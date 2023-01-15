Honest answer, what were you thinking on 4th-and-1?

My 4 year old wanted me to play with him so I walked away and played with him. Figured the football gods would appreciate me doing the right thing and not turning my back on my son. In my 30s I probably don’t do that. But this is my little man. I was happy to do it and was rewarded handsomely with this win.
With over 3mins Vikings had plenty of time to go 80+/- yards and probably use it all. If the giants didn’t make it Vikings have ball at mid field. If they score it would be quicker leaving time on the clock for the Giants to respond and kick winning field goal.
Giants are probably playing a bend but don’t break type of defense anyway so the middle yards are just chewing some time off the clock.
Because it was the right move to make. Plus it helped that I was very confident they could make that yard. The Giants have a very good offense in spite of everything. Regardless, it was the right move to make because making plays like that is what winners do. Daboll is a winner.
I liked the call because of the time left on the clock
Good move. You cant dvr your kid.
Funny that you relate your choice dilemma/not dilemma on a thread that is roughly analagous.
As far back as 10 years ago - you're punting.
The game is totally different today.
If they were up 3 or less or tied, punt the ball
I was thinking I would not and I'm glad the Giants have a coach who did not because that's a call that gets second guessed if you lose and so many coaches would have managed that to the "safe" play.
We're going to die swinging this year. I'm at peace with it.
Coaches should essentially go for 4th and 1 pretty much all the time. However, in a game like today, being aggressive and going for it is just understanding the game flow.
If the score was like 6-3 and neither offense can move the ball, maybe you think about a punt, IMO.
That’s why Daboll’s a Head Coach and I’m a guy in his easy chair.
Same. Go for it.
Same same same
But I didn't mind because I was going to quit watching football after that call on Dexter Lawrence.
Follow your gut usually is the winning play.
Giants were struggling to stop them. Game wasn't "over" if we didn't make it.
And just as Giants did in Week 1 -- PLAY TO WIN!!!
That's what Daboll is. It's why we love him.
We almost blew it. Fire everyone.