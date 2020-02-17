Bisignano: Giants Think They'll go on a Run

This guy's had an excellent pulse of the team this year, he's in the building every day and he's clearly got sources. For example he reported in camp the Giants wanted Toney to play vs. NYJ and were concerned about his timing in a complicated offense. He also reported McK might play vs. the Colts before anyone got wind of it.
On yesterday's Giants Insider podcast, CB said a high ranking member of the Giants called him after the Eagles game and said "this feels like 2007", in that they just went toe to toe with the supposed #1 team and came within an onside kick of making it interesting. Bisignano then drove the point home that the players were bursting with confidence after the game.
Meanwhile, the Eagles seemed disturbed by the win. You could see Sirianni's frustration. They wanted to pull their starters but couldn't. They didn't want the QB taking hits and Wink was all over him. Hurts said after the game the Giants D changed their spots and caught them off guard (something Wink promised he'd do when he got here). There are rumors Hurts isn't going to be healthy until next season: when he ran he was sliding early. He's not expected to be in any better condition in the Playoffs. Without the RPO baked into his game he's not the same QB.
The feeling inside the building & lockerroom is the Giants are going to go on a run, and feel really confident vs. the Vikings & Eagles the next 2 weeks. I almost hate this kind of talk but it's out there, and it's nice to know where the team's head's at going into the tournament. I can't imagine MIN (or the Eagles) are feeling like this right now.
As Bisignano said a few times, after being in the lockerroom after the game, if you don't think the Giants believe they can go on a run "You're sadly mistaken."
Think win, um, win win.
2007 was a very talented, underperforming team in the regular season with a HOF pass rusher at the end of his career looking for redemption from a missed opportunity in ‘00, and a future HOF QB who came online during the run.
This is a severely over-performing team, but bereft of talent at WR and CB in a passing league. They may steal a game or 2, but Philly still steamrolled ‘em on their home turf, were swept by the Cowboys in decisive fashion, and the SF, Bills, KC’s of the world are just overpowered, with the latter 2 being terrible match up fits.
I hope I’m wrong, but honestly, I’m just gonna enjoy the first good season in a long time, a team trending in the right direction, and hope they kick the Vikings teeth in. Forget shades of ‘07, this weekend I want shades of ‘00 Giants v Vikings.
Giants were never really a threat to win this sunday. as i mentioned, be confident by all means, this seems like a complete stretch to compare situations and find parallels.
If i’d draw confidence heading into this playoff season, i’d point to the recent showing in minnesota as a reason for optimism.
Actually, 19-0 was a bit of a victory itself. Kept their starters on the field. They were hoping for 19-0 in the first quarter.
The D, if Jackson comes back can keep them in games imv. Can the O score enough points though?
Quote:
be compared to 1997. That 1997 team was also very conservative offensively even by 1997 standards. Guess who we lost to in an away playoff game.
You want to hear another weird similarity with 1997 and 2022 seasons. We had a tie in 1997 which is the last tie for the Giants until this year against Washington in week 13. In 1997, the tie was against Washington in week 13. 1997 first year coach Jim Fassel. 2023 first year coach is Daboll.
Now, the Giants are going on a run in the playoffs.
Minny is going to be a real tough game folks. Lets focus on that.
Quote:
In comment 15986741 SomeFan said:
Quote:
I meant to say that this year our tie was also in week 13 against Washington.
Not to be a bummer but the last Giants headcoach to win coach of the year was Fassel in 1997. Seems that Daboll will be the COTY this year. I think this season has much more in common with 1997 than 2007.
Would we have been better off if the Giants played San Fran. We could have traveled to CA early in the week with the probability that Wink would make magic against that juggernaut QB Brock fucking Purdy.
Very well started sir
I’m smelling overconfidence. Beware.
Do you actually think they won’t be focused on Minnesota and instead are spending time on next weekends opponent which isn’t known yet?
Yes, I feel they should beat the Vikings. Not so sure after that.
Exactly.
For me, it's not really about 2007, but it could be a little like 1985, when they got clobbered by the Bears but that drubbing served as a catalyst for a championship in '86. If memory serves, it was Phil Simms who touched upon that in "Giants Among Men."
The poor WR group has had real time on the field to better understand the offence and build chemistry with DJ.
Our pass rush is improving.
We are getting decent LB play of late.
Much like our WRs our CBs have been getting real experience due to injury.
Combine this with really no hot team in the NFC (Eagles, Cowboys, Minny not looking all that great last few weeks. SF barely gets by Las Vegas in Week 17) a run is certainly possible.
Over confidence by fans on BBI will bite the team in the ass!
Stop it people!
/s
That was a home game at Giants Stadium, not an away game.
That game was a home playoff game
Quote:
Philly - They are a different team with Lane Johnson. Hurts had trouble with the pass rush last game and that was playing against 2nd and 3rd teamers. We have a puncher's chance which I think we would have all signed up for 3 months ago.
I think the pessimists need to stop making excuses about last game. Our backups played the Eagles tough. You can hang your hat on being down 19-0 in the 3rd. Go ahead - but you are then forgetting about not taking the opportunity to kick a field goal and giving them a short field after the onside kick to start the half.
Daboll rested his starters and the team had fun playing. I think we are peaking at the right time.
Quote:
In comment 15986741 SomeFan said:
Quote:
I meant to say that this year our tie was also in week 13 against Washington.
And both teams had a QB named "Danny" and a QB from Duke
If they pull it off, the Eagles will most likely be waiting for a rematch at the Linc ...
Quote:
Coming from posts in here looking ahead to who the Giants would play in the divisional round. Sunday will not be a cake walk by any stretch.
So, after we beat the Vikings and Eagles, who do you think we'll face in the NFCC?
But the Giants have gone to a ton of 11 personnel the last few weeks as the OL has returned to health.
Daboll pointed out that all 3 WRs (Hodgins, Slayton and James) have good chemistry with Jones, and he trusts they will be where they're supposed to be, when they're supposed to be there. You can see that how he continually fits the ball into tight windows with confidence. He can read their body language, and they all work together extra after practice, etc.
DJ trusts these WRs, and they're on the same page, and that can help cover up some talent deficiencies. This is a timing/rhythm offense and these WRs (+ Bellinger & Barkley) are in a groove with Jones. He doesn't have a #1, but he's got 5 guys he's comfortable with.
I don’t know what that has to do with not being 100% focused on the Vikings. If we don’t win it isn’t going to be because Daboll was looking ahead to next weekend.
The Giants need a strong running game and pass rush to move on, they are not beating anyone through the air. This offense is one of the easier to stop of the teams in the playoffs. I am happy the team is confident, but there are major holes through the roster that the 07 team didn't have.
this team is young and anything can happen in the playoffs so nothing would really shock me. it's a different game and most of the nyg key players havent been there.
but i guess the same is true of cousins and the vikings. he's 1-2 in the postseason with just 3 tds and 1 int.
I have to agree, its a team propped up by a quality coaching staff that turned chicken sh*t into chicken salad. I am also somehow now reading that a qb with objective measurables in the bottom 1/3rd of the league is a $40mm a year player.
I'd rather be excited for the future with this coaching staff and GM than read its a lock for a W Sunday. I am hoping they win, but also would not be surprised if they do not. At best its 50/50.
Quote:
We lost as many games since Thanksgiving as the Vikings lost all season, yet fans here have convinced themselves we're definitely going to win on Sunday.
Agreed. I think it will be a competitive, fun game between two flawed teams. It's not as simple as we played them close last time I know we're at full health sobwe should definitely win. It's a brand new game. There's no carry over. The Vikings get to make adjustments too.
At some point, though, Wink's propensity to blitz will get exposed. I don't know if Cousins will do it, but you can't blitz the best QBs in the game and get away with it.