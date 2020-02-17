So why do you believe we’ll win?

To some degree, games between teams in the same division are unpredictable as teams know each other well and expose each other’s weakness. No idea if this converts to victory but not a slam dunk in either direction.
The Eagles haven't faced this version of the Giants' roster yet this season, whereas we've seen them at full strength twice. We know what's coming, but they really don't. That's a significant advantage for Mike Kafka in particular.
I don't like their run defense. If we can keep it fairly close by halftime, we can continue to pound them and will profit from it. Our offense, moreover, is finally gelling after taking two months to get used to this new system.
Philly hasn't played many close games this year; their MO is to race out to a lead and then coast to victory. I don't think they'll respond well to adversity, and they might not be comfortable facing a team that's grown accustomed to toughing out last minute wins.
- While I think the Philly fans are underestimating the Giants, I do not believe the players are. However, as others have noted, they haven't actually played the Giants at full strength and I think that gives the Giants a slight advantage.
- I do believe confidence is a factor and is an intangible that is on the Giants side. The Eagles have not been playing their best football recently, while the Giants are more healthy than they have been in a while.
- While Hurts wasn't on the injured list, the status of his shoulder is an unknown and I am hoping Wink tries to have the team test it in the first few plays. I do think Hurts will leave it all out on the field but, if you're in pain, you're in pain and if he is indeed feeling it, it will impact his game.
- Preparation and planning - I believe the coaches are well prepared for this game and will plan accordingly, especially with having the starters ready to go. I also believe the Philly staff will be prepared but I still give the Giants the slight advantage here.
- As Eric noted in the game preview, the Giants *should* lose this game. But I believe the intangibles are on the Giants side and so I give them an edge.
Sometimes you don't need the best players (although it helps) to play at an incredibly high level and be the better team. It can all come crashing down tomorrow night, but my gut tells me we're going to witness something special.
2) we haven't really seen the Giants starters play Phil yet. Not only were many out for week 14, but that game was also sandwiched between the 2 Wash games.
3) Giants have better coaching and plenty of tape to review and gameplan
I honestly think the giants coaches were coasting in the first game. They knew they didn't have the horses for that game, and were focused on the game against washington the next week. That's why we saw Barkley only get a few carries and we didn't start LW.
I was thinking the O-line would have to play lights out, especially when the Eagles blitz and their CBs play at the LOS to interrupt our short passing game, thus daring Daniel Jones to throw the ball over their heads… which is just the point given how little time he’ll have against the fiercest pass rush in the NFL.
I don't know if I'd use the word 'coasting', but, yeah, I had a similar feeling, that the coaches were putting more store in the Wash game the next week. Then, as the game played out in such ugly fashion, I kept that notion from myself. lol
which will take away a big part of his game. Like Jones, he is a different player when he is mobile.
Jones will be able to handle the Eagles pass rush with quick passes to Barkley who is going to have a big game.
Like everyone has said...this is not the same Giants team they routed earlier this season and they are not the same Eagles team. The teams are more evenly matched than they were. The Giants are still outmanned and are going to need the Eagles late season swoon to continue into this game.
with the Eagles handling the Giants short passing game and they have had two weeks to prepare for it. Our staff has proven to be very smart and they will prepare a plan that the players execute to overcome this. This will hopefully negate the mismatch our OL versus Philly's DL which is talented and deep. Jones again has to find enough plays and he will and SB breaks out just enough times.
I think the D is going to have to be the big story. We have more stars here and Wink will have them ready to go imv.
"Power in Team" Brain Daboll. Its been preached and the players are all in.
Neal needs to play well on an island. They rush 4 and drop back a lot of guys and wait for a mistake. If neal can handle the edge that allows for jones to get out of the pocket if the interior collapses.
Jones has to use his legs
Barkley has to run the ball effectively
Defense has to contain the edge and blitz a ton. Specifically off the edge keep hurts in the pocket and keep their run game between the tackles. Force everything into Dex and Leo.
Giants have proved multiple times this year, they know how to overcome adversity. Pressure moments, being behind and not getting rattled.
Philly has not proven to overcome adversity. Granted they have not needed to face much of it but when they had to overcome adversity they have failed.
The Giants path to victory is the produce some adversity. It is a tall task against but possible. “Pressure breaks pipes”
Need Philly to help beat themselves, coverage mistakes, bad decisions, dumb penalties etc
Giants are a built for the playoffs. Able to produce when things do not go their way. Solid defense, solid running game, and play smart football. If the Giants can convert an Eagles mistake into points it’s possible that Eagles start to unravel.
1. We are healthier than recent weeks.
2a. Hurts is ailing.
2b. DL will get Hurts he'll be worn down latter in the game.
3. Our O is improving their D is starting to taper off some.
4. The coaches have been outstanding all year, barring the Detroit game, I give us a slight edge.
5. I think Barkley puts an exclamation on what his "worth" is.
But, I am confident we CAN win and should be in this game until the final snap.
Second, this confidence comes, in part, from the Week 18 loss. I view that game similarly to the Week 17 loss to the Patriots in 2007. We went toe to toe with Philly's starters after a slow start, with our 2nd and 3rd string players when Philly was playing for something. I think this team gained some confidence from that game.
Third, I think we will find out relatively early about Hurts. If he isn't 100% and he is limited in any way, I expect this D to take advantage. If we can win the turnover battle, I think we win.
Last, in the first matchup with Philly we also were missing several key players. I think at full strength, we can play with this team and any other team right now. We are confident, playing clean football, executing at a high level, and very well coached. We have a shot at any game here on out.
1) Daboll & his staff will outcoach & out prepare the Eagles staff
2) The Giants on defense are healthier than in week 14
3) Hurts is still not 100%; his throws and running will be dialed back
4) Daniel Jones is more experienced and confident in the offense
5) Barkley is healthier and is laser focused
6) Dex is playing the position and with the intensity to do damage
And finally …
7)To paraphrase from Rocky, “The Giants don’t know it’s a damn show; they think it’s a damn fight!”
I believe the Giants can win Saturday Night, but that probably means their offensive line plays consistently well against a fierce Philly front-7. And that begins with the 7th choice of the 2022 NFL Draft, Evan Neal, who consistently showed up on Sy'56's list this season, and not in a good way, amassing 7 "Dud Awards," including two against the Eagles.
The only silver lining I can see is that the Giants actually won 3 out of the 7 Evan Neal "Dud" games, but who would take comfort in that in a Divisional Round Playoff game against a 14-3 Eagles team loaded for bear on defense?
If ever there was a time for something to click for Evan Neal, it is now. He was picked #7 in the Draft for a reason... his size, his athleticism and his Alabama resume. It's time for him to reach way down and figure it out... at least for this one game.
1. Momentum/confidence. The team is buying in at the right time and they’re playing with confidence lately.
2. Familiarity with the Eagles and what they want to do. I think that helps the Giants when preparing. Especially with mostly backups playing well enough against their starters last time. They’re used to seeing Philly and playing there and I doubt that rattles them at all.
3. Health. This is the first game between them where the Giants will have basically everyone playing.
4. Being big underdogs. I think everyone except for Giants fans expects the Eagles to win this one. I think that allows the team to play with less pressure while the Eagles have more on them. I’m really interested to see how Philadelphia handles it if they go down a couple scores early or if they’re not playing well early and the crowd gets on them.
I’d list Jalen Hurt’s health as a factor but for all we know, he could be 100% and plays an unreal game.
If both teams play their best, Eagles win. But Giants seem to be peaking and the Eagles, hopefully, aren’t.
1. Jones outplays Hurts. Might benefit from Hurts injury.
2. Dex dominates again
3. Defense gets some turnovers
4. Gano
These guys seem to believe that they can go out and win individual battles.
Daniel Jones. These guys are watching film and seeing their quarterback turn what used to be sacks into first downs.
It's the playoffs and the Giants aren't supposed to win... So historically we have them right where we want them.
Can that be an edge? The edge?
NY 27
Phil 23
Agree with this, I think they, and their fans, are looking past us.
Would love to see a strong start to keep that stadium quiet.
Eagle fans and the media pundits can spew all the nonsense they want. This is not the same Eagle team as this is not the same Giants team.
I think the Eagles and their fans are in for some humble pie and a glass of disappointment.
2. Jones is nowhere near the QB he was the last time we played Philly
3. Hurts has played 1 game since December 18th, he didn't really play well in it at all going 20/35 for 229 and 1INT against back ups
4. Full secondary is healthy for the game, Adoree Jackson missed both previous match ups
5. I think the Giants back ups going toe to toe with them in week 18 game the team a lot of confidence for the next match up
Daboll, Kafka, Wink
But I think there's a puncher's chance if they can get enough pressure/coverage to take away the deep ball.
And I'm happy with the direction of this organization either way.
31-29 Giants
*The endless debate about whether Jones (Eli) is elite.
*Losing a close game to the "best team in the league" week 18.
*Getting "hot at the right time".
*Jones (Eli) playing his best ball in the Playoffs.
*Playing a division opponent in Round 2 that beat us twice.
-----------
I mean, c'mon. I'm just kicking back. This is my favorite movie.
This the kind of movie that needs to get the Christmas Eve Christmas story treatment but all year long
Sometimes you don't need the best players (although it helps) to play at an incredibly high level and be the better team. It can all come crashing down tomorrow night, but my gut tells me we're going to witness something special.
I was thinking the O-line would have to play lights out, especially when the Eagles blitz and their CBs play at the LOS to interrupt our short passing game, thus daring Daniel Jones to throw the ball over their heads… which is just the point given how little time he’ll have against the fiercest pass rush in the NFL.
Jones will be able to handle the Eagles pass rush with quick passes to Barkley who is going to have a big game.
Like everyone has said...this is not the same Giants team they routed earlier this season and they are not the same Eagles team. The teams are more evenly matched than they were. The Giants are still outmanned and are going to need the Eagles late season swoon to continue into this game.
Giants have absolutely nothing to lose here.
I think the D is going to have to be the big story. We have more stars here and Wink will have them ready to go imv.
"Power in Team" Brain Daboll. Its been preached and the players are all in.
1 - The Giants are a much better team now than when they played Philly in game 1 - healthier, confident, better
2 - I think Hurts in not 100% and when he gets hit early will begin to think about the shoulder
3 - All the pressure is on the Eagles - they are expected to not only win but win easily. The game will be a 1 possession game throughout and the Eagles will feel it. Giants kick late FG to win
Giants 27 - Eagles 24
If the Giants lose this, its all gravy.
If philly loses, its a collapse and a failure
Philly has not proven to overcome adversity. Granted they have not needed to face much of it but when they had to overcome adversity they have failed.
The Giants path to victory is the produce some adversity. It is a tall task against but possible. “Pressure breaks pipes”
Need Philly to help beat themselves, coverage mistakes, bad decisions, dumb penalties etc
Giants are a built for the playoffs. Able to produce when things do not go their way. Solid defense, solid running game, and play smart football. If the Giants can convert an Eagles mistake into points it’s possible that Eagles start to unravel.
Second, this confidence comes, in part, from the Week 18 loss. I view that game similarly to the Week 17 loss to the Patriots in 2007. We went toe to toe with Philly's starters after a slow start, with our 2nd and 3rd string players when Philly was playing for something. I think this team gained some confidence from that game.
Third, I think we will find out relatively early about Hurts. If he isn't 100% and he is limited in any way, I expect this D to take advantage. If we can win the turnover battle, I think we win.
Last, in the first matchup with Philly we also were missing several key players. I think at full strength, we can play with this team and any other team right now. We are confident, playing clean football, executing at a high level, and very well coached. We have a shot at any game here on out.
Our studs are hot and playing well.
We have a ton of confidence.
Hurts in not 100%.
Johnson is not 100%.
Familiar opponent.
Strong coaching.
Regardless, he’s had a helluva year coaching
I believe the Giants can win Saturday Night, but that probably means their offensive line plays consistently well against a fierce Philly front-7. And that begins with the 7th choice of the 2022 NFL Draft, Evan Neal, who consistently showed up on Sy'56's list this season, and not in a good way, amassing 7 "Dud Awards," including two against the Eagles.
The only silver lining I can see is that the Giants actually won 3 out of the 7 Evan Neal "Dud" games, but who would take comfort in that in a Divisional Round Playoff game against a 14-3 Eagles team loaded for bear on defense?
If ever there was a time for something to click for Evan Neal, it is now. He was picked #7 in the Draft for a reason... his size, his athleticism and his Alabama resume. It's time for him to reach way down and figure it out... at least for this one game.
#2 we really have a team in the sense that everyone is completely invested and hungry, great teams can beat talented teams.
#3 I believe the Eagles are over confident, they are not a the 85 Bears but they sure as hell seem to feel like they are and that will bite them hard on Saturday.
#4 Daniel Dimes Jones, he's a superstar but nobody really knows that yet
#5 Sequon Barkley, he's going to be on fire Saturday, book it.
#6 scrappy stingy defence. We will give up a lot of yards but not a lot of points.
Hope I'm right, you never know.
Also, 3 guys who missed both Eagle games will be playing. Adoree Jackson, Xavier McKinney, and Leonard Williams. Thats huge
2. Familiarity with the Eagles and what they want to do. I think that helps the Giants when preparing. Especially with mostly backups playing well enough against their starters last time. They’re used to seeing Philly and playing there and I doubt that rattles them at all.
3. Health. This is the first game between them where the Giants will have basically everyone playing.
4. Being big underdogs. I think everyone except for Giants fans expects the Eagles to win this one. I think that allows the team to play with less pressure while the Eagles have more on them. I’m really interested to see how Philadelphia handles it if they go down a couple scores early or if they’re not playing well early and the crowd gets on them.
I’d list Jalen Hurt’s health as a factor but for all we know, he could be 100% and plays an unreal game.