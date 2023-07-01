isaiah hodgins just scratching the surface?

when players come out of nowhere and end up with an unexpected outcome usually there were at least a few clues on their resumes that stand out with hindsight that maybe werent weighted appropriatly for whatever reason at the time.it's obviously still early but did a bit of looking back at hodgins draft resume today and i dont know if he was overlooked bc it was that first covid offseason and there was no official combine but there was a lot more there than i expected.let's start with what we've seen already since that doesn't need too much projection. Over the back half of this season (9 games) hodgins has played significant snaps in most of them (5 starts) and he's produced a respectable half season stat line:33 receptions, 42 targets, 78% catch rate350 yards, 10 ypc, 4 touchdownsin his last 5 games all over 80% snaps he's averaged exactly 50 ypgso simply doubling his season to a full year he'd be on pace for about 70 receptions, 850, 8 tds at a meh 10 ypc and a pretty good catch%. that's a solid #2/3 wr. a few years like that got shepard a 10m+ salary.if hodgins can simply hold those rates across a full season (admittedly no guarantee) that's a great outcome for a day 3 pick / waiver claim but i think there's at least some hope there may be more than that.first i looked back at his predraft testing. i dont watch as much p12 as others but i remembered his general scouting report was that he had an nfl catch radius but didnt have nfl speed so i was expecting it to be underwhelming but wanted to try to get an apples to apples comp with another bigger wr in his draft class. he entered the 2020 draft as a true junior out of oregon st so finding another bigger 2020 pac12 WR turned out to be pretty easy with michael pittman jr (who was actually a bit older and entering the draft after his true senior season). you will notice here that hodgins didnt test as un-explosive as most of his scouting reports read.with their athleticism coming in closer than expected I next took a look at hodgins final 2 (soph + junior) years at OSU compared to Pittman's (junior + senior) on pff and wouldn't you know it their production was also very comparable.Hodgins OSUPittman USCthere were also a few deeper stats pff tracks that seemed notable:On 48 career contested targets at OSU hodgins caught 31, good for a 62% contested catch rate (pretty excellent).On 36 career contested targets at USC pittman caught 17, good for a 47% contested catch rate (also solid).the other was drop rate - on 249 career targets hodgins had just 3 drops. good for a ridiculously low 1.7% drop rate. he had just 1 drop his final year in college on 118 targets and in his last 2 years combined his QB had 0 ints when targeting him with a cumulative 135 passer rating when targeted.on 229 career targets pittman had 5 drops for an also very good 3% drop rate, however his QBs did also get picked off 7 times in his last 2 years so the passer rating when targeted was a bit lower at about 110.so on a second glance hodgins was both a pretty good tester and a very productive player in a p5 conference.next gen stats actually has a combined athleticism + productivity model so i looked back to see if they published anything ahead of the 2000 draft and it turns out they didnt even need a second glance, they were pretty bullish on hodgins. this looks like it may just be the productivity portion of that model since there was no official combine in 2020 but seeing higgins listed was interesting since he's another bigger receiver whose explosiveness was questioned coming out.comparing hodgins athleticism to higgins ended up being pretty surprising and probably a better comp than pittman since their body types are a little more comparable (specifically being a lot closer to each other in weight).end of the day im not saying we should expect hodgins to be a 1k/10 td+ wr along the lines of higgins and pittman, but at the beginning of the day i wasnt really thinking that was at all a possibility and now im not as sure that performance against patrick peterson was as much of an outlier as maybe it seemed.hodgins caught 8/10 targets right around his usual 75+ catch rate without any drops and was 3/4 on contested catches (he's actually 5/7 on contested catches this year, good for 71%, so only slightly better than his combined 2 years at OSU).if there's a unit on this team that i think could have a sort of surprise break out that catches people off guard and leads an unexpected run i think it's the WRs - specifically slayton who hasn't really been given as many of the downfield opportunities he thrived with in his prior years and hodgins who may be jones' first reliable and legitimate starting quality wide out.