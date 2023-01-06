Panthers request to interview Mike Kafka for HC

Dan Duggan
The interview can’t take place until next week, so shouldn’t be a distraction for Kafka’s preparation for the Vikings.
Plus many teams/GM use “interviews” to get insight into what made that specific team/system successful. If I was an owner, I’d be interviewing as many successful coaches as possible… even if I can only choose one, I can listen to many theories/strategies. Hopefully Kafka stays, I see Tepper going for a big name….
This time, he is going to do a ton of due diligence with interviews and I doubt the next coach gets a 7 year $63M contract. But, Steve Wilks went 6-6 with a team that he inherited from Rhule, with coaches he didn't choose. Alot of players want Wilks to be hired. As for Kafka, I'm sure he might get some feelers, I would like him to be retained though.
But he's worked with Reid and Mahomes, then came to the Giants in a year under Daboll in which Daniel Jones made a ton of improvement. In other words he's been groomed by 2 high end offensive minds and has had success in each stop.
I can see why there's interest and expected this to happen.
On the flipside, if we were in the hiring cycle right now I don't think I'd feel comfortable with us hiring a guy with 1 year coordinator experience, but I don't make decisions...
a solid article about potential GMs from Albert Breer at SI.
He lists the 25 most likely candidates to get a job this offseason.
The article is noteworthy in that his list does not include the Giants Brandon Brown in his 25, though he does mention him and speaks quite highly-but feels its simply too early in his career.
To summarize the article, he feels that prior experience will be the major attraction this offseason, rather than a young executive with great potential.
And as Giants fans, lets not forget that in our search last year, there were 2 finalists- Joe Schoen and Adam Peters with the 49ers. Peters continues to do an amazing job in San Francisco and I feel is probably the hottest name to become another teams GM this offseason.
With Brandon Brown, Giants fans should remember that if he stays with the Giants for 2 years, and then takes a GM promotion to another team, the Giants get two 3rd round comp picks. You hate to lose great administrators, but there would be compensation if he leaves any time after next season.
pick their brains and I feel that is what Tepper is doing with Kafka. I want Kafka to stay because I think he will be much better next season and I want him with Jones to solidify Jones at QB. Jones is getting it and another season with Kafka will reinforce his gained knowledge this year.
I do think it is too soon for Kafka at HC. He is still an OC work in progress.
Jim Harbaugh - my Michigan insider is certain that Harbaugh stays at UM. Looking at options, but not truly serious. FWIW.
Say on the radio that it’s a young mans game and more teams are looking to hire a HC in their 30-40’s. He said it’s unfortunate that this could be the reason Wink doesn’t get a HC gig but that is the way the trend currently is. Now that is just Tiki’s opinion.
*Tepper backs up the BRINKS truck for Daniel Jones and he returns to his home state to QB the Panthers.
Of course, the Giants have the tag but it's best they get this contract done while they can. It's going to cost them.
Jones will be signed before FA begins.
Bill, I hope you’re right. But Tepper is one of those assholes who always thinks he’s entitled to what he wants and doesn’t care what it costs, as he did with Matt Rhule. I can see a scenario where he reaches out quietly to Jones’ agent now and tells him he’ll get Kafka and play the same system. If DJ doesn’t sign within 2 weeks, watch out.
RE: Surprised they are not considering Steve Wilks
*Tepper backs up the BRINKS truck for Daniel Jones and he returns to his home state to QB the Panthers.
Of course, the Giants have the tag but it's best they get this contract done while they can. It's going to cost them.
Jones will be signed before FA begins.
Bill, I hope you’re right. But Tepper is one of those assholes who always thinks he’s entitled to what he wants and doesn’t care what it costs, as he did with Matt Rhule. I can see a scenario where he reaches out quietly to Jones’ agent now and tells him he’ll get Kafka and play the same system. If DJ doesn’t sign within 2 weeks, watch out.
He'd probably outright tamper if he could. Plus he knows Jones is from Charlotte.
Not that it would've worked, of course, but Tepper made that insane offer to Rhule after it became known the Giants had interest in him.
The Giants could just use the non exclusive tag for Jones then and
Wink and Brandon Brown leaving the team this off-season. Would suck to lose anyone when they’re just starting to build something potentially great but Daboll is an offense guy and I have faith he could find a suitable replacement for Kafka if necessary.
is probably too inexperienced to get the job at this point, but David Tepper is an odd fellow, which concerns me. He seems to get pleasure in going against the grain and he is not afraid to make bold choices or act decisively to get what he wants (like paying Matt Rhule what was that contract?).
RE: RE: See - I actually think we have such a good foundation with
I think he's gone, unless he doesn't want to leave the project yet.
Wink I think will get interviewed, but DC head coaches have not been the trend, and I do not think have faired well.
Hiring Kafka after 1 yr of OC is a big risk, but just promote the QB coach to OC and hire Webb as the QB coach or something.
When teams are coming after your staff, it's a great leading indicator things are finally going in the right direction. I'm not including Graham b/c that was a wierd situation for him with the staff turnover and how close he was to Judge as someone "coming after you".
Good for Kafa. I hope he takes the interview and turns it down, in that he has more to learn, but these are limited opportunities to come by.
Wink's 60 years old and has interviewed for HC gigs a number of times before. Gut feeling is that, were he ever getting a shot, it would have happened already.
Kafka has one season of OC experience, and it's not as if the Giants offense was a juggernaut. I do believe he did an excellent job with a lineup that had some major flaws, but can he replicate that? I dunno, just seems awfully quick, and there are some big names out there waiting for a job.
is probably too inexperienced to get the job at this point, but David Tepper is an odd fellow, which concerns me. He seems to get pleasure in going against the grain and he is not afraid to make bold choices or act decisively to get what he wants (like paying Matt Rhule what was that contract?).
Kafka helped get the most out of a QB thought by almost everyone to be in the bottom 5 of NFL starters (the only reason he might have missed on some was if they were considering Jacoby Brissett the starter in Cleveland and not Deshaun Watson). Seeing how Ben Johnson is also on the list and he got a lot out of Jared Goff, who previously had struggled with anyone not named Sean McVay, I think the questions will be more focused on how do you turn around someone like Sam Darnold if you can. At 9 I do not think they will get a QB who can be counted on to start Week 1 (besides Young and Stroud everyone else looks like they need varying degrees of development time).
RE: RE: See - I actually think we have such a good foundation with
people always say this but how can one learning you have a potentially life-changing interview ahead of you in a week not be distracting in some small way to the person getting the interview
how can it not be also somewhat distracting for team learning that the OC that just helped their offense and team back to relevance not be disappointed at the potential of losing him after one year.
Not to mention he needs some time to put together his presentation, which will require studying the Panthers. It's not like applying at McDonalds where you fill out a form and they interview you to get a sense of what kind of person you are. Owners want to see that you have a detailed plan for how to make their team successful.
I think he's gone, unless he doesn't want to leave the project yet.
Wink I think will get interviewed, but DC head coaches have not been the trend, and I do not think have faired well.
Hiring Kafka after 1 yr of OC is a big risk, but just promote the QB coach to OC and hire Webb as the QB coach or something.
When teams are coming after your staff, it's a great leading indicator things are finally going in the right direction. I'm not including Graham b/c that was a wierd situation for him with the staff turnover and how close he was to Judge as someone "coming after you".
Good for Kafa. I hope he takes the interview and turns it down, in that he has more to learn, but these are limited opportunities to come by.
Tierney has 1 year as a QB coach and was previously an Assistant QB coach in Buffalo. That is awfully quick to promote to OC. Mike Groh is more likely just because he has a bit more experience if they stay in house. They also could look outside of the organization. Bengals QB Coach Dan Pitcher was in the scouting department at the same time as Mike Derice and Brandon Brown. Lou Anarumo is liked by the Mara family so Giants could probably get inside scoop on him. Not to mention that Wink Martindale has coached against Bengals O so probably has his thoughts about it.
He is a young coach which is true, but his experiences first as an NFL quarterback, and second as a coach in mentoring not only the best quarterback in the league in Mahomes, but now also elevating a struggling quarterback in DJ are exactly what you want in today's NFL. After several years with Rhule who had none of these experiences, Kafka will be like manna from heaven for Tepper.
I could easily see Bidwill jumping in also so not surprised Tepper is moving quickly...
I dont think either gets poached this year. There's a reason Wink doesn't get hired, for whatever reason, he doesn't fit the criteria owners look for, especially in this modern offensive oriented age. I think Kafka is too green, I ca't see Tepper entrusting the franchise to him. Is it possible, sure. Just not likely imo.
Let me ask this though, would our assistant GM get poached as a GM? If that happens, all bets are off.
*Tepper backs up the BRINKS truck for Daniel Jones and he returns to his home state to QB the Panthers.
Not just his home state. Charlotte is DJ's home town, he went to HS at Charlotte Latin. I think if the money's equal or better, he goes to Carolina. (Assuming we don't franchise tag him, which we may or may not.)
I can only hope that Carolina thinks he doesn't have the requisite
That's why we saw all the young coaches land gigs in GB, AZ, NYG, NYJ, etc. That is why Kafka is going to get serious looks.
I was just going to write this. The trend is to go after the unknown guy, who is viewed as a guru, rather than a retread.
Also the difference between the Giants offense is night and day vs last year. These other coaching staffs, unlike BBI members, realize the deficiencies Kafka has had to work with here.
I agree. I tend to think the O is more a product of Daboll and will continue to have success. Wink on the other hand seems to be the driver of the D and I think he has gotten more out of the D than anyone could have expected given what he has to work with.
Harbaugh
Sean Payton
Dan Quinn
Frank Reich
Ben Johnson
Shane Steichen
Jonathan Gannon
Demeco Ryans
I’d be surprised if Kafka gets plucked after 1 year with a giants offense that hasn’t exactly set the world on fire
people always say this but how can one learning you have a potentially life-changing interview ahead of you in a week not be distracting in some small way to the person getting the interview
how can it not be also somewhat distracting for team learning that the OC that just helped their offense and team back to relevance not be disappointed at the potential of losing him after one year.
Plus many teams/GM use “interviews” to get insight into what made that specific team/system successful. If I was an owner, I’d be interviewing as many successful coaches as possible… even if I can only choose one, I can listen to many theories/strategies. Hopefully Kafka stays, I see Tepper going for a big name….
I can see why there's interest and expected this to happen.
On the flipside, if we were in the hiring cycle right now I don't think I'd feel comfortable with us hiring a guy with 1 year coordinator experience, but I don't make decisions...
*Tepper backs up the BRINKS truck for Daniel Jones and he returns to his home state to QB the Panthers.
Of course, the Giants have the tag but it's best they get this contract done while they can. It's going to cost them.
Jones will be signed before FA begins.
He lists the 25 most likely candidates to get a job this offseason.
The article is noteworthy in that his list does not include the Giants Brandon Brown in his 25, though he does mention him and speaks quite highly-but feels its simply too early in his career.
To summarize the article, he feels that prior experience will be the major attraction this offseason, rather than a young executive with great potential.
And as Giants fans, lets not forget that in our search last year, there were 2 finalists- Joe Schoen and Adam Peters with the 49ers. Peters continues to do an amazing job in San Francisco and I feel is probably the hottest name to become another teams GM this offseason.
With Brandon Brown, Giants fans should remember that if he stays with the Giants for 2 years, and then takes a GM promotion to another team, the Giants get two 3rd round comp picks. You hate to lose great administrators, but there would be compensation if he leaves any time after next season.
I do think it is too soon for Kafka at HC. He is still an OC work in progress.
Jim Harbaugh - my Michigan insider is certain that Harbaugh stays at UM. Looking at options, but not truly serious. FWIW.
Arizona
Denver
Houston
Am I missing any team?
With respect to Kafka, let’s hope he sticks around for a few years on the Giants.
He has had a very positive impact on DJ.
Wink is probably a more serious HC candidate at this time.
Dallas - when McCarthy gets bounced from the playoffs
*Kafka gets hired by the Panthers as Head Coach
*Tepper backs up the BRINKS truck for Daniel Jones and he returns to his home state to QB the Panthers.
Of course, the Giants have the tag but it's best they get this contract done while they can. It's going to cost them.
Jones will be signed before FA begins.
Bill, I hope you’re right. But Tepper is one of those assholes who always thinks he’s entitled to what he wants and doesn’t care what it costs, as he did with Matt Rhule. I can see a scenario where he reaches out quietly to Jones’ agent now and tells him he’ll get Kafka and play the same system. If DJ doesn’t sign within 2 weeks, watch out.
They are. But they are also interviewing other candidates. As they should
Arizona
Denver
Houston
Am I missing any team?
Indianapolis
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
40m
The interview can’t take place until next week, so shouldn’t be a distraction for Kafka’s preparation for the Vikings.
people always say this but how can one learning you have a potentially life-changing interview ahead of you in a week not be distracting in some small way to the person getting the interview
how can it not be also somewhat distracting for team learning that the OC that just helped their offense and team back to relevance not be disappointed at the potential of losing him after one year.
Because they're pros and realize that this is the nature of the business.
Daboll that this is the first time I am not worried about losing coordinators
You should be.
I agree, this would be a loss of continuity for Jones and another OC to deal with in his short 4-5 years in the league.
Wink I think will get interviewed, but DC head coaches have not been the trend, and I do not think have faired well.
Hiring Kafka after 1 yr of OC is a big risk, but just promote the QB coach to OC and hire Webb as the QB coach or something.
When teams are coming after your staff, it's a great leading indicator things are finally going in the right direction. I'm not including Graham b/c that was a wierd situation for him with the staff turnover and how close he was to Judge as someone "coming after you".
Good for Kafa. I hope he takes the interview and turns it down, in that he has more to learn, but these are limited opportunities to come by.
Kafka has one season of OC experience, and it's not as if the Giants offense was a juggernaut. I do believe he did an excellent job with a lineup that had some major flaws, but can he replicate that? I dunno, just seems awfully quick, and there are some big names out there waiting for a job.
Kafka helped get the most out of a QB thought by almost everyone to be in the bottom 5 of NFL starters (the only reason he might have missed on some was if they were considering Jacoby Brissett the starter in Cleveland and not Deshaun Watson). Seeing how Ben Johnson is also on the list and he got a lot out of Jared Goff, who previously had struggled with anyone not named Sean McVay, I think the questions will be more focused on how do you turn around someone like Sam Darnold if you can. At 9 I do not think they will get a QB who can be counted on to start Week 1 (besides Young and Stroud everyone else looks like they need varying degrees of development time).
Daboll that this is the first time I am not worried about losing coordinators
You should be.
Why?
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
40m
The interview can’t take place until next week, so shouldn’t be a distraction for Kafka’s preparation for the Vikings.
people always say this but how can one learning you have a potentially life-changing interview ahead of you in a week not be distracting in some small way to the person getting the interview
AND
how can it not be also somewhat distracting for team learning that the OC that just helped their offense and team back to relevance not be disappointed at the potential of losing him after one year.
Not to mention he needs some time to put together his presentation, which will require studying the Panthers. It's not like applying at McDonalds where you fill out a form and they interview you to get a sense of what kind of person you are. Owners want to see that you have a detailed plan for how to make their team successful.
Wink I think will get interviewed, but DC head coaches have not been the trend, and I do not think have faired well.
Hiring Kafka after 1 yr of OC is a big risk, but just promote the QB coach to OC and hire Webb as the QB coach or something.
When teams are coming after your staff, it's a great leading indicator things are finally going in the right direction. I'm not including Graham b/c that was a wierd situation for him with the staff turnover and how close he was to Judge as someone "coming after you".
Good for Kafa. I hope he takes the interview and turns it down, in that he has more to learn, but these are limited opportunities to come by.
Tierney has 1 year as a QB coach and was previously an Assistant QB coach in Buffalo. That is awfully quick to promote to OC. Mike Groh is more likely just because he has a bit more experience if they stay in house. They also could look outside of the organization. Bengals QB Coach Dan Pitcher was in the scouting department at the same time as Mike Derice and Brandon Brown. Lou Anarumo is liked by the Mara family so Giants could probably get inside scoop on him. Not to mention that Wink Martindale has coached against Bengals O so probably has his thoughts about it.
I wonder if he goes, maybe a surprise replacement for the giants—Webb.
as an OC as his 1st coaching experience? No Chance
I could easily see Bidwill jumping in also so not surprised Tepper is moving quickly...
I think Carolina will go after DJ and they are exploring hiring Kafka because they think it will help them land DJ.
*Tepper backs up the BRINKS truck for Daniel Jones and he returns to his home state to QB the Panthers.
----------
Of course, the Giants have the tag but it's best they get this contract done while they can. It's going to cost them.
This should be a legit concern.
Let me ask this though, would our assistant GM get poached as a GM? If that happens, all bets are off.
Not just his home state. Charlotte is DJ's home town, he went to HS at Charlotte Latin. I think if the money's equal or better, he goes to Carolina. (Assuming we don't franchise tag him, which we may or may not.)
Please stay home, Mike Kafka.
This.
I was just going to write this. The trend is to go after the unknown guy, who is viewed as a guru, rather than a retread.
Also the difference between the Giants offense is night and day vs last year. These other coaching staffs, unlike BBI members, realize the deficiencies Kafka has had to work with here.
Then if Brown walks take the comp picks Igor ‘24 which seems to be a better draft pool.
I agree. I tend to think the O is more a product of Daboll and will continue to have success. Wink on the other hand seems to be the driver of the D and I think he has gotten more out of the D than anyone could have expected given what he has to work with.
Then if Brown walks take the comp picks Igor ‘24 which seems to be a better draft pool.
If Brown were hired this cycle they'd get the picks in 2024.