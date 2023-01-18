Has Jones arm strength improved?

From the eyeball test, even though he doesn't throw too many deep balls - likely because no one is a deep threat other than Slayton and he hasn't been effective realliy there, but ont he intermediate throws, he's thrown some bullets in recent weeks.
HHas anyone noticed an uptick in his arm strength?
They say in high school he didn't have a strong arm... Some people care about that.
They said Duke you didn't have a strong arm and some people care about that too.
But if you look at the analytics Daniel Jones has the strongest arm in the history of football.
$50 million a year.
He is certainly no Mahomes or Allen, but that throw to the toe tapping Hodgins was impressive, rolling to his left... Mostly arm and wrist.
It caught my eye. It was more than I what I expected from him.
Still, I am not categorizing him as an Elite arm by an stretch.
I've never been fond of his release and his longer throwing motion, but the ball he is throwing seems to be tighter spirals.
Jones is very good throwing the ball into the middle of the field with accuracy, btw. That's his best trait as a thrower.
The interview with Mayock, unprovoked he brought up how he noticed how much Jones had developed physically, as the last time he had seen him was back at the senior bowl when he was with the Raiders. He said he looked a little more like Josh Allen now, thicker.
He also looks a little more bursty on his runs, thought that as well..he is exploding up the field.
Herbert
Stafford (when healthy)
Rodgers
Nah, Herbert can throw the ball a mile too.
I always thought the DJ arm strength thing was never actually "a thing". He's not the strongest arm by any means but he can get plenty of juice on the ball, enough for what he needs to do. And enough to win.
Quote:
Jones has gotten stronger, but nothing about his arm strength screams special.
He is certainly no Mahomes or Allen, but that throw to the toe tapping Hodgins was impressive, rolling to his left... Mostly arm and wrist.
It caught my eye. It was more than I what I expected from him.
Still, I am not categorizing him as an Elite arm by an stretch.
It was one of his best throws of the season combined with a superb catch by Hodgins. Jones has also improved dramatically throwing on the run. It might be his single biggest gain. And improved somewhat, his touch. He's not Burrow level touch, but noticeably better.
At that level, it's not arm strength. It's arm talent.
And that includes Allen, Mahomes, Herbert, Rodgers, Stafford. I might even include Kyler Murray.
No. Herbert is at worst #2 to Allen and arguably #1. Some Herbert throws are mind boggling, little flings that go 40+ yards and barely go 15 feet above ground.
Good question. IMV:
+ Quick release
+ Accuracy and distance when you can't step into the throw
+ Being able to throw effectively with different arm angles
+ Being able to throw with zip and accuracy scrambling to either side
+ Being able to apply zip and touch
+ Having the arm strength to throw receivers open by fitting the ball into tight windows
I see it as velocity, I think Herbert is up there with Allen and Mahomes. Just my dopey opinion but I see those guys as top 3 in velocity. But I agree with you on Murray that dude can sling the ball with plenty of velocity. Figure at that level it's really splitting hairs too... lol. Older guy like Rodgers can still throw the ball pretty damn hard too lol
He has improved dramatically in all 4 this year under Daboll and Kafka. I also believe he can still improve more under their tutelage next year.
Quote:
Exactly which arm talents are we talking about.
LOL! Herbert has arguably the #1 arm in the NFL?!
You need help. Lots of it.
Quote:
Exactly which arm talents are we talking about.
Arm talent is one of those buzzwords that everybody uses although many still conflate arm talent with arm strength. They are not the same. When most people talk about arm talent they’re really just talking about the ability for a qb to make any throw, at any arm angle from any platform.
Quote:
Exactly which arm talents are we talking about.
You can’t measure arm talent so there’s no right or wrong, only someone’s opinion. Not sure why you’re being a jerk about someone having a different opinion than you do but as far as arm talent goes Mahomes is a clear #1 imv.
Arm talent is one of those buzzwords that everybody uses although many still conflate arm talent with arm strength. They are not the same. When most people talk about arm talent they’re really just talking about the ability for a qb to make any throw, at any arm angle from any platform.
That's what I was trying by the subcategories I listed. But you summed it up much more succinctly.
They are buzzwords bandied about by people who are trying to make you think they have some insight, when they really are just complete blowhards.
They are buzzwords bandied about by people who are trying to make you think they have some insight, when they really are just complete blowhards.
Ask your boy Beane why he drafted Josh Allen.
Specifically, ask him if Allen's arm talent was a big factor.
I look forward to a resounding yes.
I've never been fond of his release and his longer throwing motion, but the ball he is throwing seems to be tighter spirals.
Jones is very good throwing the ball into the middle of the field with accuracy, btw. That's his best trait as a thrower.
full agreement, he's bee throwing darts in the middle to guys with pinpoint accuracy. Guys that were not open by much and the throw had to be perfect and it way.
Right now I am thinking of a throw to slayton on 6 yard dig near the end zone. That was a heck of a throw. The other one was the the throw the Hodgins for the TD. That was also placed in a tight window.
Quote:
Exactly which arm talents are we talking about.
I like this definition
Are you kidding? Eli had a cannon. And the best deep ball touch of anyone since Marino.
Herbert?
Quote:
Either. DJ can sling it pretty well. His deep throws are actually quite pretty.
Are you kidding? Eli had a cannon. And the best deep ball touch of anyone since Marino.
I liked Eli's arm. I thought it was pretty strong for the first ten years. I don't know about the Marino statement. There have been a lot of guys with arms comparable to Eli with great deep ball ability. But Eli was a helluva QB.
Here are some throwing velocity numbers from the NFL Combine.
Josh Allen 62 MPH
Mahomes 55 MPH
Herbert 55 MPH
Daniel Jones 54 MPH
For pure power there is Josh Allen and everyone else.
Mahomes talent comes from being able to accurately throw from an angle and plane. He is probably closest to Rodgers, IMV.
The difference with Jones, now, is that he and the WRs are on the same page. So he is able to set and throw with confidence.
Think about this - who had the better arm, Peyton or Eli. Well Eli had a much stronger arm. Peyton was far more accurate. Who was the better passer?
He throws a tight spiral on every throw and generally a real catchable ball.
His arm talent improvement reminds me of Brady’s after 4years in the league.
You can spin the ball with accuracy, and make throws into tighter windows, that some other QB's can't make.
That is my definition of arm talent.
Rodgers, Mahommes, Allen can do those things the best in todays' game IMO. Allen has the strongest arm to me.
As far as Daniel goes, his arm has improved slightly since coming into the league, but he doesn't have a gun either.
Getting rid of the ball quicker this year has helped him.
That’s a good one…
Specifically, ask him if Allen's arm talent was a big factor.
They are buzzwords bandied about by people who are trying to make you think they have some insight, when they really are just complete blowhards.
Really insightful contribution from you, as per usual.
Confidence in himself and his receivers.
Arm talent isn't the end all be all.. otherwise Jeff George would be one of the best QB's ever.
Jones has average arm talent. He is throwing with more authority as his confidence grows.
Herbert is a good QB, but he hasn’t won anything at this point with a much better supporting cast from a WR standpoint. The man crush for this guy by some posters is unwarranted at this point.
Herbert is a good QB, but he hasn’t won anything at this point with a much better supporting cast from a WR standpoint. The man crush for this guy by some posters is unwarranted at this point.
I am a card-carrying member of the JHFC and think he's great. A tremendous talent. IMV, a cross between Marino and Elway. His production over his first three season is unprecedented. All you have to do is review his numbers.
If you want to ding him for not winning "anything" thus far, fine. But a guy like Peyton Manning didn't win "anything" his first three season. Yet, it was clear to anyone with a pulse he was great.
Quote:
...Are you kidding? Eli had a cannon. And the best deep ball touch of anyone since Marino.
Wut?
Yup! Believe it!
To answer the question about DJ arm "strength" improving, I would say yes, because he was only 21 years old coming into the league and aside from just naturally maturing, has been training in an NFL regimen for 4 years. But it's just an eyeball test. He is also playing with confidence and slightly better protection, which I am sure helps to present as more "zip" on the ball.
Herbert is a good QB, but he hasn’t won anything at this point with a much better supporting cast from a WR standpoint. The man crush for this guy by some posters is unwarranted at this point.
Is it still unwarranted if that man crush also exists with about 28 NFL General Managers around the league, if not more?
I went to high school in northwest NJ - Phillipsburg HS. Back in the late 70s/early 80s - before my time - we had a guy named Jim Clymer who went to Stanford to play with Elway.
I've met Jim numerous times. We were out one night, and he told the story of practicing with Elway for the first time. He was struggling to adjust to the speed of Elway's passes and caught everything with his body. After practice, he took his jersey off and on his chest was the red imprint of the cross at the end of a football. And it hurt. He found out from other receivers that this was common, and players called it the "Elway Cross"...
That guy could throw a football.
Throw #1
Throw #2
Throw #3
Throw #4
Throw #5
Arm strength is only one part though, Jeff George had a gun too but basically sucked
I was never a Peyton or Eli fan. I rooted for Eli because he was on the Giants. Eli Had "it" in the playoffs... Peyton did not. Peyton Manning had a 14-13 record in the playoffs in his career. 1 Super Bowl he earned and 1 he was a passenger for.
I stand by my opinion that Herbert is soft.. Nerfy soft.
Do you think it matters how many TD's a QB throws in the regular season when it comes playoff time?
Herbert only threw 1 TD in the playoffs. He was a non factor in that game.
Listen if Herbert was battling and it was going back and forth and the Chargers lost , I might be able to see it and appreciate it.
If you want a fantasy QB for the regular season, then he is your man. If you want a championship, there is no proof he can deliver that right now.
River's was a better QB "Statistically" than Eli. How many Championships did River's win?
Maybe next year he takes the next step, but putting him in the same conversation with a HOF'er is silly.
Here are some throwing velocity numbers from the NFL Combine.
Josh Allen 62 MPH
Mahomes 55 MPH
Herbert 55 MPH
Daniel Jones 54 MPH
See this makes sense to me. Watching these guys throw on tv, they all look similar in velocity, except Allen.
Of course velocity is not the only consideration in evaluating arm “talent “
Quote:
I was never a Peyton or Eli fan. I rooted for Eli because he was on the Giants. Eli Had "it" in the playoffs... Peyton did not. Peyton Manning had a 14-13 record in the playoffs in his career. 1 Super Bowl he earned and 1 he was a passenger for.
I stand by my opinion that Herbert is soft.. Nerfy soft.
Do you think it matters how many TD's a QB throws in the regular season when it comes playoff time?
Herbert only threw 1 TD in the playoffs. He was a non factor in that game.
Listen if Herbert was battling and it was going back and forth and the Chargers lost , I might be able to see it and appreciate it.
If you want a fantasy QB for the regular season, then he is your man. If you want a championship, there is no proof he can deliver that right now.
River's was a better QB "Statistically" than Eli. How many Championships did River's win?
Maybe next year he takes the next step, but putting him in the same conversation with a HOF'er is silly.
Shouldn't compare Rivers to Eli based on hardware.
Chargers organization is so snake bit, that I struggle to see Eli or Big Ben having done more with them than what they did with their respective teams.
Rivers had a higher floor than Eli throughout the regular season certainly.
Herbert didn't play a bad game versus Jax, but he didn't play great. No turnovers is always a good thing...right? And he wasn't the reason they lost. It was a team collapse led by Staley.
And Herbert isn't a soft player. He played several games this year with broken rib cartilage.
That said, one of the reasons I was always so high on Jones was because I always viewed his athletic ceiling as very high. The guy is a ridiculous athlete as a QB. He is (and always has been IMO) a way better passer than many people give him credit for, and this coaching staff is making him bloom, big time.
But Hackett does and is top ten. Make it freaking stop.