Vikes Giants predictions.

This game can go either way. I think that the two best skill players on the field are gonna stand out: Jefferson and Saquon. I think Jefferson gets it done in OT against our DBs. The matchup is just too much to ignore, especially with Wink's blitzing style of D. Adoree and McKinney will help the Giants immensely, but I think with this bein indoors and in Minny, that our OL will struggle a bit--particularly Neal, who's banged up. The Giants' Special Teams scare me in this game too, especially our punter and punt returner.
The Vikes' OL is banged up and I think Sexy Dexy and Leo are gonna fest on them, especially Sexy Dexy. KT is rounding out into form and Ojulari is back. Cook worries me though and the Vikes going to a quick passing gam to set up deep shots to JJ is what I think will happen. Landon Collins might have himself a game this week, but I wonder if it'll be enough against Hockenson, who killed he Giants when they last played three weeks ago in Minny.
All in all, out of all of these matchups, this is the game of the week to me. I give the Giants' coaching staff the edge, but the homefield in Minny will make a difference IMO. The Vikes prolly are gonna feel motivated because of all of the disrespect they're getting in the meia. They went 13-4, wich is nothing to sneeze at. The Giants have a 3-6-1 record in their last 10 games, with those three victories coming against the Texans at home, the colts at home, and the Foreskins on the road. The Giants are NOT some awakening juggernaut.
I think the odds of this game favor the Vikes (55/45). If the Giants can limit the Vikngs' strengths, they have a good chance to win. I just don't think the secondary will hold up enough against JJ and that Cook will have some big plays too. DJ, Barkley, and AT will be there all day on offense though. I just think the troika of JJ, Hockenson, and Cook will be too much to overcome. I think it'll be anybody's game in the 4th quarter. The Giants can't afford to behind by more than a score though. That would change their approach entirely and probably result in turnovers. The Giants' D needs to force some too in order to win, especially on the road against such a high-powered opponent.
Barkley has a huge game and Giants double time of possession. Wink's defense is a masterpiece keeping Jefferson and the receivers contained. Vikings do get a safety, but Greg Joseph misses wide right at the end of regulation. Giants win 20-19.
now is he the type of personality that shows up in big games or the opposite like pantless OBJ? I am leaning towards the former. It seems there's a strong correlation this year between winning and KT getting real sacks.
but not sure we will win. I think this game reminds me somewhat of the 84 WildCard game against the Rams. Dickerson was like Jefferson just unstoppable and you could only hope to contain him. But in that game we had LT; this game we don't--especially if Irv Smith is back this week to have two really capable Tight Ends to complement him. The only way we get to contain Jefferson is to get to Cousins. I think we can if Ojulari is healthy, but they are getting back their center and RT back in all likelihood. I like our chances but think it will be really close and the game could go either way like last time.
This game can go either way. I think that the two best skill players on the field are gonna stand out: Jefferson and Saquon. I think Jefferson gets it done in OT against our DBs. The matchup is just too much to ignore, especially with Wink's blitzing style of D. Adoree and McKinney will help the Giants immensely, but I think with this bein indoors and in Minny, that our OL will struggle a bit--particularly Neal, who's banged up. The Giants' Special Teams scare me in this game too, especially our punter and punt returner.
The Vikes' OL is banged up and I think Sexy Dexy and Leo are gonna fest on them, especially Sexy Dexy. KT is rounding out into form and Ojulari is back. Cook worries me though and the Vikes going to a quick passing gam to set up deep shots to JJ is what I think will happen. Landon Collins might have himself a game this week, but I wonder if it'll be enough against Hockenson, who killed he Giants when they last played three weeks ago in Minny.
All in all, out of all of these matchups, this is the game of the week to me. I give the Giants' coaching staff the edge, but the homefield in Minny will make a difference IMO. The Vikes prolly are gonna feel motivated because of all of the disrespect they're getting in the meia. They went 13-4, wich is nothing to sneeze at. The Giants have a 3-6-1 record in their last 10 games, with those three victories coming against the Texans at home, the colts at home, and the Foreskins on the road. The Giants are NOT some awakening juggernaut.
I think the odds of this game favor the Vikes (55/45). If the Giants can limit the Vikngs' strengths, they have a good chance to win. I just don't think the secondary will hold up enough against JJ and that Cook will have some big plays too. DJ, Barkley, and AT will be there all day on offense though. I just think the troika of JJ, Hockenson, and Cook will be too much to overcome. I think it'll be anybody's game in the 4th quarter. The Giants can't afford to behind by more than a score though. That would change their approach entirely and probably result in turnovers. The Giants' D needs to force some too in order to win, especially on the road against such a high-powered opponent.
I don't have a good feeling about the game, but I am okay with it
I think Wink learned a little in the first matchup that was decided on 2 NY turnovers & blocked punt. Run defense and QB pressure was good, but pass defense was leaky. NY plays cleaner (less turnovers), and Wink has some new wrinkles for Cousins. Hoping NY is still able to control Minn's running game. Gmen 23-21.
This game can go either way. I think that the two best skill players on the field are gonna stand out: Jefferson and Saquon. I think Jefferson gets it done in OT against our DBs. The matchup is just too much to ignore, especially with Wink's blitzing style of D. Adoree and McKinney will help the Giants immensely, but I think with this bein indoors and in Minny, that our OL will struggle a bit--particularly Neal, who's banged up. The Giants' Special Teams scare me in this game too, especially our punter and punt returner.
The Vikes' OL is banged up and I think Sexy Dexy and Leo are gonna fest on them, especially Sexy Dexy. KT is rounding out into form and Ojulari is back. Cook worries me though and the Vikes going to a quick passing gam to set up deep shots to JJ is what I think will happen. Landon Collins might have himself a game this week, but I wonder if it'll be enough against Hockenson, who killed he Giants when they last played three weeks ago in Minny.
All in all, out of all of these matchups, this is the game of the week to me. I give the Giants' coaching staff the edge, but the homefield in Minny will make a difference IMO. The Vikes prolly are gonna feel motivated because of all of the disrespect they're getting in the meia. They went 13-4, wich is nothing to sneeze at. The Giants have a 3-6-1 record in their last 10 games, with those three victories coming against the Texans at home, the colts at home, and the Foreskins on the road. The Giants are NOT some awakening juggernaut.
I think the odds of this game favor the Vikes (55/45). If the Giants can limit the Vikngs' strengths, they have a good chance to win. I just don't think the secondary will hold up enough against JJ and that Cook will have some big plays too. DJ, Barkley, and AT will be there all day on offense though. I just think the troika of JJ, Hockenson, and Cook will be too much to overcome. I think it'll be anybody's game in the 4th quarter. The Giants can't afford to behind by more than a score though. That would change their approach entirely and probably result in turnovers. The Giants' D needs to force some too in order to win, especially on the road against such a high-powered opponent.
Think having X and adoree back really help. X at times could match on TJ. Could also see Landon Collins get TJ some. Adoree hopefully match up vs JJ can slow him down at times. I expect LEO and DEX to cause havoc on cook and play 90% of snaps
Ojulari should be real close to 100%. , xtra week really helps
It’s a either or game so got to pick gmen 27 -20
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Giants 31
Vikes 21
And really not that close.
Dex lives in the backfield
Barkley over 200 yards.
Giants 34
Vikings 16 (1 touchdown but the red zone defense holds them to 3 field goals.
I think if the Giants win this one, it won’t be a close game.
will win.
But it doesn't matter.
This has been a such a fantastic season for the Giants, starting with a new GM and new Head Coach... and a colletion of players who started to believe in themselves!
Minnesota 27 New York 23
Dex - 4TFL
Neal - 2 pressures/no sacks
Collins - INT
Thibs - INT
Giants won 1 game by more than one possession and that was against the Colts. I expect more of the same see-saw football in the playoffs.
The Vikes' OL is banged up and I think Sexy Dexy and Leo are gonna fest on them, especially Sexy Dexy. KT is rounding out into form and Ojulari is back. Cook worries me though and the Vikes going to a quick passing gam to set up deep shots to JJ is what I think will happen. Landon Collins might have himself a game this week, but I wonder if it'll be enough against Hockenson, who killed he Giants when they last played three weeks ago in Minny.
All in all, out of all of these matchups, this is the game of the week to me. I give the Giants' coaching staff the edge, but the homefield in Minny will make a difference IMO. The Vikes prolly are gonna feel motivated because of all of the disrespect they're getting in the meia. They went 13-4, wich is nothing to sneeze at. The Giants have a 3-6-1 record in their last 10 games, with those three victories coming against the Texans at home, the colts at home, and the Foreskins on the road. The Giants are NOT some awakening juggernaut.
I think the odds of this game favor the Vikes (55/45). If the Giants can limit the Vikngs' strengths, they have a good chance to win. I just don't think the secondary will hold up enough against JJ and that Cook will have some big plays too. DJ, Barkley, and AT will be there all day on offense though. I just think the troika of JJ, Hockenson, and Cook will be too much to overcome. I think it'll be anybody's game in the 4th quarter. The Giants can't afford to behind by more than a score though. That would change their approach entirely and probably result in turnovers. The Giants' D needs to force some too in order to win, especially on the road against such a high-powered opponent.
will win.
But it doesn't matter.
This has been a such a fantastic season for the Giants, starting with a new GM and new Head Coach... and a colletion of players who started to believe in themselves!
Doesn’t matter! Really disagree with that. These are two evenly matched teams. Giants have a real legit shot to advanced, will be disappointing if they don’t
From day 1 this has been a better team than most believed. Right now they are significantly better than they were when season began.
This is not some kind of Cinderella story. They belong in these play offs and are good enough to win this game.
Giants 27
Vikings 26
But I feel pretty good about Kirk Cousins choking in a big game. And he'll make a key mistake or two.
NYG: 25
MIN: 24
The Vikes' OL is banged up and I think Sexy Dexy and Leo are gonna fest on them, especially Sexy Dexy. KT is rounding out into form and Ojulari is back. Cook worries me though and the Vikes going to a quick passing gam to set up deep shots to JJ is what I think will happen. Landon Collins might have himself a game this week, but I wonder if it'll be enough against Hockenson, who killed he Giants when they last played three weeks ago in Minny.
All in all, out of all of these matchups, this is the game of the week to me. I give the Giants' coaching staff the edge, but the homefield in Minny will make a difference IMO. The Vikes prolly are gonna feel motivated because of all of the disrespect they're getting in the meia. They went 13-4, wich is nothing to sneeze at. The Giants have a 3-6-1 record in their last 10 games, with those three victories coming against the Texans at home, the colts at home, and the Foreskins on the road. The Giants are NOT some awakening juggernaut.
I think the odds of this game favor the Vikes (55/45). If the Giants can limit the Vikngs' strengths, they have a good chance to win. I just don't think the secondary will hold up enough against JJ and that Cook will have some big plays too. DJ, Barkley, and AT will be there all day on offense though. I just think the troika of JJ, Hockenson, and Cook will be too much to overcome. I think it'll be anybody's game in the 4th quarter. The Giants can't afford to behind by more than a score though. That would change their approach entirely and probably result in turnovers. The Giants' D needs to force some too in order to win, especially on the road against such a high-powered opponent.
Giants 18
I think the Vikings are going to strike quick and we are going to get behind early and never be able to play catchup.
BBI will be a shit show because Jones will throw a couple of picks because they Giants are forced to abandon the run in the 2nd half.
Jefferson is going to catch a long one when Wink sends the house.
I want Cousins to hold on the ball and try to attack deep, because that will let our pass rush feast, but I don't think O'Connell is going to scheme up the offense that way.
If Cousins stays patient and takes the short throws to his playmakers, we are going to have a very frustrating day.
The fear for Giants fans will be if we shot our load in this game.
I am talking back-ups in by the 4th qtr ass whooping.
Hell why not think that.. The Vikings were healthier than they are now when they last played us and it still took 2 turnovers, blocked punt, and a miracle 61 yard field goal to beat us at the buzzer.
We are now healthier than we were when we played them last. They are hurting... Pressure is on Kirk Cousins...
Giants 38 - 14 and it will not even be as close as what the score says..
Vikings 20
Saquon with 115 rushing and 1TD
Yes!!
Been waiting to post this all week.
Go Big Blue!
The Vikes' OL is banged up and I think Sexy Dexy and Leo are gonna fest on them, especially Sexy Dexy. KT is rounding out into form and Ojulari is back. Cook worries me though and the Vikes going to a quick passing gam to set up deep shots to JJ is what I think will happen. Landon Collins might have himself a game this week, but I wonder if it'll be enough against Hockenson, who killed he Giants when they last played three weeks ago in Minny.
All in all, out of all of these matchups, this is the game of the week to me. I give the Giants' coaching staff the edge, but the homefield in Minny will make a difference IMO. The Vikes prolly are gonna feel motivated because of all of the disrespect they're getting in the meia. They went 13-4, wich is nothing to sneeze at. The Giants have a 3-6-1 record in their last 10 games, with those three victories coming against the Texans at home, the colts at home, and the Foreskins on the road. The Giants are NOT some awakening juggernaut.
I think the odds of this game favor the Vikes (55/45). If the Giants can limit the Vikngs' strengths, they have a good chance to win. I just don't think the secondary will hold up enough against JJ and that Cook will have some big plays too. DJ, Barkley, and AT will be there all day on offense though. I just think the troika of JJ, Hockenson, and Cook will be too much to overcome. I think it'll be anybody's game in the 4th quarter. The Giants can't afford to behind by more than a score though. That would change their approach entirely and probably result in turnovers. The Giants' D needs to force some too in order to win, especially on the road against such a high-powered opponent.
Think having X and adoree back really help. X at times could match on TJ. Could also see Landon Collins get TJ some. Adoree hopefully match up vs JJ can slow him down at times. I expect LEO and DEX to cause havoc on cook and play 90% of snaps
Ojulari should be real close to 100%. , xtra week really helps
It’s a either or game so got to pick gmen 27 -20
Giants 20
Even with a crap run game, a poor and banged up line, and a crappy defense this Vikes team is good. They deserve more respect than they are being given and that's probably gonna motivate them.