Leonard: ex GM Poll on Jones contract.

Polled 3 ex-GMs on what to pay Daniel Jones:



One: 3 yrs, $35-38M per, around $70M guaranteed; 4 yrs & more $ if he beats Eagles



2nd: 2yr, $21-23M per yr bridge deal



3rd: Deals like Kyler Murray’s ($46.1M per, $160M g’d) make it hard to keep price down