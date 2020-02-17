for display only
Bisignano: Giants Think They'll go on a Run

mittenedman : 7:36 am
This guy's had an excellent pulse of the team this year, he's in the building every day and he's clearly got sources. For example he reported in camp the Giants wanted Toney to play vs. NYJ and were concerned about his timing in a complicated offense. He also reported McK might play vs. the Colts before anyone got wind of it.

On yesterday's Giants Insider podcast, CB said a high ranking member of the Giants called him after the Eagles game and said "this feels like 2007", in that they just went toe to toe with the supposed #1 team and came within an onside kick of making it interesting. Bisignano then drove the point home that the players were bursting with confidence after the game.

Meanwhile, the Eagles seemed disturbed by the win. You could see Sirianni's frustration. They wanted to pull their starters but couldn't. They didn't want the QB taking hits and Wink was all over him. Hurts said after the game the Giants D changed their spots and caught them off guard (something Wink promised he'd do when he got here). There are rumors Hurts isn't going to be healthy until next season: when he ran he was sliding early. He's not expected to be in any better condition in the Playoffs. Without the RPO baked into his game he's not the same QB.

The feeling inside the building & lockerroom is the Giants are going to go on a run, and feel really confident vs. the Vikings & Eagles the next 2 weeks. I almost hate this kind of talk but it's out there, and it's nice to know where the team's head's at going into the tournament. I can't imagine MIN (or the Eagles) are feeling like this right now.

As Bisignano said a few times, after being in the lockerroom after the game, if you don't think the Giants believe they can go on a run "You're sadly mistaken."
Chad Powers  
George : 7:59 am : link
Think fast, run fast.

Think win, um, win win.
these guys can't stop the run to save their lives  
islander1 : 8:02 am : link
smells like overconfidence to me.
This game and year can just as easily  
SomeFan : 8:03 am : link
be compared to 1997. That 1997 team was also very conservative offensively even by 1997 standards. Guess who we lost to in an away playoff game.
Appreciate the post  
colin : 8:05 am : link
But this teams been bought in since the 2 point conversion in week 1, so that attitude in the building doesn’t surprise me.

2007 was a very talented, underperforming team in the regular season with a HOF pass rusher at the end of his career looking for redemption from a missed opportunity in ‘00, and a future HOF QB who came online during the run.

This is a severely over-performing team, but bereft of talent at WR and CB in a passing league. They may steal a game or 2, but Philly still steamrolled ‘em on their home turf, were swept by the Cowboys in decisive fashion, and the SF, Bills, KC’s of the world are just overpowered, with the latter 2 being terrible match up fits.

I hope I’m wrong, but honestly, I’m just gonna enjoy the first good season in a long time, a team trending in the right direction, and hope they kick the Vikings teeth in. Forget shades of ‘07, this weekend I want shades of ‘00 Giants v Vikings.
mittenman  
hassan : 8:06 am : link
seems like a terrible comparison for obvious reasons. other than it was a single digit outcome against a number one seed.

Giants were never really a threat to win this sunday. as i mentioned, be confident by all means, this seems like a complete stretch to compare situations and find parallels.

If i’d draw confidence heading into this playoff season, i’d point to the recent showing in minnesota as a reason for optimism.
RE: against new england  
BillT : 8:06 am : link
In comment 15986726 hassan said:
Quote:
the giants legit led and almost beat and ended the hopes of an all time team trying to go 16-0. The backups get some garbage time tds and this is reminiscent of 07? it was 19-0 philly in the third quarter.

Actually, 19-0 was a bit of a victory itself. Kept their starters on the field. They were hoping for 19-0 in the first quarter.
I think it comes down to the OL  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:07 am : link
Minny is a better match up here for them so I think they have a good shot in this one. After that I would worry about just being overmatched by the superior defensive fronts against our OL. Neal is the big worry for me. There is only so much Jones/SB can do imv.

The D, if Jackson comes back can keep them in games imv. Can the O score enough points though?
BillT  
hassan : 8:10 am : link
don’t disagree. i think colin put it well however.
RE: This game and year can just as easily  
SomeFan : 8:11 am : link
In comment 15986741 SomeFan said:
Quote:
be compared to 1997. That 1997 team was also very conservative offensively even by 1997 standards. Guess who we lost to in an away playoff game.
You want to hear another weird similarity with 1997 and 2022 seasons. We had a tie in 1997 which is the last tie for the Giants until this year against Washington in week 13. In 1997, the tie was against Washington in week 13. 1997 first year coach Jim Fassel. 2023 first year coach is Daboll.
RE: RE: This game and year can just as easily  
SomeFan : 8:12 am : link
In comment 15986758 SomeFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15986741 SomeFan said:


Quote:


be compared to 1997. That 1997 team was also very conservative offensively even by 1997 standards. Guess who we lost to in an away playoff game.

You want to hear another weird similarity with 1997 and 2022 seasons. We had a tie in 1997 which is the last tie for the Giants until this year against Washington in week 13. In 1997, the tie was against Washington in week 13. 1997 first year coach Jim Fassel. 2023 first year coach is Daboll.
I meant to say that this year our tie was also in week 13 against Washington.
You guys are taking this too literal and too seriously.  
robbieballs2003 : 8:13 am : link
It's a belief. That's what this is about. Stop overanalyzing 2007 to this year in terms of last game of the season. It is about the belief. Belief doesn't have to based on facts. Their opinion is they can compete. That's all that matters.
LOL  
ZogZerg : 8:22 am : link
Same guys were saying months ago that there is a dearth of talent on this roster and it will take YEARS to fix.

Now, the Giants are going on a run in the playoffs.

Minny is going to be a real tough game folks. Lets focus on that.
RE: RE: RE: This game and year can just as easily  
SomeFan : 8:23 am : link
In comment 15986760 SomeFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15986758 SomeFan said:


Quote:


In comment 15986741 SomeFan said:


Quote:


be compared to 1997. That 1997 team was also very conservative offensively even by 1997 standards. Guess who we lost to in an away playoff game.

You want to hear another weird similarity with 1997 and 2022 seasons. We had a tie in 1997 which is the last tie for the Giants until this year against Washington in week 13. In 1997, the tie was against Washington in week 13. 1997 first year coach Jim Fassel. 2023 first year coach is Daboll.

I meant to say that this year our tie was also in week 13 against Washington.


Not to be a bummer but the last Giants headcoach to win coach of the year was Fassel in 1997. Seems that Daboll will be the COTY this year. I think this season has much more in common with 1997 than 2007.

Would we have been better off if the Giants played San Fran. We could have traveled to CA early in the week with the probability that Wink would make magic against that juggernaut QB Brock fucking Purdy.
Confidence  
Les in TO : 8:26 am : link
Is good. You don’t want the team to be scared or happy just to be there. But one step at a time. The Vikings are a tough opponent who beat the Giants three weeks ago. Focus on executing each play.
RE: Appreciate the post  
shocktheworld : 8:27 am : link
In comment 15986744 colin said:
Quote:
But this teams been bought in since the 2 point conversion in week 1, so that attitude in the building doesn’t surprise me.

2007 was a very talented, underperforming team in the regular season with a HOF pass rusher at the end of his career looking for redemption from a missed opportunity in ‘00, and a future HOF QB who came online during the run.

This is a severely over-performing team, but bereft of talent at WR and CB in a passing league. They may steal a game or 2, but Philly still steamrolled ‘em on their home turf, were swept by the Cowboys in decisive fashion, and the SF, Bills, KC’s of the world are just overpowered, with the latter 2 being terrible match up fits.

I hope I’m wrong, but honestly, I’m just gonna enjoy the first good season in a long time, a team trending in the right direction, and hope they kick the Vikings teeth in. Forget shades of ‘07, this weekend I want shades of ‘00 Giants v Vikings.



Very well started sir
I've sensed too much over confidence in general  
Costy16 : 8:27 am : link
Coming from posts in here looking ahead to who the Giants would play in the divisional round. Sunday will not be a cake walk by any stretch.
**  
shocktheworld : 8:27 am : link
Stated 🫠
RE: Oh oh  
UConn4523 : 8:28 am : link
In comment 15986715 cosmicj said:
Quote:
They better stay focused on the next game, not a “run”.

I’m smelling overconfidence. Beware.


Do you actually think they won’t be focused on Minnesota and instead are spending time on next weekends opponent which isn’t known yet?
THey may feel like they can  
section125 : 8:29 am : link
go on a run. Truth is, the roster is lacking at total quality and very thin as backup.

Yes, I feel they should beat the Vikings. Not so sure after that.
Fans needing to be more focused makes me laugh too  
UConn4523 : 8:30 am : link
you guys don’t effect the games
RE: You guys are taking this too literal and too seriously.  
Klaatu : 8:30 am : link
In comment 15986761 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
It's a belief. That's what this is about. Stop overanalyzing 2007 to this year in terms of last game of the season. It is about the belief. Belief doesn't have to based on facts. Their opinion is they can compete. That's all that matters.


Exactly.

For me, it's not really about 2007, but it could be a little like 1985, when they got clobbered by the Bears but that drubbing served as a catalyst for a championship in '86. If memory serves, it was Phil Simms who touched upon that in "Giants Among Men."
Its possible  
Mark from Jersey : 8:43 am : link
They seem to be as healthy as they have been in a while.

The poor WR group has had real time on the field to better understand the offence and build chemistry with DJ.

Our pass rush is improving.

We are getting decent LB play of late.

Much like our WRs our CBs have been getting real experience due to injury.

Combine this with really no hot team in the NFC (Eagles, Cowboys, Minny not looking all that great last few weeks. SF barely gets by Las Vegas in Week 17) a run is certainly possible.
After being doormats for years  
George : 8:59 am : link
I'm thrilled to see some swagger from the NY Giants.
RE: I've sensed too much over confidence in general  
Dr. D : 9:03 am : link
In comment 15986780 Costy16 said:
Quote:
Coming from posts in here looking ahead to who the Giants would play in the divisional round. Sunday will not be a cake walk by any stretch.

Over confidence by fans on BBI will bite the team in the ass!

Stop it people!

/s
I'm glad they feel that way  
Greg from LI : 9:06 am : link
But yeah, not seeing it. That team had been good for a few years and had been in the playoffs the two previous seasons. Almost no one on this team has any playoff experience. It's a different animal.
RE: This game and year can just as easily  
Optimus-NY : 9:06 am : link
In comment 15986741 SomeFan said:
Quote:
be compared to 1997. That 1997 team was also very conservative offensively even by 1997 standards. Guess who we lost to in an away playoff game.


That was a home game at Giants Stadium, not an away game.
RE: This game and year can just as easily  
Giants86 : 9:08 am : link
In comment 15986741 SomeFan said:
Quote:
be compared to 1997. That 1997 team was also very conservative offensively even by 1997 standards. Guess who we lost to in an away playoff game.



That game was a home playoff game
that collapse in the 1997 playoffs aggravated me for a long time  
Greg from LI : 9:09 am : link
Total self-destruction.
RE: RE: This game and year can just as easily  
SomeFan : 9:09 am : link
In comment 15986850 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15986741 SomeFan said:


Quote:


be compared to 1997. That 1997 team was also very conservative offensively even by 1997 standards. Guess who we lost to in an away playoff game.



That was a home game at Giants Stadium, not an away game.
Oh, shoot, thanks. I think I made the mistake because I was away due to holidays but had gone to most games that year.
I'm an optimist by nature  
SLIM_ : 9:11 am : link
but I have been very reserved on this team. There are some serious flaws and was waiting for the bottom to drop out. That said, if Azeez is healthy and LW is moderately healthy, I think we go to Minnesota and punch them in the mouth. As was previously litigated, we fumbled in the red zone, threw an interception, had a blocked punt and were really a couple of ticks away to even attempt a 61 yard fiel goal. I think we are the healthiest we've been in awhile where the Vikings are hurting on the OL.

Philly - They are a different team with Lane Johnson. Hurts had trouble with the pass rush last game and that was playing against 2nd and 3rd teamers. We have a puncher's chance which I think we would have all signed up for 3 months ago.

I think the pessimists need to stop making excuses about last game. Our backups played the Eagles tough. You can hang your hat on being down 19-0 in the 3rd. Go ahead - but you are then forgetting about not taking the opportunity to kick a field goal and giving them a short field after the onside kick to start the half.

Daboll rested his starters and the team had fun playing. I think we are peaking at the right time.
Beat the next team in front of you  
blueblood : 9:11 am : link
its that simple. Nothing else matters and everything else will take care of itself.
I think it's great  
TJ : 9:14 am : link
Sometimes a team might be grateful and feel accomplished just for making the playoffs after the performance of the last few seasons. It's great to hear the team believes it can do even more.
UConn  
cosmicj : 9:20 am : link
The story is based on a phone call from someone inside the Giants. That’s the point.
RE: RE: RE: This game and year can just as easily  
Fat Wally : 9:22 am : link
In comment 15986760 SomeFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15986758 SomeFan said:


Quote:


In comment 15986741 SomeFan said:


Quote:


be compared to 1997. That 1997 team was also very conservative offensively even by 1997 standards. Guess who we lost to in an away playoff game.

You want to hear another weird similarity with 1997 and 2022 seasons. We had a tie in 1997 which is the last tie for the Giants until this year against Washington in week 13. In 1997, the tie was against Washington in week 13. 1997 first year coach Jim Fassel. 2023 first year coach is Daboll.

I meant to say that this year our tie was also in week 13 against Washington.


And both teams had a QB named "Danny" and a QB from Duke
I said it in another thread  
OBJ_AllDay : 9:25 am : link
I am feeling it too. Ladies and gents plug that +6000 superbowl winner ticket in now. You will have a chance to hedge against it by taking the moneyline of whoever we play in the NFC Championship game : )
They should be confident vs the Vikes  
JonC : 9:31 am : link
they had opportunities to defeat them two weeks ago.

If they pull it off, the Eagles will most likely be waiting for a rematch at the Linc ...
RE: RE: I've sensed too much over confidence in general  
Brown_Hornet : 9:32 am : link
In comment 15986844 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 15986780 Costy16 said:


Quote:


Coming from posts in here looking ahead to who the Giants would play in the divisional round. Sunday will not be a cake walk by any stretch.


Over confidence by fans on BBI will bite the team in the ass!

Stop it people!

/s
I grin everytime someone states that the fans need to take things "one game at a time."

So, after we beat the Vikings and Eagles, who do you think we'll face in the NFCC?

Something Daboll mentioned caught my ear this week.  
mittenedman : 9:32 am : link
Daboll's usually very buttoned up during his PC's. And yes the WRs are subpar.

But the Giants have gone to a ton of 11 personnel the last few weeks as the OL has returned to health.

Daboll pointed out that all 3 WRs (Hodgins, Slayton and James) have good chemistry with Jones, and he trusts they will be where they're supposed to be, when they're supposed to be there. You can see that how he continually fits the ball into tight windows with confidence. He can read their body language, and they all work together extra after practice, etc.

DJ trusts these WRs, and they're on the same page, and that can help cover up some talent deficiencies. This is a timing/rhythm offense and these WRs (+ Bellinger & Barkley) are in a groove with Jones. He doesn't have a #1, but he's got 5 guys he's comfortable with.
RE: UConn  
UConn4523 : 9:36 am : link
In comment 15986878 cosmicj said:
Quote:
The story is based on a phone call from someone inside the Giants. That’s the point.


I don’t know what that has to do with not being 100% focused on the Vikings. If we don’t win it isn’t going to be because Daboll was looking ahead to next weekend.
Is there a team in the playoffs that believes...  
lax counsel : 9:43 am : link
It will be one and done? I am sure the Vikings are very confident they will be playing in the divisional round right now as well and are happy with their draw.

The Giants need a strong running game and pass rush to move on, they are not beating anyone through the air. This offense is one of the easier to stop of the teams in the playoffs. I am happy the team is confident, but there are major holes through the roster that the 07 team didn't have.
.  
ChrisRick : 9:46 am : link
Certainly some teams enter the playoffs not confident in a win because of how they ended the regular season.
Feel may be the same but,  
Simms11 : 9:49 am : link
this is still a team that struggles to stop the run and has nobody at WR that can take over a game, like a Justin Jefferson! I think we'll continue to see the same formula that got us here this year, pressure D and an offense that plays close to the vest.
this isnt to say they are right but it certainly looks that way  
Eric on Li : 10:13 am : link
everyone hates the 2007 comparable because that was such an extreme outcome but it's also not unlike 2002. that team was poised to go on a run if they didn't have the meltdown in SF.

this team is young and anything can happen in the playoffs so nothing would really shock me. it's a different game and most of the nyg key players havent been there.

but i guess the same is true of cousins and the vikings. he's 1-2 in the postseason with just 3 tds and 1 int.
Reading BBI right now is totally surreal  
Producer : 10:17 am : link
We lost as many games since Thanksgiving as the Vikings lost all season, yet fans here have convinced themselves we're definitely going to win on Sunday.
This feels nothing like 2007  
Essex : 10:24 am : link
not that we finished the season gangbuster in 2007 with late season losses to Dallas, Minny, NE, and Washington, but this team was 3-6-1 in its last 10 games. There is nothing suggesting long run. Do I want a long run. Of course, I do. But, I also see real evidence before me that does not indicate one will happen. On Sunday, I will obviously be of the mindset anything can happen, but I have to be honest with the available evidence.
RE: Reading BBI right now is totally surreal  
lax counsel : 10:26 am : link
In comment 15987014 Producer said:
Quote:
We lost as many games since Thanksgiving as the Vikings lost all season, yet fans here have convinced themselves we're definitely going to win on Sunday.


I have to agree, its a team propped up by a quality coaching staff that turned chicken sh*t into chicken salad. I am also somehow now reading that a qb with objective measurables in the bottom 1/3rd of the league is a $40mm a year player.

I'd rather be excited for the future with this coaching staff and GM than read its a lock for a W Sunday. I am hoping they win, but also would not be surprised if they do not. At best its 50/50.
RE: RE: Reading BBI right now is totally surreal  
Producer : 10:33 am : link
In comment 15987036 lax counsel said:
Quote:
In comment 15987014 Producer said:


Quote:


We lost as many games since Thanksgiving as the Vikings lost all season, yet fans here have convinced themselves we're definitely going to win on Sunday.



I have to agree, its a team propped up by a quality coaching staff that turned chicken sh*t into chicken salad. I am also somehow now reading that a qb with objective measurables in the bottom 1/3rd of the league is a $40mm a year player.

I'd rather be excited for the future with this coaching staff and GM than read its a lock for a W Sunday. I am hoping they win, but also would not be surprised if they do not. At best its 50/50.


Agreed. I think it will be a competitive, fun game between two flawed teams. It's not as simple as we played them close last time I know we're at full health sobwe should definitely win. It's a brand new game. There's no carry over. The Vikings get to make adjustments too.

At some point, though, Wink's propensity to blitz will get exposed. I don't know if Cousins will do it, but you can't blitz the best QBs in the game and get away with it.
* and now we're at full health so we should definitely win  
Producer : 10:34 am : link
.
Considering  
Photoguy : 10:53 am : link
that this Giants team wasn't supposed to be here, I'll enjoy watching every second...win or lose. We still have a long way to go, though.
Run past Minny first.  
Big Blue '56 : 11:09 am : link
It will not be easy. Last game is now irrelevant..
