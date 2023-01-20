Eagles Giants predictions.

PHI is a deserving favorite and a bad bet. They enter playoff action with great season-long marks but a highly questionable recent track record. Giants, meanwhile, are in growth mode. At 2.8 or 2.9 to 1, NY is an attractive proposition.
but this is to me despite what some have kept saying after last few games, the Daniel Jones signature game if there was one, and where a coach and star player group like Barkley and Daboll and Jones really set themselves into lore and can use as a springboard for focusing on dominating the NFC East - which Giants really have not done in really some time.
With Jones, this is where he fell on the turf running free for a TD year or two back, and we ended up losing the game and kind of still being lamented as a franchise falling down on itself.
Getting a playoff berth was nice, getting the Minnesota win is big, but Jones has put up big games against a defense that was undermanned and basically quit on season in Colts and Vikings who were bottom 5 in relevant categories this year.
I want Jones to will this team in a major way again and punish the Eagles.
It won't diminish his broad improvement this year or what this team accomplished in surprising fashion, but it will still leave a slightly sour aftertaste of the ugliness of the losing in this rivalry and leave unfinished business into next year again.........
I’m going to continue the theme that the Giants are “due”. How many times have we seen the #1 seed lose this game? The Giants aren’t going to lose to the Eagles forever, and turning a tide like this requires a BIG accomplishment. Nothing is bigger than knocking them off on the road in divisional round.
The key is starting fast. I think Hurts will be rusty and you’ll hear a ton of angst from the crowd. I expect a big game from Barkley.
Two keys are winning the turnover battle and play count. I am looking for more of a earlier season type of win with the heavy sets on O with lots of running with just enough in the pass game. Wink has all his key guys back outside one and they lead to way.
Every Giant Eagle game seems to have at least 1 freak play. Blocked kick, pick 6, weird bounces, punt return for TD stuff. Banking on the universe to bestow bizarre luck and bounces on the Giants. They'll need it.
Do the Giants lay an egg on offense and get beaten by a top seeded 49ers team as they did in the 1984 NFL divisional round?
Or
Does the Giants defense rise up and defeat the juggernaut offense of the top seeded Cowboys team as they did in the in the 2007 divisional round?
Both Giant teams were similar in that they were ascending and had just won a hard fought wild card game. So what was the primary difference between these two games? Coaching. In the first game, Parcells and Walsh were on exactly the same level. Both were outstanding football minds, won multiple super bowls and ultimately elected to Canton. Walsh simply had the superior talent in that game and won accordingly. On the other hand, Tom Coughlin was a far superior head coach to Wade Phillips. Coughlin had proven at Jacksonville that he could not only lead an expansion team to multiple division titles, but reached the AFC championship twice amassing a 4-4 playoff record before coming to the Giants. And of course, would go on and win two super bowls here.
Phillips was one of the best defensive coordinators in the modern super bowl era. But as a head coach, he was a post season failure, winning just 1 of 6 playoff games. Coughlin will one day be a member of Canton in part because of his ability to elevate his players to their collective ceilings. As he did in three consecutive games against the three top teams in the NFL that year, the Cowboys, Packers and Patriots. Phillips will be remembered as a middling head coach, precisely because he failed to get his players playing to their collective ceilings when it mattered most.
So for me, it really comes down to Daboll v Sirianni and it is very close. You cannot argue against what Sirianni has accomplished in Philadelphia, leading them in his first two years as a head coach to a wild card round last year and the top seed in the NFC this year, becoming arguably the best team in the NFL this year. It is indeed impressive.
In some ways, Daboll simply accomplished this year what Sirianni did last year, with almost exactly the same records (9-7-1 v 9-8). But there is one monumentally critical difference. Daboll beat the Vikings Sunday. Sirianni lost to the Bucs last year. But Sirianni didn't just lose to the Bucs. He got slaughtered. The score of the game was 31-0 entering the fourth quarter when the Eagles put up fifteen garbage time points.
And this to me is what makes the Daboll v Sirianni comparison more like the Coughlin v Phillips comparison. Yes, we must at this point take Daboll on spec because like Parcells in 1984, it is early in his head coaching tenure. And of course, Sirianni could go on to become a future Bill Walsh. But I don't think so. I think it is more likely that Sirianni is an offensive version of Wade Phillips. Daboll will have his team playing to their collective ceilings in this game. Sirianni will not.
And so, the Giants win this game 21-17 on McKinney's dramatic game sealing end zone interception of an errant Jalen Hurts pass. And then it is on to beat Mike McCarthy on the frozen tundra of Lambeau! Whoops, got caught up in the time warp there... I mean Texas Stadium to beat Mike McCarthy in the NFC championship, in what will unbelievably be for the third time in fifteen years. Soon to be known forever in posterity as the McCarthy three-peat!
The offense is still lacking key talent and hasn't performed well all year against solid defenses. We'll see if key Eagles are healthy. I think its competitive for a bit and Eagles pull away late third, early fourth.
"Betting nugget: New York is 17-5 against the spread and 14-8 outright as a playoff underdog in the Super Bowl era. That's the most wins, the best winning percentage and the best cover percentage by any team as a playoff underdog in the Super Bowl era."
High stress, low scoring game throughout that makes the drunk Philadelphia crowd restless and uneasy. Jones and Hurts get the TDs rushing. Difference will be the Giants' special teams, including a perfect game from Gano and a late blocked FG attempt by Elliott.
- Giants rush for 150+
- Jackson 1 pick
- Brightwell with a 50+ return
- Post game, Kelce admits that Dex is the strongest player he's ever faced
I'm doubtful.
This has the 2011 Packers divisional round feel to me.
Only difference is Hurts won't finish the game.
The boo birds come out in Q4
New York 10
Philadelphia 24
Giants end up winning 27-13.
That is my dream.
Eagles 31
Giants 17
Eagles 26
What do the following have in common?
karma
payback
ex wives
Agree have to keep it close or be ahead early.
It’s Time!!!!
Giants 24 Eagles 23
Eagles 20
Eagles 26
Hahahaha!
Giant D is outstanding in Red Zone.
Gano seals it as time expires.
Believe it and it will happen. Let's go Giants!
We get up 23-21 and Elliott bangs a 55-yard FG off the upright. And that assface Sirianni starts crying.
Final 23-21, NYG.
Clete Blakeman is the head official. The Eagles record in games officiated by Blakeman? 13-1.
If you're trying to find some parallels. Adrian Hill was lead official Week 16 vs MIN, was the official last week.
Blakeman was lead official Week 14 vs PHI, gets the assignment this week.
Eagles 31
Giants 18
Well
Fuck them and their fans
Well
Fuck them and their fans
I like this logic. Make perfect sense to me.
So, everything breaks our way. We’re able to run the ball, hit on a deep shot, get some turnovers. DJ scores a TD in the last minute on a QB sneak for a 24-20 win for the ages.
Let’s go GMEN!
Phil 23
Nailbiter
I don't think the Giants win, but I also think it is closer than a lot of the talking heads say.
LINK - ( New Window )
There'd be days like this
my Momma said!
Yeah baby!
Wow, said the same thing in my Giants chat this morning. And its gonna be 45 +.
https://theathletic.com/4109359/2023/01/20/giants-eagles-preview-predictions-nfl-playoffs/ - ( New Window )