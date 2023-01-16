I think Isiah H is our WR #2 next yr

The guy is a player. Good routes, hands, decent size. A poor man’s cooper kupp ( yes. I said it). He makes plays, week after week.
Wandale will be a slot when healthy , hopefully in October
I wouldn’t be surprised if Sterling S gets a vet minimum contract here either to be a 3/4 either. No one else will give him anything more and the dude bleeds blue.
I would give Collin Johnson a fair shake coming back from Achilles too
We need a true #1 or at least a better version of a slayton like wr who can stretch D and be more consistent catching
Keep building trenches and D needs to be added to to be elite ( we have some studs though). ILB, cb, DT or a 5T that can move all over line. I like jihad ward but a younger, more athletic there to develop would be great.
Beavers being one of the ILB and an upgrade would help alot too.
Do you watch the games?
Wandale, Collin Johnson and Hodgins are nice complementary pieces but there are lots of question marks in that group and limited ceilings.
My preference is to add WR through the draft (1st and 3rd day picks) but in addition to that, I could also see us trading for one (Aiyuk or Pittman) or signing a 2nd tier guy like Mecole Hardman.
he's the best of the 3 starters right now and the good news is they have his rights.
I like him but I don’t see Smith as a good comparison. Smith was super quick and very shifty. Hodgins is a good possession receiver and I’m glad he’s here but he isn’t Steve Smith.
The one game this season where Hodgins got snaps for the Bills, he caught 4 passes for 41 yards, including a 26 yard third down conversion.
Calling the play, Jim Nantz says "Allen's pass (pause) to a wide open target", because he didn't know Hodgins' name.
That won't be a problem now.
Hodgins deserves the right to compete for a big role with Giants in 2023.
His game reminds me of Tyler Boyd or TJ Houshmandzadeh.
Except he is 6’4 and 209 lbs
His game reminds me of Tyler Boyd or TJ Houshmandzadeh.
These are good comparisons, especially Houshmanzadeh.
It’s true that limited special-teams ability cost him in Buffalo, but it wasn’t really a contentious issue. He simply lost out to a major ST contributor, Jake Kumerow. Hodgins was signed to the roster when Kumerow got hurt, played one good game against Pittsburgh, and was waived again when roster space grew scarce.
FWIW, I think Richie James might be a better insurance policy on Robinson’s rehab than Sterling Shepard. They’ve both had weird, injury-marred careers, but James seems to have earned the staff’s trust. We all love Shepard. I just don’t know if his body can take the pounding any more.
Defining WRs as #1, #2, #3 is useless in terms of scheme.
It's true that limited special-teams ability cost him in Buffalo, but it wasn't really a contentious issue. He simply lost out to a major ST contributor, Jake Kumerow. Hodgins was signed to the roster when Kumerow got hurt, played one good game against Pittsburgh, and was waived again when roster space grew scarce.
Thanks BBB. I researched more of Hodgins' history after posting about the Bills' message board thread and noted that he came to NYG through waivers, not a practice squad pickup.
As far as the choice between him and Kumerow being contentious, it was for those Bills fans who thought the Bills' receiver corps was lacking, and the coaches were too fascinated with Kumerow as a special teamer.
Defining WRs as #1, #2, #3 is useless in terms of scheme.
Antiquated way to to look at it. Kupp does most of his work from the slot, and is their #1
Currently he is playing as the X and Slayton is playing in the Y. Are you saying Hodgins should move to the Y? Are you saying he should be the back up X to some other player i.e. Golladay or someone else?
Defining WRs as #1, #2, #3 is useless in terms of scheme.
Antiquated way to to look at it. Kupp does most of his work from the slot, and is their #1
It's not antiquated because that's how offenses are still schemed up. Is Hodgins the starting X next year?
What i see from this, is excellent 3 cone, near elite broad jump, very good 10 yard, and elite shuttle.
This says that he has elite change of direction and explosion out of that change of direction. He is like a shifty point guard (similar size as well) out there.
There is a place in the game for a player like that. He adds excellent body awareness and control, and elite hands. He is a mixture of Cruz and Toomer. I think he will be a QB favorite on those short to intermediate over the middle QB friendly throws for a long time. He's a playa.
In comment 15998246 sharp315 said:
Currently he is playing as the X and Slayton is playing in the Y. Are you saying Hodgins should move to the Y? Are you saying he should be the back up X to some other player i.e. Golladay or someone else?
Defining WRs as #1, #2, #3 is useless in terms of scheme.
Antiquated way to to look at it. Kupp does most of his work from the slot, and is their #1
It's not antiquated because that's how offenses are still schemed up. Is Hodgins the starting X next year?
What position he lines up as is irrelevant to whether he is the #2 option or not.
I absolutely love Hodgins. But, he should not be the #1 or #2 WR on a good team. I do want them to keep him and he should be #3 oor 4 on the depth chart, rotating in for regular snaps.
But imo it’s old Amani. Young Amani could fly, old Amani lost his speed but was still clutch catching the rock.
The only reason he was compared to Amani was the toe tapping catch. Amani was a legitimate top 2 WR for a number of years.
I absolutely love Hodgins. But, he should not be the #1 or #2 WR on a good team. I do want them to keep him and he should be #3 oor 4 on the depth chart, rotating in for regular snaps.
Yes the comparison to Toomer is the body awareness and control, and field awareness to make those toe tapping catches.
He reminds me so much of our Steve Smith. Excellent route runner, finds the seam to get open, catches mostly everything, etc. Speed biggest question mark. Anyone else think that's a fair comp?
Except he is 6’4 and 209 lbs
Yes I said in next post he's bigger. Similar style game though.
In comment 15998145 Jim in Forest Hills said:
But imo it’s old Amani. Young Amani could fly, old Amani lost his speed but was still clutch catching the rock.
The only reason he was compared to Amani was the toe tapping catch. Amani was a legitimate top 2 WR for a number of years.
I absolutely love Hodgins. But, he should not be the #1 or #2 WR on a good team. I do want them to keep him and he should be #3 oor 4 on the depth chart, rotating in for regular snaps.
Yes the comparison to Toomer is the body awareness and control, and field awareness to make those toe tapping catches.
That is spot on. That was why I started the other thread making the comparison. His body control and just a nack for his awareness on the field. Not only was it the great toe tap, but the play that he caught it short of the first down and just fell foward for the first down reminded me a lot of Toomer as well. As someone pointed out is is really the veteran Toomer that I am reminded most of.
No. Steve Smith and him are different. Reminds me more of Amani Toomer.
Short version: it’s no coincidence that the Giants offense is emerging just as a Hodgins is emerging. He should start from here on out.
And have you seen his completion to target splits? He’s like a vacuum cleaner. QBs need security blanket guys when they are in trouble. Hodgins is that security blanket.
This. Trade for one and draft one too. Learning curve on the rookies is an unknown.
Get us a really tough 2nd/3rd round gamer to add to this mix.
Daboll really does place a premium on reliability. And our QB is pretty accurate.
they are going to (try to?) keep saquon and dj so balancing capital across positions of need like o line, and back 7 on d is important. CB is a need, as is interior line, as is ILB.
Slayton is averaging close to 60 yards a game since resurrecting hinself and so is Hodgins in his time on NYG. You also have Wandale who can create production. This is looking like less of a black eye position than eight weeks ago.
Lots of good wr in college football. Of course they will draft player at this position. But I wouldnt be suprised if there is not a clear cut 1 on this roster next fall and its a lot of the current faces along with promising rookie or two.
I absolutely loved watching Smith play but Victor Cruz was a significant upgrade in the slot.
33 catches on 42 targets, 355 Yards, 5 TDs over his last 6 games. Reminds me alot of Toomer (except Hodgins actually catches the ball away from his body). Not a burner, but he has good size, a knack for finding space, is a very underrated route runner, and is sure handed - even in traffic.
His emergence makes me feel much better about the outlook of the WR group. Hodgins is your #2 possession guy. Wan'dale is your speedy slot guy. Round 1 you get a guy who can add some juice to the group (Josh Downs/Flowers/Hyatt). Bring back Slay as a #4 if the $ is right, RJ back on a similar deal to hold down the slot if Robinson is needs some additional time to get back to 100%.
Collin Johnson, who was supposed to be the #1, is also coming back from injury and under contract. He'll be a 5/6 next year if he makes the team.
And have you seen his completion to target splits? He's like a vacuum cleaner. QBs need security blanket guys when they are in trouble. Hodgins is that security blanket.
Agreed, and yes I am fully aware of his target splits... That is why I said he has elit hands, I should also add that he has a very large catch radius.
What i see from this, is excellent 3 cone, near elite broad jump, very good 10 yard, and elite shuttle.
This says that he has elite change of direction and explosion out of that change of direction. He is like a shifty point guard (similar size as well) out there.
There is a place in the game for a player like that. He adds excellent body awareness and control, and elite hands. He is a mixture of Cruz and Toomer. I think he will be a QB favorite on those short to intermediate over the middle QB friendly throws for a long time. He's a playa.
there's more in this thread too. he's a guy that looking back checked a lot of boxes but like others who come out after true junior year from a non-top tier p5 school didnt get as hard of a look as he deserved. thats kind of the same scenario that had diggs fall to day 3 also. i get doubting hodgins play speed but i guess this was a case where the testing didnt lie.
Defining WRs as #1, #2, #3 is useless in terms of scheme.
Thank you. I've always hated it when people said WR1, WR2, WR3, etc. It's X, Y, or Z (Backup X, Backup Y, or Backup Z are fine too). I loved listening to SiriusXM NFL Radio and reading books that got me into film a little so I could understand this better, but this WR1, WR2, and WR3 talk business rubbed me the wrong way.
has been a revelation for this team. TD’s in 5 out of his 6 games. 80% catch percentage.
I’m proud of the way all our WR are playing. We need to add a big play threat in the draft.
Currently he is playing as the X and Slayton is playing in the Y. Are you saying Hodgins should move to the Y? Are you saying he should be the back up X to some other player i.e. Golladay or someone else?
Defining WRs as #1, #2, #3 is useless in terms of scheme.
Antiquated way to to look at it. Kupp does most of his work from the slot, and is their #1
Positional value vs. positional alignment.
Sharp is either being obtuse or is misunderstanding the positional value argument.
Whereas we all thought this team might need 2 or even 3 assets added at the WR position, I feel a lot more confident now that it's probably just one big addition needed there.
WR1 is still near the top of the list of needs as far as I'm concerned, but beyond that I think investments at ILB, DB, and interior OL will do a lot more to raise the floor for this team.
Whereas we all thought this team might need 2 or even 3 assets added at the WR position, I feel a lot more confident now that it's probably just one big addition needed there.
WR1 is still near the top of the list of needs as far as I'm concerned, but beyond that I think investments at ILB, DB, and interior OL will do a lot more to raise the floor for this team.
How terrific would Josh Allen be, if he didn’t have Diggs? We need a burner with hands to open things up even more for DJ, imv
Whereas we all thought this team might need 2 or even 3 assets added at the WR position, I feel a lot more confident now that it's probably just one big addition needed there.
WR1 is still near the top of the list of needs as far as I'm concerned, but beyond that I think investments at ILB, DB, and interior OL will do a lot more to raise the floor for this team.
Agreed. Hodgins, James and Slayton are going to look a lot better with a Diggs on this team
slayton is entering FA at the perfect time because the market for WRs is strong and there aren't very many good ones other than him.
hodgins is definitely a piece that fits though. against min he actually played 40% slot and moving guys around different positions is definitely a feature of how the chiefs used kelce/hill and bills use diggs - which isn't to say hodgins is one of those guys but that he is a piece that fits the offense well even though he's not explosive.
james is a depth player and my hunch with him is they replace him with another cheap depth play (those guys could even already be here with either shepard or james washington).
slayton could go either way. there's a lot to like but all the the things that knocked him down the depth chart last summer are still there too. he's probably never going to be ideal but he may be the best they can do.
not unlike engram last year, i think someone is going to give him close to 10m/year for the potential. if he could ever get back to catching the ball like he did as a rookie when his drop rate was literally half of what it was this year, he'd be a really good player.
the team's health right now is too good to complain but wandale mixed in with this offense right now could have been really dynamic.