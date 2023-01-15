New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings Post-Game Discussion

Mam so impressed with the coachimg staff, you can tell Daboll has been around with coaching , he came out and challenged the defense of the vikinga , winks controlled the vikings offense. Ball control offdemse drive to keep vikings offense off the fields and rhythm. As long as daboll and the GM are in place bright future for this organization.
The runs they made in 2008 and 2011 were the most improbable events I had seen in sports at the time. But those teams were expected to be competitive.
This team in terms of personnel isn't much better than the team that went 4-13. I am stunned that this team won a playoff game. And it wasn't a fluke. They didn't catch a good team napping, they didn't benefit from a choke, and they didn't get lucky with turnovers.
off on Slayton abuse. Great receivers drop passes and Slayton is not a great WR. It happens. They will need him next week.
You could be angry at Bellinger for starting to early on what have been a DJ TD, too.
Enjoy the fact that the D sucked it up and stopped the Vikes in spite of a terrible roughing the passer call.
Slayton had a number of great catches today and I'm sure he'd love to have that one back, but the defense stepped up and stopped the Vikings. He'll sleep better tonight and be ready for Philly next weekend.
Wow Producer, Debaser, Goterps and gatarade dunk really nailed Jones didnt they? Cant believe we didnt draft Willis 5th overall.
We all need to keep some positive Karma / mojo. I would expect some of them to man up say they were wrong and get behind this kid. The funny thing SB/DJ costs the Mara’s millions today. The suitors will be lining up.
They won. Mostly because of the guy you hate. I’ve been a Jones critic as well but I should have know the second you decided he sucked and would always suck that he’s turn into a franchise QB. Hey, just like your last handle, FranchiseQB! How ironic. You think you’re a QB guru but your evaluation skills suck ass. It’s fine to criticize when appropriate, I certainly have. The difference is I’m willing to change my stance when evidence smacks me in the face. You’re too stupid to do that.
Have a great night!
Producer has 50 years of watching franchise QB's. What he has learned if lets just say perplexing. Appreciate his effort but perhaps he should stay to prop guns...which he failed at also......
Lets just hope he doesn't let it linger on his mind and enjoy the win and perform the best he can vs the Eagles.
Slay just needs to move on, he made a lot of clutch plays and he probably got really nervous. Daboll was telling at everyone to settle down. Execute and stop spazzing. It's a playoff game for a bunch of kids who never played anything at that level.
We won the damn game. It’s over, it’s in the past. Move on. Drops are going to happen here and there. Let’s just be grateful this one didn’t cost us the game and let’s embrace the guy and show support for him going into next week. He’s been great for us this year and I doubt he’s going to have another drop as big as that one for a long time. Shit happens.
He’s good for one drop a game. Fuck him. Easily replaceable
For selfish reasons I hope he is the OC next year
I think Jones has matured so much under Daboll and Kafka .
His pocket awareness and accuracy have improved dramatically this year.
IMV Daniel Jones can even take a bigger step forward in his improvement next year under Kafka and Daboll
What a great year for Giants football
Possible that Cousins mis judged the LOS down marker as first down target ??? Just watched the replay. If yes then too f’kn bad !
No I doubt it. I think everyone else was covered so his thought was to get it to Hodgins on a safety and hope he could break a tackle and get the 1st. But was a little late and McKinney was there so quickly Hodgins didn’t have a chance to even make a move or turn and lower his shoulder to break the tackle.
He deserves a lot of credit. He went from not using Breida for 2 months to making him a major part of the game plan, even just as a decoy.
Is because he has now shown he plays his best football in the biggest games. Against the Colts in a win and in situation, and now on the road in his first playoff start… combined:
478 yards passing + 4 TDs,
169 yards rushing + 2 TDs,
QB rating of like 120.
73% completion %.
ZERO turnovers.
I’m not sure he’ll ever truly be recognized as a top 5 QB talent-wise, but if you play solid sound football consistently and then ELEVATE your game in big moments you can absolutely win a super bowl with that guy. It’s actually preferable to a guy who is ultra talented but doesn’t elevate his game in the playoffs.
Producer has 50 years of blowing smoke up peoples asses and not knowing what he’s talking about. Stupidity and stubbornness are an awful combination
And another one…
You are an epic piece of shit and I for one am excited as fuck that you’re pissed off the won and Jones was a major reason why. You’re a caricature of yourself at this point. Even your old handle FranchiseQB that was spewing the same shit during the Eli years. You’re a fucking amateur, lol
In comment 15995341 Producer said:
Quote: ?//////////
And another one…
You are an epic piece of shit and I for one am excited as fuck that you’re pissed off the won and Jones was a major reason why. You’re a caricature of yourself at this point. Even your old handle FranchiseQB that was spewing the same shit during the Eli years. You’re a fucking amateur, lol
Exactly what I called him earlier in the season. His first post on the game thread (or maybe pre-game) was pejorative (to Jones) by implicitly contrasting him with what 'good QBs do'. He mistakes his arrogance, condescension, and superiority for deft analysis.
you completely misread the "good QB's" comment. It had nothing whatsoever to do with Jones. I'm really holding back now as I don't prefer to insult people's intelligence on here. You are hypersensitive and reading anti-Jones content where there is none. The statement is exactly what I wrote. No hidden meaning. In fact, I had a post a few days ago where I praised Jones' numbers vs the blitz. So you are basically hauling off on me for no reason at all. A typical classless bully move.
Sure.. I'm a complete loser for having an opinion you don't like. Can you move on from harassing me now?
Tough week, lost-my brother-in-law really unexpectedly Tuesday night. Been with my sister and mom just helping sis through the shock. Finally have things ok enough to watch the game and had two close pals over. Just great to escape into a GIANTS PLAYOFF GAME was so helpful.
I loved the offensive game calling tonight. More downfield passing than at any point in the season. More Saquon as receiver and more designed runs.
Great pickup of Hodgins by Schoen in-season. Just everything coming together at the best possible time. Would love to end the Birds in that shithole on Saturday.
Wow, amazing game! Been drining for a few hours...
All I will say was that it was incredibly loud in that stadium today. The fact that we had a near flawless performance on offense is nothing short of incredible. I’m still buzzing from the game. Unbelievable!
Sorry to hear about your brother-in-law.
jpk.
Never easy losing family. My best to you and the family. Reach out to site if need to vent or need some support. Glad you saw win to help.
Quote:
Sorry to hear about your brother-in-law.
ditto. sorry to about your brother-in-law. my condolences.
Ones that stand out to me right now.
1) Daboll going right over to Slayton and not losing his cool on him
. You could see him say “we need you, shake it off.”
2) Julian Love’s hit to knock Hockensen out of bounds in the 4th qtr.
3) Most Barkley’s runs today. He played with such angst today.
4) Jones 4th down runs. Tough as nails!
5) Many of the Hodgin’s catches, but especially tgat grab early in the game. That was a tough catch—He’s a big time gamer!
6) Golladay’s blocking (!)
7) Dexter Freaking Lawrence!
What a loser
Jones was terrific and Barkley showed what he can do when he's
given the open field to work, but surprisingly I was impressed with the defensive game plan despite Minny's offensive showing. Martindale's objective was to stop Dalvin Cook and stop Justin Jefferson and the defense effectively did just that. Cook gained 60 yards on 15 carries and no TDs and Jefferson caught 7 passes for 47 yards and no TDs. Well done, Wink!
It’s not having an opinion that no one likes: it’s one that has been prove completely wrong. And yet you’re still enough of an asshole you can’t admit it.
Tough week, lost-my brother-in-law really unexpectedly Tuesday night. Been with my sister and mom just helping sis through the shock. Finally have things ok enough to watch the game and had two close pals over. Just great to escape into a GIANTS PLAYOFF GAME was so helpful.
I loved the offensive game calling tonight. More downfield passing than at any point in the season. More Saquon as receiver and more designed runs.
Great pickup of Hodgins by Schoen in-season. Just everything coming together at the best possible time. Would love to end the Birds in that shithole on Saturday.
My condolences to you and your family. Find solace where you can.
We not only finally have an exciting young coach but we may also have the best of the recent bunch
I don't think I'd take any coach over Daboll right now and what a great place that is to be in, but why shit on McDaniel? He got the Dolphins to within 3 points of the Bills, on the road, with a third string QB!
I’ve had a rough couple years as many here know and I am emotional after this one!
Feels so good to have a competitive team back. So happy for Dabes and jones especially. All he has faced and he showed up in a big game. Proud of the boys! Keep it rolling and if not? We have a tremendous amount to build off of and a very exciting future.
go big blue! Definitely Jones is getting paid now - "show me the money" :-). probably the best game i ever missed :-) (was busy with family all afternoon, but trying to keep tabs a little via the smartphone). all house money now, but obviously good to be greedy especially with our recent track record of sb or bust in the first round :-). I think if we can force a turnover or two, play a bit better d, and sustain drives on third down, we got a sold shot.
Hope we have Ojulari back and hope Pinnock is okay.
What a win; unbelievable offensive performance.
They can beat the Eagles.
Great team win, now to beat Philly.
Is Darius Slayton allowed on the plane home though?
Holy shit this is beyond house money at this point...
What a GREAT FUCKING coach.
We’re blessed Giants fans.
What a season what a fantastic coaching job.
That's my team
What a win; unbelievable offensive performance.
They can beat the Eagles.
Giants end streaks. And you know this.
Feels great!
So damn proud of them!!!
Ummm, you're pretty much the last person to say.
Troll.
What a fucking feeling. Last time I felt this good about the team I had hair.
This might be the craziest Giants season I’ve ever witnessed.
I thought that it was possible.
I wondered if Brian Daboll might just be that good? He is. He’s got Danny winning playoff games.
GOD is good.
What a GREAT FUCKING coach.
We’re blessed Giants fans.
I was thinking the same thing
That's my team
That’s my coach!
What a season.
(Madelyn Burke lookin' good in that red dress...)
Giants Postgame Live: Highlights, interviews, and analysis - ( New Window )
Now I have something to live for...
Wink did his job.
As great as Barkley and Jones were, Lawrence was otherworldly. He was like an alien from another planet.
Impressed with O’Connell too. Bright future there.
100% agreed
He was completely blowing up their entire OL on nearly every play, including Bradberry. And Perrera admitted that his PF for roughing the QB was BS.
A lot.
We’re watching the lights go on in a developing star in real time.
Kafka played all of the people that some fans were complaining about not seeing a TON today (Breida, Cager). Almost like he’s been holding back.
What a contrast between him and McDaniels today.
And Staley yesterday.
We not only finally have an exciting young coach but we may also have the best of the recent bunch
Wink did his job.
It was tough to watch at times, but it got the job done.
Give Adoree credit too. They didn’t ease him in at all. Right into the frying pan.
Let’s end the Eagles now!
Is Darius Slayton allowed on the plane home though?
Yes and you need to back off because we need him and he's a huge reason why we are where we are.
mouth breather needs to be muzzled
Vikings (12/26): Start Spreading the News!
Giants (Just now): Sko "L"
mouth breather needs to be muzzled
Amazingly there was a guy who was worse than him in there
You could be angry at Bellinger for starting to early on what have been a DJ TD, too.
Enjoy the fact that the D sucked it up and stopped the Vikes in spite of a terrible roughing the passer call.
This team in terms of personnel isn't much better than the team that went 4-13. I am stunned that this team won a playoff game. And it wasn't a fluke. They didn't catch a good team napping, they didn't benefit from a choke, and they didn't get lucky with turnovers.
He was a monster in the 2nd half. Just dominant. That BS penalty on him was a joke.
(Madelyn Burke lookin' good in that red dress...)
Giants Postgame Live: Highlights, interviews, and analysis - ( New Window )
If Dallas wins tonight…
Just a reminder.
TIA.
You could be angry at Bellinger for starting to early on what have been a DJ TD, too.
Enjoy the fact that the D sucked it up and stopped the Vikes in spite of a terrible roughing the passer call.
Slayton had a number of great catches today and I'm sure he'd love to have that one back, but the defense stepped up and stopped the Vikings. He'll sleep better tonight and be ready for Philly next weekend.
We all need to keep some positive Karma / mojo. I would expect some of them to man up say they were wrong and get behind this kid. The funny thing SB/DJ costs the Mara’s millions today. The suitors will be lining up.
What a fucking feeling. Last time I felt this good about the team I had hair.
Not rag tag anymore. They’ve earned their stripes.
I’m so happy that I should change my handle. So happy for this team and for us, the fans. Too many years suffering.
How many times did VC do that? He will look that ball in next time.
He may have ruptured his spleen with that kick in the gut. I hope not. I saw it happen to one of our DBs when I was in college.
2. Saquon carrying Dalvin Tomlinson into the end zone
3. McKinney tackling Hockenson on his own on 4th and the game to stop him short
+1 Indeed.
Slay needs a pat on the back now more than anything else. He's got heart and he can take the top off of a defense. He can make hey next week in Philly. Gotta bring him up, not put him down.
2. Saquon carrying Dalvin Tomlinson into the end zone
3. McKinney tackling Hockenson on his own on 4th and the game to stop him short
You forgot Briedas first down run.
I am hoping we have a good game. They are tough.
He just upped his Head Coaching possibilities.
Been a giants fan for over 60 years and can't recall a more enjoyable season other than super bowls
Quote:
Slay is the only guy who can make contested jump plays. Maybe Golliday..speaking of which he made a truck stop block .
is a key player on this team. We WOULD NOT be in the division round of the playoffs without him.
+1 Indeed.
Slay needs a pat on the back now more than anything else. He's got heart and he can take the top off of a defense. He can make hey next week in Philly. Gotta bring him up, not put him down.
OK, but you should have seen their amazing QB play.
If Dallas wins tonight…
Just a reminder.
TIA.
Then Dallas will play the 49ers and the Giants will play Phi next.
Quote:
1. Jones stiff-arming Patrick Peterson
2. Saquon carrying Dalvin Tomlinson into the end zone
3. McKinney tackling Hockenson on his own on 4th and the game to stop him short
You forgot Briedas first down run.
I did forget, props to Breida, he was stopped short for a 2 yard loss and made an incredible effort
Fantastic win!
And slayton can also suck the same dick. Asshole pulled his best engram - a catch would have salted the game away.
Thanks for your class, my friend
hahaha.....
Stop shitty on the guy. We wouldn’t be here without him.
Quote:
Laughing
hahaha.....
Always good to see you Bill, especially after a win like this..😎
Well done young men and congrats to coaches and the players.
Dave deserves some crap but he left some damn good football players here. Enjoy the lobsters and thanks for that.
Really proud of the team and staff. They deserve today.
We are going to beat Philly imv and next week will be the answer to restoring toughness to this franchise. Been waiting for this matchup for a few weeks.
Keep the faith.
No doubt and anyone watching the earlier game can see the obvious difference in what good coaching and game management can do
Quote:
With the game on the line again.
Stop shitty on the guy. We wouldn’t be here without him.
Yes they probably would have. He hasn’t done anything of note this season.
Fixed it for you
Quote:
Organized
No doubt and anyone watching the earlier game can see the obvious difference in what good coaching and game management can do
It was a well played game - both teams. Crisp, clean football.
[quote] Wow Producer, Debaser, Goterps and gatarade dunk really nailed Jones didnt they? Cant believe we didnt draft Willis 5th overall. [/quot
Some of the most idiotic posters. Gatorade is not only football inept he is a moron intellectually despite his great efforts to show how smart he is.....
And cover him with XMK
Been a giants fan for over 60 years and can't recall a more enjoyable season other than super bowls
This one is right up there with 81 for me and even 84.
81 I was just happy to be back but 84 I knew we were really close, I think this team is closer to the 81 one but wouldn’t be a bit surprised if they end up being more like 84
We are the only lower seed, and visiting team, to win so far
That's how you win football games.
Lets just hope he doesn't let it linger on his mind and enjoy the win and perform the best he can vs the Eagles.
Quote:
Been a giants fan for over 60 years and can't recall a more enjoyable season other than super bowls
+1
Yeah, Hodgins was studly today.
I also agree with the people above defending Slayton. He’s been a key piece. It was a killer drop but he made many other plays.
Let’s go!!!!!
That's how you win football games.
Lets just hope he doesn't let it linger on his mind and enjoy the win and perform the best he can vs the Eagles.
Slay just needs to move on, he made a lot of clutch plays and he probably got really nervous. Daboll was telling at everyone to settle down. Execute and stop spazzing. It's a playoff game for a bunch of kids who never played anything at that level.
He does however show you what speed does - it has to be respected
Which has been true for two years. On offense. Not counting AT.
He does however show you what speed does - it has to be respected
That's his M.O. You are 100% correct. He's a good kid who gives 100%. We need him, warts and all.
Her hands would make your dick look miniscule.
Total professional teammate. Nobody wanted him and the Giants gave a another opportunity. Real proud of this young man and his perserverance.
Anyway, congrats to this regime and especially DJ - he's really coming into his own as an NFL QB.
Will you be happy then?
Pat Shurmer = Daniel Jones top 5 all time TD passes by a rookie
Jason Garrett = Daniel Jones sucks
Daboll = Daniel Jones winning playoff games
(I will add that Dan Duggan said repeatedly that A LOT of the issue was Joe Judge being outrageously conservative.)
Jones best throws were the throw on the sideline that Hodgins toe tapped and the ball to Slayton in the back corner of the end zone that got broken up. Big time throws
Anyway, congrats to this regime and especially DJ - he's really coming into his own as an NFL QB.
Lol I said that to muly kids when they showed him. He's still alive? Dude looked like he was 70 when I was a kid in the 70's.
478 yards passing + 4 TDs,
169 yards rushing + 2 TDs,
QB rating of like 120.
73% completion %.
ZERO turnovers.
I’m not sure he’ll ever truly be recognized as a top 5 QB talent-wise, but if you play solid sound football consistently and then ELEVATE your game in big moments you can absolutely win a super bowl with that guy. It’s actually preferable to a guy who is ultra talented but doesn’t elevate his game in the playoffs.
Completely pancaked him. Good for him.
I hear you. Feels good to not have the absolute apathy of the last few years
Interesting trivia about Bud Grant...he's the only person who coached in the Super Bowl AND has an NBA Championship ring (1950 Minneapolis Lakers).
Bud Grant won a NBA Championship! - ( New Window )
Luckily, I can’t say the same about the giants. Jones and the boys were ready for this game. always special to win playoff games on the road - giants fans are honestly a little spoiled in this regard!
We’ve got our Head Coach, we’ve got a Quarterback who can raise his game and win road playoff games.
Let’s enjoy this and keep it going!
I love watching him.
But Jones and Barkley are out of this world.
Nothing can get this grin off my face! Nothing!
Is Darius Slayton allowed on the plane home though?
Yes. Because frankly we don't get the win without the positive plays he made. That drop was bad on his part, but we are not even in the game without the other plays he made.
Slayton is an all or nothing player. They'll figure out whether they want to keep him or let him go after the draft. Right now it seems his head is near what it needs to be for this run.
My Studs 6 studs would be
Jones
Lawrence
Hodgins
Breida
Jackson
Barkley
And another one…
You are an epic piece of shit and I for one am excited as fuck that you’re pissed off the won and Jones was a major reason why. You’re a caricature of yourself at this point. Even your old handle FranchiseQB that was spewing the same shit during the Eli years. You’re a fucking amateur, lol
Daniel Jones is the franchise, give him the keys, give him number 1 receiver..
I am so proud to be a Giants fan right now
Yeah, that was so weird, beaming as he said it.
2) Huge play by Flott on 3rd down; great tackle by McKinney on 4th...but not a great decision. He had no chance of making the first.
3) All season, good things have happened most of the time when Barkley and Breida are on the field at the same time.
4) Jones just got paid tonight.
Will you be happy then?
leave.
The Giants won a bunch of one score games too...law of averages.
And I think the Giants were the better team, too.
Me too! Games that matter! I love it...
I loved the offensive game calling tonight. More downfield passing than at any point in the season. More Saquon as receiver and more designed runs.
Great pickup of Hodgins by Schoen in-season. Just everything coming together at the best possible time. Would love to end the Birds in that shithole on Saturday.
And as far as I can recall, probably a Top-3 playoff game by a Giants QB since the merger... I'd put this right behind Simms in XXI and Eli against SF in 2011(12).
Barley also was a badass.
And as far as I can recall, probably a Top-3 playoff game by a Giants QB since the merger... I'd put this right behind Simms in XXI and Eli against SF in 2011(12).
Barley also was a badass.
Eli in Green Bay in 2007 is probably #2 behind Eli in San Fran
I loved the offensive game calling tonight. More downfield passing than at any point in the season. More Saquon as receiver and more designed runs.
Great pickup of Hodgins by Schoen in-season. Just everything coming together at the best possible time. Would love to end the Birds in that shithole on Saturday.
Sorry to hear about your brother-in-law.
Those posts were just incredulous.
Does those BBI'ers just show up on game day?
1) Daboll going right over to Slayton and not losing his cool on him
. You could see him say “we need you, shake it off.”
2) Julian Love’s hit to knock Hockensen out of bounds in the 4th qtr.
3) Most Barkley’s runs today. He played with such angst today.
4) Jones 4th down runs. Tough as nails!
5) Many of the Hodgin’s catches, but especially tgat grab early in the game. That was a tough catch—He’s a big time gamer!
6) Golladay’s blocking (!)
7) Dexter Freaking Lawrence!
As I remember it, Dexter collapsed the pocket and Cousins had to get rid of it. Great tackle by XM.
I loved the offensive game calling tonight. More downfield passing than at any point in the season. More Saquon as receiver and more designed runs.
Great pickup of Hodgins by Schoen in-season. Just everything coming together at the best possible time. Would love to end the Birds in that shithole on Saturday.
My condolences to you and your family. Find solace where you can.
What a contrast between him and McDaniels today.
And Staley yesterday.
We not only finally have an exciting young coach but we may also have the best of the recent bunch
I don't think I'd take any coach over Daboll right now and what a great place that is to be in, but why shit on McDaniel? He got the Dolphins to within 3 points of the Bills, on the road, with a third string QB!
Feels so good to have a competitive team back. So happy for Dabes and jones especially. All he has faced and he showed up in a big game. Proud of the boys! Keep it rolling and if not? We have a tremendous amount to build off of and a very exciting future.
Go Blue!
Luckily, I can’t say the same about the giants. Jones and the boys were ready for this game. always special to win playoff games on the road - giants fans are honestly a little spoiled in this regard!
We’ve got our Head Coach, we’ve got a Quarterback who can raise his game and win road playoff games.
Let’s enjoy this and keep it going!
LOL. I have to apologize to my neighbors as well. Every Giants touchdown I screamed a different order of the words: “fucking,” “giants,” and “touchdown.”
“Fucking TOUCHDOWN Giants!”
“Touchdown fucking GIANTS!”
“Giants FUCKING TOUCHDOWN.”
“Fucking TOUCHDOWN fucking GIANTS.”
I think that was all 4 of them lmao.