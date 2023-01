Leonard: ex GM Poll on Jones contract.

Quote: Polled 3 ex-GMs on what to pay Daniel Jones:



One: 3 yrs, $35-38M per, around $70M guaranteed; 4 yrs & more $ if he beats Eagles



2nd: 2yr, $21-23M per yr bridge deal



3rd: Deals like Kyler Murray’s ($46.1M per, $160M g’d) make it hard to keep price down

I think where it's at right now is a mix of 1 and 2. 3 years, between $25 million and the tag. A repeat of the Vikings performance I think it's get to a top number of $35 million. Don't think it hits 4 years, doesn't make too much sense for either side to do four years. If this is how he plays from here on out, they'll be redoing the contract to pay him over $40 million before it gets to year 3.