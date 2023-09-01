Per Boomer Esiason - Giants and Jones close to finalizing Tom in NY : 1/9/2023 9:17 am

contract extension.

Boomer opened his show at 6AM sharing that as he understands it the Giants and Daniel Jones are close to an agreement, just determining if it will be a 3 or 4 year deal.

There is no link as this was on the WFAN morning show.