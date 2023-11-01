The numbers re how to use Jones vs Minny and beyond Producer : 1/11/2023 6:10 pm

I don't want to get into an enormous argument. Most of you know where I stand on Jones. I don't think he's the long term answer. What Daboll and Schoen think, I have no idea. This post isn't about that. This is about numbers that help clarify Jones' game. And how he should be used in a playoff run. The summary is Jones overwhelmingly relies on the short pass. It is a clear feature of his game. There is no indication whatsoeever he is able to sustain a volume downfield passing attack, so it would be foolish to think he can lead a deep playoff run doing something he hasn't demonstrated he can do. He has beeen excellent against the blitz. If teams decide to blitz him, he can give them fits. But to win he needs to run, run, run.



The Giants have gained 20 yards on just 28 passes, the fewest in the NFL by a wide margin.



Jones has attempted throws of 20 yards down field on only 4.9% of dropbacks, the 2nd lowest rate in the league, ahead of only Matt Ryan.



Instead, Jones overwhelmingly throws the ball short. He ranks 5th in the NFL in dropbacks that result in a pass play of 0-9 yards, throwing those passes 48.7% of the time.



Along with ranking 31st in deep passing frequency, he ranks 16th in intermediate passing frequency (btwn 10-19 yards). And he ranks 13th in passing frequency behind the line of scrimmage.



When throwing between 10-19 yards downfield Jones has registered 1 big time throw to 10 turnover-worthy plays. Jones' turnover worthy play percentage of 9.8% in this zone is second highest in the league. On all other throws his turnover worthy play percentage sits right over 1%. I am a little surprised by this turnover-worthy play number in the intermediate zone, and not sure how to account for it. The lack of big time throws is consistent with PFF's observation earlier in the season that Jones lags in that department.



Stats show he is better vs the blitz. He's 7th among starters in EPA/play when blitzed.



Again, Jones has proven he can be effective running the ball and keeping the passes short. Period end of story. The rest of his passing numbers are banal. I expect more of the same vs. Minny and beyond. The Giants will try to run with Jones and Barkley and keep it close to the vest otherwise. Can defenses neutralize Jones' running and reliance on short passing? It's a good question. It's playoff football so we might see defenses make a concerted effort to take away what Jones does well. If they decide to blitz, though, they are playing into Jones' hands.

