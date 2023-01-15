for display only
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings Post-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/15/2023 7:50 pm
Daboll master class  
phil in arizona : 1/15/2023 7:50 pm
YOU LIKE THAT?  
thefan : 1/15/2023 7:50 pm
YOU LIKE THAT?
Woooooooooo!!!!!!  
RicFlair : 1/15/2023 7:51 pm
Wooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!!!!!!
This is incredible!  
FStubbs : 1/15/2023 7:51 pm
Philly here we come.

Hope we have Ojulari back and hope Pinnock is okay.
I’m speechless.  
eli4life : 1/15/2023 7:51 pm
hats off  
bc4life : 1/15/2023 7:51 pm
to the GMen
DANIEL FUCKING JONES  
outeiroj : 1/15/2023 7:51 pm
IS IN THE FUCKING BUILDING.... GO GIANTS!!!
Feels good man  
VanillaVick : 1/15/2023 7:51 pm
GGGGGGGGGGGGMMMMMMMEEEENNNNNNNNNNNNNN  
Gap92 : 1/15/2023 7:51 pm
Jones, Barkley, and the Defense...  
Vinny from Danbury : 1/15/2023 7:51 pm
Get it done once again.
I was told  
GruningsOnTheHill : 1/15/2023 7:51 pm
the Vikings don't lose 1-score games.

What a win; unbelievable offensive performance.

They can beat the Eagles.
Wow playoff win  
rocco8112 : 1/15/2023 7:51 pm
Daniel fucking Jones

Great team win, now to beat Philly.
First post season victory  
truebluelarry : 1/15/2023 7:51 pm
since Super Bowl XLVI.

Is Darius Slayton allowed on the plane home though?
Yeah, I think  
section125 : 1/15/2023 7:51 pm
we have a Quarterback.
Daniel Stephen Jones III  
moze1021 : 1/15/2023 7:51 pm
How much would you have won if you bet $1  
jgambrosio : 1/15/2023 7:51 pm
On the giants winning a playoff game this year?

Holy shit this is beyond house money at this point...
Let me be the first to say  
HomerJones45 : 1/15/2023 7:51 pm
I am shocked and ol' Daniel made himself some money today and deservedly so.
I guess we needed the Joe Judge debacle  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/15/2023 7:51 pm
to get the Brian Daboll Era.


What a GREAT FUCKING coach.


We’re blessed Giants fans.
Now I'm feeling greedy  
HarryCarson53 : 1/15/2023 7:51 pm
Was excited just to be in the playoffs. Now I want more...
Daniel  
Boatie Warrant : 1/15/2023 7:51 pm
Freaking Dimes!!!!
WTF was that 4th down call by Vikings?  
EmpireWF : 1/15/2023 7:51 pm
Slayton's drops reared its ugly head but defense held him up.
Anyone left  
Danny L : 1/15/2023 7:51 pm
who wants to run Jones out of town???

What a season what a fantastic coaching job.
.  
widmerseyebrow : 1/15/2023 7:51 pm
We have the Vikings number  
Canton : 1/15/2023 7:51 pm
During the playoffs. They sooooo hate us lol .
What was that stat they just said?  
PatersonPlank : 1/15/2023 7:51 pm
Jones is the first player to throw for 300, score 2 TDS, and run for 70+ yds (or something like that). He accounted for 375 yards of offense (more if Slayton doesn't choke)
Wow  
Mike in Boston : 1/15/2023 7:51 pm
I did not expect the O to play that well. That was the most enjoyable game since the 2011 SB.
That's my quarterback  
dpinzow : 1/15/2023 7:51 pm
That's my running back
That's my team
RE: I was told  
thefan : 1/15/2023 7:52 pm
In comment 15994912 GruningsOnTheHill said:
Quote:
the Vikings don't lose 1-score games.

What a win; unbelievable offensive performance.

They can beat the Eagles.


Giants end streaks. And you know this.
FUCK YEAH!  
bceagle05 : 1/15/2023 7:52 pm
Congrats, fellas. Long time coming.
Great game!  
US1 Giants : 1/15/2023 7:52 pm
With an even better outcome!
Hats off to DJ  
widmerseyebrow : 1/15/2023 7:52 pm
Best game of his career?
They were so  
phil in arizona : 1/15/2023 7:52 pm
Organized
Daniel Jones  
PatersonPlank : 1/15/2023 7:52 pm
Optimus-NY : 1/15/2023 7:52 pm
Huge  
BleedBlue : 1/15/2023 7:52 pm
Emotional after this one!

Feels great!
Let’s. Fucking. Gooooooooooo.  
Anakim : 1/15/2023 7:52 pm
Time to fuck shit up in Philly
M.S. : 1/15/2023 7:53 pm  
M.S. : 1/15/2023 7:53 pm : link

So damn proud of them!!!
RE: Let me be the first to say  
Bill E : 1/15/2023 7:53 pm
In comment 15994920 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
I am shocked and ol' Daniel made himself some money today and deservedly so.


Ummm, you're pretty much the last person to say.
Troll.
Post Season win  
bluepepper : 1/15/2023 7:53 pm
even if you told me we would somehow sneak into the playoffs I'd have never thought we'd get a W. Daboll just might be the real deal.
Jones, Barkley  
thefan : 1/15/2023 7:53 pm
and this rag tag group of WRs came to play today. Winks boys did just enough to force some punts and a turnover on downs at the end.

What a fucking feeling. Last time I felt this good about the team I had hair.
Wow wow wow  
Chris684 : 1/15/2023 7:53 pm
Unreal.

This might be the craziest Giants season I’ve ever witnessed.
Almost as great as the win was  
bluesince56 : 1/15/2023 7:53 pm
no more Jones talk.
Bring on the Eagles!  
Vinny from Danbury : 1/15/2023 7:53 pm
They're going down this time around.
RE: Wow  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/15/2023 7:53 pm
In comment 15994931 Mike in Boston said:
Quote:
I did not expect the O to play that well. That was the most enjoyable game since the 2011 SB.


I thought that it was possible.

I wondered if Brian Daboll might just be that good? He is. He’s got Danny winning playoff games.

GOD is good.
Fewer mistakes than three weeks ago  
Y.A. : 1/15/2023 7:53 pm
Overcame the Slayton drop, the BS roughing the passer call and the illegal shift in the first half to come away with the W. Go Giants!
Amazing win  
lax counsel : 1/15/2023 7:53 pm
Jones played like a top 5 qb. Daboll had this team ready. Just unreal. What a great win to bring this franchise back from the dark days.
LETS GO MIKE  
thefan : 1/15/2023 7:53 pm
LOVE YOU STRAHAN.
Motherfucking yessssssssssdd!!!!!!!!  
Stu11 : 1/15/2023 7:53 pm
Bring on philthy
That performance was so good  
santacruzom : 1/15/2023 7:53 pm
That EASports might adjust the Giants overall team rating to beyond 5th worst in the league.
So freaking proud of this team!  
Simms11 : 1/15/2023 7:54 pm
We get the Eagles again next t week!
Probably the best played  
section125 : 1/15/2023 7:54 pm
playoff game yet. Both teams played well.
RE: I guess we needed the Joe Judge debacle  
cjac : 1/15/2023 7:54 pm
In comment 15994921 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
to get the Brian Daboll Era.


What a GREAT FUCKING coach.


We’re blessed Giants fans.


I was thinking the same thing
RE: That's my quarterback  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/15/2023 7:54 pm
In comment 15994932 dpinzow said:
Quote:
That's my running back
That's my team


That’s my coach!
What a beautiful offensive performance  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 1/15/2023 7:54 pm
And overall team win. Daniel Jones played like a star. Barkley played angry and focused. Daboll coached his butt off.

What a season.
Check out the Giants.com postgame show online now.  
Optimus-NY : 1/15/2023 7:54 pm
Link below...


(Madelyn Burke lookin' good in that red dress...)


Giants Postgame Live: Highlights, interviews, and analysis - ( New Window )
I'm sorry  
Nephilim : 1/15/2023 7:54 pm
I should have never doubted Danny Dimes...

Now I have something to live for...
Barkley excelled too  
Alan W : 1/15/2023 7:54 pm
He really wanted it today.
The Jones haters can go fuck themselves  
Hammer : 1/15/2023 7:54 pm
Yeehaa!
Great Game!!!  
Bleedin Blue : 1/15/2023 7:55 pm
What a difference good coaching makes!!! On to Philly!!
Barkley excelled too  
Alan W : 1/15/2023 7:55 pm
He really wanted it today.
Face gonna be sore tomorrow  
thefan : 1/15/2023 7:55 pm
from smiling :-)
So gratifying  
VanPelt/Manning#10 : 1/15/2023 7:55 pm
what a great team effort in that win. Haven't felt this good in 10 years. Onwards!
Justin Jefferson  
bwitz : 1/15/2023 7:55 pm
47 yards.

Wink did his job.
Jones the best QB performance of the playoffs so far  
UConn4523 : 1/15/2023 7:55 pm
who would have thought
Beyond  
AcidTest : 1/15/2023 7:56 pm
their skill, the team played hard.

As great as Barkley and Jones were, Lawrence was otherworldly. He was like an alien from another planet.
Xavier "Sticky Fingahz" McKinney with the game-ending tackle!  
Optimus-NY : 1/15/2023 7:56 pm
!!!
Danny Dimes  
Les in TO : 1/15/2023 7:57 pm
BArkley Hodgins Lawrence Holmes were Incredible. Loved Daboll’s aggressiveness in the fourth.
Dexter Lawrence destroyed the pocket all day  
Giantimistic : 1/15/2023 7:57 pm
He allowed Wink to blitz less and play more cbs.
Boys it's January 15th and we have a football game to look forward to  
Stu11 : 1/15/2023 7:57 pm
Next week. !!!!!!!
I told the kid with 4 minutes left, it’s all coaching at this point  
mikeinbloomfield : 1/15/2023 7:58 pm
We are so lucky to have this staff. DABOLL FOR PRESIDENT.

Impressed with O’Connell too. Bright future there.
RE: Danny Dimes  
lucky : 1/15/2023 7:58 pm
In comment 15995017 Les in TO said:
Quote:
BArkley Hodgins Lawrence Holmes were Incredible. Loved Daboll’s aggressiveness in the fourth.


100% agreed
RE: Dexter Lawrence destroyed the pocket all day  
AcidTest : 1/15/2023 7:59 pm
In comment 15995020 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
He allowed Wink to blitz less and play more cbs.


He was completely blowing up their entire OL on nearly every play, including Bradberry. And Perrera admitted that his PF for roughing the QB was BS.
Bring On Them Eagles!  
George from PA : 1/15/2023 7:59 pm
How many times this season  
George : 1/15/2023 7:59 pm
Have we said “that’s Daniel Jones’s best game ever”?

A lot.

We’re watching the lights go on in a developing star in real time.
RE: Danny Dimes  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/15/2023 7:59 pm
In comment 15995017 Les in TO said:
Quote:
BArkley Hodgins Lawrence Holmes were Incredible. Loved Daboll’s aggressiveness in the fourth.


Kafka played all of the people that some fans were complaining about not seeing a TON today (Breida, Cager). Almost like he’s been holding back.
DJ will be getting  
kcgiants : 1/15/2023 7:59 pm
35MM AAV and well deserved
Daboll  
ThisIsMyBBIname : 1/15/2023 7:59 pm
Deserves a statue already.

What a contrast between him and McDaniels today.

And Staley yesterday.

We not only finally have an exciting young coach but we may also have the best of the recent bunch
Please no Slayton  
jeff57 : 1/15/2023 7:59 pm
With the game on the line again.
RE: Justin Jefferson  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/15/2023 8:00 pm
In comment 15995005 bwitz said:
Quote:
47 yards.

Wink did his job.


It was tough to watch at times, but it got the job done.

Give Adoree credit too. They didn’t ease him in at all. Right into the frying pan.
Fucking awesome  
jpkmets : 1/15/2023 8:01 pm
What a rollercoaster with Slayton and that HORRIBLE roughing call.

Let’s end the Eagles now!
RE: First post season victory  
Rory : 1/15/2023 8:01 pm
In comment 15994915 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
since Super Bowl XLVI.

Is Darius Slayton allowed on the plane home though?


Yes and you need to back off because we need him and he's a huge reason why we are where we are.
where is best feature?  
Rory : 1/15/2023 8:03 pm
seriously can we get him banned from game threads?

mouth breather needs to be muzzled
LOL  
JohnF : 1/15/2023 8:03 pm
On Twitter

Vikings (12/26): Start Spreading the News!

Giants (Just now): Sko "L"
Wow  
JOrthman : 1/15/2023 8:04 pm
I know I should have been relaxed watching, but this game aged me!
Enjoy the win  
BVP10 : 1/15/2023 8:04 pm
Mam so impressed with the coachimg staff, you can tell Daboll has been around with coaching , he came out and challenged the defense of the vikinga , winks controlled the vikings offense. Ball control offdemse drive to keep vikings offense off the fields and rhythm. As long as daboll and the GM are in place bright future for this organization.
RE: where is best feature?  
DefenseWins : 1/15/2023 8:05 pm
In comment 15995069 Rory said:
Quote:
seriously can we get him banned from game threads?

mouth breather needs to be muzzled


Amazingly there was a guy who was worse than him in there
Gents, I would back  
section125 : 1/15/2023 8:05 pm
off on Slayton abuse. Great receivers drop passes and Slayton is not a great WR. It happens. They will need him next week.

You could be angry at Bellinger for starting to early on what have been a DJ TD, too.

Enjoy the fact that the D sucked it up and stopped the Vikes in spite of a terrible roughing the passer call.
....  
broadbandz : 1/15/2023 8:06 pm
Wow Producer, Debaser, Goterps and gatarade dunk really nailed Jones didnt they? Cant believe we didnt draft Willis 5th overall.
I am speechless  
Ron from Ninerland : 1/15/2023 8:06 pm
The runs they made in 2008 and 2011 were the most improbable events I had seen in sports at the time. But those teams were expected to be competitive.

This team in terms of personnel isn't much better than the team that went 4-13. I am stunned that this team won a playoff game. And it wasn't a fluke. They didn't catch a good team napping, they didn't benefit from a choke, and they didn't get lucky with turnovers.

RE: Dexter Lawrence destroyed the pocket all day  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 1/15/2023 8:06 pm
In comment 15995020 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
He allowed Wink to blitz less and play more cbs.


He was a monster in the 2nd half. Just dominant. That BS penalty on him was a joke.
What a game!!!!  
90.Cal : 1/15/2023 8:06 pm
Such a fun game to watch! Good game, good food, good company and a great Giants win!!! Philly is next!!! We played them close with all 2nd stringers! We can beat them!!!
RE: Check out the Giants.com postgame show online now.  
Optimus-NY : 1/15/2023 8:06 pm
In comment 15994984 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Link below...


(Madelyn Burke lookin' good in that red dress...)
Giants Postgame Live: Highlights, interviews, and analysis - ( New Window )


Daboll coaching to WIN  
Dave in PA : 1/15/2023 8:07 pm
Is very refreshing and satisfying as a fan. It’s great when it works too, but even if it didn’t it still makes the outcome at least acceptable
Remember back in ‘07/‘08  
Joe Beckwith : 1/15/2023 8:08 pm
playoffs when we beat everyone we lost to in the regular season.
If Dallas wins tonight…
Just a reminder.
TIA.
Slayton & Hodgins  
Blue1956 : 1/15/2023 8:09 pm
Despite that critical drop Slayton gave the team a boost all season! Both Slayton & Hodgins have earned places on next years Wr corp!
RE: Gents, I would back  
FStubbs : 1/15/2023 8:10 pm
In comment 15995097 section125 said:
Quote:
off on Slayton abuse. Great receivers drop passes and Slayton is not a great WR. It happens. They will need him next week.

You could be angry at Bellinger for starting to early on what have been a DJ TD, too.

Enjoy the fact that the D sucked it up and stopped the Vikes in spite of a terrible roughing the passer call.


Slayton had a number of great catches today and I'm sure he'd love to have that one back, but the defense stepped up and stopped the Vikings. He'll sleep better tonight and be ready for Philly next weekend.
Best feeling since winning our 4th Superbowl  
TrueBlue'02 : 1/15/2023 8:10 pm
It's all house money. Let's beat the Eagles in their house.
RE: ....  
Carl in CT : 1/15/2023 8:11 pm
In comment 15995099 broadbandz said:
Quote:
Wow Producer, Debaser, Goterps and gatarade dunk really nailed Jones didnt they? Cant believe we didnt draft Willis 5th overall.


We all need to keep some positive Karma / mojo. I would expect some of them to man up say they were wrong and get behind this kid. The funny thing SB/DJ costs the Mara’s millions today. The suitors will be lining up.
Sustainable yet?  
Thegratefulhead : 1/15/2023 8:11 pm
Laughing
Leaves too much on the field?  
Thegratefulhead : 1/15/2023 8:12 pm
Not today, not today.
RE: Jones, Barkley  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 1/15/2023 8:13 pm
In comment 15994961 thefan said:
Quote:
and this rag tag group of WRs came to play today. Winks boys did just enough to force some punts and a turnover on downs at the end.

What a fucking feeling. Last time I felt this good about the team I had hair.


Not rag tag anymore. They’ve earned their stripes.

I’m so happy that I should change my handle. So happy for this team and for us, the fans. Too many years suffering.
Slayton  
SomeFan : 1/15/2023 8:13 pm
is a key player on this team. We WOULD NOT be in the division round of the playoffs without him.
Slayton looked miserable. Chin up and now take it out on the Eagles  
MeanBunny : 1/15/2023 8:13 pm
Slay needs some practice NOT looking away before he catches. Other than that, critical win component
Daboll  
AcidTest : 1/15/2023 8:14 pm
said that Pinnock is at the hospital. No other update. Hope he's OK. No information about Ojulari.
Daboll is some coach  
jmalls23 : 1/15/2023 8:15 pm
Im so impressed how he handled the end of that game. wow just wow
RE: Slayton looked miserable. Chin up and now take it out on the Eagles  
section125 : 1/15/2023 8:15 pm
In comment 15995164 MeanBunny said:
Quote:
Slay needs some practice NOT looking away before he catches. Other than that, critical win component


How many times did VC do that? He will look that ball in next time.
It's so nice...  
bestt : 1/15/2023 8:16 pm
to have a real NFL offense! Legit!
RE: Daboll  
section125 : 1/15/2023 8:16 pm
In comment 15995176 AcidTest said:
Quote:
said that Pinnock is at the hospital. No other update. Hope he's OK. No information about Ojulari.


He may have ruptured his spleen with that kick in the gut. I hope not. I saw it happen to one of our DBs when I was in college.
Three "attitude" plays stuck out more than the rest  
dpinzow : 1/15/2023 8:17 pm
1. Jones stiff-arming Patrick Peterson
2. Saquon carrying Dalvin Tomlinson into the end zone
3. McKinney tackling Hockenson on his own on 4th and the game to stop him short
RE: Slayton  
Optimus-NY : 1/15/2023 8:17 pm
In comment 15995161 SomeFan said:
Quote:
is a key player on this team. We WOULD NOT be in the division round of the playoffs without him.


+1 Indeed.

Slay needs a pat on the back now more than anything else. He's got heart and he can take the top off of a defense. He can make hey next week in Philly. Gotta bring him up, not put him down.
I'm proud of this team!  
Grey Pilgrim : 1/15/2023 8:18 pm
On to the Eagles!
Offense playcalling  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 1/15/2023 8:19 pm
There have been several games that Kafka has called that I have not liked. But Kafka was on another level at this one.
How'd the Giants do?  
Producer : 1/15/2023 8:19 pm
RE: Three  
Giantimistic : 1/15/2023 8:19 pm
In comment 15995203 dpinzow said:
Quote:
1. Jones stiff-arming Patrick Peterson
2. Saquon carrying Dalvin Tomlinson into the end zone
3. McKinney tackling Hockenson on his own on 4th and the game to stop him short


You forgot Briedas first down run.
RE: I'm proud of this team!  
NYPanos : 1/15/2023 8:20 pm
In comment 15995213 Grey Pilgrim said:
Quote:
On to the Eagles!


I am hoping we have a good game. They are tough.
RE: Offense playcalling  
Giantimistic : 1/15/2023 8:20 pm
In comment 15995217 DisgruntledNYGfan said:
Quote:
There have been several games that Kafka has called that I have not liked. But Kafka was on another level at this one.


He just upped his Head Coaching possibilities.
damn  
floridagiantsfan : 1/15/2023 8:20 pm
win today is killing our draft position, lol

Been a giants fan for over 60 years and can't recall a more enjoyable season other than super bowls
RE: RE: Slayton  
MeanBunny : 1/15/2023 8:20 pm
In comment 15995205 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15995161 SomeFan said:


Quote:

Slay is the only guy who can make contested jump plays. Maybe Golliday..speaking of which he made a truck stop block .


is a key player on this team. We WOULD NOT be in the division round of the playoffs without him.



+1 Indeed.

Slay needs a pat on the back now more than anything else. He's got heart and he can take the top off of a defense. He can make hey next week in Philly. Gotta bring him up, not put him down.
RE: How'd the Giants do?  
Giantimistic : 1/15/2023 8:21 pm
In comment 15995219 Producer said:
Quote:
?


OK, but you should have seen their amazing QB play.
Being selfish  
NYPanos : 1/15/2023 8:21 pm
I hope we beat the Eagles and we go to 49ers. I live 10 minutes from Levi’s. :)
RE: Remember back in ‘07/‘08  
kcgiants : 1/15/2023 8:21 pm
In comment 15995119 Joe Beckwith said:
Quote:
playoffs when we beat everyone we lost to in the regular season.
If Dallas wins tonight…
Just a reminder.
TIA.

Then Dallas will play the 49ers and the Giants will play Phi next.
RE: RE: Three  
dpinzow : 1/15/2023 8:22 pm
In comment 15995224 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
In comment 15995203 dpinzow said:


Quote:


1. Jones stiff-arming Patrick Peterson
2. Saquon carrying Dalvin Tomlinson into the end zone
3. McKinney tackling Hockenson on his own on 4th and the game to stop him short



You forgot Briedas first down run.


I did forget, props to Breida, he was stopped short for a 2 yard loss and made an incredible effort
Dammit  
DieHard : 1/15/2023 8:22 pm
I knew the Giants should have rested their starters. ;-)

Fantastic win!
Daniel fucking Jones!!!  
speedywheels : 1/15/2023 8:22 pm
Haters can suck a fucking dick.

And slayton can also suck the same dick. Asshole pulled his best engram - a catch would have salted the game away.

RE: Let me be the first to say  
Big Blue '56 : 1/15/2023 8:22 pm
In comment 15994920 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
I am shocked and ol' Daniel made himself some money today and deservedly so.


Thanks for your class, my friend
Everyone came to play  
OlyWABigBlue : 1/15/2023 8:22 pm
Great TEAM win. And fuck the stripes. Double and hard.
RE: Sustainable yet?  
Bill E : 1/15/2023 8:23 pm
In comment 15995144 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
Laughing


hahaha.....
RE: Please no Slayton  
Rjanyg : 1/15/2023 8:24 pm
In comment 15995044 jeff57 said:
Quote:
With the game on the line again.


Stop shitty on the guy. We wouldn’t be here without him.
Daniel Jones was the best player on the team today  
Heisenberg : 1/15/2023 8:24 pm
And it wasn’t particularly close
RE: RE: Sustainable yet?  
Big Blue '56
In comment 15995271 Bill E said:
Quote:
In comment 15995144 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


Laughing



hahaha.....


Always good to see you Bill, especially after a win like this..😎
It took so much to come back  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/15/2023 8:26 pm : link
from the Jerry Reese years and the great destruction of the franchise from 2013-17.

Well done young men and congrats to coaches and the players.

Dave deserves some crap but he left some damn good football players here. Enjoy the lobsters and thanks for that.

Really proud of the team and staff. They deserve today.

We are going to beat Philly imv and next week will be the answer to restoring toughness to this franchise. Been waiting for this matchup for a few weeks.

Keep the faith.

That last play was classic Wink Martindale.  
mittenedman : 1/15/2023 8:26 pm : link
Force the QB to throw somewhere he doesn't want to. This is a balls coaching staff.
RE: They were so  
Eman11 : 1/15/2023 8:26 pm : link
In comment 15994938 phil in arizona said:
Quote:
Organized


No doubt and anyone watching the earlier game can see the obvious difference in what good coaching and game management can do
RE: RE: Please no Slayton  
speedywheels : 1/15/2023 8:26 pm : link
In comment 15995289 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 15995044 jeff57 said:


Quote:


With the game on the line again.



Stop shitty on the guy. We wouldn’t be here without him.


Yes they probably would have. He hasn’t done anything of note this season.
OBviouslyJones playd great and i personally think this was the best  
Giantfan21 : 1/15/2023 8:26 pm : link
game of his career overall but huge shoutout to Isiah Hodgins . What a great pickup from the practice Squad to our number 1 WR in 2 months . Schoen deserves a lot of credit for that move
Can we play the Vikings every week?  
Producer : 1/15/2023 8:28 pm : link
RE: Daniel Jones was the best player on the field* today  
Giantology : 1/15/2023 8:28 pm : link
In comment 15995303 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
And it wasn’t particularly close


Fixed it for you
RE: RE: They were so  
section125 : 1/15/2023 8:28 pm : link
In comment 15995323 Eman11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15994938 phil in arizona said:


Quote:


Organized



No doubt and anyone watching the earlier game can see the obvious difference in what good coaching and game management can do


It was a well played game - both teams. Crisp, clean football.
RE: ....  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/15/2023 8:29 pm : link
In comment 15995099 broadbandz said:
[quote] Wow Producer, Debaser, Goterps and gatarade dunk really nailed Jones didnt they? Cant believe we didnt draft Willis 5th overall. [/quot

Some of the most idiotic posters. Gatorade is not only football inept he is a moron intellectually despite his great efforts to show how smart he is.....
RE: First post season victory  
Mark from Jersey : 1/15/2023 8:29 pm : link
In comment 15994915 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
since Super Bowl XLVI.
Still cant believe it. And yes Slayton can fly home with us. One bad play aint nothing. We need him vs. Philly.
RE: That last play was classic Wink Martindale.  
bluefin : 1/15/2023 8:29 pm : link
In comment 15995321 mittenedman said:
Quote:
Force the QB to throw somewhere he doesn't want to. This is a balls coaching staff.

And cover him with XMK
RE: damn  
Eman11 : 1/15/2023 8:29 pm : link
In comment 15995242 floridagiantsfan said:
Quote:
win today is killing our draft position, lol

Been a giants fan for over 60 years and can't recall a more enjoyable season other than super bowls


This one is right up there with 81 for me and even 84.

81 I was just happy to be back but 84 I knew we were really close, I think this team is closer to the 81 one but wouldn’t be a bit surprised if they end up being more like 84
Minnesota is a good team, and they played a good game  
PatersonPlank : 1/15/2023 8:30 pm : link
12-5 and playing at home, this was a massive win.

We are the only lower seed, and visiting team, to win so far
Slayton  
ThisIsMyBBIname : 1/15/2023 8:31 pm : link
made a mistake but his teammates picked him up.

That's how you win football games.

Lets just hope he doesn't let it linger on his mind and enjoy the win and perform the best he can vs the Eagles.
RE: RE: RE: Please no Slayton  
section125 : 1/15/2023 8:31 pm : link
In comment 15995327 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15995289 Rjanyg said:


Quote:


In comment 15995044 jeff57 said:


Quote:


With the game on the line again.



Stop shitty on the guy. We wouldn’t be here without him.



Yes they probably would have. He hasn’t done anything of note this season.


No they wouldn't. He has had big catches. Need to chill on the Slayton rhetoric. Even the best drop passes. Did you see Waddle drop three huge passes today.
That Breida effort was almost reminiscent of Ingram in XXV  
Leg of Theismann : 1/15/2023 8:31 pm : link
Hodgins was GREAT  
bluefin : 1/15/2023 8:32 pm : link
big, tough, great hands, unbelievable
I'm just so fucking happy right now nothing could put me  
Stu11 : 1/15/2023 8:32 pm : link
In a bad mood.
RE: damn  
Del Shofner : 1/15/2023 8:33 pm : link
In comment 15995242 floridagiantsfan said:
Quote:
win today is killing our draft position, lol

Been a giants fan for over 60 years and can't recall a more enjoyable season other than super bowls


+1
RE: How'd the Giants do?  
BigBlueShock : 1/15/2023 8:33 pm : link
In comment 15995219 Producer said:
Quote:
?

They won. Mostly because of the guy you hate. I’ve been a Jones critic as well but I should have know the second you decided he sucked and would always suck that he’s turn into a franchise QB. Hey, just like your last handle, FranchiseQB! How ironic. You think you’re a QB guru but your evaluation skills suck ass. It’s fine to criticize when appropriate, I certainly have. The difference is I’m willing to change my stance when evidence smacks me in the face. You’re too stupid to do that.

Have a great night!
Masterful game all around  
ajr2456 : 1/15/2023 8:35 pm : link
Jones. The creativity. The defense. Hodgins and James.
RE: OBviouslyJones playd great and i personally think this was the best  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 1/15/2023 8:35 pm : link
In comment 15995328 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
game of his career overall but huge shoutout to Isiah Hodgins . What a great pickup from the practice Squad to our number 1 WR in 2 months . Schoen deserves a lot of credit for that move


Yeah, Hodgins was studly today.

I also agree with the people above defending Slayton. He’s been a key piece. It was a killer drop but he made many other plays.
RE: RE: RE: Please no Slayton  
Rjanyg : 1/15/2023 8:36 pm : link
In comment 15995327 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15995289 Rjanyg said:


Quote:


In comment 15995044 jeff57 said:


Quote:


With the game on the line again.



Stop shitty on the guy. We wouldn’t be here without him.



Yes they probably would have. He hasn’t done anything of note this season.


FYI Golladay would have been starting. You have no idea what you are talking about.
I’m ecstatic!!!  
Giants86 : 1/15/2023 8:37 pm : link
It’s been awhile and I’m old!!!!
Let’s go!!!!!
Schoen and Brown  
Rjanyg : 1/15/2023 8:37 pm : link
Deserve a ton of credit with the job they did bringing in players mid season.
RE: RE: How'd the Giants do?  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/15/2023 8:37 pm : link
In comment 15995407 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15995219 Producer said:


Quote:


?


They won. Mostly because of the guy you hate. I’ve been a Jones critic as well but I should have know the second you decided he sucked and would always suck that he’s turn into a franchise QB. Hey, just like your last handle, FranchiseQB! How ironic. You think you’re a QB guru but your evaluation skills suck ass. It’s fine to criticize when appropriate, I certainly have. The difference is I’m willing to change my stance when evidence smacks me in the face. You’re too stupid to do that.

Have a great night!


Producer has 50 years of watching franchise QB's. What he has learned if lets just say perplexing. Appreciate his effort but perhaps he should stay to prop guns...which he failed at also......
RE: Slayton  
MeanBunny : 1/15/2023 8:37 pm : link
In comment 15995375 ThisIsMyBBIname said:
Quote:
made a mistake but his teammates picked him up.

That's how you win football games.

Lets just hope he doesn't let it linger on his mind and enjoy the win and perform the best he can vs the Eagles.


Slay just needs to move on, he made a lot of clutch plays and he probably got really nervous. Daboll was telling at everyone to settle down. Execute and stop spazzing. It's a playoff game for a bunch of kids who never played anything at that level.


Thibs chasing down the Hockenson screen  
bluefin : 1/15/2023 8:38 pm : link
was enormous, 5 has amazing range
I can’t believe people are still shitting on Slayton  
Leg of Theismann : 1/15/2023 8:39 pm : link
We won the damn game. It’s over, it’s in the past. Move on. Drops are going to happen here and there. Let’s just be grateful this one didn’t cost us the game and let’s embrace the guy and show support for him going into next week. He’s been great for us this year and I doubt he’s going to have another drop as big as that one for a long time. Shit happens.
Wow Wow Wow  
lono801 : 1/15/2023 8:39 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: They were so  
bluefin : 1/15/2023 8:40 pm : link
In comment 15995347 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15995323 Eman11 said:


Quote:


In comment 15994938 phil in arizona said:


Quote:


Organized



No doubt and anyone watching the earlier game can see the obvious difference in what good coaching and game management can do



It was a well played game - both teams. Crisp, clean football.

+1
Slayton  
stretch234 : 1/15/2023 8:40 pm : link
Yes the team wouldn’t be here without him but he drops a pass every single game, every game

He does however show you what speed does - it has to be respected
RE: RE: How'd the Giants do?  
mfjmfj : 1/15/2023 8:41 pm : link
In comment 15995246 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
In comment 15995219 Producer said:


Quote:


?



OK, but you should have seen their amazing QB play.


Drop the mic and win the thread!
RE: RE: RE: RE: Please no Slayton  
speedywheels : 1/15/2023 8:42 pm : link
In comment 15995439 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 15995327 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15995289 Rjanyg said:


Quote:


In comment 15995044 jeff57 said:


Quote:


With the game on the line again.



Stop shitty on the guy. We wouldn’t be here without him.



Yes they probably would have. He hasn’t done anything of note this season.



FYI Golladay would have been starting. You have no idea what you are talking about.


I’ve watched every game this season - i know exactly what I’m talking about.

Slayton is the very definition of a notch below a JAG. Easily replaceable
RE: Daniel Jones was the best player on the team today  
mfjmfj : 1/15/2023 8:43 pm : link
In comment 15995303 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
And it wasn’t particularly close


Which has been true for two years. On offense. Not counting AT.
RE: I can’t believe people are still shitting on Slayton  
speedywheels : 1/15/2023 8:43 pm : link
In comment 15995482 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
We won the damn game. It’s over, it’s in the past. Move on. Drops are going to happen here and there. Let’s just be grateful this one didn’t cost us the game and let’s embrace the guy and show support for him going into next week. He’s been great for us this year and I doubt he’s going to have another drop as big as that one for a long time. Shit happens.


He’s good for one drop a game. Fuck him. Easily replaceable
Gravy from here  
PepperJ52 : 1/15/2023 8:45 pm : link
I think many will agree this season is an unqualified success. Not that I don’t think the Giants can’t win next week, but if that doesn’t happen, I’m not going to fret. The future is bright.
Yeah Slayton has a big time game  
Stu11 : 1/15/2023 8:45 pm : link
And a nice season. The drop sucked but we picked him up. We need him to stretch the field vs the Eagles
Maria Taylor  
Wiggy : 1/15/2023 8:45 pm : link
Is so hot
LOL at Jason Garrett beaming about DJ  
Anakim : 1/15/2023 8:45 pm : link
I mean I'm sure they had a wonderful relationship and Garrett's a nice guy, but DJ sucked under you, Jason. Daboll and Kafka are unlocking his true potential. You didn't.
RE: Being selfish  
Mark from Jersey : 1/15/2023 8:45 pm : link
In comment 15995249 NYPanos said:
Quote:
I hope we beat the Eagles and we go to 49ers. I live 10 minutes from Levi’s. :)
Me too different reason though.
RE: Slayton  
Optimus-NY : 1/15/2023 8:47 pm : link
In comment 15995497 stretch234 said:
Quote:
Yes the team wouldn’t be here without him but he drops a pass every single game, every game

He does however show you what speed does - it has to be respected


That's his M.O. You are 100% correct. He's a good kid who gives 100%. We need him, warts and all.
Everyone  
dlauster : 1/15/2023 8:48 pm : link
Seemed to play their best today. Even Golladay planted someone on his ass on a screen block.
RE: Maria Taylor  
WillVAB : 1/15/2023 8:48 pm : link
In comment 15995543 Wiggy said:
Quote:
Is so hot


Her hands would make your dick look miniscule.
RE: RE: Slayton  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/15/2023 8:50 pm : link
In comment 15995558 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15995497 stretch234 said:


Quote:


Yes the team wouldn’t be here without him but he drops a pass every single game, every game

He does however show you what speed does - it has to be respected



That's his M.O. You are 100% correct. He's a good kid who gives 100%. We need him, warts and all.


Total professional teammate. Nobody wanted him and the Giants gave a another opportunity. Real proud of this young man and his perserverance.
Most amazing thing to me?  
BillKo : 1/15/2023 8:51 pm : link
Bud Grant is STILL alive!!!!!

Anyway, congrats to this regime and especially DJ - he's really coming into his own as an NFL QB.
On Vikings final play…  
Tyeson : 1/15/2023 8:51 pm : link
Possible that Cousins mis judged the LOS down marker as first down target ??? Just watched the replay. If yes then too f’kn bad !
Hats off to Hodgins  
Leg of Theismann : 1/15/2023 8:51 pm : link
He goes from practice squad on a different team to 100+ yard playoff game. That is awesome.
What about the final Minnesota 3rd down incompletion  
cosmicj : 1/15/2023 8:52 pm : link
At the end? Flott closed and broke it up. Big, big play. Thank you Cordale!
Flott  
dreamer3kx : 1/15/2023 8:52 pm : link
One of the biggest plays in game.
Kafka called a terrific offensive game  
Rick in Dallas : 1/15/2023 8:53 pm : link
For selfish reasons I hope he is the OC next year
I think Jones has matured so much under Daboll and Kafka .
His pocket awareness and accuracy have improved dramatically this year.
IMV Daniel Jones can even take a bigger step forward in his improvement next year under Kafka and Daboll
What a great year for Giants football
RE: On Vikings final play…  
Leg of Theismann : 1/15/2023 8:53 pm : link
In comment 15995595 Tyeson said:
Quote:
Possible that Cousins mis judged the LOS down marker as first down target ??? Just watched the replay. If yes then too f’kn bad !


No I doubt it. I think everyone else was covered so his thought was to get it to Hodgins on a safety and hope he could break a tackle and get the 1st. But was a little late and McKinney was there so quickly Hodgins didn’t have a chance to even make a move or turn and lower his shoulder to break the tackle.
What if  
Jim in NH : 1/15/2023 8:54 pm : link
We trade Jones, Barkley, and our #1 pick for 2023, 2024, and 2025 to Chicago so we can get the franchise QB you all have been fussing about not having all year?

Will you be happy then?
RE: LOL at Jason Garrett beaming about DJ  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/15/2023 8:55 pm : link
In comment 15995545 Anakim said:
Quote:
I mean I'm sure they had a wonderful relationship and Garrett's a nice guy, but DJ sucked under you, Jason. Daboll and Kafka are unlocking his true potential. You didn't.


Pat Shurmer = Daniel Jones top 5 all time TD passes by a rookie

Jason Garrett = Daniel Jones sucks

Daboll = Daniel Jones winning playoff games

(I will add that Dan Duggan said repeatedly that A LOT of the issue was Joe Judge being outrageously conservative.)
I think people are missing the big picture here imv  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/15/2023 8:55 pm : link
the team expected to win. That is on the players and coaches. Be happy. It has been a long time and to see drafted talent leading the way....
RE: Kafka called a terrific offensive game  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/15/2023 8:56 pm : link
In comment 15995610 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
For selfish reasons I hope he is the OC next year
I think Jones has matured so much under Daboll and Kafka .
His pocket awareness and accuracy have improved dramatically this year.
IMV Daniel Jones can even take a bigger step forward in his improvement next year under Kafka and Daboll
What a great year for Giants football


He deserves a lot of credit. He went from not using Breida for 2 months to making him a major part of the game plan, even just as a decoy.
Really glad the atrocious roughing the passer  
ajr2456 : 1/15/2023 8:57 pm : link
Didn’t matter.

Jones best throws were the throw on the sideline that Hodgins toe tapped and the ball to Slayton in the back corner of the end zone that got broken up. Big time throws
Garrett  
stretch234 : 1/15/2023 8:57 pm : link
All you need to see is what Jax does with Engram and his routes to realize Garrett, while a good guy, was not the guy to run a modern offense with a young QB
RE: Most amazing thing to me?  
Stu11 : 1/15/2023 9:01 pm : link
In comment 15995594 BillKo said:
Quote:
Bud Grant is STILL alive!!!!!

Anyway, congrats to this regime and especially DJ - he's really coming into his own as an NFL QB.

Lol I said that to muly kids when they showed him. He's still alive? Dude looked like he was 70 when I was a kid in the 70's.
Even Golloday contributed with his block of a DB  
yalebowl : 1/15/2023 9:03 pm : link
And then smothering him
RE: RE: Most amazing thing to me?  
Payasdaddy : 1/15/2023 9:05 pm : link
In comment 15995670 Stu11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15995594 BillKo said:


Quote:


Bud Grant is STILL alive!!!!!

Anyway, congrats to this regime and especially DJ - he's really coming into his own as an NFL QB.


Lol I said that to muly kids when they showed him. He's still alive? Dude looked like he was 70 when I was a kid in the 70's.

Was saying that to my wife. Been retired almost 40 yrs. I loved watch8ng his 70s Vikings teams at bloomington
For me the reason that Jones earned his multi-year contract today  
Leg of Theismann : 1/15/2023 9:06 pm : link
Is because he has now shown he plays his best football in the biggest games. Against the Colts in a win and in situation, and now on the road in his first playoff start… combined:

478 yards passing + 4 TDs,
169 yards rushing + 2 TDs,
QB rating of like 120.
73% completion %.
ZERO turnovers.

I’m not sure he’ll ever truly be recognized as a top 5 QB talent-wise, but if you play solid sound football consistently and then ELEVATE your game in big moments you can absolutely win a super bowl with that guy. It’s actually preferable to a guy who is ultra talented but doesn’t elevate his game in the playoffs.
I forgot what it felt  
sb2003 : 1/15/2023 9:07 pm : link
like to be excited and a bit stressed watching a Giants game. That was fucking awesome.
RE: RE: RE: Most amazing thing to me?  
Producer : 1/15/2023 9:09 pm : link
In comment 15995688 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
In comment 15995670 Stu11 said:


Quote:


In comment 15995594 BillKo said:


Quote:


Bud Grant is STILL alive!!!!!

Anyway, congrats to this regime and especially DJ - he's really coming into his own as an NFL QB.


Lol I said that to muly kids when they showed him. He's still alive? Dude looked like he was 70 when I was a kid in the 70's.


Was saying that to my wife. Been retired almost 40 yrs. I loved watch8ng his 70s Vikings teams at bloomington


Minny football outside was a great spectacle. The divisional loss to Dallas in 75 is one of the most memorable games I've seen.
RE: Even Golloday contributed with his block of a DB  
BillT : 1/15/2023 9:11 pm : link
In comment 15995677 yalebowl said:
Quote:
And then smothering him

Completely pancaked him. Good for him.
RE: I forgot what it felt  
family progtitioner : 1/15/2023 9:11 pm : link
In comment 15995704 sb2003 said:
Quote:
like to be excited and a bit stressed watching a Giants game. That was fucking awesome.


I hear you. Feels good to not have the absolute apathy of the last few years
To his credit  
Maijay : 1/15/2023 9:14 pm : link
Golladay delivered an awesome block which Daboll acknowledge in the post game conference .Everybody contributed to the win. So proud of this team. Go Giants!
RE: Most amazing thing to me?  
JohnF : 1/15/2023 9:14 pm : link
In comment 15995594 BillKo said:
Quote:
Bud Grant is STILL alive!!!!!

Interesting trivia about Bud Grant...he's the only person who coached in the Super Bowl AND has an NBA Championship ring (1950 Minneapolis Lakers).
Bud Grant won a NBA Championship! - ( New Window )
Wow  
JB_in_DC : 1/15/2023 9:14 pm : link
I apologize to my neighbors for all the yelling, it’s been a while and I’m out of playoff practice.

Luckily, I can’t say the same about the giants. Jones and the boys were ready for this game. always special to win playoff games on the road - giants fans are honestly a little spoiled in this regard!

We’ve got our Head Coach, we’ve got a Quarterback who can raise his game and win road playoff games.

Let’s enjoy this and keep it going!
Hodgins is the epitome of this team  
GiantBlue : 1/15/2023 9:18 pm : link
Fights for every first down! Catches everything.

I love watching him.

But Jones and Barkley are out of this world.

Nothing can get this grin off my face! Nothing!
Beautiful game today.  
St. Jimmy : 1/15/2023 9:19 pm : link
Amazing job by the coaches. They were playing NFL Playoff football out there. Exchanging TDs. Beautiful job. Loved seeing Jones out there. Guy looked great. Same with Saquon.
What a game  
NYG123 : 1/15/2023 9:23 pm : link
I was there, doesn’t mean much but I appreciate a team that puts it all on the line. Let’s go boys!!!
RE: First post season victory  
Brick72 : 1/15/2023 9:26 pm : link
In comment 15994915 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
since Super Bowl XLVI.

Is Darius Slayton allowed on the plane home though?

Yes. Because frankly we don't get the win without the positive plays he made. That drop was bad on his part, but we are not even in the game without the other plays he made.

Slayton is an all or nothing player. They'll figure out whether they want to keep him or let him go after the draft. Right now it seems his head is near what it needs to be for this run.
I agree the play calling was top notch  
Stu11 : 1/15/2023 9:29 pm : link
Loved going for it at midfield late. Great feel for the game. I get everyone wanted to run Saquon more, but the plays were there to be made vs their secondary and DJ made them.
RE: RE: RE: How'd the Giants do?  
BigBlueShock : 1/15/2023 9:30 pm : link
In comment 15995458 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 15995407 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15995219 Producer said:


Quote:


?


They won. Mostly because of the guy you hate. I’ve been a Jones critic as well but I should have know the second you decided he sucked and would always suck that he’s turn into a franchise QB. Hey, just like your last handle, FranchiseQB! How ironic. You think you’re a QB guru but your evaluation skills suck ass. It’s fine to criticize when appropriate, I certainly have. The difference is I’m willing to change my stance when evidence smacks me in the face. You’re too stupid to do that.

Have a great night!



Producer has 50 years of watching franchise QB's. What he has learned if lets just say perplexing. Appreciate his effort but perhaps he should stay to prop guns...which he failed at also......

Producer has 50 years of blowing smoke up peoples asses and not knowing what he’s talking about. Stupidity and stubbornness are an awful combination
2007 vibes  
bluefin : 1/15/2023 9:31 pm : link
permeating
At will get to write at least 2 playoff reviews  
Rudy5757 : 1/15/2023 9:33 pm : link
This season after never writing one for the Giants. I think he may need more than 3 studs in this writeup and leave off the duds. There were some guys that made mistakes but also came up big.

My Studs 6 studs would be

Jones
Lawrence
Hodgins
Breida
Jackson
Barkley
RE: Can we play the Vikings every week?  
BigBlueShock : 1/15/2023 9:34 pm : link
In comment 15995341 Producer said:
Quote:
?

And another one…
You are an epic piece of shit and I for one am excited as fuck that you’re pissed off the won and Jones was a major reason why. You’re a caricature of yourself at this point. Even your old handle FranchiseQB that was spewing the same shit during the Eli years. You’re a fucking amateur, lol
What else is left to say?  
nygiants16 : 1/15/2023 9:35 pm : link
that was awesome and so much fun..

Daniel Jones is the franchise, give him the keys, give him number 1 receiver..

I am so proud to be a Giants fan right now
RE: LOL at Jason Garrett beaming about DJ  
ColHowPepper : 1/15/2023 9:36 pm : link
In comment 15995545 Anakim said:
Quote:
I mean I'm sure they had a wonderful relationship and Garrett's a nice guy, but DJ sucked under you, Jason. Daboll and Kafka are unlocking his true potential. You didn't.

Yeah, that was so weird, beaming as he said it.
RE: RE: On Vikings final play…  
Simms11 : 1/15/2023 9:38 pm : link
In comment 15995611 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
In comment 15995595 Tyeson said:


Quote:


Possible that Cousins mis judged the LOS down marker as first down target ??? Just watched the replay. If yes then too f’kn bad !



No I doubt it. I think everyone else was covered so his thought was to get it to Hodgins on a safety and hope he could break a tackle and get the 1st. But was a little late and McKinney was there so quickly Hodgins didn’t have a chance to even make a move or turn and lower his shoulder to break the tackle.


You mean Hockenson?
The Vikes’ fans are accustomed  
bluefin : 1/15/2023 9:49 pm : link
to 11 of 11 victories in close games - the Slayton drop probably felt to them as if everything was going according to cosmic design. Possibly one of the most epic letdowns in Minny history.
RE: Can we play the Vikings every week?  
ColHowPepper : 1/15/2023 9:50 pm : link
In comment 15995848 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15995341 Producer said:
Quote: ?//////////
And another one…
You are an epic piece of shit and I for one am excited as fuck that you’re pissed off the won and Jones was a major reason why. You’re a caricature of yourself at this point. Even your old handle FranchiseQB that was spewing the same shit during the Eli years. You’re a fucking amateur, lol

Exactly what I called him earlier in the season. His first post on the game thread (or maybe pre-game) was pejorative (to Jones) by implicitly contrasting him with what 'good QBs do'. He mistakes his arrogance, condescension, and superiority for deft analysis.
A few thoughts  
Matt M. : 1/15/2023 9:54 pm : link
1) I hope all the morons declaring the game over, the team an embarrassment, etc. after the opening drive, all disappear forever from BBI

2) Huge play by Flott on 3rd down; great tackle by McKinney on 4th...but not a great decision. He had no chance of making the first.

3) All season, good things have happened most of the time when Barkley and Breida are on the field at the same time.

4) Jones just got paid tonight.
RE: What if  
ArcadeSlumlord : 1/15/2023 10:02 pm : link
In comment 15995621 Jim in NH said:
Quote:
We trade Jones, Barkley, and our #1 pick for 2023, 2024, and 2025 to Chicago so we can get the franchise QB you all have been fussing about not having all year?

Will you be happy then?


leave.
RE: RE: Can we play the Vikings every week?  
Producer : 1/15/2023 10:07 pm : link
In comment 15995930 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 15995848 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15995341 Producer said:
Quote: ?//////////
And another one…
You are an epic piece of shit and I for one am excited as fuck that you’re pissed off the won and Jones was a major reason why. You’re a caricature of yourself at this point. Even your old handle FranchiseQB that was spewing the same shit during the Eli years. You’re a fucking amateur, lol


Exactly what I called him earlier in the season. His first post on the game thread (or maybe pre-game) was pejorative (to Jones) by implicitly contrasting him with what 'good QBs do'. He mistakes his arrogance, condescension, and superiority for deft analysis.


you completely misread the "good QB's" comment. It had nothing whatsoever to do with Jones. I'm really holding back now as I don't prefer to insult people's intelligence on here. You are hypersensitive and reading anti-Jones content where there is none. The statement is exactly what I wrote. No hidden meaning. In fact, I had a post a few days ago where I praised Jones' numbers vs the blitz. So you are basically hauling off on me for no reason at all. A typical classless bully move.
RE: RE: RE: RE: How'd the Giants do?  
Producer : 1/15/2023 10:08 pm : link
In comment 15995827 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15995458 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


In comment 15995407 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15995219 Producer said:


Quote:


?


They won. Mostly because of the guy you hate. I’ve been a Jones critic as well but I should have know the second you decided he sucked and would always suck that he’s turn into a franchise QB. Hey, just like your last handle, FranchiseQB! How ironic. You think you’re a QB guru but your evaluation skills suck ass. It’s fine to criticize when appropriate, I certainly have. The difference is I’m willing to change my stance when evidence smacks me in the face. You’re too stupid to do that.

Have a great night!



Producer has 50 years of watching franchise QB's. What he has learned if lets just say perplexing. Appreciate his effort but perhaps he should stay to prop guns...which he failed at also......


Producer has 50 years of blowing smoke up peoples asses and not knowing what he’s talking about. Stupidity and stubbornness are an awful combination


Sure.. I'm a complete loser for having an opinion you don't like. Can you move on from harassing me now?
RE: The Vikes’ fans are accustomed  
section125 : 1/15/2023 10:09 pm : link
In comment 15995921 bluefin said:
Quote:
to 11 of 11 victories in close games - the Slayton drop probably felt to them as if everything was going according to cosmic design. Possibly one of the most epic letdowns in Minny history.


The Giants won a bunch of one score games too...law of averages.

And I think the Giants were the better team, too.
RE: I forgot what it felt  
D HOS : 1/15/2023 10:10 pm : link
In comment 15995704 sb2003 said:
Quote:
like to be excited and a bit stressed watching a Giants game. That was fucking awesome.


Me too! Games that matter! I love it...
I’m just so happy and proud and content with where this team is  
djm : 1/15/2023 10:12 pm : link
That it all.
Man, I’m still beaming a little  
jpkmets : 1/15/2023 10:26 pm : link
Tough week, lost-my brother-in-law really unexpectedly Tuesday night. Been with my sister and mom just helping sis through the shock. Finally have things ok enough to watch the game and had two close pals over. Just great to escape into a GIANTS PLAYOFF GAME was so helpful.

I loved the offensive game calling tonight. More downfield passing than at any point in the season. More Saquon as receiver and more designed runs.

Great pickup of Hodgins by Schoen in-season. Just everything coming together at the best possible time. Would love to end the Birds in that shithole on Saturday.
Wow, amazing game! Been drining for a few hours...  
sb from NYT Forum : 1/15/2023 10:35 pm : link
...and I just want to post this for the record, but DJ played a FLAWLESS game, probably the best game by a QB this weekend!

And as far as I can recall, probably a Top-3 playoff game by a Giants QB since the merger... I'd put this right behind Simms in XXI and Eli against SF in 2011(12).

Barley also was a badass.
RE: Wow, amazing game! Been drining for a few hours...  
ajr2456 : 1/15/2023 10:38 pm : link
In comment 15996150 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...and I just want to post this for the record, but DJ played a FLAWLESS game, probably the best game by a QB this weekend!

And as far as I can recall, probably a Top-3 playoff game by a Giants QB since the merger... I'd put this right behind Simms in XXI and Eli against SF in 2011(12).

Barley also was a badass.


Eli in Green Bay in 2007 is probably #2 behind Eli in San Fran
RE: Man, I’m still beaming a little  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/15/2023 10:51 pm : link
In comment 15996121 jpkmets said:
Quote:
Tough week, lost-my brother-in-law really unexpectedly Tuesday night. Been with my sister and mom just helping sis through the shock. Finally have things ok enough to watch the game and had two close pals over. Just great to escape into a GIANTS PLAYOFF GAME was so helpful.

I loved the offensive game calling tonight. More downfield passing than at any point in the season. More Saquon as receiver and more designed runs.

Great pickup of Hodgins by Schoen in-season. Just everything coming together at the best possible time. Would love to end the Birds in that shithole on Saturday.


Sorry to hear about your brother-in-law.
….  
ryanmkeane : 1/15/2023 11:00 pm : link
All I will say was that it was incredibly loud in that stadium today. The fact that we had a near flawless performance on offense is nothing short of incredible. I’m still buzzing from the game. Unbelievable!
RE: A few thoughts  
BillKo : 1/15/2023 11:02 pm : link
In comment 15995954 Matt M. said:
Quote:
1) I hope all the morons declaring the game over, the team an embarrassment, etc. after the opening drive, all disappear forever from BBI


Those posts were just incredulous.

Does those BBI'ers just show up on game day?
….  
ryanmkeane : 1/15/2023 11:03 pm : link
From my view of the game, nothing appeared to rattle any of the Giants players, especially Jones. Surgical all game.
RE: RE: Man, I’m still beaming a little  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/15/2023 11:05 pm : link
In comment 15996214 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15996121 jpkmets said:


Quote:


Tough week, lost-my brother-in-law really unexpectedly Tuesday night. Been with my sister and mom just helping sis through the shock. Finally have things ok enough to watch the game and had two close pals over. Just great to escape into a GIANTS PLAYOFF GAME was so helpful.

I loved the offensive game calling tonight. More downfield passing than at any point in the season. More Saquon as receiver and more designed runs.

Great pickup of Hodgins by Schoen in-season. Just everything coming together at the best possible time. Would love to end the Birds in that shithole on Saturday.



Sorry to hear about your brother-in-law.


jpk.
Never easy losing family. My best to you and the family. Reach out to site if need to vent or need some support. Glad you saw win to help.
RE: RE: Man, I’m still beaming a little  
xtian : 1/15/2023 11:13 pm : link
In comment 15996214 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15996121 jpkmets said:

Quote:
Tough week, lost-my brother-in-law really unexpectedly Tuesday night. Been with my sister and mom just helping sis through the shock. Finally have things ok enough to watch the game and had two close pals over. Just great to escape into a GIANTS PLAYOFF GAME was so helpful.

I loved the offensive game calling tonight. More downfield passing than at any point in the season. More Saquon as receiver and more designed runs.

Great pickup of Hodgins by Schoen in-season. Just everything coming together at the best possible time. Would love to end the Birds in that shithole on Saturday.

Sorry to hear about your brother-in-law.

ditto. sorry to about your brother-in-law. my condolences.
So many great moments in the game-  
Modzelewski : 1/15/2023 11:14 pm : link
Ones that stand out to me right now.
1) Daboll going right over to Slayton and not losing his cool on him
. You could see him say “we need you, shake it off.”
2) Julian Love’s hit to knock Hockensen out of bounds in the 4th qtr.
3) Most Barkley’s runs today. He played with such angst today.
4) Jones 4th down runs. Tough as nails!
5) Many of the Hodgin’s catches, but especially tgat grab early in the game. That was a tough catch—He’s a big time gamer!
6) Golladay’s blocking (!)
7) Dexter Freaking Lawrence!
Gonna need  
bceagle05 : 1/15/2023 11:17 pm : link
that Sights & Sounds video STAT!
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: How'd the Giants do?  
McNally's_Nuts : 1/15/2023 11:21 pm : link
In comment 15996029 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15995827 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15995458 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


In comment 15995407 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15995219 Producer said:


Quote:


?


They won. Mostly because of the guy you hate. I’ve been a Jones critic as well but I should have know the second you decided he sucked and would always suck that he’s turn into a franchise QB. Hey, just like your last handle, FranchiseQB! How ironic. You think you’re a QB guru but your evaluation skills suck ass. It’s fine to criticize when appropriate, I certainly have. The difference is I’m willing to change my stance when evidence smacks me in the face. You’re too stupid to do that.

Have a great night!



Producer has 50 years of watching franchise QB's. What he has learned if lets just say perplexing. Appreciate his effort but perhaps he should stay to prop guns...which he failed at also......


Producer has 50 years of blowing smoke up peoples asses and not knowing what he’s talking about. Stupidity and stubbornness are an awful combination



Sure.. I'm a complete loser for having an opinion you don't like. Can you move on from harassing me now?


What a loser
Jones was terrific and Barkley showed what he can do when he's  
GeofromNJ : 1/15/2023 11:30 pm : link
given the open field to work, but surprisingly I was impressed with the defensive game plan despite Minny's offensive showing. Martindale's objective was to stop Dalvin Cook and stop Justin Jefferson and the defense effectively did just that. Cook gained 60 yards on 15 carries and no TDs and Jefferson caught 7 passes for 47 yards and no TDs. Well done, Wink!
RE: That last play was classic Wink Martindale.  
bcinsd : 1/15/2023 11:41 pm : link
In comment 15995321 mittenedman said:
Quote:
Force the QB to throw somewhere he doesn't want to. This is a balls coaching staff.


As I remember it, Dexter collapsed the pocket and Cousins had to get rid of it. Great tackle by XM.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: How'd the Giants do?  
speedywheels : 12:06 am : link
In comment 15996029 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15995827 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15995458 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


In comment 15995407 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15995219 Producer said:


Quote:


?


They won. Mostly because of the guy you hate. I’ve been a Jones critic as well but I should have know the second you decided he sucked and would always suck that he’s turn into a franchise QB. Hey, just like your last handle, FranchiseQB! How ironic. You think you’re a QB guru but your evaluation skills suck ass. It’s fine to criticize when appropriate, I certainly have. The difference is I’m willing to change my stance when evidence smacks me in the face. You’re too stupid to do that.

Have a great night!



Producer has 50 years of watching franchise QB's. What he has learned if lets just say perplexing. Appreciate his effort but perhaps he should stay to prop guns...which he failed at also......


Producer has 50 years of blowing smoke up peoples asses and not knowing what he’s talking about. Stupidity and stubbornness are an awful combination



Sure.. I'm a complete loser for having an opinion you don't like. Can you move on from harassing me now?


It’s not having an opinion that no one likes: it’s one that has been prove completely wrong. And yet you’re still enough of an asshole you can’t admit it.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: How'd the Giants do?  
eli4life : 12:59 am : link
In comment 15996355 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15996029 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15995827 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15995458 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


In comment 15995407 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15995219 Producer said:


Quote:


?


They won. Mostly because of the guy you hate. I’ve been a Jones critic as well but I should have know the second you decided he sucked and would always suck that he’s turn into a franchise QB. Hey, just like your last handle, FranchiseQB! How ironic. You think you’re a QB guru but your evaluation skills suck ass. It’s fine to criticize when appropriate, I certainly have. The difference is I’m willing to change my stance when evidence smacks me in the face. You’re too stupid to do that.

Have a great night!



Producer has 50 years of watching franchise QB's. What he has learned if lets just say perplexing. Appreciate his effort but perhaps he should stay to prop guns...which he failed at also......


Producer has 50 years of blowing smoke up peoples asses and not knowing what he’s talking about. Stupidity and stubbornness are an awful combination



Sure.. I'm a complete loser for having an opinion you don't like. Can you move on from harassing me now?



It’s not having an opinion that no one likes: it’s one that has been prove completely wrong. And yet you’re still enough of an asshole you can’t admit it.


👏👏 spot on
RE: Man, I’m still beaming a little  
SirLoinOfBeef : 1:05 am : link
In comment 15996121 jpkmets said:
Quote:
Tough week, lost-my brother-in-law really unexpectedly Tuesday night. Been with my sister and mom just helping sis through the shock. Finally have things ok enough to watch the game and had two close pals over. Just great to escape into a GIANTS PLAYOFF GAME was so helpful.

I loved the offensive game calling tonight. More downfield passing than at any point in the season. More Saquon as receiver and more designed runs.

Great pickup of Hodgins by Schoen in-season. Just everything coming together at the best possible time. Would love to end the Birds in that shithole on Saturday.


My condolences to you and your family. Find solace where you can.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: How'd the Giants do?  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1:12 am : link
In comment 15996355 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15996029 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15995827 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15995458 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


In comment 15995407 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15995219 Producer said:


Quote:


?


They won. Mostly because of the guy you hate. I’ve been a Jones critic as well but I should have know the second you decided he sucked and would always suck that he’s turn into a franchise QB. Hey, just like your last handle, FranchiseQB! How ironic. You think you’re a QB guru but your evaluation skills suck ass. It’s fine to criticize when appropriate, I certainly have. The difference is I’m willing to change my stance when evidence smacks me in the face. You’re too stupid to do that.

Have a great night!



Producer has 50 years of watching franchise QB's. What he has learned if lets just say perplexing. Appreciate his effort but perhaps he should stay to prop guns...which he failed at also......


Producer has 50 years of blowing smoke up peoples asses and not knowing what he’s talking about. Stupidity and stubbornness are an awful combination



Sure.. I'm a complete loser for having an opinion you don't like. Can you move on from harassing me now?



It’s not having an opinion that no one likes: it’s one that has been prove completely wrong. And yet you’re still enough of an asshole you can’t admit it.


Enough, leave him alone, the fact that he can’t enjoy this victory is punishment enough. Dude just shits on his own team, let him.
RE: Daboll  
santacruzom : 1:47 am : link
In comment 15995043 ThisIsMyBBIname said:
Quote:
Deserves a statue already.

What a contrast between him and McDaniels today.

And Staley yesterday.

We not only finally have an exciting young coach but we may also have the best of the recent bunch


I don't think I'd take any coach over Daboll right now and what a great place that is to be in, but why shit on McDaniel? He got the Dolphins to within 3 points of the Bills, on the road, with a third string QB!
Love it  
BleedBlue : 2:44 am : link
I’ve had a rough couple years as many here know and I am emotional after this one!

Feels so good to have a competitive team back. So happy for Dabes and jones especially. All he has faced and he showed up in a big game. Proud of the boys! Keep it rolling and if not? We have a tremendous amount to build off of and a very exciting future.

Go Blue!
RE: Wow  
Leg of Theismann : 3:45 am : link
In comment 15995747 JB_in_DC said:
Quote:
I apologize to my neighbors for all the yelling, it’s been a while and I’m out of playoff practice.

Luckily, I can’t say the same about the giants. Jones and the boys were ready for this game. always special to win playoff games on the road - giants fans are honestly a little spoiled in this regard!

We’ve got our Head Coach, we’ve got a Quarterback who can raise his game and win road playoff games.

Let’s enjoy this and keep it going!


LOL. I have to apologize to my neighbors as well. Every Giants touchdown I screamed a different order of the words: “fucking,” “giants,” and “touchdown.”

“Fucking TOUCHDOWN Giants!”
“Touchdown fucking GIANTS!”
“Giants FUCKING TOUCHDOWN.”
“Fucking TOUCHDOWN fucking GIANTS.”

I think that was all 4 of them lmao.
Oh one of them may have been  
Leg of Theismann : 3:47 am : link
“FUCKING GIANTS TOUCHDOWN!!” I think lol
big congrats :-)  
federer70 : 4:30 am : link
go big blue! Definitely Jones is getting paid now - "show me the money" :-). probably the best game i ever missed :-) (was busy with family all afternoon, but trying to keep tabs a little via the smartphone). all house money now, but obviously good to be greedy especially with our recent track record of sb or bust in the first round :-). I think if we can force a turnover or two, play a bit better d, and sustain drives on third down, we got a sold shot.
