Davis Webb to start, not Taylor

Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
1h
QB Davis Webb is expected to start for #Giants vs. #Eagles, multiple sources tell me. Furthering
@MikeGarafolo
report of Webb being active, spurning Dolphins interest & playing Sunday.
Great (overdue) opportunity for the 2017 3rd round pick who has never thrown a pass.
Rivals who we will probably play in two weeks if we beat Minny. This is not what is best for the Giants or their fans
Otoh, if we can piss off Jerry Jones, that’s worth a big smile.
Jerry Jones isn’t getting the bye. At best, he would get a home playoff game against the packers which is probably not as cozy as an away game against the Bucs.
What? If we beat the Eagles and Dallas wins, they get the top seed and bye. That’s my understanding. So with us resting our people and virtually giving the game and top seed to the Eagles, of course JJ would be pissed
This is wrong. If we win and the 49ers win, the Niners get the bye. If we win and the niners lose the Cowboys get it. This just sucks.
plays the whole game and has a good day. It would be nice if he could get some confidence in himself and from the coaches to at least help in the playoffs. This will likely not happen but it would be nice if the team could get some value out of the shitload of money he is making.
RE: This is a disgrace that we are handing a bye to our
He has definitely earned it. So I’m not bitching (as if it would matter)
But I don’t like it.
I would love to take a giant steaming dump in phillys bowl of ice cream. Snatch it all away and rip out their hearts in front of their inbred cretinous fans. Division, bye week, #1 seed. Gone
With 3 weeks to rest hurts is gonna be 100 and Philly can get rolling again. I feel we should finish them while they’re reeling. It’s our best chance now.
Play to win. Let big cat and azeez and any other injuries rest. Limit Barkley and play the rest to win
Rivals who we will probably play in two weeks if we beat Minny. This is not what is best for the Giants or their fans
The Giants basically are deciding between the Eagles and Cowboys getting the bye.
No, the niners would get the bye. Minny/Niners is a lot easier than Minny/Philly (especially a Philly more healthy in two weeks). This isn’t even close. But here comes the Daboll /Schoen can’t do no wrong responses.
I don’t know if you live around this area, but Eagles fans are about as disgusting as any fanbase in America and it hurts that we are laying down and handing them a path to the Super Bowl that is significantly easier than anything they would have to go through if they lost. Also, there is also that incovnenient fact that this is the time to get them. But, I know if we face them in two weeks, we will hear, this is exactly how we wanted it. And when we lose, we will hear it wouldn’t have mattered.
Mean the Giants don’t care about this game or that the coaches aren’t going to come out with a unique game plan tailored to the strength of the players playing.
There are a few players on the Giants that if they get injured, we have very little chance in the playoffs. Also, others made a lot of great points about resting starters giving a competitor advantage. Also, I said in another post that this is a 17 games season. Very different from playing the Pats for game 16.
If you think we are going to QB sneak every down or take a knee and do nothing on offense, I think you will be quite surprised.
If we get crushed, it win not do anything to the team psyche because of who is not playing.
Now if we somehow win, that really puts some question marks on the eagles and shakes their confidence.
My guess is eagles will want to try and jump out big as quickly as possible so they can get their starters out and not hurt. The longer we make them play, the more we hurt them.
I am excited to watch the game. Give some players who worked hard all year a chance to play in a meaningful game. Have no pressure and if they do upset the Eagles, that will really be something to enjoy.
I was all in about playing to beat the Pats. I even drove from Boston to see the game. This time, different team, different circumstances, I am on board with this plan.
I am sure every player on the team that plays will be playing to win.
The Giants know Tyrod is the backup here next year
“I really don’t want to play the eagles in the playoffs. That’s why I think we should play our starters to easily beat them this weekend, when they are playing for everything and we have the possible chance of maybe a future matchup advantage, that way we won’t have to do the impossible and beat them in two week, in the maybe case that it comes to that!”
RE: The Giants know Tyrod is the backup here next year
“I really don’t want to play the eagles in the playoffs. That’s why I think we should play our starters to easily beat them this weekend, when they are playing for everything and we have the possible chance of maybe a future matchup advantage, that way we won’t have to do the impossible and beat them in two week, in the maybe case that it comes to that!”
I don't think anyone really believes it's a good match-up, even if they do meet them later in the playoffs.
I don’t know if you live around this area, but Eagles fans are about as disgusting as any fanbase in America and it hurts that we are laying down and handing them a path to the Super Bowl that is significantly easier than anything they would have to go through if they lost. Also, there is also that incovnenient fact that this is the time to get them. But, I know if we face them in two weeks, we will hear, this is exactly how we wanted it. And when we lose, we will hear it wouldn’t have mattered.
So its not about the success or failure of the team. Its so Essex doesnt have to put up with being surrounded by happy Eagles fans. Gotcha....
But if you re resting Thomas, Feliciano and Neal, it makes sense not to play Taylor.
Davis understands the offense, had a great preseason and deserves the opportunity.
I was looking forward to seeing Taylor play, but maybe Davis surprises
Would you feel the same if 2 months ago you booked travel plans, a hotel and bought tickets for two for what should have been a meaningful game against a rival?
To me you play for the paying fans in the stands!
I think Parcells understood this.
Now get off my lawn.
I think Parcells would have cared more about week 1 of the playoffs than being a speed bump for Philadelphia. But Parcells also had LT in his pocket. There are no hall of famers here to change the equation.
RE: RE: The Giants know Tyrod is the backup here next year
We upset the Eagles tomorrow while resting our starters. Then we play the Eagles in the playoffs and are down in the first quarter, and half the game thread is about the need for us to pull our starters and put in our reserves.
I can see it now—Webb would have made that throw. Saquan needs to sit and Brightwell needs more carries.
I think this move makes a lot of sense. Knowing that Taylor is injury prone and not playing some Oline it doesn’t risk a injury to him. If Jones happens to get hurt next week will won’t be rolling out our third best option.
Also after reading about the Dolphins trying to poach Webb we do the right thing by him. Hopefully for his sake he shows something that will further his career next year.
Rivals who we will probably play in two weeks if we beat Minny. This is not what is best for the Giants or their fans
Otoh, if we can piss off Jerry Jones, that’s worth a big smile.
Jerry Jones isn’t getting the bye. At best, he would get a home playoff game against the packers which is probably not as cozy as an away game against the Bucs.
What? If we beat the Eagles and Dallas wins, they get the top seed and bye. That’s my understanding. So with us resting our people and virtually giving the game and top seed to the Eagles, of course JJ would be pissed
This is wrong. If we win and the 49ers win, the Niners get the bye. If we win and the niners lose the Cowboys get it. This just sucks.
Who cares. Let's just worry about how it helps the Giants, not what it might means for other teams. I don't care who gets the bye. And I really don't care what any other team thinks. They have all done it in the past when it's been good for their team.
But if you re resting Thomas, Feliciano and Neal, it makes sense not to play Taylor.
Davis understands the offense, had a great preseason and deserves the opportunity.
I was looking forward to seeing Taylor play, but maybe Davis surprises
Would you feel the same if 2 months ago you booked travel plans, a hotel and bought tickets for two for what should have been a meaningful game against a rival?
To me you play for the paying fans in the stands!
I think Parcells understood this.
Now get off my lawn.
You play for the paying fans in the stands? And how would you feel if Jones and Thibodeaux get hurt and can't play next week just so you could have a slim chance to see the Giants upset Philly at home when they are playing for the top seed. The risk is not worth the reward.
It's not about Philadelphia at all. What is best for this team in every way is to go out and be competitive and win in a PLAYOFF GAME.
There is no reason to be distracted with meaningless nonsense like trying to play 'spoiler'. Spoiler IA for losing teams that don't have bigger goals in mind. Get out of the mindset of the past few years. The Giants aren't trying to take out a rival before packing it away for winter in another lost season. They are trying to win a playoff game.
For anyone worrying about how the starters will respond
I'm gonna probably enjoy this game probably more than the playoffs. An Eagle game where the Giants aren't playing for anything? Probably will have this game on my TV but will not pay much attention to anything going on.
a chance to jump Taylor on the depth chart for the playoffs? Personally I'd like to see our backup get real game reps going into the playoffs. No, we're not going on a run without Jones as our starter but need a backup who can step in and finish a game.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
So we get Webb.
@rydunleavy
·
1h
Good scoop from Mike that #Finsup tried to sign Davis Webb off #Giants practice squad this week but he stayed put. They wound up adding Mike Glennon
@rydunleavy
·
1h
QB Davis Webb is expected to start for #Giants vs. #Eagles, multiple sources tell me. Furthering
@MikeGarafolo
report of Webb being active, spurning Dolphins interest & playing Sunday.
Great (overdue) opportunity for the 2017 3rd round pick who has never thrown a pass.
@art_stapleton
·
52m
#Giants plan to start QB Davis Webb tomorrow against the Eagles, source confirms, as
@rydunleavy
reported.
So it'll be Webb and Tyrod Taylor, presumably in case of emergency, with Daniel Jones sitting this one out as expected with a focus on Super Wild Card weekend.
Maybe it's just a reward and a happy sendoff, a big thank you.
Quote:
In comment 15982317 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15982298 Essex said:
Quote:
Rivals who we will probably play in two weeks if we beat Minny. This is not what is best for the Giants or their fans
Otoh, if we can piss off Jerry Jones, that’s worth a big smile.
Jerry Jones isn’t getting the bye. At best, he would get a home playoff game against the packers which is probably not as cozy as an away game against the Bucs.
What? If we beat the Eagles and Dallas wins, they get the top seed and bye. That’s my understanding. So with us resting our people and virtually giving the game and top seed to the Eagles, of course JJ would be pissed
This is wrong. If we win and the 49ers win, the Niners get the bye. If we win and the niners lose the Cowboys get it. This just sucks.
+million
Fucking Fans are impossible.
So you know what is best for the Giants and Daboll doesn’t? FFS man, you guys are absolutely full of yourselves, aren’t ya?
--Brian Daboll
Maybe it's just a reward and a happy sendoff, a big thank you.
He will likely join the Giants staff as Daboll has a great deal of respect for Webb.
Webb gets a thank you and gets his first pass and start the NFL
Scoreboard is not as important this game, but having third stringers out there taking hard hitting shot on every play
We don’t show our hand and important guys stay healthy and get needed rest more importantly the week 18 and would normally be wild card weekend.
But I don’t like it.
I would love to take a giant steaming dump in phillys bowl of ice cream. Snatch it all away and rip out their hearts in front of their inbred cretinous fans. Division, bye week, #1 seed. Gone
With 3 weeks to rest hurts is gonna be 100 and Philly can get rolling again. I feel we should finish them while they’re reeling. It’s our best chance now.
Play to win. Let big cat and azeez and any other injuries rest. Limit Barkley and play the rest to win
Maybe it's just a reward and a happy sendoff, a big thank you.
So is a concussion and cracked ribs a happy send off! Lol…
Davis understands the offense, had a great preseason and deserves the opportunity.
I was looking forward to seeing Taylor play, but maybe Davis surprises
Would you feel the same if 2 months ago you booked travel plans, a hotel and bought tickets for two for what should have been a meaningful game against a rival?
To me you play for the paying fans in the stands!
I think Parcells understood this.
Now get off my lawn.
Quote:
In comment 15982298 Essex said:
Quote:
Rivals who we will probably play in two weeks if we beat Minny. This is not what is best for the Giants or their fans
The Giants basically are deciding between the Eagles and Cowboys getting the bye.
No, the niners would get the bye. Minny/Niners is a lot easier than Minny/Philly (especially a Philly more healthy in two weeks). This isn’t even close. But here comes the Daboll /Schoen can’t do no wrong responses.
Ok, I’ll defer to you on this..😎
Quote:
But if you re resting Thomas, Feliciano and Neal, it makes sense not to play Taylor.
Davis understands the offense, had a great preseason and deserves the opportunity.
I was looking forward to seeing Taylor play, but maybe Davis surprises
Would you feel the same if 2 months ago you booked travel plans, a hotel and bought tickets for two for what should have been a meaningful game against a rival?
To me you play for the paying fans in the stands!
I think Parcells understood this.
Now get off my lawn.
When booking you'd understand the risk that the game could be meaningless. And it'd still be meaningless if the Giants played their starters.
I don’t know if you live around this area, but Eagles fans are about as disgusting as any fanbase in America and it hurts that we are laying down and handing them a path to the Super Bowl that is significantly easier than anything they would have to go through if they lost. Also, there is also that incovnenient fact that this is the time to get them. But, I know if we face them in two weeks, we will hear, this is exactly how we wanted it. And when we lose, we will hear it wouldn’t have mattered.
There are a few players on the Giants that if they get injured, we have very little chance in the playoffs. Also, others made a lot of great points about resting starters giving a competitor advantage. Also, I said in another post that this is a 17 games season. Very different from playing the Pats for game 16.
If you think we are going to QB sneak every down or take a knee and do nothing on offense, I think you will be quite surprised.
If we get crushed, it win not do anything to the team psyche because of who is not playing.
Now if we somehow win, that really puts some question marks on the eagles and shakes their confidence.
My guess is eagles will want to try and jump out big as quickly as possible so they can get their starters out and not hurt. The longer we make them play, the more we hurt them.
I am excited to watch the game. Give some players who worked hard all year a chance to play in a meaningful game. Have no pressure and if they do upset the Eagles, that will really be something to enjoy.
I was all in about playing to beat the Pats. I even drove from Boston to see the game. This time, different team, different circumstances, I am on board with this plan.
I am sure every player on the team that plays will be playing to win.
Unless he retires for sure this time and joins our staff next year
I don't think anyone really believes it's a good match-up, even if they do meet them later in the playoffs.
Quote:
Man. Of the shit to be pissed off at...
I don’t know if you live around this area, but Eagles fans are about as disgusting as any fanbase in America and it hurts that we are laying down and handing them a path to the Super Bowl that is significantly easier than anything they would have to go through if they lost. Also, there is also that incovnenient fact that this is the time to get them. But, I know if we face them in two weeks, we will hear, this is exactly how we wanted it. And when we lose, we will hear it wouldn’t have mattered.
So its not about the success or failure of the team. Its so Essex doesnt have to put up with being surrounded by happy Eagles fans. Gotcha....
Quote:
But if you re resting Thomas, Feliciano and Neal, it makes sense not to play Taylor.
Davis understands the offense, had a great preseason and deserves the opportunity.
I was looking forward to seeing Taylor play, but maybe Davis surprises
Would you feel the same if 2 months ago you booked travel plans, a hotel and bought tickets for two for what should have been a meaningful game against a rival?
To me you play for the paying fans in the stands!
I think Parcells understood this.
Now get off my lawn.
I think Parcells would have cared more about week 1 of the playoffs than being a speed bump for Philadelphia. But Parcells also had LT in his pocket. There are no hall of famers here to change the equation.
Quote:
And they’re giving Webb an audition for the rest of the league for being such a good soldier throughout his tenure. That’s my read.
Unless he retires for sure this time and joins our staff next year
If the QB, TE, or WR coach leaves...
+1 - we have the luxury of resting players, let’s use it to our advantage.
For those considering watching, treat it like a preseason game where we can see the 3rd and 4th stringers play
I can see it now—Webb would have made that throw. Saquan needs to sit and Brightwell needs more carries.
Also after reading about the Dolphins trying to poach Webb we do the right thing by him. Hopefully for his sake he shows something that will further his career next year.
Quote:
But if you re resting Thomas, Feliciano and Neal, it makes sense not to play Taylor.
Davis understands the offense, had a great preseason and deserves the opportunity.
I was looking forward to seeing Taylor play, but maybe Davis surprises
Would you feel the same if 2 months ago you booked travel plans, a hotel and bought tickets for two for what should have been a meaningful game against a rival?
To me you play for the paying fans in the stands!
I think Parcells understood this.
Now get off my lawn.
Seriously, you think my opinion that it makes sense would change if I had tickets for the game!
I don’t know about you FAN, but I have the ability to be disappointed and still understand how that decision makes sense.
Maybe you could have thought this out a bit more before responding.
Think things through dude
Ha. Actually was just coming back to disagree with myself...but ouch!
Quote:
In comment 15982322 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 15982317 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15982298 Essex said:
Quote:
Rivals who we will probably play in two weeks if we beat Minny. This is not what is best for the Giants or their fans
Otoh, if we can piss off Jerry Jones, that’s worth a big smile.
Jerry Jones isn’t getting the bye. At best, he would get a home playoff game against the packers which is probably not as cozy as an away game against the Bucs.
What? If we beat the Eagles and Dallas wins, they get the top seed and bye. That’s my understanding. So with us resting our people and virtually giving the game and top seed to the Eagles, of course JJ would be pissed
This is wrong. If we win and the 49ers win, the Niners get the bye. If we win and the niners lose the Cowboys get it. This just sucks.
Who cares. Let's just worry about how it helps the Giants, not what it might means for other teams. I don't care who gets the bye. And I really don't care what any other team thinks. They have all done it in the past when it's been good for their team.
If it's going to be run, run, pass, punt it's going to be pretty embarrassing.
While the Giants owe the Eagles nothing, I'd at least like to see us try to fight and make a game of it.
Quote:
But if you re resting Thomas, Feliciano and Neal, it makes sense not to play Taylor.
Davis understands the offense, had a great preseason and deserves the opportunity.
I was looking forward to seeing Taylor play, but maybe Davis surprises
Would you feel the same if 2 months ago you booked travel plans, a hotel and bought tickets for two for what should have been a meaningful game against a rival?
To me you play for the paying fans in the stands!
I think Parcells understood this.
Now get off my lawn.
You play for the paying fans in the stands? And how would you feel if Jones and Thibodeaux get hurt and can't play next week just so you could have a slim chance to see the Giants upset Philly at home when they are playing for the top seed. The risk is not worth the reward.
It's not about Philadelphia at all. What is best for this team in every way is to go out and be competitive and win in a PLAYOFF GAME.
There is no reason to be distracted with meaningless nonsense like trying to play 'spoiler'. Spoiler IA for losing teams that don't have bigger goals in mind. Get out of the mindset of the past few years. The Giants aren't trying to take out a rival before packing it away for winter in another lost season. They are trying to win a playoff game.