What I think is amazing is how many 1st year players....

29 of 53, 40 if you include PS, and 6 more on IR all recently add to the Giants,
By 1st year...i mean 1st year to the Giants. No major FA splashes, a large draft class and a ton of player from the scrapheap or bargain basement......
14 new players on team for offense.
T.Taylor.,...thankfully was not needed much.
M.Breida.....has added a nice change of pace
James and Hodgins leading WRs with Slayton just amazes me and have become steady options.
All 3 TE: Bellinger, Cager and Vannett. Bellinger is a major of the part and big time Red Zone target.
4 new staters on the OL....granted 2 position are Thomas and Gates/Bredeson who were layovers but
Neal.....rookie growing pains but you see potential
Glowinski.....middle of the road but a pro
Feliciano.... steady, not spectacular.
15 on defense
The DL is managed by star holders but the 3 others in their room are new and to be honest not great...probably replaced.
Outside of Ojulari with some Jaylon Smith, Xmen and Fox....all the primary LBers are new and lead by Thibs, Ward, McFadden and Collins.
The backfield we had hope would be manned by layover over of McKinney, Love, Jackson and Robinson but due to injuries...names like Fabian Moreau, McCloud and Pinnock with rookies Flott and Belton.
And the Scottish Hammer on Special teams.
The team has been lead by Jones, Barkley, Thomas, Big DeX and L.Williams with McKinney and Love....all solid established Giants players......but without the new guys.....no way was this team going anywhere.
Major kudos to the Coaches and personal staff....to gather so many new faces....with so little cap space....simply amazing.
Shake my head…
You can’t be serious..He signed 2nd and 3rd level players without whom we do not sniff the playoffs. He had no cash to work with save for restructures which he smartly refused to do. He was not kicking the can down the road. Please don’t cite an exception as that applies to all teams..
He appears to have done a yeoman’s job, imv
Yes, but are you brave enough to criticize Schoen for putting out a roster that has offensive skill personnel that you acknowledge as being poor? The same goes for the rebuilt interior OL that get obliterated on a weekly basis. Posters will criticize the performance and the players, but when it comes to the GM that assembled those players, they get tight lipped.
We could have been in a much better position if Schoen had allocated resources better? HE HAD NO RESOURCES TO ALLOCATE! Were you not paying attention?
And we spent the money that we did have on Glowinski and Feliciano? Burned money on Blake Martinez. Shepard was more wasted money as well, plus whatever cash he wasted playing games with Bradberry’s contract.
You could be right on this.
What stands out in your view on some obvious better moves that should have been made to allocate resources?
Picking up Hodgins probably saved the Giants season......
This team have over achieved....that is obvious.....we must be realistic with what they are...
Are they KC, Buffalo, the Chargers or even the Eagles or Cowboys....no...not yet.
But I feel good about who is running the Giants.
I do not see them signing a record contract to a WR who can't beat out practice squad WRs.
How the cap works....
Minimum veteran salary......are Minimum cap impact.
Loved Bradberry, but the money saved brought us pieces to take the place of the injured that helped lead us to the playoffs, no?
He is obviously clueless on how roster building and team building works. Save you keystrokes on something worthwhile.
I think the first draft class will wind up being very good. Neal, Thibs and Bellinger will all be very good starters. I am really interested to see the ILB who was injured next year. Wink seemed very high on him. Flott is finding a role. Hopefully Wandale does not lose a step.
I am pretty sure JS said they were looking at Bradberry as a safety. I took that as playing corner for another year or two and then transitioning. Then money became a issue and that led to his release when they could not extend him.
I felt Schoen put himself in a corner....
He should have been able to trade him....even if we had to pick up some salary.....
Nor only did the Giant got nothing for him....he ended up on the Eagles as a FA.
This was a rookie GM mistake.
Allocate resources better?? Try waking up JS had like barely any resources to use minus draft picks plus a roster full of losers. This season isn’t amazing because we made the playoffs but that we made the playoffs with our bargain basement roster. To bring the contributors he has with zero money and without sacrificing future draft picks has been as masterful as there has been and JS has to be at least considered as executive of the year right along as dabs should be coach of the year
Maybe Jones raised the level of the players around him?
The key is drafting the right ones.
Yes. You must have heard the same ones I did. That is Wink's position he has always taken a special interest in so I hope he comes back 100%.
That is way off base Schoen didn’t put himself in a corner gettleman did. They tried to rework his deal JB he said no and NOBODY will trade for a guy with a large contract they know full well we can’t in no way keep.
$2m of Bradberry’s base salary for 2022 was guaranteed by not releasing him by a certain date. After we failed to trade him, we assumed that this would offset when he signed for his next team, but the Eagles strutted his contract in such a way, that his base salary for $2022 was only $1m, with four void years. It’s my understanding that we effectively pissed that $1m difference into the wind. How is that good cap management that should be praised?
You don't know what other teams wanted him to do in a Bradberry deal. If they had eaten a bunch of Bradberry's salary they wouldn't have been able to sign the whole draft class, pick up most of the players they signed after the draft, or replaced injured players.
I think it was a great move because it set the team up for future cap success. Yes, it's bad that Bradburry ended up in Philly, but you don't make major decisions on your team because of how it might affect other teams. Remember, virtually no one saw us making the playoffs this year, and Bradberry's played regressed last year. Schoen likely figured that after a year or two of building having a declining Bradberry in Philly wouldn't be an isse.
Yep, Exh. games too, he looked pro- ready as a 6th rounder. Hope his knee is better than ever
But saved a ton on next year's cap
Which will use on DJ..😎
Wow, you are a very tough critique. I think Joe and Brian have done incredible job with what the resources they inherited. They seem to put each player in a position to succeed and maximize their particular skill set. Brilliant job.
My first impulse is to yell TROLL, but after a pause and some takes from other more reasonable posters I would have to say Schoen made a few rookie mistakes. But to say you see nothing "deserving of praise" is just trying to be confrontational.
No one is perfect and you cannot expect a rookie GM left with such a salary cap mess to make every decision right. Hindsight is a beautiful thing. Maybe Bradbury and Martinez could have been handled a little more efficienly, maybe he could have signed DJ 5th year, not sure he could have done much better on the IOL with the money he had (for all the grief, we rode those guys into the playoffs!).
You are obviously a glass half empty guy and have shown it for all to see. I feel sorry you cannot sit back and enjoy this season and feel the need to dwell on the negative.
The rest of us are having a BALL!!
in week 1 the entire secondary, dl, wr group, rb/qb were holdovers.
only starting te, 1 ilb, and 3 ol were different.
nothing without unrealistic hindsight.
keeping bradberry is the only argument that's fair game, but they essentially replaced him with moureau who has been serviceable at minimum $. while also finding at least reasonable depth with mccloud.
i also believe there was truth to the idea that wink's defense wasn't the best fit for bradberry because he was easy to keep if they were motivated to do so (even if they planned to consider trading before the deadline). through week 11 the nyg were playing twice as much man as the eagles.
so it's probably fair to wonder whether it was worth $13m of future cap space to keep him as an upgrade on moureau or deadline trade chip even if he didn't quite play up to 2020 level he's playing at in philly.
Week 11 Man, Zone Rates - ( New Window )
They tried to trade Bradberry, but he refused the deals offered. He wanted to pick where he went.
Quote:
It's not that we had to part ways with Bradberry.
They tried to trade Bradberry, but he refused the deals offered. He wanted to pick where he went.
they had the right to unilaterally convert his salary to bonus and they'd have saved even more against the cap this year. they did exactly that with Adoree and Leonard Williams. they chose not to punt more money into next year, but as it turned out it's probably fair to say it would have been worth doing so because of how well he's played.
remember they didn't save much money overall, they only accelerated when the dead $ hit to this year (as opposed to kicking the can to 2023).
and I'm betting he'll make the right decision on DJ, whatever that turns out to be.
i'm pretty happy with the Schoen Daboll duo so far.
agree 100%.
Three of them are injured.
We don't know yet but this may well have been an amazing draft.
correct they hedged the future and that was a very reasonable decision.
their plan A seems clearly to have been drafting sauce and trading bradberry and in fairness they came really close to achieving both.
the real crappy part of bradberry was just that he didn't work out extensions with the 2 teams that wanted to trade for him because i think the nyg would have gotten another top 120 pick for him and he'd have presumably not ended up in the division.
They fished a reasonable starting CB, Moreau, out of a practice squad. That’s just the beginning of what they did in the secondary but it alone is a good seasons work for a pro personnel dept.
dont take this the wrong way but they got lucky with him the same way they got lucky slayton opted to take the pay cut vs go to free agency. if they knew either player would play like they have the last month they would have prioritized both of them sooner over guys like sills and johnson (hodgins had been cut once earlier in the year by buf).
every waiver guy requires some amount of luck and it doesn't take anything away from the moves. mccloud, phillips, pinnock, hodgins are all success stories from an A+ waiver wire year.
i think their most skillful moves were some of the VSB's they gave out last spring because those guys werent subject to waivers and had freedom of decision so they probably had to be convinced to come here. Jihad Ward and Richie James for example are clearly players they targeted who have ended up basically starting all year.