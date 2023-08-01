for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Post-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2023 7:21 pm
Closer than expected.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
That was impressive  
TJ : 1/8/2023 7:32 pm : link
All those Giants backups proved they could hang with the #1 seed starters. This game, like this season, has exceeded expectations.
RE: The NFC is wide fucking open boys.  
Eman11 : 1/8/2023 7:33 pm : link
In comment 15984283 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:

There isn’t a team that the Giants can’t beat. LFG


Agreed except for SF. I think they’re the class of the Conference and will be a tough out this year.

I think the Giants can play with and beat anyone else, so I’m hoping someone upsets SF.

Next year look out but for now I hope some team, any team knocks them off.
the backups proved that they belong in the league  
markky : 1/8/2023 7:34 pm : link
the showed they could hang with the #1 seed.

this should give the team a lot of confidence going into the playoffs.
KG  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/8/2023 7:34 pm : link
Maybe this gives him a boost for situational play down in the redone area in the playoffs.
Golladay I think earned a couple snaps  
bhill410 : 1/8/2023 7:36 pm : link
Next week. That td catch was as advertised, no separation and dropped by one of the best cover corners in league yet made a borderline impossible catch.
RE: RE: The NFC is wide fucking open boys.  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/8/2023 7:36 pm : link
In comment 15984341 Eman11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15984283 Tim in Eternal Blue said:


Quote:



There isn’t a team that the Giants can’t beat. LFG



Agreed except for SF. I think they’re the class of the Conference and will be a tough out this year.

I think the Giants can play with and beat anyone else, so I’m hoping someone upsets SF.

Next year look out but for now I hope some team, any team knocks them off.


Could be. Still a rookie QB. I don’t think Wink would mind facing that if it ever came to be.
I’m not a moral victory guy  
Sean : 1/8/2023 7:37 pm : link
But, damn I feel good right now.
A lot of good to build on here  
gersh : 1/8/2023 7:37 pm : link
Much better evaluation of 2nd and 3rd teamers than preseason - looks like we have a lot to work with.

Davis Webb is. Decent back-up?

Golliday’s head is back in the game to help in the playoffs?

Rested pretty much everyone and kept momentum.
KG  
ChrisRick : 1/8/2023 7:40 pm : link
Is not the same player physically that he was in Detroit. Highly unlikely this give him some sort of boost. It is not like he decided to be the player he has become.
RE: RE: Golladay  
John In CO : 1/8/2023 7:42 pm : link
In comment 15984331 KeoweeFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15984280 Phil NJ said:


Quote:


Daboll coming over to Golladay after he caught that TD congratulating him…I’m sure he hoped he would have materialized eventually for the team.


I have a sneaking suspicion that there is something we don't know about KG (i.e. injury, or...?).


I feel the same way. Everything ive heard is that he is a really good team guy, he is not dogging... out there. But those injuries he had seem to have robbed him of what little speed he did once have.
Inspiring game  
ChrisRick : 1/8/2023 7:43 pm : link
But I have zero idea if there is any carry over. As of right now, it is an inspiring effort against a team that should have beat them thoroughly.
RE: RE: That was the most enjoyable loss to the Eagles of my life  
Optimus-NY : 1/8/2023 7:44 pm : link
In comment 15984290 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
In comment 15984265 cosmicj said:


Quote:


I salute the whole team.



This.


+1
RE: KG  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/8/2023 7:44 pm : link
In comment 15984368 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
Is not the same player physically that he was in Detroit. Highly unlikely this give him some sort of boost. It is not like he decided to be the player he has become.


Agree. Just a thought. Red zone situation and he is on the field. Perhaps changes coverage opening someone else. Not suggesting a big role.
RE: Nice work by some rookie DBs  
ColHowPepper : 1/8/2023 7:45 pm : link
In comment 15984300 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
I liked what I saw from Flott and Belton...

I'm glad Rodarius Williams got snaps, and it was evident that he was too. Such an odd, injury plagued first two seasons
Philly had a hard time  
Paul326 : 1/8/2023 7:46 pm : link
The Philly 1st team on both sides of the ball were playing the Giants bench and barely got out there with a win. On to the playoffs.
RE: RE: RE: The NFC is wide fucking open boys.  
Eman11 : 1/8/2023 7:46 pm : link
In comment 15984356 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 15984341 Eman11 said:


Quote:


In comment 15984283 Tim in Eternal Blue said:


Quote:



There isn’t a team that the Giants can’t beat. LFG



Agreed except for SF. I think they’re the class of the Conference and will be a tough out this year.

I think the Giants can play with and beat anyone else, so I’m hoping someone upsets SF.

Next year look out but for now I hope some team, any team knocks them off.



Could be. Still a rookie QB. I don’t think Wink would mind facing that if it ever came to be.


Good points but I was thinking more about our O against their D. Didn’t give enough credit to what our D could do.
RE: RE: KG  
ChrisRick : 1/8/2023 7:47 pm : link
In comment 15984379 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 15984368 ChrisRick said:


Quote:


Is not the same player physically that he was in Detroit. Highly unlikely this give him some sort of boost. It is not like he decided to be the player he has become.



Agree. Just a thought. Red zone situation and he is on the field. Perhaps changes coverage opening someone else. Not suggesting a big role.


LOS, my comment was directed more generally to the many comments about the possibility of KG getting his head straight. I can see your point.
Credit to Dabes, Schoen/ Brown, & company.  
Optimus-NY : 1/8/2023 7:47 pm : link
They played this the right way today. The result wasn't a victory, but the way the backups played--making the Green Slime's first stringers sweat--was excellent! The only question is the injury situation. Is there any news on that end other than Pinnock?
Meanwhile  
JohnF : 1/8/2023 7:52 pm : link
The Chargers, who had also locked up their spot, decided to go with their starters. Mike Williams and Joey Bosa got hurt and Herbert took a nasty hit to his abdomen.

Daboll was right to sit players in a game that didn't mean anything. I think this helps us next week!
Happy for Webb  
Sec 103 : 1/8/2023 7:55 pm : link
And btw, Iggles and Cowturds both looked beatable, No?
The great thing  
PaulN : 1/8/2023 7:56 pm : link
Was that the 2nd and 3rd stringers played a good game. Momentum means nothing. Just look at the 1990 Giants to know about momentum and feeling good. It's crap. It's 1 game and 1 team.
Next weeks game  
PaulN : 1/8/2023 7:57 pm : link
Next weeks team.
Steve Kornacki  
GruningsOnTheHill : 1/8/2023 8:00 pm : link
is the stats guy on the NFL Network, and he just said the model gives the Giants a 40% chance of winning in Minnesota next weekend.
Best TD of the week.  
CDN-Mark : 1/8/2023 8:01 pm : link
That Kenny Golladay TD was amazing.
RE: Golladay I think earned a couple snaps  
Optimus-NY : 1/8/2023 8:01 pm : link
In comment 15984354 bhill410 said:
Quote:
Next week. That td catch was as advertised, no separation and dropped by one of the best cover corners in league yet made a borderline impossible catch.


lol
RE: Steve Kornacki  
Optimus-NY : 1/8/2023 8:03 pm : link
In comment 15984433 GruningsOnTheHill said:
Quote:
is the stats guy on the NFL Network, and he just said the model gives the Giants a 40% chance of winning in Minnesota next weekend.


Giants are a VERY live underdog against the Vikes in Minnesota. We need Adoree' back and McKinney's fingers to be spreadable and sticky (lol).
Eagles  
Piranah In NC : 1/8/2023 8:03 pm : link
Didn't want to Read option with Hurts to Risk getting that Shoulder injured. Could tell he was rusty with that Pressure in his face.
RE: Eagles  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/8/2023 8:08 pm : link
In comment 15984442 Piranah In NC said:
Quote:
Didn't want to Read option with Hurts to Risk getting that Shoulder injured. Could tell he was rusty with that Pressure in his face.


Johnson’s health and Hurts ability to run will be two very big things for how things go for them.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2023 8:09 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
5m
Pinnock said he had a stinger. He’s not concerned about his availability for next week.
Golladay finally scored a TD.....  
Fishmanjim57 : 1/8/2023 8:11 pm : link
It was a damn good reception as well. I'd like to see him do that against Minnesota!
RE: Happy for Webb  
islander1 : 1/8/2023 8:12 pm : link
In comment 15984419 Sec 103 said:
Quote:
And btw, Iggles and Cowturds both looked beatable, No?


Cowboys are schitzo as hell.
RE: Steve Kornacki  
jnoble : 1/8/2023 8:21 pm : link
In comment 15984433 GruningsOnTheHill said:
Quote:
is the stats guy on the NFL Network, and he just said the model gives the Giants a 40% chance of winning in Minnesota next weekend.


Let me guess, was he wildly gesticulating leaning over and waving his arms around in exaggerated manner at a graphics screen while doing so?
We were still in the game with, what, like 1:39 left?  
Del Shofner : 1/8/2023 8:36 pm : link
Onside kicks are a crapshoot, but if we'd recovered it ....
RE: That was the most enjoyable loss to the Eagles of my life  
Mayo2JZ : 1/8/2023 8:45 pm : link
In comment 15984265 cosmicj said:
Quote:
I salute the whole team.


Spot on brother!!
RE: It’s a loss the same way that final 2007 regular season Patriots  
Mayo2JZ : 1/8/2023 8:47 pm : link
In comment 15984296 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Was a loss.


Totally disagree with your assessment because that loss to the Patriots thrusted us through the playoffs AND a SB victory
It’s funny that the Commanders  
Simms11 : 1/8/2023 9:13 pm : link
beat both the Eagles and Cowboys, but couldn’t beat the Giants!
Cannot complain about this.  
St. Jimmy : 1/8/2023 9:21 pm : link
The backups went toe to toe with the Eagles starters. Eagles should be thankful the game meant nothing to the Giants.
Really glad they played with a lot of heart  
sb from NYT Forum : 1/8/2023 9:24 pm : link
...
RE: It’s funny that the Commanders  
OBJ_AllDay : 1/8/2023 10:09 pm : link
In comment 15984596 Simms11 said:
Quote:
beat both the Eagles and Cowboys, but couldn’t beat the Giants!


Giants own washington.
I will say the Giants-Eagles dynamic is disgusting.  
St. Jimmy : 1/8/2023 10:13 pm : link
You reverse the positions, and the Eagles are trying to knock Giants out of the game. See 2005 where they where they dragged Pierce off a pile in a head lock resulting in a high ankle sprain. That was the tip of the iceberg too. Pretty much took out the 2005 team.
RE: I will say the Giants-Eagles dynamic is disgusting.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2023 10:14 pm : link
In comment 15984680 St. Jimmy said:
Quote:
You reverse the positions, and the Eagles are trying to knock Giants out of the game. See 2005 where they where they dragged Pierce off a pile in a head lock resulting in a high ankle sprain. That was the tip of the iceberg too. Pretty much took out the 2005 team.


The goal is not to beat the Eagles in a meaningless game. The goal is to beat them in the playoffs.
The Eagles played very vanilla today.  
robbieballs2003 : 1/8/2023 10:19 pm : link
You can't really take anything from this game.
RE: The Eagles played very vanilla today.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2023 10:24 pm : link
In comment 15984691 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
You can't really take anything from this game.


Jalen Hurts:

"That's a real good defense over there, they made adjustments from the last time we played them. Good red zone defense."
If this was a real game for them  
robbieballs2003 : 1/8/2023 10:27 pm : link
Hurts would have been running all over the place. The Giants D played great. But thinking our backups played them well so we'll beat them with our starters is just not really relevant. If we meet in the playoffs, it'll be a completely different game by both sides.
RE: If this was a real game for them  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2023 10:28 pm : link
In comment 15984712 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Hurts would have been running all over the place. The Giants D played great. But thinking our backups played them well so we'll beat them with our starters is just not really relevant. If we meet in the playoffs, it'll be a completely different game by both sides.


Sure. But this didn't go the way the Eagles anticipated.
The Eagles also kicked a FG late in the game to make it a 13  
robbieballs2003 : 1/8/2023 10:30 pm : link
point game. If this was a playoff game, they almost definitely go for it. The FG did nothing for them with like 3 min left. There are so many things that would have been different.
RE: RE: If this was a real game for them  
robbieballs2003 : 1/8/2023 10:30 pm : link
In comment 15984713 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15984712 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


Hurts would have been running all over the place. The Giants D played great. But thinking our backups played them well so we'll beat them with our starters is just not really relevant. If we meet in the playoffs, it'll be a completely different game by both sides.



Sure. But this didn't go the way the Eagles anticipated.


Of course not. But that isn't the point and not what my comment was about.
I agree with all of the positive feelings expressed here  
JohnG in Albany : 1/8/2023 10:33 pm : link
I think there's more of a positive consensus here, after a loss, than I've seen here after a win. *grin*

Daboll and this staff are fantastic, and the guys who played today fought for 60 minutes.

Kudos to all of them.

P.S.

Screw the Eagles.



I would imagine the Giants  
St. Jimmy : 1/8/2023 10:41 pm : link
didn't game plan this game for the Eagles if they weren't playing starters. That said, the Eagles played Hurts as a pocket passer and I liked what I saw. It is up to Wink to make it happen the next time they play.
That designed lateral by Detroit was so stupid  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 1/8/2023 11:17 pm : link
It worked out and it was a “ballsy” move, but holy crap that could’ve been an all-time blunder.

Packers barely alive.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 