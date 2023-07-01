What I think is amazing is how many 1st year players.... George from PA : 1/7/2023 7:40 am

29 of 53, 40 if you include PS, and 6 more on IR all recently add to the Giants,



By 1st year...i mean 1st year to the Giants. No major FA splashes, a large draft class and a ton of player from the scrapheap or bargain basement......



14 new players on team for offense.



T.Taylor.,...thankfully was not needed much.



M.Breida.....has added a nice change of pace



James and Hodgins leading WRs with Slayton just amazes me and have become steady options.



All 3 TE: Bellinger, Cager and Vannett. Bellinger is a major of the part and big time Red Zone target.



4 new staters on the OL....granted 2 position are Thomas and Gates/Bredeson who were layovers but

Neal.....rookie growing pains but you see potential

Glowinski.....middle of the road but a pro

Feliciano.... steady, not spectacular.





15 on defense



The DL is managed by star holders but the 3 others in their room are new and to be honest not great...probably replaced.



Outside of Ojulari with some Jaylon Smith, Xmen and Fox....all the primary LBers are new and lead by Thibs, Ward, McFadden and Collins.



The backfield we had hope would be manned by layover over of McKinney, Love, Jackson and Robinson but due to injuries...names like Fabian Moreau, McCloud and Pinnock with rookies Flott and Belton.



And the Scottish Hammer on Special teams.



The team has been lead by Jones, Barkley, Thomas, Big DeX and L.Williams with McKinney and Love....all solid established Giants players......but without the new guys.....no way was this team going anywhere.



Major kudos to the Coaches and personal staff....to gather so many new faces....with so little cap space....simply amazing.