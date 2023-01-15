for display only
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/15/2023 4:22 pm
HOLY SHIT  
Giantfan21 : 1/15/2023 7:47 pm : link
Im so fucking happy . We won a playoff game holy mother fucking shit
YES YES YES YES YES YES  
kcgiants : 1/15/2023 7:47 pm : link
the kneel
Yes yes  
Boss 63 : 1/15/2023 7:47 pm : link
Yes yes 😭😭😭😭😭
Dumb  
AcidTest : 1/15/2023 7:47 pm : link
throw by Cousins. You don't throw short of the sticks on fourth down unless the receiver is wide open and you are sure he can get the first down.
Kirk  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/15/2023 7:47 pm : link
Kurt

The both of em are stupid.
widmerseyebrow : 1/15/2023 7:47 pm : link
Cousins is clinically braindead  
giantBCP : 1/15/2023 7:47 pm : link
throwing the ball that far away from the first down marker on fourth down.
Stopped a TE!  
jhibb : 1/15/2023 7:47 pm : link
Love it!
Wow  
EdS56 : 1/15/2023 7:47 pm : link
Fucking wow
The stink of a decade plus has been washed away  
thefan : 1/15/2023 7:47 pm : link
and it smells like FUCKING VICTORY.

FUCK PHILLY.
RE: Slayton  
bwitz : 1/15/2023 7:48 pm : link
In comment 15994843 HarryCarson53 said:
Quote:
Let him walk. I never want to see him on the team again.


I understand the sentiment, emotions are raw right now. But they need him.
😭😭😭  
charlito : 1/15/2023 7:48 pm : link
😭😭😭
Flott's pass defense  
Rory : 1/15/2023 7:48 pm : link
was huge
What a game  
Kanavis : 1/15/2023 7:48 pm : link
Stick it Jones haters
WAAAAAHOOOOO!  
D HOS : 1/15/2023 7:48 pm : link
THE GIANTS ARE PLAYOFFS WINNERS!! OMG I AM SO ESTATIC! What a comeback from last year!!
Multiple  
AcidTest : 1/15/2023 7:48 pm : link
two year head coaches Greg, but I get your point. We've sucked. Not anymore.
christian : 1/15/2023 7:48 pm : link
Incredible game by Jones. Amazing game.
This is a bit surreal  
UConn4523 : 1/15/2023 7:48 pm : link
what a fucking season.
Banks : 1/15/2023 7:48 pm : link
Kirk isn't dumb. Everyone else must've been blanketed
Impressive  
ThisIsMyBBIname : 1/15/2023 7:48 pm : link
Play call with the season the line

Unreal, what a season

Can we crowdfund a steak and bourbon dinner for Daboll?
YEAH BABY!  
SomeFan : 1/15/2023 7:49 pm : link
ROCK OUT WITH YOUR COCK OUT!
Route 9 : 1/15/2023 7:49 pm : link
Yeahhhh!!!
RE: Slayton  
Rory : 1/15/2023 7:49 pm : link
In comment 15994843 HarryCarson53 said:
Quote:
Let him walk. I never want to see him on the team again.


well you need to wake the fuck up because Slayton has been a big part to why this team is where they are

so either take your shit back or get the fuck off this board.
RE: Flott's pass defense  
Route 9 : 1/15/2023 7:49 pm : link
In comment 15994866 Rory said:
Quote:
was huge


Agreed
I’m  
bluesince56 : 1/15/2023 7:49 pm : link
dreaming
Hell yeah!  
Vinny from Danbury : 1/15/2023 7:49 pm : link
RE: Flott's pass defense  
AcidTest : 1/15/2023 7:49 pm : link
In comment 15994866 Rory said:
Quote:
was huge


Definitely.
Fuck  
Mark from Jersey : 1/15/2023 7:49 pm : link
Yea
I think we  
section125 : 1/15/2023 7:50 pm : link
have a QB!
Now we get an even worse draft pick  
Mike in Boston : 1/15/2023 7:50 pm : link
:)))
Danny.  
Boss 63 : 1/15/2023 7:50 pm : link
Dimes
He'll Yeah!!!!  
Boatie Warrant : 1/15/2023 7:50 pm : link
That was amazing!!!!
AWESOME!  
Optimus-NY : 1/15/2023 7:50 pm : link
TOTALLY AWESOME!!
Wooohoooo  
BleedBlue : 1/15/2023 7:50 pm : link
Huge!

Haven’t been this emotional after a win since they won it in 11

Very happy for Dabes and especially jones after all the shit he has heard and taken.

Proud of the boys!
RE: RE: Slayton  
rocco8112 : 1/15/2023 7:50 pm : link
In comment 15994879 Rory said:
Quote:
In comment 15994843 HarryCarson53 said:


Quote:


Let him walk. I never want to see him on the team again.



well you need to wake the fuck up because Slayton has been a big part to why this team is where they are

so either take your shit back or get the fuck off this board.


Big Play Slay was made some plays today. Killer drop, but team picked him up and got the fucking win.

We need him next week.
RE: I think we  
TommyWiseau : 1/15/2023 7:50 pm : link
In comment 15994885 section125 said:
Quote:
have a QB!


Pay the man
Wow! I'm in Ecstasy!!!  
Simms11 : 1/15/2023 7:50 pm : link
How awesome was that!
Wink knew it all along lol.  
Blue21 : 1/15/2023 7:50 pm : link
That was the best game I"ve seen in quite some time  
Hammer : 1/15/2023 7:51 pm : link
Go Giants!
not bad for a team projected to  
Rory : 1/15/2023 7:51 pm : link
finish last in the NFC East.

fuckem all. Lets finish this

its 07 over all over again.

Lets go BIG BLUE!!!
RE: I think we  
Ron Johnson : 1/15/2023 7:51 pm : link
In comment 15994885 section125 said:
Quote:
have a QB!



I don’t know. He left me wanting more ;)
Wow! Just Wow!  
Giant John : 1/15/2023 7:52 pm : link
Never would I have thought we’d get this game. I’m stunned…
Slayton was good today prior to that drop  
UConn4523 : 1/15/2023 7:52 pm : link
I’m pissed that happened but we got it done. I’d rather have him on the field next week than not.
We definitely limited Jefferson  
Simms11 : 1/15/2023 7:52 pm : link
but Hockenson was their big target today as a result. Awesome job GMen! First post-season win in 11 years!
They did it!  
NYerInMA : 1/15/2023 7:52 pm : link
Well done boys. On to Philly!
This is a LEGIT team  
DC Gmen Fan : 1/15/2023 7:52 pm : link
Like I posted last week this is a contender.
RE: The Giants fucking suck  
Bourne ‘86 : 1/15/2023 7:57 pm : link
In comment 15993478 Nephilim said:
Quote:
We'll lose 35-10. Same shit different decade. Why is this team so continually bad?

This didn’t age well…. LFG!
RE: RE: The Giants fucking suck  
Mike in NY : 1/15/2023 7:58 pm : link
In comment 15995018 Bourne ‘86 said:
Quote:
In comment 15993478 Nephilim said:


Quote:


We'll lose 35-10. Same shit different decade. Why is this team so continually bad?


This didn’t age well…. LFG!


Necrophiliac doing his best why is Tyree in there?
Yes!!!!!!!!!  
Giants86 : 1/15/2023 7:59 pm : link
Yes!!!!!
Gettlemen is smiling somewhere  
Rjanyg : 1/15/2023 8:15 pm : link
I know many hate him here but he drafted Barkley, Jones and Lawrence who are cornerstone players of this team.
