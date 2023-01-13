for display only
Are you sold on Bellinger?

Blackmax00 : 1/13/2023 6:24 pm
Any stud TEs in this years draft? I like his work ethic and he's got good hands but are teams looking at him like "we gotta stop him"? Tight ends always give us fits and it's been decades since we've had one that was a stud. Shockey was the last elite tight end imho. Thoughts?
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/13/2023 6:25 pm : link
I like him a lot, but I don't think he'll ever be confused with the Travis Kelces of the world. I'd love for 'Baby Gronk, ala Michael Mayer, to end up in Giants blue.
CMicks3110 : 1/13/2023 6:26 pm : link
which was very short. I thought he was better than Shockey.
He's a rookie  
DC Gmen Fan : 1/13/2023 6:26 pm : link
I'd say give him some time to develop. He's done some nice things.
i like him but..  
BigBlueDawg56 : 1/13/2023 6:29 pm : link
we need more talent at the position. with our wr situation if we had another good TE we could run a lot of 2 te sets.
he's solid and unspectacular but that's fine  
Eric on Li : 1/13/2023 6:31 pm : link
in some ways that's better than a guy who is feast or famine.

bellinger blocks and catches the ball which are the 2 most important thing. he's athletic enough to make some plays. he's not kelce but nobody else is either.

i dont think he's andrews or kittle either but i think he's as good as most anyone else at both blocking and receiving. i was hoping for freiermuth and i think he's pretty close to that.
Eric on LI.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/13/2023 6:35 pm : link
But will he make a Pro Bowl like the man he replaced? :-)
A Quality And ‘Cheap’ (4th Rnd) TE2 Playing TE1  
Trainmaster : 1/13/2023 6:37 pm : link
Serviceable or a little better. TE position could use an upgrade, but not a dire need given other needs.

Yes!  
Grey Pilgrim : 1/13/2023 6:37 pm : link
He's one of my fav GIANTS!

:thumbup:
I think every Giants fan should be excited  
Ben in Tampa : 1/13/2023 6:43 pm : link
About his upside.

This is a rookie fourth round pick.
Him AND Michael Mayer  
GiantSteps : 1/13/2023 6:46 pm : link
would be a great answer to a few of our problems. Mayer can block, he can catch. He's the next Kelce/Kittle type TE to hit the league. Probably would have to trade up a few slots to get him, but I say do it.
Yes  
Danny Kanell : 1/13/2023 6:50 pm : link
Very, actually.
Too early  
Festina Lente : 1/13/2023 6:54 pm : link
Can we see how he develops before rendering a verdict? I think he's looked good at times but need to see the whole purchase package over next season to make a more informed evaluation
I think he's very good  
JerrysKids : 1/13/2023 6:54 pm : link
He can do it all, run blocker and has good hands, smart. If we can add another high quality TE to the roster it would be great. I do not think there is a guy in this draft that projects to be a Kelce / Gronkowsli type but the guy from ND is very good will probably be late round 1 or round 2. I think we have bigger needs to address at ILB, Center and Guard.
Michael Mayer || Notre Dame Fighting Irish Tight End || 2022 Junior Highlights - ( New Window )
RE: Too early  
Festina Lente : 1/13/2023 6:55 pm : link
In comment 15991154 Festina Lente said:
Quote:
Can we see how he develops before rendering a verdict? I think he's looked good at times but need to see the whole purchase package over next season to make a more informed evaluation
having said that, I'd they can get a great TE ABSOLUTELY
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/13/2023 6:55 pm : link
No chance in hell 'Baby Gronk' last until round 2. He's a mid first.
RE: ...  
solarmike : 1/13/2023 6:56 pm : link
In comment 15991123 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I like him a lot, but I don't think he'll ever be confused with the Travis Kelces of the world. I'd love for 'Baby Gronk, ala Michael Mayer, to end up in Giants blue.


I like Bellinger a lot.
I'd take Mayer if he falls to us late in the 1st. Then a LB & C.
He's a useful player who can make some big plays  
Producer : 1/13/2023 7:10 pm : link
But if anyone hypes him as the next Bavaro they're not being serious.
Mayer  
TommyWiseau : 1/13/2023 7:11 pm : link
Is going to be a stud
Darnell Washington  
Fred in Atlanta : 1/13/2023 7:13 pm : link
out of Georgia could be a beast.
RE: Darnell Washington  
CromartiesKid21 : 1/13/2023 7:14 pm : link
In comment 15991169 Fred in Atlanta said:
Quote:
out of Georgia could be a beast.


Overshadowed by Bowers but I wouldn't be surprised Darnell Washington goes ahead of Mayer
Yup.  
Mike from SI : 1/13/2023 7:16 pm : link
I'm sold.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/13/2023 7:17 pm : link
Bowers can't declare this draft? Isn't he a soph?
i'm sold, Bowers would be the second coming of Bavaro  
gtt350 : 1/13/2023 7:18 pm : link
If Bowers is on the board when the giants pick grab him.two tight end set with those two would cause immense problems and offensive possibilities
RE: ...  
FStubbs : 1/13/2023 7:19 pm : link
In comment 15991157 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
No chance in hell 'Baby Gronk' last until round 2. He's a mid first.


Pitts went #4 overall. If teams seriously think this guy is the next Gronkowski, he's poised to potentially be the first non-QB off the board.
Jake Ballard with talent.  
Big Blue '56 : 1/13/2023 7:19 pm : link
Not sure what they think of Cager. Keep fortifying
Bowers is a soph, next year for him  
gtt350 : 1/13/2023 7:19 pm : link
If we're a playoff team again he will be gone
Yep..Bellinger is going to be a very good TE imv  
Rick in Dallas : 1/13/2023 7:20 pm : link
Needs to work more on his blocking technique
100%  
mattlawson : 1/13/2023 7:21 pm : link
We do not, should not “waste” a high draft pick  
Big Blue '56 : 1/13/2023 7:22 pm : link
on a TE..That position is not one of urgent need
RE: ...  
CromartiesKid21 : 1/13/2023 7:23 pm : link
In comment 15991172 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Bowers can't declare this draft? Isn't he a soph?


Yep next season...most complete right end I've ever seen
RE: RE: ...  
CromartiesKid21 : 1/13/2023 7:23 pm : link
In comment 15991181 CromartiesKid21 said:
Quote:
In comment 15991172 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Bowers can't declare this draft? Isn't he a soph?



Yep next season...most complete right end I've ever seen


Tight*
RE: Jake Ballard with talent.  
Blue21 : 1/13/2023 7:25 pm : link
In comment 15991175 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Not sure what they think of Cager. Keep fortifying
might be a good comparison and Cager really intrigues me. I wonder if we see more of him on Sunday.
Deep draft for TE  
JerrysKids : 1/13/2023 7:27 pm : link
lots of good prospects. Mayer is the top player but not the most athletic of the bunch and might not be the best pro TE.
Why do I have to be?  
David B. : 1/13/2023 7:28 pm : link
Wasn't sold on Engram, and they let him kill games and coaches for years.

For now, the kid seems fine for a rookie as both a blocker and a receiver.
Good player  
gary_from_chester : 1/13/2023 7:30 pm : link
Need more of them.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/13/2023 7:30 pm : link
Cager stood out to me in that meaningless game vs. the Eagles last weekend.
Addition by subtraction...  
Robert : 1/13/2023 7:33 pm : link
was an upgrade at that position. He contributes in a positive way and has upside. Works for me going into the draft. Thirty-nine holes to fill in the draft and that's not one of them this year.
I’ve heard a lot of talk on the radio  
bwitz : 1/13/2023 7:34 pm : link
that this is a good TE draft. Bellinger looks like a find and I like his toughness. Having said that, if they can get another good TE, that would be awesome.
I'd imagine this offense would look pretty damn good  
BigBlue7 : 1/13/2023 7:36 pm : link
With two good tight ends.

Stack playmakers

That's what the Giants need to do
One question doesn't help answer the other.  
robbieballs2003 : 1/13/2023 7:37 pm : link
Even if we are sold on Bellinger, do you think we aren't going to address TE?
I like him enough  
Payasdaddy : 1/13/2023 7:42 pm : link
Want to see how he improves as blocker and if we can get him downfield on some seam patterns

Think he is most likely a mid level starter type at best
No issue if we draft a guy like Mayer if he has good value in mid 20s ( or 32. :) )
Or drafting another TE in rds 3-5. Love two TE sets when both could block and be a decent receiving threat
Good hands and can block.  
MOOPS : 1/13/2023 7:48 pm : link
Fairly athletic. TEs weren't much used as receivers at SDS, so he comes with no real rep as a receiving threat.
Looks good so far. He's a keeper IMO. Starting to show his stuff.
RE: I think every Giants fan should be excited  
Chef : 1/13/2023 7:49 pm : link
In comment 15991146 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
About his upside.

This is a rookie fourth round pick.


End fucking thread....
Overrated  
monstercoo : 1/13/2023 7:59 pm : link
He's really overrated by the fanbase. Don't forget that we got rid of a top 5 TE in receptions and yards because he couldn't block.

Don't get me wrong though, it's way too early to judge a TE in their first year and he has potential to develop.
Always look to upgrade  
aimrocky : 1/13/2023 8:05 pm : link
As long as the purchase price makes sense.
Well...  
Johnny5 : 1/13/2023 8:08 pm : link
... he looks pretty DAMN good for a rookie. So... yes I'm sold. But I would like them to keep looking for upgrades and/or additions same as every other spot on the roster
I think we may have something...  
bw in dc : 1/13/2023 8:15 pm : link
in DB. So, let's see how he further develops going into year two.
RE: Overrated  
Payasdaddy : 1/13/2023 8:28 pm : link
In comment 15991215 monstercoo said:
Quote:
He's really overrated by the fanbase. Don't forget that we got rid of a top 5 TE in receptions and yards because he couldn't block.

Don't get me wrong though, it's way too early to judge a TE in their first year and he has potential to develop.


Let’s be real. EE needed a change of scenery and is basically a WR for jax
For some reason, we never played him like that. But he also dropped way too many
I think it’s worked out well for both parties
He's got good speed (4.63 combine 40), good hands and can block. I  
Ira : 1/13/2023 8:30 pm : link
think he'll be an upper echelon tight end.
I think a TE that can block and catch  
SomeFan : 1/13/2023 8:31 pm : link
is key to this offense.
He's been decent so far, but  
speedywheels : 1/13/2023 8:33 pm : link
he's got more work to do.

Hopefully Jones can keep elevating him, and also improves on his blocking.

A Boss or Ballard type - who can stay healthy - would be welcome, they've been bereft of talent at the TE position for a long time.
I am sold on him as a building block  
Jay on the Island : 1/13/2023 8:40 pm : link
But he wouldn’t prevent me from adding a good TE like Michael Mayer in the draft. A good TE is an invaluable safety net for a QB.
RE: Overrated  
eli4life : 1/13/2023 8:40 pm : link
In comment 15991215 monstercoo said:
Quote:
He's really overrated by the fanbase. Don't forget that we got rid of a top 5 TE in receptions and yards because he couldn't block.

Don't get me wrong though, it's way too early to judge a TE in their first year and he has potential to develop.


He was run off because he couldn’t arch while he was here
I’d like to see some bobble tight end sets  
Giant John : 1/13/2023 8:45 pm : link
The kid from ND intrigues me. Wouldn’t mind seeing him line up opposite Berlinger…
Double not bobble.  
Giant John : 1/13/2023 8:46 pm : link
Damn big fingers.
When he was hurt  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/13/2023 8:53 pm : link
Dabs said he was one of the Giants better players. During the bye Schoen said they missed his blocking. I think the staff is high on him . Look forward to a big game Sunday from him
RE: Overrated  
Toth029 : 1/13/2023 8:53 pm : link
In comment 15991215 monstercoo said:
Quote:
He's really overrated by the fanbase. Don't forget that we got rid of a top 5 TE in receptions and yards because he couldn't block.

Don't get me wrong though, it's way too early to judge a TE in their first year and he has potential to develop.


Engram had his chances here and sucked. Don't blame any other player for his downfalls. Jags paid him $10M for one year and the Giants got a comp pick for it. Move on. Belly can block and that's what they will want from their TE. You can find receiver type TEs easier than ones who can provide both qualities.
Absolutely!  
aquidneck : 1/13/2023 8:54 pm : link
Clone him twice and we'd be as good as we need to be at the TE position.
I'll  
Toth029 : 1/13/2023 8:55 pm : link
See "omg he didn't suck". Ok he wasn't bad, but he isn't consistent, he ran bad routes and you couldn't rely on his hands. And he's a "receiver"!

Jones is better without him.
RE: Overrated  
speedywheels : 1/13/2023 8:57 pm : link
In comment 15991215 monstercoo said:
Quote:
He's really overrated by the fanbase. Don't forget that we got rid of a top 5 TE in receptions and yards because he couldn't block.

Don't get me wrong though, it's way too early to judge a TE in their first year and he has potential to develop.


Engram was 16th in TE in average yards per reception. He got a lot of yards becuase he was targeted at lot. He had a whopping 4 TD's. And he still can't block for shit. He's nothing special.
100% Yes.  
Matt M. : 1/13/2023 9:01 pm : link
I see him progressing to a top 10 TE
I like him a lot  
Mark from Jersey : 1/13/2023 9:01 pm : link
I think he is a better blocking version of Pete Mitchell.
RE: We do not, should not “waste” a high draft pick  
nochance : 1/13/2023 9:04 pm : link
In comment 15991180 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
on a TE..That position is not one of urgent need



We can get one later in the draft
Johnny5 : 1/13/2023 9:05 pm : link
Sold  
Rolyrock : 1/13/2023 9:24 pm : link
We made the playoffs.
RE: Overrated  
bwitz : 1/13/2023 9:27 pm : link
In comment 15991215 monstercoo said:
Quote:
He's really overrated by the fanbase. Don't forget that we got rid of a top 5 TE in receptions and yards because he couldn't block.

Don't get me wrong though, it's way too early to judge a TE in their first year and he has potential to develop.


Clueless
It is so BBI  
Josh in MD : 1/13/2023 9:27 pm : link
to discuss whether a player is "the answer" or whether we are
"sold on" him after he has completed a part of one season. Here are the names of a few GIANTS who did not crack the starting lineup until their FOURTH seasons: Amani Toomer, whom some regard as the team's all-time best receiver. Corey Webster who became a shut-down corner. Jesse Armstead, a five-time Pro Bowler, who until year four, just played special teams.
For sure, we need more at TE, but to be "not sold" on Bellinger now is plain silly.
If he is ascending...  
Brown_Hornet : 1/13/2023 10:01 pm : link
...at all, he is a starting TE in the league.

So yes, I'm sold.
I thinks he's fine. I don't see him as top 10  
PatersonPlank : 1/13/2023 10:17 pm : link
but maybe 10-15.
RE: I think a TE that can block and catch  
SomeFan : 1/13/2023 10:20 pm : link
In comment 15991234 SomeFan said:
Quote:
is key to this offense.
lest anyone misunderstand me, I think Bellinger is the answer at TE as he can do both.

That doesn’t mean we should be adverse to more one-dimensional TEs if they are good at that one dimension.
Bellinger looks like a legit NFL starter to me.  
Del Shofner : 1/13/2023 10:32 pm : link
To say that about a 4th round pick in his rookie season is a good thing. I'm not sure what else is meant by being "sold" on him. His future is ahead of him. It's too soon to say whether he's got All-Pro potential or whatever.
Find Another Bellinger  
Samiam : 1/13/2023 11:04 pm : link
Find another Bellinger type TE in the 4th round and I’d be happy. I don’t need an all star TE, just find someone who can catch, block and occasionally go deep. If Jones gets another red zone target and the offense will be appreciably better.
RE: I am sold on him as a building block  
Gfan in PA : 1/13/2023 11:10 pm : link
In comment 15991242 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
But he wouldn’t prevent me from adding a good TE like Michael Mayer in the draft. A good TE is an invaluable safety net for a QB.


+10

You don't pass on Mayer if he falls. Talent like that is just as good as a high end WR (with blocking upside).

Bellinger was a nice find in the 4th, and has been developing steadly all year. Looking forward to how he performs now that he seems past his eye injury.
What's not to like?  
lono801 : 1/13/2023 11:17 pm : link
The Giants might have a TE...

Finally
Dabolls offense in Buffalo  
blueblood : 1/13/2023 11:30 pm : link
didnt really use the TE much. Bellinger is fine. What we need is some more depth at the TE position..
RE: Dabolls offense in Buffalo  
Simms11 : 1/13/2023 11:44 pm : link
In comment 15991350 blueblood said:
Quote:
didnt really use the TE much. Bellinger is fine. What we need is some more depth at the TE position..


But Kafka’s offense (Reid’s offense actually) in KC, used a lot of TE, as they have one of the best in the league in Kelce.
I think he’s a solid football player  
gidiefor : Mod : 1/13/2023 11:59 pm : link
.
RE: My point was can we do better  
Blackmax00 : 12:13 am : link
In comment 15991293 Josh in MD said:
Quote:
to discuss whether a player is "the answer" or whether we are
"sold on" him after he has completed a part of one season. Here are the names of a few GIANTS who did not crack the starting lineup until their FOURTH seasons: Amani Toomer, whom some regard as the team's all-time best receiver. Corey Webster who became a shut-down corner. Jesse Armstead, a five-time Pro Bowler, who until year four, just played special teams.
For sure, we need more at TE, but to be "not sold" on Bellinger now is plain silly.
I like him. All i was saying is teams aren't afraid of him. I want another te in this draft as a compliment.
I don't know what's not to like  
sb2003 : 12:14 am : link
for a first year player blocking and catching well, other than Jacksonville trying to remove his fucking eye.
He’s been a bright spot  
armstead98 : 12:32 am : link
All in on the kids. Surprised some are not
RE: It is so BBI  
pivo : 12:43 am : link
In comment 15991293 Josh in MD said:
Quote:
to discuss whether a player is "the answer" or whether we are
"sold on" him after he has completed a part of one season. Here are the names of a few GIANTS who did not crack the starting lineup until their FOURTH seasons: Amani Toomer, whom some regard as the team's all-time best receiver. Corey Webster who became a shut-down corner. Jesse Armstead, a five-time Pro Bowler, who until year four, just played special teams.
For sure, we need more at TE, but to be "not sold" on Bellinger now is plain silly.


I think most here were sure Webster was a bust after year 3, and then it was like he flipped a switch and became lockdown.
Nothing wrong with more talent at TE  
JohnF : 12:45 am : link
I'm sold on Bellinger, but I'd love to see the Giants be able to run more 2 TE sets where either TE can go out for passes or block. It would help Barkley and the OL as well.
RE: Eric on LI.  
Red Right Hand : 1:05 am : link
In comment 15991137 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
But will he make a Pro Bowl like the man he replaced? :-)
Never
When Bellinger was out with the eye injury  
allstarjim : 2:56 am : link
The blocking suffered greatly. These are the same games where Neal was also out, and not so coincidentally, it was a rough stretch for Saquon. When those guys got back, all of a sudden BBI was really positive about Saquon again because he was being productive.

We talk a lot about running hard. That's tough to do if you can't generate forward momentum because the defense is making a tackle almost S soon as you take the handoff.

Based on what he's done this year, it's clear he is sure-handed and a good blocker, he's a legit starter.

Could I see the Giants get creative with 12 or even 13 personnel next year should they look to add to the TE group? Sure. Kind of makes sense if they are going to continue featuring DJ in the run game a lot.

Some 12 personnel with a dynamic deep threat at receiver, and Hodgins on the field? It can work.
Bellinger is  
State Your Name : 6:10 am : link
1) SMART
2) TOUGH
3) DEPENDABLE
Bellinger caught 30 passes of 35 targets for a 86% catch percentage.  
Ira : 6:38 am : link
That's an insane catch percentage. He's a rookie who missed some time during the season. He's going to be a big time receiver as well as a very good blocker. Bellinger in the 4th round was a great draft pick.
BBI's infatuation  
section125 : 6:57 am : link
with TEs is amazing. Bellinger is fine. He can catch and is learning to block. He is a little light in the pants to be a VG blocking TE.
They don't need an All Pro or even a Pro Bowler at TE, just a functional TE. Get a WR or two that scares people and Bellinger becomes even more effective.
He is our best TE  
Rjanyg : 7:43 am : link
He is very tough. Major upside. He would stop me from adding another in the draft.
RE: It is so BBI  
joeinpa : 8:56 am : link
In comment 15991293 Josh in MD said:
Quote:
to discuss whether a player is "the answer" or whether we are
"sold on" him after he has completed a part of one season. Here are the names of a few GIANTS who did not crack the starting lineup until their FOURTH seasons: Amani Toomer, whom some regard as the team's all-time best receiver. Corey Webster who became a shut-down corner. Jesse Armstead, a five-time Pro Bowler, who until year four, just played special teams.
For sure, we need more at TE, but to be "not sold" on Bellinger now is plain silly.


You get it Josh; so many fans don’t.
Sold for sure  
SteelGiant : 9:14 am : link
Compared to all Tight Ends
Bellinger Ranked 9th in DVOA, which puts 1 spot lower than Jordan Atkins and 1 spot above Dawson Knox

 DVOA, or Defense-adjusted Value Over Average. This number represents value, per play, over an average TE in the same game situations. The more positive the DVOA rating, the better the player's performance

and 2nd in Catch Rate at 86%

Catch Rate represents the percentage of passes to this receiver completed
I'm a huge Michael Mayer  
mittenedman : 9:17 am : link
guy. Draft players, not positions. He's got All Pro written all over him. Just go to a base 2 TE offense with Bellinger at move.

That being said, I think Bellinger's easily a TE1 moving forward. I actually think he can be close to what Kittle is now. That was the player he was often compared to in college and who he himself feels he compares to.
Agree with the two TE package  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9:24 am : link
helps with the running game and with PA imv. Just because Daboll did not use it as much with the Bills does not mean he may not here. He has been around different offenses and the Pats have utilized two TE's often over the years.

I like it with younger QB's in particular.
I had read somewhere Brandon Brown  
Coopcomic : 9:27 am : link
was psyched and was pounding the table for Bellinger. His athleticism chart was excellent, and lots of camp buzz about him catching everything in sight. But the knock was that he came from an offense where there wasn't opportunity. You consider the O-line state of the Giants and he probably has had to do a lot of helping.

But there's a few plays that bode well for the future. Early on, there was the Panthers game where he caught a short pass in the red zone (around 15 yd line) and ran and dove for TD. Good speed - and another vs. Green Bay - he took a reverse, was supposed to throw and ran in instead. So, there's athleticism there. The eye injury showed toughness as he kept the ball. And then the clutch 2 pointer vs. Minny. Soft catch yes, but one of those plays where I could see that pass bouncing off fingers.
Coop  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9:40 am : link
Daboll said that both Brown and T Mara were pounding the table for him. He thanked them both.
Michael Mayer from ND + 2 TEs from Georgia  
90.Cal : 9:55 am : link
All 3 look like long term starters at TE, all with pro bowl potential. It would be wise to at the bare minimum consider these 3 TEs with our first 2 picks in the draft. They might not be there for our 2nd pick but they damn sure won't be there for our 3rd pick.
Anything other than a resounding YES to the OP's question  
chick310 : 10:06 am : link
is really telling. But only to the poster that made it.

Bellinger's development and contributions as a rookie to this season were outstanding. He is about as value-add to a roster for a 4th round pick that any GM could ever even dream of. His production only derailed by that awful eye socket injury. Easily one of my favorite NY Giants from this season.

We had nothing at the TE Unit due to the incompetent boob GM that ran the show for the last 4 years. Schoen putting Bellinger on this roster was simply a boon.

Add another TE next year around the same round and then we really have something and can start putting in more and more 2-TE looks into the gameplan, or start freeing up Bellinger for more work in the passing game.
RE: RE: Overrated  
jpkmets : 10:08 am : link
In comment 15991243 eli4life said:
Quote:
In comment 15991215 monstercoo said:


Quote:


He's really overrated by the fanbase. Don't forget that we got rid of a top 5 TE in receptions and yards because he couldn't block.

Don't get me wrong though, it's way too early to judge a TE in their first year and he has potential to develop.



He was run off because he couldn’t arch while he was here


Couldn’t catch for shit either!

Seriously though, this was just a guy who needed a fresh start to have any chance and kudos to him for making the most of it. Kudos also to Pederson for optimal utilization of Engram.

I’m more positive than not on Bellinger. The injury took a chunk of his season and he’s still leveling up to where he was.

He’s a good find but not someone who is clearly going be a major force at TE. Still, he’s good enough relative to what we have at other positions of need (WR1, CB) that it’s not super high on our must-improve areas.
RE: Coop  
chick310 : 10:09 am : link
In comment 15991465 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Daboll said that both Brown and T Mara were pounding the table for him. He thanked them both.


Who the heck is T Mara?
RE: We do not, should not “waste” a high draft pick  
cosmicj : 10:15 am : link
In comment 15991180 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
on a TE..That position is not one of urgent need


+1. We absolutely need more depth, but no need for TE premium picks.
A local newspapers account of the San Diego State  
cosmicj : 10:22 am : link
Pro day last year. We know Brandon Brown was there.

It’s largely a puff piece but Bellinger’s athletic traits are called out. Last years draft shows the the Giants will be placing a lot of emphasis on physical traits, esp when measures by advanced stats, and Bellinger fits the bill.
SDSU Pro Day - ( New Window )
I don't know what sold on means  
arniefez : 10:29 am : link
but i think Bellinger is a quality starting NFL TE. It would be a great addition to the offense to pair him with another power TE who can catch too.
RE: RE: We do not, should not “waste” a high draft pick  
jpkmets : 10:30 am : link
In comment 15991501 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15991180 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


on a TE..That position is not one of urgent need



+1. We absolutely need more depth, but no need for TE premium picks.


Agree for sure.
I hadn’t been following this but do you realize how  
cosmicj : 10:44 am : link
Disappointing Kyle Pitts has been this season? Besides the low yardage and TDs, his reception to target rate is poor.
This rookie 4th round TE thread  
Spiciest Memelord : 10:50 am : link
is lit!
RE: RE: Coop  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10:53 am : link
In comment 15991496 chick310 said:
Quote:
In comment 15991465 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Daboll said that both Brown and T Mara were pounding the table for him. He thanked them both.



Who the heck is T Mara?


McDonnel. My mistake.
RE: RE: RE: Coop  
Spiciest Memelord : 10:56 am : link
In comment 15991540 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 15991496 chick310 said:


Quote:


In comment 15991465 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Daboll said that both Brown and T Mara were pounding the table for him. He thanked them both.



Who the heck is T Mara?



McDonnel. My mistake.


Mini-Mara
RE: RE: RE: RE: Coop  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:01 am : link
In comment 15991544 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
In comment 15991540 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


In comment 15991496 chick310 said:


Quote:


In comment 15991465 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Daboll said that both Brown and T Mara were pounding the table for him. He thanked them both.



Who the heck is T Mara?



McDonnel. My mistake.



Mini-Mara


It's a very big family......
Aside from the the rush to judgement  
OlyWABigBlue : 11:02 am : link
I am sold on Bellinger being a competent, dependable TE that will get consistent playing time on a winning team. In short, a player that makes the TEAM better.

I am not sold on him as a TE in a fantasy league.

The former is way more important to me than the latter.
I think we need to look at how they were using Bellinger  
blueblood : 11:06 am : link
at the beginning of the year before he got injured. Reverses, Swing passes, even a pass attempt at one point ( which he ran in instead )

and then recently he has lined up in the backfield as a fullback.

They obviously see him used in multiple ways.
I am not not sold  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:17 am : link
Bellinger can be very productive TE.
I'm sold.  
Klaatu : 11:18 am : link
Seems like the Giants are, too. Might they draft another good TE prospect this year? They might, depending on how things shake out that weekend, but I don't think it's high on their wish list.
RE: RE: RE: Coop  
chick310 : 11:18 am : link
In comment 15991540 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 15991496 chick310 said:


Quote:


In comment 15991465 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Daboll said that both Brown and T Mara were pounding the table for him. He thanked them both.



Who the heck is T Mara?



McDonnel. My mistake.


No problem Lines of Scrimmage. I knew it was probably Tim McDonnel (and likely not Chris Mara who is now outside, looking in at all-things NYGs with this regime).

Here is that exact comment I found via internet search that you were referring to by the way...



Quote:
Standing on a table for Daniel Bellinger

Earlier this week, head coach Brian Daboll said Assistant General Manager Brandon Brown and Director of Player Personnel Tim McDonnell “stood on a table” to get the Giants to select tight end Daniel Bellinger in the fourth round of the draft. “Brandon Brown, Tim McDonnell did a great job of scouting him coming out. They were huge proponents of him during the draft process, and as we got to know him, what he stood for, some of the intangibles that we look for, he’s done a good job. And we’ve asked him to do a variety of things. He just gets a little bit better each day,” Daboll said. “But again, it’s a tough position. They all are, but it’s a tough position to go from college right away to the NFL. And give Brandon and Tim some credit, too. They really stood on a table for him when they did their evaluations.”
That's it  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:44 am : link
Chick3.
The better a player is, the more I want another guy just like him, but  
Marty in Albany : 12:44 pm : link
obviously you have to have a balance where all the starters have talent--not a few great ones and a few shitty ones.
Yes!  
xtian : 12:56 pm : link
He is a solid TE at both blocking and receiving. He should improve. The Gmen need to draft another 2 like him in the 4th round or so to fill out the position.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Coop  
Coopcomic : 2:02 pm : link
In comment 15991575 chick310 said:
Quote:
In comment 15991540 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


In comment 15991496 chick310 said:


Quote:


In comment 15991465 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Daboll said that both Brown and T Mara were pounding the table for him. He thanked them both.



Who the heck is T Mara?



McDonnel. My mistake.



No problem Lines of Scrimmage. I knew it was probably Tim McDonnel (and likely not Chris Mara who is now outside, looking in at all-things NYGs with this regime).

Here is that exact comment I found via internet search that you were referring to by the way...





Quote:


Standing on a table for Daniel Bellinger

Earlier this week, head coach Brian Daboll said Assistant General Manager Brandon Brown and Director of Player Personnel Tim McDonnell “stood on a table” to get the Giants to select tight end Daniel Bellinger in the fourth round of the draft. “Brandon Brown, Tim McDonnell did a great job of scouting him coming out. They were huge proponents of him during the draft process, and as we got to know him, what he stood for, some of the intangibles that we look for, he’s done a good job. And we’ve asked him to do a variety of things. He just gets a little bit better each day,” Daboll said. “But again, it’s a tough position. They all are, but it’s a tough position to go from college right away to the NFL. And give Brandon and Tim some credit, too. They really stood on a table for him when they did their evaluations.”


I'm glad I can bring people together like this. :)
I think he'll be just fine for our team.  
Kev in Cali : 2:36 pm : link
I was skeptical at first being a 4th rounder, and I think we had an opportunity to draft trey McBride around the same round as him whom I'd rather have. He's made some great catches though, and is all of Dab's smart-tough-dependable.
