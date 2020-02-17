Sy'56 Tweet on Daniel Jones and Jalen Hurts Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:35 pm : 12:35 pm

Jalen Hurts vs. Daniel Jones against pressure:

55.1 completion %, 6.4 y/pa, 6 TD - 1 INT, 83.6 passer rating

44.4 completion %, 5.5 y/pa, 4 TD - 2 INT, 69.8 passer rating

Jones numbers are the top line

Hurts numbers are the bottom line