I think Isiah H is our WR #2 next yr Payasdaddy : 1/16/2023 6:58 pm

The guy is a player. Good routes, hands, decent size. A poor man’s cooper kupp ( yes. I said it). He makes plays, week after week.

Wandale will be a slot when healthy , hopefully in October

I wouldn’t be surprised if Sterling S gets a vet minimum contract here either to be a 3/4 either. No one else will give him anything more and the dude bleeds blue.

I would give Collin Johnson a fair shake coming back from Achilles too

We need a true #1 or at least a better version of a slayton like wr who can stretch D and be more consistent catching

Keep building trenches and D needs to be added to to be elite ( we have some studs though). ILB, cb, DT or a 5T that can move all over line. I like jihad ward but a younger, more athletic there to develop would be great.

Beavers being one of the ILB and an upgrade would help alot too.







