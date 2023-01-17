for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Jones & Barkley should be a package deal

Sean : 1/17/2023 1:44 pm
There was a Barkley thread a few days ago and I’m surprised how many people are content with not paying Barkley. I also think his performance on Sunday has been under appreciated a bit. His presence in the passing game is why I think the Giants will pay him. Barkley is the engine. Barkley elevates Jones. That’s not meant to be a slight at all on Jones, but Barkley is so crucial in how this offense operates.

If Barkley is off the team, I’d expect Jones to decline. Both are necessary to the offense.

Eric stated a few months ago that they are a package deal, and I agree.
depends  
Thegratefulhead : 1/17/2023 1:47 pm : link
on the dollars. I would set a number an not go over. You can't overpay, THAT is the only mistake. You have to be willing to let him walk.
Everyone is scared of the blockbuster deal  
UConn4523 : 1/17/2023 1:47 pm : link
but it doesn’t have to be that, especially when looking at the comps. There’s nothing wrong with a 3 year Barkley deal and it will be much safer to go this route than start playing the FA WR game where the total guaranteed dollars can eclipse Barkleys entire contract. There’s a deal to be had here, unless Barkley has a wild ask.
Absolutely. The Giants should bring back Jones and Barkley together  
GiantBlue : 1/17/2023 1:49 pm : link
You have the OL finally about ready to settle in and play outstanding football. You can augment with the draft and some smart FA work this off-season.

Same with WR and TE.

But Jones and Barkley are the foundation!
I agree  
Crazed Dogs : 1/17/2023 1:51 pm : link
they complement each other
Kind of agree  
Sammo85 : 1/17/2023 1:54 pm : link
This is their "time is now" window coming here, next 3 years or so that started with the playoff berth.
I said it on the other thread - Barkley is the best player on the team  
Matt M. : 1/17/2023 1:55 pm : link
But, BUT, he also plays a position that is tough to validate a huge 2nd contract, especially when your QB is getting an even bigger one. His injuries, plus the shelf life for an NFL RB and likelihood a RB remains a premium talent on contract # 2, make it a tough sell.

If you can only pay one, Jones seems like the way to go. But, my dream would be to get creative with both of them and re-sign both. Worst case, it would be great if we could tag Barkley, which keeps him for up to 2 years.
The obvious answer is yes we should TRY  
jvm52106 : 1/17/2023 1:57 pm : link
to bring both back BUT Barkley is the one that brings the MOST risk based on past injury hostory.
Ezekiel Elliott is 1.5 yrs older than Saquan Barkley  
ATL_Giants : 1/17/2023 1:58 pm : link
Barkley is about to turn 26.
It's not easy to find a starting RB in the NFL over the age of 28.
If we offer Saquan a deal, I just don't want it to be more than 3 yrs. If he demands more than that, via con Dios.
RE: I said it on the other thread - Barkley is the best player on the team  
Sean : 1/17/2023 1:58 pm : link
In comment 15999398 Matt M. said:
Quote:
But, BUT, he also plays a position that is tough to validate a huge 2nd contract, especially when your QB is getting an even bigger one. His injuries, plus the shelf life for an NFL RB and likelihood a RB remains a premium talent on contract # 2, make it a tough sell.

If you can only pay one, Jones seems like the way to go. But, my dream would be to get creative with both of them and re-sign both. Worst case, it would be great if we could tag Barkley, which keeps him for up to 2 years.

Barkley isn’t just a RB though. He is a force in the passing game. That’s what I think gets ignored too much.
RE: Everyone is scared of the blockbuster deal  
Sammo85 : 1/17/2023 1:58 pm : link
In comment 15999375 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
but it doesn’t have to be that, especially when looking at the comps. There’s nothing wrong with a 3 year Barkley deal and it will be much safer to go this route than start playing the FA WR game where the total guaranteed dollars can eclipse Barkleys entire contract. There’s a deal to be had here, unless Barkley has a wild ask.


Agreed. I'm not in love with any FA options at WR/RB, so outside of a "good fit" signing at IOL or LB, I don't really want Giants doing any big FA shopping, the 2023 cap space is going to go fast with Jones getting a big increase (even moving some money to later years with playing around with guarantees in bonuses in later years, won't reduce a likely cap charge around 25-30m to start).
It's 2023...  
bw in dc : 1/17/2023 2:01 pm : link
A QB's best friends are WRs and a dependable OL.

RBs...JFC.
Re-sign / Long Term Contract Priorities For This Off Season  
Trainmaster : 1/17/2023 2:02 pm : link
1) Jones
2) Dex
3) Barkley
4) Love
5) A Thomas (eligible?)

I’m a huge Barkley fan, but I think Dex is a more unique / harder to replace talent.

I know Dex is on his 5th year option in 2023.

Barkley would be missed, but they wouldn't replace him with nothing  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/17/2023 2:02 pm : link
These are things you have to think about when there's a salary cap.
RE: It's 2023...  
Sean : 1/17/2023 2:03 pm : link
In comment 15999407 bw in dc said:
Quote:
A QB's best friends are WRs and a dependable OL.

RBs...JFC.

You think removing Barkley from the equation and this offense doesn’t regress? People make it sound like Barkley is Jerome Bettis. He does so much more in the passing game.
RE: It's 2023...  
Big Blue '56 : 1/17/2023 2:03 pm : link
In comment 15999407 bw in dc said:
Quote:
A QB's best friends are WRs and a dependable OL.

RBs...JFC.


Ghis is not JUST a RB..They’re not going anywhere..
RE: It's 2023...  
santacruzom : 1/17/2023 2:05 pm : link
In comment 15999407 bw in dc said:
Quote:
A QB's best friends are WRs and a dependable OL.

RBs...JFC.


I think it's like any other position: if you have an elite player, they make more of a difference than the average player at the position does. I don't think we beat the Vikings if you replace Barkley's touches with most other RBs.

But I still understand any wariness about signing him long term because it's very likely that in 2-3 years, he will no longer be that "you can't replicate his productivity with another RB" RB.

What if we fail to sign him and then draft Bijan Robinson at the end of the first round (if he surprisingly makes it that far)?
RE: Ezekiel Elliott is 1.5 yrs older than Saquan Barkley  
JoeSchoens11 : 1/17/2023 2:07 pm : link
In comment 15999402 ATL_Giants said:
Quote:
Barkley is about to turn 26.
It's not easy to find a starting RB in the NFL over the age of 28.
If we offer Saquan a deal, I just don't want it to be more than 3 yrs. If he demands more than that, via con Dios.
Zeke is an overworked bruiser who is playing well even at his age (now that his workload is reasonable).

SB is shifty with relatively few carries and only takes big hits or uses his power when it’s necessary. If properly managed I don’t think he’ll break down for years.
RE: It's 2023...  
UConn4523 : 1/17/2023 2:10 pm : link
In comment 15999407 bw in dc said:
Quote:
A QB's best friends are WRs and a dependable OL.

RBs...JFC.


Why do we care about other teams? You can’t have this line of thinking across the board, it doesn’t make any sense. What WRs are we paying this offseason? We should draft 2 and stay cost effective at a position that’s over inflated.

RBs don’t make crippling amounts of money anymore. Time to operate in 2024 and not 2015.
i would HATE to lose Barkley  
LG in NYC : 1/17/2023 2:10 pm : link
but there are other more important priorities - keeping Jones, Dex, Love and adding key pieces where needed (OL, LB, CB)... can't overpay SB if it means not being able to do the other things.
2023  
UConn4523 : 1/17/2023 2:10 pm : link
*
UConn  
Sean : 1/17/2023 2:17 pm : link
Thank you. The RB market has self corrected and there are plenty of shitty WR contracts. Barkley means a tremendous about to this team.

Again, his performance gets overlooked. He was fantastic in the win on Sunday.
Man they're going to be expensive  
Spiciest Memelord : 1/17/2023 2:17 pm : link
I was hoping all season we have enough space to sign guys like Dexy, Love, McKinney., etc
RE: Man they're going to be expensive  
Joe in CT : 1/17/2023 2:26 pm : link
In comment 15999441 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
I was hoping all season we have enough space to sign guys like Dexy, Love, McKinney., etc


Geez, have some faith in JS, I think he knows a thing or two about the cap, what the MAX cost and is it going to be in line with a "team friendly" deal or not. I believe he is going to build this team the right way and we will quickly put the DG stench behind us.
I’m not worried about the other players  
UConn4523 : 1/17/2023 2:29 pm : link
many think the cap is rising to $225m in 2023 and if you go with the pre pandemic growth you can add on another 6-9% for 2024 (roughly $240m).
I wouldn't spend the money  
SirLoinOfBeef : 1/17/2023 2:29 pm : link
at that position. He's 14 in receiving yards this season for RBs. Not sure Daboll/Kafka feels he's that necessary.
I would prefer them both back  
Bob in Newburgh : 1/17/2023 2:30 pm : link
but SB could be functionally replaced, DJ cannot be.

Have to keep this in mind during negotiations.
RE: I said it on the other thread - Barkley is the best player on the team  
Spirit of '86 : 1/17/2023 2:32 pm : link
In comment 15999398 Matt M. said:
Quote:
But, BUT, he also plays a position that is tough to validate a huge 2nd contract, especially when your QB is getting an even bigger one. His injuries, plus the shelf life for an NFL RB and likelihood a RB remains a premium talent on contract # 2, make it a tough sell.

If you can only pay one, Jones seems like the way to go. But, my dream would be to get creative with both of them and re-sign both. Worst case, it would be great if we could tag Barkley, which keeps him for up to 2 years.



DJ is the best player on the team and the most important. He will soon be the highest paid too. Barkley will make less than half of what DJ marks in AAV and have a shorter length of contract.

The Giants will bring them both back and the fact that they are best friends is a very good thing.
RE: RE: Ezekiel Elliott is 1.5 yrs older than Saquan Barkley  
ATL_Giants : 1/17/2023 2:40 pm : link
In comment 15999420 JoeSchoens11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15999402 ATL_Giants said:


Quote:


Barkley is about to turn 26.
It's not easy to find a starting RB in the NFL over the age of 28.
If we offer Saquan a deal, I just don't want it to be more than 3 yrs. If he demands more than that, via con Dios.

Zeke is an overworked bruiser who is playing well even at his age (now that his workload is reasonable).

SB is shifty with relatively few carries and only takes big hits or uses his power when it’s necessary. If properly managed I don’t think he’ll break down for years.

True, Elliot isn't a good comp. What about Marshall FaulK? He was going pretty strong until age 31. At 32(his last season) his production had all but stopped.
Even if we miss out on a year or two of Barkley's prime, I guess I just don't trust a RB to be healthy after age 30.
Jones and Barkley compliment each other  
Rjanyg : 1/17/2023 2:43 pm : link
I am hopeful they find a way to bring both back. I think Jones should be a 4-5 year deal, Barkley a 3 year deal.

I'll let Schoen figure out the other numbers lol
...  
ryanmkeane : 1/17/2023 2:48 pm : link
NYG will do everything they can to keep these guys
I don’t think Schoen will be interested past 30  
UConn4523 : 1/17/2023 2:49 pm : link
which if true means a 4 year deal would be the max. And most RB contracts have guarantees less than half of the total deal so a lot of the risk is reduced there too. You have to be open minded on this, there’s plenty of routes to take with Barkley, IMO and almost none of them will mean the end of the Giants if he gets injured.
...  
christian : 1/17/2023 3:08 pm : link
I'm as surprised as anyone -- but it's hard to argue the Giants aren't a championship contender.

And when you're in your window, you go for it. Anything else would be ridiculous.

Barkley is a top 5 back, you can't let him go.
Remember NFL GMs who set the pay scale for HBs  
cosmicj : 1/17/2023 3:08 pm : link
Know all about the position’s value and injury risks. The market already reflects those factors. It isn’t enough to say that RBs aren’t valuable.
Schoen publicly acknowledged opening negotiations with Barkley  
HardTruth : 1/17/2023 3:23 pm : link
During the bye week.

That should tell you everything you need to know about how they weigh his value to this team
I don't have  
GiantGrit : 1/17/2023 3:28 pm : link
A sophisticated take. Obviously we don't want to "overpay" but that's just the reality of signing guys playing well in contract years.

As a fan all I can say is I love rooting for these guys, they've endured the mediocrity firsthand and are visibly excited to be winning.

Lawrence is a given to stay, I just hope they find a way to keep Julian Love. He may be the one they have no choice but to let walk.
There is more than a good chance that no one values SB more than NYGs  
stoneman : 1/17/2023 4:07 pm : link
I don't see a team that thinks they are one RB away from being elite - that's the only situation that would deter SB from being a NYG. That and NYG trying to squeeze SB. I don't see any team that would get in a bidding war for a RB - Jones/QB, maybe, but not RB. But it only takes one :(
Sequon and Barkley  
JerrysKids : 1/17/2023 5:24 pm : link
will be back I don't doubt that for a second.
Its clear from every video we see that Barkley is the leader of  
PatersonPlank : 1/17/2023 5:27 pm : link
this team. I'm also surprised the McKinney seems to be a leader on the D.
Ojulari figures to be one odd man out  
JonC : 1/17/2023 5:30 pm : link
by the time they map out who's core and will be retained over the next few years. I doubt Jones would flinch at SB not being retained once he gets paid. They won't be able to or want to keep everyone. There will be 20 new faces next September, and it will continue in 2024 as they keep the roster evolution moving forward. Most of their dead money is off the books a year from now too, they'll be able to put contract puzzle pieces together for core.
RE: ...  
Kevin in Annapolis : 1/17/2023 5:39 pm : link
In comment 15999511 christian said:
Quote:
I'm as surprised as anyone -- but it's hard to argue the Giants aren't a championship contender.

And when you're in your window, you go for it. Anything else would be ridiculous.

Barkley is a top 5 back, you can't let him go.


This. We are in the window now.
RE: Sequon and Barkley  
Mad Mike : 1/17/2023 5:44 pm : link
In comment 15999757 JerrysKids said:
Quote:
will be back I don't doubt that for a second.

Hard to imagine there's room for both Saquon *and* Barkley.
RE: RE: Sequon and Barkley  
US1 Giants : 1/17/2023 5:46 pm : link
In comment 15999783 Mad Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 15999757 JerrysKids said:


Quote:


will be back I don't doubt that for a second.


Hard to imagine there's room for both Saquon *and* Barkley.


Need to pay Dexter and AT soon too.
RE: RE: It's 2023...  
bw in dc : 1/17/2023 5:58 pm : link
In comment 15999411 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15999407 bw in dc said:


Quote:


A QB's best friends are WRs and a dependable OL.

RBs...JFC.


You think removing Barkley from the equation and this offense doesn’t regress? People make it sound like Barkley is Jerome Bettis. He does so much more in the passing game.


Next year? If so, no, I'm not worried about the offense if SB is removed. He's a terrific RB, but he's who is oft injured. And I trust Schoen and Daboll to find players. Daboll saw first hand in New England how to transition from RB to RB.

I'm more worried about Jones continuing to progress. He is THE KEY to the equation long term. Not a RB, even if it's Barkley.
If you trust Shoen and Daboll to find players  
UConn4523 : 1/17/2023 6:01 pm : link
shouldnt you also trust it if they think Barkley is better than they will likely find and not as big of a risk as you might think?
bw  
Sean : 1/17/2023 6:05 pm : link
When Barkley was banged up this year, the offense struggled the most all season.
RE: bw  
bw in dc : 1/17/2023 6:20 pm : link
In comment 15999819 Sean said:
Quote:
When Barkley was banged up this year, the offense struggled the most all season.


I feel better now that we have elite no-name receivers... ;)

Look, I'm just not concerned about that position...and probably to a fault. A good QB, a good GM, and a good HC can overcome turnover.
RE: If you trust Shoen and Daboll to find players  
bw in dc : 1/17/2023 6:23 pm : link
In comment 15999815 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
shouldnt you also trust it if they think Barkley is better than they will likely find and not as big of a risk as you might think?


At the right price/contract, maybe.
Barkley and Jones...  
D HOS : 1/17/2023 6:27 pm : link
This entire team really, but especially those two, perfect example of complimentary pieces. Sum being more than the parts.
I’m for it  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/17/2023 6:28 pm : link
as long as they aren’t giving up good players on D.

JS did mention the tag during the bye. Not sure that will play out well.
When you have a player touched by the hand of God,  
jpkmets : 1/17/2023 6:35 pm : link
you keep him!

Jones and Barkley both need to be back with 2nd contracts. Part of fandom is emotional satisfaction and it would just kinda suck if these two only got one year with a competent coaching staff together.

I don’t think I have to worry, though. Barkley and Jones are clearly viewed as the faces of this franchise by ownership. No one lets that kind of cornerstone player walk in their mid-20’s. 3 years for SB would be perfect. I assume Jonesy is getting 5/190 or thereabouts as the going rate got a QB that a team feels it can go all the way with. And after Jones unleashed his best game as a Giant, imo, in his first playoff start, you just have to admit he’s gonna be viewed as that. In fact I’d put it at 100% that Jones gets a 5 year deal this off-season. Barkley, to me, is only slightly less certain - maybe only 90% that the multi year deal gets done. But they’ll tag him if they can’t agree right now.
RE: RE: I said it on the other thread - Barkley is the best player on the team  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/17/2023 6:39 pm : link
In comment 15999404 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15999398 Matt M. said:


Quote:


But, BUT, he also plays a position that is tough to validate a huge 2nd contract, especially when your QB is getting an even bigger one. His injuries, plus the shelf life for an NFL RB and likelihood a RB remains a premium talent on contract # 2, make it a tough sell.

If you can only pay one, Jones seems like the way to go. But, my dream would be to get creative with both of them and re-sign both. Worst case, it would be great if we could tag Barkley, which keeps him for up to 2 years.


Barkley isn’t just a RB though. He is a force in the passing game. That’s what I think gets ignored too much.

He's a threat in the passing game, but he doesn't get used in the passing game with the frequency that a top receiving RB (like Ekeler, for an obvious example, or Fournette) does. Barkley has some fantastic skills in open space, so he presents an enormous threat as a receiver, that is true; but Daboll/Kafka seemed to use him more like a traditional RB than Shurmur did, for example.

And if you use your RB like a RB, the wear and tear is RB wear and tear. It's just a function of touches. And with Barkley's talent, you obviously want his usage to be at/above 20 touches per game, but that also means that he's going to take hits with that frequency as well. That's what adds up. And RBs don't have reps where they play pattycake with a defender for a few seconds like WRs occasionally do. If a RB is on the field, he's getting into a collision on almost every play.
I would start by  
mfjmfj : 1/17/2023 6:51 pm : link
agreeing that SB had a great game. He ran hard every play and got a ton of value off of not many touches. Can't ask for more. But my position on him has not changed. Don't really care if we resign him, unless we do it for a lot (anything over $10 per) in which case I hate it. Two basic reasons:

1). Even though he had a really impactful game this week, I think there are at least a half dozen running backs who would have done at least as well. More importantly, there are, in my opinion, at least 30 who give you the same end result (a win) most of the time. RBs, even when great, have limited impact.

2). More importantly to me, for whatever reason, SB has not played at this level for at least half of the season. If you are going to give him max kind of money he can't be hurt or dogging it or whatever for half the season.

Let's say we give him what we think he wants - $15MM+ per. That is enough for any guard in football not named Quentin Nelson. A great left guard next to Andrew Thomas plus the 32nd best running back in football is a much better run game than SB plus the 32nd best left guard in football. Much, much better. And a better passing game. Use your resources where they matter.

And SB has not been the best offensive player on this team all year. He is not even 2nd. 1st is a battle between AT and DJ and SB is a distant 3rd. Shoot until this week, he has probably been tied with Hodgins since we got him and he started playing well.
I don’t think there is  
Keaton028 : 1/17/2023 6:54 pm : link
One specific formulaic way to build a guaranteed winning team anymore. I think Daboll and the Giants have proven that this year. In a season where they really had no real receiving threat all year long, and rode to victory on the legs of Jones and Barkley, I think we can say there is more than one way to build a winner.

People overlook a lot when it comes to Saquon. He is one of the better backs in the league, most people would concede. That he can be a threat in the receiving game most would also confirm as true. But what else is he? He has been a captain and leader of this team since he got here. That might not mean anything to us as fans, but I do think it can factor into negotiations. He is a rile model for young players, one of the hardest workers on the team, and an example of the dedication it takes to be a winner. You want guys like Barkley on the team for more than just production. I wonder how many RBs have as big of a leadership role for their team?

Other positions are generally more important. WR is generally more important. But, WR contracts are insane, and as our own Kenny Golladay proves, it harder to eat a bad WR contract when they don’t produce. Barkley will cost a fraction, give you all he has day in and day out, and won’t cripple the franchise should he decline.

Daboll loves Barkley. Go back and look at the videos made at training camp, and listen to how he talks about him every week Daboll trusts these guys and has a vision for them. I think Barkley’s ask would have to be insane for them not to sign him.
RE: RE: RE: Ezekiel Elliott is 1.5 yrs older than Saquan Barkley  
JoeSchoens11 : 1/17/2023 6:58 pm : link
In comment 15999472 ATL_Giants said:
Quote:
In comment 15999420 JoeSchoens11 said:


Quote:


In comment 15999402 ATL_Giants said:


Quote:


Barkley is about to turn 26.
It's not easy to find a starting RB in the NFL over the age of 28.
If we offer Saquan a deal, I just don't want it to be more than 3 yrs. If he demands more than that, via con Dios.

Zeke is an overworked bruiser who is playing well even at his age (now that his workload is reasonable).

SB is shifty with relatively few carries and only takes big hits or uses his power when it’s necessary. If properly managed I don’t think he’ll break down for years.


True, Elliot isn't a good comp. What about Marshall FaulK? He was going pretty strong until age 31. At 32(his last season) his production had all but stopped.
Even if we miss out on a year or two of Barkley's prime, I guess I just don't trust a RB to be healthy after age 30.
That’s fair. I’m probably too Giants-oriented in my thinking, Tiki’s my comp and he was also great in his early 30s :)

We need at least one special talent skill player and our recent history of wrs hasn’t ended up well.

Excluding the obviously foolish DG moves of Golladay / Toney / Tate (can’t believe he was the best of the bunch), great players like Obj, Cruz and Nicks wore down at a young age. Good ones like Shep and Smith did the same.

We are (most likely) going to end the year without a single game missed by a rb. I’m not going to try to count games missed by Johnson, Robinson, Toney, and Shep. My money would be on SB to take care of himself for 4 more seasons while still being under 30
RE: I would start by  
bw in dc : 1/17/2023 7:04 pm : link
In comment 15999892 mfjmfj said:
Quote:
agreeing that SB had a great game. He ran hard every play and got a ton of value off of not many touches. Can't ask for more. But my position on him has not changed. Don't really care if we resign him, unless we do it for a lot (anything over $10 per) in which case I hate it. Two basic reasons:

1). Even though he had a really impactful game this week, I think there are at least a half dozen running backs who would have done at least as well. More importantly, there are, in my opinion, at least 30 who give you the same end result (a win) most of the time. RBs, even when great, have limited impact.

2). More importantly to me, for whatever reason, SB has not played at this level for at least half of the season. If you are going to give him max kind of money he can't be hurt or dogging it or whatever for half the season.

Let's say we give him what we think he wants - $15MM+ per. That is enough for any guard in football not named Quentin Nelson. A great left guard next to Andrew Thomas plus the 32nd best running back in football is a much better run game than SB plus the 32nd best left guard in football. Much, much better. And a better passing game. Use your resources where they matter.

And SB has not been the best offensive player on this team all year. He is not even 2nd. 1st is a battle between AT and DJ and SB is a distant 3rd. Shoot until this week, he has probably been tied with Hodgins since we got him and he started playing well.


Interesting thoughts. You hit on a key point about Barkley's diminishing returns. His first half YPC was 4.8. Second half was barely 4 YPC.

A good case can be made SB was the MVP for the first half of the season. Since then, probably DJ. Although after the bye week, our record was 3-5-1, And we haven't won back to back games since mid-October.

never understood the package deal thing...  
BillKo : 1/17/2023 7:05 pm : link
...sure both you want both players - but probably on different contracts.

But right now DJ is the Giants number one FA concern. Barkley is number 2.

But to think DJ would decline if the Giants and Barkley have issues securing a deal.....I'm not buying that.

These will be 90% a business decision. Money talks and you know what walks.........

RE: RE: bw  
BillKo : 1/17/2023 7:07 pm : link
In comment 15999836 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15999819 Sean said:


Quote:


When Barkley was banged up this year, the offense struggled the most all season.



I feel better now that we have elite no-name receivers... ;)

Look, I'm just not concerned about that position...and probably to a fault. A good QB, a good GM, and a good HC can overcome turnover.


Totally agree with you on this point.

Good RBs are to be found everywhere.

The guy who handles the ball on EVERY play, not so much.
i dont think there's really any such thing as package deal  
Eric on Li : 1/17/2023 7:08 pm : link
i think you just evaluate every contract/player and their value and if you can get a fair deal you do it.

a barkley deal similar to the core of the cmc deal is fair because like cmc he's more than a rb, but getting paid at a RB price. if you have to tag him to get there so be it, bc that's the right general AAV anyway. with jones likely destined for an extension as opposed to tag the decision to bring back barkley should be an easy one.

one of the best wrinkles on offense the past few weeks has been getting him more involved in the passing game so i hope that continues - especially letting him run those shallow crossers to the far side of the field.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/17/2023 7:08 pm : link
I expect both to be back, whether it is a package deal or not.
the thing about both these guys...  
BillKo : 1/17/2023 7:10 pm : link
...is they are extremely likable.

Good teammates, as far as we know no off the field shenanigans, and humble.

Easy to root for, probably tough for opposing teams to hate!!

I think the Giants try and resign both Jones and Barkley  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 1/17/2023 7:18 pm : link

I disagree they are a package deal. Barkley can be franchised for 12M, I can almost guarantee they start there.

And as much as I love the idea of keeping Barkley, if he wants to be the #1 paid RB… the FA market is quite stacked this year. IMO.
Agreed Sean.  
mittenedman : 1/17/2023 7:25 pm : link
Package deal. These 2 guys are what make the Giants so difficult to defend. They are special players other teams don't have. It's difficult to prepare for.

I always see people wondering why teams don't play to stop Jones on the ground. It's because you can't take away everything. Teams are scared sh#tless of Barkley and taking away Barkley going one way, Jones going the other way AND the passing game simultaneously is almost impossible.
RE: never understood the package deal thing...  
bw in dc : 1/17/2023 9:42 pm : link
In comment 15999925 BillKo said:
Quote:
...sure both you want both players - but probably on different contracts.

But right now DJ is the Giants number one FA concern. Barkley is number 2.

But to think DJ would decline if the Giants and Barkley have issues securing a deal.....I'm not buying that.

These will be 90% a business decision. Money talks and you know what walks.........


Agreed, especially your point about this package deal non-sense. The real battery mate for a QB is the WR. That is a package deal you'd want to keep together if you have a quality WR1.

If Aaron Jones left Green Bay instead of Davanta Adams, do you think Green Bay has a better record? I certainly do...
Signing both...  
Brown_Hornet : 1/17/2023 9:45 pm : link
...and calling them a package deal is a great sell to the fans.
I'm sure that it won't be a reason for the team or the agents to change negotiations.
RE: Agreed Sean.  
bw in dc : 1/17/2023 9:55 pm : link
In comment 15999955 mittenedman said:
Quote:

I always see people wondering why teams don't play to stop Jones on the ground. It's because you can't take away everything. Teams are scared sh#tless of Barkley and taking away Barkley going one way, Jones going the other way AND the passing game simultaneously is almost impossible.


This is an interesting point. However, the Ravens don't have a Barkley type RB, yet teams struggle to contain LJax. Same with Allen. Same with Hurts.

My point? It doesn't take a great RB to create that challenge for a defense. It takes the dual threat QB.
Jones' ability to run...  
Brown_Hornet : 1/17/2023 10:00 pm : link
...keeps the backside edge from making a play on Barkley behind the line.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 