Is Daniel Jones turning into an elite QB?

It allows them to run him more and he didn't get injured this year. Availability, cut down on the turnovers all around, more running...he's a better version of Lamar as of today which is kind of crazy to think.
But he'll do for sure. He's a winner and improves all the time. If he keeps getting better he may ONE DAY be elite, but for now I'm just happy to call him the NY Giants Starting QB for at least the near future
And play well. Without letting pressure get to him. He’s there. We have ourselves a QB. Just get this man some weapons. Once Hodgins is our number 3, you’ll see how good this kid really is.
He pulls off a miracle and wins it all with this bunch, then he may be even greater than any of us could imagine. But that’s all pope dream stuff right now. But Hodgins is a rich man’s number 3. Once we grab some legit receivers it’s gonna be interesting.
Focused and smart. I think he is in an upward slope and should be even better next year,
And about his targets. We are really knocking the receiving corps, but chemistry is a thing. Schoen should start thinking in terms of adding talent rather than taking out the engine and installing a new one.
he's a big boy. He obviously runs fast. He throws well. I think the final frontier was mental processing and the reason Kafka is a prime HC candidate at the moment is that Kafka has his processing very straightened out.
with this team vs. Philly's talent, then we actually have to start talking about him seriously in the Mahomes/Allen/Burrow class. The Giants are overmatched talent-wise vs. Philly and Jones would have to carry us to victory like a top 5 QB
Yea pretty much the opposite of whatever BW in DC says is the way you want to go.
There’s maybe 5 QBs better than him. Maybe. That means you commit to him and not roll the dice in the draft.
Top 5 QBs throw more than 15 TDS in a season
QBs who win playoff games start moving into the elite conversation. I was shocked at how well Jones did in his first playoff game. I did NOT expect him to play practically perfect football...that is almost impossible for a QB who's never been in the playoff cauldron (especially on the road)
Let’s just say he’s smart, tough, dependable, a winner of a playoff game and soon to be very wealthy. He works hard, is mentally strong and built to survive in NY. . I’m very happy for him, and for us.
but the 15 TD thing is tired. If you’ve watched him the past month or so you’d know that the new coaching staff took a bit to find the teams groove in the passing game especially after no Shepard, Golladay, Toney, Wandale. He’s getting the job done with our 5th, 6th and 7th WRs, the last of which was picked up mid season.
If the Giants agree that 15 TDs is indicative of Jones’ skill then they won’t offer him a contract. Time to find a new argument.
Ok post your list. Who’s better than him?
Lol. You haven’t posted your list….
Are we talking in a game to win, future, 1 season etc? That being said,
Mahomes, Burrow, Allen, Hurts, Jackson, Tua, Lawrence, Dak, Brady, Rodgers, Herbert
Daboll and Kafka are calling the right plays and putting him in position to be successful. Yes, those QB I prefer, in Daboll’s offense would have similar
/better production. I’m not paying a QB 35m or more to throw 15 TDs and manage the game
He’s in tier 3 of QBs in the league
The 15 TD thing is tiresome. He also had 700 yards rushing and 7 TDs rushing. Why don't you give him credit for a major part of his game and our offense? Plus most of the season the offense he was running was based on more running that passing. Its the same thing as saying why did he only average 200 yds passing, without recognizing that he was only throwing 30 times per game. He is running a different offense. When he throws more he gets 200+ yds, like both times vs Minny.
Let’s see what he does reinforcements next year. Doesn’t matter what he is..He’s a winner, he’s tough and Dabes loves him, imo
I'm with BB'56. I would not say elite, yet. But I think he is a franchise QB. Let's take little steps here.
He played his best game under the brightest lights. He needs to keep this up and make it the usual and not the odd occurance.
I'd say that was 4 very good games in a row.
It's one thing to have had doubts going into the season, or being skeptical when the Giants hit the rough patch in the middle of the year -- but the guy just played the Vikings defense like they were on beginners mode in Madden in a road playoff game. He was virtually flawless.
I reserve elite for the quarterbacks who routinely have their teams in the championship hunt, so Daniel Jones is obviously not that yet.
But he's proving to be a very good NFL quarterback.
RE: You know the Vikings made Mac Jones and Mike White
Rodgers/Dak/Tua — trash
Jackson — idiot who can’t throw
That puts him in the top 7-8 QBs in the league worst case. What is this “tier 3” bullshit?
RE: You know the Vikings made Mac Jones and Mike White
The 15 TD thing is tiresome. He also had 700 yards rushing and 7 TDs rushing. Why don't you give him credit for a major part of his game and our offense? Plus most of the season the offense he was running was based on more running that passing. Its the same thing as saying why did he only average 200 yds passing, without recognizing that he was only throwing 30 times per game. He is running a different offense. When he throws more he gets 200+ yds, like both times vs Minny.
Why is it tiresome? He’s the QB, 15 is bottom third in the league for passing TDs. Andy Dalton threw more! Now you want me to use 22 TDs are the bench mark, ok. There were 13 QBs that threw for 22 TDs or more this season. I’m not taking anything away from his running ability or rushing TDs. Just saying that an elite QB, one who most ppl on this board are good with handing him $40m a year should be throwing more TDs than 15. And when he signs for $40m and you all celebrate, just remember that it will effect what other talent can be signed. He’s made good strides this season under Daboll and Kafka, but anything more than 27m/year is over pay, IMO
I've never seen a Giants QB convert as many 3rd and longs...
paragraphs next time. Much easier to follow the same tired arguments that you’ve posted so many times on so many threads already.
It’s tiresome because this is a different team than it was when we weren’t passing much. Do you even watch the games? Have you followed the injuries? Did you know we had a brand new coaching staff? Did you watch the game today?
If you answer yes to the above and come away with Jones is just a 15 TD QB (I love how the rushing is just an afterthought despite how effective it’s been) than you aren’t worth replying to anymore.
Jones was brilliant. He was 24 of 35 for 301 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers. He ran 17 times for a team-high 78 yards. He became the first player ever with at least 300 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and at least 70 yards rushing in a playoff game. Isaiah Hodgins caught eight passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.
RE: RE: RE: RE: When he runs for 100 we can beat anybody.
The guy gets almost 400 combined yards ... on the road... in his first playoff game ... and leads us to out first playoff win in forever ... and we still have guys who won't give the guy credit. I just dont get it. It's a truly bizarre phenomenon
He’s definitely won me over and I was very critical of him. The guy is tough as nails and is a gamer. If his receivers hold onto the football he probably has more TDs, as well. That said, the Giants ran the ball well this year and scored like 20 TDs on the ground this year between DJ, Barkley and others. Why would you throw into the end zone if you can run it in?! That said, I think his Passing TD numbers will go up with a few more guys that can take the ball and get into the end zone next year.
If you can't look at this season, and expecially the last few big
games, and acknowledge that you were wrong, then you are a troll. Your agenda, and being right, is the only thing that means something to you. Its not an opinion anymore, its trolling. Its obvious no matter what happens, and what Jones does/doesn't do from now on, will have no impact on your thinking. Its irrational.
RE: If you can't look at this season, and expecially the last few big
games, and acknowledge that you were wrong, then you are a troll. Your agenda, and being right, is the only thing that means something to you. Its not an opinion anymore, its trolling. Its obvious no matter what happens, and what Jones does/doesn't do from now on, will have no impact on your thinking. Its irrational.
ok I'll be sure to modify my opinion because you might think I have an "agenda".
He’s definitely won me over and I was very critical of him. The guy is tough as nails and is a gamer. If his receivers hold onto the football he probably has more TDs, as well. That said, the Giants ran the ball well this year and scored like 20 TDs on the ground this year between DJ, Barkley and others. Why would you throw into the end zone if you can run it in?! That said, I think his Passing TD numbers will go up with a few more guys that can take the ball and get into the end zone next year.
He plays winning football. Has become ‘elite’ at taking care of the ball. Is an ‘elite’ top 5 QB as a runner. Has improved immensely in his decision making. Throws an accurate ball. A tough dude and as you said, ‘a gamer’. He has answered the bell this year under immense pressure. I’m thrilled for him and happy to root for him as the Giants QB. Elite or not, we can win SuperBowls with him under center and the right pieces around him.
I think it’s not a ridiculous thought to make a case for him now as a top-10 QB with a ceiling that can place him in the top-5 conversation.
RE: RE: If you can't look at this season, and expecially the last few big
games, and acknowledge that you were wrong, then you are a troll. Your agenda, and being right, is the only thing that means something to you. Its not an opinion anymore, its trolling. Its obvious no matter what happens, and what Jones does/doesn't do from now on, will have no impact on your thinking. Its irrational.
ok I'll be sure to modify my opinion because you might think I have an "agenda".
No quotation marks around agenda needed.
Stick to something you know, because this is an issue you have no clue on this one. He is very good at what he does with the minimal talent on the outside.
RE: RE: If you can't look at this season, and expecially the last few big
games, and acknowledge that you were wrong, then you are a troll. Your agenda, and being right, is the only thing that means something to you. Its not an opinion anymore, its trolling. Its obvious no matter what happens, and what Jones does/doesn't do from now on, will have no impact on your thinking. Its irrational.
ok I'll be sure to modify my opinion because you might think I have an "agenda".
You are the one with an agenda and what you have thought about Jones since the beginning of the season and your onslaught has not stopped even when you are wrong.
He is the quarterback of the future and if you don't like it, go become a Jet fan
but as someone who has been skeptical all year, he was absolutely outstanding today in his first playoff game on the road. I am looking forward to seeing how he improves going forward with Daboll, Kafka, and better receivers.
I will caution though that $40M is too high and will impact the team going forward. We will see what happens. Here's to hoping he continues to prove me wrong.
1. Ignore other opinions – Press or TV, agents or advisors, family or wives, friends or relatives, fans or hangers on – ignore them on matters of football, they don’t know what’s happening here.
2. Clowns can’t run a huddle – don’t forget to have fun but don’t be the class clown. Clowns and leaders don’t mix. Clowns can’t run a huddle.
3. Fat QBs can’t avoid the rush – A quarterback throws with his legs more than his arm. Squat and run.
4. Know your job cold – this is not a game without errors. Keep yours to a minimum. Study.
5. Know your own players – Who’s fast? Who can catch? Who needs encouragement? Be precise. Know your opponent.
6. Be the same guy every day – in condition. Preparing to lead. Studying your plan. A coach can’t prepare you for every eventuality. Prepare yourself and remember, impulse decisions usually equal mistakes.
7. Throwing the ball away is a good play – sacks, interceptions and fumbles are bad plays. Protect against those.
8. Learn to manage the game – personnel, play call, motions, ball handling, proper reads, accurate throws, play fakes. Clock. Clock. Clock. Don’t you ever lose track of the clock.
9. Get your team in the end zone – passing stats and TD passes are not how you’re going to be judged. Your job is to get your team in the end zone and that is how you will be judged.
10. Don’t panic – when all around you is in chaos, you must be the hand that steers the ship. If you have a panic button so will everyone else. Our ship can’t have a panic button.
11. Don’t be a celebrity QB – we don’t need any of those. We need battlefield commanders that are willing to fight it out, every day, every week and every season and lead their team to win after.
Would you rather have a QB that wins consistently with average stats or a QB that puts up fantasy football stats and loses? Super Bowls have been won with Trent Dilfer, Brad Johnson and Doug Williams as starters. HOFers Fran Tarkenton and Jim Kelly have won zero. If Daniel Jones can win consistently and get the Giants to the playoffs every year and ultimately win a Super Bowl, who cares if he's "elite"?
I am eating crow.
you forgot the sarcasm off because if not wtf did you just watch
And he did it without receivers. He makes the team better. Now if he can be clutch next week
Not sure if serious?
He threw for 300 yds.
He accounted for 375 yds just himself
Just stop
As a follow up to the other game of his career recently
Harry just my opinion, but this is a ridiculous take. Jones keeps accomplishing things you critics have said he could never do.
Do you man up and admit you were wrong, no, you keep spin in a different narrative
Today Daniel Jones was elite. He was better than any other quarterback that has played so far this weekend.
None of his throws were potential interceptions either.
What a time to play his most complete game to date
Wait…
Not many QBs can run like he did in the 2nd quarter when the offense was stalled.
And the ones who can probably can't throw like he did to a bunch of bum receivers to move the offense in the 2nd half and trade scores with Cousins.
But he is definitely more than a game manager, which is what most of the trolls were calling him.
Who is better than him?
Picked a helluva time to have the game of his career.
As a follow up to the other game of his career recently
Considering the stakes, this was his magnum opus.
bw...I know you have not been a fan of DJ's so far. I give you credit for complimenting him tonight.
He's played like this for a while now. He threw for 334 vs Minny last time
And seeing Barkley on that first TD put me a bit at ease too.
JFC.
Picked a helluva time to have the game of his career.
bw...I know you have not been a fan of DJ's so far. I give you credit for complimenting him tonight.
I mentioned in a thread this morning that I thought this was the right team for Jones to play because Minnesota struggles in pass defense. And to his credit, he executed beautifully.
You’re a fucking clown show. Your self awareness is the worst I’ve every seen from someone. And that’s saying a lot
He pulls off a miracle and wins it all with this bunch, then he may be even greater than any of us could imagine. But that’s all pope dream stuff right now. But Hodgins is a rich man’s number 3. Once we grab some legit receivers it’s gonna be interesting.
Lol
Remember your terrible thread about Jones not being able to throw downfield?
You are lost.
Producer, Daniel has been the best quarterback on display so far on this Super Wild Card weekend.
That s as close to tact as opinion can be.
And about his targets. We are really knocking the receiving corps, but chemistry is a thing. Schoen should start thinking in terms of adding talent rather than taking out the engine and installing a new one.
Classic hater. Arrogant. Relentless. Insufferable in the face of overwhelming evidence.
Haters keep hating.
🤷🏻♂️
No, he isn't.
He's been wrong about Jones all year.
and a long standing one. He's a "Missouri" guy. Show me you're capable of playing at an "elite" level. The guy has been pretty excellent as he has gotten more comfortable in this offense. AND its only going to get better as he gets better personnel and the OL improves.
No, he isn't.
He's been wrong about Jones all year.
Yea pretty much the opposite of whatever BW in DC says is the way you want to go.
LOL. Youre desperately clinging to your bullshit hatred.
Such a loser.
Top 5 QBs throw more than 15 TDS in a season
There’s maybe 5 QBs better than him. Maybe. That means you commit to him and not roll the dice in the draft.
Top 5 QBs throw more than 15 TDS in a season
Ok post your list. Who’s better than him?
You’re a fucking clown show. Your self awareness is the worst I’ve every seen from someone. And that’s saying a lot
So you'd say I'm the best at something?
LOL. Youre desperately clinging to your bullshit hatred.
Such a loser.
Gotcha.. so it's yay Jones. Boo Producer. Let's assume that going forward and skip to an actual point next time.
There’s maybe 5 QBs better than him. Maybe. That means you commit to him and not roll the dice in the draft.
Top 5 QBs throw more than 15 TDS in a season
QBs who win playoff games start moving into the elite conversation. I was shocked at how well Jones did in his first playoff game. I did NOT expect him to play practically perfect football...that is almost impossible for a QB who's never been in the playoff cauldron (especially on the road)
There’s maybe 5 QBs better than him. Maybe. That means you commit to him and not roll the dice in the draft.
Top 5 QBs throw more than 15 TDS in a season
LOL. Of course you conveniently ignore his 700 yards and 7TD rushing.
Haters are running out of material.
Ha, ha, ha, ha...fucking unbelievable!
My point is that you are a loser who can’t admit you’re wrong.
🤷🏻♂️
Carried them. Playoff game. On the road.
He's coming into his own.
If the Giants agree that 15 TDs is indicative of Jones’ skill then they won’t offer him a contract. Time to find a new argument.
If the Giants agree that 15 TDs is indicative of Jones’ skill then they won’t offer him a contract. Time to find a new argument.
Well written.
Carried them. Playoff game. On the road.
He's coming into his own.
Carried the team? Maybe that’s not the best choice of words. Multiple Giants played very well today and helped deliver a big playoff win.
He's certainly getting there. You'd have to be blind to not see it.
Or ignorant.
...he carried the team today.
Carried them. Playoff game. On the road.
He's coming into his own.
Carried the team? Maybe that’s not the best choice of words. Multiple Giants played very well today and helped deliver a big playoff win.
Focal point?
LOL, I guess you just want him to run thru all 11 guys on his own.
Football's obviously the ultimate team game.
He was the best player on the field today.
Better?
I'm with BB'56. I would not say elite, yet. But I think he is a franchise QB. Let's take little steps here.
He played his best game under the brightest lights. He needs to keep this up and make it the usual and not the odd occurance.
I'd say that was 4 very good games in a row.
I reserve elite for the quarterbacks who routinely have their teams in the championship hunt, so Daniel Jones is obviously not that yet.
But he's proving to be a very good NFL quarterback.
2 guys sitting home
Brutal. Not unexpected. But still brutal.
If anyone dared to say Jones would put up those numbers in a playoff game on the road in August 2022, you would have laughed them out of the building.
You were insistent that he wouldn’t even be the starting quarterback for the whole season during training camp. At least, have some dignity and give the kid some credit.
It will not hurt, I promise.
look like studs.
Brutal. Not unexpected. But still brutal.
Yep. Take isolated games that fit your narrative.
Meanwhile, DJ won his game. In the playoffs no less.
Yeah, but it was only his fifth start :)
Lolololol
He didn't ask if he IS an elite QB.
I think the answer to the original question is yes.
Will he get there? Time will tell. But if I were a betting man, I'd bet yes.
It’s tiresome because this is a different team than it was when we weren’t passing much. Do you even watch the games? Have you followed the injuries? Did you know we had a brand new coaching staff? Did you watch the game today?
If you answer yes to the above and come away with Jones is just a 15 TD QB (I love how the rushing is just an afterthought despite how effective it’s been) than you aren’t worth replying to anymore.
If anyone dared to say Jones would put up those numbers in a playoff game on the road in August 2022, you would have laughed them out of the building.
You were insistent that he wouldn’t even be the starting quarterback for the whole season during training camp. At least, have some dignity and give the kid some credit.
It will not hurt, I promise.
I said he played a great game as he did vs Minny (regular season) and Indy. What am I missing?
He’s made good strides this season under Daboll and Kafka, but anything more than 27m/year is over pay, IMO
The market rate for Jones right now is the Non-EFT, which is $35M.
If Team Jones is smart, they don't accept ANY deal with an AAV < $35M. And if he plays well against Philly, they are going to put enormous pressure on Schoen for $40+ and 5 yrs.
That's a big commitment, especially if the guaranteed dollars they want is $150M. Which is probably where they will start...
ok I'll be sure to modify my opinion because you might think I have an "agenda".
He plays winning football. Has become ‘elite’ at taking care of the ball. Is an ‘elite’ top 5 QB as a runner. Has improved immensely in his decision making. Throws an accurate ball. A tough dude and as you said, ‘a gamer’. He has answered the bell this year under immense pressure. I’m thrilled for him and happy to root for him as the Giants QB. Elite or not, we can win SuperBowls with him under center and the right pieces around him.
I think it’s not a ridiculous thought to make a case for him now as a top-10 QB with a ceiling that can place him in the top-5 conversation.
I will caution though that $40M is too high and will impact the team going forward. We will see what happens. Here's to hoping he continues to prove me wrong.
lol...Classic...
I think he does.
What an asshole you are....