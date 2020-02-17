New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Game Discussion

So as long as you don’t touch him you are allowed to screen a defender. That is like saying you didn’t steal from a bank because you transferred the money through a cyber source as opposed to going in to the bank with a gun
Because he didn't touch him. He just slowed him down and messed up his coverage by looking like he was going to. The stupid thing is, if it wasn't intentional and he was actually running a route, he would have run right into the defender and had the flag against him.
Smart play, I guess, but it doesn't feel like it should be allowed.
Lol well done
Calm down. That’s silly.
OK time for DJ
That was Adoree
Excuse me, McKinney
Totally agree
Some things to watch-
1.Hurts is NOT going to push runs much.
2. Lane Johnson is going to struggle and we need to attack him a lot.
3.The offense has to respond..
No contact I guess. But the receiver didn’t run anything remotely resembling a route.
The bad news is that we have to play them tonight
It doesn’t seem like he touched him.
No. It was clean.
I'm assuming you want McKinney off the team then?
It’s Philly. Be happy the lights are on.
Is this a high school game???
Lookee like he did get out of the way but couldn't see if he tripped him
I closed the store for one puck?
True.
High school football teams all over the country are laughing. *grin*
…
It doesn’t seem like he touched him.
I’ve been saying for the last 10 years with the tech we have in this world how have we not got rid of chains
Thank You!
Yea, especially seeing the offsides tech at the World Cup.