New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Pre-Game Discussion

About today. I don’t know why but I think handing them the number one seed is the wrong thing to do. I know this is the smart thing to do because next week is more important, but I think we could have actually won this game today. They haven’t played well since they romped us last time.
What Hurts' status is physically. It's a much trickier game for Philly to need to win to get the 1st seed/ bye but they also don't want Hurts to aggravate his injury further. It's also harder for them to plan against players they haven't seen. Meanwhile, the Giants players who are playing have nothing to lose and everything to gain if being evaluated for next year. I don't expect the Giants to win but I think it will be closer than the last meeting. I'm just delighted the Giants will be playing next week. GO GIANTS!
This is weird not giving a crap about a week 18 game
And give it to the division rivals… the same division rivals that tanked a game just 2 years ago for a better a draft slot and ultimately screwed us out of a playoff spot. This should be payback for Giants nation. Plus giving Philly a bye week to get healthy we might as well send them to the superbowl now. Huge mistake at least in my book, play to win the game. Hopefully this doesn’t backfire on us, hopefully we win @Minnesota and hopefully Philly doesn’t get a cakewalk into the superbowl which looks likely as of right now.
How do you like our chances in the playoffs if we’re scared to play them now? They’d beat the dog shit out of us in all likely hood. We should be using them as a measuring stick right now and try to win this game but we’re “resting”. Not a fan of this approach, clearly. Daboll has done his thing this year so what can I do but trust his plan. We shall see how it pans out.
giving Philly issues in this game. I don’t expect a win at all, but I expect our back ups to be playing their butts off. Remember, they’re also playing to showcase what they can do, as it’s the last game of the season and they have an opportunity to play.
Nah we’re just giving them a loan. We’ll collect the bill in 2 weeks
I think this "sitting" strategy is good in a number of ways:
1) It obviously ensures our best players are ready to go next week, vs a Minny team we can beat
2) If the game is close with a lot of reserves playing, it will build confidence in the team that we could have won if we had played the starters
3) If we get blown out, then there is no damage to confidence because we can shrug it off. Of course we lost, we played our 2/3rd string.
Its really a no lose situation
I suspect the Niners will do the same thing today.
Dabolle has been an absolute treasure, performing a near miracle with the limited, unpredictable player resources available
(or, better, sometimes available). He has transformed and grown DJ, somehow fashioned a workable OL, used a pounding ground game with SB and the wild card of DJ, getting a performing TE in DB, and on D spinging KT and DL with LW, the late sterling performance of LC, and the welcome return of XM. Who deserves most of the credit, after the team as a whole? Dabolle, DJ, and the GM. And Dabolle is a spark when he needs to be and calm when that is called for. He teaches when the temptation to blame instead is the result of mistakes. He's an enthusiast with an eye for who is good and who is not. Next year is going to be even better.
This game? May well join the several unexpected wins earlier this season. If not, well, that's what most expect.
One of the beats Tweeted that Webb might be getting his first start in his final regular season game. If he's already told the team he intends to retire after this season, Daboll might be making a sentimental gesture by letting him start a game on his way out.
Thoughts?
This could be. Way back BD said that Webb was the best teammate he had ever been around. Pretty strong praise. If he intends to get into coaching I imagine BD has a role in mind for him that he can progress in if the Giants continue on a upward trajectory and start losing coaches. Good to have some groomed in the background.
I can see both sides of it. You can make a case for playing it out. But the Giants team has had a lot of injuries, and the margin for this team is razor thin. One meaningful injury, even a minor one, can shift the balance the following week. Players like Neal and Williams have been battling through injuries all year. Perhaps even AT has an ankle that he has been playing through. They have earned the rest.
As for 2007, TC also made the right decision for that team at that time. But remember, it is much harder to lay down against a team going for history. That was also a 16-game season. Very different.
And finally, everyone assumes that if we play out the game is close, or we win. What about the opposite scenario. Everyone plays and we get shellacked. How does the team feel going into Min after that? Even if there are no further injuries. I trust BD to have the pulse of this team and to make the right decision - as much as it hurts to see the Eagles have an easier path to the division.
And the Giants beat them in the playoffs
*Avenge Vikings loss
*Knock the Eagles out.
*Beat the Cowboys at Jerry's World in the NFCCG.
*Daboll beats Josh Allen in the Super Bowl.
Believe it, and it will happen.
How much stock can Schoen/Daboll put into evaluations based off this game?
Think it smart approach by BD. This team is hungry. Even if it is a shellacking today I expect them to bounce back big next week.
We want our LOS guys to be as close to 100% as possible next week. SB fresh is a good thing as well. This time of year a week off can really help imv.
*Avenge Vikings loss
*knock out Cowboys at Jerry's world
*beat the 49ers at home!
*Daboll beats Josh Allen in the Super Bowl.
GO GIANTS
Sure we may all turn the game off at halftime if it’s getting embarrassing but man, how awesome would it be to somehow in this game with backups playing? Let’s go!
I’d feel horrible if hurts reaggravates his shoulder and they have to go with the stache
And how exactly would we be playing the 49ers at home?
Agree. All hats meet at the shoulder often.
Maybe you mean beat the Packers at home…
MetLife would be insane if it hosted an NFC championship game. No way I’m not there.
Maybe we get another shot in playoffs
Nah we’re just giving them a loan. We’ll collect the bill in 2 weeks
I think the coaches spent all their time game planning for the Vikings with no thought given to the Eagles.
If SF wins vs AZ, we play the Vikings no matter what
if Vikes beat Bears, we play them no matter what else happens?
If SF wins vs AZ, we play the Vikings no matter what
I think it’s the opposite. If the Vikings lose we play them no matter what.
I suspect the Niners will do the same thing today.
Either one, just depends how you want to look at it. If SF wins, or if Vikings lose, we play the Vikings
Thoughts?
