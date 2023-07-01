for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

(Banks) Jarrad Davis - best LB in room

joeinpa : 1/7/2023 11:01 am
On latest Bleav podcast Carl said ,”Coaches believe he is best player in the room. “

Will be interested to see if he plays Sunday
...  
BigBlueJ : 1/7/2023 11:03 am : link
Fingers crossed
I like Jaylon Smith  
Anakim : 1/7/2023 11:04 am : link
He's not what he once was, but he's solid and can make a tackle (albeit downfield, though he has blown up a few plays).
Seems if they want him to play in the playoffs  
BillT : 1/7/2023 11:05 am : link
He’d have to play a lot, if not the whole game, on Sunday.
Seeing what Schoen and staff have done  
Dr. D : 1/7/2023 11:07 am : link
bringing in guys off the street and other teams PSs has been very impressive and also makes me wonder what the heck the last 2 GMs were doing during the season.
he reminds me of when giants traded for beason in 2012  
Eric on Li : 1/7/2023 11:09 am : link
davis has ability and has had some good moments but like beason has just never stayed healthy at all.

hopefully like beason he can flash in limited action.
Seems like from the Sights & Sounds this past week....  
GiantBlue : 1/7/2023 11:09 am : link
that Jaylon and Landon Collins already have a tight friendship. Sometimes that one player elevates the play of another. I am hoping they both have a rejuvenation of sorts!

It is good having Landon back.
But is he  
fivehead : 1/7/2023 11:09 am : link
the best LB on the field?
There’s some refreshing news  
mattlawson : 1/7/2023 11:25 am : link
For a change with the ILB group
Hopefully  
BigBlueinDE : 1/7/2023 11:33 am : link
he's going to play a lot against Philly.
the bigger  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/7/2023 11:34 am : link
piece of news in that podcast is Banks confirmed that Evan Neal "is still on the mend", as I suspected and posted earlier this week.
RE: the bigger  
Carson53 : 1/7/2023 11:42 am : link
In comment 15982004 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
piece of news in that podcast is Banks confirmed that Evan Neal "is still on the mend", as I suspected and posted earlier this week.
.

Didn't hear it, what's his issue? Anyhow, let Davis get out there and play. Lets see what he can bring to the table.
Let Evan Neal sit this week.  
Optimus-NY : 1/7/2023 11:55 am : link
Same with Leo, Adoree', & Saquon. DJ should also be on a small snap count, as should Sexy Dexy, Mckinney, & Ojulari. Start emptying the bench in the 2nd quarter I say, start of the second half at the latest (like the Vikings game in Minnesota at the end of the 2008 regular season).
RE: the bigger  
joeinpa : 1/7/2023 12:02 pm : link
In comment 15982004 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
piece of news in that podcast is Banks confirmed that Evan Neal "is still on the mend", as I suspected and posted earlier this week.


I actually thought that was understood here Eric, it did not seem like news to me. But good add on.
RE: Let Evan Neal sit this week.  
BigBlueShock : 1/7/2023 12:19 pm : link
In comment 15982022 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Same with Leo, Adoree', & Saquon. DJ should also be on a small snap count, as should Sexy Dexy, Mckinney, & Ojulari. Start emptying the bench in the 2nd quarter I say, start of the second half at the latest (like the Vikings game in Minnesota at the end of the 2008 regular season).

Except for Sexy Dexy and McKinney it’s been widely speculated none of the others you mentioned are going to play at all. Haven’t heard anything on Dex and McKinney
So a guy off the street  
JoeyBigBlue : 1/7/2023 12:29 pm : link
Is the best Inside Linebacker on the team. Says a lot of our ILB group.
RE: So a guy off the street  
Festina Lente : 1/7/2023 12:30 pm : link
In comment 15982042 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Is the best Inside Linebacker on the team. Says a lot of our ILB group.


Was just thinking that. A dwarf amongst midgets? Hopefully he shows up on Sunday
Thibs and Ojulari are linebackers  
djm : 1/7/2023 12:33 pm : link
Or at least that’s what I convinced myself of just to help me sleep at night.

We need one LB in the offseason.
RE: Thibs and Ojulari are linebackers  
Payasdaddy : 1/7/2023 12:42 pm : link
In comment 15982046 djm said:
Quote:
Or at least that’s what I convinced myself of just to help me sleep at night.

We need one LB in the offseason.


We may need two ILBs in offseason
Beavers hopefully has a full recovery but dude looked good in a few weeks of camp
So can’t count on him yet
One guy I would have interest in but cost may be too much
Roquon smith. Don’t know if he will re up with ravens. For some reason if contract isn’t silly, would really help our front 7. He is young to 26 I think in 2023). I doubt we plow all our resources into one FA when we need like 3-4 things. But would keep an eye on it
RE: Seeing what Schoen and staff have done  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/7/2023 1:05 pm : link
In comment 15981974 Dr. D said:
Quote:
bringing in guys off the street and other teams PSs has been very impressive and also makes me wonder what the heck the last 2 GMs were doing during the season.

For one thing, it doesn't get much more incompetent than DG, particularly on the pro personnel side during his GM tenure (which is ironic because DG's area of expertise prior to reaching the GM level was pro personnel, and he did an excellent job at that under Accorsi).

For another, and perhaps more significantly, the Giants were a tire fire for the past few years. If a player had even a suggestion that some other team besides the Giants (including whatever franchise they were already on the PS for) might be interested, there might not have been much motivation to jump at a roster spot with the Giants.

As for Reese's tenure, the Giants did do that pretty well for some time under JR (which may have coincided with DG remaining in charge of pro personnel for a few years under Reese). Once DG left to become GM in Carolina, the pro personnel responsibilities landed mainly with ownership: first Chris Mara, and then (and still, nominally) Tim McDonnell. It seems that Brandon Brown as AGM is more of the pro personnel lead under Schoen, however, and he may be guiding the dumpster-diving efforts to improve the bottom end of the roster.
RE: So a guy off the street  
islander1 : 1/7/2023 1:16 pm : link
In comment 15982042 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Is the best Inside Linebacker on the team. Says a lot of our ILB group.


Are you surprised, though?

I'm not.
RE: Let Evan Neal sit this week.  
speedywheels : 1/7/2023 1:20 pm : link
In comment 15982022 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Same with Leo, Adoree', & Saquon. DJ should also be on a small snap count, as should Sexy Dexy, Mckinney, & Ojulari. Start emptying the bench in the 2nd quarter I say, start of the second half at the latest (like the Vikings game in Minnesota at the end of the 2008 regular season).


Ojulari and Williams are already listed as out. Adoree is doubtful. But to your point - I don't think the others will play much. If at all.
RE: RE: So a guy off the street  
joeinpa : 1/7/2023 1:21 pm : link
In comment 15982073 islander1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15982042 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


Is the best Inside Linebacker on the team. Says a lot of our ILB group.





Are you surprised, though?

He was a number 1 pick. I think staying healthy has been the issue more then. Lack of talent
I'm not.
If you're a number one pick with the talent to match  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/7/2023 1:55 pm : link
You are not spending time on a practice squad.
Jarrad Davis has always been spectacular in shorts and shells.  
Big Blue Blogger : 1/7/2023 2:04 pm : link
Injuries and instincts have been issues once the games start. So it’s not surprising that he is dazzling the staff on the practice field. Let’s see how he does against Kelce, Hurts, Sanders, & Co.
I'm fascinated with this pickup.  
mittenedman : 1/7/2023 2:07 pm : link
I married into a Michigan family and saw plenty of Davis his rookie year. Dude was a beast.

Obviously, something happened since then but I would've killed to have that guy on the Giants. He's an old school MLB.
Also Wink  
mittenedman : 1/7/2023 2:09 pm : link
takes special interest in the ILBs - excited to see if he can coach him up/uncover some untapped ability
just because I guy is signed  
Dave on the UWS : 1/7/2023 3:11 pm : link
off a practice squad, or as a FA, doesn't mean he can't play.
Davis was a #1 pick for a reason. There is talent there. Now, maybe because of injuries, schemes, he's never worked out.
Wink knows LBers, so its for sure worth the shot. Can't get everyone from the draft.
RE: So a guy off the street  
Jay on the Island : 1/7/2023 3:22 pm : link
In comment 15982042 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Is the best Inside Linebacker on the team. Says a lot of our ILB group.

Jaylon Smith and Landon Collins were signed off the street as well.
Re: Dr D comment  
budman88 : 1/7/2023 5:26 pm : link
This staff has found a few pearls in oysters.I am certain if they stay excited about their position s, we will be more than OK!
When you have no lnside LBs worth a damn  
chick310 : 1/7/2023 5:53 pm : link
it doesn’t take much to best the best in the room.

RE: RE: the bigger  
Big Blue '56 : 1/7/2023 5:55 pm : link
In comment 15982029 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15982004 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


piece of news in that podcast is Banks confirmed that Evan Neal "is still on the mend", as I suspected and posted earlier this week.



I actually thought that was understood here Eric, it did not seem like news to me. But good add on.


It was understood by many of us for awhile now
there was  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/7/2023 5:57 pm : link
no official report or unofficial report from beat writers that confirmed Neal was still dealing with an injury. Only speculation by fans.

This is first confirmation.
RE: there was  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/7/2023 5:59 pm : link
In comment 15982362 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
no official report or unofficial report from beat writers that confirmed Neal was still dealing with an injury. Only speculation by fans.

This is first confirmation.


& some BBIers want to cut him. 🙄🙄🙄.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 