New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Pre-Game Discussion

Pregame show , Kurt Warner is on Philly bandwagon. Untolerable. Has Giants losing by more than 8 , SB under 100 yards, DJ max 1 TD passing and about 200 passing yards. Very high on Hurts running today...
It really is bizarre. You would think he would be more butt hurt at the team he won a Superbowl with for dumping him for Bulger who quickly flamed out of the league rather than getting benched with a team he played 9 games for in favor of a future hall of famer.
I'll throw the cold water. As much as I loved matchup vs. #Vikings for #nyg, I hate this matchup. Eagles have psychological advantage of owning the rivalry, big talent advantage. Really, the only thing that matters is whether Jalen Hurts is healthy enough to run/throw bombs.
#Giants formula for an upset is this: Get a lead, keep the game close, pound Saquon Barkley for 20-25 carries (25-30 touches). That will tire out pass-rushing DL. So will DJ bootlegs. I don't see this as a big game for DJ zone-read runs. Philly too smart schematically.
#Giants also usually have a significant coaching advantage at head coach and all coordinators. Don't see that as the case vs. #Eagles. Pretty much a wash. If I'm a fan, I'm not nervous. Nothing to lose. Even with blowout loss, a great yearby Gmen. Confidence headed into offseason
While this Giants team is not as talented as the past two SB winning teams, history has shown us when it comes down to it you should never underestimate any Giants team in the playoffs. The psychological advantage point is BS imo. Giants are hot and they know they aren't supposed to win this game.
The Giants are 6-0 against 1 seeds since 1990.
The Eagles haven't played great football going on a month and half. Hurts has a banged up throwing shoulder and I disagree with Dunleavy, we have a better coaching staff.
This game will be won or lost at the line of scrimmage, if the Giants can establish a run game its going to go a long way.
My two questions -
1. Can the Giants pass rush even get to Jalen Hurts? ER's need to have a big day for us to win imo
2. Can the Giants beat the chains to keep 3rd down manageable, opening the playbook and limiting the Eagles pass rush.
This is the type of energy we need today, and I remember feeling exactly the same the week leading up to the game. I was happy just to get a 3rd shot at a division rival with the 1 seed. I did not expect the Giants to actually win the game. To date this was the greatest win of my entire Giants fandom life- fortunately a few weeks later this win was usurped by a slightly more important win lol Giants @ Cowboys 2008 divisional round - ( New Window )
they win this. My heart says, if they can smack Jalen early, then it could be close.
I am hoping the DJ we have see the past 4 weeks is for real and shows up tonight. If he does, they will shock Pilthidelphia...
And yes, bourbon and ginger has started. Hope my boss does not intercede..
@JFowlerESPN
#Giants pass rusher Azeez Ojulari (questionable, quad) is expected to play tonight vs. #Eagles, per source. Ojulari had 5.5 sacks in seven regular season games.
8:44 AM · Jan 21, 2023
Tweet about #Giants pass rusher Azeez Ojulari from @JFowlerESPN - ( New Window )
Need AZ to win IMO.
You the man, Rich_Houston_1971!
Someday I'll tell my children about you. Actually, I'll tell my son about you later today. Go Giants! Go Rich_Houston_1971! Don't get killed!
Just let us know what hospital you end up in, so that we know where to send the flowers ;>)
True Blue Intro - ( New Window )
It seems to me there is an underlying resentment towards the Giants by many of the talking heads I listen to:
Warner
Bradshaw
J. Johnson
Boomer
Are a few that come to mind. Maybe it s my bias
@JordanRaanan
The spread for Giants-Eagles is up to 8. Philly pretty big favorites. Money obviously coming in on their side.
@CaesarsSports
BBinDE, please post every quarter hour on the game thread. (:
Thanks for this link. Great to see all those great players gain, even if it was just for seconds.
I'm not nervous at all. The Giants weren't supposed to make it this far.
Eagles fans are bat shit crazy
I love Giants playoff football!
I'm not nervous at all. The Giants weren't supposed to make it this far.
Screw that. The “not supposed to get this far” went out the window when they got this far…
If you don't have confidence in him now then that is on you .
Lol I'll look for that. Did the Philly trash say nice things?
Yea, actually I think any confidence you would gain would quickly disappear at the very next bad game or even play.
Having said that he could also have a not spectacular statistical game like Eli vs Patriots and Niners in the playoffs.
Is for Daniel Jones to play very well. A stinker tonight would be a terrible way to start the offseason. A great game by him would fill me with confidence for the future.
If you don't have confidence in him now then that is on you .
Back to back playoff games would cement my confidence.
Rich your a fucking badass!! Send a picture if you can
Around whole stadium. Fox camera filmed me dragging, they said i would be on pregame video
Lol I'll look for that. Did the Philly trash say nice things?
DVR set for FOX pre-game…it’s an honor replying to an absolute legend.
very cool, literally
Life is good, Ready to roll
Lets go bigblue
