New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Game Discussion

Dan Duggan @DDuggan21



Giants starting O-line in pregame warmups:



LT Tyre Phillips

LG Ben Bredeson

C Nick Gates

RG Jack Anderson

RT Evan Neal



Eagles lead the league in sacks. Go get 'em Davis!



Looks like the second line will be:



LT Phillips

LG Wyatt Davis

C Bredeson

RG Anderson

RT Matt Peart



Starting defense in pregame warmups:



DL Anderson

DL Ellis

OLB Thibodeaux

OLB Ward

ILB Collins

ILB Davis

CB Moreau

CB McCloud

CB Holmes

S McKinney

S Pinnock