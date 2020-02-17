for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:11 pm
Dan Duggan @DDuggan21

Giants starting O-line in pregame warmups:

LT Tyre Phillips
LG Ben Bredeson
C Nick Gates
RG Jack Anderson
RT Evan Neal

Eagles lead the league in sacks. Go get 'em Davis!

Looks like the second line will be:

LT Phillips
LG Wyatt Davis
C Bredeson
RG Anderson
RT Matt Peart

Starting defense in pregame warmups:

DL Anderson
DL Ellis
OLB Thibodeaux
OLB Ward
ILB Collins
ILB Davis
CB Moreau
CB McCloud
CB Holmes
S McKinney
S Pinnock
Pages: 1 2 3 ... 13 14 15 <<Prev | Show All |
There  
AcidTest : 7:17 pm : link
you go. What do I know.
Golladay is an absolute  
Thunderstruck27 : 7:17 pm : link
Monster
haha - Golladay!!!  
Del Shofner : 7:17 pm : link
.
No way  
bubba0825 : 7:17 pm : link
Lol
Kenny G  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:17 pm : link
Holy Shit.
KENNY  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 7:17 pm : link
FUCKING
GOLLADAY!!!!


Against a first team All Pro corner
GOLLADAY!!  
Sean : 7:17 pm : link
.
72 million  
cjac : 7:17 pm : link
Dollar TD
Not taking the early field goal  
Ike#88 : 7:17 pm : link
on the road was a bad decision. Too bad.
WOW!!  
JoeSchoens11 : 7:17 pm : link
KG did it!
HAHAHAAH  
bceagle05 : 7:17 pm : link
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAH
KG!  
Mad Mike : 7:17 pm : link
Give that man an extension!
Holy crap  
Dave on the UWS : 7:17 pm : link
Golladay with a TD. I don't f ing believe it!!
Holy crap!  
Jersey Heel : 7:17 pm : link
Wow!
Where’s the flahg  
cosmicj : 7:17 pm : link
On that play!
You have to give it to him!  
DefenseWins : 7:17 pm : link
that was a hell of a catch
😝😝😝😝😝😝  
Simms11 : 7:17 pm : link
Golladay with his first TD as a Giant!!! OMFG
Golladay!!!  
mfsd : 7:18 pm : link
That’s amazing. As is the fact this game is somehow still not over
Hey everyone!  
allstarjim : 7:18 pm : link
Anything cool happening?
Gettlebelly’s  
D_Giants : 7:18 pm : link
$72 million TD.
No stopping him  
Chocco : 7:18 pm : link
Now
Love it  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 7:18 pm : link

Maybe KG gets some red zone looks next week
Giants going for the win here!!  
Del Shofner : 7:18 pm : link
.
RE: 72 million  
AcidTest : 7:18 pm : link
In comment 15984207 cjac said:
Quote:
Dollar TD


That's what I was thinking.
holy fucking shit  
Rory : 7:18 pm : link
something is happening right now with this team
HAHHABHAHHAHHHAAHAHAHA!!!!!  
speedywheels : 7:18 pm : link
Where the FUCK has that been?!?
Although his teammates treating one of the highest paid players  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 7:18 pm : link
like a couch guy just caught a TD is odd.
Honestly, that might've been the best TD grab by a Giants receiver all  
Anakim : 7:18 pm : link
season. EVERYONE IS SLEEPING ON GOLLADAY.
PAY THAT MAN  
sharp315 : 7:18 pm : link
lol?
They're gonna get this kick  
j_rud : 7:18 pm : link
.
Ok, get the onside kick  
jpkmets : 7:18 pm : link
and Golladay another TD as time expires.
RE: Golladay!!!  
JoeSchoens11 : 7:18 pm : link
In comment 15984218 mfsd said:
Quote:
That’s amazing. As is the fact this game is somehow still not over
And the fact that our season isn’t over either!
TD for Golladay  
section125 : 7:18 pm : link
without a flag being thrown....

Well his last play as a Giant is a TD.

Miracles do happen!  
Optimus-NY : 7:18 pm : link
lol
Welp  
SomeFan : 7:18 pm : link
I think onsides kick is in order here
And this is the spark  
bubba0825 : 7:19 pm : link
In which Kenny scores 6 touchdowns in the postseason?
KG!!!!!  
MotownGIANTS : 7:19 pm : link
lol
LOL at Jihad Ward flipping off the camera  
Anakim : 7:19 pm : link
.
Webb  
AcidTest : 7:19 pm : link
with a rushing and a passing TD. Good for him. Nice memories.
Who's that guy wearing Kenny Golladay's jersey?  
Big Blue Blogger : 7:19 pm : link
Never mind him. I'm happy for Davis Webb.
RE: Honestly, that might've been the best TD grab by a Giants receiver all  
jpkmets : 7:20 pm : link
In comment 15984231 Anakim said:
Quote:
season. EVERYONE IS SLEEPING ON GOLLADAY.


Imagine if this flips the switch and Golladay goes for 600 yd, 13 TDS and super bowl mvp now!
RE: Webb  
mfsd : 7:20 pm : link
In comment 15984246 AcidTest said:
Quote:
with a rushing and a passing TD. Good for him. Nice memories.


100%. Will probably be his only career NFL start. He’s a gamer
I think Webb did ok today,  
Simms11 : 7:20 pm : link
based on the circumstances
RE: And this is the spark  
Rory : 7:20 pm : link
In comment 15984241 bubba0825 said:
Quote:
In which Kenny scores 6 touchdowns in the postseason?


hey he has the talent. If his focus is there and the confidence is unlocked. who knows
Yes there is a Santa Clause!  
PatersonPlank : 7:20 pm : link
.
KG must have been some presence in the locker room or something  
jgambrosio : 7:20 pm : link
His teammates all seem very happy for him to get that TD. Especially whoever just gave everyone the double bird...
Gano sucks.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 7:20 pm : link
Trade him.
Or not  
j_rud : 7:20 pm : link
.
Dabs hugged Kenny G!  
MeanBunny : 7:21 pm : link
The Kenny G show! Double middle finger. Nice fucking catch!!
Fucking love this team.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:21 pm : link
Hammered AF. But they show no quit.
Pages: 1 2 3 ... 13 14 15 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 