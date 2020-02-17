for display only
Sy'56 Tweet on Daniel Jones and Jalen Hurts

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:35 pm
David Syvertsen @Ourlads_Sy

Jalen Hurts vs. Daniel Jones against pressure:
55.1 completion %, 6.4 y/pa, 6 TD - 1 INT, 83.6 passer rating
44.4 completion %, 5.5 y/pa, 4 TD - 2 INT, 69.8 passer rating
Jones numbers are the top line
Hurts numbers are the bottom line
There's your answer to  
George : 12:38 pm : link
Wink's approach tomorrow.
Anyone heard from Go Terps lately?  
Chris684 : 12:40 pm : link
That's interesting.  
Mike from SI : 12:40 pm : link
I wonder if there's a way to look at their running versus pressure. (I doubt it.)
Jones’  
ajr2456 : 12:42 pm : link
Ceiling as a thrower has been higher; where Hurts has been better is using his legs and eyes to manipulate the coverage. Until recently.

Hurts’ struggle against pressure has a lot to do with he’s not an elite thrower.
Hurts reminds me of Dak Prescott his rookie year  
BSIMatt : 12:43 pm : link
Few better spots for a QB to be in from a pass protection standpoint/skill group standpoint.
Jones whole pro and college career has been under pressure  
PatersonPlank : 12:43 pm : link
so I believe these numbers. Hurts played at Georgia, Oklahoma, and no Philly, all dominant OLs
According to Google, Hurts has only been pressured 80 times  
Marty in Albany : 12:46 pm : link
(I assume 80 for 17 games- less than 5 times per game). But Jones is under pressure over 70% of the time on passing attempts.
Is this in their careers  
Kmed6000 : 12:47 pm : link
or this season?
Hurts played at Alabama not Georgia, then Okla  
gtt350 : 12:48 pm : link
RE: Jones whole pro and college career has been under pressure  
OBJ_AllDay : 12:48 pm : link
In comment 16003384 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
so I believe these numbers. Hurts played at Georgia, Oklahoma, and no Philly, all dominant OLs


Alabama not Georgia.
Re pressure  
Payasdaddy : 12:49 pm : link
I don’t wish injuries on anyone but since lane Johnson banged up sure hope that oblique injury hobbles him
If he could play thru that , I hope ojulari can gut it up with quad
Dare to dream
Its more than he's not  
Dave on the UWS : 12:49 pm : link
an elite thrower. Jones isn't either. It's their emotional makeup. Hurts does well when he's comfortable, throughout college into the pros, that's what he is used to. Jones hasn't been that fortunate. They are different QBs but both very effective.
Actually, Sy posted this earlier in a thread here at BBI...  
bw in dc : 12:51 pm : link
I'd like to see that by # of times pressured because it seems to me - and I haven't watched every Eagles game - that Hurts had one of the cleanest pockets all year of any QB.

And then how many times when pressured Hurts just ran away from the pressure. Because I think he was running over 10X per game this year...

This is one of those statistics you really need to  
cosmicj : 12:53 pm : link
Look at closely to understand what it means.
I've been saying all year...  
BillKo : 12:55 pm : link
...blitz Hurts and spy and take your chances. Preferably blitz from the left side.

Esp now, with him probably going to be rusty.
 
christian : 12:55 pm : link
Those are interesting stats, but to glean anything from them you need to know the number of snaps under pressure, the pass attempts, the number of rushes and production from that.
RE: According to Google, Hurts has only been pressured 80 times  
allstarjim : 12:56 pm : link
In comment 16003391 Marty in Albany said:
Quote:
(I assume 80 for 17 games- less than 5 times per game). But Jones is under pressure over 70% of the time on passing attempts.


You know, obviously teams are bringing pressure more often than that. So that leads me to believe that Hurts has escaped pressure with regularity and great success.

"Bring pressure," and "blitz him" sound great, but it's not good if it isn't effective and he escapes and makes big plays downfield or with his legs. I'd look to blitz him occasionally, but I think more important is to utilize the extra defender as a spy more than a blitzer. And I definitely don't want to have too much singled up man-on-man with limited or no safety help too often.

If we can limit Hurts as a runner, and get pressure with 4, then I think the team will be able to force him into a mistake or two, and that may be enough.

It all seems to go back to who wins in the trenches, right?
These numbers don[t surprise  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:57 pm : link
me. Jones has been under a lot of duress for a good percentage of the season and he has made key plays on 3rd downs many times. It is the biggest think I have been impressed with.

Hurts has had a far better OL around him and he has better WR's. I think they had like three PB's on the OL.
RE: Actually, Sy posted this earlier in a thread here at BBI...  
Brown_Hornet : 12:57 pm : link
In comment 16003404 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I'd like to see that by # of times pressured because it seems to me - and I haven't watched every Eagles game - that Hurts had one of the cleanest pockets all year of any QB.

And then how many times when pressured Hurts just ran away from the pressure. Because I think he was running over 10X per game this year...
Tagging onto this thought. If Hurts is indeed "feeling" the shoulder a bit, is he more inclined to spend that extra second to try and find a WR during a scramble because he'd rather save the shoulder from unnecessary hits?

If so, are we looking at a 44% comp rate?

.  
ChrisRick : 12:58 pm : link
Many statistics are posted without any context to make a point, which to me is a dishonest use of data.
Allstarjim  
cosmicj : 12:58 pm : link
Had the same thought as you although I am sure the coverage scheme will include some man to man. Keep Hurts in the pocket and confuse him.
In Wink  
Trainmaster : 1:00 pm : link
We Trust (to bring the house as often as practicable).

Hurts is blitzed more and pressured less  
gogiants : 1:03 pm : link
Who cares about stats  
rasbutant : 1:05 pm : link
Just win baby! That's the only stat that matters.
RE: RE: According to Google, Hurts has only been pressured 80 times  
ajr2456 : 1:07 pm : link
In comment 16003416 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 16003391 Marty in Albany said:


Quote:


(I assume 80 for 17 games- less than 5 times per game). But Jones is under pressure over 70% of the time on passing attempts.



You know, obviously teams are bringing pressure more often than that. So that leads me to believe that Hurts has escaped pressure with regularity and great success.

"Bring pressure," and "blitz him" sound great, but it's not good if it isn't effective and he escapes and makes big plays downfield or with his legs. I'd look to blitz him occasionally, but I think more important is to utilize the extra defender as a spy more than a blitzer. And I definitely don't want to have too much singled up man-on-man with limited or no safety help too often.

If we can limit Hurts as a runner, and get pressure with 4, then I think the team will be able to force him into a mistake or two, and that may be enough.

It all seems to go back to who wins in the trenches, right?


Agreed. Make it so your secondary doesn’t have to worry about him running. If he can’t manipulate the defense with the threat of him running, he’s less effective.
RE: Hurts is blitzed more and pressured less  
christian : 1:11 pm : link
In comment 16003435 gogiants said:
Quote:


If Sy is using the same SportsRadar numbers as PFR, we can make a few guesses.

Of those days 99 snaps under press 38 were sacks, so now our pool is 61 snaps. Now subtract some of the 44 scrambles (there might be some overlap between the scrambles and sacks).

If none of the scrambles resulted in sacks, we’re talking at max 17 pass attempts under pressure?
Tomorrow after we end their season  
j_rud : 1:12 pm : link
I will streak down Broad St. CiP offered to film for posterity.
Mix in a good amount of blitzing  
Spiciest Memelord : 1:23 pm : link
have Jalen Hurt not sure if he wants to run or cower in the pocket to protect his shoulder.
RE: Its more than he's not  
joeinpa : 1:25 pm : link
In comment 16003400 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
an elite thrower. Jones isn't either. It's their emotional makeup. Hurts does well when he's comfortable, throughout college into the pros, that's what he is used to. Jones hasn't been that fortunate. They are different QBs but both very effective.


Often there are opinions shared here that leave me curious.

Your comment that Daniel is not an elite thrower is an example.


Not trying to be obtuse here, sincerely would like an explanation. When I watch games from home it seems like he throws a very tight accurate ball, often having to fit it into a tight window.

What exactly is it you see that allows you to state with confidence he is not an elite thrower of the football.

To be fair, most of these NFL quarterbacks from my perspective seem like elite passers.
He’s definitely not consistently an elite thrower  
ajr2456 : 1:27 pm : link
But Jones has been one the last three weeks. To me an elite thrower is a guy that more often than not, and regardless of game circumstances, they’re going to be able to carry you with their arm.
That’s not Hurst  
Carl in CT : 1:31 pm : link
That’s AJ Brown and smith winning one on one battles. That’s would good receivers do. Add in a better TE and OL we are at a huge disadvantage. But, we will win!
RE: Anyone heard from Go Terps lately?  
sb from NYT Forum : 1:48 pm : link
In comment 16003376 Chris684 said:
Quote:
..


Terps said that Jones's running had to be a big part of his game, so he wasn't wrong there.
RE: RE: Anyone heard from Go Terps lately?  
Toth029 : 1:52 pm : link
In comment 16003499 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 16003376 Chris684 said:


Quote:


..



Terps said that Jones's running had to be a big part of his game, so he wasn't wrong there.


Player using his strengths isn't a knock or praise. It is who he is. Daniel has a legit coach and that's why they've won. There's so many QBs who haven't won because of poor coaching.

He also tried to downplay every single thing the man did. He isn't the only one who did, though.
This is why having McKinney and Jackson back is such a big deal  
RCPhoenix : 1:52 pm : link
RE: Tomorrow after we end their season  
allstarjim : 1:53 pm : link
In comment 16003442 j_rud said:
Quote:
I will streak down Broad St. CiP offered to film for posterity.


For *posterior?
RE: He’s definitely not consistently an elite thrower  
joeinpa : 2:03 pm : link
In comment 16003467 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
But Jones has been one the last three weeks. To me an elite thrower is a guy that more often than not, and regardless of game circumstances, they’re going to be able to carry you with their arm.


Ok, this makes sense to me.
Hurts also throws a lot of jumps balls that his guys go up and get  
Essex : 2:06 pm : link
Dabs was Hurts’ OC and QB coach at Alabama  
Spider56 : 2:23 pm : link
He knows his strengths and his weaknesses. Philly has a lot of talent but hopefully Dabs and Wink together can conjure up a way to exploit the latter.
Those nickleback  
JoeyBigBlue : 2:29 pm : link
Blitzes off the slot really bothered Hurts in Week 18. Wink needs to send them a few times on Sunday.
Just look at the last game against the Giants  
Rudy5757 : 2:30 pm : link
any pressure on him and he was awful. Part of that was they probably didnt want to run him so he had to throw and he isnt good in that situation but the element of running covers that up. I would blitz him often with a spy so have that 5th guy like Collins at or near the line spying him so he can run and mix up the guys who are the spy.

It would be amazing if we can have all 4 of our starters playing, I think we can create some good pressure with the top 4. Wink can get him confused, this is Winks game to win. I thought the D did a fantastic job last game without the starters, that was a frustrated team. I think if we can get them frustrated like that again they may implode. They had it easy this season until they got some injuries.

Come on Wink, you got this.
RE: Dabs was Hurts’ OC and QB coach at Alabama  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2:31 pm : link
In comment 16003548 Spider56 said:
Quote:
He knows his strengths and his weaknesses. Philly has a lot of talent but hopefully Dabs and Wink together can conjure up a way to exploit the latter.


He certainly has some experience with him but players also improve which he has. Hopefully he sees some deficiencies still apparent and they can capitalize on that.

RE: RE: He’s definitely not consistently an elite thrower  
ajr2456 : 2:33 pm : link
In comment 16003527 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16003467 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


But Jones has been one the last three weeks. To me an elite thrower is a guy that more often than not, and regardless of game circumstances, they’re going to be able to carry you with their arm.



Ok, this makes sense to me.


And the next step in Jones’ progression is becoming an elite thrower consistently.
Does anyone know how effective  
Ceez2.0 : 2:37 pm : link
a shot for Hurts' shoulder and Johnson's groin will potentially be for them considering the nature of their ailments? Do those shot basically eliminate and/or diminish discomfort? Thanks in advanced.
RE: Does anyone know how effective  
ajr2456 : 2:39 pm : link
In comment 16003571 Ceez2.0 said:
Quote:
a shot for Hurts' shoulder and Johnson's groin will potentially be for them considering the nature of their ailments? Do those shot basically eliminate and/or diminish discomfort? Thanks in advanced.


I guess it would help the pain, but I would imagine the injury would still limit the velocity on his throws.
RE: RE: Hurts is blitzed more and pressured less  
bw in dc : 2:39 pm : link
In comment 16003441 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16003435 gogiants said:


Quote:






If Sy is using the same SportsRadar numbers as PFR, we can make a few guesses.

Of those days 99 snaps under press 38 were sacks, so now our pool is 61 snaps. Now subtract some of the 44 scrambles (there might be some overlap between the scrambles and sacks).

If none of the scrambles resulted in sacks, we’re talking at max 17 pass attempts under pressure?


The stat should be adjusted to something like "%positive yards/plays off blitz" - or something like that - to credit the QB's ability to be mobile.
christian : 2:48 pm : link
BW, that scramble stat is vague. PFR defines a scramble as rushes on plays designed as passes -- but if that scramble result in zero a fewer yards it's presumably a sack.

Regardless, the point is it doesn't seem like Hurts actually has that many pass attempts under pressure -- somewhere around ~17+.

If you do that same exercise for Jones:

143 pressures minus 44 sacks minus 53 scrambles = ~46+ attempts.

My conclusion is Jones is pretty good throwing the ball under pressure, and Hurts doesn't have enough pass attempts under pressure to draw a big conclusion.
christian : 2:51 pm : link
Hurts picked up 343 yards rushing under pressure (44 attempts), Jones picked up 381 (53 attempts)
Interesting stat I just heard  
AcesUp : 2:59 pm : link
On the Athletic Football Show Saturday Preview podcast was that Hurts is 2nd in EPA per drop back vs. Man blitzes but 31st in EPA per drop back vs. zone blitzes.

That podcast is well worth a listen too. They go chronologically so skip to halfway through to get the Giants/Eagles.
I wonder if Collins is fast enough to spy Hurts  
Hammer : 3:12 pm : link
I see here time and again people suggesting Collins spy on Hurts.

I doubt that Collins is the right guy.

I'd think that Love is a better choice for that role.
RE: Anyone heard from Go Terps lately?  
BestFeature : 3:19 pm : link
In comment 16003376 Chris684 said:
Quote:
..


I have my share of negative takes but I've never seen someone so sure in himself. I'm glad to see arrogance humbled.
Someone who repeatedly screams  
Spiciest Memelord : 4:08 pm : link
the same thing over and over again isn't arrogant, they are impudent.
RE: I wonder if Collins is fast enough to spy Hurts  
section125 : 5:24 pm : link
In comment 16003625 Hammer said:
Quote:
I see here time and again people suggesting Collins spy on Hurts.

I doubt that Collins is the right guy.

I'd think that Love is a better choice for that role.


No, they need Love in coverage. Collins would be fine, or Holmes or Pinnock.
