New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Post-Game Discussion

They played this the right way today. The result wasn't a victory, but the way the backups played--making the Green Slime's first stringers sweat--was excellent! The only question is the injury situation. Is there any news on that end other than Pinnock?
You reverse the positions, and the Eagles are trying to knock Giants out of the game. See 2005 where they where they dragged Pierce off a pile in a head lock resulting in a high ankle sprain. That was the tip of the iceberg too. Pretty much took out the 2005 team.
RE: I will say the Giants-Eagles dynamic is disgusting.
The goal is not to beat the Eagles in a meaningless game. The goal is to beat them in the playoffs.
Hurts would have been running all over the place. The Giants D played great. But thinking our backups played them well so we'll beat them with our starters is just not really relevant. If we meet in the playoffs, it'll be a completely different game by both sides.
Sure. But this didn't go the way the Eagles anticipated.
The Eagles also kicked a FG late in the game to make it a 13
Of course not. But that isn't the point and not what my comment was about.
I agree with all of the positive feelings expressed here
didn't game plan this game for the Eagles if they weren't playing starters. That said, the Eagles played Hurts as a pocket passer and I liked what I saw. It is up to Wink to make it happen the next time they play.
There isn’t a team that the Giants can’t beat. LFG
Agreed except for SF. I think they’re the class of the Conference and will be a tough out this year.
I think the Giants can play with and beat anyone else, so I’m hoping someone upsets SF.
Next year look out but for now I hope some team, any team knocks them off.
this should give the team a lot of confidence going into the playoffs.
Quote:
Could be. Still a rookie QB. I don’t think Wink would mind facing that if it ever came to be.
Davis Webb is. Decent back-up?
Golliday’s head is back in the game to help in the playoffs?
Rested pretty much everyone and kept momentum.
Quote:
Daboll coming over to Golladay after he caught that TD congratulating him…I’m sure he hoped he would have materialized eventually for the team.
I have a sneaking suspicion that there is something we don't know about KG (i.e. injury, or...?).
I feel the same way. Everything ive heard is that he is a really good team guy, he is not dogging... out there. But those injuries he had seem to have robbed him of what little speed he did once have.
Quote:
I salute the whole team.
This.
+1
Agree. Just a thought. Red zone situation and he is on the field. Perhaps changes coverage opening someone else. Not suggesting a big role.
I'm glad Rodarius Williams got snaps, and it was evident that he was too. Such an odd, injury plagued first two seasons
Quote:
In comment 15984283 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
Could be. Still a rookie QB. I don’t think Wink would mind facing that if it ever came to be.
Good points but I was thinking more about our O against their D. Didn’t give enough credit to what our D could do.
Quote:
Is not the same player physically that he was in Detroit. Highly unlikely this give him some sort of boost. It is not like he decided to be the player he has become.
Agree. Just a thought. Red zone situation and he is on the field. Perhaps changes coverage opening someone else. Not suggesting a big role.
LOS, my comment was directed more generally to the many comments about the possibility of KG getting his head straight. I can see your point.
Daboll was right to sit players in a game that didn't mean anything. I think this helps us next week!
lol
Giants are a VERY live underdog against the Vikes in Minnesota. We need Adoree' back and McKinney's fingers to be spreadable and sticky (lol).
Johnson’s health and Hurts ability to run will be two very big things for how things go for them.
@DDuggan21
·
5m
Pinnock said he had a stinger. He’s not concerned about his availability for next week.
Cowboys are schitzo as hell.
Let me guess, was he wildly gesticulating leaning over and waving his arms around in exaggerated manner at a graphics screen while doing so?
Spot on brother!!
Totally disagree with your assessment because that loss to the Patriots thrusted us through the playoffs AND a SB victory
Giants own washington.
The goal is not to beat the Eagles in a meaningless game. The goal is to beat them in the playoffs.
Jalen Hurts:
"That's a real good defense over there, they made adjustments from the last time we played them. Good red zone defense."
Sure. But this didn't go the way the Eagles anticipated.
Quote:
Hurts would have been running all over the place. The Giants D played great. But thinking our backups played them well so we'll beat them with our starters is just not really relevant. If we meet in the playoffs, it'll be a completely different game by both sides.
Of course not. But that isn't the point and not what my comment was about.
Daboll and this staff are fantastic, and the guys who played today fought for 60 minutes.
Kudos to all of them.
P.S.
Screw the Eagles.
Packers barely alive.