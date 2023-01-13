Are you sold on Bellinger?

Any stud TEs in this years draft? I like his work ethic and he's got good hands but are teams looking at him like "we gotta stop him"? Tight ends always give us fits and it's been decades since we've had one that was a stud. Shockey was the last elite tight end imho. Thoughts?
bellinger blocks and catches the ball which are the 2 most important thing. he's athletic enough to make some plays. he's not kelce but nobody else is either.
i dont think he's andrews or kittle either but i think he's as good as most anyone else at both blocking and receiving. i was hoping for freiermuth and i think he's pretty close to that.
This is a rookie fourth round pick.
Michael Mayer || Notre Dame Fighting Irish Tight End || 2022 Junior Highlights - ( New Window )
I like Bellinger a lot.
I'd take Mayer if he falls to us late in the 1st. Then a LB & C.
Overshadowed by Bowers but I wouldn't be surprised Darnell Washington goes ahead of Mayer
Pitts went #4 overall. If teams seriously think this guy is the next Gronkowski, he's poised to potentially be the first non-QB off the board.
Yep next season...most complete right end I've ever seen
Bowers can't declare this draft? Isn't he a soph?
Yep next season...most complete right end I've ever seen
For now, the kid seems fine for a rookie as both a blocker and a receiver.
Stack playmakers
That's what the Giants need to do
Think he is most likely a mid level starter type at best
No issue if we draft a guy like Mayer if he has good value in mid 20s ( or 32. :) )
Or drafting another TE in rds 3-5. Love two TE sets when both could block and be a decent receiving threat
Looks good so far. He's a keeper IMO. Starting to show his stuff.
Don't get me wrong though, it's way too early to judge a TE in their first year and he has potential to develop.
Let’s be real. EE needed a change of scenery and is basically a WR for jax
For some reason, we never played him like that. But he also dropped way too many
I think it’s worked out well for both parties
Hopefully Jones can keep elevating him, and also improves on his blocking.
A Boss or Ballard type - who can stay healthy - would be welcome, they've been bereft of talent at the TE position for a long time.
He was run off because he couldn’t arch while he was here
Engram had his chances here and sucked. Don't blame any other player for his downfalls. Jags paid him $10M for one year and the Giants got a comp pick for it. Move on. Belly can block and that's what they will want from their TE. You can find receiver type TEs easier than ones who can provide both qualities.
Jones is better without him.
Engram was 16th in TE in average yards per reception. He got a lot of yards becuase he was targeted at lot. He had a whopping 4 TD's. And he still can't block for shit. He's nothing special.
We can get one later in the draft
Clueless
"sold on" him after he has completed a part of one season. Here are the names of a few GIANTS who did not crack the starting lineup until their FOURTH seasons: Amani Toomer, whom some regard as the team's all-time best receiver. Corey Webster who became a shut-down corner. Jesse Armstead, a five-time Pro Bowler, who until year four, just played special teams.
For sure, we need more at TE, but to be "not sold" on Bellinger now is plain silly.
So yes, I'm sold.
That doesn’t mean we should be adverse to more one-dimensional TEs if they are good at that one dimension.
You don't pass on Mayer if he falls. Talent like that is just as good as a high end WR (with blocking upside).
Bellinger was a nice find in the 4th, and has been developing steadly all year. Looking forward to how he performs now that he seems past his eye injury.
But Kafka’s offense (Reid’s offense actually) in KC, used a lot of TE, as they have one of the best in the league in Kelce.
I think most here were sure Webster was a bust after year 3, and then it was like he flipped a switch and became lockdown.
We talk a lot about running hard. That's tough to do if you can't generate forward momentum because the defense is making a tackle almost S soon as you take the handoff.
Based on what he's done this year, it's clear he is sure-handed and a good blocker, he's a legit starter.
Could I see the Giants get creative with 12 or even 13 personnel next year should they look to add to the TE group? Sure. Kind of makes sense if they are going to continue featuring DJ in the run game a lot.
Some 12 personnel with a dynamic deep threat at receiver, and Hodgins on the field? It can work.
They don't need an All Pro or even a Pro Bowler at TE, just a functional TE. Get a WR or two that scares people and Bellinger becomes even more effective.
You get it Josh; so many fans don’t.
Bellinger Ranked 9th in DVOA, which puts 1 spot lower than Jordan Atkins and 1 spot above Dawson Knox
DVOA, or Defense-adjusted Value Over Average. This number represents value, per play, over an average TE in the same game situations. The more positive the DVOA rating, the better the player's performance
and 2nd in Catch Rate at 86%
Catch Rate represents the percentage of passes to this receiver completed
That being said, I think Bellinger's easily a TE1 moving forward. I actually think he can be close to what Kittle is now. That was the player he was often compared to in college and who he himself feels he compares to.
I like it with younger QB's in particular.
But there's a few plays that bode well for the future. Early on, there was the Panthers game where he caught a short pass in the red zone (around 15 yd line) and ran and dove for TD. Good speed - and another vs. Green Bay - he took a reverse, was supposed to throw and ran in instead. So, there's athleticism there. The eye injury showed toughness as he kept the ball. And then the clutch 2 pointer vs. Minny. Soft catch yes, but one of those plays where I could see that pass bouncing off fingers.
Bellinger's development and contributions as a rookie to this season were outstanding. He is about as value-add to a roster for a 4th round pick that any GM could ever even dream of. His production only derailed by that awful eye socket injury. Easily one of my favorite NY Giants from this season.
We had nothing at the TE Unit due to the incompetent boob GM that ran the show for the last 4 years. Schoen putting Bellinger on this roster was simply a boon.
Add another TE next year around the same round and then we really have something and can start putting in more and more 2-TE looks into the gameplan, or start freeing up Bellinger for more work in the passing game.
He's really overrated by the fanbase. Don't forget that we got rid of a top 5 TE in receptions and yards because he couldn't block.
Don't get me wrong though, it's way too early to judge a TE in their first year and he has potential to develop.
He was run off because he couldn’t arch while he was here
Couldn’t catch for shit either!
Seriously though, this was just a guy who needed a fresh start to have any chance and kudos to him for making the most of it. Kudos also to Pederson for optimal utilization of Engram.
I’m more positive than not on Bellinger. The injury took a chunk of his season and he’s still leveling up to where he was.
He’s a good find but not someone who is clearly going be a major force at TE. Still, he’s good enough relative to what we have at other positions of need (WR1, CB) that it’s not super high on our must-improve areas.
Who the heck is T Mara?
+1. We absolutely need more depth, but no need for TE premium picks.
It’s largely a puff piece but Bellinger’s athletic traits are called out. Last years draft shows the the Giants will be placing a lot of emphasis on physical traits, esp when measures by advanced stats, and Bellinger fits the bill.
SDSU Pro Day - ( New Window )
on a TE..That position is not one of urgent need
+1. We absolutely need more depth, but no need for TE premium picks.
Agree for sure.
Daboll said that both Brown and T Mara were pounding the table for him. He thanked them both.
Who the heck is T Mara?
McDonnel. My mistake.
Daboll said that both Brown and T Mara were pounding the table for him. He thanked them both.
Who the heck is T Mara?
McDonnel. My mistake.
Mini-Mara
Daboll said that both Brown and T Mara were pounding the table for him. He thanked them both.
Who the heck is T Mara?
McDonnel. My mistake.
Mini-Mara
It's a very big family......
I am not sold on him as a TE in a fantasy league.
The former is way more important to me than the latter.
and then recently he has lined up in the backfield as a fullback.
They obviously see him used in multiple ways.
Daboll said that both Brown and T Mara were pounding the table for him. He thanked them both.
Who the heck is T Mara?
McDonnel. My mistake.
No problem Lines of Scrimmage. I knew it was probably Tim McDonnel (and likely not Chris Mara who is now outside, looking in at all-things NYGs with this regime).
Here is that exact comment I found via internet search that you were referring to by the way...
Earlier this week, head coach Brian Daboll said Assistant General Manager Brandon Brown and Director of Player Personnel Tim McDonnell "stood on a table" to get the Giants to select tight end Daniel Bellinger in the fourth round of the draft. "Brandon Brown, Tim McDonnell did a great job of scouting him coming out. They were huge proponents of him during the draft process, and as we got to know him, what he stood for, some of the intangibles that we look for, he's done a good job. And we've asked him to do a variety of things. He just gets a little bit better each day," Daboll said. "But again, it's a tough position. They all are, but it's a tough position to go from college right away to the NFL. And give Brandon and Tim some credit, too. They really stood on a table for him when they did their evaluations."
Daboll said that both Brown and T Mara were pounding the table for him. He thanked them both.
Who the heck is T Mara?
McDonnel. My mistake.
No problem Lines of Scrimmage. I knew it was probably Tim McDonnel (and likely not Chris Mara who is now outside, looking in at all-things NYGs with this regime).
Here is that exact comment I found via internet search that you were referring to by the way...
Standing on a table for Daniel Bellinger
Earlier this week, head coach Brian Daboll said Assistant General Manager Brandon Brown and Director of Player Personnel Tim McDonnell “stood on a table” to get the Giants to select tight end Daniel Bellinger in the fourth round of the draft. “Brandon Brown, Tim McDonnell did a great job of scouting him coming out. They were huge proponents of him during the draft process, and as we got to know him, what he stood for, some of the intangibles that we look for, he’s done a good job. And we’ve asked him to do a variety of things. He just gets a little bit better each day,” Daboll said. “But again, it’s a tough position. They all are, but it’s a tough position to go from college right away to the NFL. And give Brandon and Tim some credit, too. They really stood on a table for him when they did their evaluations.”
I'm glad I can bring people together like this. :)