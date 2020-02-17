Is Dexter Lawrence the best Giants interior DL you've seen?

I'm 51, so while he was on the TV I am too young to remember John Mendenhall. The first Giants NT I remember was Jerome Salley in the early Parcells' era. In my memory I can't recall an interior DL on the Giants better than Dexter was this season.
Here are some names to consider: Leonard Williams, Damon "Snacks" Harrison, Linval Joseph, Chris Canty, Fred Robbins, Keith Hamilton, Erik Howard, and Jim Burt. If you want, throw in some 3-4 ends like Leonard Marshall and George Martin.
What'cha got BBI?
Recents - Linval Joseph was better than DT, and Cornelius Griffin.
If Marshall had played NT he might be up there with Dexter.
This Season is the best NT work I have seen from a Giants NT.
IMV:
1.)Lawrence
2.)Joseph
3.)Tomlinson
If we’re considering Marshall an interior lineman he’d be right there.
I go way back to the late 50s so there’s a lot to pick from
Dex is becoming the most dominant interior force I remember but it’s a short sample size.
I’ll throw out a bunch of names that were plus players inside.
Grier, Hamilton, Mendenhall, Neil, Burt, Archer, Joseph and Griffin.
Rosey was dominant and later became part of the Rams Fearsome Foursome so I’d rank him the best.
Dex has the goods to surpass everyone.
Archer played DE too. You also have to mention John Mendenhall as in the discussion of best DL in Giants history.
Dex is destroying centers and guards and double teams. He is equally devastating against the run or pass.
He is the best and the position move is a huge reason why.
For a single season, yeah, I'll go with Dex. He still has a way to go to catch Hammer's career.
Snacks? Snacks wishes he ever had a season like this one and was really only good for us in 2016.
His season stacks up well with Haynesworths best season as a pro and when Haynesworth was on he was dominant. I went back through the all pro teams for 15 seasons trying to find a guy that produced like Dex and the only 2 in his ballpark were Haynesworth in 2007/2008 and Ngata back in the day…but Ngata’s best seasons didn’t touch what Dex did this year. The most QB hits Ngata ever had in a year was 14, the most Haynesworth ever had was 22 in his apex year. Dex put up 28 this year to go along with over 60 tackles which is just stunning…Haynesworth did that in his 7th year in the league, the scary part is Dex is just hitting his prime.
I think his comparison is Vince Wilfork.
I think his comparison is Vince Wilfork.
Probably closest. There's very little comp in history for a true Nose Tackle doing what he's doing at his size and playing an unprecedentedly high percentage of defensive plays.
But Leonard didn't play over the nose.
BigBlueBuff....this is a great question. You could seriously argue that Dexter is the best NT the Giants have had in memory (albeit he has to do it for more than one year to really make a name for himself).
Wilfork couldn’t touch what Lawrence has done this season rushing the passer, not in the same stratosphere. He’s the best XXL pass rusher I’ve ever seen, Giants or otherwise.
JPP was a freak among freaks with a motor second to nobody that year, he hit quarterbacks 28 times that season. Dex hit quarterbacks 28 times this season playing with the same motor…it is hard to fathom.
It’s almost unholy. As a big man myself I have to say I wish I could move like him when I was skinny
JPP in 2011 is the best Giants defensive season in the last 15/20 years that I remember, atleast since Strahan's DPOY season. But I don't recall JPP being as consistently dominant as Dex. A lot of JPP's greatness that year was due to pure effort and hustle. He wasn't consistently overwhelming opposing OLs the way Dex currently is imo. What Dex has done this year has been special.
And at some point you have to trust what your eyes show you, and I remember a play versus the Vikings where he left his feet to dive and hit Cousins. He didn’t hop or fall down, he literally got horizontal with the ground and he might have flown right over a guard that was on the ground, it was absolutely ridiculous and for a moment it seemed like the laws of physics simply did not apply to him. Incredible play and I don’t think it was one that even counted in the stat sheet.
I'm hard pressed to think of a guy who played this well, and I am trying because I hate "recency bias". Marshall was really good, but as stated above it was a slightly different position. Plus he played in from of LT which really helped him out. Dex is playing in front of a new guy from off the street every week
Dex plays a different game than any of them. I don't remember the Giants ever having a nose tackle who was such a threat to collapse the pocket. They have had great up-the-middle pass rush before but usually by the DT eating blockers and a linebacker or stunt come in behind them. Dex just manhandles guys, no stunt necessary.
He's kind of a unicorn in my view.
I'd put his 2000 season above Dex's, but that's me. As pointed out he finished 4th in DPOY. He was really unstoppable that year
Dexy has a big fat well rounded spider chart, up there with anybody. It was kind of a too smart for your own good move to put him on the edge but makes some sort of sense I guess.
Not as much sense as lining up directly in front of a QB and 700+ lbs barelling a center straight towards the QB's lap.
Odd - he was 4th in the AP's POY voting but only in their 2nd team All Pro.
Hamilton was the best DL in my lifetime as a fan and he's not nearly as dominant as Dex. Not really even close.
Which brings me back to Judge. Why the hell did they play him at DE lol? WTF?
OK, now you're being silly. Relax, eat a sandwich, drink a glass of milk, do some fucking thing, but don't compare anyone to LT.
I had a celebrity encounter with the late, great Dennis Farina. He was enjoying brunch in the sidewalk cafe section of Nice Matin when I passed by on Amsterdam Avenue. I stopped briefly and said, "Sir, I really enjoy your work. Thank you." He gave me an indifferent little nod and a slight smirk that said, "You better move along or I'm gonna stab you through the heart with a fuckin' pencil. Do you understand me?"
I loved that guy.
It is possible....that if you could switch them in terms of era played and defensive scheme that you wouldn't be able to tell the difference.