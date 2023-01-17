Jones & Barkley should be a package deal Sean : 1/17/2023 1:44 pm

There was a Barkley thread a few days ago and I’m surprised how many people are content with not paying Barkley. I also think his performance on Sunday has been under appreciated a bit. His presence in the passing game is why I think the Giants will pay him. Barkley is the engine. Barkley elevates Jones. That’s not meant to be a slight at all on Jones, but Barkley is so crucial in how this offense operates.



If Barkley is off the team, I’d expect Jones to decline. Both are necessary to the offense.



Eric stated a few months ago that they are a package deal, and I agree.