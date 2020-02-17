for display only
Leonard: ex GM Poll on Jones contract.

ajr2456 : 10:42 am
Quote:
Polled 3 ex-GMs on what to pay Daniel Jones:

One: 3 yrs, $35-38M per, around $70M guaranteed; 4 yrs & more $ if he beats Eagles

2nd: 2yr, $21-23M per yr bridge deal

3rd: Deals like Kyler Murray’s ($46.1M per, $160M g’d) make it hard to keep price down


I think where it’s at right now is a mix of 1 and 2. 3 years, between $25 million and the tag. A repeat of the Vikings performance I think it’s get to a top number of $35 million. Don’t think it hits 4 years, doesn’t make too much sense for either side to do four years. If this is how he plays from here on out, they’ll be redoing the contract to pay him over $40 million before it gets to year 3.
LOS  
ajr2456 : 11:28 am : link
They took poison pills out of the CBA in 2012 after the Hutchinson fiasco
I find it hard to find  
Carl in CT : 11:30 am : link
10-12 QBs I’d rather have at this point in their career after throwing up a QBR #7 this year with the least amount of help in football. That said those colossal contracts are killing teams when they don’t work out. So I’m more of a higher amount shorter deal guy just in case. That said I believe in DJ and it takes two to tangle as I don’t want him going anywhere else with an insulting offer.
That said Dunk will ask me  
Carl in CT : 11:32 am : link
For a #. I’d have to be at the table with the other side. (Yes a cop out).
RE: LOS  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:32 am : link
In comment 16000659 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
They took poison pills out of the CBA in 2012 after the Hutchinson fiasco


I had not heard the team in a while. Certainly did not realize it was not far back. Thanks.
The Hutchinson thing  
ajr2456 : 11:33 am : link
Almost led to a fist fight at the next owners meeting.
love these anonymous sources  
djm : 11:34 am : link
be better off consulting with a used diaper.
#1 and #2  
mittenedman : 11:36 am : link
show an embarrassing lack of awareness from an "ex GM". He's getting $40M+.
Gotta love the "Bridge Deal"  
mittenedman : 11:36 am : link
comment too.

Did you hear Mara and Tisch earlier this week?

GTF outta here.....
This is definitely  
k2tampa : 11:42 am : link
a reason that No. 2 is an ex-GM.
if it's a former GM  
djm : 11:43 am : link
why not put a name to it? WTF are you hiding from?

I'd bet money this list was pulled out of Leonard's ass. There is literally NO accountability with shit like this. Who is checking Leonard or forcing him to prove anything? What stops Leonard from making this shit up himself? No one can say he's lying and no one even cares enough to start that war and Leonard knows this.

This list, is bullshit. Any unnamed source is BULLSHIT. Unnamed might as well be code word for bullshit.
There's little to be gained by putting your name on it  
JonC : 11:46 am : link
besides making some fans "happy".
I think Section331  
arniefez : 11:48 am : link
is on the right track. It might be even more money and another year to spread it out. I'm pretty sure Daniel Jones is going to get paid a lot of money by the Giants. He's earned it. But I also think he's smart enough to realize that after Shurmur and Judge he has a HC that he can win with. He knows better than most what the other side looks like. Just my opinion but I think he wants to stay as much as the Giants want him to stay. I don't see anyway a new contract doesn't get done.
Deal #2 is laughable.  
Blue21 : 11:51 am : link
I have no idea what the offer will/should be but it ain't #2
#2 is Lombardi  
AcesUp : 11:53 am : link
And I have no idea how you can have the opinion that he'll get a bridge deal at this point, whether you think that's all he deserves or not.

I'm optimistic the Giants can get him at a floor, he may be motivated to be here. But that floor is cap-inflated version of the low 30 AAV deals signed recently by QBs with guarantees that slightly exceed the cost of two tags and job security through the length of the deal. You might see higher AAV with less security but that's kind of the foundation.
What do you all think?  
Reale01 : 12:05 pm : link
Just for fun.

Total 5 years 200 million 75 Signing Bonus, 100 guaranteed.

Signing Bonus
75

Salary
10, 15, 20, 30, 50

Cap Hit
25, 30, 35, 45, 65

First 2 year salaries are guaranteed (25).

Savings/Cost if released

n/a n/a 20/45 30/30 50/15

Pretty much forces extension talks in year 5.

RE: RE: I think people forgot that  
allstarjim : 12:10 pm : link
In comment 16000561 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16000540 bluewave said:


Quote:


He's a free agent... You better up the yearly number!



The Giants still need to see him do it for another year, and they have the franchise tag. If the ask gets too far above the tag number they’ll just tag him and see if he can repeat the last three weeks.


This would have been an unthinkable discussion for me 6 weeks or so ago, but if you go the exclusive rights franchise tag, we're talking about a 1-year deal in the neighborhood of $45 million, right?

I've referenced this article before, I think it's pretty informative when it comes to the current rules around the tag.

https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/agents-take-lamar-jackson-tops-nine-franchise-tag-candidates-for-2023-projected-tag-salary-at-each-position/

Quote:
Prior to the 2011 NFL collective bargaining agreement, non-exclusive franchise tags had been an average of the five largest salaries in the prior year at a player's position or 120% of the prior year's salary of the player, whichever was greater. For franchise tag purposes, salary means a player's salary cap number, excluding workout bonuses and most other performance bonuses.

The 120% and five largest salaries provisions have remained intact but the formula component is now calculated over a five-year period that's tied to a percentage of the overall salary cap. More specifically, the number for each position is derived by taking the sum of the non-exclusive franchise tags as determined by the original methodology for the previous five seasons and dividing by the sum of the actual NFL salary cap amount for the previous five seasons. The resulting percentage, which is known as the cap percentage average in the CBA, is then multiplied by the actual salary cap for the upcoming league year.

This non-exclusive tag allows a player to negotiate with other NFL teams but if he signs an offer sheet with another club, his team has five days to match the offer. If the offer is not matched, his team will receive two first-round picks as compensation from the signing team.

Under the exclusive franchise tag, a player will receive a one-year offer from his team that is the greater of the average of the top-five salaries at his position once the restricted free agent signing period of the current league year has ended (April 21 for 2023) or 120% of his prior year's salary. The non-exclusive number is initially used as a placeholder and adjusted upward if the exclusive calculation dictates once restricted free agency ends. A player cannot negotiate with other teams with the exclusive franchise tag.


So basically, the question comes to mind, with the right to match, the non-exclusive tag would probably be the way to go, right? I don't see the Giants taking the two firsts at this point, and yes, earlier I said that would be an ideal situation. That would put DJ in the $32M for one year area, if I have this right.

However, and someone more knowledgeable than me can reply, but a team can only use 1 tag per year, whether it would be the non-exclusive or exclusive, correct? In other words, they wouldn't be able to use the non-exclusive on DJ and the exclusive tag on Saquon, I think.

If any tag is put on DJ, it puts Saquon in the driver's seat, because a 1-year franchise tag, something much more approachable than a 4-year, $50M+ deal (likely the neighborhood we're talking about) would be desirable. That said, I would do what's necessary to keep Barkley a Giant. My preference would be to have him play on the tag, however.

But more important than that, I think, is to be able to not commit to DJ more than 2 years, and that likely means a tag has to be employed for him.

All-in-all, DJ's recent play has elevated what his cost will be, which will likely effect the approach to Saquon.
I WAS thinking  
Joe Beckwith : 12:15 pm : link
$32-$34-$37M on a 3year, late preseason / early in the season.
I think it’s more like $35-$38-$42M as a starting point, possibly an adjust between years based on a percentage of the yearly cap increase as a ‘higher of’ boosting that stated increase.
If they think DJ faultered after year 1, or year 2, they draft their QB.
If he’s proven himself , LW, AJ, and others are dropped or traded to get his contract redone and up to the league levels for top QBs.
the thing is that Daboll and Schoen know a LOT more about Jones  
markky : 12:17 pm : link
than we do. They work with him. His weekend performances are only one data point to them. I'm guessing the other data points are equally positive or better.
oh, and the other data points will carry a lot of weight. if Jones is  
markky : 12:18 pm : link
a hard worker, easy to work with, plays well with others, etc., it will matter to Daboll. Nobody wants to go to work every day and work with a problem child. If Jones is the opposite it will matter to these guys.
...  
ryanmkeane : 12:20 pm : link
really doesn't matter what it is at this point, it will likely end up somewhere between 30-40M. Obviously he's not getting 25 and he's not getting 50
RE: After the last three wins  
allstarjim : 12:25 pm : link
In comment 16000608 JonC said:
Quote:
and Jones' performance, I don't see how you put the toothpaste back in the tube with his agent and try to secure a bridge deal. That ship has very likely sailed.


Agreed, Jon. I think it's a tag or a 5-year deal.

I hate to start something, I think our opinions are well known, but if you sign him to a 5-year deal, they are no longer dating, they are married to Jones.

And to many here, that's a reason to pop bottles. As we've both discussed, beating good teams, demonstrating he can beat Philly and Dallas, those are important factors.

To my detractors, of which I know there are many, here's where you don't want to be...the Vikings or the Cardinals. Married to a QB that is good enough to look the part a lot of the time, but not good enough to take a team to a Super Bowl. And paying a premium for it.

That is called QB-hell. That is year over year, sometimes getting to the dance, never going that far, and that's the ceiling.

I agreed with that great article about Cousins posted yesterday, he'll never be a Super Bowl winning QB. And sure, you can try to put a dominant defense around him, premium assets on the OL and playmakers. But you can have success in that scenario with a lot of QBs around the league. That is not what you pay premium QB dollars for.

Of course you always are trying to improve the whole team, and ideally you have all those components with a premium QB in tow, but it's a incredibly hard thing to do, and to maintain that you have to be on the good side of the injury luck equation as well. It's why the great Giants' defenses of yesteryear only won two Lombardis. Eventually, Lawrence Taylor gets hurt and it's a lost year.

And the other component to this is the risk of injury to DJ himself. He took some hits in that Vikings game. Any QB that relies a great deal on his legs is going to have a higher potential for injury, as we've already seen thus far in his career.

You brought up Murray, and I'll tell you, if I'm Schoen, and I know this is much easier said than practically applied, but I'm saying that just because the Cardinals made a bad contract, that doesn't mean I'm paying top-5 money for a guy who doesn't check all the boxes.

RE: RE: I think people forgot that  
Thegratefulhead : 12:27 pm : link
In comment 16000561 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16000540 bluewave said:


Quote:


He's a free agent... You better up the yearly number!



The Giants still need to see him do it for another year, and they have the franchise tag. If the ask gets too far above the tag number they’ll just tag him and see if he can repeat the last three weeks.
No they don't. He is ascending, the more they wait, the more it will cost.
To add to this conversation - I encourage you to watch/listen to  
Tom in NY : 12:27 pm : link
the Around the NFL podcast (also on Youtube) with Pat Leonard as guest from yesterday. Leonard comes on at the 51 minute mark.

Listen to his comments about the ownership's regard for DJ, combined with the quotes that came out of the locker room on Sunday.

DJ is not getting offered a "2-year bridge" contract. This is going to be a 3-4 year deal near market rate (Leonard actually talks about the Kyler Murray contract ....yikes!).
Pat Leonard on Around the NFL - ( New Window )
I actually thought Cousins played well and you can win a SB  
PatersonPlank : 12:28 pm : link
with him.

On Murray I agree. IMO he was always overrated and he doesn't play well enough in the pocket to be a top QB. He's really more of an athlete playing QB, and frankly his running is his key thing
RE: I actually thought Cousins played well and you can win a SB  
allstarjim : 12:36 pm : link
In comment 16000799 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
with him.

On Murray I agree. IMO he was always overrated and he doesn't play well enough in the pocket to be a top QB. He's really more of an athlete playing QB, and frankly his running is his key thing


He's a 10-year veteran, 8-year starter, who's 34 years old. His playoff record is 1-4, having never advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs. I strongly disagree. He can win a Super Bowl in the same way Trent Dilfer and Brad Johnson won the Super Bowl, going back to the above point...a lot of QBs can win with that.
RE: RE: After the last three wins  
Thegratefulhead : 12:36 pm : link
In comment 16000793 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 16000608 JonC said:


Quote:


and Jones' performance, I don't see how you put the toothpaste back in the tube with his agent and try to secure a bridge deal. That ship has very likely sailed.



Agreed, Jon. I think it's a tag or a 5-year deal.

I hate to start something, I think our opinions are well known, but if you sign him to a 5-year deal, they are no longer dating, they are married to Jones.

And to many here, that's a reason to pop bottles. As we've both discussed, beating good teams, demonstrating he can beat Philly and Dallas, those are important factors.

To my detractors, of which I know there are many, here's where you don't want to be...the Vikings or the Cardinals. Married to a QB that is good enough to look the part a lot of the time, but not good enough to take a team to a Super Bowl. And paying a premium for it.

That is called QB-hell. That is year over year, sometimes getting to the dance, never going that far, and that's the ceiling.

I agreed with that great article about Cousins posted yesterday, he'll never be a Super Bowl winning QB. And sure, you can try to put a dominant defense around him, premium assets on the OL and playmakers. But you can have success in that scenario with a lot of QBs around the league. That is not what you pay premium QB dollars for.

Of course you always are trying to improve the whole team, and ideally you have all those components with a premium QB in tow, but it's a incredibly hard thing to do, and to maintain that you have to be on the good side of the injury luck equation as well. It's why the great Giants' defenses of yesteryear only won two Lombardis. Eventually, Lawrence Taylor gets hurt and it's a lost year.

And the other component to this is the risk of injury to DJ himself. He took some hits in that Vikings game. Any QB that relies a great deal on his legs is going to have a higher potential for injury, as we've already seen thus far in his career.

You brought up Murray, and I'll tell you, if I'm Schoen, and I know this is much easier said than practically applied, but I'm saying that just because the Cardinals made a bad contract, that doesn't mean I'm paying top-5 money for a guy who doesn't check all the boxes.
The good thing is, you don't sign the checks, so no one cares. This was all done the moment he won that playoff game. They are locking him up for 5, bank on it. Also, this discussion is still silly. Like I said at 6-1 and 7-2, we need the whole season. With all due respect, much of what you said about Jones in the past makes you looks absolutely foolish today. Easy to find. If he beats Philly, it make it look even more foolish. Let the season play, root for the kid. You guys have no self awareness, the rest of the football world is mocking the fans still putting upgoal posts for Jones.

This is done,

Jones is my guy and he going to be yours for the next 5 years. Does not matter if he loses to the Eagles.

Jones will sign a 5 year deal with the NY Giants in this offseason.

The owner loves him and we won a playoff game because Jones played GREAT.

Who wants to wager real money?

Done deal.

RE: RE: RE: I think people forgot that  
allstarjim : 12:38 pm : link
In comment 16000794 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 16000561 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16000540 bluewave said:


Quote:


He's a free agent... You better up the yearly number!



The Giants still need to see him do it for another year, and they have the franchise tag. If the ask gets too far above the tag number they’ll just tag him and see if he can repeat the last three weeks.

No they don't. He is ascending, the more they wait, the more it will cost.


If he continues to ascend, and he demonstrates he can play well and beat strong teams like Philly, you pay the higher price happily. I don't think Kansas City regrets paying Mahomes for a second.
RE: RE: RE: I think people forgot that  
ajr2456 : 12:39 pm : link
In comment 16000794 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:

No they don't. He is ascending, the more they wait, the more it will cost.


Not how it works. If Jones is the franchise QB some think, he’s not seeing the end of the 3 or 4 year deal he signs this spring. The deal will be reworked to pay him appropriately. “If they wait they pay more” doesn’t really matter because they’ll end up paying it anyway.
RE: RE: RE: After the last three wins  
allstarjim : 12:40 pm : link
In comment 16000820 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 16000793 allstarjim said:


Quote:


In comment 16000608 JonC said:


Quote:


and Jones' performance, I don't see how you put the toothpaste back in the tube with his agent and try to secure a bridge deal. That ship has very likely sailed.



Agreed, Jon. I think it's a tag or a 5-year deal.

I hate to start something, I think our opinions are well known, but if you sign him to a 5-year deal, they are no longer dating, they are married to Jones.

And to many here, that's a reason to pop bottles. As we've both discussed, beating good teams, demonstrating he can beat Philly and Dallas, those are important factors.

To my detractors, of which I know there are many, here's where you don't want to be...the Vikings or the Cardinals. Married to a QB that is good enough to look the part a lot of the time, but not good enough to take a team to a Super Bowl. And paying a premium for it.

That is called QB-hell. That is year over year, sometimes getting to the dance, never going that far, and that's the ceiling.

I agreed with that great article about Cousins posted yesterday, he'll never be a Super Bowl winning QB. And sure, you can try to put a dominant defense around him, premium assets on the OL and playmakers. But you can have success in that scenario with a lot of QBs around the league. That is not what you pay premium QB dollars for.

Of course you always are trying to improve the whole team, and ideally you have all those components with a premium QB in tow, but it's a incredibly hard thing to do, and to maintain that you have to be on the good side of the injury luck equation as well. It's why the great Giants' defenses of yesteryear only won two Lombardis. Eventually, Lawrence Taylor gets hurt and it's a lost year.

And the other component to this is the risk of injury to DJ himself. He took some hits in that Vikings game. Any QB that relies a great deal on his legs is going to have a higher potential for injury, as we've already seen thus far in his career.

You brought up Murray, and I'll tell you, if I'm Schoen, and I know this is much easier said than practically applied, but I'm saying that just because the Cardinals made a bad contract, that doesn't mean I'm paying top-5 money for a guy who doesn't check all the boxes.


The good thing is, you don't sign the checks, so no one cares. This was all done the moment he won that playoff game. They are locking him up for 5, bank on it. Also, this discussion is still silly. Like I said at 6-1 and 7-2, we need the whole season. With all due respect, much of what you said about Jones in the past makes you looks absolutely foolish today. Easy to find. If he beats Philly, it make it look even more foolish. Let the season play, root for the kid. You guys have no self awareness, the rest of the football world is mocking the fans still putting upgoal posts for Jones.

This is done,

Jones is my guy and he going to be yours for the next 5 years. Does not matter if he loses to the Eagles.

Jones will sign a 5 year deal with the NY Giants in this offseason.

The owner loves him and we won a playoff game because Jones played GREAT.

Who wants to wager real money?

Done deal.


Oh FFS, this is a discussion board where we, you know, discuss, opinions and such. Everyone knows are opinions don't mean anything to what happens, including yours, and the notion that he's going to be locked in for 5-years. That is not a done deal, the tag will be on the table, it has to be, because it's a critical negotiation piece.
The 2nd option  
JoeyBigBlue : 12:41 pm : link
Was probably Mike Lombardi. That dude is not a Daniel Jones fan.
Amazing the lack of national respect Jones still gets  
Sean : 12:45 pm : link
Cowherd just slammed him calling him a C- QB. Said if you take out the two Viking games with an atrocious defense his passing production is very poor.
RE: Amazing the lack of national respect Jones still gets  
ryanmkeane : 12:53 pm : link
In comment 16000837 Sean said:
Quote:
Cowherd just slammed him calling him a C- QB. Said if you take out the two Viking games with an atrocious defense his passing production is very poor.

Lol, yeah if you take out the fact that Tom Brady played in the AFC East for 15 seasons, he had a shitty career
RE: Amazing the lack of national respect Jones still gets  
GiantGrit : 12:53 pm : link
In comment 16000837 Sean said:
Quote:
Cowherd just slammed him calling him a C- QB. Said if you take out the two Viking games with an atrocious defense his passing production is very poor.


He’s an ass, clearly hasn’t watched a Giants game this year. Him and Jason MacIntyre said he stunk 1.5 weeks ago. Not average, not a game manager, bad.

A lot of people forget he showed serious flashes his rookie year, he had a few multiple TD zero pick games. Obviously the turnovers were obscene but he showed promise. Shurmur stunk as a HC but was pretty innovative offensively.

Judge is where Jones got neutered and was asked to strictly game manage. Maybe in hindsight it was for the best, the turnovers are severely cut down and he’s starting to let it rip.
...  
ryanmkeane : 12:55 pm : link
funny to me that about 6 weeks ago, we had posters saying Jones would likely never be as good as Cousins, or his celing was Cousins.

He is better now, and ceiling is way higher because of his legs.
Thegratefulhead  
JonC : 12:56 pm : link
You're better than your last post, don't drift over to the ahole side of the fence, BBI has enough.
It's about points  
allstarjim : 12:57 pm : link
Leading the team to score points that puts them in the upper-echelon of NFL offenses.

This isn't a dig on Jones, because I agree at least with the notion that he could be ascending. In fact, it's clear he's ascended this year from last. But, his best games were against bad defenses, and the overall offensive output over the year was pedestrian. These are simple facts.

I really enjoyed Sy's re-cap of the Vikings game and agree whole-heartedly with his assessment:

Quote:
I do wonder if this game in Jones’ own head gives him the last bit of confidence to go out there and play like this week in, week out no matter the opponent. That is what the upper tier quarterbacks do. MIN does not have a good defense. They have solid pieces here and there, but they were bottom 5 in the NFL.


So, it's up to Jones to show that he can check that last box, play like this week in, week out, no matter the opponent.

This team went 9-6-1. If I only look at the numbers, the season-long output, the season results, the feeling I get is an average starting QB. It's the recent results, read: small sample, against bad defenses, but also signs that he CAN be THE MAN, that has me hopeful. I'm hopeful, many of you have decided he is what he's shown in that small sample.

I hope to hell you are all right.

RE: Thegratefulhead  
allstarjim : 12:59 pm : link
In comment 16000857 JonC said:
Quote:
You're better than your last post, don't drift over to the ahole side of the fence, BBI has enough.


Thanks, Jon. And I'll say this once more...I root like hell for Daniel. You should see me on gameday. I look like the President of the DJFC.
RE: RE: I think people forgot that  
DefenseWins : 1:02 pm : link
In comment 16000561 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16000540 bluewave said:


Quote:


He's a free agent... You better up the yearly number!



The Giants still need to see him do it for another year, and they have the franchise tag.


No..The Giants do not need to see anymore. It is YOU who wants to see it for another year.
RE: RE: Amazing the lack of national respect Jones still gets  
CornerStone246+17 : 1:02 pm : link
In comment 16000852 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
In comment 16000837 Sean said:


Quote:


Cowherd just slammed him calling him a C- QB. Said if you take out the two Viking games with an atrocious defense his passing production is very poor.



He’s an ass, clearly hasn’t watched a Giants game this year. Him and Jason MacIntyre said he stunk 1.5 weeks ago. Not average, not a game manager, bad.

A lot of people forget he showed serious flashes his rookie year, he had a few multiple TD zero pick games. Obviously the turnovers were obscene but he showed promise. Shurmur stunk as a HC but was pretty innovative offensively.

Judge is where Jones got neutered and was asked to strictly game manage. Maybe in hindsight it was for the best, the turnovers are severely cut down and he’s starting to let it rip.


Right. The receiving and pass pro has also been generally below average to piss poor his entire career both at Duke and here with us. His performances have to be assessed within that context.Think it's partially why they selected him at 6 overall they said his ability to deal with adversity was basically special.
allstar  
ryanmkeane : 1:03 pm : link
wrong again. Jones played well against Washington in both games. Played great against the Colts. Played well against Baltimore. Those are good defenses.
RE: RE: RE: After the last three wins  
bw in dc : 1:05 pm : link
In comment 16000820 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
The good thing is, you don't sign the checks, so no one cares. This was all done the moment he won that playoff game. They are locking him up for 5, bank on it. Also, this discussion is still silly. Like I said at 6-1 and 7-2, we need the whole season. With all due respect, much of what you said about Jones in the past makes you looks absolutely foolish today. Easy to find. If he beats Philly, it make it look even more foolish. Let the season play, root for the kid. You guys have no self awareness, the rest of the football world is mocking the fans still putting upgoal posts for Jones.

This is done,

Jones is my guy and he going to be yours for the next 5 years. Does not matter if he loses to the Eagles.

Jones will sign a 5 year deal with the NY Giants in this offseason.

The owner loves him and we won a playoff game because Jones played GREAT.

Who wants to wager real money?

Done deal.


allstarjim and I have butted heads before, but he is a good poster. He is thoughtful and tries to offer data and examples to support his position. I have never felt he was projecting any hate for DJ.
RE: RE: RE: RE: After the last three wins  
ryanmkeane : 1:11 pm : link
In comment 16000880 bw in dc said:
Quote:


allstarjim and I have butted heads before, but he is a good poster. He is thoughtful and tries to offer data and examples to support his position. I have never felt he was projecting any hate for DJ.

Didn't you say this exact same sentence about Terps?
RE: RE: RE: RE: After the last three wins  
Thegratefulhead : 1:12 pm : link
In comment 16000827 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 16000820 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


In comment 16000793 allstarjim said:


Quote:


In comment 16000608 JonC said:


Quote:


and Jones' performance, I don't see how you put the toothpaste back in the tube with his agent and try to secure a bridge deal. That ship has very likely sailed.



Agreed, Jon. I think it's a tag or a 5-year deal.

I hate to start something, I think our opinions are well known, but if you sign him to a 5-year deal, they are no longer dating, they are married to Jones.

And to many here, that's a reason to pop bottles. As we've both discussed, beating good teams, demonstrating he can beat Philly and Dallas, those are important factors.

To my detractors, of which I know there are many, here's where you don't want to be...the Vikings or the Cardinals. Married to a QB that is good enough to look the part a lot of the time, but not good enough to take a team to a Super Bowl. And paying a premium for it.

That is called QB-hell. That is year over year, sometimes getting to the dance, never going that far, and that's the ceiling.

I agreed with that great article about Cousins posted yesterday, he'll never be a Super Bowl winning QB. And sure, you can try to put a dominant defense around him, premium assets on the OL and playmakers. But you can have success in that scenario with a lot of QBs around the league. That is not what you pay premium QB dollars for.

Of course you always are trying to improve the whole team, and ideally you have all those components with a premium QB in tow, but it's a incredibly hard thing to do, and to maintain that you have to be on the good side of the injury luck equation as well. It's why the great Giants' defenses of yesteryear only won two Lombardis. Eventually, Lawrence Taylor gets hurt and it's a lost year.

And the other component to this is the risk of injury to DJ himself. He took some hits in that Vikings game. Any QB that relies a great deal on his legs is going to have a higher potential for injury, as we've already seen thus far in his career.

You brought up Murray, and I'll tell you, if I'm Schoen, and I know this is much easier said than practically applied, but I'm saying that just because the Cardinals made a bad contract, that doesn't mean I'm paying top-5 money for a guy who doesn't check all the boxes.


The good thing is, you don't sign the checks, so no one cares. This was all done the moment he won that playoff game. They are locking him up for 5, bank on it. Also, this discussion is still silly. Like I said at 6-1 and 7-2, we need the whole season. With all due respect, much of what you said about Jones in the past makes you looks absolutely foolish today. Easy to find. If he beats Philly, it make it look even more foolish. Let the season play, root for the kid. You guys have no self awareness, the rest of the football world is mocking the fans still putting upgoal posts for Jones.

This is done,

Jones is my guy and he going to be yours for the next 5 years. Does not matter if he loses to the Eagles.

Jones will sign a 5 year deal with the NY Giants in this offseason.

The owner loves him and we won a playoff game because Jones played GREAT.

Who wants to wager real money?

Done deal.




Oh FFS, this is a discussion board where we, you know, discuss, opinions and such. Everyone knows are opinions don't mean anything to what happens, including yours, and the notion that he's going to be locked in for 5-years. That is not a done deal, the tag will be on the table, it has to be, because it's a critical negotiation piece.
I am here discussing it with you. Not telling you to not talk about it but you can admit milestones have completely changed this discussion happened that have changed this discussion.

he played his best of game of the season to clinch the playoffs.

He won he is first playoff game AND was the reason they won. Your position is rooted in the fact that you think you are correct in previous evaluations of Jones.

Claiming he is your guy if he beats the number 1 seed to reach the championship game was one of the most self important and least self aware threads created here.

Of course you will.

I did not believe this was possible for Jones. I was with you on this. I did not think he would improve his ability to process fast enough to succeed in the red zone. He was 8th this year in red zone efficiency.

THE GAME SLOWED DOWN.

He got better before my eyes.

Objectively better.

Subjectively too, he is killing the eye test.

The declined his 5th year option.

Can you imagine the pressure every single game was this year for Jones under that light?

When you add context to his season, he KILLED.








JonC  
mittenedman : 1:12 pm : link
There is no bridge deal with Jones. He's the franchise QB that both Mara and Tisch want. Enough with that already.
RE: JonC  
JonC : 1:14 pm : link
In comment 16000893 mittenedman said:
Quote:
There is no bridge deal with Jones. He's the franchise QB that both Mara and Tisch want. Enough with that already.


I didn't say a bridge was in the works, can it.
...  
ryanmkeane : 1:16 pm : link
3 years 100 fully guaranteed would be gravy, keeps the number somewhat low and Jones gets 100M in the bank. Then - extend beyond that when necessary.
...  
ryanmkeane : 1:17 pm : link
Jones at 33M or so for 3 years would be able to create some savings here and there for some nice value signings.
RE: RE: RE: I think people forgot that  
ajr2456 : 1:22 pm : link
In comment 16000871 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 16000561 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16000540 bluewave said:


Quote:


He's a free agent... You better up the yearly number!



The Giants still need to see him do it for another year, and they have the franchise tag.



No..The Giants do not need to see anymore. It is YOU who wants to see it for another year.


Hate to break it to you, but if the Giants didn’t need to see it happen for another year he’d be getting something along the lines of the Murray deal. I’d wager that’s not going to be the case.

Jones has played well the past few weeks, but you’re kidding yourself if you think the Giants are content and don’t need to see improvement again next year.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I think people forgot that  
mittenedman : 1:24 pm : link
In comment 16000916 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16000871 DefenseWins said:


Quote:


In comment 16000561 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16000540 bluewave said:


Quote:


He's a free agent... You better up the yearly number!



The Giants still need to see him do it for another year, and they have the franchise tag.



No..The Giants do not need to see anymore. It is YOU who wants to see it for another year.



Hate to break it to you, but if the Giants didn’t need to see it happen for another year he’d be getting something along the lines of the Murray deal. I’d wager that’s not going to be the case.

Jones has played well the past few weeks, but you’re kidding yourself if you think the Giants are content and don’t need to see improvement again next year.


Did you read Mara and Tisch's comments? It's over.
...  
ryanmkeane : 1:24 pm : link
ajr, that argument can be said for anything. of course they want to see improvement. that doesn't mean you don't sign someone long term. Do you think the Giants think Evan Neal is a bad draft pick based on his play this season?

Signing a player long term also means you are confident in their ability to improve, otherwise you wouldn't sign that player.
