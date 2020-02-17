for display only
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:44 pm
...
RE: .  
mfsd : 8:24 pm : link
In comment 16005025 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:


Lol well done
Looked like men v  
Boss 63 : 8:24 pm : link
Boys
Both our safeties  
Stratman : 8:24 pm : link
really got burned on that drive.
Starting Just Like Last Week  
Jim in Tampa : 8:24 pm : link
Just take it down for the tying TD.
I guess Philly  
cjac : 8:24 pm : link
Is not as rusty as I had hoped they would be.
Giants could use a long drive here  
Producer : 8:24 pm : link
.
One day we will get a stop on an opening drive  
Knickstape : 8:24 pm : link
Let’s hope the offense is ready. Could get scary fast
Same thing happened last week - then Wink started making  
PatersonPlank : 8:24 pm : link
adjustments once he saw what they were doing
RE: First drive….  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 8:24 pm : link
In comment 16005047 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
Defense looked like the Washington generals…..


Calm down. That’s silly.
RE: RE: Moreau fell and blew it  
Anakim : 8:25 pm : link
In comment 16005048 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16005045 MeanBunny said:


Quote:


OK time for DJ



That was Adoree


Excuse me, McKinney
RE: Giants could use a long drive here  
eric2425ny : 8:25 pm : link
In comment 16005057 Producer said:
Quote:
.


Totally agree
Let’s go let’s go  
bluefin : 8:25 pm : link
drive it down the field
Too easy  
Bleedblue10 : 8:25 pm : link
We need to answer like last week. This team doesn’t need confidence
we need more talent  
drake88 : 8:25 pm : link
on both sides of the ball. But WR and a LB that can cover TEs are needed so bad.
Did pascal trip  
bubba0825 : 8:25 pm : link
McKinney?
How is that not OPI  
Essex : 8:25 pm : link
No offense but settle  
jvm52106 : 8:26 pm : link
Down. We have started slowly defensively almost weekly.

Some things to watch-
1.Hurts is NOT going to push runs much.
2. Lane Johnson is going to struggle and we need to attack him a lot.
3.The offense has to respond..

The  
AcidTest : 8:26 pm : link
good news is that many of the Eagles' top players are FAs after this year IIRC.
How was that not a pick?!?!!!  
Essex : 8:26 pm : link
What an amateur operation this is  
BestFeature : 8:28 pm : link
.
 
christian : 8:28 pm : link
Are you kidding me?
RE: How was that not a pick?!?!!!  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 8:28 pm : link
In comment 16005072 Essex said:
Quote:


No contact I guess. But the receiver didn’t run anything remotely resembling a route.
RE: The  
Essex : 8:28 pm : link
In comment 16005070 AcidTest said:
Quote:
good news is that many of the Eagles' top players are FAs after this year IIRC.


The bad news is that we have to play them tonight
RE: How was that not a pick?!?!!!  
Joey from GlenCove : 8:28 pm : link
In comment 16005072 Essex said:
Quote:


It doesn’t seem like he touched him.
They only have one set of chains?  
RobCrossRiver56 : 8:28 pm : link
,
RE: Did pascal trip  
Anakim : 8:28 pm : link
In comment 16005066 bubba0825 said:
Quote:
McKinney?


No. It was clean.
Pipes break chain breaks  
Paulie Walnuts : 8:28 pm : link
Wtf
Eagles breaking the chain  
Jersey Heel : 8:28 pm : link
To slow down our offense! Damn cheaters!
RE: I thought that was Moreau, never mind  
santacruzom : 8:28 pm : link
In comment 16005031 BestFeature said:
Quote:
.


I'm assuming you want McKinney off the team then?
RE: They only have one set of chains?  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 8:29 pm : link
In comment 16005078 RobCrossRiver56 said:
Quote:
,


It’s Philly. Be happy the lights are on.
2023 and we’re still  
bceagle05 : 8:29 pm : link
using 19th century equipment in a multi-billion dollar league.
RE: They only have one set of chains?  
RCPhoenix : 8:29 pm : link
In comment 16005078 RobCrossRiver56 said:
Quote:
,


Is this a high school game???
RE: How was that not a pick?!?!!!  
Kanavis : 8:29 pm : link
In comment 16005072 Essex said:
Quote:


Lookee like he did get out of the way but couldn't see if he tripped him
RE: They only have one set of chains?  
Matt123 : 8:29 pm : link
In comment 16005078 RobCrossRiver56 said:
Quote:
,


I closed the store for one puck?

The fucking NFL  
SomeFan : 8:29 pm : link
doesn’t have back up chains!
RE: RE: The  
AcidTest : 8:29 pm : link
In comment 16005076 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 16005070 AcidTest said:


Quote:


good news is that many of the Eagles' top players are FAs after this year IIRC.



The bad news is that we have to play them tonight


True.
It's 2023, can't we get rid of the chains?  
Producer : 8:29 pm : link
.
A multi billion dollar industry...  
JohnG in Albany : 8:30 pm : link
and the chain breaks?

High school football teams all over the country are laughing. *grin*
RE: RE: How was that not a pick?!?!!!  
Essex : 8:30 pm : link
In comment 16005077 Joey from GlenCove said:
Quote:
In comment 16005072 Essex said:


Quote:






It doesn’t seem like he touched him.


So as long as you don’t touch him you are allowed to screen a defender. That is like saying you didn’t steal from a bank because you transferred the money through a cyber source as opposed to going in to the bank with a gun
RE: How was that not a pick?!?!!!  
jhibb : 8:31 pm : link
In comment 16005072 Essex said:
Quote:


Because he didn't touch him. He just slowed him down and messed up his coverage by looking like he was going to. The stupid thing is, if it wasn't intentional and he was actually running a route, he would have run right into the defender and had the flag against him.

Smart play, I guess, but it doesn't feel like it should be allowed.
RE: It's 2023, can't we get rid of the chains?  
cjac : 8:31 pm : link
In comment 16005090 Producer said:
Quote:
.


I’ve been saying for the last 10 years with the tech we have in this world how have we not got rid of chains
 
christian : 8:32 pm : link
Love me some James.
RE: What an amateur operation this is  
widmerseyebrow : 8:33 pm : link
In comment 16005073 BestFeature said:
Quote:
.


christian : 8:33 pm : link
Depth on these routes is much deeper than normal.
RE: It's 2023, can't we get rid of the chains?  
widmerseyebrow : 8:34 pm : link
In comment 16005090 Producer said:
Quote:
.


Yea, especially seeing the offsides tech at the World Cup.
Neal  
AcidTest : 8:34 pm : link
was abused. Again.
Hit  
Boss 63 : 8:34 pm : link
The hole. Stop dancing
 
christian : 8:34 pm : link
Damn barely got touched.
