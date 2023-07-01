(Banks) Jarrad Davis - best LB in room

Same with Leo, Adoree', & Saquon. DJ should also be on a small snap count, as should Sexy Dexy, Mckinney, & Ojulari. Start emptying the bench in the 2nd quarter I say, start of the second half at the latest (like the Vikings game in Minnesota at the end of the 2008 regular season).
Same with Leo, Adoree', & Saquon. DJ should also be on a small snap count, as should Sexy Dexy, Mckinney, & Ojulari. Start emptying the bench in the 2nd quarter I say, start of the second half at the latest (like the Vikings game in Minnesota at the end of the 2008 regular season).
Except for Sexy Dexy and McKinney it’s been widely speculated none of the others you mentioned are going to play at all. Haven’t heard anything on Dex and McKinney
Or at least that’s what I convinced myself of just to help me sleep at night.
We need one LB in the offseason.
We may need two ILBs in offseason
Beavers hopefully has a full recovery but dude looked good in a few weeks of camp
So can’t count on him yet
One guy I would have interest in but cost may be too much
Roquon smith. Don’t know if he will re up with ravens. For some reason if contract isn’t silly, would really help our front 7. He is young to 26 I think in 2023). I doubt we plow all our resources into one FA when we need like 3-4 things. But would keep an eye on it
bringing in guys off the street and other teams PSs has been very impressive and also makes me wonder what the heck the last 2 GMs were doing during the season.
For one thing, it doesn't get much more incompetent than DG, particularly on the pro personnel side during his GM tenure (which is ironic because DG's area of expertise prior to reaching the GM level was pro personnel, and he did an excellent job at that under Accorsi).
For another, and perhaps more significantly, the Giants were a tire fire for the past few years. If a player had even a suggestion that some other team besides the Giants (including whatever franchise they were already on the PS for) might be interested, there might not have been much motivation to jump at a roster spot with the Giants.
As for Reese's tenure, the Giants did do that pretty well for some time under JR (which may have coincided with DG remaining in charge of pro personnel for a few years under Reese). Once DG left to become GM in Carolina, the pro personnel responsibilities landed mainly with ownership: first Chris Mara, and then (and still, nominally) Tim McDonnell. It seems that Brandon Brown as AGM is more of the pro personnel lead under Schoen, however, and he may be guiding the dumpster-diving efforts to improve the bottom end of the roster.
Same with Leo, Adoree', & Saquon. DJ should also be on a small snap count, as should Sexy Dexy, Mckinney, & Ojulari. Start emptying the bench in the 2nd quarter I say, start of the second half at the latest (like the Vikings game in Minnesota at the end of the 2008 regular season).
Ojulari and Williams are already listed as out. Adoree is doubtful. But to your point - I don't think the others will play much. If at all.
off a practice squad, or as a FA, doesn't mean he can't play.
Davis was a #1 pick for a reason. There is talent there. Now, maybe because of injuries, schemes, he's never worked out.
Wink knows LBers, so its for sure worth the shot. Can't get everyone from the draft.
no official report or unofficial report from beat writers that confirmed Neal was still dealing with an injury. Only speculation by fans.
This is first confirmation.
& some BBIers want to cut him. 🙄🙄🙄.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
hopefully like beason he can flash in limited action.
It is good having Landon back.
Didn't hear it, what's his issue? Anyhow, let Davis get out there and play. Lets see what he can bring to the table.
I actually thought that was understood here Eric, it did not seem like news to me. But good add on.
Except for Sexy Dexy and McKinney it’s been widely speculated none of the others you mentioned are going to play at all. Haven’t heard anything on Dex and McKinney
Was just thinking that. A dwarf amongst midgets? Hopefully he shows up on Sunday
We need one LB in the offseason.
We need one LB in the offseason.
We may need two ILBs in offseason
Beavers hopefully has a full recovery but dude looked good in a few weeks of camp
So can’t count on him yet
One guy I would have interest in but cost may be too much
Roquon smith. Don’t know if he will re up with ravens. For some reason if contract isn’t silly, would really help our front 7. He is young to 26 I think in 2023). I doubt we plow all our resources into one FA when we need like 3-4 things. But would keep an eye on it
For one thing, it doesn't get much more incompetent than DG, particularly on the pro personnel side during his GM tenure (which is ironic because DG's area of expertise prior to reaching the GM level was pro personnel, and he did an excellent job at that under Accorsi).
For another, and perhaps more significantly, the Giants were a tire fire for the past few years. If a player had even a suggestion that some other team besides the Giants (including whatever franchise they were already on the PS for) might be interested, there might not have been much motivation to jump at a roster spot with the Giants.
As for Reese's tenure, the Giants did do that pretty well for some time under JR (which may have coincided with DG remaining in charge of pro personnel for a few years under Reese). Once DG left to become GM in Carolina, the pro personnel responsibilities landed mainly with ownership: first Chris Mara, and then (and still, nominally) Tim McDonnell. It seems that Brandon Brown as AGM is more of the pro personnel lead under Schoen, however, and he may be guiding the dumpster-diving efforts to improve the bottom end of the roster.
Are you surprised, though?
I'm not.
Ojulari and Williams are already listed as out. Adoree is doubtful. But to your point - I don't think the others will play much. If at all.
Quote:
Is the best Inside Linebacker on the team. Says a lot of our ILB group.
Are you surprised, though?
He was a number 1 pick. I think staying healthy has been the issue more then. Lack of talent
I'm not.
Obviously, something happened since then but I would've killed to have that guy on the Giants. He's an old school MLB.
Davis was a #1 pick for a reason. There is talent there. Now, maybe because of injuries, schemes, he's never worked out.
Wink knows LBers, so its for sure worth the shot. Can't get everyone from the draft.
Jaylon Smith and Landon Collins were signed off the street as well.
Quote:
piece of news in that podcast is Banks confirmed that Evan Neal "is still on the mend", as I suspected and posted earlier this week.
I actually thought that was understood here Eric, it did not seem like news to me. But good add on.
It was understood by many of us for awhile now
This is first confirmation.
This is first confirmation.
& some BBIers want to cut him. 🙄🙄🙄.