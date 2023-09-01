Talks with DJ and Giants on extension heating up?

im told..
the giants want to structure in a way that its essentially a 3yr guaranteed(ish) deal with 2 team option years at the end.. which is why its being rumored as a 3 or 4 year deal. djs team wants more security in year 4
also told its very very close, but likely wouldnt get reported until next week even if its done now
here's the type of contract i think nyg are looking for
this is 5 years 200m with 100m guaranteed. i think that is about where this will end up.
remember 2 tags = 2 years ~77m so that's where the negotiation starts. in this type of structure jones gets 100m guaranteed $ up front, in return for the team getting 3 extra years of control for 123m (41m per year, but remember they are non-guaranteed, so he only gets that $ if he earns it).
practically speaking this is a guaranteed 2 year deal with options after that. if you absolutely had to get out in year 3 it would be 10m savings vs. 34m dead cap. so as a 3 year deal, the contract is basically 3 years 100m. that's what jones guarantees by signing. and nyg get jones on a pretty safely structured deal that's a good bit cheaper than the kyler murray deal.
the 20m signing bonus
+ 28m guaranteed 2023 salary
+ 30m guaranteed 2024 salary
= 78m in the next 2 years.
which is almost the exact same 2 year amount Jones would get if tagged twice.
this type of structure he gets that amount guaranteed the day he signs instead of waiting the 2 years plus an extra $22m guaranteed on top.
in return the nyg get those last 3 option years (44m/44m/46m) that will only get paid out if he earns them.
structured that way it's possible none of those cap hits are ever among the top 10 in a single season. as of today a 44m salary in 2025 would be 8th highest - but that wont be for long. herbert, burrow, hurts, lamar all probably exceed it on their upcoming extensions and push that cap hit out of the top 10.
this is 5 years 200m with 100m guaranteed. i think that is about where this will end up.
remember 2 tags = 2 years ~77m so that's where the negotiation starts. in this type of structure jones gets 100m guaranteed $ up front, in return for the team getting 3 extra years of control for 123m (41m per year, but remember they are non-guaranteed, so he only gets that $ if he earns it).
practically speaking this is a guaranteed 2 year deal with options after that. if you absolutely had to get out in year 3 it would be 10m savings vs. 34m dead cap. so as a 3 year deal, the contract is basically 3 years 100m. that's what jones guarantees by signing. and nyg get jones on a pretty safely structured deal that's a good bit cheaper than the kyler murray deal.
I do not see the giants giving him a contract with a year 1 $32 million cap number. I think they structure it differently to give more flexability next year.
this is 5 years 200m with 100m guaranteed. i think that is about where this will end up.
remember 2 tags = 2 years ~77m so that's where the negotiation starts. in this type of structure jones gets 100m guaranteed $ up front, in return for the team getting 3 extra years of control for 123m (41m per year, but remember they are non-guaranteed, so he only gets that $ if he earns it).
practically speaking this is a guaranteed 2 year deal with options after that. if you absolutely had to get out in year 3 it would be 10m savings vs. 34m dead cap. so as a 3 year deal, the contract is basically 3 years 100m. that's what jones guarantees by signing. and nyg get jones on a pretty safely structured deal that's a good bit cheaper than the kyler murray deal.
expect a contract with a higher signing bonus which allows a lower cap hit in year 1 and possibly year too with a chunk of the guaranteed money coming in year 3 with a considerably larger salary cap. In other words, when the cap hits, even though its a bigger number it will look small in comparison to cap. Dont be shocked if his cap hit next year is sub 20m.
i dont see why they'd artificially lower the number next year
this year's FA class is a heaping pile of trash en fuego.
the best use of cap room this year is probably paying out big extensions to whoever they want to retain and flattening out future years.
you do realize that unused cap space carries over. plus it allows the flexability for signing cap cuts from other teams similar to james bradbury for us last year and you never know who ends up getting hurt, needing to be replaced mid season etc. There are def going to be some big name receivers cut along with other positions of need.
This makes a lot more sense to me. Giants build in escape hatches in case Jones fizzles and they find their own QB via the draft. 4-5 years at $40M per does not compute right now.
yes unused space carries over, but nobody kicks money down the line with the intent of creating unused money in the present to pay for it. less money in the future is future flexibility. carry over is not.
they will still have plenty of cap space to maneuver signings even with jones counting the equivalent of the tag (which would be like the 13th or 14th highest QB cap hit next year).
Listen, you can choose to have an opinion, and I respect you for dying on that hill, but there are nfl pro's negotiating a contract and im merely providing info, I can gladly keep it all to myself. 10m saved in 2023 allows more freedom next year and that 10 million probably wont mean shit in 2024 when the giants are currently projected to have over 200m in cap space atm. and any space they don't use, will simply carry over
How does that contract let them out after two years with the 3rd year $22m salary guaranteed and $4m in amortized bonus. That's $26m minimum cap hit in year three ($22m salary + $4m amortization) against $14m in savings ($40m - $26m), no? What am I missing.
the cap hit to keep in that year would be 44m.
the dead money left to be accounted for would be $34m (the 22m guarantee, the 4m amortizion for that year, and the future 8m amortizations which would be accelerated).
so by cutting him they would create $10m of cap room (or more if they chose to june 1 cut him to spread some out). and the following year they'd likely recoup some of that $22m via offset.
it certainly wouldn't be an ideal outcome but functionally any time you can save money by cutting a player it's considered that you can "get out of the deal" even if it carries significant dead money.
the opposite of that is something like the golladay deal this year where cutting him cost more than keeping him so they literally couldnt afford to cut him.
Listen, you can choose to have an opinion, and I respect you for dying on that hill, but there are nfl pro's negotiating a contract and im merely providing info, I can gladly keep it all to myself. 10m saved in 2023 allows more freedom next year and that 10 million probably wont mean shit in 2024 when the giants are currently projected to have over 200m in cap space atm. and any space they don't use, will simply carry over
not sure where you feel liked i knocked your info (or what hill im dying on), my first post in the thread was literally speculating on the info you posted, but ok.
that 200m is going to get eaten up faster than inviting andrew thomas (hopefully extended ahead of his 5yo in 2024) and dexter lawrence (he'll either be extended or franchised in 2024) over for dinner. those 2 plus any jones extension are probably going to take up half of it before we see what they do with love, barkley, mckinney (expires in 2024) and anyone else they add or decide to bring back. cb1 adoree jackson and leonard williams expire in 2024 too.
and there's just the upcoming 2023 draft class to replace them cheaply prior to fa. almost all of those guys are captains so i think it's likely a majority of them get extended and the sooner they do that the cheaper it will cost.
Got to think $35m is a minimum. Might get to $40.
dex and thomas extensions probably going to be 22m+ AAV too.
mckinney, love, jackson are all set to hit UFA in 2023/2024. so only the 3 best players in the secondary no big deal.
the 179m free in 2024 is a mirage. literally half if it is likely to go to extensions for Jones, Thomas, Lawrence, barkley.
and if they want any of the other half left over they are going to have some tough decisions on jackson, mckinney, love, leonard williams.
Got to think $35m is a minimum. Might get to $40.
We don't need to make the same mistake some of these teams made.
Got to think $35m is a minimum. Might get to $40.
40m is what i expect over the deal (5x200m).
i think 40m is the minimum for a qb in his situation to go 5 years (kyler got 46m even though he was farther from UFA when he did so) and 100m guaranteed the other.
structure from there is just the teams strategic preference but that's why i suggested the structure as above based on the info that the nyg want the last 2 years to be options.
"pay as you go" contracts with lower signing bonuses and more guaranteed salaries that hit at specific times have been relatively en vogue the last several years because they are easier to maneuver than big signing bonuses up front that amortize over the full life.
dex and thomas extensions probably going to be 22m+ AAV too.
mckinney, love, jackson are all set to hit UFA in 2023/2024. so only the 3 best players in the secondary no big deal.
the 179m free in 2024 is a mirage. literally half if it is likely to go to extensions for Jones, Thomas, Lawrence, barkley.
and if they want any of the other half left over they are going to have some tough decisions on jackson, mckinney, love, leonard williams.
LW will be a casualty....too many moths to feed and I feel he may be past his prime.
If we sign DJ and Saquon,I can see us franchising LW for 1 year and then sayonara
Any info on the AAV of the deal you're hearing about.
No, I try not to poke for info thats not offered, however, I was told its a lot less of a negotiation over money vs time, seems like the Giants and Dj's people are on the same page value wise and both sides should come away with feeling good about it.
Also was told straight up that everyone involved is aware DJ does want to be a Giant, and made it known up front that he appreciates a franchise that believed in him since day 1
dex and thomas extensions probably going to be 22m+ AAV too.
mckinney, love, jackson are all set to hit UFA in 2023/2024. so only the 3 best players in the secondary no big deal.
the 179m free in 2024 is a mirage. literally half if it is likely to go to extensions for Jones, Thomas, Lawrence, barkley.
and if they want any of the other half left over they are going to have some tough decisions on jackson, mckinney, love, leonard williams.
LW will be a casualty....too many moths to feed and I feel he may be past his prime.
If we sign DJ and Saquon,I can see us franchising LW for 1 year and then sayonara
There have been discussions with LW about an extension that would lower the cap hit and keep him on the giants longer
if i was his agent i think that would be an easy pass. 2 tags the next 2 years are probably more than 75m guaranteed.
he's either got 31m in his pocket now thanks to tag #1, or he gets to hit open market this year.
if the team is tagging you this year and negotiating an extension, what leverage do they have to say "but how do you know we are going to tag you next year?"
i also think it's not super wise for the giants to structure those two years at 53m. thomas and lawrence are likely to be on 22m+ per year extensions by then. thibs and neal (and whoever else they bring back of ojulari, mckinney, etc) will be on 2nd contracts.
imo the biggest potential benefit to extending jones now is the prospect of a contract that doesn't pay him a top 10 QB cap hit in any of the 5 years while giving them some flexibility to pull the rip cord around year 3 if there's an implosion.
artificially lowering his contract for flexibility in 2023 specifically just doesn't make a ton of sense to me unless there's some kind of hopkins or dj moore type move that requires accepting a big cap hit via trade (which there'd still be other ways to accommodate even with jones salaries in a flatter payg structure).
Thanks. Seems like great news. Appreciate the info.
There have been discussions with LW about an extension that would lower the cap hit and keep him on the giants longer
that would make a lot of sense. he's unlikely to get another big UFA contract in 2024 and the nyg have to adjust his contract somehow and his 32m cap hit gives them a lot of room to bring it down by dividing money over future years.
would eat into a chunk of 2024 cap room though.
yes each. top IDL by AAV right now are:
yes each. top IDL by AAV right now are:
Donald 31.6m
Leo 21m
Buckner 21m
Jones 20m
Allen 18m
Dex is going to reset the non-Donald threshold and get more than leo got.
top 5 LTs are even higher.
Trent 23m
Baktiari 23m
tunsil 22m
stanley 19.75
mathews 18.5
but thomas is farther from UFA so hopefully you can get him without setting a new threshold.
Dex is going to get a reasonable offer and if he takes it great, but the Giants know they have the 5th year option as well as the FT to play with. Theres a chance he doesn't get a deal done prior to this year although there will be something on the table
AT has an extra year of team control, and this is the first year he's eligble to even sign an
Ive been saying this for MONTHS people thinking he was signing for 20-25 million were DELUSIONAL..
There have been discussions with LW about an extension that would lower the cap hit and keep him on the giants longer
that would make a lot of sense. he's unlikely to get another big UFA contract in 2024 and the nyg have to adjust his contract somehow and his 32m cap hit gives them a lot of room to bring it down by dividing money over future years.
would eat into a chunk of 2024 cap room though.
let me rephrase, giants want him back for additional years so if they were to add 2 years to his contract it could be a win for both sides as long as the additional 2 years are reasonable. Wink wants leo and dex & kt together. Look for an additonal ER and CB in free agency, AO likely not a part of future plans
There have been discussions with LW about an extension that would lower the cap hit and keep him on the giants longer
that would make a lot of sense. he's unlikely to get another big UFA contract in 2024 and the nyg have to adjust his contract somehow and his 32m cap hit gives them a lot of room to bring it down by dividing money over future years.
would eat into a chunk of 2024 cap room though.
let me rephrase, giants want him back for additional years so if they were to add 2 years to his contract it could be a win for both sides as long as the additional 2 years are reasonable. Wink wants leo and dex & kt together. Look for an additonal ER and CB in free agency, AO likely not a part of future plans
That’s surprising about Ojulari. I know he’s been nicked this year but he has talent. Guess they get two more years at a minimum.
There have been discussions with LW about an extension that would lower the cap hit and keep him on the giants longer
I remember Sy saying that LW's game ages well and he should be effect for awhile - Sy correct me if I stated this incorrectly.
LW is very effective alongside Dex and vise versa.
taller idl's like williams seem to with with natural power/leverage and 6'5 or taller IDL who can do that at a high level are rarer than you think so the info is pretty sortable to see that most of them do age pretty well. calais campbell has aged very well though at 6'9 he's a real unicorn. richard seymour had a similar body type. cam heyward another. jj watt. all guys who had the versatility to move around different fronts because they were both athletic and powerful enough to hold up at the poa.
the only flag is williams has had 3 injuries pop up over the last 12 months or so, and though he's played through 2 of them you have to hope it's not a sign of things to come. he's partially a victim of his own durability in years prior.
There have been discussions with LW about an extension that would lower the cap hit and keep him on the giants longer
that would make a lot of sense. he's unlikely to get another big UFA contract in 2024 and the nyg have to adjust his contract somehow and his 32m cap hit gives them a lot of room to bring it down by dividing money over future years.
would eat into a chunk of 2024 cap room though.
let me rephrase, giants want him back for additional years so if they were to add 2 years to his contract it could be a win for both sides as long as the additional 2 years are reasonable. Wink wants leo and dex & kt together. Look for an additonal ER and CB in free agency, AO likely not a part of future plans
That’s surprising about Ojulari. I know he’s been nicked this year but he has talent. Guess they get two more years at a minimum.
he's like Osi right now, good pass rusher, but teams know to run to his side, likely get overpaid by someone if he stays healthy. I've noticed myself during games he loses contain ALOT
let me rephrase, giants want him back for additional years so if they were to add 2 years to his contract it could be a win for both sides as long as the additional 2 years are reasonable. Wink wants leo and dex & kt together. Look for an additonal ER and CB in free agency, AO likely not a part of future plans
Going to be hard to really reduce LW's money unless he signs for $15 mill per on his extension.
Adoree Jackson needs an extension too to spread out his bonus $$. Only 27, so he has 2-3 years left. Worth an extension?
he's either got 31m in his pocket now thanks to tag #1, or he gets to hit open market this year.
if the team is tagging you this year and negotiating an extension, what leverage do they have to say "but how do you know we are going to tag you next year?"
i also think it's not super wise for the giants to structure those two years at 53m. thomas and lawrence are likely to be on 22m+ per year extensions by then. thibs and neal (and whoever else they bring back of ojulari, mckinney, etc) will be on 2nd contracts.
1) My view is the Giants dress up 2 tags (~75M), that then can convey into the magical "100M" number if he performs again next year. Pocketing 2 tags worth now is better than one. He could blow a disc or come down to earth in 23.
2) Years 4 & 5 almost certainly never play out in that form. Just window dressing.
letting ojulari walk after his rookie deal seems logical
he didnt fall in the draft for no reason and while he's a good pass rusher he isnt the 2 way edge player KT is (or any of the other great ones). he's yannick ngakwe and that's the type of player you let walk and ideally get a 3rd round comp pick back for.
they can wait on Lawrence and Thomas but it's a risky game.
i think Thomas' 5YO could go up to 17.7m if he makes pro bowl this year (if not it's 14.7m).
the tag for dts last year was 17.4m i think. and mckinney will be a fa the same year so you may want to save the cheaper safety tag for him (especially if there are trust issues).
thomas and lawrence are both at the all pro level that rarely get close to UFA because if they do they get record setting contracts.
the longer you wait on those deals the higher the AAV gets and the more non-prime years around 30 you have to cover.
if he's playing well you get an extra year or two out of him, and maybe you tag him and trade him like the chiefs did with dee ford several years ago. i think ngakoue actually got tagged and traded too.
but bottom line ojulari is the type of player there's no rush to extend because he's probably not a core player (but more of a great role player).
thomas and lawrence i think have clearly moved themselves into the building block category. you'd hate to lose either of them even if you got 2 first round picks back.
Hear anything about where they think the team is? How close the D is to being elite? Expect to compete strongly for.a championship? I understand playoffs are happening now so the are “competing “ just curious of the feeling inside. Thanks
RE: there is this part of me that kept thinking the Giants
Hear anything about where they think the team is? How close the D is to being elite? Expect to compete strongly for.a championship? I understand playoffs are happening now so the are “competing “ just curious of the feeling inside. Thanks
Wink didn't want to lose JB but they couldnt afford to keep him, look for something in draft unless they can find someone who fits in FA. he values db's and he wants another ER he can trust, watch for some ravens cast offs, maybe some guys coming off injury on prove it deals.
outeiroj are they considering bringing back slayton?
i assume he's going to be more expensive than they want but curious if they even want him back. he's obviously made a bunch of big plays but the same negatives that had him at the bottom of the depth chart after camp are still there.
i assume he's going to be more expensive than they want but curious if they even want him back. he's obviously made a bunch of big plays but the same negatives that had him at the bottom of the depth chart after camp are still there.
they dont believe he will be expensive
RE: RE: outeiroj are they considering bringing back slayton?
i assume he's going to be more expensive than they want but curious if they even want him back. he's obviously made a bunch of big plays but the same negatives that had him at the bottom of the depth chart after camp are still there.
they dont believe he will be expensive
that doesn't add up with how bad the FA class is. otc has his performance valued at 7.1m and last year at least a few WRs who i dont think are any better than him got 7m, 8m, 10m. Cedrick Wilson, Zay Jones, DJ Chark, Russell Gage, Marquez Valdez Scantling types.
RE: RE: RE: outeiroj are they considering bringing back slayton?
i assume he's going to be more expensive than they want but curious if they even want him back. he's obviously made a bunch of big plays but the same negatives that had him at the bottom of the depth chart after camp are still there.
they dont believe he will be expensive
that doesn't add up with how bad the FA class is. otc has his performance valued at 7.1m and last year at least a few WRs who i dont think are any better than him got 7m, 8m, 10m. Cedrick Wilson, Zay Jones, DJ Chark, Russell Gage, Marquez Valdez Scantling types.
:shrug:
above average speed, below average hands, average routes at best, belief he can be replaced after round 3. If its not a favorable contract don't expect a signing
RE: there is this part of me that kept thinking the Giants
DJ extension rumored before playoffs? Odd, but as it is with most leaks related to contracts it is probably his agents. I was a pretty firm believer in letting it play out to the offseason, but I guess the benefit is that, while hasty, the Giants are going to bring him back and the numbers really only go up with more playoff win or two and other teams potentially interested. Diving into some numbers:
DJ 2022 Stats
- 7th in QBR
- 6th in Comp%
- 1st in Int%
- 21st in Pass TD
- 5th in QB Rush Yards
- Tied for 3rd in QB Run TD
- Tied 2nd in GWD; 3rd in 4Q comebacks
- 69.2% Total offensive yards
- 26th in Sck%
- 25th in pass Y/G
Additional Context:
- 1 WR in top 50 of rec yards (Slayton 47th)
- 3 Receiving threats in top 150 of rec yards (Slayton 47th, Richie James 66th, Barkley 137th)
- 7th in Red zone offense scoring efficiency
- 4th in Rush yards (24th without DJ's yards)
Entering the season we wanted this:
- Reduce turnovers —> 22 Total TD to 7 Turnovers
- Make the Playoffs —> Wildcard berth
- Elevate the team —> WR 1-4 out/traded/benched, TE1 injured for 5 games, Multiple OL injured for several games but efficiency remains high
Now, by all measures, DJ has proved himself and gone out to satisfy what we were looking for. I think you can see with your eyes and the numbers that a great deal of it is efficiency related to coaching but Jones's skillset is favorable for a versatile offense that is trying to control the clock. Jones needs Daboll more than Daboll needs Jones IMO given that it has now taken him 3 head coaches to finally become an efficient, playoff caliber QB.
Do you try to extend before this game, or do you continue to wait until the offseason?
Edit:
Albert Breer/NFL insider on Twitter Live:
https://twitter.com/NYGiantsLife/sta...99z6BiVdYJgMQA
Maybe we should just tag Jones and then get a rookie QB in place in the next draft or subsequent one.
1. The idea that you need a QB on his rookie contract to win the SB isn't based on reality. Only 1 (Mahomes) of the last 8 or so SB winning QBs was on his rookie contract.
2. The idea that it's easy to find a franchise QB in the draft is WAY not based on reality. The draft is a total crapshoot, especially for QBs. Based on historical stats, even a QB drafted in the first round, is about TEN times more likely to fail than to become even a decent franchise QB.
3. The idea that $35M AAV for Jones is going to hamstring the Giants isn't based on reality. That's barely top ten money for an ascending QB who's already performing in the top ten, with room to improve (especially with better receivers). The rumored contract could look like a bargain in a year or two.
4. Let the professionals worry about the cap.
Maybe we should just tag Jones and then get a rookie QB in place in the next draft or subsequent one.
1. The idea that you need a QB on his rookie contract to win the SB isn't based on reality. Only 1 (Mahomes) of the last 8 or so SB winning QBs was on his rookie contract.
2. The idea that it's easy to find a franchise QB in the draft is WAY not based on reality. The draft is a total crapshoot, especially for QBs. Based on historical stats, even a QB drafted in the first round, is about TEN times more likely to fail than to become even a decent franchise QB.
3. The idea that $35M AAV for Jones is going to hamstring the Giants isn't based on reality. That's barely top ten money for an ascending QB who's already performing in the top ten, with room to improve (especially with better receivers). The rumored contract could look like a bargain in a year or two.
4. Let the professionals worry about the cap.
Not true Doc. You had Philly in 2017. Yes Foles finished it but still a much cheaper combo Wentz/Foles then a high priced QB.
2000's. Manning, BR, Brady you could say 2 or 3 times.
2010's. Wilson, Foles/Wentz, Flacco, Mahomes.
What I find more interesting is looking at the most expensive QB to win it as a percentage of the Cap. I believe this would be Manning '11, BR '09 and Stafford '21. Brady always seemed to take a discount. I don't know the percentages for these QB's but it seems to be going higher imv.
there are 2 things the cap can be used for:
1. signing expensive free agents (9/10 get overpaid)
2. extending homegrown players (which can only be done if you draft good players worth extending in the first place, which nyg didnt do in the 2010's)
the nyg had very little cap room the year they tagged leonard williams and then they added jackson and golladay. the golladay manipulation obviously didn't work out but the jackson manipulation did because he's a good player. they had very little room the year they signed solder too, which was again an evaluation problem not a contract problem. if he was andrew whitworth instead it would have been fine.
big FA contracts are problematic because the outcomes can be extreme and hard to predict. the contracts are obviously easily predictable. finding players who play up to the contracts is the problem.
RE: RE: This is like shopping for cars with my wife...
...by overpaying for low value. They substitute Uber and Lyft until the car market is restored from insane levels of inflation. Or they find themselves parking their Mercedes right next to a van down by the river...
A lot of people seem to be hung up on the AAV but it seems pretty logical where it will land given recent contracts and factoring in cap inflation. The big issue should be structure and guarantees. I like Jones but he has had 1 good year, a smart front office should prepare for the downside risk. As long there is a logical out early in the deal, then I am fine with a high AAV extension. That Kyler deal is the one I'd be worried about emulating but no issue with the types signed by Goff/Wentz recently.
RE: RE: RE: Just don’t know how we are going to afford all this talent over
Maybe we should just tag Jones and then get a rookie QB in place in the next draft or subsequent one.
1. The idea that you need a QB on his rookie contract to win the SB isn't based on reality. Only 1 (Mahomes) of the last 8 or so SB winning QBs was on his rookie contract.
2. The idea that it's easy to find a franchise QB in the draft is WAY not based on reality. The draft is a total crapshoot, especially for QBs. Based on historical stats, even a QB drafted in the first round, is about TEN times more likely to fail than to become even a decent franchise QB.
3. The idea that $35M AAV for Jones is going to hamstring the Giants isn't based on reality. That's barely top ten money for an ascending QB who's already performing in the top ten, with room to improve (especially with better receivers). The rumored contract could look like a bargain in a year or two.
4. Let the professionals worry about the cap.
Not true Doc. You had Philly in 2017. Yes Foles finished it but still a much cheaper combo Wentz/Foles then a high priced QB.
2000's. Manning, BR, Brady you could say 2 or 3 times.
2010's. Wilson, Foles/Wentz, Flacco, Mahomes.
What I find more interesting is looking at the most expensive QB to win it as a percentage of the Cap. I believe this would be Manning '11, BR '09 and Stafford '21. Brady always seemed to take a discount. I don't know the percentages for these QB's but it seems to be going higher imv.
LOS, I respect your opinion. But Foles was the QB that won that SB and he wasn't on his rookie contract. His contract ($5.5M) was higher than a typical backup (he may have been the highest paid backup at the time). It's true the combined salary of Foles and Wentz (about $12-13M) was lower than what we're talking (but all QBs contracts were lower 5-6 yrs ago. e.g., Peyton had AAV of about $19M w/ Broncos around that time).
Foles had a winning record over 5 combined yrs with the eagles. A really good winning record of 21-11 and a higher winning % than Wentz had over 5 yrs.
The world will never know whether the eagles would've won that year with Foles all year. There were plenty of rumors that his teammates respected him more than they did Wentz. It's possible they wouldn't have won it with Wentz.
So, what I said was accurate, with '17 being more nuanced. If you want, we can say 6 out of the last 8 SB teams didn't have a QB on their rookie contract.
As far as I'm concerned, I wish the NFL had a % cap on individual players. For example, let's say no individual can exceed 15 or 18% of the total team cap.
If you're going to have a team cap, why can't there be an individual cap? Spread the wealth and we wouldn't have someone like Aaron Rodgers getting 50M, while several teammates get 1M.
A lot of people seem to be hung up on the AAV but it seems pretty logical where it will land given recent contracts and factoring in cap inflation. The big issue should be structure and guarantees. I like Jones but he has had 1 good year, a smart front office should prepare for the downside risk. As long there is a logical out early in the deal, then I am fine with a high AAV extension. That Kyler deal is the one I'd be worried about emulating but no issue with the types signed by Goff/Wentz recently.
I agree. The Kyler Murray contract may be an albatross for that franchise for the next decade. My issue with the Carson Wentz contract is not the dollars part, it is the Carson Wentz part.
Agree about Foles being the better QB for the playoffs.
I was just saying the percentage. To me PM's percentage still seems quite a bit lower relative to the Cap which was 13%.
I look at it from the perspective of what do I need around this QB as a team to win big. The numbers I see posted regarding Jones seems pretty reasonable to make necessary moves the first couple years. Getting in the upper echelon that some are getting paid would give me more concern.
I do not see the giants giving him a contract with a year 1 $32 million cap number. I think they structure it differently to give more flexability next year.
remember 2 tags = 2 years ~77m so that's where the negotiation starts. in this type of structure jones gets 100m guaranteed $ up front, in return for the team getting 3 extra years of control for 123m (41m per year, but remember they are non-guaranteed, so he only gets that $ if he earns it).
practically speaking this is a guaranteed 2 year deal with options after that. if you absolutely had to get out in year 3 it would be 10m savings vs. 34m dead cap. so as a 3 year deal, the contract is basically 3 years 100m. that's what jones guarantees by signing. and nyg get jones on a pretty safely structured deal that's a good bit cheaper than the kyler murray deal.
expect a contract with a higher signing bonus which allows a lower cap hit in year 1 and possibly year too with a chunk of the guaranteed money coming in year 3 with a considerably larger salary cap. In other words, when the cap hits, even though its a bigger number it will look small in comparison to cap. Dont be shocked if his cap hit next year is sub 20m.
the best use of cap room this year is probably paying out big extensions to whoever they want to retain and flattening out future years.
the best use of cap room this year is probably paying out big extensions to whoever they want to retain and flattening out future years.
you do realize that unused cap space carries over. plus it allows the flexability for signing cap cuts from other teams similar to james bradbury for us last year and you never know who ends up getting hurt, needing to be replaced mid season etc. There are def going to be some big name receivers cut along with other positions of need.
This makes a lot more sense to me. Giants build in escape hatches in case Jones fizzles and they find their own QB via the draft. 4-5 years at $40M per does not compute right now.
Thanks for the info outeiroj. Exciting times!
yes unused space carries over, but nobody kicks money down the line with the intent of creating unused money in the present to pay for it. less money in the future is future flexibility. carry over is not.
they will still have plenty of cap space to maneuver signings even with jones counting the equivalent of the tag (which would be like the 13th or 14th highest QB cap hit next year).
Listen, you can choose to have an opinion, and I respect you for dying on that hill, but there are nfl pro's negotiating a contract and im merely providing info, I can gladly keep it all to myself. 10m saved in 2023 allows more freedom next year and that 10 million probably wont mean shit in 2024 when the giants are currently projected to have over 200m in cap space atm. and any space they don't use, will simply carry over
the cap hit to keep in that year would be 44m.
the dead money left to be accounted for would be $34m (the 22m guarantee, the 4m amortizion for that year, and the future 8m amortizations which would be accelerated).
so by cutting him they would create $10m of cap room (or more if they chose to june 1 cut him to spread some out). and the following year they'd likely recoup some of that $22m via offset.
it certainly wouldn't be an ideal outcome but functionally any time you can save money by cutting a player it's considered that you can "get out of the deal" even if it carries significant dead money.
the opposite of that is something like the golladay deal this year where cutting him cost more than keeping him so they literally couldnt afford to cut him.
Listen, you can choose to have an opinion, and I respect you for dying on that hill, but there are nfl pro's negotiating a contract and im merely providing info, I can gladly keep it all to myself. 10m saved in 2023 allows more freedom next year and that 10 million probably wont mean shit in 2024 when the giants are currently projected to have over 200m in cap space atm. and any space they don't use, will simply carry over
not sure where you feel liked i knocked your info (or what hill im dying on), my first post in the thread was literally speculating on the info you posted, but ok.
that 200m is going to get eaten up faster than inviting andrew thomas (hopefully extended ahead of his 5yo in 2024) and dexter lawrence (he'll either be extended or franchised in 2024) over for dinner. those 2 plus any jones extension are probably going to take up half of it before we see what they do with love, barkley, mckinney (expires in 2024) and anyone else they add or decide to bring back. cb1 adoree jackson and leonard williams expire in 2024 too.
and there's just the upcoming 2023 draft class to replace them cheaply prior to fa. almost all of those guys are captains so i think it's likely a majority of them get extended and the sooner they do that the cheaper it will cost.
Got to think $35m is a minimum. Might get to $40.
dex and thomas extensions probably going to be 22m+ AAV too.
mckinney, love, jackson are all set to hit UFA in 2023/2024. so only the 3 best players in the secondary no big deal.
the 179m free in 2024 is a mirage. literally half if it is likely to go to extensions for Jones, Thomas, Lawrence, barkley.
and if they want any of the other half left over they are going to have some tough decisions on jackson, mckinney, love, leonard williams.
Got to think $35m is a minimum. Might get to $40.
We don't need to make the same mistake some of these teams made.
40m is what i expect over the deal (5x200m).
i think 40m is the minimum for a qb in his situation to go 5 years (kyler got 46m even though he was farther from UFA when he did so) and 100m guaranteed the other.
structure from there is just the teams strategic preference but that's why i suggested the structure as above based on the info that the nyg want the last 2 years to be options.
"pay as you go" contracts with lower signing bonuses and more guaranteed salaries that hit at specific times have been relatively en vogue the last several years because they are easier to maneuver than big signing bonuses up front that amortize over the full life.
2023: 10M salary (full g), 8M signing bonus = 18M
2024: 15M salary (full g),10M roster bonus (full g), 8M signing bonus = 33M
2025: 20M salary, 15M roster bonus, 8M signing bonus = 43M
2026: 30M salary, 15M roster bonus, 8M signing bonus = 53M
2027: 30M, 15M roster bonus, 8M signing bonus = 53M
dex and thomas extensions probably going to be 22m+ AAV too.
Eric is that $22 mill each? Dex has to be $12-15 mill himself and AT will be pushing $20 mill himself, no?
dex and thomas extensions probably going to be 22m+ AAV too.
mckinney, love, jackson are all set to hit UFA in 2023/2024. so only the 3 best players in the secondary no big deal.
the 179m free in 2024 is a mirage. literally half if it is likely to go to extensions for Jones, Thomas, Lawrence, barkley.
and if they want any of the other half left over they are going to have some tough decisions on jackson, mckinney, love, leonard williams.
LW will be a casualty....too many moths to feed and I feel he may be past his prime.
If we sign DJ and Saquon,I can see us franchising LW for 1 year and then sayonara
No, I try not to poke for info thats not offered, however, I was told its a lot less of a negotiation over money vs time, seems like the Giants and Dj's people are on the same page value wise and both sides should come away with feeling good about it.
Also was told straight up that everyone involved is aware DJ does want to be a Giant, and made it known up front that he appreciates a franchise that believed in him since day 1
dex and thomas extensions probably going to be 22m+ AAV too.
mckinney, love, jackson are all set to hit UFA in 2023/2024. so only the 3 best players in the secondary no big deal.
the 179m free in 2024 is a mirage. literally half if it is likely to go to extensions for Jones, Thomas, Lawrence, barkley.
and if they want any of the other half left over they are going to have some tough decisions on jackson, mckinney, love, leonard williams.
LW will be a casualty....too many moths to feed and I feel he may be past his prime.
If we sign DJ and Saquon,I can see us franchising LW for 1 year and then sayonara
There have been discussions with LW about an extension that would lower the cap hit and keep him on the giants longer
2023: 10M salary (full g), 8M signing bonus = 18M
2024: 15M salary (full g),10M roster bonus (full g), 8M signing bonus = 33M
2025: 20M salary, 15M roster bonus, 8M signing bonus = 43M
2026: 30M salary, 15M roster bonus, 8M signing bonus = 53M
2027: 30M, 15M roster bonus, 8M signing bonus = 53M
if i was his agent i think that would be an easy pass. 2 tags the next 2 years are probably more than 75m guaranteed.
he's either got 31m in his pocket now thanks to tag #1, or he gets to hit open market this year.
if the team is tagging you this year and negotiating an extension, what leverage do they have to say "but how do you know we are going to tag you next year?"
i also think it's not super wise for the giants to structure those two years at 53m. thomas and lawrence are likely to be on 22m+ per year extensions by then. thibs and neal (and whoever else they bring back of ojulari, mckinney, etc) will be on 2nd contracts.
imo the biggest potential benefit to extending jones now is the prospect of a contract that doesn't pay him a top 10 QB cap hit in any of the 5 years while giving them some flexibility to pull the rip cord around year 3 if there's an implosion.
artificially lowering his contract for flexibility in 2023 specifically just doesn't make a ton of sense to me unless there's some kind of hopkins or dj moore type move that requires accepting a big cap hit via trade (which there'd still be other ways to accommodate even with jones salaries in a flatter payg structure).
yes each. top IDL by AAV right now are:
Donald 31.6m
Leo 21m
Buckner 21m
Jones 20m
Allen 18m
Dex is going to reset the non-Donald threshold and get more than leo got.
top 5 LTs are even higher.
Trent 23m
Baktiari 23m
tunsil 22m
stanley 19.75
mathews 18.5
but thomas is farther from UFA so hopefully you can get him without setting a new threshold.
Thanks. Seems like great news. Appreciate the info.
There have been discussions with LW about an extension that would lower the cap hit and keep him on the giants longer
I remember Sy saying that LW's game ages well and he should be effect for awhile - Sy correct me if I stated this incorrectly.
LW is very effective alongside Dex and vise versa.
There have been discussions with LW about an extension that would lower the cap hit and keep him on the giants longer
that would make a lot of sense. he's unlikely to get another big UFA contract in 2024 and the nyg have to adjust his contract somehow and his 32m cap hit gives them a lot of room to bring it down by dividing money over future years.
would eat into a chunk of 2024 cap room though.
yes each. top IDL by AAV right now are:
Donald 31.6m
Leo 21m
Buckner 21m
Jones 20m
Allen 18m
Dex is going to reset the non-Donald threshold and get more than leo got.
top 5 LTs are even higher.
Trent 23m
Baktiari 23m
tunsil 22m
stanley 19.75
mathews 18.5
but thomas is farther from UFA so hopefully you can get him without setting a new threshold.
Locking up a lot of cash...but those are great players.
Dex is going to get a reasonable offer and if he takes it great, but the Giants know they have the 5th year option as well as the FT to play with. Theres a chance he doesn't get a deal done prior to this year although there will be something on the table
AT has an extra year of team control, and this is the first year he's eligble to even sign an extension, prolly wont happen this offseason unless its after the draft and they feel like they want to because there is no situation where they need to.
Ive been saying this for MONTHS people thinking he was signing for 20-25 million were DELUSIONAL..
let me rephrase, giants want him back for additional years so if they were to add 2 years to his contract it could be a win for both sides as long as the additional 2 years are reasonable. Wink wants leo and dex & kt together. Look for an additonal ER and CB in free agency, AO likely not a part of future plans
let me rephrase, giants want him back for additional years so if they were to add 2 years to his contract it could be a win for both sides as long as the additional 2 years are reasonable. Wink wants leo and dex & kt together. Look for an additonal ER and CB in free agency, AO likely not a part of future plans
That’s surprising about Ojulari. I know he’s been nicked this year but he has talent. Guess they get two more years at a minimum.
taller idl's like williams seem to with with natural power/leverage and 6'5 or taller IDL who can do that at a high level are rarer than you think so the info is pretty sortable to see that most of them do age pretty well. calais campbell has aged very well though at 6'9 he's a real unicorn. richard seymour had a similar body type. cam heyward another. jj watt. all guys who had the versatility to move around different fronts because they were both athletic and powerful enough to hold up at the poa.
the only flag is williams has had 3 injuries pop up over the last 12 months or so, and though he's played through 2 of them you have to hope it's not a sign of things to come. he's partially a victim of his own durability in years prior.
That’s surprising about Ojulari. I know he’s been nicked this year but he has talent. Guess they get two more years at a minimum.
he's like Osi right now, good pass rusher, but teams know to run to his side, likely get overpaid by someone if he stays healthy. I've noticed myself during games he loses contain ALOT
let me rephrase, giants want him back for additional years so if they were to add 2 years to his contract it could be a win for both sides as long as the additional 2 years are reasonable. Wink wants leo and dex & kt together. Look for an additonal ER and CB in free agency, AO likely not a part of future plans
Going to be hard to really reduce LW's money unless he signs for $15 mill per on his extension.
Adoree Jackson needs an extension too to spread out his bonus $$. Only 27, so he has 2-3 years left. Worth an extension?
if the team is tagging you this year and negotiating an extension, what leverage do they have to say "but how do you know we are going to tag you next year?"
i also think it's not super wise for the giants to structure those two years at 53m. thomas and lawrence are likely to be on 22m+ per year extensions by then. thibs and neal (and whoever else they bring back of ojulari, mckinney, etc) will be on 2nd contracts.
1) My view is the Giants dress up 2 tags (~75M), that then can convey into the magical "100M" number if he performs again next year. Pocketing 2 tags worth now is better than one. He could blow a disc or come down to earth in 23.
2) Years 4 & 5 almost certainly never play out in that form. Just window dressing.
they can wait on Lawrence and Thomas but it's a risky game.
i think Thomas' 5YO could go up to 17.7m if he makes pro bowl this year (if not it's 14.7m).
the tag for dts last year was 17.4m i think. and mckinney will be a fa the same year so you may want to save the cheaper safety tag for him (especially if there are trust issues).
thomas and lawrence are both at the all pro level that rarely get close to UFA because if they do they get record setting contracts.
the longer you wait on those deals the higher the AAV gets and the more non-prime years around 30 you have to cover.
but bottom line ojulari is the type of player there's no rush to extend because he's probably not a core player (but more of a great role player).
thomas and lawrence i think have clearly moved themselves into the building block category. you'd hate to lose either of them even if you got 2 first round picks back.
Yes, cannot waste money on a guys that cannot stay on the field. Shame.
It's a good year to consider it, too. Even with Verse going back to FSU.
With their other big needs at WR and CB and Ojulari having two years left next year would work as well.
Wink didn't want to lose JB but they couldnt afford to keep him, look for something in draft unless they can find someone who fits in FA. he values db's and he wants another ER he can trust, watch for some ravens cast offs, maybe some guys coming off injury on prove it deals.
they dont believe he will be expensive
:shrug:
above average speed, below average hands, average routes at best, belief he can be replaced after round 3. If its not a favorable contract don't expect a signing
Works for me. You can never have enough, you know.
Agree, look to draft a new, better fit...Ojulari in the next draft or two
DJ 2022 Stats
- 7th in QBR
- 6th in Comp%
- 1st in Int%
- 21st in Pass TD
- 5th in QB Rush Yards
- Tied for 3rd in QB Run TD
- Tied 2nd in GWD; 3rd in 4Q comebacks
- 69.2% Total offensive yards
- 26th in Sck%
- 25th in pass Y/G
Additional Context:
- 1 WR in top 50 of rec yards (Slayton 47th)
- 3 Receiving threats in top 150 of rec yards (Slayton 47th, Richie James 66th, Barkley 137th)
- 7th in Red zone offense scoring efficiency
- 4th in Rush yards (24th without DJ's yards)
Entering the season we wanted this:
- Reduce turnovers —> 22 Total TD to 7 Turnovers
- Make the Playoffs —> Wildcard berth
- Elevate the team —> WR 1-4 out/traded/benched, TE1 injured for 5 games, Multiple OL injured for several games but efficiency remains high
Now, by all measures, DJ has proved himself and gone out to satisfy what we were looking for. I think you can see with your eyes and the numbers that a great deal of it is efficiency related to coaching but Jones's skillset is favorable for a versatile offense that is trying to control the clock. Jones needs Daboll more than Daboll needs Jones IMO given that it has now taken him 3 head coaches to finally become an efficient, playoff caliber QB.
Do you try to extend before this game, or do you continue to wait until the offseason?
Edit:
Albert Breer/NFL insider on Twitter Live:
https://twitter.com/NYGiantsLife/sta...99z6BiVdYJgMQA
15 mil/year would be a bargain IMO
sorry this is correct link:
https://twitter.com/NYGiantsLife/status/1612642893339959302?s=20&t=A-qkTo_599z6BiVdYJgMQA
Maybe we should just tag Jones and then get a rookie QB in place in the next draft or subsequent one.
He is NOT signing for that..
Maybe we should just tag Jones and then get a rookie QB in place in the next draft or subsequent one.
Simple, every other team does it. Players get paid and some move on to greener pastures.
At $32 to $35 mill Jones is really not that expensive.
Maybe we should just tag Jones and then get a rookie QB in place in the next draft or subsequent one.
1. The idea that you need a QB on his rookie contract to win the SB isn't based on reality. Only 1 (Mahomes) of the last 8 or so SB winning QBs was on his rookie contract.
2. The idea that it's easy to find a franchise QB in the draft is WAY not based on reality. The draft is a total crapshoot, especially for QBs. Based on historical stats, even a QB drafted in the first round, is about TEN times more likely to fail than to become even a decent franchise QB.
3. The idea that $35M AAV for Jones is going to hamstring the Giants isn't based on reality. That's barely top ten money for an ascending QB who's already performing in the top ten, with room to improve (especially with better receivers). The rumored contract could look like a bargain in a year or two.
4. Let the professionals worry about the cap.
This guy is an idiot that would be laughed off BBI.
Not true Doc. You had Philly in 2017. Yes Foles finished it but still a much cheaper combo Wentz/Foles then a high priced QB.
2000's. Manning, BR, Brady you could say 2 or 3 times.
2010's. Wilson, Foles/Wentz, Flacco, Mahomes.
What I find more interesting is looking at the most expensive QB to win it as a percentage of the Cap. I believe this would be Manning '11, BR '09 and Stafford '21. Brady always seemed to take a discount. I don't know the percentages for these QB's but it seems to be going higher imv.
Saquon is probably replaceable using a 2 or even 3. Running game would probably be worse, but lots of college RBs could improve the passing game over SB.
My fear is we could have purchased a Hyundai (draft) that performs like a Lexus. ;)
It’s going to be somewhere around $25-30 a year on a 2 or 3 year deal.
It’s likely to be closer to 40 and 5 years.
It’s going to be somewhere around $25-30 a year on a 2 or 3 year deal.
That works for me!
1. signing expensive free agents (9/10 get overpaid)
2. extending homegrown players (which can only be done if you draft good players worth extending in the first place, which nyg didnt do in the 2010's)
the nyg had very little cap room the year they tagged leonard williams and then they added jackson and golladay. the golladay manipulation obviously didn't work out but the jackson manipulation did because he's a good player. they had very little room the year they signed solder too, which was again an evaluation problem not a contract problem. if he was andrew whitworth instead it would have been fine.
big FA contracts are problematic because the outcomes can be extreme and hard to predict. the contracts are obviously easily predictable. finding players who play up to the contracts is the problem.
Ha! I think we're buying a Toyota and hopefully pay a Toyota price (which is not cheap today)
A Carson Wentz contract would be a disaster for this franchise at this moment with everything Schoen needs to do to elevate the roster.
Which kinda sounds like what the QB market sounds like it's going to be this offseason.
Quote:
In comment 15986840 chick310 said:
Quote:
the next few years. Lol.
Maybe we should just tag Jones and then get a rookie QB in place in the next draft or subsequent one.
1. The idea that you need a QB on his rookie contract to win the SB isn't based on reality. Only 1 (Mahomes) of the last 8 or so SB winning QBs was on his rookie contract.
2. The idea that it's easy to find a franchise QB in the draft is WAY not based on reality. The draft is a total crapshoot, especially for QBs. Based on historical stats, even a QB drafted in the first round, is about TEN times more likely to fail than to become even a decent franchise QB.
3. The idea that $35M AAV for Jones is going to hamstring the Giants isn't based on reality. That's barely top ten money for an ascending QB who's already performing in the top ten, with room to improve (especially with better receivers). The rumored contract could look like a bargain in a year or two.
4. Let the professionals worry about the cap.
Not true Doc. You had Philly in 2017. Yes Foles finished it but still a much cheaper combo Wentz/Foles then a high priced QB.
2000's. Manning, BR, Brady you could say 2 or 3 times.
2010's. Wilson, Foles/Wentz, Flacco, Mahomes.
What I find more interesting is looking at the most expensive QB to win it as a percentage of the Cap. I believe this would be Manning '11, BR '09 and Stafford '21. Brady always seemed to take a discount. I don't know the percentages for these QB's but it seems to be going higher imv.
LOS, I respect your opinion. But Foles was the QB that won that SB and he wasn't on his rookie contract. His contract ($5.5M) was higher than a typical backup (he may have been the highest paid backup at the time). It's true the combined salary of Foles and Wentz (about $12-13M) was lower than what we're talking (but all QBs contracts were lower 5-6 yrs ago. e.g., Peyton had AAV of about $19M w/ Broncos around that time).
Foles had a winning record over 5 combined yrs with the eagles. A really good winning record of 21-11 and a higher winning % than Wentz had over 5 yrs.
The world will never know whether the eagles would've won that year with Foles all year. There were plenty of rumors that his teammates respected him more than they did Wentz. It's possible they wouldn't have won it with Wentz.
So, what I said was accurate, with '17 being more nuanced. If you want, we can say 6 out of the last 8 SB teams didn't have a QB on their rookie contract.
As far as I'm concerned, I wish the NFL had a % cap on individual players. For example, let's say no individual can exceed 15 or 18% of the total team cap.
If you're going to have a team cap, why can't there be an individual cap? Spread the wealth and we wouldn't have someone like Aaron Rodgers getting 50M, while several teammates get 1M.
5/$200MM
With $100MM guaranteed
2 yr commitment for us with the 3rd yr essentially an option
This is something THAT BOTH SIDES can sign off on
I agree. The Kyler Murray contract may be an albatross for that franchise for the next decade. My issue with the Carson Wentz contract is not the dollars part, it is the Carson Wentz part.
It’s going to be somewhere around $25-30 a year on a 2 or 3 year deal.
There is very little change that Team Jones accepts that offer - another team will offer waaaaaay more than that.
He'll get a 4/135 or 5/160 type deal from someone (either NYG or another team).
I was just saying the percentage. To me PM's percentage still seems quite a bit lower relative to the Cap which was 13%.
I look at it from the perspective of what do I need around this QB as a team to win big. The numbers I see posted regarding Jones seems pretty reasonable to make necessary moves the first couple years. Getting in the upper echelon that some are getting paid would give me more concern.