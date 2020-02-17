Sy'56 Tweet on Daniel Jones and Jalen Hurts

David Syvertsen @Ourlads_Sy
Jalen Hurts vs. Daniel Jones against pressure:
55.1 completion %, 6.4 y/pa, 6 TD - 1 INT, 83.6 passer rating
44.4 completion %, 5.5 y/pa, 4 TD - 2 INT, 69.8 passer rating
Jones numbers are the top line
Hurts numbers are the bottom line
Hurts’ struggle against pressure has a lot to do with he’s not an elite thrower.
Alabama not Georgia.
If he could play thru that , I hope ojulari can gut it up with quad
Dare to dream
And then how many times when pressured Hurts just ran away from the pressure. Because I think he was running over 10X per game this year...
Esp now, with him probably going to be rusty.
You know, obviously teams are bringing pressure more often than that. So that leads me to believe that Hurts has escaped pressure with regularity and great success.
"Bring pressure," and "blitz him" sound great, but it's not good if it isn't effective and he escapes and makes big plays downfield or with his legs. I'd look to blitz him occasionally, but I think more important is to utilize the extra defender as a spy more than a blitzer. And I definitely don't want to have too much singled up man-on-man with limited or no safety help too often.
If we can limit Hurts as a runner, and get pressure with 4, then I think the team will be able to force him into a mistake or two, and that may be enough.
It all seems to go back to who wins in the trenches, right?
Hurts has had a far better OL around him and he has better WR's. I think they had like three PB's on the OL.
If so, are we looking at a 44% comp rate?
(I assume 80 for 17 games- less than 5 times per game). But Jones is under pressure over 70% of the time on passing attempts.
Agreed. Make it so your secondary doesn’t have to worry about him running. If he can’t manipulate the defense with the threat of him running, he’s less effective.
If Sy is using the same SportsRadar numbers as PFR, we can make a few guesses.
Of those days 99 snaps under press 38 were sacks, so now our pool is 61 snaps. Now subtract some of the 44 scrambles (there might be some overlap between the scrambles and sacks).
If none of the scrambles resulted in sacks, we’re talking at max 17 pass attempts under pressure?
Often there are opinions shared here that leave me curious.
Your comment that Daniel is not an elite thrower is an example.
Not trying to be obtuse here, sincerely would like an explanation. When I watch games from home it seems like he throws a very tight accurate ball, often having to fit it into a tight window.
What exactly is it you see that allows you to state with confidence he is not an elite thrower of the football.
To be fair, most of these NFL quarterbacks from my perspective seem like elite passers.
Terps said that Jones's running had to be a big part of his game, so he wasn't wrong there.
Player using his strengths isn't a knock or praise. It is who he is. Daniel has a legit coach and that's why they've won. There's so many QBs who haven't won because of poor coaching.
He also tried to downplay every single thing the man did. He isn't the only one who did, though.
For *posterior?
Ok, this makes sense to me.
It would be amazing if we can have all 4 of our starters playing, I think we can create some good pressure with the top 4. Wink can get him confused, this is Winks game to win. I thought the D did a fantastic job last game without the starters, that was a frustrated team. I think if we can get them frustrated like that again they may implode. They had it easy this season until they got some injuries.
Come on Wink, you got this.
He certainly has some experience with him but players also improve which he has. Hopefully he sees some deficiencies still apparent and they can capitalize on that.
But Jones has been one the last three weeks. To me an elite thrower is a guy that more often than not, and regardless of game circumstances, they’re going to be able to carry you with their arm.
And the next step in Jones’ progression is becoming an elite thrower consistently.
I guess it would help the pain, but I would imagine the injury would still limit the velocity on his throws.
The stat should be adjusted to something like "%positive yards/plays off blitz" - or something like that - to credit the QB's ability to be mobile.
Regardless, the point is it doesn't seem like Hurts actually has that many pass attempts under pressure -- somewhere around ~17+.
If you do that same exercise for Jones:
143 pressures minus 44 sacks minus 53 scrambles = ~46+ attempts.
My conclusion is Jones is pretty good throwing the ball under pressure, and Hurts doesn't have enough pass attempts under pressure to draw a big conclusion.
That podcast is well worth a listen too. They go chronologically so skip to halfway through to get the Giants/Eagles.
I doubt that Collins is the right guy.
I'd think that Love is a better choice for that role.
I have my share of negative takes but I've never seen someone so sure in himself. I'm glad to see arrogance humbled.
No, they need Love in coverage. Collins would be fine, or Holmes or Pinnock.