for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Pre-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:32 am
Pages: 1 2 3 <<Prev | Show All |
RE: I sm at a pit stop in cherry hill, waiting to leave  
armstead98 : 1:20 pm : link
In comment 16004404 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
To arrive just when parking opens up at 3 pm. My eagles are ready to drag. I have a Hurts and Brown eagles to drag. I will try to grt on fox pregame in background if i can get close


Amazing
RE: Good news on Ojulari...  
Rjanyg : 1:20 pm : link
In comment 16004383 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Jeremy Fowler
@JFowlerESPN

#Giants pass rusher Azeez Ojulari (questionable, quad) is expected to play tonight vs. #Eagles, per source. Ojulari had 5.5 sacks in seven regular season games.

8:44 AM · Jan 21, 2023
Tweet about #Giants pass rusher Azeez Ojulari from @JFowlerESPN - ( New Window )


Need AZ to win IMO.
I can’t focus  
djm : 1:23 pm : link
..
Football gods  
djm : 1:28 pm : link
I humbly ask for another week of nyg football. Please. Keep this going.
RE: I sm at a pit stop in cherry hill, waiting to leave  
RCPhoenix : 1:38 pm : link
In comment 16004404 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
To arrive just when parking opens up at 3 pm. My eagles are ready to drag. I have a Hurts and Brown eagles to drag. I will try to grt on fox pregame in background if i can get close


Stay safe
I think Azeez was always going to play. The question has been how much  
Ira : 1:39 pm : link
the pain restricts him.
NFL Network  
FGiant : 1:44 pm : link
Pregame show , Kurt Warner is on Philly bandwagon. Untolerable. Has Giants losing by more than 8 , SB under 100 yards, DJ max 1 TD passing and about 200 passing yards. Very high on Hurts running today...
RE: I sm at a pit stop in cherry hill, waiting to leave  
Dr. D : 1:49 pm : link
In comment 16004404 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
To arrive just when parking opens up at 3 pm. My eagles are ready to drag. I have a Hurts and Brown eagles to drag. I will try to grt on fox pregame in background if i can get close

You the man, Rich_Houston_1971!

Someday I'll tell my children about you. Actually, I'll tell my son about you later today. Go Giants! Go Rich_Houston_1971! Don't get killed!
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:49 pm : link
Warner is still bitter towards us.
Nervous but excited  
Sean : 1:57 pm : link
I love Giants playoff football!
RE: ...  
NYG07 : 2:00 pm : link
In comment 16004438 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Warner is still bitter towards us.


It really is bizarre. You would think he would be more butt hurt at the team he won a Superbowl with for dumping him for Bulger who quickly flamed out of the league rather than getting benched with a team he played 9 games for in favor of a future hall of famer.
RE: I sm at a pit stop in cherry hill, waiting to leave  
mfsd : 2:16 pm : link
In comment 16004404 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
To arrive just when parking opens up at 3 pm. My eagles are ready to drag. I have a Hurts and Brown eagles to drag. I will try to grt on fox pregame in background if i can get close


RE: I sm at a pit stop in cherry hill, waiting to leave  
Jim in Tampa : 2:20 pm : link
In comment 16004404 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
To arrive just when parking opens up at 3 pm. My eagles are ready to drag. I have a Hurts and Brown eagles to drag. I will try to grt on fox pregame in background if i can get close

Just let us know what hospital you end up in, so that we know where to send the flowers ;>)
...  
Man In The Box : 2:25 pm : link
A little pregame hype
True Blue Intro - ( New Window )
RE: ...  
joeinpa : 2:48 pm : link
In comment 16004438 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Warner is still bitter towards us.


It seems to me there is an underlying resentment towards the Giants by many of the talking heads I listen to:

Warner
Bradshaw
J. Johnson
Boomer

Are a few that come to mind. Maybe it s my bias
RE: For anyone who is tailgating, grilling, drinking  
Stu11 : 2:52 pm : link
In comment 16004397 Chris684 said:
Quote:
or just killing time and wants a little music to set the mood. Enjoy this NFL Primetime link. Link - ( New Window )

The Ggggggggggggmen!
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:54 pm : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
27m
The spread for Giants-Eagles is up to 8. Philly pretty big favorites. Money obviously coming in on their side.

@CaesarsSports
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:59 pm : link
Ryan Dunleavy @rydunleavy

I'll throw the cold water. As much as I loved matchup vs. #Vikings for #nyg, I hate this matchup. Eagles have psychological advantage of owning the rivalry, big talent advantage. Really, the only thing that matters is whether Jalen Hurts is healthy enough to run/throw bombs.

#Giants formula for an upset is this: Get a lead, keep the game close, pound Saquon Barkley for 20-25 carries (25-30 touches). That will tire out pass-rushing DL. So will DJ bootlegs. I don't see this as a big game for DJ zone-read runs. Philly too smart schematically.

#Giants also usually have a significant coaching advantage at head coach and all coordinators. Don't see that as the case vs. #Eagles. Pretty much a wash. If I'm a fan, I'm not nervous. Nothing to lose. Even with blowout loss, a great yearby Gmen. Confidence headed into offseason
RE: RE: Playing with house money? Lotsa luck with that!!  
ColHowPepper : 3:16 pm : link
In comment 16004399 BigBlueinDE said:
Quote:
Irrespective of what happens today, it has been a great season and they're way ahead of schedule with respect to the rebuild. They're going in the right direction and are in great shape going forward.

BBinDE, please post every quarter hour on the game thread. (:
RE: ...  
GiantGrit : 3:41 pm : link
In comment 16004491 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ryan Dunleavy @rydunleavy

I'll throw the cold water. As much as I loved matchup vs. #Vikings for #nyg, I hate this matchup. Eagles have psychological advantage of owning the rivalry, big talent advantage. Really, the only thing that matters is whether Jalen Hurts is healthy enough to run/throw bombs.

#Giants formula for an upset is this: Get a lead, keep the game close, pound Saquon Barkley for 20-25 carries (25-30 touches). That will tire out pass-rushing DL. So will DJ bootlegs. I don't see this as a big game for DJ zone-read runs. Philly too smart schematically.

#Giants also usually have a significant coaching advantage at head coach and all coordinators. Don't see that as the case vs. #Eagles. Pretty much a wash. If I'm a fan, I'm not nervous. Nothing to lose. Even with blowout loss, a great yearby Gmen. Confidence headed into offseason


While this Giants team is not as talented as the past two SB winning teams, history has shown us when it comes down to it you should never underestimate any Giants team in the playoffs. The psychological advantage point is BS imo. Giants are hot and they know they aren't supposed to win this game.

The Giants are 6-0 against 1 seeds since 1990.

The Eagles haven't played great football going on a month and half. Hurts has a banged up throwing shoulder and I disagree with Dunleavy, we have a better coaching staff.

This game will be won or lost at the line of scrimmage, if the Giants can establish a run game its going to go a long way.

My two questions -

1. Can the Giants pass rush even get to Jalen Hurts? ER's need to have a big day for us to win imo
2. Can the Giants beat the chains to keep 3rd down manageable, opening the playbook and limiting the Eagles pass rush.
RE: ...nice  
5BowlsSoon : 3:42 pm : link
In comment 16004470 Man In The Box said:
Quote:
A little pregame hype True Blue Intro - ( New Window )


Thanks for this link. Great to see all those great players gain, even if it was just for seconds.
Our secret weapon!  
VanPelt/Manning#10 : 3:55 pm : link
Rich_Houston_1971. Good luck to you and everyone here. Let's go!!!!!!!
Revisiting this gem  
Leg of Theismann : 4:12 pm : link
This is the type of energy we need today, and I remember feeling exactly the same the week leading up to the game. I was happy just to get a 3rd shot at a division rival with the 1 seed. I did not expect the Giants to actually win the game. To date this was the greatest win of my entire Giants fandom life- fortunately a few weeks later this win was usurped by a slightly more important win lol
Giants @ Cowboys 2008 divisional round - ( New Window )
Kurt Warner  
JB_in_DC : 4:28 pm : link
His daughter once flipped my fiancé the board. Eff him
My head says NFW  
section125 : 4:28 pm : link
they win this. My heart says, if they can smack Jalen early, then it could be close.
I am hoping the DJ we have see the past 4 weeks is for real and shows up tonight. If he does, they will shock Pilthidelphia...

And yes, bourbon and ginger has started. Hope my boss does not intercede..

Go Giants!
Don't  
AcidTest : 4:30 pm : link
care about how heavily Philly is favored, we can still find a way to win, just like in 07.
Go  
AcidTest : 4:30 pm : link
Rich!
RE: My head says NFW  
ColHowPepper : 4:31 pm : link
In comment 16004585 section125 said:
mine too....

[No Jags-Chiefs thread?]
What I most want to see  
US1 Giants : 4:48 pm : link
Is for Daniel Jones to play very well. A stinker tonight would be a terrible way to start the offseason. A great game by him would fill me with confidence for the future.

RE: Nervous but excited  
Route 9 : 4:52 pm : link
In comment 16004449 Sean said:
Quote:
I love Giants playoff football!


I'm not nervous at all. The Giants weren't supposed to make it this far.
Anyone here from Rich?  
Rick in Dallas : 5:21 pm : link
Hope he is ok
Eagles fans are bat shit crazy
RE: RE: Nervous but excited  
BigBlueShock : 5:28 pm : link
In comment 16004609 Route 9 said:
Quote:
In comment 16004449 Sean said:


Quote:


I love Giants playoff football!



I'm not nervous at all. The Giants weren't supposed to make it this far.

Screw that. The “not supposed to get this far” went out the window when they got this far…
......  
Route 9 : 5:34 pm : link
No. Of course I want them to win. I'm just not nervous about this one.
RE: What I most want to see  
jvm52106 : 5:48 pm : link
In comment 16004604 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
Is for Daniel Jones to play very well. A stinker tonight would be a terrible way to start the offseason. A great game by him would fill me with confidence for the future.


If you don't have confidence in him now then that is on you .
I arrived at tailgate T 3:30pm, i dragged the eagle  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 5:52 pm : link
Around whole stadium. Fox camera filmed me dragging, they said i would be on pregame video
RE: I arrived at tailgate T 3:30pm, i dragged the eagle  
Route 9 : 5:53 pm : link
In comment 16004728 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
Around whole stadium. Fox camera filmed me dragging, they said i would be on pregame video


Lol I'll look for that. Did the Philly trash say nice things?
RE: What I most want to see  
joeinpa : 5:57 pm : link
In comment 16004604 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
Is for Daniel Jones to play very well. A stinker tonight would be a terrible way to start the offseason. A great game by him would fill me with confidence for the future.


Yea, actually I think any confidence you would gain would quickly disappear at the very next bad game or even play.
I would bet Jones does fine  
Spiciest Memelord : 6:05 pm : link
We likely have seen in real time the game click for a QB.

Having said that he could also have a not spectacular statistical game like Eli vs Patriots and Niners in the playoffs.
RE: RE: What I most want to see  
US1 Giants : 6:07 pm : link
In comment 16004726 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16004604 US1 Giants said:


Quote:


Is for Daniel Jones to play very well. A stinker tonight would be a terrible way to start the offseason. A great game by him would fill me with confidence for the future.




If you don't have confidence in him now then that is on you .


Back to back playoff games would cement my confidence.
What a long day,  
bigblue18 : 6:23 pm : link
I'm ready for kickoff!
I haven't been this nervous  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 6:27 pm : link
in a long time. Just want them to play well, whatever the result.
RE: I arrived at tailgate T 3:30pm, i dragged the eagle  
JerrysKids : 6:40 pm : link
In comment 16004728 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
Around whole stadium. Fox camera filmed me dragging, they said i would be on pregame video


Rich your a fucking badass!! Send a picture if you can
RE: RE: I arrived at tailgate T 3:30pm, i dragged the eagle  
bluefin : 6:51 pm : link
In comment 16004729 Route 9 said:
Quote:
In comment 16004728 Rich_Houston_1971 said:


Quote:


Around whole stadium. Fox camera filmed me dragging, they said i would be on pregame video



Lol I'll look for that. Did the Philly trash say nice things?

DVR set for FOX pre-game…it’s an honor replying to an absolute legend.
Antarctica  
regischarlotte : 7:18 pm : link
I'm listening on satellite from a cruise ship in the Antarctic Circle. Go Giants!
RE: Antarctica  
bluefin : 7:24 pm : link
In comment 16004896 regischarlotte said:
Quote:
I'm listening on satellite from a cruise ship in the Antarctic Circle. Go Giants!

very cool, literally
Fuck  
Anakim : 7:34 pm : link
I'm nervous
Damn pit in my stomach  
Knickstape : 7:35 pm : link
Hate this feeling. But at the same time. Love it cause it’s great to have meaningful football this late
made a killer eggs benedict breakfast  
Rory : 7:38 pm : link
got a leg workout in, got a girls number and just washed my truck.

Life is good, Ready to roll

Lets go bigblue
RE: made a killer eggs benedict breakfast  
JerrysKids : 7:40 pm : link
In comment 16004934 Rory said:
Quote:
got a leg workout in, got a girls number and just washed my truck.

Life is good, Ready to roll

Lets go bigblue


Your on fire dude
I’m ready  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 7:45 pm : link
Let’s fucking go.
Pages: 1 2 3 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 