Eagles Giants predictions.

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:59 am
Round III.

Giants 28 Eagles 24.

Saquon has 2 TDs.
Love has an INT.

ONWARD TO THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME! LFG.
GIANTS...  
Brown_Hornet : 10:03 am : link
...31-20.

- Giants rush for 150+
- Jackson 1 pick
- Brightwell with a 50+ return
- Post game, Kelce admits that Dex is the strongest player he's ever faced
Eagles 30, Giants 20  
islander1 : 10:03 am : link
We shouldn't beat this team, but I'll be over the moon if we do. I just don't see us stopping them unless Hurts is as bad as he was a couple weeks ago.

I'm doubtful.
The refs will try to keep the Eagles in it..  
Tom from LI : 10:05 am : link
Giants 34 Eagles 23.

This has the 2011 Packers divisional round feel to me.

Only difference is Hurts won't finish the game.

27-24  
ajr2456 : 10:06 am : link
Giants. Best kicker in Giants history for the win.
We are going to lay an egg  
cjac : 10:06 am : link
Eagles 31 Giants 16
Giants win by 7  
sb2003 : 10:13 am : link
Richie James has a big day between the 20's.
The boo birds come out in Q4
I read somewhere that Philly wasvery  
Massgman : 10:14 am : link
12-1 with them
NY has the edge  
Think I've Had Enough : 10:15 am : link
PHI is a deserving favorite and a bad bet. They enter playoff action with great season-long marks but a highly questionable recent track record. Giants, meanwhile, are in growth mode. At 2.8 or 2.9 to 1, NY is an attractive proposition.
I read somewhere that Philly was  
Massgman : 10:16 am : link
very happy they drew these refs……12-1 with them. We lose 30-20
I read somewhere that Philly wasvery  
Massgman : 10:20 am : link
12-1 with them
Philadelphia  
fanatic II : 10:21 am : link
NY isn't playing Minnesota or Indianapolis, the offense reverts back to inconsistent.

New York 10
Philadelphia 24
Giants jump out to a quick double digit lead  
sb from NYT Forum : 10:25 am : link
...the defense maintains it, and then by the 2nd half the Eagles implode. Finger pointing, players yelling at coaches, and stupid fouls.

Giants end up winning 27-13.

That is my dream.
I think it could be ugly for us  
Sammo85 : 10:27 am : link
but this is to me despite what some have kept saying after last few games, the Daniel Jones signature game if there was one, and where a coach and star player group like Barkley and Daboll and Jones really set themselves into lore and can use as a springboard for focusing on dominating the NFC East - which Giants really have not done in really some time.

With Jones, this is where he fell on the turf running free for a TD year or two back, and we ended up losing the game and kind of still being lamented as a franchise falling down on itself.

Getting a playoff berth was nice, getting the Minnesota win is big, but Jones has put up big games against a defense that was undermanned and basically quit on season in Colts and Vikings who were bottom 5 in relevant categories this year.

I want Jones to will this team in a major way again and punish the Eagles.

It won't diminish his broad improvement this year or what this team accomplished in surprising fashion, but it will still leave a slightly sour aftertaste of the ugliness of the losing in this rivalry and leave unfinished business into next year again.........
Giants win 27-10  
Sean : 10:29 am : link
I’m going to continue the theme that the Giants are “due”. How many times have we seen the #1 seed lose this game? The Giants aren’t going to lose to the Eagles forever, and turning a tide like this requires a BIG accomplishment. Nothing is bigger than knocking them off on the road in divisional round.

The key is starting fast. I think Hurts will be rusty and you’ll hear a ton of angst from the crowd. I expect a big game from Barkley.
No score prediction  
GiantSteps : 10:31 am : link
But I think the Eagles get the W, unfortunately. But I predict a close game that comes down to the end of the 4th quarter.
Giants 20  
noro9 : 10:32 am : link
Eagles 31
They are more talented and  
Giants86 : 10:36 am : link
in most games that usually wins out.
Eagles 31
Giants 17
WTH  
Dr. D : 10:41 am : link
Giants 27
Eagles 26

What do the following have in common?
karma
payback
ex wives
23-20  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10:43 am : link
Giants.

Two keys are winning the turnover battle and play count. I am looking for more of a earlier season type of win with the heavy sets on O with lots of running with just enough in the pass game. Wink has all his key guys back outside one and they lead to way.

Agree have to keep it close or be ahead early.
Giants 25, Eagles 17  
Route 9 : 10:43 am : link
....
Giants 31-29  
averagejoe : 10:47 am : link
in a barn burner. DJ has a big game Hurts has two turnovers and Giants win .
We need to prove that we can beat the Eagles  
Rick in Dallas : 10:49 am : link
They have controlled the LOS against us for sometime now on both sides of the ball.
It’s Time!!!!
Giants 24 Eagles 23
34-20 Eagles win  
ZogZerg : 10:50 am : link
Healthy Hurts will carve up Giants D.
Momentum carries the day...  
KingBlue : 10:50 am : link
Giants 23
Eagles 20
Still a great season but  
The Turk : 10:53 am : link
Eagles are just better, are home, are rested, are healthy and just better, Eagles 31 Giants 20
On paper...  
Porch622 : 10:53 am : link
Eagles should win by 10. This game just feels like Giants are over due for a big upset win in Philly.
RE: WTH  
sb from NYT Forum : 10:56 am : link
In comment 16003202 Dr. D said:
Quote:
Giants 27
Eagles 26

What do the following have in common?
karma
payback
ex wives


Hahahaha!
Giants 23, Eagles 20.  
x meadowlander : 10:58 am : link
I smell a bunch of FG's - advantage Giants.

Giant D is outstanding in Red Zone.

Gano seals it as time expires.

Every Giant Eagle game seems to have at least 1 freak play. Blocked kick, pick 6, weird bounces, punt return for TD stuff. Banking on the universe to bestow bizarre luck and bounces on the Giants. They'll need it.
The offensive line won't hold up,  
Since1965 : 11:03 am : link
so the Giants offense will struggle to put the ball in the endzone, and Jones will be under constant pressure.
Is this 1984 or 2007?  
The Mike : 11:08 am : link
Do the Giants lay an egg on offense and get beaten by a top seeded 49ers team as they did in the 1984 NFL divisional round?

Or

Does the Giants defense rise up and defeat the juggernaut offense of the top seeded Cowboys team as they did in the in the 2007 divisional round?

Both Giant teams were similar in that they were ascending and had just won a hard fought wild card game. So what was the primary difference between these two games? Coaching. In the first game, Parcells and Walsh were on exactly the same level. Both were outstanding football minds, won multiple super bowls and ultimately elected to Canton. Walsh simply had the superior talent in that game and won accordingly. On the other hand, Tom Coughlin was a far superior head coach to Wade Phillips. Coughlin had proven at Jacksonville that he could not only lead an expansion team to multiple division titles, but reached the AFC championship twice amassing a 4-4 playoff record before coming to the Giants. And of course, would go on and win two super bowls here.

Phillips was one of the best defensive coordinators in the modern super bowl era. But as a head coach, he was a post season failure, winning just 1 of 6 playoff games. Coughlin will one day be a member of Canton in part because of his ability to elevate his players to their collective ceilings. As he did in three consecutive games against the three top teams in the NFL that year, the Cowboys, Packers and Patriots. Phillips will be remembered as a middling head coach, precisely because he failed to get his players playing to their collective ceilings when it mattered most.

So for me, it really comes down to Daboll v Sirianni and it is very close. You cannot argue against what Sirianni has accomplished in Philadelphia, leading them in his first two years as a head coach to a wild card round last year and the top seed in the NFC this year, becoming arguably the best team in the NFL this year. It is indeed impressive.

In some ways, Daboll simply accomplished this year what Sirianni did last year, with almost exactly the same records (9-7-1 v 9-8). But there is one monumentally critical difference. Daboll beat the Vikings Sunday. Sirianni lost to the Bucs last year. But Sirianni didn't just lose to the Bucs. He got slaughtered. The score of the game was 31-0 entering the fourth quarter when the Eagles put up fifteen garbage time points.

And this to me is what makes the Daboll v Sirianni comparison more like the Coughlin v Phillips comparison. Yes, we must at this point take Daboll on spec because like Parcells in 1984, it is early in his head coaching tenure. And of course, Sirianni could go on to become a future Bill Walsh. But I don't think so. I think it is more likely that Sirianni is an offensive version of Wade Phillips. Daboll will have his team playing to their collective ceilings in this game. Sirianni will not.

And so, the Giants win this game 21-17 on McKinney's dramatic game sealing end zone interception of an errant Jalen Hurts pass. And then it is on to beat Mike McCarthy on the frozen tundra of Lambeau! Whoops, got caught up in the time warp there... I mean Texas Stadium to beat Mike McCarthy in the NFC championship, in what will unbelievably be for the third time in fifteen years. Soon to be known forever in posterity as the McCarthy three-peat!

Believe it and it will happen. Let's go Giants!
Refs  
MojoEd : 11:11 am : link
Critical, dubious calls by the refs for PHI. I could speculate a reason, but will leave it as just a hunch.
.  
Banks : 11:12 am : link
37-20 eagles. I'd love to be wrong
On paper...  
bw in dc : 11:15 am : link
Philly is obviously better. But I am playing a hunch that Hurts is still rusty and tentative and gives us the ball 3X.

We get up 23-21 and Elliott bangs a 55-yard FG off the upright. And that assface Sirianni starts crying.

Final 23-21, NYG.
RE: I read somewhere that Philly was  
Costy16 : 11:19 am : link
In comment 16003170 Massgman said:
Quote:
very happy they drew these refs……12-1 with them. We lose 30-20


Clete Blakeman is the head official. The Eagles record in games officiated by Blakeman? 13-1.

If you're trying to find some parallels. Adrian Hill was lead official Week 16 vs MIN, was the official last week.

Blakeman was lead official Week 14 vs PHI, gets the assignment this week.
I also don't think Lane Johnson will be a liability  
GiantSteps : 11:24 am : link
apparently he's doing well in practice.
31-30 Giants  
mfsd : 11:30 am : link
Giants go down a couple scores early, then 2 4th quarter TD passes by Jones brings us back, we go for 2 with a few seconds left and make it to win. Book it!
Expect the Giants to play well and play fierce  
JonC : 11:31 am : link
but not at Philly's talent level right now. 34-24 Eagles.
Giants are going to play great  
BigBlue7 : 11:32 am : link
but Philly is going to create turnovers and hit some shot plays

Eagles 31
Giants 18
Eagles 21  
Les in TO : 11:37 am : link
Giants 17.
31- 10  
TommytheElephant : 11:38 am : link
Because

Well

Fuck them and their fans
I think it's a tight game  
Producer : 12:15 pm : link
so why not go with the Giants who seal it with a long, time consuming, 4th Q drive, 24-23.
RE: 31- 10  
PatersonPlank : 12:16 pm : link
In comment 16003295 TommytheElephant said:
Quote:
Because

Well

Fuck them and their fans


I like this logic. Make perfect sense to me.
We need everything to break our way  
gary_from_chester : 12:26 pm : link
to win. They’re just better than us right now.

So, everything breaks our way. We’re able to run the ball, hit on a deep shot, get some turnovers. DJ scores a TD in the last minute on a QB sneak for a 24-20 win for the ages.

Let’s go GMEN!
I think NYG gives Philly a good game, but lacks the horses to  
NBGblue : 12:31 pm : link
pull the upset. Maybe Philly 27 NYG 23. Hope I'm wrong.
I have a good feeling about this one  
George : 12:36 pm : link
NY 27
Phil 23

Nailbiter
13-1 isn't accurate  
Mike in NY : 12:39 pm : link
Philly lost a Blakeman game against Las Vegas last year and losses against Carolina and Dallas with him in 2018.

I don't think the Giants win, but I also think it is closer than a lot of the talking heads say.
LINK - ( New Window )
I was on the money last week  
Dave on the UWS : 12:57 pm : link
this week: Eagles 27- Giants 21. Giants beat the spread (7.5), but the Eagles are better and deeper. The game WILL be competitive though.
41 Giants 28 Eagles  
Boatie Warrant : 1:37 pm : link
Momma said there'd be days like this
There'd be days like this
my Momma said!
Hope I'm wrong  
lax counsel : 1:54 pm : link
Eagles 31 Giants 14

The offense is still lacking key talent and hasn't performed well all year against solid defenses. We'll see if key Eagles are healthy. I think its competitive for a bit and Eagles pull away late third, early fourth.
The Philly OL and DL...  
Johnny5 : 2:01 pm : link
... is too much for the Giants again. Giants play valiantly but ultimately fall to the Eagles 31 to 20.
Giants 38  
SomeFan : 2:02 pm : link
Eagles 34

Yeah baby!
Giants 35-17  
Giant John : 2:38 pm : link
Their QB gets knocked out for the season.
a 'Betting Nugget' from ESPN -  
Del Shofner : 2:46 pm : link
"Betting nugget: New York is 17-5 against the spread and 14-8 outright as a playoff underdog in the Super Bowl era. That's the most wins, the best winning percentage and the best cover percentage by any team as a playoff underdog in the Super Bowl era."
RE: 27-24  
GiantGrit : 3:34 pm : link
In comment 16003157 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Giants. Best kicker in Giants history for the win.


Wow, said the same thing in my Giants chat this morning. And its gonna be 45 +.
Throw it Bradberry way  
Fish : 5:07 pm : link
Hodgins 108 yds and a TD, Rick James 65 and a TD.
Duggan preducted Eagles 27, Giants 23  
US1 Giants : 5:15 pm : link
.

https://theathletic.com/4109359/2023/01/20/giants-eagles-preview-predictions-nfl-playoffs/ - ( New Window )
Giants 22 - Eagles 19  
JoeMoney19 : 5:49 pm : link
High stress, low scoring game throughout that makes the drunk Philadelphia crowd restless and uneasy. Jones and Hurts get the TDs rushing. Difference will be the Giants' special teams, including a perfect game from Gano and a late blocked FG attempt by Elliott.
