Is Daniel Jones turning into an elite QB?

Chris684 : 1/15/2023 7:51 pm
I think we’re approaching that territory.
he just earned a few million more today  
islander1 : 1/15/2023 7:52 pm : link
impeccable game.
No  
HarryCarson53 : 1/15/2023 7:52 pm : link
Or at least, not until he can carry the team on his arm, not his legs.
I  
AcidTest : 1/15/2023 7:53 pm : link
think he already is elite. He's been remarkable this year. Much more than what I expected.
its not hard  
KDubbs : 1/15/2023 7:53 pm : link
to throw to open wr's /s off
He carried the team today.  
Jay on the Island : 1/15/2023 7:53 pm : link
One of the best playoff performances I have seen from a Giants QB!
I will let you know  
5BowlsSoon : 1/15/2023 7:53 pm : link
When I see his next contract….lol
They ran the O through him  
Blueworm : 1/15/2023 7:53 pm : link
not #26 today.

I am eating crow.
RE: No  
KDubbs : 1/15/2023 7:53 pm : link
In comment 15994954 HarryCarson53 said:
Quote:
Or at least, not until he can carry the team on his arm, not his legs.


you forgot the sarcasm off because if not wtf did you just watch
Elite?  
MadPlaid : 1/15/2023 7:54 pm : link
Close. Certainly becoming reliable and a playmaker
300 yds passing 70 rushing  
Canton : 1/15/2023 7:54 pm : link
NFL record

And he did it without receivers. He makes the team better. Now if he can be clutch next week
Yes  
Sammo85 : 1/15/2023 7:54 pm : link
And with a lack of game changing weapons at receiver or TE.
RE: No  
Chris684 : 1/15/2023 7:54 pm : link
In comment 15994954 HarryCarson53 said:
Quote:
Or at least, not until he can carry the team on his arm, not his legs.


Not sure if serious?
That was the best QB performance  
Giantimistic : 1/15/2023 7:54 pm : link
Of the playoffs so far.
RE: No  
PatersonPlank : 1/15/2023 7:55 pm : link
In comment 15994954 HarryCarson53 said:
Quote:
Or at least, not until he can carry the team on his arm, not his legs.


He threw for 300 yds.
He accounted for 375 yds just himself

Just stop
DJ  
lucky : 1/15/2023 7:55 pm : link
Yes. He's there now.
The key has been how he finishes runs  
widmerseyebrow : 1/15/2023 7:55 pm : link
It allows them to run him more and he didn't get injured this year. Availability, cut down on the turnovers all around, more running...he's a better version of Lamar as of today which is kind of crazy to think.
He certainly was tonight...  
bw in dc : 1/15/2023 7:56 pm : link
Picked a helluva time to have the game of his career.
Looked  
rocco8112 : 1/15/2023 7:56 pm : link
real good today in his biggest game to date.
.  
Banks : 1/15/2023 7:58 pm : link
If we had a drinking game about that word this weekend, this entire board would have been dead before kickoff
He's looked good for weeks  
PatersonPlank : 1/15/2023 7:58 pm : link
This is a steady state for him now
RE: He certainly was tonight...  
DefenseWins : 1/15/2023 7:58 pm : link
In comment 15995010 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Picked a helluva time to have the game of his career.


As a follow up to the other game of his career recently
Yes  
Porch622 : 1/15/2023 7:58 pm : link
Jones and Saquon have been carrying this team all season. Wake up!
RE: No  
joeinpa : 1/15/2023 7:58 pm : link
In comment 15994954 HarryCarson53 said:
Quote:
Or at least, not until he can carry the team on his arm, not his legs.


Harry just my opinion, but this is a ridiculous take. Jones keeps accomplishing things you critics have said he could never do.

Do you man up and admit you were wrong, no, you keep spin in a different narrative

Today Daniel Jones was elite. He was better than any other quarterback that has played so far this weekend.
Who is better than him?  
WillVAB : 1/15/2023 7:59 pm : link
Maybe 5 QBs? This shouldn’t even be a discussion on this site anymore. They’re not drafting a QB anytime soon so people need to get over it.
Flawless game  
uconn18 : 1/15/2023 7:59 pm : link
I didn’t see one mistake from him all game.
None of his throws were potential interceptions either.

What a time to play his most complete game to date
It would have looked even better  
Mike in NY : 1/15/2023 7:59 pm : link
If Slayton didn’t think he was Roger Lewis
Eh, I don’t know, let’s see how he does  
mfsd : 1/15/2023 8:00 pm : link
as an underdog in a playoff game on the road where the offense needs to carry the team to win

Wait…
Today he was definitely elite.  
FStubbs : 1/15/2023 8:01 pm : link
I don't think too many QBs win this game today with this Giants offense against that Vikings defense that was in his face all game.

Not many QBs can run like he did in the 2nd quarter when the offense was stalled.

And the ones who can probably can't throw like he did to a bunch of bum receivers to move the offense in the 2nd half and trade scores with Cousins.
whoa hold on a minute  
bc4life : 1/15/2023 8:01 pm : link
I'm a DJ supporter but he has to consistently play at this level to be considered elite. But he looked very good today and he does not have the strongest supporting cast.
He's....  
Bill E : 1/15/2023 8:01 pm : link
...certainly approaching that level.
But he is definitely more than a game manager, which is what most of the trolls were calling him.
RE: whoa hold on a minute  
WillVAB : 1/15/2023 8:04 pm : link
In comment 15995060 bc4life said:
Quote:
I'm a DJ supporter but he has to consistently play at this level to be considered elite. But he looked very good today and he does not have the strongest supporting cast.


Who is better than him?
Elite? No  
Gmanfandan : 1/15/2023 8:07 pm : link
But he'll do for sure. He's a winner and improves all the time. If he keeps getting better he may ONE DAY be elite, but for now I'm just happy to call him the NY Giants Starting QB for at least the near future
Elite?  
Carl in CT : 1/15/2023 8:07 pm : link
For quite some time. Causal fan doesn’t understand. 8 QBs played so far in playoffs none can hold his jock. No Turnovers. People need to learn the game.
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 1/15/2023 8:08 pm : link
This was an amazing effort. Carried this offense. Incredible game to watch.
RE: RE: He certainly was tonight...  
bw in dc : 1/15/2023 8:09 pm : link
In comment 15995027 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 15995010 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Picked a helluva time to have the game of his career.



As a follow up to the other game of his career recently


Considering the stakes, this was his magnum opus.
RE: He certainly was tonight...  
Tom in NY : 1/15/2023 8:09 pm : link
In comment 15995010 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Picked a helluva time to have the game of his career.


bw...I know you have not been a fan of DJ's so far. I give you credit for complimenting him tonight.
RE: whoa hold on a minute  
PatersonPlank : 1/15/2023 8:10 pm : link
In comment 15995060 bc4life said:
Quote:
I'm a DJ supporter but he has to consistently play at this level to be considered elite. But he looked very good today and he does not have the strongest supporting cast.


He's played like this for a while now. He threw for 334 vs Minny last time
He looks very comfortable in this offense....  
Simms11 : 1/15/2023 8:11 pm : link
and gas some reliable receivers in Hodgins, James and Bellinger. Barkley also provided some nice receptions for first downs.
That was the performance I was hoping for  
thefan : 1/15/2023 8:11 pm : link
He was perfect as far as I could tell. Great decisions. 300+ yards, multiple TDs and doing damage with his legs. All of his passes were on the money. It feels good.

And seeing Barkley on that first TD put me a bit at ease too.
If you're not a believer now  
18E : 1/15/2023 8:13 pm : link
You're fucking stupid.
With the recievers he is playing  
Rick5 : 1/15/2023 8:13 pm : link
with? Daniel Jones is very clearly a legit franchise QB. It's obvious now. Anyone who disputes it isn't viewing the situation in a disinterested way.
I can't believe Jones' performance  
dpinzow : 1/15/2023 8:14 pm : link
and I've generally been a supporter. That was as good as it gets in a playoff game on the road
I before e except  
Rick5 : 1/15/2023 8:15 pm : link
After c. Lol
Yes....  
Bill E : 1/15/2023 8:16 pm : link
...let's give credit to trolls.

JFC.
RE: RE: He certainly was tonight...  
bw in dc : 1/15/2023 8:17 pm : link
In comment 15995129 Tom in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15995010 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Picked a helluva time to have the game of his career.



bw...I know you have not been a fan of DJ's so far. I give you credit for complimenting him tonight.


I mentioned in a thread this morning that I thought this was the right team for Jones to play because Minnesota struggles in pass defense. And to his credit, he executed beautifully.
That short yardage play where Jones was bent backwards didn’t do a lot  
Ivan15 : 1/15/2023 8:19 pm : link
Of good for last year’s back/neck injury. I hope that doesn’t flare up.
When he runs for 100 we can beat anybody.  
Producer : 1/15/2023 8:19 pm : link
.
RE: When he runs for 100 we can beat anybody.  
BigBlueShock : 1/15/2023 8:24 pm : link
In comment 15995232 Producer said:
Quote:
.

You’re a fucking clown show. Your self awareness is the worst I’ve every seen from someone. And that’s saying a lot
He showed tonight he can play on the big stage  
bradshaw44 : 1/15/2023 8:37 pm : link
And play well. Without letting pressure get to him. He’s there. We have ourselves a QB. Just get this man some weapons. Once Hodgins is our number 3, you’ll see how good this kid really is.

He pulls off a miracle and wins it all with this bunch, then he may be even greater than any of us could imagine. But that’s all pope dream stuff right now. But Hodgins is a rich man’s number 3. Once we grab some legit receivers it’s gonna be interesting.
RE: When he runs for 100 we can beat anybody.  
Chris684 : 1/15/2023 8:40 pm : link
In comment 15995232 Producer said:
Quote:
.


Lol

Remember your terrible thread about Jones not being able to throw downfield?

You are lost.
BW is one of the better posters here  
Dave on the UWS : 1/15/2023 8:42 pm : link
and a long standing one. He's a "Missouri" guy. Show me you're capable of playing at an "elite" level. The guy has been pretty excellent as he has gotten more comfortable in this offense. AND its only going to get better as he gets better personnel and the OL improves.
RE: When he runs for 100 we can beat anybody.  
joeinpa : 1/15/2023 8:43 pm : link
In comment 15995232 Producer said:
Quote:
.


Producer, Daniel has been the best quarterback on display so far on this Super Wild Card weekend.

That s as close to tact as opinion can be.
Totally unintimidated by the playoff atmosphere.  
cosmicj : 1/15/2023 8:43 pm : link
Focused and smart. I think he is in an upward slope and should be even better next year,

And about his targets. We are really knocking the receiving corps, but chemistry is a thing. Schoen should start thinking in terms of adding talent rather than taking out the engine and installing a new one.
He displayed  
dlauster : 1/15/2023 8:44 pm : link
Confidence like I’ve never seen from him. He was totally in control of the game.
Again who is better than him?  
WillVAB : 1/15/2023 8:45 pm : link
There’s maybe 5 QBs better than him. Maybe. That means you commit to him and not roll the dice in the draft.
when you see him on the sideline next to others -  
Del Shofner : 1/15/2023 8:48 pm : link
he's a big boy. He obviously runs fast. He throws well. I think the final frontier was mental processing and the reason Kafka is a prime HC candidate at the moment is that Kafka has his processing very straightened out.
RE: When he runs for 100 we can beat anybody.  
Punklicker : 1/15/2023 8:48 pm : link
In comment 15995232 Prodoucher said:
Quote:
.


Classic hater. Arrogant. Relentless. Insufferable in the face of overwhelming evidence.
RE: No  
speedywheels : 1/15/2023 8:49 pm : link
In comment 15994954 HarryCarson53 said:
Quote:
Or at least, not until he can carry the team on his arm, not his legs.


Haters keep hating.

🤷🏻‍♂️
RE: BW is one of the better posters here  
Bill E : 1/15/2023 8:49 pm : link
In comment 15995511 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
and a long standing one. He's a "Missouri" guy. Show me you're capable of playing at an "elite" level. The guy has been pretty excellent as he has gotten more comfortable in this offense. AND its only going to get better as he gets better personnel and the OL improves.

No, he isn't.
He's been wrong about Jones all year.
If Jones somehow beats Philly  
dpinzow : 1/15/2023 8:51 pm : link
with this team vs. Philly's talent, then we actually have to start talking about him seriously in the Mahomes/Allen/Burrow class. The Giants are overmatched talent-wise vs. Philly and Jones would have to carry us to victory like a top 5 QB
RE: RE: BW is one of the better posters here  
WillVAB : 1/15/2023 8:51 pm : link
In comment 15995582 Bill E said:
Quote:
In comment 15995511 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


and a long standing one. He's a "Missouri" guy. Show me you're capable of playing at an "elite" level. The guy has been pretty excellent as he has gotten more comfortable in this offense. AND its only going to get better as he gets better personnel and the OL improves.


No, he isn't.
He's been wrong about Jones all year.


Yea pretty much the opposite of whatever BW in DC says is the way you want to go.
RE: When he runs for 100 we can beat anybody.  
speedywheels : 1/15/2023 8:53 pm : link
In comment 15995232 Producer said:
Quote:
.


LOL. Youre desperately clinging to your bullshit hatred.

Such a loser.
RE: Again who is better than him?  
jestersdead : 1/15/2023 8:53 pm : link
In comment 15995546 WillVAB said:
Quote:
There’s maybe 5 QBs better than him. Maybe. That means you commit to him and not roll the dice in the draft.

Top 5 QBs throw more than 15 TDS in a season
RE: RE: Again who is better than him?  
WillVAB : 1/15/2023 8:54 pm : link
In comment 15995609 jestersdead said:
Quote:
In comment 15995546 WillVAB said:


Quote:


There’s maybe 5 QBs better than him. Maybe. That means you commit to him and not roll the dice in the draft.


Top 5 QBs throw more than 15 TDS in a season


Ok post your list. Who’s better than him?
RE: RE: When he runs for 100 we can beat anybody.  
Producer : 1/15/2023 8:55 pm : link
In comment 15995295 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15995232 Producer said:


Quote:


.


You’re a fucking clown show. Your self awareness is the worst I’ve every seen from someone. And that’s saying a lot


So you'd say I'm the best at something?
RE: RE: When he runs for 100 we can beat anybody.  
Producer : 1/15/2023 8:56 pm : link
In comment 15995607 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15995232 Producer said:


Quote:


.



LOL. Youre desperately clinging to your bullshit hatred.

Such a loser.


Gotcha.. so it's yay Jones. Boo Producer. Let's assume that going forward and skip to an actual point next time.
RE: RE: Again who is better than him?  
dpinzow : 1/15/2023 8:56 pm : link
In comment 15995609 jestersdead said:
Quote:
In comment 15995546 WillVAB said:


Quote:


There’s maybe 5 QBs better than him. Maybe. That means you commit to him and not roll the dice in the draft.


Top 5 QBs throw more than 15 TDS in a season


QBs who win playoff games start moving into the elite conversation. I was shocked at how well Jones did in his first playoff game. I did NOT expect him to play practically perfect football...that is almost impossible for a QB who's never been in the playoff cauldron (especially on the road)
RE: RE: Again who is better than him?  
speedywheels : 1/15/2023 8:57 pm : link
In comment 15995609 jestersdead said:
Quote:
In comment 15995546 WillVAB said:


Quote:


There’s maybe 5 QBs better than him. Maybe. That means you commit to him and not roll the dice in the draft.


Top 5 QBs throw more than 15 TDS in a season


LOL. Of course you conveniently ignore his 700 yards and 7TD rushing.

Haters are running out of material.
RE: No  
BMac : 1/15/2023 8:57 pm : link
In comment 15994954 HarryCarson53 said:
Quote:
Or at least, not until he can carry the team on his arm, not his legs.


Ha, ha, ha, ha...fucking unbelievable!
And Jones actually scored 22 TDs, not 15  
dpinzow : 1/15/2023 8:58 pm : link
15 passing and 7 rushing
RE: RE: RE: When he runs for 100 we can beat anybody.  
speedywheels : 1/15/2023 8:58 pm : link
In comment 15995635 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15995607 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15995232 Producer said:


Quote:


.



LOL. Youre desperately clinging to your bullshit hatred.

Such a loser.



Gotcha.. so it's yay Jones. Boo Producer. Let's assume

that going forward and skip to an actual point next time.


My point is that you are a loser who can’t admit you’re wrong.

🤷🏻‍♂️
c'mon and give it up to the guy...  
BillKo : 1/15/2023 8:59 pm : link
...he carried the team today.

Carried them. Playoff game. On the road.

He's coming into his own.
The definition of elite QB is subjective.  
Spider56 : 1/15/2023 9:00 pm : link
Let’s just say he’s smart, tough, dependable, a winner of a playoff game and soon to be very wealthy. He works hard, is mentally strong and built to survive in NY. . I’m very happy for him, and for us.
He isn’t elite  
UConn4523 : 1/15/2023 9:00 pm : link
but the 15 TD thing is tired. If you’ve watched him the past month or so you’d know that the new coaching staff took a bit to find the teams groove in the passing game especially after no Shepard, Golladay, Toney, Wandale. He’s getting the job done with our 5th, 6th and 7th WRs, the last of which was picked up mid season.

If the Giants agree that 15 TDs is indicative of Jones’ skill then they won’t offer him a contract. Time to find a new argument.
RE: He isn’t elite  
BillKo : 1/15/2023 9:02 pm : link
In comment 15995662 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
but the 15 TD thing is tired. If you’ve watched him the past month or so you’d know that the new coaching staff took a bit to find the teams groove in the passing game especially after no Shepard, Golladay, Toney, Wandale. He’s getting the job done with our 5th, 6th and 7th WRs, the last of which was picked up mid season.

If the Giants agree that 15 TDs is indicative of Jones’ skill then they won’t offer him a contract. Time to find a new argument.


Well written.
RE: c'mon and give it up to the guy...  
cosmicj : 1/15/2023 9:02 pm : link
In comment 15995653 BillKo said:
Quote:
...he carried the team today.

Carried them. Playoff game. On the road.

He's coming into his own.


Carried the team? Maybe that’s not the best choice of words. Multiple Giants played very well today and helped deliver a big playoff win.
I never liked elite...  
BillKo : 1/15/2023 9:03 pm : link
...prefer franchise QB.

He's certainly getting there. You'd have to be blind to not see it.

Or ignorant.
RE: RE: RE: Again who is better than him?  
jestersdead : 1/15/2023 9:03 pm : link
In comment 15995622 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 15995609 jestersdead said:


Quote:


In comment 15995546 WillVAB said:


Quote:


There’s maybe 5 QBs better than him. Maybe. That means you commit to him and not roll the dice in the draft.


Top 5 QBs throw more than 15 TDS in a season



Ok post your list. Who’s better than him?


Lol. You haven’t posted your list….

Are we talking in a game to win, future, 1 season etc? That being said,
Mahomes, Burrow, Allen, Hurts, Jackson, Tua, Lawrence, Dak, Brady, Rodgers, Herbert

Daboll and Kafka are calling the right plays and putting him in position to be successful. Yes, those QB I prefer, in Daboll’s offense would have similar
/better production. I’m not paying a QB 35m or more to throw 15 TDs and manage the game

He’s in tier 3 of QBs in the league
RE: RE: c'mon and give it up to the guy...  
BillKo : 1/15/2023 9:03 pm : link
In comment 15995672 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15995653 BillKo said:


Quote:


...he carried the team today.

Carried them. Playoff game. On the road.

He's coming into his own.



Carried the team? Maybe that’s not the best choice of words. Multiple Giants played very well today and helped deliver a big playoff win.


Focal point?
Looks like Ernie made the right QB pick  
US1 Giants : 1/15/2023 9:03 pm : link
.
He’s a good QB. Had a solid year.  
Big Blue '56 : 1/15/2023 9:05 pm : link
Let’s see what he does reinforcements next year. Doesn’t matter what he is..He’s a winner, he’s tough and Dabes loves him, imo
RE: RE: RE: c'mon and give it up to the guy...  
BillKo : 1/15/2023 9:05 pm : link
In comment 15995680 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 15995672 cosmicj said:


Quote:


In comment 15995653 BillKo said:


Quote:


...he carried the team today.

Carried them. Playoff game. On the road.

He's coming into his own.



Carried the team? Maybe that’s not the best choice of words. Multiple Giants played very well today and helped deliver a big playoff win.



Focal point?


LOL, I guess you just want him to run thru all 11 guys on his own.

Football's obviously the ultimate team game.

He was the best player on the field today.

Better?
RE: RE: RE: RE: When he runs for 100 we can beat anybody.  
Producer : 1/15/2023 9:06 pm : link
In comment 15995651 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15995635 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15995607 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15995232 Producer said:


Quote:


.



LOL. Youre desperately clinging to your bullshit hatred.

Such a loser.



Gotcha.. so it's yay Jones. Boo Producer. Let's assume

that going forward and skip to an actual point next time.



My point is that you are a loser who can’t admit you’re wrong.

🤷🏻‍♂️


So he has 2 great games against the worst pass defense in the league and I'm supposed to conclude what?
You know the Vikings made Mac Jones and Mike White  
Producer : 1/15/2023 9:07 pm : link
look like studs.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Again who is better than him?  
PatersonPlank : 1/15/2023 9:10 pm : link
In comment 15995676 jestersdead said:
Quote:
In comment 15995622 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 15995609 jestersdead said:


Quote:


In comment 15995546 WillVAB said:


Quote:


There’s maybe 5 QBs better than him. Maybe. That means you commit to him and not roll the dice in the draft.


Top 5 QBs throw more than 15 TDS in a season



Ok post your list. Who’s better than him?



Lol. You haven’t posted your list….

Are we talking in a game to win, future, 1 season etc? That being said,
Mahomes, Burrow, Allen, Hurts, Jackson, Tua, Lawrence, Dak, Brady, Rodgers, Herbert

Daboll and Kafka are calling the right plays and putting him in position to be successful. Yes, those QB I prefer, in Daboll’s offense would have similar
/better production. I’m not paying a QB 35m or more to throw 15 TDs and manage the game

He’s in tier 3 of QBs in the league


The 15 TD thing is tiresome. He also had 700 yards rushing and 7 TDs rushing. Why don't you give him credit for a major part of his game and our offense? Plus most of the season the offense he was running was based on more running that passing. Its the same thing as saying why did he only average 200 yds passing, without recognizing that he was only throwing 30 times per game. He is running a different offense. When he throws more he gets 200+ yds, like both times vs Minny.
RE: He’s a good QB. Had a solid year.  
section125 : 1/15/2023 9:12 pm : link
In comment 15995687 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Let’s see what he does reinforcements next year. Doesn’t matter what he is..He’s a winner, he’s tough and Dabes loves him, imo


I'm with BB'56. I would not say elite, yet. But I think he is a franchise QB. Let's take little steps here.
He played his best game under the brightest lights. He needs to keep this up and make it the usual and not the odd occurance.
I'd say that was 4 very good games in a row.
...  
christian : 1/15/2023 9:12 pm : link
It's one thing to have had doubts going into the season, or being skeptical when the Giants hit the rough patch in the middle of the year -- but the guy just played the Vikings defense like they were on beginners mode in Madden in a road playoff game. He was virtually flawless.

I reserve elite for the quarterbacks who routinely have their teams in the championship hunt, so Daniel Jones is obviously not that yet.

But he's proving to be a very good NFL quarterback.

RE: You know the Vikings made Mac Jones and Mike White  
UConn4523 : 1/15/2023 9:12 pm : link
In comment 15995703 Producer said:
Quote:
look like studs.


2 guys sitting home
RE: You know the Vikings made Mac Jones and Mike White  
IchabodGiant : 1/15/2023 9:12 pm : link
In comment 15995703 Producer said:
Quote:
look like studs.


Brutal. Not unexpected. But still brutal.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Again who is better than him?  
WillVAB : 1/15/2023 9:14 pm : link
In comment 15995676 jestersdead said:
Quote:
In comment 15995622 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 15995609 jestersdead said:


Quote:


In comment 15995546 WillVAB said:


Quote:


There’s maybe 5 QBs better than him. Maybe. That means you commit to him and not roll the dice in the draft.


Top 5 QBs throw more than 15 TDS in a season



Ok post your list. Who’s better than him?



Lol. You haven’t posted your list….

Are we talking in a game to win, future, 1 season etc? That being said,
Mahomes, Burrow, Allen, Hurts, Jackson, Tua, Lawrence, Dak, Brady, Rodgers, Herbert

Daboll and Kafka are calling the right plays and putting him in position to be successful. Yes, those QB I prefer, in Daboll’s offense would have similar
/better production. I’m not paying a QB 35m or more to throw 15 TDs and manage the game

He’s in tier 3 of QBs in the league


Rodgers/Dak/Tua — trash
Jackson — idiot who can’t throw

That puts him in the top 7-8 QBs in the league worst case. What is this “tier 3” bullshit?
RE: You know the Vikings made Mac Jones and Mike White  
PetesHereNow : 1/15/2023 9:14 pm : link
In comment 15995703 Producer said:
Quote:
look like studs.


If anyone dared to say Jones would put up those numbers in a playoff game on the road in August 2022, you would have laughed them out of the building.

You were insistent that he wouldn’t even be the starting quarterback for the whole season during training camp. At least, have some dignity and give the kid some credit.

It will not hurt, I promise.
That’s also bullshit anyway  
UConn4523 : 1/15/2023 9:15 pm : link
Mike White didn’t throw any TDs and threw 2 picks, competing a whopping 54% of his passes. Not sure why you even posted that.
RE: RE: You know the Vikings made Mac Jones and Mike White  
BillKo : 1/15/2023 9:15 pm : link
In comment 15995736 IchabodGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15995703 Producer said:


Quote:


look like studs.



Brutal. Not unexpected. But still brutal.


Yep. Take isolated games that fit your narrative.

Meanwhile, DJ won his game. In the playoffs no less.
RE: That’s also bullshit anyway  
BillKo : 1/15/2023 9:16 pm : link
In comment 15995749 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
Mike White didn’t throw any TDs and threw 2 picks, competing a whopping 54% of his passes. Not sure why you even posted that.


Yeah, but it was only his fifth start :)
He’s good  
AcesUp : 1/15/2023 9:16 pm : link
.
RE: That’s also bullshit anyway  
IchabodGiant : 1/15/2023 9:17 pm : link
In comment 15995749 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
Mike White didn’t throw any TDs and threw 2 picks, competing a whopping 54% of his passes. Not sure why you even posted that.


Lolololol
Daniel Jones is a very good QB who is only going to get better  
Rick in Dallas : 1/15/2023 9:19 pm : link
Under Daboll and Kafka tutelage
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Again who is better than him?  
jestersdead : 1/15/2023 9:23 pm : link
In comment 15995719 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15995676 jestersdead said:


Quote:


In comment 15995622 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 15995609 jestersdead said:


Quote:


In comment 15995546 WillVAB said:


Quote:


There’s maybe 5 QBs better than him. Maybe. That means you commit to him and not roll the dice in the draft.


Top 5 QBs throw more than 15 TDS in a season



Ok post your list. Who’s better than him?



Lol. You haven’t posted your list….

Are we talking in a game to win, future, 1 season etc? That being said,
Mahomes, Burrow, Allen, Hurts, Jackson, Tua, Lawrence, Dak, Brady, Rodgers, Herbert

Daboll and Kafka are calling the right plays and putting him in position to be successful. Yes, those QB I prefer, in Daboll’s offense would have similar
/better production. I’m not paying a QB 35m or more to throw 15 TDs and manage the game

He’s in tier 3 of QBs in the league



The 15 TD thing is tiresome. He also had 700 yards rushing and 7 TDs rushing. Why don't you give him credit for a major part of his game and our offense? Plus most of the season the offense he was running was based on more running that passing. Its the same thing as saying why did he only average 200 yds passing, without recognizing that he was only throwing 30 times per game. He is running a different offense. When he throws more he gets 200+ yds, like both times vs Minny.


Why is it tiresome? He’s the QB, 15 is bottom third in the league for passing TDs. Andy Dalton threw more! Now you want me to use 22 TDs are the bench mark, ok. There were 13 QBs that threw for 22 TDs or more this season. I’m not taking anything away from his running ability or rushing TDs. Just saying that an elite QB, one who most ppl on this board are good with handing him $40m a year should be throwing more TDs than 15. And when he signs for $40m and you all celebrate, just remember that it will effect what other talent can be signed. He’s made good strides this season under Daboll and Kafka, but anything more than 27m/year is over pay, IMO
I've never seen a Giants QB convert as many 3rd and longs...  
Milton : 1/15/2023 9:25 pm : link
...as he does. And this goes back to before this year. It's just something I'm not used to seeing and he seems to succeed more often than he fails when it's 3rd and 5+ yards to go.
Just a reminder..  
Bill E : 1/15/2023 9:26 pm : link
..The op asked if Jones was *turning* into an elite QB.
He didn't ask if he IS an elite QB.

I think the answer to the original question is yes.
Will he get there? Time will tell. But if I were a betting man, I'd bet yes.
You should try breaking up your thoughts into  
UConn4523 : 1/15/2023 9:27 pm : link
paragraphs next time. Much easier to follow the same tired arguments that you’ve posted so many times on so many threads already.

It’s tiresome because this is a different team than it was when we weren’t passing much. Do you even watch the games? Have you followed the injuries? Did you know we had a brand new coaching staff? Did you watch the game today?

If you answer yes to the above and come away with Jones is just a 15 TD QB (I love how the rushing is just an afterthought despite how effective it’s been) than you aren’t worth replying to anymore.
I dunno  
Andy in Halifax : 1/15/2023 9:30 pm : link
But i do know gidiefor is done with him lol.
RE: RE: You know the Vikings made Mac Jones and Mike White  
Producer : 1/15/2023 9:32 pm : link
In comment 15995746 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
In comment 15995703 Producer said:


Quote:


look like studs.



If anyone dared to say Jones would put up those numbers in a playoff game on the road in August 2022, you would have laughed them out of the building.

You were insistent that he wouldn’t even be the starting quarterback for the whole season during training camp. At least, have some dignity and give the kid some credit.

It will not hurt, I promise.


I said he played a great game as he did vs Minny (regular season) and Indy. What am I missing?
Uconn  
IchabodGiant : 1/15/2023 9:32 pm : link
Doing God’s work tonight. Slapping down the nonsense. Thank you!
Brutal.  
IchabodGiant : 1/15/2023 9:33 pm : link
.
Actions speak louder  
AcesUp : 1/15/2023 9:34 pm : link
Barkley fully healthy. Running efficiently. Giants have the lead late. They were passing on early downs. Says everything and speaks volumes.
IN A SUDDEN DEATH PLAYOFF GAME  
AcesUp : 1/15/2023 9:38 pm : link
Nevermind the execution, because he did, the coaches clearly trusted him in a do or die.
RE: RE: RE: When he runs for 100 we can beat anybody.  
BigBlueShock : 1/15/2023 9:45 pm : link
In comment 15995635 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15995607 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15995232 Producer said:


Quote:


.



LOL. Youre desperately clinging to your bullshit hatred.

Such a loser.



Gotcha.. so it's yay Jones. Boo Producer. Let's assume that going forward and skip to an actual point next time.

We all know you’re a fucking imbecile so it’s not difficult for the rest of us to know what his point is. Keep up, clown.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Again who is better than him?  
bw in dc : 1/15/2023 9:48 pm : link
In comment 15995794 jestersdead said:
Quote:

He’s made good strides this season under Daboll and Kafka, but anything more than 27m/year is over pay, IMO


The market rate for Jones right now is the Non-EFT, which is $35M.

If Team Jones is smart, they don't accept ANY deal with an AAV < $35M. And if he plays well against Philly, they are going to put enormous pressure on Schoen for $40+ and 5 yrs.

That's a big commitment, especially if the guaranteed dollars they want is $150M. Which is probably where they will start...
from the Post:  
Del Shofner : 1/15/2023 9:51 pm : link
Jones was brilliant. He was 24 of 35 for 301 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers. He ran 17 times for a team-high 78 yards. He became the first player ever with at least 300 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and at least 70 yards rushing in a playoff game. Isaiah Hodgins caught eight passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.
RE: RE: RE: RE: When he runs for 100 we can beat anybody.  
Producer : 1/15/2023 9:52 pm : link
In comment 15995904 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15995635 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15995607 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15995232 Producer said:


Quote:


.



LOL. Youre desperately clinging to your bullshit hatred.

Such a loser.



Gotcha.. so it's yay Jones. Boo Producer. Let's assume that going forward and skip to an actual point next time.


We all know you’re a fucking imbecile so it’s not difficult for the rest of us to know what his point is. Keep up, clown.


ok troll
At the beginning of the season I never thought I'd say it but  
St. Jimmy : 1/15/2023 9:53 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: When he runs for 100 we can beat anybody.  
BigBlueShock : 1/15/2023 10:05 pm : link
In comment 15995939 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15995904 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15995635 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15995607 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15995232 Producer said:


Quote:


.



LOL. Youre desperately clinging to your bullshit hatred.

Such a loser.



Gotcha.. so it's yay Jones. Boo Producer. Let's assume that going forward and skip to an actual point next time.


We all know you’re a fucking imbecile so it’s not difficult for the rest of us to know what his point is. Keep up, clown.



ok troll

I’m the troll? Haha. You narcissistic fuck. Don’t be pissed because I know your type well. Be better. Look in the mirror and simply be better. You’re a disgrace
He's exceptionally talented.  
sb2003 : 1/15/2023 10:07 pm : link
A true duel threat, smart and tough. Not only is he elite, but I predict he will win the SB this year and start dating Zack Wilson's mom.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: When he runs for 100 we can beat anybody.  
Producer : 1/15/2023 10:11 pm : link
In comment 15996010 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15995939 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15995904 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15995635 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15995607 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15995232 Producer said:


Quote:


.



LOL. Youre desperately clinging to your bullshit hatred.

Such a loser.



Gotcha.. so it's yay Jones. Boo Producer. Let's assume that going forward and skip to an actual point next time.


We all know you’re a fucking imbecile so it’s not difficult for the rest of us to know what his point is. Keep up, clown.



ok troll


I’m the troll? Haha. You narcissistic fuck. Don’t be pissed because I know your type well. Be better. Look in the mirror and simply be better. You’re a disgrace


jeez what are you even talking about? Try and get the door back on the hinges, please... wise one... who pretends to speak for the entire board.
JfC  
Now Mike in MD : 1/15/2023 10:13 pm : link
The guy gets almost 400 combined yards ... on the road... in his first playoff game ... and leads us to out first playoff win in forever ... and we still have guys who won't give the guy credit. I just dont get it. It's a truly bizarre phenomenon
Remember guys  
UConn4523 : 1/15/2023 10:15 pm : link
Mike White looked great against Minnesota.
What’s not to like.......  
Simms11 : 1/15/2023 10:15 pm : link
He’s definitely won me over and I was very critical of him. The guy is tough as nails and is a gamer. If his receivers hold onto the football he probably has more TDs, as well. That said, the Giants ran the ball well this year and scored like 20 TDs on the ground this year between DJ, Barkley and others. Why would you throw into the end zone if you can run it in?! That said, I think his Passing TD numbers will go up with a few more guys that can take the ball and get into the end zone next year.
If you can't look at this season, and expecially the last few big  
PatersonPlank : 1/15/2023 10:17 pm : link
games, and acknowledge that you were wrong, then you are a troll. Your agenda, and being right, is the only thing that means something to you. Its not an opinion anymore, its trolling. Its obvious no matter what happens, and what Jones does/doesn't do from now on, will have no impact on your thinking. Its irrational.
RE: If you can't look at this season, and expecially the last few big  
Producer : 1/15/2023 10:22 pm : link
In comment 15996076 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
games, and acknowledge that you were wrong, then you are a troll. Your agenda, and being right, is the only thing that means something to you. Its not an opinion anymore, its trolling. Its obvious no matter what happens, and what Jones does/doesn't do from now on, will have no impact on your thinking. Its irrational.


ok I'll be sure to modify my opinion because you might think I have an "agenda".
RE: What’s not to like.......  
gary_from_chester : 1/15/2023 10:23 pm : link
In comment 15996060 Simms11 said:
Quote:
He’s definitely won me over and I was very critical of him. The guy is tough as nails and is a gamer. If his receivers hold onto the football he probably has more TDs, as well. That said, the Giants ran the ball well this year and scored like 20 TDs on the ground this year between DJ, Barkley and others. Why would you throw into the end zone if you can run it in?! That said, I think his Passing TD numbers will go up with a few more guys that can take the ball and get into the end zone next year.


He plays winning football. Has become ‘elite’ at taking care of the ball. Is an ‘elite’ top 5 QB as a runner. Has improved immensely in his decision making. Throws an accurate ball. A tough dude and as you said, ‘a gamer’. He has answered the bell this year under immense pressure. I’m thrilled for him and happy to root for him as the Giants QB. Elite or not, we can win SuperBowls with him under center and the right pieces around him.

I think it’s not a ridiculous thought to make a case for him now as a top-10 QB with a ceiling that can place him in the top-5 conversation.
RE: RE: If you can't look at this season, and expecially the last few big  
IchabodGiant : 1/15/2023 10:24 pm : link
In comment 15996098 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15996076 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


games, and acknowledge that you were wrong, then you are a troll. Your agenda, and being right, is the only thing that means something to you. Its not an opinion anymore, its trolling. Its obvious no matter what happens, and what Jones does/doesn't do from now on, will have no impact on your thinking. Its irrational.



ok I'll be sure to modify my opinion because you might think I have an "agenda".


No quotation marks around agenda needed.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Again who is better than him?  
uconngiant : 1/15/2023 10:54 pm : link
In comment 15995794 jestersdead said:
Quote:
In comment 15995719 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


In comment 15995676 jestersdead said:


Quote:


In comment 15995622 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 15995609 jestersdead said:


Quote:


In comment 15995546 WillVAB said:


Quote:


There’s maybe 5 QBs better than him. Maybe. That means you commit to him and not roll the dice in the draft.


Top 5 QBs throw more than 15 TDS in a season



Ok post your list. Who’s better than him?



Lol. You haven’t posted your list….

Are we talking in a game to win, future, 1 season etc? That being said,
Mahomes, Burrow, Allen, Hurts, Jackson, Tua, Lawrence, Dak, Brady, Rodgers, Herbert

Daboll and Kafka are calling the right plays and putting him in position to be successful. Yes, those QB I prefer, in Daboll’s offense would have similar
/better production. I’m not paying a QB 35m or more to throw 15 TDs and manage the game

He’s in tier 3 of QBs in the league



The 15 TD thing is tiresome. He also had 700 yards rushing and 7 TDs rushing. Why don't you give him credit for a major part of his game and our offense? Plus most of the season the offense he was running was based on more running that passing. Its the same thing as saying why did he only average 200 yds passing, without recognizing that he was only throwing 30 times per game. He is running a different offense. When he throws more he gets 200+ yds, like both times vs Minny.



Why is it tiresome? He’s the QB, 15 is bottom third in the league for passing TDs. Andy Dalton threw more! Now you want me to use 22 TDs are the bench mark, ok. There were 13 QBs that threw for 22 TDs or more this season. I’m not taking anything away from his running ability or rushing TDs. Just saying that an elite QB, one who most ppl on this board are good with handing him $40m a year should be throwing more TDs than 15. And when he signs for $40m and you all celebrate, just remember that it will effect what other talent can be signed. He’s made good strides this season under Daboll and Kafka, but anything more than 27m/year is over pay, IMO




Stick to something you know, because this is an issue you have no clue on this one. He is very good at what he does with the minimal talent on the outside.
RE: RE: If you can't look at this season, and expecially the last few big  
uconngiant : 1/15/2023 10:59 pm : link
In comment 15996098 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15996076 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


games, and acknowledge that you were wrong, then you are a troll. Your agenda, and being right, is the only thing that means something to you. Its not an opinion anymore, its trolling. Its obvious no matter what happens, and what Jones does/doesn't do from now on, will have no impact on your thinking. Its irrational.



ok I'll be sure to modify my opinion because you might think I have an "agenda".


You are the one with an agenda and what you have thought about Jones since the beginning of the season and your onslaught has not stopped even when you are wrong.
He is the quarterback of the future and if you don't like it, go become a Jet fan
moving in that direction  
xtian : 1/15/2023 11:00 pm : link
keep going. do it for several years and then he will be considered elite.
He is not elite,  
NYG07 : 12:06 am : link
but as someone who has been skeptical all year, he was absolutely outstanding today in his first playoff game on the road. I am looking forward to seeing how he improves going forward with Daboll, Kafka, and better receivers.

I will caution though that $40M is too high and will impact the team going forward. We will see what happens. Here's to hoping he continues to prove me wrong.

RE: He's exceptionally talented.  
lono801 : 12:15 am : link
In comment 15996025 sb2003 said:
Quote:
A true duel threat, smart and tough. Not only is he elite, but I predict he will win the SB this year and start dating Zack Wilson's mom.


lol...Classic...
Does he meet the Parcells QB commandments?  
SomeFan : 12:35 am : link
COMMANDMENTS OF A QUARTERBACK

1. Ignore other opinions – Press or TV, agents or advisors, family or wives, friends or relatives, fans or hangers on – ignore them on matters of football, they don’t know what’s happening here.

2. Clowns can’t run a huddle – don’t forget to have fun but don’t be the class clown. Clowns and leaders don’t mix. Clowns can’t run a huddle.

3. Fat QBs can’t avoid the rush – A quarterback throws with his legs more than his arm. Squat and run.

4. Know your job cold – this is not a game without errors. Keep yours to a minimum. Study.

5. Know your own players – Who’s fast? Who can catch? Who needs encouragement? Be precise. Know your opponent.

6. Be the same guy every day – in condition. Preparing to lead. Studying your plan. A coach can’t prepare you for every eventuality. Prepare yourself and remember, impulse decisions usually equal mistakes.

7. Throwing the ball away is a good play – sacks, interceptions and fumbles are bad plays. Protect against those.

8. Learn to manage the game – personnel, play call, motions, ball handling, proper reads, accurate throws, play fakes. Clock. Clock. Clock. Don’t you ever lose track of the clock.

9. Get your team in the end zone – passing stats and TD passes are not how you’re going to be judged. Your job is to get your team in the end zone and that is how you will be judged.

10. Don’t panic – when all around you is in chaos, you must be the hand that steers the ship. If you have a panic button so will everyone else. Our ship can’t have a panic button.

11. Don’t be a celebrity QB – we don’t need any of those. We need battlefield commanders that are willing to fight it out, every day, every week and every season and lead their team to win after.

I think he does.
RE: No  
18E : 12:55 am : link
In comment 15994954 HarryCarson53 said:
Quote:
Or at least, not until he can carry the team on his arm, not his legs.


What an asshole you are....
Question  
jmdvm : 1:56 am : link
Would you rather have a QB that wins consistently with average stats or a QB that puts up fantasy football stats and loses? Super Bowls have been won with Trent Dilfer, Brad Johnson and Doug Williams as starters. HOFers Fran Tarkenton and Jim Kelly have won zero. If Daniel Jones can win consistently and get the Giants to the playoffs every year and ultimately win a Super Bowl, who cares if he's "elite"?
