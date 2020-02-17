Bisignano: Giants Think They'll go on a Run mittenedman : 7:36 am

This guy's had an excellent pulse of the team this year, he's in the building every day and he's clearly got sources. For example he reported in camp the Giants wanted Toney to play vs. NYJ and were concerned about his timing in a complicated offense. He also reported McK might play vs. the Colts before anyone got wind of it.



On yesterday's Giants Insider podcast, CB said a high ranking member of the Giants called him after the Eagles game and said "this feels like 2007", in that they just went toe to toe with the supposed #1 team and came within an onside kick of making it interesting. Bisignano then drove the point home that the players were bursting with confidence after the game.



Meanwhile, the Eagles seemed disturbed by the win. You could see Sirianni's frustration. They wanted to pull their starters but couldn't. They didn't want the QB taking hits and Wink was all over him. Hurts said after the game the Giants D changed their spots and caught them off guard (something Wink promised he'd do when he got here). There are rumors Hurts isn't going to be healthy until next season: when he ran he was sliding early. He's not expected to be in any better condition in the Playoffs. Without the RPO baked into his game he's not the same QB.



The feeling inside the building & lockerroom is the Giants are going to go on a run, and feel really confident vs. the Vikings & Eagles the next 2 weeks. I almost hate this kind of talk but it's out there, and it's nice to know where the team's head's at going into the tournament. I can't imagine MIN (or the Eagles) are feeling like this right now.



As Bisignano said a few times, after being in the lockerroom after the game, if you don't think the Giants believe they can go on a run "You're sadly mistaken."