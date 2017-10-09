New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Post-Game Discussion

just didn't play well tonight to me, but obviously knew the cinderella ride may end sooner than later. really didn't see a talent gap, but an execution gap. the msg post-game show just mentioned on the int, that saquon was in the flat vs a DE - oh well :-). perhaps we burnt out after last week? just a very, very flat game. really hard to know what to do in the offseason with a talented rb who's perhaps lost a step, and is not a big rushes guy? and a qb we didn't ask to do a lot, and sometimes perhaps doesn't look great vs adversity? plus obviously we need upgrades on d and o - since we have to have big play capability since you cannot grind out 10-15 play drives all the time :-). will be an interesting post-season.
Giving respect to the Giants. I think we're heading in the right direction of eagle fans think highly of the Giants
What respect? Certainly not for tonight’s horrific performance.
They have respect because they can see where this team is heading and the people running the show know what they are doing. You've spent an entire year looking for every negative and when an opposing team's fans can see what Daboll and Schoen are building and how they've gotten the players a team to overachiever you complain. They respect the entire season and are worried about the future
I tried talking myself into saying well this will just be like the Vikings game. The truth is, after the glow of the wildcard game wore off I began doubting this game more and more. By kickoff I wasn't even excited and was hoping the team would kick me out of the funk... and then it got worse.
The only hope I could draw by yesterday was maybe Hurts won't be 100%. They had the better defense going into this, they had the better offense going into this. I didn't think we'd suffer an all time ass kicking, but here we are....
They simply aren’t good enough and at some point, it’s about the Jimmies and Joes, not the X’s and O’s. Eagles are one of the 2 or 3 most talented teams in the NFL. The Giants aren’t even remotely close to that.
Getting manhandled on both lines was demoralizing.
The ONLY two players who I thought played well were Richie James and Breida. That’s it. Saquon was okay and everyone else just sucked.
That could’ve possibly been Jones and Barkley’s final game in Blue. Let’s hope it Darius Slayton’s. He was a trainwreck tonight.
But I for one am stunned at the utter collapse of the Giants tonight. I’ve read countless posts about how much more talent the Eagles have. But that talent gap alone can not fully explain the best down we all watched.
But I for one am stunned at the utter collapse of the Giants tonight. I’ve read countless posts about how much more talent the Eagles have. But that talent gap alone can not fully explain the best down we all watched.
But I for one am stunned at the utter collapse of the Giants tonight. I’ve read countless posts about how much more talent the Eagles have. But that talent gap alone can not fully explain the best down we all watched.
Sure it does. The Eagles are vastly superior and have a great chance to beat the crap out of the AFC team in the Super Bowl.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Eagles always beat us in the trenches
Our offensive line still stinks and our front seven cannot stop the run.
Until that is fixed we aren't going to win a champion ship.
This and our 40m/yr QB gets the shakes every time he see's a bird or a cowboy.
Lol. Jones is a stud. He’s on a Houston Texans team that has a good coach. Just wait till he has the horses… I swear this has to be the only fan base who has never appreciated their qb… even one that brought 2 rings to the table
There is a serious fentanyl problem in this country. You are exhibit 1.
That is a disgusting response, what the hell is wrong with you! Are you 15 years old?
Thanks man but don’t bother ppl dug their heels in on the qb long ago…. 15 years old was probably right…
But I for one am stunned at the utter collapse of the Giants tonight. I’ve read countless posts about how much more talent the Eagles have. But that talent gap alone can not fully explain the best down we all watched.
Why? The only argument I can see for waving off the talent disparity is not wanting to give the opponent some credit.
The Giants were 0-3 against the Eagles and 1-4-1 in the NFC East during the regular season. They are a roster with a lot of work to do.
But I for one am stunned at the utter collapse of the Giants tonight. I’ve read countless posts about how much more talent the Eagles have. But that talent gap alone can not fully explain the best down we all watched.
Sure it does. The Eagles are vastly superior and have a great chance to beat the crap out of the AFC team in the Super Bowl.
Oh, well. This is the kind of game that will keep me up all night! And not in a good way!
But I for one am stunned at the utter collapse of the Giants tonight. I’ve read countless posts about how much more talent the Eagles have. But that talent gap alone can not fully explain the best down we all watched.
There’s a range of outcomes that can happen, this one happened to be on the aggressive side of the talent gap. Big talent gap though. Once things got away from us early, and it didn’t take much because of the gap, things snowballed. There are scenarios where this is closer but it’s not 100% correlated with coaching. I actually think certain closer games are indicative of poor coaching, ie the Joe Judge style.
Just look at the facts. Philly is top-3 on BOTH offense and defense. Their QB was headed to league MVP before he got hurt. As you are so fond of pointing out all of the time, trenches matter. And no team in the NFL is better on both sides of the ball. They have two studs at WR and two CBs who can cover.
Just look at the facts. Philly is top-3 on BOTH offense and defense. Their QB was headed to league MVP before he got hurt. As you are so fond of pointing out all of the time, trenches matter. And no team in the NFL is better on both sides of the ball. They have two studs at WR and two CBs who can cover.
They are loaded. And they have depth.
I hear ya! They are loaded, indeed! And tonight they unloaded on our Giants.
But I for one am stunned at the utter collapse of the Giants tonight. I’ve read countless posts about how much more talent the Eagles have. But that talent gap alone can not fully explain the best down we all watched.
There’s a range of outcomes that can happen, this one happened to be on the aggressive side of the talent gap. Big talent gap though. Once things got away from us early, and it didn’t take much because of the gap, things snowballed. There are scenarios where this is closer but it’s not 100% correlated with coaching. I actually think certain closer games are indicative of poor coaching, ie the Joe Judge style.
But I for one am stunned at the utter collapse of the Giants tonight. I’ve read countless posts about how much more talent the Eagles have. But that talent gap alone can not fully explain the best down we all watched.
There’s a range of outcomes that can happen, this one happened to be on the aggressive side of the talent gap. Big talent gap though. Once things got away from us early, and it didn’t take much because of the gap, things snowballed. There are scenarios where this is closer but it’s not 100% correlated with coaching. I actually think certain closer games are indicative of poor coaching, ie the Joe Judge style.
Interesting observations!
We were an upstart. If we would have won it would have been a massive upset.
Daniel Jones was pressured on 64% of his dropbacks in the first half, per
@ESPNStatsInfo. Only Russell Wilson ('15 + '16) faced more pressure in a half of a playoff game since ESPN started tracking pressures in '09.
Right out of the gate, the Giants did not appear to be ready for this one and, unfortunately for them, Philly was absolutely ready.
The run defense was terrible. Missed tackles, bad angles, inability to get off blocks, etc. I could not believe how bad they looked. Even the usually solid Julian Love looked bad. In the first quarter alone he tried to tackle 3 guys way too high and they all ran over him. Terrible way to start. And to add insult to injury, a 5’6” RB named Boston Scott continues to embarrass them. Someone needs to let the defense know he’s not Emmitt Smith.
One thing this game showed is how weak they are up the middle. They need to find 2 ILBs in the off-season because neither Smith nor Davis is the answer.
That said, it was a turnaround season for this franchise and the arrow is definitely pointing up. Need to add some talent at WR, IOL, ILB and CB in the off-season through the draft and free agency and keep the ones you have to have (Jones, Barkley, etc).
the surge of the line of scrimmage went the wrong way, quickly.
^^ THIS was the reason why we lost. Too many people focusing on the wrong things. Running Barkley early, Jones running out of bounds when the game was already over, etc., all does not matter when you are getting steam rolled up front.
its just "possible", that when they emptied the tank against Minn., they were never able to reload it. The were NEVER going to win this game, not with the intensity Philly played at. (if they keep this up they win the SB, no question).
The blow out was more due to the team not being able to match the Eagles intensity.
The lucid reminder is this was Year 1 of the rebuild. and it went VERY well. on to Year 2.
Ending up out of bounds on the 2nd and 1. He had a great stretch at the end of the year, but next year we need to see a step up against quality opponents.
He’s not going to “step up” with this same offensive line and these same receivers. If they don’t plan on getting better in those spots, might as well let him walk.
He played like vintage Jones; the Eagles re-produced the Jones defensive game plan that had gone missing the last month or so- pressure the passer, jump the short routes, contain the off-script runs, produce the inaccurate passes, gather the turnovers. Jones is an enigma wrapped in a riddle.
the 1st Eagles game was the true display of the talent differential between the teams. The Giants just don't match up in too many areas. They're 2-3 good draft and FA classes away. But at least the FO and Coaching is in place.
Not that it ended up making a difference, but was anyone else surprised that they deferred on the opening kickoff? I thought they would have gone out to try and get a lead.
I also thought that on the pick it seemed like Barkley was all alone at the top of the screen and could have had a huge play. Anyone else see that?
That’s an awful comparison. They bought a $200M defense. This team was in cap hell. Totally different.
Yes, the context and situations were very different, but the soft schedules and records in one score games (9-2 in 2016, 8-3-1 in 2022) were very similar. Had the Giants won the home game against Washington this year, they would have had precisely the same number of wins. Clearly, they bought a defense 2016 which is the only reason they made the playoffs. Which in and of itself is confounding given the fact that McAdoo was a "basketball on grass" guru.
Not saying 2017 is prologue for 2023, but I have never seen a narrative so blatantly wrong as I did on 9/10/2017. After driving twelve hundred miles from the east coast of Florida to Dallas to avoid hurricane Irma, I met up with some friends and family to see the start to the Giants 2017 Super Bowl run at Texas Stadium. I had actually convinced myself that the Giants were a really good team despite the playoff loss to the Packers and just needed some pass catching weapons for Eli. So with the additions of Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram, how could we not win our fifth Lombardi? At the start of the game, I actually raised a glass and said "Here's to Super Bowl LII"! By halftime, I knew the McAdoo tenure was over, and naturally, the Eagles won the Super Bowl.
Inconvenient truths derail narratives. The Giants won precisely one game by more than one score this year, and that was to the Colts, a terrible team who had clearly checked out as evidenced by their loss the following week to the Texans, who were not only very worst team in the NFL, but actually lost the top pick in the 2023 draft by winning the game! Whether the Eagles are the 1985 Bears will be in full evidence over the next game or two. For the Giants sake and the narrative that "we are a year ahead of the rebuild schedule", lets hope indeed they are. My guess is, they aren't.
...Inconvenient truths derail narratives. The Giants won precisely one game by more than one score this year, and that was to the Colts, a terrible team who had clearly checked out as evidenced by their loss the following week to the Texans, who were not only very worst team in the NFL, but actually lost the top pick in the 2023 draft by winning the game! Whether the Eagles are the 1985 Bears will be in full evidence over the next game or two. For the Giants sake and the narrative that "we are a year ahead of the rebuild schedule", lets hope indeed they are. My guess is, they aren't.
Agree your 1st sentence, Mike. I thought it was slam dunk delusional to think this was the beginning of a 2007 type run. One of the beats had it: as much as he liked the Vikes matchup, he hated this matchup. As to the rebuild, I am confident that Schoen and Daboll are much better than JR, Gettleman, MacAdoo, et al. It's tough to recoup the ground lost in at least ten years of personnel and cap mismanagement in one year. A lot of work to be done.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
“You WANT ‘EM, you can HAVE ‘EM!”
We can get better.
That was me unless someone else said it as well.
Totally irrelevant at this point I recognize, but thought it was interesting just given conversations we've had here throughout the year.
Totally irrelevant at this point I recognize, but thought it was interesting just given conversations we've had here throughout the year.
Yep.
I assumed it was Thibodaux
Quote:
Giving respect to the Giants. I think we're heading in the right direction of eagle fans think highly of the Giants
What respect? Certainly not for tonight’s horrific performance.
They have respect because they can see where this team is heading and the people running the show know what they are doing. You've spent an entire year looking for every negative and when an opposing team's fans can see what Daboll and Schoen are building and how they've gotten the players a team to overachiever you complain. They respect the entire season and are worried about the future
You go back to finding things to complain about
The only hope I could draw by yesterday was maybe Hurts won't be 100%. They had the better defense going into this, they had the better offense going into this. I didn't think we'd suffer an all time ass kicking, but here we are....
FA starts in March?
Getting manhandled on both lines was demoralizing.
The ONLY two players who I thought played well were Richie James and Breida. That’s it. Saquon was okay and everyone else just sucked.
That could’ve possibly been Jones and Barkley’s final game in Blue. Let’s hope it Darius Slayton’s. He was a trainwreck tonight.
I said in my preview if we played this team 10 times, we'd probably lose 9 of them. Someone called me out on that, but I stand by that statement.
I wouldn't say that based on a rookie season.
Does not necessarily explain the vicious beat down tonight.
Football is also a game of emotion, energy and willpower and the Giants lost all three in the first half.
It wasn't a miracle. We out-played and out-coached the Vikings.
But I for one am stunned at the utter collapse of the Giants tonight. I’ve read countless posts about how much more talent the Eagles have. But that talent gap alone can not fully explain the best down we all watched.
But I for one am stunned at the utter collapse of the Giants tonight. I’ve read countless posts about how much more talent the Eagles have. But that talent gap alone can not fully explain the best down we all watched.
… the beat down we all watched.
But I for one am stunned at the utter collapse of the Giants tonight. I’ve read countless posts about how much more talent the Eagles have. But that talent gap alone can not fully explain the best down we all watched.
Sure it does. The Eagles are vastly superior and have a great chance to beat the crap out of the AFC team in the Super Bowl.
Quote:
In comment 16006767 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
In comment 16006700 ArcadeSlumlord said:
Quote:
In comment 16006655 kelly said:
Quote:
Our offensive line still stinks and our front seven cannot stop the run.
Until that is fixed we aren't going to win a champion ship.
This and our 40m/yr QB gets the shakes every time he see's a bird or a cowboy.
Lol. Jones is a stud. He’s on a Houston Texans team that has a good coach. Just wait till he has the horses… I swear this has to be the only fan base who has never appreciated their qb… even one that brought 2 rings to the table
There is a serious fentanyl problem in this country. You are exhibit 1.
That is a disgusting response, what the hell is wrong with you! Are you 15 years old?
Thanks man but don’t bother ppl dug their heels in on the qb long ago…. 15 years old was probably right…
But I for one am stunned at the utter collapse of the Giants tonight. I’ve read countless posts about how much more talent the Eagles have. But that talent gap alone can not fully explain the best down we all watched.
Why? The only argument I can see for waving off the talent disparity is not wanting to give the opponent some credit.
The Giants were 0-3 against the Eagles and 1-4-1 in the NFC East during the regular season. They are a roster with a lot of work to do.
Y
Quote:
But I for one am stunned at the utter collapse of the Giants tonight. I’ve read countless posts about how much more talent the Eagles have. But that talent gap alone can not fully explain the best down we all watched.
Sure it does. The Eagles are vastly superior and have a great chance to beat the crap out of the AFC team in the Super Bowl.
Oh, well. This is the kind of game that will keep me up all night! And not in a good way!
But I for one am stunned at the utter collapse of the Giants tonight. I’ve read countless posts about how much more talent the Eagles have. But that talent gap alone can not fully explain the best down we all watched.
There’s a range of outcomes that can happen, this one happened to be on the aggressive side of the talent gap. Big talent gap though. Once things got away from us early, and it didn’t take much because of the gap, things snowballed. There are scenarios where this is closer but it’s not 100% correlated with coaching. I actually think certain closer games are indicative of poor coaching, ie the Joe Judge style.
They are loaded. And they have depth.
They are loaded. And they have depth.
I hear ya! They are loaded, indeed! And tonight they unloaded on our Giants.
Quote:
But I for one am stunned at the utter collapse of the Giants tonight. I’ve read countless posts about how much more talent the Eagles have. But that talent gap alone can not fully explain the best down we all watched.
There’s a range of outcomes that can happen, this one happened to be on the aggressive side of the talent gap. Big talent gap though. Once things got away from us early, and it didn’t take much because of the gap, things snowballed. There are scenarios where this is closer but it’s not 100% correlated with coaching. I actually think certain closer games are indicative of poor coaching, ie the Joe Judge style.
Interesting observations!
...and more than 1.3 TDs a game.
Quote:
In comment 16006949 M.S. said:
Quote:
But I for one am stunned at the utter collapse of the Giants tonight. I’ve read countless posts about how much more talent the Eagles have. But that talent gap alone can not fully explain the best down we all watched.
There’s a range of outcomes that can happen, this one happened to be on the aggressive side of the talent gap. Big talent gap though. Once things got away from us early, and it didn’t take much because of the gap, things snowballed. There are scenarios where this is closer but it’s not 100% correlated with coaching. I actually think certain closer games are indicative of poor coaching, ie the Joe Judge style.
Interesting observations!
We were an upstart. If we would have won it would have been a massive upset.
That was bad. He could easily have thrown it way
He’s not going to “step up” with this same offensive line and these same receivers. If they don’t plan on getting better in those spots, might as well let him walk.
There's always next year?
Does not necessarily explain the vicious beat down tonight.
Football is also a game of emotion, energy and willpower and the Giants lost all three in the first half.
I think this is the disappointing part. It seems like they were flat at the end and allowed them to run up the scoreline. That shouldn't have happened.
@ESPNStatsInfo. Only Russell Wilson ('15 + '16) faced more pressure in a half of a playoff game since ESPN started tracking pressures in '09.
The run defense was terrible. Missed tackles, bad angles, inability to get off blocks, etc. I could not believe how bad they looked. Even the usually solid Julian Love looked bad. In the first quarter alone he tried to tackle 3 guys way too high and they all ran over him. Terrible way to start. And to add insult to injury, a 5’6” RB named Boston Scott continues to embarrass them. Someone needs to let the defense know he’s not Emmitt Smith.
One thing this game showed is how weak they are up the middle. They need to find 2 ILBs in the off-season because neither Smith nor Davis is the answer.
That said, it was a turnaround season for this franchise and the arrow is definitely pointing up. Need to add some talent at WR, IOL, ILB and CB in the off-season through the draft and free agency and keep the ones you have to have (Jones, Barkley, etc).
Meanwhile the DBs didn’t make plays either, except for Jackson.
Cox is HOF, Graham isn't but a very good player. Lane Johnson, Johnson, and they have added some good players.
Expected a loss but this got out of hand early, it happens.
On to the off-season.
Siriani is very fortunate, most new HC hires rarely get that level of talent to start with
^^ THIS was the reason why we lost. Too many people focusing on the wrong things. Running Barkley early, Jones running out of bounds when the game was already over, etc., all does not matter when you are getting steam rolled up front.
The blow out was more due to the team not being able to match the Eagles intensity.
The lucid reminder is this was Year 1 of the rebuild. and it went VERY well. on to Year 2.
Quote:
Ending up out of bounds on the 2nd and 1. He had a great stretch at the end of the year, but next year we need to see a step up against quality opponents.
He’s not going to “step up” with this same offensive line and these same receivers. If they don’t plan on getting better in those spots, might as well let him walk.
Or another DE anyway, can't remember now which side Williams lines up on.
Quote:
said 2005 Carolina which was a good comparison. Carolina also ran like 45 times for 250.
That was me unless someone else said it as well.
I didn't know who said but thought it was a good comparison on the game thread. Just wanted to give credit to whoever mentioned it and now that I know it was you nice work on identifying that game.
Not that it ended up making a difference, but was anyone else surprised that they deferred on the opening kickoff? I thought they would have gone out to try and get a lead.
I also thought that on the pick it seemed like Barkley was all alone at the top of the screen and could have had a huge play. Anyone else see that?
Yes, the context and situations were very different, but the soft schedules and records in one score games (9-2 in 2016, 8-3-1 in 2022) were very similar. Had the Giants won the home game against Washington this year, they would have had precisely the same number of wins. Clearly, they bought a defense 2016 which is the only reason they made the playoffs. Which in and of itself is confounding given the fact that McAdoo was a "basketball on grass" guru.
Not saying 2017 is prologue for 2023, but I have never seen a narrative so blatantly wrong as I did on 9/10/2017. After driving twelve hundred miles from the east coast of Florida to Dallas to avoid hurricane Irma, I met up with some friends and family to see the start to the Giants 2017 Super Bowl run at Texas Stadium. I had actually convinced myself that the Giants were a really good team despite the playoff loss to the Packers and just needed some pass catching weapons for Eli. So with the additions of Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram, how could we not win our fifth Lombardi? At the start of the game, I actually raised a glass and said "Here's to Super Bowl LII"! By halftime, I knew the McAdoo tenure was over, and naturally, the Eagles won the Super Bowl.
Inconvenient truths derail narratives. The Giants won precisely one game by more than one score this year, and that was to the Colts, a terrible team who had clearly checked out as evidenced by their loss the following week to the Texans, who were not only very worst team in the NFL, but actually lost the top pick in the 2023 draft by winning the game! Whether the Eagles are the 1985 Bears will be in full evidence over the next game or two. For the Giants sake and the narrative that "we are a year ahead of the rebuild schedule", lets hope indeed they are. My guess is, they aren't.
Agree your 1st sentence, Mike. I thought it was slam dunk delusional to think this was the beginning of a 2007 type run. One of the beats had it: as much as he liked the Vikes matchup, he hated this matchup. As to the rebuild, I am confident that Schoen and Daboll are much better than JR, Gettleman, MacAdoo, et al. It's tough to recoup the ground lost in at least ten years of personnel and cap mismanagement in one year. A lot of work to be done.