Vikes Giants predictions.

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:28 am
LFG!

Giants 27 Vikes 20.

Azezz has 2 sacks.
Bellinger catches a TD.
Love picks off Cousins to seal the game.
We're gonna lay an egg  
cjac : 9:31 am : link
31-16 Vikes win
Giants 20  
noro9 : 9:33 am : link
Vikings 28
I think the Giants figured some things out  
Dave on the UWS : 9:35 am : link
about their passing game late in the season. IF Jones has decent protection, I think they put up 31. Wink's second shot at their offense, holds them to 24.
I think  
section125 : 9:35 am : link
it really will be the turnovers. If the Giants play turnover free it will be:

Giants 31
Vikes 21

And really not that close.
Giants 31 Vikings 17  
eli4life : 9:38 am : link
Thibs has arrived. You thought Washington in prime time was his coming out party? Child’s play 4 sacks and numerous pressures. He beats up cousins so much mrs cousins comes out and begs for mercy
Flott gets his first interception  
Giantimistic : 9:39 am : link
Thibs with a strip sack.

Dex lives in the backfield

Barkley over 200 yards.

Giants 34
Vikings 16 (1 touchdown but the red zone defense holds them to 3 field goals.

I think if the Giants win this one, it won’t be a close game.
NYG need turnovers and a low scoring game to win.  
NBGblue : 9:39 am : link
But I think the Vikes are soft, and NYG will get exactly what they need to win. NYG 19 Minn 14.
Vikings  
M.S. : 9:40 am : link

will win.

But it doesn't matter.

This has been a such a fantastic season for the Giants, starting with a new GM and new Head Coach... and a colletion of players who started to believe in themselves!
Giants play well but a few calls go against us  
Andy in Halifax : 9:41 am : link
and Minnesota wins the game despite being outplayed.

Minnesota 27 New York 23
Giants win on a last sec FG miss  
islander1 : 9:46 am : link
27-24.
Clock control  
Jerry from Maine : 9:48 am : link
24-17 Giants
26-24  
Rjanyg : 9:54 am : link
Giants. Gano with the game winning FG as time expires. Gano has been money all year
GIANTS...  
Brown_Hornet : 9:55 am : link
...31-20

Dex - 4TFL
Neal - 2 pressures/no sacks
Collins - INT
Thibs - INT
27-24  
McNally's_Nuts : 9:56 am : link
Giants win at the buzzer.

Giants won 1 game by more than one possession and that was against the Colts. I expect more of the same see-saw football in the playoffs.
The Jones Hodgins connection is gold. Barkley grinds it out behind  
Ira : 9:56 am : link
some good holes. Jefferson makes some plays, but Hockenson and Thielen are shut down. Giants 27 - Vikes 14.
10 point win  
AnnapolisMike : 10:05 am : link
Just not sure who is winning. One team will have a shaky game
25-24 Giants  
Dankbeerman : 10:10 am : link
Gano hits a walk off 58 yarder
Giants 23-20  
Greg from LI : 10:11 am : link
Giants 24 Vikings 22  
Hammer : 10:13 am : link
Giants get the ball with 5:13 to play in the 4th quarter; Barkley and Jones run the ball and the clock as Cousins watches helplessly from the sidelines.
Giants 41 Vikings 0  
gtt350 : 10:15 am : link
come on man let's go
Overtime game: Vikings 27 - Giants 23  
Optimus-NY : 10:18 am : link
This game can go either way. I think that the two best skill players on the field are gonna stand out: Jefferson and Saquon. I think Jefferson gets it done in OT against our DBs. The matchup is just too much to ignore, especially with Wink's blitzing style of D. Adoree and McKinney will help the Giants immensely, but I think with this bein indoors and in Minny, that our OL will struggle a bit--particularly Neal, who's banged up. The Giants' Special Teams scare me in this game too, especially our punter and punt returner.

The Vikes' OL is banged up and I think Sexy Dexy and Leo are gonna fest on them, especially Sexy Dexy. KT is rounding out into form and Ojulari is back. Cook worries me though and the Vikes going to a quick passing gam to set up deep shots to JJ is what I think will happen. Landon Collins might have himself a game this week, but I wonder if it'll be enough against Hockenson, who killed he Giants when they last played three weeks ago in Minny.

All in all, out of all of these matchups, this is the game of the week to me. I give the Giants' coaching staff the edge, but the homefield in Minny will make a difference IMO. The Vikes prolly are gonna feel motivated because of all of the disrespect they're getting in the meia. They went 13-4, wich is nothing to sneeze at. The Giants have a 3-6-1 record in their last 10 games, with those three victories coming against the Texans at home, the colts at home, and the Foreskins on the road. The Giants are NOT some awakening juggernaut.

I think the odds of this game favor the Vikes (55/45). If the Giants can limit the Vikngs' strengths, they have a good chance to win. I just don't think the secondary will hold up enough against JJ and that Cook will have some big plays too. DJ, Barkley, and AT will be there all day on offense though. I just think the troika of JJ, Hockenson, and Cook will be too much to overcome. I think it'll be anybody's game in the 4th quarter. The Giants can't afford to behind by more than a score though. That would change their approach entirely and probably result in turnovers. The Giants' D needs to force some too in order to win, especially on the road against such a high-powered opponent.
Giants win 27-21  
averagejoe : 10:20 am : link
Minny scores garbage time TD. Giants control game and win . I predicted Minny would lose in first rd all year. A soft team that got all the breaks .
Giants win  
The Mike : 10:30 am : link
Barkley has a huge game and Giants double time of possession. Wink's defense is a masterpiece keeping Jefferson and the receivers contained. Vikings do get a safety, but Greg Joseph misses wide right at the end of regulation. Giants win 20-19.
RE: Vikings  
joeinpa : 10:33 am : link
In comment 15990422 M.S. said:
Quote:

will win.

But it doesn't matter.

This has been a such a fantastic season for the Giants, starting with a new GM and new Head Coach... and a colletion of players who started to believe in themselves!


Doesn’t matter! Really disagree with that. These are two evenly matched teams. Giants have a real legit shot to advanced, will be disappointing if they don’t

From day 1 this has been a better team than most believed. Right now they are significantly better than they were when season began.

This is not some kind of Cinderella story. They belong in these play offs and are good enough to win this game.
Wow... some doom and gloom here huh?  
OBJ_AllDay : 10:35 am : link
The Giants are going to kick the shit out of the Vikings on Sunday. Get on board!
I don't make predictions  
Sammo85 : 10:37 am : link
But I am very interested to see how Jones does and also Cousins. Big games for both QBs on trend pathway/legacies.

One of the keys is KT  
Spiciest Memelord : 10:39 am : link
now is he the type of personality that shows up in big games or the opposite like pantless OBJ? I am leaning towards the former. It seems there's a strong correlation this year between winning and KT getting real sacks.
Vikings 27 Giants 20  
jeff57 : 10:40 am : link
I think we can win  
Essex : 10:47 am : link
but not sure we will win. I think this game reminds me somewhat of the 84 WildCard game against the Rams. Dickerson was like Jefferson just unstoppable and you could only hope to contain him. But in that game we had LT; this game we don't--especially if Irv Smith is back this week to have two really capable Tight Ends to complement him. The only way we get to contain Jefferson is to get to Cousins. I think we can if Ojulari is healthy, but they are getting back their center and RT back in all likelihood. I like our chances but think it will be really close and the game could go either way like last time.

Giants 27
Vikings 26

I have no idea what to expect...  
bw in dc : 10:47 am : link
from NYG.

But I feel pretty good about Kirk Cousins choking in a big game. And he'll make a key mistake or two.

NYG: 25
MIN: 24
RE: Overtime game: Vikings 27 - Giants 23  
bluefin : 10:51 am : link
In comment 15990476 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
This game can go either way. I think that the two best skill players on the field are gonna stand out: Jefferson and Saquon. I think Jefferson gets it done in OT against our DBs. The matchup is just too much to ignore, especially with Wink's blitzing style of D. Adoree and McKinney will help the Giants immensely, but I think with this bein indoors and in Minny, that our OL will struggle a bit--particularly Neal, who's banged up. The Giants' Special Teams scare me in this game too, especially our punter and punt returner.

The Vikes' OL is banged up and I think Sexy Dexy and Leo are gonna fest on them, especially Sexy Dexy. KT is rounding out into form and Ojulari is back. Cook worries me though and the Vikes going to a quick passing gam to set up deep shots to JJ is what I think will happen. Landon Collins might have himself a game this week, but I wonder if it'll be enough against Hockenson, who killed he Giants when they last played three weeks ago in Minny.

All in all, out of all of these matchups, this is the game of the week to me. I give the Giants' coaching staff the edge, but the homefield in Minny will make a difference IMO. The Vikes prolly are gonna feel motivated because of all of the disrespect they're getting in the meia. They went 13-4, wich is nothing to sneeze at. The Giants have a 3-6-1 record in their last 10 games, with those three victories coming against the Texans at home, the colts at home, and the Foreskins on the road. The Giants are NOT some awakening juggernaut.

I think the odds of this game favor the Vikes (55/45). If the Giants can limit the Vikngs' strengths, they have a good chance to win. I just don't think the secondary will hold up enough against JJ and that Cook will have some big plays too. DJ, Barkley, and AT will be there all day on offense though. I just think the troika of JJ, Hockenson, and Cook will be too much to overcome. I think it'll be anybody's game in the 4th quarter. The Giants can't afford to behind by more than a score though. That would change their approach entirely and probably result in turnovers. The Giants' D needs to force some too in order to win, especially on the road against such a high-powered opponent.

I don't have a good feeling about the game, but I am okay with it  
BigBlue7 : 10:51 am : link
Vikings 34
Giants 18

I think the Vikings are going to strike quick and we are going to get behind early and never be able to play catchup.

BBI will be a shit show because Jones will throw a couple of picks because they Giants are forced to abandon the run in the 2nd half.

Jefferson is going to catch a long one when Wink sends the house.
Vikings O-line injuries could end up working in their favor  
BigBlue7 : 10:53 am : link
can force O'Connell and Cousins to go to a quick passing game. Lots of short slants and drags to Jefferson. WR screens. Screens to Cook.

I want Cousins to hold on the ball and try to attack deep, because that will let our pass rush feast, but I don't think O'Connell is going to scheme up the offense that way.

If Cousins stays patient and takes the short throws to his playmakers, we are going to have a very frustrating day.
I have a feeling we open  
Tom from LI : 10:59 am : link
not only a can of whoop ass, but a whole case.

The fear for Giants fans will be if we shot our load in this game.

I am talking back-ups in by the 4th qtr ass whooping.

Hell why not think that.. The Vikings were healthier than they are now when they last played us and it still took 2 turnovers, blocked punt, and a miracle 61 yard field goal to beat us at the buzzer.

We are now healthier than we were when we played them last. They are hurting... Pressure is on Kirk Cousins...

Giants 38 - 14 and it will not even be as close as what the score says..
..  
Dr. D : 11:03 am : link
Giants 26
Vikings 20
Giants 28 Vikings 17  
Boatie Warrant : 11:03 am : link
DJ with 2 throwing TDs and one running

Saquon with 115 rushing and 1TD
Have a goof feeling, but probably close game  
3000_MilesToMeadowlands : 11:06 am : link
I think Wink learned a little in the first matchup that was decided on 2 NY turnovers & blocked punt. Run defense and QB pressure was good, but pass defense was leaky. NY plays cleaner (less turnovers), and Wink has some new wrinkles for Cousins. Hoping NY is still able to control Minn's running game. Gmen 23-21.
Giants 23  
SomeFan : 11:08 am : link
Vikings 20
RE: Giants 41 Vikings 0  
Y.A. : 11:36 am : link
In comment 15990470 gtt350 said:
Quote:
come on man let's go


Yes!!

Been waiting to post this all week.

Go Big Blue!
RE: Overtime game: Vikings 27 - Giants 23  
Payasdaddy : 12:04 pm : link
In comment 15990476 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
This game can go either way. I think that the two best skill players on the field are gonna stand out: Jefferson and Saquon. I think Jefferson gets it done in OT against our DBs. The matchup is just too much to ignore, especially with Wink's blitzing style of D. Adoree and McKinney will help the Giants immensely, but I think with this bein indoors and in Minny, that our OL will struggle a bit--particularly Neal, who's banged up. The Giants' Special Teams scare me in this game too, especially our punter and punt returner.

The Vikes' OL is banged up and I think Sexy Dexy and Leo are gonna fest on them, especially Sexy Dexy. KT is rounding out into form and Ojulari is back. Cook worries me though and the Vikes going to a quick passing gam to set up deep shots to JJ is what I think will happen. Landon Collins might have himself a game this week, but I wonder if it'll be enough against Hockenson, who killed he Giants when they last played three weeks ago in Minny.

All in all, out of all of these matchups, this is the game of the week to me. I give the Giants' coaching staff the edge, but the homefield in Minny will make a difference IMO. The Vikes prolly are gonna feel motivated because of all of the disrespect they're getting in the meia. They went 13-4, wich is nothing to sneeze at. The Giants have a 3-6-1 record in their last 10 games, with those three victories coming against the Texans at home, the colts at home, and the Foreskins on the road. The Giants are NOT some awakening juggernaut.

I think the odds of this game favor the Vikes (55/45). If the Giants can limit the Vikngs' strengths, they have a good chance to win. I just don't think the secondary will hold up enough against JJ and that Cook will have some big plays too. DJ, Barkley, and AT will be there all day on offense though. I just think the troika of JJ, Hockenson, and Cook will be too much to overcome. I think it'll be anybody's game in the 4th quarter. The Giants can't afford to behind by more than a score though. That would change their approach entirely and probably result in turnovers. The Giants' D needs to force some too in order to win, especially on the road against such a high-powered opponent.


Think having X and adoree back really help. X at times could match on TJ. Could also see Landon Collins get TJ some. Adoree hopefully match up vs JJ can slow him down at times. I expect LEO and DEX to cause havoc on cook and play 90% of snaps
Ojulari should be real close to 100%. , xtra week really helps
It’s a either or game so got to pick gmen 27 -20
I hope I'm wrong here  
Banks : 12:07 pm : link
Vikes 31
Giants 20

Even with a crap run game, a poor and banged up line, and a crappy defense this Vikes team is good. They deserve more respect than they are being given and that's probably gonna motivate them.
Giants 27 Vikes 24  
mfsd : 12:08 pm : link
Game winning FG for our man Gano this time
Cousins chokes  
The Turk : 12:16 pm : link
next week. But this week Cook and Mattison slash our D for 175 yards on the ground and we lose 30 - 21
Giants 23-Vikings 22  
Danny Kanell : 12:38 pm : link
We flip the script (score) on 1997.
