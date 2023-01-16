for display only
I think Isiah H is our WR #2 next yr

Payasdaddy : 1/16/2023 6:58 pm
The guy is a player. Good routes, hands, decent size. A poor man’s cooper kupp ( yes. I said it). He makes plays, week after week.
Wandale will be a slot when healthy , hopefully in October
I wouldn’t be surprised if Sterling S gets a vet minimum contract here either to be a 3/4 either. No one else will give him anything more and the dude bleeds blue.
I would give Collin Johnson a fair shake coming back from Achilles too
We need a true #1 or at least a better version of a slayton like wr who can stretch D and be more consistent catching
Keep building trenches and D needs to be added to to be elite ( we have some studs though). ILB, cb, DT or a 5T that can move all over line. I like jihad ward but a younger, more athletic there to develop would be great.
Beavers being one of the ILB and an upgrade would help alot too.



I hope not  
weaverpsu : 1/16/2023 7:01 pm : link
Let's not get carried away here. He is a number 3 at best. If he is #2 then that means the Giants didn't do enough over the offseason.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/16/2023 7:02 pm : link
Doesn't seem THAT crazy. Dude can play. I fucking love this kid.
I agree 100%  
JerrysKids : 1/16/2023 7:04 pm : link
I like all of them Slayton, James, Hodgens. We need a #1 but he absolutely is good enough to be a starter next year.
RE: I hope not  
Straw Hat : 1/16/2023 7:05 pm : link
In comment 15998052 weaverpsu said:
Quote:
Let's not get carried away here. He is a number 3 at best. If he is #2 then that means the Giants didn't do enough over the offseason.


Do you watch the games?
Hodgins  
GF1080 : 1/16/2023 7:07 pm : link
He reminds me so much of our Steve Smith. Excellent route runner, finds the seam to get open, catches mostly everything, etc. Speed biggest question mark. Anyone else think that's a fair comp?
Above  
GF1080 : 1/16/2023 7:08 pm : link
I meant to add the biggest difference is a few inches in height.
Solid player but not ideal  
widmerseyebrow : 1/16/2023 7:09 pm : link
.
Heodgins has been a great find...  
Capt. Don : 1/16/2023 7:23 pm : link
but I dont see Cooper Kupp as a comp. Cooper Kupp is pretty explosive and for all the good things Hodgins has done, he is not explosive.

Wandale, Collin Johnson and Hodgins are nice complementary pieces but there are lots of question marks in that group and limited ceilings.

My preference is to add WR through the draft (1st and 3rd day picks) but in addition to that, I could also see us trading for one (Aiyuk or Pittman) or signing a 2nd tier guy like Mecole Hardman.
If they get a stud  
Dave on the UWS : 1/16/2023 7:24 pm : link
Alpha then he is a good compliment. Wan dale eventually coming back will eat up a lot of the receptions. Buffalo is essentially constructed that way now. Getting the #1 is the key.
I also think the Coaching Staff  
Capt. Don : 1/16/2023 7:25 pm : link
will find a distinct and more prominent role for Lawrence Cager next year.
i think he's the defacto #1 right now  
Eric on Li : 1/16/2023 7:36 pm : link
and possibly the defacto #1 next year as well.

he's the best of the 3 starters right now and the good news is they have his rights.
.  
Danny Kanell : 1/16/2023 7:36 pm : link
IMO it’s obvious that he is a good player and he’s making the most of his opportunity. I was hoping 1 WR would emerge out of this group as a future solution and I think he’s the one.
RE: Hodgins  
JFIB : 1/16/2023 7:38 pm : link
In comment 15998070 GF1080 said:
Quote:
He reminds me so much of our Steve Smith. Excellent route runner, finds the seam to get open, catches mostly everything, etc. Speed biggest question mark. Anyone else think that's a fair comp?


I like him but I don’t see Smith as a good comparison. Smith was super quick and very shifty. Hodgins is a good possession receiver and I’m glad he’s here but he isn’t Steve Smith.
Someone compared him to Amani Toomer and that’s not bad  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1/16/2023 7:39 pm : link
But imo it’s old Amani. Young Amani could fly, old Amani lost his speed but was still clutch catching the rock.
He has pretty good moves  
WestCoastGFan : 1/16/2023 7:40 pm : link
Not Steve Smith, but pretty damn good for a 6'4 guy
whip route... damn - ( New Window )
We  
Professor Falken : 1/16/2023 7:41 pm : link
need a home run hitter. I say Jalin Hyatt.
was reading some story behind a paywall that said he learned routes  
WestCoastGFan : 1/16/2023 7:44 pm : link
from Stephon Diggs and Stevie Johnson. The thing that he learned was there were many ways to run the same route. He said that Diggs' unconventional routes caused confusion because it was more like playing basketball rather than traditional techniques. I think that is how he gets open despite 4.6 speed.
Bills' message boarders claim Hodgins was a fan favorite but  
shyster : 1/16/2023 7:50 pm : link
the coaches disfavored him because he didn't play special teams. Fans say the Bills' coaches should have known Daboll would be on him and looking for an opportunity to snag him from the practice squad.

The one game this season where Hodgins got snaps for the Bills, he caught 4 passes for 41 yards, including a 26 yard third down conversion.

Calling the play, Jim Nantz says "Allen's pass (pause) to a wide open target", because he didn't know Hodgins' name.

That won't be a problem now.

Bills Week 5 - ( New Window )
Hodgins has shown a lot,  
Josh in MD : 1/16/2023 7:59 pm : link
and I don't know who of the present roster will be back, but for all its weakness, if you add a true #1 to this group, the picture looks very different.
He will be on our roster next year.  
Giant John : 1/16/2023 8:01 pm : link
He is a player. He’s going to get better too. Mark my words.
Since coming to the Giants, Hodgins has an 80% catch rate. That's  
Ira : 1/16/2023 8:02 pm : link
incredibly good.
I am not concerned with #2 vs #3  
jvm52106 : 1/16/2023 8:09 pm : link
Etc., We just need a sure fire #1, get WDR back and mix in a young 4th or 5th rd WR draft pick.

Hodgins deserves the right to compete for a big role with Giants in 2023.
Hodgins is not signed for next season  
Chip : 1/16/2023 8:17 pm : link
Along with a lot of the others. Schoen will be busy just with our roster.
I’ll throw two comparisons out….  
BleedingBlue2 : 1/16/2023 8:17 pm : link
Both Bengals, but no reason he can’t be our #2 if he continues to growz

His game reminds me of Tyler Boyd or TJ Houshmandzadeh.
RE: Hodgins  
eric2425ny : 1/16/2023 8:24 pm : link
In comment 15998070 GF1080 said:
Quote:
He reminds me so much of our Steve Smith. Excellent route runner, finds the seam to get open, catches mostly everything, etc. Speed biggest question mark. Anyone else think that's a fair comp?


Except he is 6’4 and 209 lbs
RE: I’ll throw two comparisons out….  
eric2425ny : 1/16/2023 8:25 pm : link
In comment 15998208 BleedingBlue2 said:
Quote:
Both Bengals, but no reason he can’t be our #2 if he continues to growz

His game reminds me of Tyler Boyd or TJ Houshmandzadeh.


These are good comparisons, especially Houshmanzadeh.
Notably, Daboll and Schoen were NOT all over Hodgins.  
Big Blue Blogger : 1/16/2023 8:30 pm : link
They passed when he was waived in August, and do not appear to have pursued him when he was languishing on the Buffalo practice squad in September. Luckily, when he was waived again in November, 20-odd teams passed, giving the Giants another chance.

It’s true that limited special-teams ability cost him in Buffalo, but it wasn’t really a contentious issue. He simply lost out to a major ST contributor, Jake Kumerow. Hodgins was signed to the roster when Kumerow got hurt, played one good game against Pittsburgh, and was waived again when roster space grew scarce.

FWIW, I think Richie James might be a better insurance policy on Robinson’s rehab than Sterling Shepard. They’ve both had weird, injury-marred careers, but James seems to have earned the staff’s trust. We all love Shepard. I just don’t know if his body can take the pounding any more.
Chip: The Giants control Hodgins for two more years.  
Big Blue Blogger : 1/16/2023 8:32 pm : link
Misinformation about his contract status continues to proliferate on this board. He isn’t going anywhere, because he can’t.
what does "WR #2" mean?  
sharp315 : 1/16/2023 8:35 pm : link
Currently he is playing as the X and Slayton is playing in the Y. Are you saying Hodgins should move to the Y? Are you saying he should be the back up X to some other player i.e. Golladay or someone else?

Defining WRs as #1, #2, #3 is useless in terms of scheme.
RE: Notably, Daboll and Schoen were NOT all over Hodgins.  
shyster : 1/16/2023 8:42 pm : link
In comment 15998235 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
They passed when he was waived in August, and do not appear to have pursued him when he was languishing on the Buffalo practice squad in September. Luckily, when he was waived again in November, 20-odd teams passed, giving the Giants another chance.

It’s true that limited special-teams ability cost him in Buffalo, but it wasn’t really a contentious issue. He simply lost out to a major ST contributor, Jake Kumerow. Hodgins was signed to the roster when Kumerow got hurt, played one good game against Pittsburgh, and was waived again when roster space grew scarce.


Thanks BBB. I researched more of Hodgins' history after posting about the Bills' message board thread and noted that he came to NYG through waivers, not a practice squad pickup.

As far as the choice between him and Kumerow being contentious, it was for those Bills fans who thought the Bills' receiver corps was lacking, and the coaches were too fascinated with Kumerow as a special teamer.
Also note that Spotrac and OTC have different contract info  
shyster : 1/16/2023 8:45 pm : link
on Hodgins: Spotrac says ERFA not until 2024, OTC says ERFA 2023.

RE: what does  
ajr2456 : 1/16/2023 8:46 pm : link
In comment 15998246 sharp315 said:
Quote:
Currently he is playing as the X and Slayton is playing in the Y. Are you saying Hodgins should move to the Y? Are you saying he should be the back up X to some other player i.e. Golladay or someone else?

Defining WRs as #1, #2, #3 is useless in terms of scheme.


Antiquated way to to look at it. Kupp does most of his work from the slot, and is their #1
RE: RE: what does  
sharp315 : 1/16/2023 8:53 pm : link
In comment 15998270 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15998246 sharp315 said:


Quote:


Currently he is playing as the X and Slayton is playing in the Y. Are you saying Hodgins should move to the Y? Are you saying he should be the back up X to some other player i.e. Golladay or someone else?

Defining WRs as #1, #2, #3 is useless in terms of scheme.



Antiquated way to to look at it. Kupp does most of his work from the slot, and is their #1

It's not antiquated because that's how offenses are still schemed up. Is Hodgins the starting X next year?
 
ryanmkeane : 1/16/2023 8:53 pm : link
Dude is a gamer. Could be a huge piece next season.
You guys  
Mark from Jersey : 1/16/2023 9:03 pm : link
are something else. All he does is get open, catch everything thrown to him, and score. You cannot have Jerry Rice at the X & Y!. Great find by JS!
Eric from LI has been posting these measurables lately...  
.McL. : 1/16/2023 9:04 pm : link
Thank you Eric...

https://i.ibb.co/W680xP3/Hodgins-pittman.jpg

What i see from this, is excellent 3 cone, near elite broad jump, very good 10 yard, and elite shuttle.

This says that he has elite change of direction and explosion out of that change of direction. He is like a shifty point guard (similar size as well) out there.

There is a place in the game for a player like that. He adds excellent body awareness and control, and elite hands. He is a mixture of Cruz and Toomer. I think he will be a QB favorite on those short to intermediate over the middle QB friendly throws for a long time. He's a playa.
sorry, I meant to put that as a picture  
.McL. : 1/16/2023 9:05 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: what does  
ajr2456 : 1/16/2023 9:20 pm : link
In comment 15998284 sharp315 said:
Quote:
In comment 15998270 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15998246 sharp315 said:


Quote:


Currently he is playing as the X and Slayton is playing in the Y. Are you saying Hodgins should move to the Y? Are you saying he should be the back up X to some other player i.e. Golladay or someone else?

Defining WRs as #1, #2, #3 is useless in terms of scheme.



Antiquated way to to look at it. Kupp does most of his work from the slot, and is their #1


It's not antiquated because that's how offenses are still schemed up. Is Hodgins the starting X next year?


What position he lines up as is irrelevant to whether he is the #2 option or not.
RE: Someone compared him to Amani Toomer and that’s not bad  
Matt M. : 1/16/2023 9:32 pm : link
In comment 15998145 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
But imo it’s old Amani. Young Amani could fly, old Amani lost his speed but was still clutch catching the rock.
The only reason he was compared to Amani was the toe tapping catch. Amani was a legitimate top 2 WR for a number of years.

I absolutely love Hodgins. But, he should not be the #1 or #2 WR on a good team. I do want them to keep him and he should be #3 oor 4 on the depth chart, rotating in for regular snaps.
RE: RE: Someone compared him to Amani Toomer and that’s not bad  
.McL. : 1/16/2023 9:34 pm : link
In comment 15998377 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15998145 Jim in Forest Hills said:


Quote:


But imo it’s old Amani. Young Amani could fly, old Amani lost his speed but was still clutch catching the rock.

The only reason he was compared to Amani was the toe tapping catch. Amani was a legitimate top 2 WR for a number of years.

I absolutely love Hodgins. But, he should not be the #1 or #2 WR on a good team. I do want them to keep him and he should be #3 oor 4 on the depth chart, rotating in for regular snaps.

Yes the comparison to Toomer is the body awareness and control, and field awareness to make those toe tapping catches.
RE: RE: Hodgins  
GF1080 : 1/16/2023 9:36 pm : link
In comment 15998224 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15998070 GF1080 said:


Quote:


He reminds me so much of our Steve Smith. Excellent route runner, finds the seam to get open, catches mostly everything, etc. Speed biggest question mark. Anyone else think that's a fair comp?



Except he is 6’4 and 209 lbs


Yes I said in next post he's bigger. Similar style game though.
I could see the same wide receivers  
djm : 1/16/2023 9:56 pm : link
Back next year. Add in a high draft pick or two. Done.
RE: RE: RE: Someone compared him to Amani Toomer and that’s not bad  
Giantimistic : 1/16/2023 10:01 pm : link
In comment 15998389 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 15998377 Matt M. said:


Quote:


In comment 15998145 Jim in Forest Hills said:


Quote:


But imo it’s old Amani. Young Amani could fly, old Amani lost his speed but was still clutch catching the rock.

The only reason he was compared to Amani was the toe tapping catch. Amani was a legitimate top 2 WR for a number of years.

I absolutely love Hodgins. But, he should not be the #1 or #2 WR on a good team. I do want them to keep him and he should be #3 oor 4 on the depth chart, rotating in for regular snaps.


Yes the comparison to Toomer is the body awareness and control, and field awareness to make those toe tapping catches.


That is spot on. That was why I started the other thread making the comparison. His body control and just a nack for his awareness on the field. Not only was it the great toe tap, but the play that he caught it short of the first down and just fell foward for the first down reminded me a lot of Toomer as well. As someone pointed out is is really the veteran Toomer that I am reminded most of.
RE: Hodgins  
thefan : 1/16/2023 10:06 pm : link
In comment 15998070 GF1080 said:
Quote:
He reminds me so much of our Steve Smith. Excellent route runner, finds the seam to get open, catches mostly everything, etc. Speed biggest question mark. Anyone else think that's a fair comp?


No. Steve Smith and him are different. Reminds me more of Amani Toomer.
You guys are looking at it wrong  
cosmicj : 1/16/2023 10:07 pm : link
Hodgins started getting playing time immediately on arriving in the Meadowlands but it took time for him to really understand the playbook and gain chemistry with Jones. As his comfort level rose, the entire offense took off. Not claiming it is all Hodgins but good possession WRs make everything run smoother.

Short version: it’s no coincidence that the Giants offense is emerging just as a Hodgins is emerging. He should start from here on out.

McL  
cosmicj : 1/16/2023 10:10 pm : link
Glad you posted this. I had seen it before and immediately noticed Hodgins’ very strong short area quickness for a guy his size.

And have you seen his completion to target splits? He’s like a vacuum cleaner. QBs need security blanket guys when they are in trouble. Hodgins is that security blanket.
 
ryanmkeane : 1/16/2023 10:17 pm : link
Really ever been that impressed with Pittman. I think Hodgins is at least, just as good as him.
Agree with the Older Toomer  
GiantGrit : 1/16/2023 10:18 pm : link
Comparison. He's good, need someone to stretch defenses next year. James may have earned himself some coin this offseason and the Giants may feel they can replace his production with a cheaper option. May need an underneath guy as well. And who knows with Slayton.
Picture of his ankle  
Matt123 : 1/16/2023 10:21 pm : link
Not sure if this was posted. Pictue is before the game.

Ugly ankle - ( New Window )
RE: If they get a stud  
CornerStone246+17 : 1/16/2023 10:29 pm : link
In comment 15998110 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
Alpha then he is a good compliment. Wan dale eventually coming back will eat up a lot of the receptions. Buffalo is essentially constructed that way now. Getting the #1 is the key.


This. Trade for one and draft one too. Learning curve on the rookies is an unknown.
 
ryanmkeane : 1/16/2023 10:32 pm : link
I’ll say this - I have no interest in getting a WR who is going to be soft. anything other than tough over the middle and a guy who catches contested passes. Richie James and Hodgins are like that and it seems like Robinson is that way as well if he can stay healthy.

Get us a really tough 2nd/3rd round gamer to add to this mix.
Cosmicj: Remarkably, his catch percentage doesn't even stand out...  
Big Blue Blogger : 1/16/2023 10:39 pm : link
...among Giant receivers. James and Bellinger are both even higher.

Daboll really does place a premium on reliability. And our QB is pretty accurate.
I think people get too caught up in who is 1, 2 or 3  
blueblood : 1/16/2023 10:43 pm : link
when what really matters IMO is what position they occupy
I think some of you may be suprised  
hassan : 1/16/2023 10:53 pm : link
that NYG keeps hodgins, slayton, james, and wandale as core and will draft wr value in draft but not necessarily look to draft wr with a first round pick. They will get better keeping this core and building some rapport vs flushing all of them out and of course they need a stud but a few draft picks even in the day 2 and 3 range allows nyg to take bpa vs a forced pick.

they are going to (try to?) keep saquon and dj so balancing capital across positions of need like o line, and back 7 on d is important. CB is a need, as is interior line, as is ILB.

Slayton is averaging close to 60 yards a game since resurrecting hinself and so is Hodgins in his time on NYG. You also have Wandale who can create production. This is looking like less of a black eye position than eight weeks ago.

Lots of good wr in college football. Of course they will draft player at this position. But I wouldnt be suprised if there is not a clear cut 1 on this roster next fall and its a lot of the current faces along with promising rookie or two.
Trade or sign a reliable Vet WR  
ArcadeSlumlord : 1/16/2023 11:07 pm : link
draft one stud WR prospect, bring in other undrafteds. Load up on CB / OLine and LB.
RE: Hodgins  
81_Great_Dane : 1/16/2023 11:16 pm : link
In comment 15998070 GF1080 said:
Quote:
He reminds me so much of our Steve Smith. Excellent route runner, finds the seam to get open, catches mostly everything, etc. Speed biggest question mark. Anyone else think that's a fair comp?
Smith was super smart, uncanny ability to get open and move the chains, but he rarely seemed to catch the ball in stride. Not a YAC guy.

I absolutely loved watching Smith play but Victor Cruz was a significant upgrade in the slot.
#2 or #3  
santacruzom : 1/16/2023 11:28 pm : link
Don't really matter to me. On just confident he'll be a contributor. He just knows how to get open, especially against zone. Seems like he's just got really good field and spatial awareness and thinks quickly. Average runners who are fast thinkers are IMO better than fast runners who are slow thinkers.
Hodgins can play  
Breeze_94 : 1/16/2023 11:54 pm : link
For all those saying it wouldn't be ideal, what have you seen in Hodgins last 6-7 games that makes you think he couldn't be a good number 2? I don't think it's a coincidence that the offense (passing game especially) really hit its stride once Hodgins was inserted into the lineup - instead of trotting out the likes of Sills, M. Johnson, and Golladay.

33 catches on 42 targets, 355 Yards, 5 TDs over his last 6 games. Reminds me alot of Toomer (except Hodgins actually catches the ball away from his body). Not a burner, but he has good size, a knack for finding space, is a very underrated route runner, and is sure handed - even in traffic.

His emergence makes me feel much better about the outlook of the WR group. Hodgins is your #2 possession guy. Wan'dale is your speedy slot guy. Round 1 you get a guy who can add some juice to the group (Josh Downs/Flowers/Hyatt). Bring back Slay as a #4 if the $ is right, RJ back on a similar deal to hold down the slot if Robinson is needs some additional time to get back to 100%.

Collin Johnson, who was supposed to be the #1, is also coming back from injury and under contract. He'll be a 5/6 next year if he makes the team.
RE: McL  
.McL. : 12:04 am : link
In comment 15998457 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Glad you posted this. I had seen it before and immediately noticed Hodgins’ very strong short area quickness for a guy his size.

And have you seen his completion to target splits? He’s like a vacuum cleaner. QBs need security blanket guys when they are in trouble. Hodgins is that security blanket.

Agreed, and yes I am fully aware of his target splits... That is why I said he has elit hands, I should also add that he has a very large catch radius.
RE: Eric from LI has been posting these measurables lately...  
Eric on Li : 12:24 am : link
In comment 15998311 .McL. said:
Quote:
Thank you Eric...

https://i.ibb.co/W680xP3/Hodgins-pittman.jpg

What i see from this, is excellent 3 cone, near elite broad jump, very good 10 yard, and elite shuttle.

This says that he has elite change of direction and explosion out of that change of direction. He is like a shifty point guard (similar size as well) out there.

There is a place in the game for a player like that. He adds excellent body awareness and control, and elite hands. He is a mixture of Cruz and Toomer. I think he will be a QB favorite on those short to intermediate over the middle QB friendly throws for a long time. He's a playa.


there's more in this thread too. he's a guy that looking back checked a lot of boxes but like others who come out after true junior year from a non-top tier p5 school didnt get as hard of a look as he deserved. thats kind of the same scenario that had diggs fall to day 3 also. i get doubting hodgins play speed but i guess this was a case where the testing didnt lie.
isaiah hodgins just scratching the surface? - ( New Window )
He is having this success  
Giantimistic : 12:59 am : link
With every team the Giants play knowing that he is the number 1 target for Jones and not one team has shit him down yet. I think that says something.
RE: what does  
Optimus-NY : 2:15 am : link
In comment 15998246 sharp315 said:
Quote:
Currently he is playing as the X and Slayton is playing in the Y. Are you saying Hodgins should move to the Y? Are you saying he should be the back up X to some other player i.e. Golladay or someone else?

Defining WRs as #1, #2, #3 is useless in terms of scheme.


Thank you. I've always hated it when people said WR1, WR2, WR3, etc. It's X, Y, or Z (Backup X, Backup Y, or Backup Z are fine too). I loved listening to SiriusXM NFL Radio and reading books that got me into film a little so I could understand this better, but this WR1, WR2, and WR3 talk business rubbed me the wrong way.
Hodgins  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 7:54 am : link

has been a revelation for this team. TD’s in 5 out of his 6 games. 80% catch percentage.

I’m proud of the way all our WR are playing. We need to add a big play threat in the draft.
RE: RE: what does  
Brown_Hornet : 8:06 am : link
In comment 15998270 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15998246 sharp315 said:


Quote:


Currently he is playing as the X and Slayton is playing in the Y. Are you saying Hodgins should move to the Y? Are you saying he should be the back up X to some other player i.e. Golladay or someone else?

Defining WRs as #1, #2, #3 is useless in terms of scheme.



Antiquated way to to look at it. Kupp does most of his work from the slot, and is their #1
It's semantics.

Positional value vs. positional alignment.

Sharp is either being obtuse or is misunderstanding the positional value argument.
Put whatever number you want on it  
bigbluehoya : 8:11 am : link
but he should be on the team and should have a big role.

Whereas we all thought this team might need 2 or even 3 assets added at the WR position, I feel a lot more confident now that it's probably just one big addition needed there.

WR1 is still near the top of the list of needs as far as I'm concerned, but beyond that I think investments at ILB, DB, and interior OL will do a lot more to raise the floor for this team.

Bigbluehoya  
cosmicj : 9:00 am : link
+1
RE: Put whatever number you want on it  
Big Blue '56 : 9:10 am : link
In comment 15998715 bigbluehoya said:
Quote:
but he should be on the team and should have a big role.

Whereas we all thought this team might need 2 or even 3 assets added at the WR position, I feel a lot more confident now that it's probably just one big addition needed there.

WR1 is still near the top of the list of needs as far as I'm concerned, but beyond that I think investments at ILB, DB, and interior OL will do a lot more to raise the floor for this team.


How terrific would Josh Allen be, if he didn’t have Diggs? We need a burner with hands to open things up even more for DJ, imv
RE: Put whatever number you want on it  
ajr2456 : 9:41 am : link
In comment 15998715 bigbluehoya said:
Quote:
but he should be on the team and should have a big role.

Whereas we all thought this team might need 2 or even 3 assets added at the WR position, I feel a lot more confident now that it's probably just one big addition needed there.

WR1 is still near the top of the list of needs as far as I'm concerned, but beyond that I think investments at ILB, DB, and interior OL will do a lot more to raise the floor for this team.


Agreed. Hodgins, James and Slayton are going to look a lot better with a Diggs on this team
they still need to add 2-3 receivers in the offseason  
Eric on Li : 10:32 am : link
james and slayton could arguably be 2, plus a high pick, but we wont know until march if that's the best use of $.

slayton is entering FA at the perfect time because the market for WRs is strong and there aren't very many good ones other than him.

hodgins is definitely a piece that fits though. against min he actually played 40% slot and moving guys around different positions is definitely a feature of how the chiefs used kelce/hill and bills use diggs - which isn't to say hodgins is one of those guys but that he is a piece that fits the offense well even though he's not explosive.

james is a depth player and my hunch with him is they replace him with another cheap depth play (those guys could even already be here with either shepard or james washington).

slayton could go either way. there's a lot to like but all the the things that knocked him down the depth chart last summer are still there too. he's probably never going to be ideal but he may be the best they can do.

not unlike engram last year, i think someone is going to give him close to 10m/year for the potential. if he could ever get back to catching the ball like he did as a rookie when his drop rate was literally half of what it was this year, he'd be a really good player.

the team's health right now is too good to complain but wandale mixed in with this offense right now could have been really dynamic.
