofessional sports execs I've ever seen.
I'm calling bullshit on this.
As soon as he went there he made it about himself.
If it was about the players, praise them and leave it there.
DG is still the same arrogant guy who had this sign on his desk:
"Assholes need not apply"
Indeed...
Back then, I thought Zeitler would have still been here now holding down the RG spot.
He basically went 4 for 4 with his first four 1st round picks as a GM, three of them being all pro type players.
There are countless GMs who get top 10 picks wrong all the time. Gettleman never missed on someone that high.
Again, he was bad. But it’s not like he had a pick of 12 amazing players and had to pick 1. A lot of those players in the top 12 of the 18, 19, and 20 drafts ended up not being that great.
Again not buying he went 4 for 4. He took a RB at 2 when they needed to use that pick to restock the team. Sure, Saquon is great but that’s a miss to me. And that a bunch of draftnicks thought someone other than Thomas was the pick doesn’t mean the rest of the real pros did.
Back then, I thought Zeitler would have still been here now holding down the RG spot.
Perfect example of his incompetence. He knew Zeitler’s contract was going to be an issue but instead of renegotiating it he cut him and we still don’t have a RG as good as he was. And he’s still playing quality ball.
I don't think there was anything special about his drafts.
He drafted 2, 6, 4, 17, 30, 20 (after he traded 11, which was best thing he ever did), not to mention 34, 36 and 50 in the second round. 9 premium picks, 3 in the top 6. Some of those picks have been busts, Hernandez, Baker, and Toney.
To add to that, his 3rd round picks haven't amounted to much... Carter, Ximines, Hill, Peart, Robinson... Maybe Robinson will come back and show something, but I think the probability is low.
Random luck says he should hit on some of his picks. So he gets credit for not being a disaster picking at the top of the draft for 4 straight years. His drafts have been ordinary at best.
2018 was awful. I still hate the Barkley pick and he is the only one left. Picking a RB in that spot is still a bad idea! Look what we got for the #11 pick, imagine the haul a trade down would have brought. And don't give me the crap about no buyers for the pick. He admitted there were credible offers, and he never tried to negotiate.
How could I forget the brilliance of taking Beal in the supplemental.
Must See TV for sure...
One of the most unprofessional sports execs I've ever seen.
I think if more people were honest, the personality thing shaded people's perception...warranted or not. DG was a decent talent evaluator. Time for a change, but his legacy lives on through these core players.
It certainly shaded mine. DG was an executive of flagship franchise. One of the faces, IMV. Yet, he acted like he was the owner of a tree removal company. The contrast between Mara and him was stunning. A total embarrassment.
There is no doubt DG can evaluate talent. And there is no doubt he can't assemble a winning team. Remember, that team he oversaw as GM for Carolina was Marty Hurney's work.
1) hiring and building a strong staff
2) constructing a strong roster of drafted and acquired players
3) managing resources well to maintain success
Gettleman never spent a minute with a winning record. He unequivocally failed at 1 & 3. As result of those failures, he drafted early in the draft.
He succeeded with the 2nd, 4th, 6th, and 17th picks. He failed with the 20th and 30th pick.
Good thing all his teams sucked and he got to pick near the top a few times.
F*** his good drafting. He wasn’t good at it. People are being way too kind.
Which team has all of those guys?
Stop. If you want to play the comparison game, go look at the first rounders of every GM over a 3-4 year span and their best trade
Barkley
Jones
Lawrence
Williams
You will have a hard time finding a better group over that span
Gettleman didn’t draft Josh Allen. Neither did the Browns, Jets, or Broncos who all could have done it. But he took Barkley, and he got the player right. Was it the optimal franchise choice? No. But Barkley is a cornerstone offensive player, he’s a great person and a great Giant. Good pick.
I don't think there was anything special about his drafts.
He drafted 2, 6, 4, 17, 30, 20 (after he traded 11, which was best thing he ever did), not to mention 34, 36 and 50 in the second round. 9 premium picks, 3 in the top 6. Some of those picks have been busts, Hernandez, Baker, and Toney.
To add to that, his 3rd round picks haven't amounted to much... Carter, Ximines, Hill, Peart, Robinson... Maybe Robinson will come back and show something, but I think the probability is low.
Random luck says he should hit on some of his picks. So he gets credit for not being a disaster picking at the top of the draft for 4 straight years. His drafts have been ordinary at best.
2018 was awful. I still hate the Barkley pick and he is the only one left. Picking a RB in that spot is still a bad idea! Look what we got for the #11 pick, imagine the haul a trade down would have brought. And don't give me the crap about no buyers for the pick. He admitted there were credible offers, and he never tried to negotiate.
His drafts were not “ordinary at best.” He took all pro players in his first 3 drafts and there is a very credible report that he wanted to take Parsons but Judge convinced him otherwise. That is not an ordinary result. He was very good in the first round. He found some other good players in the later rounds too.
He was a bad GM but you guys really don’t have to keep the bit going about his drafting being not good.
The tackle makes sense. Judge was a "its a passing league" so him being behind both Toney and Galloday makes sense. Galloday because we had O'Brien in the FO (who was in Detroit) and then Patricia was fired already. Judge worked with both for years.
Dave was a OL/front 7 guy. The OL not being further along and still no inside LB is inexcusable. His primary job was to fix the destruction from the Reese years and just not enough progress.
And Daniel Jones coming into his own doesn't mean he is long for the QB job in NY either. Most everybody is pleased to see improvement in his but let's keep focused on what the real goal is here in the NFL to be considered a top QB/team.
The GM job is far more linked to the success of the team than just how he fared with a few first round picks. There is building an entire roster, UDFA, free agency, contract negotiations, assessing market value, trades, front office personnel, selecting coaches, releasing players, in-season moves, cap management, determining who/when to restructure contracts, and handling the media.
And Gettleman sucked at most, if not all, of the above.
Again, bullshit. GMs are praised for picking good players and panned for picking bad ones, which happens ALL THE TIME in the top 10.
DG fielded a historically losing team but made some correct decisions along the way. I think most people would have to view the OBJ trade as a net plus for the Giants, and the Leonard Williams trade and drafting of Daniel Jones as positives, and he was vilified by many for these positive moves at the time.
But these do not outweigh many terrible decisions that hamper this team to this day. He explicitly said he wanted to win in the trenches and coined the term hog mollies, and that unit regressed. Wide receiver? Tight end?
DG was a terrible GM who made some positive moves by virtue of having high draft picks, but having the draft picks be so high was kind of the result of him doing his job badly.
By contrast, this year we will be having a much lower draft pick, and that is what I want from my GM.
he selected a handful of plus players with top 10 draft slots is par for his course for this guy. A BBI poster walking into the war room with a Sporting News draft magazine could have easily picked a decent player at the top of round one.
Again, bullshit. GMs are praised for picking good players and panned for picking bad ones, which happens ALL THE TIME in the top 10.
Not suggesting the stakes aren't high with round one picks, but the quality is bountiful and the expectation is to get hits.
I prefer to judge a GM on far more than just toothless praise.
DG fielded a historically losing team but made some correct decisions along the way. I think most people would have to view the OBJ trade as a net plus for the Giants, and the Leonard Williams trade and drafting of Daniel Jones as positives, and he was vilified by many for these positive moves at the time.
But these do not outweigh many terrible decisions that hamper this team to this day. He explicitly said he wanted to win in the trenches and coined the term hog mollies, and that unit regressed. Wide receiver? Tight end?
DG was a terrible GM who made some positive moves by virtue of having high draft picks, but having the draft picks be so high was kind of the result of him doing his job badly.
By contrast, this year we will be having a much lower draft pick, and that is what I want from my GM.
So let me follow this.
We went from the players that Gettleman picked sucked and were garbage.
To now they’re good players but since they were picked high, any GM could have done that?
... I am going to select some quality players. He gets zero credit for that.
DG fielded a historically losing team but made some correct decisions along the way. I think most people would have to view the OBJ trade as a net plus for the Giants, and the Leonard Williams trade and drafting of Daniel Jones as positives, and he was vilified by many for these positive moves at the time.
But these do not outweigh many terrible decisions that hamper this team to this day. He explicitly said he wanted to win in the trenches and coined the term hog mollies, and that unit regressed. Wide receiver? Tight end?
DG was a terrible GM who made some positive moves by virtue of having high draft picks, but having the draft picks be so high was kind of the result of him doing his job badly.
By contrast, this year we will be having a much lower draft pick, and that is what I want from my GM.
So let me follow this.
We went from the players that Gettleman picked sucked and were garbage.
To now they’re good players but since they were picked high, any GM could have done that?
Help us follow you. Which GM couldn't?
We had thought he left the cupboard bare for Schoen and Daboll. Apparently not, there's a core there to build with as they've started doing this year.
I can't completely vilify the guy.
Gettleman didn’t draft Josh Allen. Neither did the Browns, Jets, or Broncos who all could have done it. But he took Barkley, and he got the player right. Was it the optimal franchise choice? No. But Barkley is a cornerstone offensive player, he’s a great person and a great Giant. Good pick.
I said I liked Barkley but I explained why I though it was a miss. If you want to ignore what I said and not address it that’s up to you
And he couldn't hire coaches worth a shit
BillT. If you think Barkley is a miss, then you just hate Gettleman. The guy was the rookie of the year in 2018, was mostly great in 2019 and he’s somewhat back to his old self almost 3 years later. He’s a top 5 offensive weapon in the league. Come on man.
Gettleman didn’t draft Josh Allen. Neither did the Browns, Jets, or Broncos who all could have done it. But he took Barkley, and he got the player right. Was it the optimal franchise choice? No. But Barkley is a cornerstone offensive player, he’s a great person and a great Giant. Good pick.
I said I liked Barkley but I explained why I though it was a miss. If you want to ignore what I said and not address it that’s up to you
Oh, and I didn’t say anything about Allen so you ignored what I did say and criticized me for something I didn’t.
What is the Dave Gettleman topic?
Correct!
Ultimately, DG was part of a dysfunctional organization from top to bottom. There is a plenty of blame to go around.
It is possible that the combination of Schoen and Daboll is going to turn out to turn out pretty good for the Giants. What separates good teams from bad is usually health, a handful of exceptional players and good coaching.
I think an average coaching efforts gives us three fewer wins.
This doesn't mean some of the players he drafted aren't great. Thomas, Lawrence, and Barkley are all great players (although I am scared of giving Barkley a big deal).
How’d I do? :)
How’d I do? :)
Pretty good BB.
He isn't. You're weird.
He's happy for the guys and their success.
Again, where is this victory lap shit coming from? The guy was asked about the Giants and he said he’s very happy for them. That’s it.
He was a loser GM and he got put out to pasture.
I think an average coaching efforts gives us three fewer wins.
This doesn't mean some of the players he drafted aren't great. Thomas, Lawrence, and Barkley are all great players (although I am scared of giving Barkley a big deal).
Again, where is this victory lap shit coming from? The guy was asked about the Giants and he said he’s very happy for them. That’s it.
Here is the last paragraph:
Maybe it's me, and I'm reading it in a certain tone, but that is classic Gettleman where he's right on the verge of patting himself on the back...
Again, where is this victory lap shit coming from? The guy was asked about the Giants and he said he’s very happy for them. That’s it.
Here is the last paragraph:
“I’ve always been confident with the pick. You look at the quarterbacks that have been brought in, that are getting drafted high, people were just taking shots and taking chances. A lot of GMs and owners acquiesce to the media and public opinion. You take a guy with the sixth pick in the draft, if you don’t believe he’s gonna be successful, what planet, what are you doing? I’ve never backed off of the pick, never once did I ever shake my head and say, ‘Boy, did I f–k up.’ Not once..."
Maybe it's me, and I'm reading it in a certain tone, but that is classic Gettleman where he's right on the verge of patting himself on the back...
Some of you didn’t even feel he deserved to take a few pictures under the radar with his family last year as his football career was coming to an end. Now you have an issue with a few quotes in a puff piece article as a bunch of players he drafted are going to the playoffs? Some of you need to get a life. Gettleman takes up too much of your head space.
He’s taking a victory lap? Is that what you see here?
And you wonder why not one single person on this site takes you seriously? Fucking dumpster fire
He did trade for the Neal pick, then drafted Toney, that worked out well...and didn't draft Parsons at #11 instead! The jury is still out on Neal by the way. I am not as convinced as some are on here about him. He has more technique flaws than an Andrew Thomas did as a rookie...
Some of you didn’t even feel he deserved to take a few pictures under the radar with his family last year as his football career was coming to an end. Now you have an issue with a few quotes in a puff piece article as a bunch of players he drafted are going to the playoffs? Some of you need to get a life. Gettleman takes up too much of your head space.
That wasn't me. And I don't have a problem with the quote. It was classic Gettleman.
Some of you didn’t even feel he deserved to take a few pictures under the radar with his family last year as his football career was coming to an end. Now you have an issue with a few quotes in a puff piece article as a bunch of players he drafted are going to the playoffs? Some of you need to get a life. Gettleman takes up too much of your head space.
That wasn't me. And I don't have a problem with the quote. It was classic Gettleman.
So none of my emails got through?
He inherited a complete shit show from Reese who has to go down as the worst drafting GM in history. Where DG screwed up was in free agency the Golladay and Solder signings did not work out. He did not fix the OL but he did draft Thomas who looks like an all pro tackle and did trade for the Neal pick. So he left a lot of building blocks for Schoen which he did not have when he came to the Giants from Reese who had built a team of quitters under Mcadoo.
.
He did trade for the Neal pick, then drafted Toney, that worked out well...and didn't draft Parsons at #11 instead! The jury is still out on Neal by the way. I am not as convinced as some are on here about him. He has more technique flaws than an Andrew Thomas did as a rookie...
I think the same
Think Neal may always have some RT limitations re: pass pro. He seems solid or better in run game but I do expect him to be very good there, not just good
Also think he can definitely improve with an offseason of technique and balance work. He also seems like a hard working level headed guy who is mature. All positives. Not everyone ascends like AT has
Actually makes you wonder if he didn’t fuck up so badly with the coaching hires what would have happened, and how much quicker.
All four were 1st round picks, and three of them were top six picks. Anybody could've drafted them. Where are the middle and late-round picks and UDFA's who are the backbone of any roster? Other than Julian Love and Gates, really nobody. Meanwhile, how many of his 2nd round picks made it? Other than McKinney (who was basically a 1st and we had to trade up to get him), really nobody again.
Yes and answered
but I do find it hilarious that those 4 players are basically the top 4 players for us this year and the biggest reason why we were in the playoffs.
Actually makes you wonder if he didn’t fuck up so badly with the coaching hires what would have happened, and how much quicker.
All four were 1st round picks, and three of them were top six picks. Anybody could've drafted them. Where are the middle and late-round picks and UDFA's who are the backbone of any roster? Other than Julian Love and Gates, really nobody. Meanwhile, how many of his 2nd round picks made it? Other than McKinney (who was basically a 1st and we had to trade up to get him), really nobody again.
You must have skipped right over the part where I said he wasn’t a good GM and that I’m not defending him. Don’t need a history lesson from people that don’t even read what I actually wrote.
And 1sts bust all the time, chalking them up as gimmes means you aren’t paying attention to what happens throughout the league or you are just ignoring it to argue.