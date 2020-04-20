for display only
Sy'56 hinting at what direction he wants NYG to go...

Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/22/2023 6:36 pm
David Syvertsen
@Ourlads_Sy
Re-watching PHI vs NYG

Not sure how anyone could look past just how impactful FIVE dominant offensive linemen can be for a team.

Having 2 isn't enough. 3 isn't enough. 4 isn't enough.
They looked like  
cjac : 1/22/2023 6:37 pm
The mid 90s Cowboys
He ain't wrong  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 1/22/2023 6:37 pm
Without doubt.  
section125 : 1/22/2023 6:38 pm
Neal needs to step up, because he wasn't even a gate last night.
Can make a good QB and/or RB  
dune69 : 1/22/2023 6:39 pm
great. Some of these QB's get to sit in the pocket a long time. OL has so much to do with ball possession and the red zone. I'm with Sy.
OR...  
BillKo : 1/22/2023 6:39 pm
...how impactful not having a legit front seven can get you bulldozed versus top teams.
That's why to me all the other needs are still secondary  
j_rud : 1/22/2023 6:40 pm
to the lines IMO. Our QB was harassed all night while they ran the ball effortlessly. They didn't gave to throw last night if they didn't want to. They could've run the ball 70 times and the score wouldn't have been much different.

There's your blueprint right there.
Cincinnati just dominated Buffalo  
ajr2456 : 1/22/2023 6:41 pm
With three backups and an injured center. Yes it would be nice to have 5 dominant offensive lineman, but it’s the exception not the rule. The Giants have poured plenty of resources into the line, it’s time to see if they can develop.

The Eagles looked so much faster than the Giants at nearly every skill position.
I don't disagree,  
darren in pdx : 1/22/2023 6:41 pm
building up the front lines on both sides of the ball still needs to be the main priority. As much as WR needs an upgrade, a deep threat WR ain't going to help much if they can't pass protect long enough against a front like the Eagles.
If you're going to use  
Bill in UT : 1/22/2023 6:42 pm
prime picks on them you better get it right. Jury is still out on Schoen with Neal, Ezeudu, McKethan.
RE: Without doubt.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 1/22/2023 6:43 pm : link
In comment 16008834 section125 said:
Quote:
Neal needs to step up, because he wasn't even a gate last night.


Neil would benefit from a dominant RG. If I'm JS, I'm signing Dalton Risner to anchor the LG spot.
 
christian : 1/22/2023 6:43 pm
You can’t compete with the top tier teams if you can’t protect the QB in pass game.
i thought there was an equally compelling case for 4x10+ sack DL  
Eric on Li : 1/22/2023 6:43 pm
and 2 x 1k yard receivers.
and 2 x shut down corners.

but with 11 picks and lots of money to spend those are the 4 areas i'd be focused on pretty intently with an eye towards value for nyg.

phi was able to buy bradberry low off the down year.
reddick and sweat were both acquired at discounts bc of size.
they were aggressive in trades for both smith and ajb the last 2 years and didnt let the reagor failure curb their aggression.

they did well on the OL too but i actually think they are a bit lucky to have johnson and kelce still playing at such a high level after such long careers. that's just uncommon fortune. brandon graham too for that matter. imagine jpp was still here putting up a career high sack season?
Ok  
Sammo85 : 1/22/2023 6:46 pm
Who does he want them to go after? And don’t tell me cluster draft early.

Eagles had a bunch of guys who’ve been drafted mid to late and they’ve slowly developed them.

RE: RE: Without doubt.  
section125 : 1/22/2023 6:46 pm : link
In comment 16008855 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 16008834 section125 said:


Quote:


Neal needs to step up, because he wasn't even a gate last night.



Neil would benefit from a dominant RG. If I'm JS, I'm signing Dalton Risner to anchor the LG spot.


How is that helping Neal?
 
christian : 1/22/2023 6:46 pm
It’s crazy how many miles the Eagles have gotten from Kelce and Johnson.
OL is never off the table  
Sy'56 : 1/22/2023 6:46 pm
including round 1
RE: Cincinnati just dominated Buffalo  
Sy'56 : 1/22/2023 6:47 pm : link
In comment 16008848 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
With three backups and an injured center. Yes it would be nice to have 5 dominant offensive lineman, but it’s the exception not the rule. The Giants have poured plenty of resources into the line, it’s time to see if they can develop.

The Eagles looked so much faster than the Giants at nearly every skill position.


CIN has the 2nd best QB in football and the slippery track helped them a ton.
Even if he's not  
pjcas18 : 1/22/2023 6:47 pm
wrong that doesn't have to mean using premium draft picks.

Giants have already spent a #4 and #7 overall pick and 2 3rd round picks, just from the current roster on the OL.

At some point you have to get OL contribution from value picks.
RE: RE: RE: Without doubt.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 1/22/2023 6:48 pm : link
In comment 16008863 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16008855 Tim in Eternal Blue said:


Quote:


In comment 16008834 section125 said:


Quote:


Neal needs to step up, because he wasn't even a gate last night.



Neil would benefit from a dominant RG. If I'm JS, I'm signing Dalton Risner to anchor the LG spot.



How is that helping Neal?


It's not. I just really like Risner. 2 different statements. I can see how it was confusing.
Ide use our money to .  
BigBlueDawg56 : 1/22/2023 6:50 pm
Get Payne and edmunds. Might cost 22 and 15 but Ide rather get 2 studs in areas of need than a bunch of middle of the road depth pieces. Then we can load up on offense in the draft.
I hope they’re listening  
UberAlias : 1/22/2023 6:50 pm
Sy’s a smart guy
studs would be great  
fkap : 1/22/2023 6:51 pm
but nice would be...

not having duds
Could not agree more  
djm : 1/22/2023 6:52 pm
And apply that same logic to the front 4/7.

We have some talent. We need beef.
RE: Could not agree more  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 1/22/2023 6:53 pm : link
In comment 16008880 djm said:
Quote:
And apply that same logic to the front 4/7.

We have some talent. We need beef.


Hog Molly's? 😏
RE: Even if he's not  
section125 : 1/22/2023 6:53 pm : link
In comment 16008869 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
wrong that doesn't have to mean using premium draft picks.

Giants have already spent a #4 and #7 overall pick and 2 3rd round picks, just from the current roster on the OL.

At some point you have to get OL contribution from value picks.


So ignore it because they have missed in the past? I have a feeling Schoen, Daboll and Johnson can find OL in the middle of the draft. I think Ezeudu is going to be good. Would love to have seen McKethan and his 340 lbs at some point this season..

Not sure what they think about Gates. It was strange that they rotated Bredesen and he. I suppose getting minutes for both. Is it development or experience or both?
I can see Schoen  
gary_from_chester : 1/22/2023 6:53 pm
adding to the OL and DL with the first 2 picks. We were pushed around all night on both sides.

Landon Dickerson stood out to me, would have loved him in blue.
RE: If you're going to use  
Payasdaddy : 1/22/2023 6:54 pm : link
In comment 16008854 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
prime picks on them you better get it right. Jury is still out on Schoen with Neal, Ezeudu, McKethan.


Neal the only one a “ prime pick”. Others are late 3 and 5th
Plus I will see who develops first. Ezeudu showed glimpes but holes too
mckethan? Who knows. Think he looked OK in practices
No issue taking a flyer on another OL over first 3rds. Along with the 7 other’s positions we need
You should be drafting OL  
Biteymax22 : 1/22/2023 6:54 pm
In every draft unless you wind up with and odd scenario where you have only 3 picks or something. You can’t have too many good OL or Edge Rushers.
RE: RE: Cincinnati just dominated Buffalo  
RCPhoenix : 1/22/2023 6:55 pm : link
In comment 16008868 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16008848 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


With three backups and an injured center. Yes it would be nice to have 5 dominant offensive lineman, but it’s the exception not the rule. The Giants have poured plenty of resources into the line, it’s time to see if they can develop.

The Eagles looked so much faster than the Giants at nearly every skill position.



CIN has the 2nd best QB in football and the slippery track helped them a ton.


Their OL dominated the Bills.
RE: RE: Cincinnati just dominated Buffalo  
ajr2456 : 1/22/2023 6:57 pm : link
In comment 16008868 Sy'56 said:
Quote:

CIN has the 2nd best QB in football and the slippery track helped them a ton.


That kind of makes my point though. How much of the Eagles oline being dominant has to do with Hurts, Brown, Smith, Goedert, etc. If Ezedu can be average, Neal improves and they improve the WR corp the line will look a lot better.
 
christian : 1/22/2023 6:57 pm
I’d like to see the Giants stop screwing around at center, and draft a college center in the first two days.
Watch how different Philly looks next week when they are up  
PatersonPlank : 1/22/2023 6:57 pm
against either SF or Dallas's D. The OL won't dominate like they did against us. They will have a lot more trouble running, Hurts will have a lot less time, etc.
I can already feel the  
Sammo85 : 1/22/2023 6:57 pm
excuses for next year when we regress will be “still don’t have playmakers”.
RE: RE: Even if he's not  
pjcas18 : 1/22/2023 6:58 pm : link
In comment 16008883 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16008869 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


wrong that doesn't have to mean using premium draft picks.

Giants have already spent a #4 and #7 overall pick and 2 3rd round picks, just from the current roster on the OL.

At some point you have to get OL contribution from value picks.



So ignore it because they have missed in the past? I have a feeling Schoen, Daboll and Johnson can find OL in the middle of the draft. I think Ezeudu is going to be good. Would love to have seen McKethan and his 340 lbs at some point this season..

Not sure what they think about Gates. It was strange that they rotated Bredesen and he. I suppose getting minutes for both. Is it development or experience or both?


roster building is not an exact science like that.

We need a good OL <> use all your best picks on OL. Some have to come from FA, some (and this cannot be stressed enough) have to come from non-premium picks or FA (coach them up).

the Cowboys had significant OL investment for years, and their players panned out, and they didn't win a playoff game.

You need a balanced roster.
Restoring the lines is the  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/22/2023 6:59 pm
biggest priority this franchise needs to make. It is been a ongoing problem since 2013 and was showing signs on the offensive side in '11.

You may be able to get around it in the regular season. If you want a championship around here again order has to be restored imv.


That's why I'm not gung ho about re-signing Barkley  
widmerseyebrow : 1/22/2023 7:00 pm
Miles Sanders and Boston Scott are not all pro backs, but they look pretty good behind that offensive line. Brady got away with sub-par receivers for most of his career. Fix the trenches and maybe grab a defender or two. It's not all going to be fixed in one more offseason.
I have been saying that all year  
JerrysKids : 1/22/2023 7:01 pm
Most people here want a CB or WR. Agree we need more big boys, Edge and linebacker. I would love a center in the first round, or a stud ILB.
I don't think it matters where  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/22/2023 7:02 pm
they come from. You just have to get good OL on you roster.

Loading up on all first round OL presents other potential problems.

What is important is that you know what to scout for and how to develop. Probably as important is moving on and keeping at it and not accepting mediocrity or worse.
Kelce is a HOFer and possibly Johnson too  
Chris684 : 1/22/2023 7:03 pm
Not to takeaway from this OL or the other 3 players on the unit but how much does coaching factor in?

I’ve mentioned this before but I have a connection through family friends to their OL coach Stoutland and I know that through HC coaching changes, Roseman has made it clear in the past that Stoutland was going nowhere. Both McAdoo and Judge were interested in his availability. He oversees their entire rushing attack.

What I’m getting at here is that with modern college and NFL camp/practice schedules you’re going to be short on physical reps and especially with guys coming out of college, are you getting more raw talent that needs to be coached up more than ever. Another reason why I think people are jumping the gun on Neal by the way.

In short, I’m in agreement that we’re not in a position to pass up premium OL talent if it falls in our lap, but we need to be sure we have the right coaching as well. I do think Johnson seems like a solid coach.
RE: Even if he's not  
JoeFootball : 1/22/2023 7:03 pm : link
In comment 16008869 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
wrong that doesn't have to mean using premium draft picks.

Giants have already spent a #4 and #7 overall pick and 2 3rd round picks, just from the current roster on the OL.

At some point you have to get OL contribution from value picks.


The Eagles and Cowboys have invested more in their olines and it shows.
RE: Ide use our money to .  
JerrysKids : 1/22/2023 7:05 pm : link
In comment 16008874 BigBlueDawg56 said:
Quote:
Get Payne and edmunds. Might cost 22 and 15 but Ide rather get 2 studs in areas of need than a bunch of middle of the road depth pieces. Then we can load up on offense in the draft.


I have been thinking the same thing imagine Dex and Payne? Wow that would create a lot of opportunities for Blitzers and the Edge players, put the money into the big boys
RE: RE: Even if he's not  
ajr2456 : 1/22/2023 7:05 pm : link
In comment 16008937 JoeFootball said:
Quote:
In comment 16008869 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


wrong that doesn't have to mean using premium draft picks.

Giants have already spent a #4 and #7 overall pick and 2 3rd round picks, just from the current roster on the OL.

At some point you have to get OL contribution from value picks.



The Eagles and Cowboys have invested more in their olines and it shows.


The Giants have invested more top resources in the oline than the Eagles
Improving the trenches always a priority...  
The Mike : 1/22/2023 7:05 pm
I have no problem taking OL in the first round as long as it is still best player available. I would add edge as well on the defensive side. But no reaching for need, falling in love with players or trying to outsmart consensus value....
RE: RE: Even if he's not  
pjcas18 : 1/22/2023 7:07 pm : link
In comment 16008937 JoeFootball said:
Quote:
In comment 16008869 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


wrong that doesn't have to mean using premium draft picks.

Giants have already spent a #4 and #7 overall pick and 2 3rd round picks, just from the current roster on the OL.

At some point you have to get OL contribution from value picks.



The Eagles and Cowboys have invested more in their olines and it shows.


Tyron Smith has been there since 2011 and Zack Martin since 2014.

They are the equivalent of the Giants hitting on and givng second contracts to Pugh and Flowers.

But as we know they did not work out.
Music to my ears  
M.S. : 1/22/2023 7:08 pm

A great offensive line is a defense’s best friend. By far!!!
RE: RE: Even if he's not  
Sammo85 : 1/22/2023 7:09 pm : link
In comment 16008937 JoeFootball said:
Quote:
In comment 16008869 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


wrong that doesn't have to mean using premium draft picks.

Giants have already spent a #4 and #7 overall pick and 2 3rd round picks, just from the current roster on the OL.

At some point you have to get OL contribution from value picks.



The Eagles and Cowboys have invested more in their olines and it shows.


This is false in the sense of player personnel or draft capital. They haven’t any more than the Giants have. The problem is Giants missed on several and have had revolving door of front office and coaching staffs last 8 years where evaluations are changed quickly.

Cowboys line is a shell of where it was a few yrs ago. Eagles have done outstanding job of having an OL program built and sustained consistently through 5 coaching staffs. They don’t just shoot darts or drool over talent. They identify, teach, and develop.
RE: RE: RE: Even if he's not  
JoeFootball : 1/22/2023 7:09 pm : link
In comment 16008950 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 16008937 JoeFootball said:


Quote:


In comment 16008869 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


wrong that doesn't have to mean using premium draft picks.

Giants have already spent a #4 and #7 overall pick and 2 3rd round picks, just from the current roster on the OL.

At some point you have to get OL contribution from value picks.



The Eagles and Cowboys have invested more in their olines and it shows.



Tyron Smith has been there since 2011 and Zack Martin since 2014.

They are the equivalent of the Giants hitting on and givng second contracts to Pugh and Flowers.

But as we know they did not work out.


But we didn't so we are at a talent disadvantage there. We go up against the Dallas Philadelphia and Washington fronts 6 times a year. That's easily 3 top 10 fronts.
RE: Ide use our money to .  
j_rud : 1/22/2023 7:10 pm : link
In comment 16008874 BigBlueDawg56 said:
Quote:
Get Payne and edmunds. Might cost 22 and 15 but Ide rather get 2 studs in areas of need than a bunch of middle of the road depth pieces. Then we can load up on offense in the draft.


Edmunds seems like a great fit and not bc of the Daboll connection. I think the value is there. Sportrack has him valued at 11 mill per. You could even go a little higher and you'd be getting a lot of production for that price.
Chris684  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/22/2023 7:11 pm
I follow the Bama program a bit. Chip Kelly brought in Stoutland and he is one of those guru OL guys.

But Philly also commits to it.

Roseman boasted about how much they commit to the lines this past draft. Said something like "We always commit heavily to our lines". Operative word "always". They drafted Kelce's hopeful replacement last draft. Kelce was involved in the process.

I hope people remember this  
WillVAB : 1/22/2023 7:12 pm
2-3 months from now but I suspect they won’t when they clamor for 2-3 WRs and 2 CBs in the draft.

The priority this off-season needs to be finishing the job on the OL and front 7 on defense.
RE: RE: Ide use our money to .  
WillVAB : 1/22/2023 7:13 pm : link
In comment 16008964 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 16008874 BigBlueDawg56 said:


Quote:


Get Payne and edmunds. Might cost 22 and 15 but Ide rather get 2 studs in areas of need than a bunch of middle of the road depth pieces. Then we can load up on offense in the draft.



Edmunds seems like a great fit and not bc of the Daboll connection. I think the value is there. Sportrack has him valued at 11 mill per. You could even go a little higher and you'd be getting a lot of production for that price.


Edmunds sucks. Terrible football IQ.
RE: I hope people remember this  
Sammo85 : 1/22/2023 7:14 pm : link
In comment 16008968 WillVAB said:
Quote:
2-3 months from now but I suspect they won’t when they clamor for 2-3 WRs and 2 CBs in the draft.

The priority this off-season needs to be finishing the job on the OL and front 7 on defense.


Should we bother keeping Jones then?
If finding, 5 impactful OL is easy.....wouldn't everyone do it?  
George from PA : 1/22/2023 7:14 pm
Sure Sy.....how?
We cannot compete in this division without being dominant...  
DefenseWins : 1/22/2023 7:15 pm
on the line of scrimmage.. both sides of the ball.

We are going up against at least two other teams that are stronger in that area and people here complain how and why we cannot win division games.

We have to treat this situation the same way that the division handled the Lawrence Taylor situation. Although they failed, they had to immediately place focus on stopping the pass rush.

Unfortunately for us, we are having to fix both lines to be competitive. The good news is that our D line is not far away, we need linebackers to help support.
We still definitely need WRs.  
Joe Beckwith : 1/22/2023 7:17 pm
That said, I truly believe that at least 2 of our starting IOL next year will be different, and that Gates, Bredereson, Feliciano and our current bench and PS OL , not named Ezeudu or McKethan, will be fighting for a spot on the team.
RE: OL is never off the table  
bw in dc : 1/22/2023 7:17 pm : link
In comment 16008866 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
including round 1


Philly's starting 5 consists of (L to R):

7th rounder, 2nd rounder, 6th rounder, 3rd rounder, 1st rounder.
RE: I hope people remember this  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/22/2023 7:18 pm : link
In comment 16008968 WillVAB said:
Quote:
2-3 months from now but I suspect they won’t when they clamor for 2-3 WRs and 2 CBs in the draft.

The priority this off-season needs to be finishing the job on the OL and front 7 on defense.


I agree whole heartedly. Those other positions need help too. BPA.
RE: Cincinnati just dominated Buffalo  
bw in dc : 1/22/2023 7:19 pm : link
bw in dc : 1/22/2023 7:19
Quote:
With three backups and an injured center. Yes it would be nice to have 5 dominant offensive lineman, but it’s the exception not the rule.


Smart post. Cincy rolled Buffalo's front seven. I was stunned by how cohesive they looked.
RE: RE: I hope people remember this  
WillVAB : 1/22/2023 7:20 pm : link
In comment 16008970 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16008968 WillVAB said:


Quote:


2-3 months from now but I suspect they won’t when they clamor for 2-3 WRs and 2 CBs in the draft.

The priority this off-season needs to be finishing the job on the OL and front 7 on defense.



Should we bother keeping Jones then?


No idea how your comment is relevant to this thread.
RE: RE: OL is never off the table  
JoeFootball : 1/22/2023 7:20 pm : link
In comment 16008982 bw in dc said:
[quote] In comment 16008866 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


including round 1



Philly's starting 5 consists of (L to R):

7th rounder, 2nd rounder, 6th rounder, 3rd rounder, 1st rounder. [/quote


And behind them is a 1st 2nd and 4th]
Kelce is a converted TE who developed into a HoF center  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/22/2023 7:23 pm : link
That is not exactly a plan you can replicate or follow.
RE: RE: I hope people remember this  
WillVAB : 1/22/2023 7:25 pm : link
In comment 16008986 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 16008968 WillVAB said:


Quote:


2-3 months from now but I suspect they won’t when they clamor for 2-3 WRs and 2 CBs in the draft.

The priority this off-season needs to be finishing the job on the OL and front 7 on defense.



I agree whole heartedly. Those other positions need help too. BPA.


No doubt the Giants need WR and CB help. It may just have to wait. The smart play is to wait if the trade off is OL studs, DL studs, or ILB stud.
Good players at any position will help us get better  
JoeFootball : 1/22/2023 7:27 pm : link
I'm just tired of getting pushed around in these division games. Plus we see what happens at this level of the playoffs, Buffalo got shutdown.
TTH  
bc4life : 1/22/2023 7:27 pm : link
sick, especially given how dominant he is
RE: Kelce is a converted TE who developed into a HoF center  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/22/2023 7:27 pm : link
In comment 16009010 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
That is not exactly a plan you can replicate or follow.


So was Peters though he started in Buffalo. It's not about where they came from just that you stay committed to it and keep at it till you have what you need. Then keep adding at it to replace someone.
RE: Cincinnati just dominated Buffalo  
Johnny5 : 1/22/2023 7:28 pm : link
In comment 16008848 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
With three backups and an injured center. Yes it would be nice to have 5 dominant offensive lineman, but it’s the exception not the rule. The Giants have poured plenty of resources into the line, it’s time to see if they can develop.

The Eagles looked so much faster than the Giants at nearly every skill position.

Did you watch the game? They pretty much DOMINATED the Buffalo DL.
RE: RE: OL is never off the table  
widmerseyebrow : 1/22/2023 7:28 pm : link
In comment 16008982 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Philly's starting 5 consists of (L to R):

7th rounder, 2nd rounder, 6th rounder, 3rd rounder, 1st rounder.


This is an important distinction. At some point you have to get good offensive line starters outside of round 1 and 2 or you start running a deficit on talented skill guys.
He is right  
kelly : 1/22/2023 7:28 pm : link
Build the o line and the front seven on defense.

We need dt, ilb, o line

Buffalo's D seems a good regular season D  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/22/2023 7:31 pm : link
Last two playoffs they got trounced. First by KC and then again today. Both those team ran for 170 plus the bulk of which came from the backs.
What to do now  
Colin@gbn : 1/22/2023 7:40 pm : link
Interesting discussion. And there is no question that the Giants need to do a better job up front: 49 sacks is too many. One can make a pretty good case though that Philly and Cincy are going to play each other in the Super Bowl (especially if Mahomes ankle is as bad as it looked). And those two teams each allowed 44 sacks this fall. So can we get real here. The Eagles and Bengals aren't on the verge of the SB because of their OLs. Philly exploded this year after acquiring WRs Brown and Smith in the past couple of years, plus they have a really dynamic pass rush with what 3-4 guys with double digit sacks numbers. And Cincinnati took off when the got Chase last year to go with Higgins. So how are we going to compete with those teams? Hell ya fix the offensive line!! Makes sense to me!
RE: I hope they’re listening  
markky : 1/22/2023 7:42 pm : link
In comment 16008875 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Sy’s a smart guy


I've often wished Sy worked for the Giants.
The last center they drafted was Weston Richburg  
DavidinBMNY : 1/22/2023 7:44 pm : link
Just saying.

And the last high draft pick used on an inside linebacker was Pepper Johnson.
RE: RE: Cincinnati just dominated Buffalo  
ajr2456 : 1/22/2023 7:44 pm : link
In comment 16009033 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 16008848 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


With three backups and an injured center. Yes it would be nice to have 5 dominant offensive lineman, but it’s the exception not the rule. The Giants have poured plenty of resources into the line, it’s time to see if they can develop.

The Eagles looked so much faster than the Giants at nearly every skill position.


Did you watch the game? They pretty much DOMINATED the Buffalo DL.


And they were still the backups. Part of the reason they were able to look so dominant was because of Burrow, Hurst, Chase, Higgins and Boyd
Linebackers and  
DJ5150 : 1/22/2023 7:44 pm : link
Wide receiver … depleted at both positions
RE: What to do now  
Chris684 : 1/22/2023 7:44 pm : link
In comment 16009081 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:
Interesting discussion. And there is no question that the Giants need to do a better job up front: 49 sacks is too many. One can make a pretty good case though that Philly and Cincy are going to play each other in the Super Bowl (especially if Mahomes ankle is as bad as it looked). And those two teams each allowed 44 sacks this fall. So can we get real here. The Eagles and Bengals aren't on the verge of the SB because of their OLs. Philly exploded this year after acquiring WRs Brown and Smith in the past couple of years, plus they have a really dynamic pass rush with what 3-4 guys with double digit sacks numbers. And Cincinnati took off when the got Chase last year to go with Higgins. So how are we going to compete with those teams? Hell ya fix the offensive line!! Makes sense to me!


Colin not sure if your last question is sarcastic. If so, why? You mentioned the Eagles pass rush in your own response.
Schoen  
Dankbeerman : 1/22/2023 7:47 pm : link
showed he wants big vesitle lineman. The 3 he drafted were all guys that played G and T.

Mu belief is thats to get the best 5 on the field. That said I dont know which guys he looked at as guys who can play C.

Feliciano was the buget option. Would they have made that move if Gates was healthy? Is that the spot we target in the draft?

Bredeson played well but I would look at him as insurance at G/C and expect Ezudu to be the LG. Mckethan can hopefully comeback and be the back up RG thatvpushes Glowinski. Would expect a small deal for either Gates or Feliciano to pencil in at C before the draft.

I cant see FA being the route on the OL. Feel the first thing we need to do is spend some money on a ILB and a CB to have in place before the draft.
Giants were dominated in the trenches all game both  
Blue21 : 1/22/2023 7:47 pm : link
Sides of the line . Can't disagree one bit with Sy's hints.
All you have to do is watch  
LG in NYC : 1/22/2023 7:49 pm : link
This weekends football games to see how much protecting the QB matters

Jax, Buff and NYG all lost (in large part) to sub par O line play
Having skill players on the outside  
BigBlue7 : 1/22/2023 7:52 pm : link
Can take a lot of pressure off the o line and qb, too.

AJ Brown and Davonta Smith make the Eagles OLine Better
Philly whiffed on OL too  
CromartiesKid21 : 1/22/2023 7:52 pm : link
Remember fireman Danny? Or andre Dillard?
never  
Colin@gbn : 1/22/2023 7:53 pm : link
Chrus ... Me sarcastic never! Maybe I could have said it better as in a general sense I am all for loading up on pass rushers and receivers that can stretch the field. Tbey are the guys, other than your QB, that change games (on a consistent basis) in the NFL these days. The Giants actually have some pretty good potential on the DL although they can always add more, but we got nothing at WR that even remotely compares with what almost all the good teams in the NFL have at receiver.
RE: RE: Without doubt.  
Dang Man : 1/22/2023 7:54 pm : link
In comment 16008855 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 16008834 section125 said:


Quote:


Neal needs to step up, because he wasn't even a gate last night.



Neil would benefit from a dominant RG. If I'm JS, I'm signing Dalton Risner to anchor the LG spot.

I’ll get killed for this, but I think Neal is that dominant RG. He had Cox on skates a few times on cross blocks in the run game. Maybe he’ll be a great RT, maybe he’ll just be above average. But what I do know is that I’m confident he could play at an All Pro level at RG.
I Watched  
Jim in NH : 1/22/2023 7:55 pm : link
A quarter of DAL-SFO, so dittos on the linemen.

Wow, are those teams (and PHI) great in the trenches, on both sides of the ball.

Way too much focus here on the backfields. The SB can’t be won without stellar OL and DL - Eagles, Cowboys and 49ers are making that obvious this weekend.
RE: RE: RE: Cincinnati just dominated Buffalo  
Johnny5 : 1/22/2023 7:55 pm : link
In comment 16009098 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16009033 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


In comment 16008848 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


With three backups and an injured center. Yes it would be nice to have 5 dominant offensive lineman, but it’s the exception not the rule. The Giants have poured plenty of resources into the line, it’s time to see if they can develop.

The Eagles looked so much faster than the Giants at nearly every skill position.


Did you watch the game? They pretty much DOMINATED the Buffalo DL.



And they were still the backups. Part of the reason they were able to look so dominant was because of Burrow, Hurst, Chase, Higgins and Boyd

Oh Really? Joe Burrow was top 6 in getting sacked this year. Today with 3 of their starters out he elevated the OL? Honestly, Not sure what your point is. I don't care if we play every single OL position as an UDFA. WE NEED BETTER LINE PLAY. Especially if we want to match up with Philadelphia and Dallas.
It’s really not that hard to understand  
ajr2456 : 1/22/2023 7:58 pm : link
When they dropped back to pass the ball was gone fairly quickly because either guys were open quick, or Burrow got rid of the ball quick. They all also happened to have the best games of their careers today. Some days everything just clicks. These guys were backups for a reason.

But there’s no denying an elite QB and elite weapons help make an offensive line’s job easier.
Could not agree more ...  
short lease : 1/22/2023 7:58 pm : link

remember Dallas' OL in the 90s? That's what I want.
If a big investment of draft picks and cap space guaranteed quality...  
Big Blue Blogger : 1/22/2023 7:59 pm : link
... that would make the allocation debate fairly straightforward. But there are so many variables involved. In an orderly, predictable universe, Jason Kelce would be long forgotten and Weston Richburg would be the undersized future Hall of Fame center. Jordan Mailata would have remained an amusing curiosity like Roy Mbaeteka. Evan Neal would be on a Lane Johnson trajectory.

If the staff has concluded that Neal, Ezeudu, and Glowinski were mistakes, Schoen will have to start planning to move on. Meanwhile, Bobby Johnson and Co. need to coach those guys up to make them whatever they can be

Colin I think most  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/22/2023 7:59 pm : link
want a big commitment to the front 7 and adding more on the D front will never be a issue for me and I know at least a few posters. Most also want more WR's and I am all in on at least one elite option. It's a team game and you have to be good all over imv. Playoffs expose flaws.

But to the OL issue. Switch the OL's last night? You think Philly puts up 250 on the ground and 38 pts? Just without Johnson the Philly offense has shown to be much different.
Our biggest need right now  
JoeyBigBlue : 1/22/2023 8:02 pm : link
Is D Line. We can’t run a 3-4 defense with only 2 good Dlineman on the entire team. We need to address this issue big time in the draft.
RE: It’s really not that hard to understand  
Johnny5 : 1/22/2023 8:02 pm : link
In comment 16009176 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
When they dropped back to pass the ball was gone fairly quickly because either guys were open quick, or Burrow got rid of the ball quick. They all also happened to have the best games of their careers today. Some days everything just clicks. These guys were backups for a reason.

But there’s no denying an elite QB and elite weapons help make an offensive line’s job easier.

I agree, but I don't think the elevated line play by Cincy in a shuffled line was from that. They were physically beating the Buffalo DL. That's what I saw anyway. We need better WR I agree. None of our WR would even see the field for Philly. But we also need better OL play at Center, at Guard, and at RT. Phillys DL absolutely ABUSED our OL last night.
My uneducated opinion  
Mark from Jersey : 1/22/2023 8:03 pm : link
if you are keeping a running quarterback and a top 5 RB you best have a damn good OL.

The way we gave up yards in the run game ALL YEAR we have to address DL and ILB.

The strategy proposed in this thread makes sense given the current talent on this roster.
Despite  
AcidTest : 1/22/2023 8:06 pm : link
winning a playoff game, the Giants have a zillion holes.

BPA.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Cincinnati just dominated Buffalo  
WillVAB : 1/22/2023 8:08 pm : link
In comment 16009162 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 16009098 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16009033 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


In comment 16008848 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


With three backups and an injured center. Yes it would be nice to have 5 dominant offensive lineman, but it’s the exception not the rule. The Giants have poured plenty of resources into the line, it’s time to see if they can develop.

The Eagles looked so much faster than the Giants at nearly every skill position.


Did you watch the game? They pretty much DOMINATED the Buffalo DL.



And they were still the backups. Part of the reason they were able to look so dominant was because of Burrow, Hurst, Chase, Higgins and Boyd


Oh Really? Joe Burrow was top 6 in getting sacked this year. Today with 3 of their starters out he elevated the OL? Honestly, Not sure what your point is. I don't care if we play every single OL position as an UDFA. WE NEED BETTER LINE PLAY. Especially if we want to match up with Philadelphia and Dallas.


Exactly, this argument is ridiculous.

Bargain bin shopping in FA for OL and using mid to late round picks on OL with zero success is what got Reese fired.

So the Giants are supposed to pass on a stud OL early in the draft simply because they’ve used high picks on a few guys already?

WRs can be found late in the draft too, and this draft looks like there’s going to be some quality WRs in the mid to late rounds.
If you are more in Colin's camp  
Mark from Jersey : 1/22/2023 8:08 pm : link
you have to let DJ and SB go. I don't think you can keep them and address WR and create a spread the field type of an offense with them given their likely cost.
RE: RE: Cincinnati just dominated Buffalo  
g56blue10 : 1/22/2023 8:10 pm : link
In comment 16008868 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16008848 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


With three backups and an injured center. Yes it would be nice to have 5 dominant offensive lineman, but it’s the exception not the rule. The Giants have poured plenty of resources into the line, it’s time to see if they can develop.

The Eagles looked so much faster than the Giants at nearly every skill position.



CIN has the 2nd best QB in football and the slippery track helped them a ton.


Plus one of the best WR groups in the league
RE: RE: Cincinnati just dominated Buffalo  
Johnny5 : 1/22/2023 8:14 pm : link
In comment 16008868 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16008848 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


With three backups and an injured center. Yes it would be nice to have 5 dominant offensive lineman, but it’s the exception not the rule. The Giants have poured plenty of resources into the line, it’s time to see if they can develop.

The Eagles looked so much faster than the Giants at nearly every skill position.



CIN has the 2nd best QB in football and the slippery track helped them a ton.

Yeah it seemed like they benefited from the snow. Surprising. I was expecting Cincy to really have trouble with the OL and they came out and dominated. Crazy. Honestly on Burrow, he is my favorite QB in the league. The guy is just a winner.
Having 5 great lineman  
Breeze_94 : 1/22/2023 8:16 pm : link
is obviously ideal, but not really attainable.

Eagles have 3 REALLY good ones. Dickerson and Seamulo are okay, nothing special.

Bengals won today with 2 backup tackles and a backup guard they claimed on waivers before the season (from the Texans, of all teams)

I'd argue that some combination of Ezeudu, Bredeson, Glowinski and McKethan can be nearly an equivanlent to the Eagles guard duo.

If a really good Guard falls into the Giants laps, sure, but
its lower on my list of priorities than WR, C, LB, CB, and DL (Can't go into next season relying on Leo and Dex to play 80% of snaps again).

Would also take another pass rusher over a guard.
RE: RE: Ide use our money to .  
McNally's_Nuts : 1/22/2023 8:17 pm : link
In comment 16008964 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 16008874 BigBlueDawg56 said:


Quote:


Get Payne and edmunds. Might cost 22 and 15 but Ide rather get 2 studs in areas of need than a bunch of middle of the road depth pieces. Then we can load up on offense in the draft.



Edmunds seems like a great fit and not bc of the Daboll connection. I think the value is there. Sportrack has him valued at 11 mill per. You could even go a little higher and you'd be getting a lot of production for that price.


He is also only 24. That’s a lot of prime left and the exact guy you want to sign as a free agent
WR, CB, OL  
CornerStone246+17 : 1/22/2023 8:20 pm : link
Priorities 1 2 and 3. Have to hope for organic growth from our 1st and 3rd round picks Neal and Ezeudu. Draft or pick up a FA OG/OT ideally and figure out if Neal is our future at RT or at OG

Positive vibes around the league for Daboll. Money talks but we are more of an attractive environment to play in now.
When have the Giants bargain bin shopped for oline?  
ajr2456 : 1/22/2023 8:22 pm : link
Their starting oline has two top 10 picks, a guard they gave a top 7 free agent contract for guards in free agency, and they’ve used two third round picks on Olineman the last three years. That’s a lot of resources. You can’t just go get 5 pro bowlers on the line just because you want them, sometimes you have to let the players you’ve drafted develop. It’s what the Eagles did.
RE: If a big investment of draft picks and cap space guaranteed quality...  
FStubbs : 1/22/2023 8:23 pm : link
In comment 16009179 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
... that would make the allocation debate fairly straightforward. But there are so many variables involved. In an orderly, predictable universe, Jason Kelce would be long forgotten and Weston Richburg would be the undersized future Hall of Fame center. Jordan Mailata would have remained an amusing curiosity like Roy Mbaeteka. Evan Neal would be on a Lane Johnson trajectory.

If the staff has concluded that Neal, Ezeudu, and Glowinski were mistakes, Schoen will have to start planning to move on. Meanwhile, Bobby Johnson and Co. need to coach those guys up to make them whatever they can be


I can one up this. In an orderly, predictable universe, Snee and Diehl actually last as effective players until 2017 and we've probably just replaced Beatty - and who knows what the rest of the team looks like because Nicks and Cruz never get hurt meaning we maybe draft Donald in 2014 instead of Beckham.
Actually ...  
FStubbs : 1/22/2023 8:24 pm : link
... I think Nicks is jut 34. He might even still be starting.
They all don't have to be dominant,  
barens : 1/22/2023 8:29 pm : link
just good.
RE: …  
.McL. : 1/22/2023 8:29 pm : link
In comment 16008898 christian said:
Quote:
I’d like to see the Giants stop screwing around at center, and draft a college center in the first two days.

^THIS
C is a special position along the line. They have to make the line calls, be able read and adjust more than any other line position. I've long argued that C is the 2nd most important line position.
RE: If finding, 5 impactful OL is easy.....wouldn't everyone do it?  
Sy'56 : 1/22/2023 8:30 pm : link
In comment 16008971 George from PA said:
Quote:
Sure Sy.....how?


Choose better players over the course of a 5 year span
RE: RE: OL is never off the table  
Sy'56 : 1/22/2023 8:30 pm : link
In comment 16008982 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16008866 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


including round 1



Philly's starting 5 consists of (L to R):

7th rounder, 2nd rounder, 6th rounder, 3rd rounder, 1st rounder.


Pats won a lot of games with a 6th round QB

What is your point?
RE: RE: RE: OL is never off the table  
Anakim : 1/22/2023 8:33 pm : link
In comment 16009280 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16008982 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16008866 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


including round 1



Philly's starting 5 consists of (L to R):

7th rounder, 2nd rounder, 6th rounder, 3rd rounder, 1st rounder.



Pats won a lot of games with a 6th round QB

What is your point?



John Michael Schmitz
Olu Oluwatimi
Luke Wypler
Jarrett Patterson
Ricky Stromberg


One of these guys needs to be a Giant
It’s crystal clear that we need a game-changing LB ASAP.  
Big Blue '56 : 1/22/2023 8:36 pm : link
That would be my first priority
I hope everyone can step back  
Sy'56 : 1/22/2023 8:40 pm : link
and look at this conversation alone. And reflect on / realize how far away they are from a credible contending roster.

"Anything can happen" I know I know

But this is why I think they're yearS away
RE: I hope everyone can step back  
Big Blue '56 : 1/22/2023 8:46 pm : link
In comment 16009303 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
and look at this conversation alone. And reflect on / realize how far away they are from a credible contending roster.

"Anything can happen" I know I know

But this is why I think they're yearS away


Couldn’t disagree more, my friend.. a few key pieces, this coaching staff..No reason why we can’t contend next season. How far we go is always dependent on the usual disclaimers
RE: I hope everyone can step back  
RCPhoenix : 1/22/2023 8:50 pm : link
In comment 16009303 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
and look at this conversation alone. And reflect on / realize how far away they are from a credible contending roster.

"Anything can happen" I know I know

But this is why I think they're yearS away


What does contending mean? Being a top team or making the playoffs? If it’s the former than they certainly need better talent. But if it’s the latter they are already there, and will likely be better next year.

Given Jones’ improvement this season, expected improvement from rookie OLs next year, plus the draft and free agency, I think that they can be in the mix next year. Can they hang with the Eagles & Cowboys? We’ll see what the team looks like next year.

The fact that they overachieved this season is a positive. Yet sometimes I think people see it as a negative.
RE: RE: I hope everyone can step back  
Sy'56 : 1/22/2023 8:51 pm : link
In comment 16009315 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16009303 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


and look at this conversation alone. And reflect on / realize how far away they are from a credible contending roster.

"Anything can happen" I know I know

But this is why I think they're yearS away



Couldn’t disagree more, my friend.. a few key pieces, this coaching staff..No reason why we can’t contend next season. How far we go is always dependent on the usual disclaimers


"A few key pieces" is what I mean

A corner (maybe 2), another pass rusher (maybe 2), two or three receivers, 1 or 2 OL, 1 or 2 LB.

All in one offseason....right as they are about to pay a RB, QB, OT, and DT a combined....$80-90 million per year?

I know they are closer than they were last year - but looking at SF, PHI, KC, CIN, BUF...the contrast in overall roster quality and depth is enormous. They are heading in the right direction, but odds are everyone will need to look at 2 more years of personnel movement, not one.
RE: RE: I hope everyone can step back  
Sy'56 : 1/22/2023 8:52 pm : link
In comment 16009326 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
In comment 16009303 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


and look at this conversation alone. And reflect on / realize how far away they are from a credible contending roster.

"Anything can happen" I know I know

But this is why I think they're yearS away



What does contending mean? Being a top team or making the playoffs? If it’s the former than they certainly need better talent. But if it’s the latter they are already there, and will likely be better next year.

Given Jones’ improvement this season, expected improvement from rookie OLs next year, plus the draft and free agency, I think that they can be in the mix next year. Can they hang with the Eagles & Cowboys? We’ll see what the team looks like next year.

The fact that they overachieved this season is a positive. Yet sometimes I think people see it as a negative.


My personal definition? You're winning your division and finishing as a top-3 seed in the conference.
I do think we need to grow but  
jvm52106 : 1/22/2023 8:55 pm : link
Signing some key guys to new deals, longer term won't eat up a ton of money in 2023 if done right.

Giants need to look at trading down in RD 1 to accumulate more 2nd-4th rd picks. We are needing and 86, 89 type draft here.
Sy - will you be able to give us your thoughts on what the Giants'  
Tom in NY : 1/22/2023 8:56 pm : link
offseason plans should be (e.g. current roster FA/ERFA/etc, Free Agent targets, and potential draft targets)?

I know your schedule is incredibly busy, but would love to get your insight on this.

Thanks for all the great work you do!
RE: Can make a good QB and/or RB  
US1 Giants : 1/22/2023 8:56 pm : link
In comment 16008839 dune69 said:
Quote:
great. Some of these QB's get to sit in the pocket a long time. OL has so much to do with ball possession and the red zone. I'm with Sy.


It will cost a lot to have 5 dominant OL. Not saying it is a bad idea but how do you pay a #1 WR and have a defense if that much money is allocated to the OL. They could do it on rookie contracts and then let the guys walk as freeagents.
RE: I hope everyone can step back  
Sean : 1/22/2023 8:58 pm : link
In comment 16009303 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
and look at this conversation alone. And reflect on / realize how far away they are from a credible contending roster.

"Anything can happen" I know I know

But this is why I think they're yearS away

Years? I disagree too. Look at the Bengals, they were 2-14 in 2019. I never buy the multi year builds in the NFL. Bengals are a great example.

The Giants are in the second tier of NFC teams behind PHI, DAL & SF imo.

If you think they are years away, you should just come out and say they should let Jones walk. Because look at Burrow and the Bengals.
Question for Sy  
NJBlueTuna : 1/22/2023 8:58 pm : link
Sy,

I have gotten a lot of grief once I started expressing concerns about Neal when his preseason trait of “falling down” kept repeating throughout the season. To my eye, it’s a 6’7” super athlete having balance/footwork issues that aren’t being corrected, even slightly, throughout the season. I know rookie OL tend to struggle Year 1, but something is concerning me about Neal. Yes, I know he had a knee injury, but this problem existed well before the MCL injury and there were whispers before the draft he might be top heavy.

Is it too early to see a potential concern here?
RE: RE: RE: I hope everyone can step back  
section125 : 1/22/2023 8:58 pm : link
In comment 16009329 Sy'56 said:
Quote:


"A few key pieces" is what I mean

A corner (maybe 2), another pass rusher (maybe 2), two or three receivers, 1 or 2 OL, 1 or 2 LB.

All in one offseason....right as they are about to pay a RB, QB, OT, and DT a combined....$80-90 million per year?

I know they are closer than they were last year - but looking at SF, PHI, KC, CIN, BUF...the contrast in overall roster quality and depth is enormous. They are heading in the right direction, but odds are everyone will need to look at 2 more years of personnel movement, not one.


The good news(in a sense) is that they still need more quality players at several positions then they can draft. So whomever(BPA) is available at #25 is likely an improvement over what is already on the team.
For another opinion  
Colin@gbn : 1/22/2023 8:59 pm : link
Dave: sounds like you and I could get a pretty good debate going all on our own. I have a somewhat different take. One doesn't want to discount the importance of the IOL and LB but in the end those positions don't win games. And my sense is that with some combination of the young guys they already have on the IOL and maybe a couple mid-range FAs for depth (if #s 76 and 64 don't come back) they'll be good enough upfront. I'd also be tempted to bring in a vet FA OT for depth and competition for Neal especially if he doesn't pick it up. Same story at LB.

But the best teams in the NFL do one of two things: they almost all throw the ball really well or disrupt the other team's pass offense. I really think that the key for the Giants going forward is just how good the DL can be because their is a ton of potential. Think the Giants won ten games this year with Williams, Thibo and Ojulari combining for just 11 sacks when quite literally each has the potential to post that many on their own. As I have said elsewhere I would be sorely tempted to go after someone like USC's Tuipulotu either in the first or by trading up in the 2nd if I went WR in the first. He could play a DE in early downs to give you a whole lot more size upfront and then kick inside on passing downs.

But most importantly give me a couple of good receiving options either however you do it and combined with Jones, Saquon and Bellinger we would have a very competitive offense to boot.

I really believe its going to fun going forward in these next 3-4 years.
RE: RE: RE: I hope everyone can step back  
WillVAB : 1/22/2023 8:59 pm : link
In comment 16009329 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16009315 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16009303 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


and look at this conversation alone. And reflect on / realize how far away they are from a credible contending roster.

"Anything can happen" I know I know

But this is why I think they're yearS away



Couldn’t disagree more, my friend.. a few key pieces, this coaching staff..No reason why we can’t contend next season. How far we go is always dependent on the usual disclaimers



"A few key pieces" is what I mean

A corner (maybe 2), another pass rusher (maybe 2), two or three receivers, 1 or 2 OL, 1 or 2 LB.

All in one offseason....right as they are about to pay a RB, QB, OT, and DT a combined....$80-90 million per year?

I know they are closer than they were last year - but looking at SF, PHI, KC, CIN, BUF...the contrast in overall roster quality and depth is enormous. They are heading in the right direction, but odds are everyone will need to look at 2 more years of personnel movement, not one.


They don’t need a perfect roster to be a contender.
RE: RE: RE: I hope everyone can step back  
pjcas18 : 1/22/2023 8:59 pm : link
In comment 16009329 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16009315 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16009303 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


and look at this conversation alone. And reflect on / realize how far away they are from a credible contending roster.

"Anything can happen" I know I know

But this is why I think they're yearS away



Couldn’t disagree more, my friend.. a few key pieces, this coaching staff..No reason why we can’t contend next season. How far we go is always dependent on the usual disclaimers



"A few key pieces" is what I mean

A corner (maybe 2), another pass rusher (maybe 2), two or three receivers, 1 or 2 OL, 1 or 2 LB.

All in one offseason....right as they are about to pay a RB, QB, OT, and DT a combined....$80-90 million per year?

I know they are closer than they were last year - but looking at SF, PHI, KC, CIN, BUF...the contrast in overall roster quality and depth is enormous. They are heading in the right direction, but odds are everyone will need to look at 2 more years of personnel movement, not one.


And that 2 years is *if* they make the right personnel decisions in free agency, the draft, and re-signing/extending their own players each year (most of the time).

in the NFL - just my opinion - this is the hardest leap to make (from mediocre to contender - consistent contender), and if you fail to make it you wind up back on the bottom or in NFL team purgatory where you are not good enough to contend but also not bad enough to add the best impact players.
This idea that you need a “perfect” roster around QB  
Sean : 1/22/2023 9:02 pm : link
I don’t buy it. All I heard was how awful the Bengals OL was. Don’t they have NYG castoffs? Why can they go from 2-14 in 2019 to what they’ve become so quickly?
They would be years away  
RCPhoenix : 1/22/2023 9:03 pm : link
If Jones didn’t improve this season. And he will either be signed or tagged.

Based on the 2022 draft I have faith that the front office will do their job. The And now that Schoen has cap space he can sign free agents.

RE: Sy - will you be able to give us your thoughts on what the Giants'  
Sy'56 : 1/22/2023 9:04 pm : link
In comment 16009343 Tom in NY said:
Quote:
offseason plans should be (e.g. current roster FA/ERFA/etc, Free Agent targets, and potential draft targets)?

I know your schedule is incredibly busy, but would love to get your insight on this.

Thanks for all the great work you do!


I lined up a couple things this week. Aiming for game review being out Tuesday, and Jones thoughts Thursday / Friday. Offseason plan in the coming weeks.
RE: For another opinion  
section125 : 1/22/2023 9:04 pm : link
In comment 16009355 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:
Dave: sounds like you and I could get a pretty good debate going all on our own. I have a somewhat different take. One doesn't want to discount the importance of the IOL and LB but in the end those positions don't win games. And my sense is that with some combination of the young guys they already have on the IOL and maybe a couple mid-range FAs for depth (if #s 76 and 64 don't come back) they'll be good enough upfront. I'd also be tempted to bring in a vet FA OT for depth and competition for Neal especially if he doesn't pick it up. Same story at LB.

But the best teams in the NFL do one of two things: they almost all throw the ball really well or disrupt the other team's pass offense. I really think that the key for the Giants going forward is just how good the DL can be because their is a ton of potential. Think the Giants won ten games this year with Williams, Thibo and Ojulari combining for just 11 sacks when quite literally each has the potential to post that many on their own. As I have said elsewhere I would be sorely tempted to go after someone like USC's Tuipulotu either in the first or by trading up in the 2nd if I went WR in the first. He could play a DE in early downs to give you a whole lot more size upfront and then kick inside on passing downs.

But most importantly give me a couple of good receiving options either however you do it and combined with Jones, Saquon and Bellinger we would have a very competitive offense to boot.

I really believe its going to fun going forward in these next 3-4 years.


Could be an interesting thread to follow live!
RE: RE: I hope everyone can step back  
Sy'56 : 1/22/2023 9:05 pm : link
In comment 16009349 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16009303 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


and look at this conversation alone. And reflect on / realize how far away they are from a credible contending roster.

"Anything can happen" I know I know

But this is why I think they're yearS away


Years? I disagree too. Look at the Bengals, they were 2-14 in 2019. I never buy the multi year builds in the NFL. Bengals are a great example.

The Giants are in the second tier of NFC teams behind PHI, DAL & SF imo.

If you think they are years away, you should just come out and say they should let Jones walk. Because look at Burrow and the Bengals.


Burrow is the 2nd best QB in football and they picked the best WR prospect we have seen in years. In the top 5.

Tough to use that as a comparison.
RE: Question for Sy  
Sy'56 : 1/22/2023 9:06 pm : link
In comment 16009353 NJBlueTuna said:
Quote:
Sy,

I have gotten a lot of grief once I started expressing concerns about Neal when his preseason trait of “falling down” kept repeating throughout the season. To my eye, it’s a 6’7” super athlete having balance/footwork issues that aren’t being corrected, even slightly, throughout the season. I know rookie OL tend to struggle Year 1, but something is concerning me about Neal. Yes, I know he had a knee injury, but this problem existed well before the MCL injury and there were whispers before the draft he might be top heavy.

Is it too early to see a potential concern here?


Too early? Yes.

A guy like Neal needs at least 2 years to show progress. And again to repeat myself from last summer -

2023 will be the first time Neal plays the same position 2 years in a row since he was in high school
RE: This idea that you need a “perfect” roster around QB  
section125 : 1/22/2023 9:08 pm : link
In comment 16009361 Sean said:
Quote:
I don’t buy it. All I heard was how awful the Bengals OL was. Don’t they have NYG castoffs? Why can they go from 2-14 in 2019 to what they’ve become so quickly?


Joe Burrow is one reason. But when you get a coaching staff that can coach, they can take players that people thought were deficient and clean them up. Then they got Ja'mar Chase on top of Tee Higgins...Many of the pieces were there. Just had to be tuned up.
Sy  
Sean : 1/22/2023 9:09 pm : link
The Eagles were 4-11-1 in 2020. Everyone felt they were tanking going into 2021. Massive dead cap number for Wentz. What happened? How are they now one of the most loaded rosters in the NFL?
RE: For another opinion  
Sy'56 : 1/22/2023 9:10 pm : link
In comment 16009355 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:
Dave: sounds like you and I could get a pretty good debate going all on our own. I have a somewhat different take. One doesn't want to discount the importance of the IOL and LB but in the end those positions don't win games. And my sense is that with some combination of the young guys they already have on the IOL and maybe a couple mid-range FAs for depth (if #s 76 and 64 don't come back) they'll be good enough upfront. I'd also be tempted to bring in a vet FA OT for depth and competition for Neal especially if he doesn't pick it up. Same story at LB.

But the best teams in the NFL do one of two things: they almost all throw the ball really well or disrupt the other team's pass offense. I really think that the key for the Giants going forward is just how good the DL can be because their is a ton of potential. Think the Giants won ten games this year with Williams, Thibo and Ojulari combining for just 11 sacks when quite literally each has the potential to post that many on their own. As I have said elsewhere I would be sorely tempted to go after someone like USC's Tuipulotu either in the first or by trading up in the 2nd if I went WR in the first. He could play a DE in early downs to give you a whole lot more size upfront and then kick inside on passing downs.

But most importantly give me a couple of good receiving options either however you do it and combined with Jones, Saquon and Bellinger we would have a very competitive offense to boot.

I really believe its going to fun going forward in these next 3-4 years.


Colin, unfortunately we are closer to the same page than you think. WR is my top need for NYG. CB is second. Pass rusher is 3rd.

But I bring up OL because if there is the right value, I am going in the direction. I will not overlook OL just because I need a WR more. A team like NYG needs to take value where it is given. My point of that tweet was simple.

If NYG can get an OL like PHI - every player on that team works better. PHI built that think for years and then in a matter of 2 years they trade up for a round 1 WR and then trade a 1st rounder for an established WR. They have the best OC in the game and just drafted his replacement. PHI is a team that knows their OL is making everyone else look better.

If you want to use CIN as an example - show me where Burrow and Chase are.
RE: RE: Question for Sy  
NJBlueTuna : 1/22/2023 9:11 pm : link
In comment 16009370 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16009353 NJBlueTuna said:


Quote:


Sy,

I have gotten a lot of grief once I started expressing concerns about Neal when his preseason trait of “falling down” kept repeating throughout the season. To my eye, it’s a 6’7” super athlete having balance/footwork issues that aren’t being corrected, even slightly, throughout the season. I know rookie OL tend to struggle Year 1, but something is concerning me about Neal. Yes, I know he had a knee injury, but this problem existed well before the MCL injury and there were whispers before the draft he might be top heavy.

Is it too early to see a potential concern here?



Too early? Yes.

A guy like Neal needs at least 2 years to show progress. And again to repeat myself from last summer -

2023 will be the first time Neal plays the same position 2 years in a row since he was in high school


Thanks. I always had it in my head RT could come in as a rookie mauler and still be modestly successful. Perhaps I expected too much from Neal as he has looked awful to me, at times I wished for Solder back at RT.
RE: Sy  
Sy'56 : 1/22/2023 9:14 pm : link
In comment 16009377 Sean said:
Quote:
The Eagles were 4-11-1 in 2020. Everyone felt they were tanking going into 2021. Massive dead cap number for Wentz. What happened? How are they now one of the most loaded rosters in the NFL?


Jalen Hurts takes over at QB
Maileta takes over at LT
Seumalo missed most of 2020 - injury
Dickerson drafted
Trade up for Devonta Smith
Trade for AJ Brown

All of those are homers moves
You wished for Solder?  
RCPhoenix : 1/22/2023 9:14 pm : link
That’s nuts
RE: RE: Sy  
Sean : 1/22/2023 9:15 pm : link
In comment 16009389 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16009377 Sean said:


Quote:


The Eagles were 4-11-1 in 2020. Everyone felt they were tanking going into 2021. Massive dead cap number for Wentz. What happened? How are they now one of the most loaded rosters in the NFL?



Jalen Hurts takes over at QB
Maileta takes over at LT
Seumalo missed most of 2020 - injury
Dickerson drafted
Trade up for Devonta Smith
Trade for AJ Brown

All of those are homers moves

Thank you. These next 2 drafts are huge for Schoen.
RE: You wished for Solder?  
NJBlueTuna : 1/22/2023 9:15 pm : link
In comment 16009390 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
That’s nuts


Guilty. Neal had some very rough games to watch, even keeping in mind he is a rookie.
RE: RE: Sy  
FStubbs : 1/22/2023 9:18 pm : link
In comment 16009389 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16009377 Sean said:


Quote:


The Eagles were 4-11-1 in 2020. Everyone felt they were tanking going into 2021. Massive dead cap number for Wentz. What happened? How are they now one of the most loaded rosters in the NFL?



Jalen Hurts takes over at QB
Maileta takes over at LT
Seumalo missed most of 2020 - injury
Dickerson drafted
Trade up for Devonta Smith
Trade for AJ Brown

All of those are homers moves


Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Brandon Graham, and Fletcher Cox reverse course and continue to play at a high level

Gettleman's salary cap gaffe causes Bradberry to end up in Philly

Saints gift Philadelphia a top 10 pick in the upcoming draft
RE: RE: You wished for Solder?  
RCPhoenix : 1/22/2023 9:18 pm : link
In comment 16009394 NJBlueTuna said:
Quote:
In comment 16009390 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


That’s nuts



Guilty. Neal had some very rough games to watch, even keeping in mind he is a rookie.


Rookie OL’s struggle - that is nothing new. At least Neal can run block. Solder was always terrible.
Dave  
Colin@gbn : 1/22/2023 9:20 pm : link
For the record, I believe Burrow and Chase are on their way to KC to play in the AFC championship.

I guess we'll just have to agree to disagree. Here's the deal though. You keep the Eagles OL and give me Brown and Smith and we'll see.
If Neal does not develop into a very good RT  
US1 Giants : 1/22/2023 9:20 pm : link
the Schoen made a terrible mistake. I believe that Neal will develop. This year he was a rookie, he worked a RT instead of LT, and he had an injury and lost time. I would be surprised if Schoen was that wrong on Neal.
RE: If Neal does not develop into a very good RT  
RCPhoenix : 1/22/2023 9:22 pm : link
In comment 16009405 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
the Schoen made a terrible mistake. I believe that Neal will develop. This year he was a rookie, he worked a RT instead of LT, and he had an injury and lost time. I would be surprised if Schoen was that wrong on Neal.


The Cowboys had him ranked near the top of their draft board. People need to be patient.
RE: Dave  
Sy'56 : 1/22/2023 9:25 pm : link
In comment 16009403 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:
For the record, I believe Burrow and Chase are on their way to KC to play in the AFC championship.

I guess we'll just have to agree to disagree. Here's the deal though. You keep the Eagles OL and give me Brown and Smith and we'll see.
'

My reference to Burrow / Chase was in relation to the NYG roster

I am aware a combo of Burrow and Chase would do wonders for any team. My point is - neither are walking through that door. And it would be silly to think they are finding Chase at #25 overall or anywhere near it.
1 more first down  
section125 : 1/22/2023 9:27 pm : link
pretty much ends the game.
 
christian : 1/22/2023 9:27 pm : link
I mentioned the 2005 Giants last night. The Giants were 2 off seasons away from competing for a championship.

That team was 1 corner, 2 defensive lineman, 3 linebackers, and a safety away on defense.

Offense is a little trickier, four of the five starting lineman where in place. Barber, Tyree, and Shockey started, and were replaced for various reasons by 2007.

Point being, sometimes teams build up to a window. I think this team is in a similar place.
RE: RE: Dave  
section125 : 1/22/2023 9:29 pm : link
In comment 16009423 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16009403 Colin@gbn said:


Quote:


For the record, I believe Burrow and Chase are on their way to KC to play in the AFC championship.

I guess we'll just have to agree to disagree. Here's the deal though. You keep the Eagles OL and give me Brown and Smith and we'll see.

'

My reference to Burrow / Chase was in relation to the NYG roster

I am aware a combo of Burrow and Chase would do wonders for any team. My point is - neither are walking through that door. And it would be silly to think they are finding Chase at #25 overall or anywhere near it.


Sy, not a WR, but would Mayer help at #25...He could be highest rated player on the board.
RE: RE: Sy - will you be able to give us your thoughts on what the Giants'  
Tom in NY : 1/22/2023 9:29 pm : link
In comment 16009365 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16009343 Tom in NY said:


Quote:


offseason plans should be (e.g. current roster FA/ERFA/etc, Free Agent targets, and potential draft targets)?

I know your schedule is incredibly busy, but would love to get your insight on this.

Thanks for all the great work you do!



I lined up a couple things this week. Aiming for game review being out Tuesday, and Jones thoughts Thursday / Friday. Offseason plan in the coming weeks.


That's great SY! I'm looking forward to reading these.
RE: RE: RE: Dave  
Sy'56 : 1/22/2023 9:30 pm : link
In comment 16009435 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16009423 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16009403 Colin@gbn said:


Quote:


For the record, I believe Burrow and Chase are on their way to KC to play in the AFC championship.

I guess we'll just have to agree to disagree. Here's the deal though. You keep the Eagles OL and give me Brown and Smith and we'll see.

'

My reference to Burrow / Chase was in relation to the NYG roster

I am aware a combo of Burrow and Chase would do wonders for any team. My point is - neither are walking through that door. And it would be silly to think they are finding Chase at #25 overall or anywhere near it.



Sy, not a WR, but would Mayer help at #25...He could be highest rated player on the board.


Kincaid would make more sense
RE: RE: Dave  
Colin@gbn : 1/22/2023 9:34 pm : link
In comment 16009423 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16009403 Colin@gbn said:


Quote:


For the record, I believe Burrow and Chase are on their way to KC to play in the AFC championship.

I guess we'll just have to agree to disagree. Here's the deal though. You keep the Eagles OL and give me Brown and Smith and we'll see.

'

My reference to Burrow / Chase was in relation to the NYG roster

I am aware a combo of Burrow and Chase would do wonders for any team. My point is - neither are walking through that door. And it would be silly to think they are finding Chase at #25 overall or anywhere near it.


Dave: That's kind of what I thought. Of course, it is unlikely that the Giants will find a guy as good as Chase at #25, but I believe it is incumbent on them to come out of this draft with THE best receiver they can get. And if they were to go with a BPA at another position - and I would certainly look long and hard at an OG like Torrence if he was available, he's that good - then I think they would almost have to trade back up to get one of Hyatt, Tillman, Rice, Downs, or Flowers.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Dave  
section125 : 1/22/2023 9:35 pm : link
In comment 16009443 Sy'56 said:
Quote:

Sy, not a WR, but would Mayer help at #25...He could be highest rated player on the board.



Kincaid would make more sense


Thanks
RE: RE: If you're going to use  
Bill in UT : 1/22/2023 9:40 pm : link
In comment 16008887 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
In comment 16008854 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


prime picks on them you better get it right. Jury is still out on Schoen with Neal, Ezeudu, McKethan.



Neal the only one a “ prime pick”. Others are late 3 and 5th
Plus I will see who develops first. Ezeudu showed glimpes but holes too
mckethan? Who knows. Think he looked OK in practices
No issue taking a flyer on another OL over first 3rds. Along with the 7 other’s positions we need


I didn't mean to imply that they were all prime picks. I'm just wondering how good Schoen is at evaluating OL. If he's good, then one or two of those guys will work out and our needs won'dt be as great. If he's not so good, we may have Gettleman redux
RE: RE: RE: If you're going to use  
Bill in UT : 1/22/2023 9:42 pm : link
In comment 16009466 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 16008887 Payasdaddy said:


Quote:


In comment 16008854 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


prime picks on them you better get it right. Jury is still out on Schoen with Neal, Ezeudu, McKethan.



Neal the only one a “ prime pick”. Others are late 3 and 5th
Plus I will see who develops first. Ezeudu showed glimpes but holes too
mckethan? Who knows. Think he looked OK in practices
No issue taking a flyer on another OL over first 3rds. Along with the 7 other’s positions we need



I didn't mean to imply that they were all prime picks. I'm just wondering how good Schoen is at evaluating OL. If he's good, then one or two of those guys will work out and our needs won'dt be as great. If he's not so good, we may have Gettleman redux


I'm not saying he's DG. I'm only referring to OL pickups
RE: Dave  
Johnny5 : 1/22/2023 9:48 pm : link
In comment 16009403 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:
For the record, I believe Burrow and Chase are on their way to KC to play in the AFC championship.

I guess we'll just have to agree to disagree. Here's the deal though. You keep the Eagles OL and give me Brown and Smith and we'll see.

I would rather have the OL Colin. Hurts when pressured has not been good. That OL is a big reason why that OL clicks. It's all part and parcel though... I just feel like it seems tougher to build a dominant line.
I agree  
Gman11 : 1/22/2023 9:57 pm : link
you have to keep at it with the OL. Ezeudu and McKethan were not highly thought of by what I read at draft time. Sure, they can become good players, but standing pat thinking everybody will get better is what got them in trouble in the first place.

Oh, and get a LB or two that can help stop the run.
“Having 2 isn't enough. 3 isn't enough. 4 isn't enough.”  
bluefin : 1/22/2023 9:57 pm : link
THIS
Until we can beat Dallas and/or Philly,  
Kev in Cali : 1/22/2023 10:01 pm : link
were don't have shit. Washington nearly had us at a 1-5 record in the NFCE.
RE: RE: Dave  
Colin@gbn : 1/22/2023 10:29 pm : link
In comment 16009504 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 16009403 Colin@gbn said:


Quote:


For the record, I believe Burrow and Chase are on their way to KC to play in the AFC championship.

I guess we'll just have to agree to disagree. Here's the deal though. You keep the Eagles OL and give me Brown and Smith and we'll see.


I would rather have the OL Colin. Hurts when pressured has not been good. That OL is a big reason why that OL clicks. It's all part and parcel though... I just feel like it seems tougher to build a dominant line.


Johnny et al: One of my rules for analyzing sports is don't make judgments about a player or team based on one game. The sample size is just too small. The reality is that based on their stats for the season there actually wasn't a huge difference between the Eagles OL and ours. They gave up 44 sacks, we gave up 49; they averaged 4.6 YPC rushing; we averaged 4.8.

On the other hand, their top two WRs combined for 2,700 yards, 18 TDs and 41 big plays. Our top two guys (and I realize they didn't play as many snaps) had 1,300 yards, 6 TDs and 15 big plays. You do the math.
I'm into it...it is the position you  
Rory : 1/22/2023 10:36 pm : link
have the most of on the field each play.

WR's maybe but usually 4 is the reg/max
Are you joking with that OL comment?  
chick310 : 1/22/2023 10:38 pm : link
.
Watching  
Les in TO : 1/22/2023 10:38 pm : link
Kelce toss a 350 pound Ellis with one arm like he was a baseball demonstrated the importance of being stout up the middle
I am with Sy - this is still at least a medium term project  
Greg from LI : 1/22/2023 11:24 pm : link
Fun as this season was, the Giants benefitted from a fairly easy schedule and a few breaks along the way. It’s pretty much impossible to keep winning such a large number of one-score games. The game last night should have been a bright light shining on the fact that there are a lot of positions that need upgrades, particularly at OL and LB.

I think it’s very possible that next year’s team will be a better team with a worse record. All we can do is put our faith in the Schoen/Daboll partnership and trust that they identify the right players in the draft and FA.
The DL is closer to be elite....than any other group on the Giants  
George from PA : 12:02 am : link
Add a stud DL and a stud corner......Azeez figures how to stay on the field. Beavers steps up.

Neal is key....and let's hope off season development.....a year removed has Gates playing center at a higher level. They figure out the guards.....no one doubts a decent OL is vital. A mystery....of 10+ years....the Giants have a ton of bodies.....get more....but please figure it out.

A stud WR is a must.....maybe Collins continues impressing....Hodgins and W.Robinson do better as 3rd and 4th options at WR. I wanted Pickens.


Can the Giants just get lucky....for once
RE: Our biggest need right now  
jeff57 : 5:35 am : link
In comment 16009188 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Is D Line. We can’t run a 3-4 defense with only 2 good Dlineman on the entire team. We need to address this issue big time in the draft.


I don’t know if it’s the biggest need, but they do need another DL to go with Lawrence and Williams,
I am not going to overlook the importance of the Oline  
gidiefor : Mod : 9:03 am : link
but I am also not going to stop believing that more than some of the answers are already on board -- and that Neal, McKethon, and Ezudu - need another year or two in an NFL program to blossom to their potential -- I think they are all quality picks and that the FO had a really good draft last year. I also like Bobby Johnson a lot. It was a patchwork line this year face it and at least Neal and Ezudu got very important reps that were needed for their growth.

If the Giants don't get at least one alpha WR and another alpha CB on staff (we need at least two of each) their ability to play with the big boys is going to be severely limited.
The Problem with Investing in OL  
Lambuth_Special : 9:12 am : link
Is that there has already been quite a lot of resources invested in OL from the beginning of Gettleman's tenure until now. Yet the OL continues to be mediocre or worse. That indicates potentially a systemic problem in how the OL are scouted and developed. Hopefully Schoen/Daboll have made strides in fixing this - there were definitely improvements this year in the overall performance - but the jury is still out on both their picks and FA pickups in this area and the returns have been just ok thus far.

Cinci won with 3 backups  
giantstock : 9:39 am : link
You just need players to be able to perform.
They've got a couple in the development pipeline  
JonC : 9:41 am : link
and are in very good shape at OT, be patient. Roster has key needs at WR, CB, ILB, TE, in addition to interior OL.
RE: Cinci won with 3 backups  
Greg from LI : 9:42 am : link
In comment 16009927 giantstock said:
Quote:
You just need players to be able to perform.


The Bengals have Joe Burrow. Jones might have improved this year, but he is not Burrow.
RE: RE: RE: Dave  
giantstock : 9:47 am : link
In comment 16009569 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:
In comment 16009504 Johnny5 said:


Quote:




Johnny et al: One of my rules for analyzing sports is don't make judgments about a player or team based on one game. The sample size is just too small. The reality is that based on their stats for the season there actually wasn't a huge difference between the Eagles OL and ours. They gave up 44 sacks, we gave up 49; they averaged 4.6 YPC rushing; we averaged 4.8.



There are also other stats aren't there? About how often Hurts was pressured vs Jones?
RE: RE: Cinci won with 3 backups  
giantstock : 9:50 am : link
In comment 16009938 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 16009927 giantstock said:


Quote:


You just need players to be able to perform.



The Bengals have Joe Burrow. Jones might have improved this year, but he is not Burrow.


The Bengals were playing an elite team. You saw what happened to Mahomes in the Super Bowl vs Tampa Bay.

And did Joe Burrow also help block in the running game? Cincis RB's ran for 138 yards.
RE: They've got a couple in the development pipeline  
ajr2456 : 9:50 am : link
In comment 16009935 JonC said:
Quote:
and are in very good shape at OT, be patient. Roster has key needs at WR, CB, ILB, TE, in addition to interior OL.


This. We have to let the guys we drafted develop. The Eagles dominant oline wasn’t built in a year.
Sure, having 5 dominant OL would be great,  
Section331 : 9:55 am : link
I just don’t know how realistic it is. How many teams have that? Philly, maybe SF? Cincy is going to it’s 2nd straight AFCCG and their OL is almost as bad as ours. KC’s is decent, certainly better than ours, but I wouldn’t call it dominant.

There are A LOT of needs on this team, using all of our premium assets on the OL wouldn’t be wise IMO.
RE: RE: For another opinion  
giantstock : 9:58 am : link
In comment 16009381 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16009355 Colin@gbn said:


Quote:


Dave: sounds like you and I could get a pretty good debate going all on our own. I have a somewhat different take. One doesn't want to discount the importance of the IOL and LB but in the end those positions don't win games. And my sense is that with some combination of the young guys they already have on the IOL and maybe a couple mid-range FAs for depth (if #s 76 and 64 don't come back) they'll be good enough upfront. I'd also be tempted to bring in a vet FA OT for depth and competition for Neal especially if he doesn't pick it up. Same story at LB.

But the best teams in the NFL do one of two things: they almost all throw the ball really well or disrupt the other team's pass offense. I really think that the key for the Giants going forward is just how good the DL can be because their is a ton of potential. Think the Giants won ten games this year with Williams, Thibo and Ojulari combining for just 11 sacks when quite literally each has the potential to post that many on their own. As I have said elsewhere I would be sorely tempted to go after someone like USC's Tuipulotu either in the first or by trading up in the 2nd if I went WR in the first. He could play a DE in early downs to give you a whole lot more size upfront and then kick inside on passing downs.

But most importantly give me a couple of good receiving options either however you do it and combined with Jones, Saquon and Bellinger we would have a very competitive offense to boot.

I really believe its going to fun going forward in these next 3-4 years.



Colin, unfortunately we are closer to the same page than you think. WR is my top need for NYG. CB is second. Pass rusher is 3rd.

But I bring up OL because if there is the right value, I am going in the direction. I will not overlook OL just because I need a WR more. A team like NYG needs to take value where it is given. My point of that tweet was simple.

If NYG can get an OL like PHI - every player on that team works better. PHI built that think for years and then in a matter of 2 years they trade up for a round 1 WR and then trade a 1st rounder for an established WR. They have the best OC in the game and just drafted his replacement. PHI is a team that knows their OL is making everyone else look better.

If you want to use CIN as an example - show me where Burrow and Chase are.


If the Giants don't get a number 1 WR next year (or excellent TE), and especially if SB goes, then next year no one should complain about how bad the offense will look.

OLinemen do not do wonders with awful skilled players surrounding them and a non-elite QB.
RE: I am with Sy - this is still at least a medium term project  
giantstock : 10:08 am : link
In comment 16009620 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Fun as this season was, the Giants benefitted from a fairly easy schedule and a few breaks along the way. It’s pretty much impossible to keep winning such a large number of one-score games. The game last night should have been a bright light shining on the fact that there are a lot of positions that need upgrades, particularly at OL and LB.

I think it’s very possible that next year’s team will be a better team with a worse record. All we can do is put our faith in the Schoen/Daboll partnership and trust that they identify the right players in the draft and FA.


In particular also at WR. In particular also the DL not getting pressure. In particular maybe a RB if SB goes. In particular another very good quality CB.
RE: RE: RE: For another opinion  
ajr2456 : 10:14 am : link
In comment 16009981 giantstock said:
Quote:

If the Giants don't get a number 1 WR next year (or excellent TE), and especially if SB goes, then next year no one should complain about how bad the offense will look.

OLinemen do not do wonders with awful skilled players surrounding them and a non-elite QB.


Buffalo traded their LT to get an elite QB, so I find it hard to believe Schoen would pass up a top end WR in the draft to take oline if the players are rated similarly
Lambuth  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10:22 am : link
Certainly a valid consideration regarding a systemic issue identifying good OL.

Two other things I think have contributed to it. The college game and the newer CBA. The college game has moved to a lot of spread and more exotic pass offenses. More WR's are now seen but how OL are being developed has also changed.

The CBA has very restrictive rules with hitting and practice time. I don't this helps either.
Did someone say Hog Mollies?  
Heisenberg : 10:33 am : link
RE: RE: Even if he's not  
Gatorade Dunk : 10:33 am : link
In comment 16008937 JoeFootball said:
Quote:
In comment 16008869 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


wrong that doesn't have to mean using premium draft picks.

Giants have already spent a #4 and #7 overall pick and 2 3rd round picks, just from the current roster on the OL.

At some point you have to get OL contribution from value picks.



The Eagles and Cowboys have invested more in their olines and it shows.

The Eagles have NOT invested more in their offensive line than the Giants. That is categorically false.

The Eagles have just acquired better offensive line talent than the Giants (using lesser resources), and developed/retained those players to form a dominant offensive line. But if you're just looking at the resources invested in the offensive line, the Giants have spent more FA money and draft picks on the OL than the Eagles.
RE: Lambuth  
Gatorade Dunk : 10:35 am : link
In comment 16010026 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Certainly a valid consideration regarding a systemic issue identifying good OL.

Two other things I think have contributed to it. The college game and the newer CBA. The college game has moved to a lot of spread and more exotic pass offenses. More WR's are now seen but how OL are being developed has also changed.

The CBA has very restrictive rules with hitting and practice time. I don't this helps either.

These factors impact all NFL teams, don't they?
RE: RE: Lambuth  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:09 am : link
In comment 16010043 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16010026 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Certainly a valid consideration regarding a systemic issue identifying good OL.

Two other things I think have contributed to it. The college game and the newer CBA. The college game has moved to a lot of spread and more exotic pass offenses. More WR's are now seen but how OL are being developed has also changed.

The CBA has very restrictive rules with hitting and practice time. I don't this helps either.


These factors impact all NFL teams, don't they?


It does. The impact is not the same for every team though and the variable with it is coaching and how the offense plays from a schematic point of view.

If you are going to use Philly as the model  
Colin@gbn : 11:33 am : link
I really wish people would disabuse themselves of this notion that the Eagles have a dominant OL. Sure they had a dominant game against the Giants on the weekend, but on the season they were very average allowing 44 sacks (just 5 fewer than the Giants) while they averaged 4.6 yards in the run game LESS than the Giants did (4.8).

What the Eagles did have was a ridiculously dominant defence that had 4 guys with 11 or more sacks (we had none) and 70 sacks overall. They also forced 17 INTs - we had 6. They also had a dominant passing attack with two receivers with over 1,200 receiving yards and 18 TD receptions between them, more than we had total. They also had 41 big plays between them whereas the Giants had a team total of 28.
Yep...  
Brown_Hornet : 11:35 am : link
...WR and defense in April.
RE: RE: RE: Lambuth  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:36 am : link
In comment 16010105 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 16010043 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 16010026 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Certainly a valid consideration regarding a systemic issue identifying good OL.

Two other things I think have contributed to it. The college game and the newer CBA. The college game has moved to a lot of spread and more exotic pass offenses. More WR's are now seen but how OL are being developed has also changed.

The CBA has very restrictive rules with hitting and practice time. I don't this helps either.


These factors impact all NFL teams, don't they?



It does. The impact is not the same for every team though and the variable with it is coaching and how the offense plays from a schematic point of view.

Then I would argue that teams should play whatever scheme minimizes those factors since that seems to represent an opportunity for a significant competitive advantage. It would seem to be the height of stubbornness to insist on running a system (in any industry) where your feeder system does not provide adequate manpower and talent.
there are 11 guys on each side of the ball  
djm : 11:41 am : link
we can find the lunch pail types. Find the star. That is 10% of a unit. We aren't that far away unless you think 1 star is very hard to find. Maybe it is.

We aren't 5-6 great players away. We have a core. We need 1-2 difference makers. 1-2 of those make the world of difference.
great convo going  
ColHowPepper : 11:49 am : link
In comment 16009381 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
But I bring up OL because if there is the right value, I am going in the direction. I will not overlook OL just because I need a WR more. A team like NYG needs to take value where it is given. My point of that tweet was simple.

If NYG can get an OL like PHI - every player on that team works better. PHI built that think for years and then in a matter of 2 years they trade up for a round 1 WR and then trade a 1st rounder for an established WR. They have the best OC in the game and just drafted his replacement. PHI is a team that knows their OL is making everyone else look better....
Many here wanted Creed Humphrey, wanted Linderbaum, I don't remember talk about Jurgens, but there always seem to be reasons not to: too light, C is not important enough position to draft that high (!!??), meanwhile we've had 'don't sleep on 'Pio', the loss of Gates, and it's not clear where he will be, and #76 is not the answer.
RE: there are 11 guys on each side of the ball  
Johnny5 : 11:50 am : link
In comment 16010164 djm said:
Quote:
we can find the lunch pail types. Find the star. That is 10% of a unit. We aren't that far away unless you think 1 star is very hard to find. Maybe it is.

We aren't 5-6 great players away. We have a core. We need 1-2 difference makers. 1-2 of those make the world of difference.

Agreed. And keep churning / bettering the bottom of the roster.
Michael Mayer is such a great fit.  
mittenedman : 11:54 am : link
I have my doubts whether he'd slip to #25, but if he did, he's a no brainer. Perfect NY Giants TE. Can block, can get open downfield and make tough catches. I like Bellinger, but I don't mind having 2 good TEs.

He'd go a long way to adding more of a presence at the LOS, too. He's got the added benefit of helping the blocking and adding a weapon.
Interesting to conclude the Philly Offensive Line as simply average  
chick310 : 12:04 pm : link
when 2 of the 5 guys were named to First Team All-Pro Team and a third was named to the Pro Bowl.

And to suggest that they were able to produce this Dominate Passing Attack but with average All-Pro/Pro Bowl guys pass protecting along the way.

I wish we had those kind of average guys.
@ Colin  
Johnny5 : 12:53 pm : link
Jerry Reese called, he says he wants his assessment Back

LOL

I understand what you are saying and I agree to a point, I mean none of our WR would start for Philly. Every robust position on an offense helps to make it go. But you are way undervaluing that Philly OL. Comparing them to the Giants OL is ludicrous. Just Kelce alone is a HUGE boon to that offense. They completely shut down our defense. They could have not thrown a pass all game and probably still dropped 31 points on us. If we add a stud center and a true #1 WR we are a different team on offense.
there are 4 areas the eagles firmly outclassed nyg  
Eric on Li : 1:00 pm : link
and i think all of them are "premium" and in play if the value lines up with the premium draft picks (day 1 and day 2).

they have 2 stud 1k+ yard first round WRs who cost 1st round picks. giants have 0.

they have 4 10+ sack DL. 2 got 10m+ aav as FA, 1 first rd pick, 1 4th rd pick. giants may have 2 or 3 already but a lot less depth.

they have one of if not the best OL in football. nyg have invested but need more.

they have 2 big $ stud corners. nyg have 1.

last year the nyg used their first 5 (day 1/2) draft picks on DL, OL, WR, OL, CB.

they have 4 day 1/2 picks this year and it wouldnt be a surprise if they pick each of these 4 positions in whatever order value lines up best.

im sure they will hit all 5 spots in UFA also whether it's 1 year deals or multi-year deals.
RE: @ Colin  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 16010358 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
Jerry Reese called, he says he wants his assessment Back

LOL

I understand what you are saying and I agree to a point, I mean none of our WR would start for Philly. Every robust position on an offense helps to make it go. But you are way undervaluing that Philly OL. Comparing them to the Giants OL is ludicrous. Just Kelce alone is a HUGE boon to that offense. They completely shut down our defense. They could have not thrown a pass all game and probably still dropped 31 points on us. If we add a stud center and a true #1 WR we are a different team on offense.


I think the Neal versus Johnson is a much bigger difference and impact. Agree with your general conclusion. When you watch the games you don't see the same OL's whatever the stats say.
chick; johnny  
Colin@gbn : 1:08 pm : link
Good points. But again I try and avoid putting too much stock in just one game. I analyze seasons and I don't believe the numbers lie. That's why we collect numbers. And in the baseline numbers on the season as a whole there wasn't a ton of difference between the productivity of the two OLs. However, there was a world 0 maybe even a universe - of difference between the numbers for the two team's elite receivers and the defenses.

And I asked the question of somebody above. I give you the choice: you can have the Eagles OL or Brown and Smith. Think about it.
I'd take the Philly OL  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1:28 pm : link
My reasoning is this would help the Giants when they faced the more challenging D's that made the offense more challenging to succeed. The OL showed its warts here.

So facing one of the upper tier fronts Philly's OL would help this challenge. First reason is I would still be able to run the ball. In the fewer poor down/distance scenarios I feel that OL would offer Jones better protection to allow our more limited WR's to work open. The overall running success would help create balance and keep D's guessing with both options more open.

From a team perspective this would help the D with our limitations on that side. I think having a offense that could hold the ball longer TOP/play count would give them a better chance to maximize the talent they have.
RE: Until we can beat Dallas and/or Philly,  
GiAnT4LYFE : 1:33 pm : link
In comment 16009535 Kev in Cali said:
Quote:
were don't have shit. Washington nearly had us at a 1-5 record in the NFCE.


Big Facts!!
RE: chick; johnny  
chick310 : 1:42 pm : link
In comment 16010398 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:
Good points. But again I try and avoid putting too much stock in just one game. I analyze seasons and I don't believe the numbers lie. That's why we collect numbers. And in the baseline numbers on the season as a whole there wasn't a ton of difference between the productivity of the two OLs. However, there was a world 0 maybe even a universe - of difference between the numbers for the two team's elite receivers and the defenses.


Of course you use the whole season. Nobody's debating that one game tells all.

But surely would put more stock in assessing/comparing various OLs by more than simply sacks allowed and yards/carry.

Ton of metrics available, all pointing to the underlying support an OL provides an offense including but not limited to: total first downs, 3rd and 4th down conversion %s, yards produced per play, pressures and hurry %s, points produced, etc. And if you want to also utilize your eyes and watch NYG and Philly throughout the season, that would be fine as well.

No one should ever suggest that Philly doesn't have stronger WRs and that they also contribute to the above metrics. But to claim that the NYG and Eagle OLs are "comparable" (or that the Eagles OL is average) because they are both within 5 sacks allowed from one another is simply comical.
RE: RE: RE: RE: For another opinion  
giantstock : 2:22 pm : link
In comment 16010017 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16009981 giantstock said:


Quote:



If the Giants don't get a number 1 WR next year (or excellent TE), and especially if SB goes, then next year no one should complain about how bad the offense will look.

OLinemen do not do wonders with awful skilled players surrounding them and a non-elite QB.



Buffalo traded their LT to get an elite QB, so I find it hard to believe Schoen would pass up a top end WR in the draft to take oline if the players are rated similarly


+1
I’ve been saying this..  
prdave73 : 2:26 pm : link
Look at how good the Eagles Oline are, and look how good the Cowboys Oline was against a strong 49ers defense?! If somebody in their Oline falls off, they never miss a beat?! Why can’t the Giants get there?! Like I always say, Defense wins you championships, but the Oline gets you there!
RE: If you are going to use Philly as the model  
giantstock : 2:41 pm : link
In comment 16010144 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:
I really wish people would disabuse themselves of this notion that the Eagles have a dominant OL. Sure they had a dominant game against the Giants on the weekend, but on the season they were very average allowing 44 sacks (just 5 fewer than the Giants) while they averaged 4.6 yards in the run game LESS than the Giants did (4.8).

What the Eagles did have was a ridiculously dominant defence that had 4 guys with 11 or more sacks (we had none) and 70 sacks overall. They also forced 17 INTs - we had 6. They also had a dominant passing attack with two receivers with over 1,200 receiving yards and 18 TD receptions between them, more than we had total. They also had 41 big plays between them whereas the Giants had a team total of 28.


I don't agree how you are representing this at all. Philly OL was definitely dominant. Isn't Philly among the lowest in in being hurried/knocked down?

If they are and you add that to how they run the ball and overall the team passed for over 4,000 yards how can this be construed as "not dominant" or "only 1 game?"

And by the way, Philly had TWO dominant games against the Giants. And overall the Giants defense wasn't that bad, was it?

RE: there are 11 guys on each side of the ball  
giantstock : 2:48 pm : link
In comment 16010164 djm said:
Quote:
we can find the lunch pail types. Find the star. That is 10% of a unit. We aren't that far away unless you think 1 star is very hard to find. Maybe it is.

We aren't 5-6 great players away. We have a core. We need 1-2 difference makers. 1-2 of those make the world of difference.


We are much further away that you represent. Much further. I'd wish you would be right but imo you're way off.
Just to be clear  
Colin@gbn : 2:49 pm : link
I never said the Giants and Eagles OLs were comparable. I said their baseline stats were comparable because they are! Maybe there are other stats out there that show there is a much wider discrepancy that somebody can cherry pick but to what end. And again I just find it hard to believe that a team that is 13th in the league in yards per rush and 22nd in sacks allowed has a 'dominant' OL. Those numbers just don't compute.

But that wasn't the point I was trying to make at all. The fact is the Eagles were not 14-3 this year and are hosting the NFC championship game Sunday because of their OL. It is because of their terrific defense and explosive playmakers. And if people can't see that well there is nothing more I can say on the topic. The one thing I can guarantee if you asked all 32 GMs in the league whether they'd rather have the Eagles OL or their skill people it'd be 32-0 in a heart beat for the latter.

Should be a really cool off-season
Colin -  
arniefez : 2:58 pm : link
You do this for a living and I'm a guy on my couch with a keyboard. But I'm not sure I agree with you. I do agree that the Eagles have two elite WRs and a very good TE. But I think their QB and RBs are nothing special and look special because of their OL. I think if you swapped the WRs, TEs, QBs and RBs to the opposite teams Saturday night the score would have been the same and I think if you swapped the defenses the Eagles still would have won because the Giants OL can't pass block any team well.

I was heartened by Joe Scheon's comments today. I took them to mean he knows how weak the middle of the Giants OL and DL/ILBs are and that those positions are the top priority to upgrade this off season.
RE: Just to be clear  
chick310 : 3:06 pm : link
In comment 16010609 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:
I never said the Giants and Eagles OLs were comparable. I said their baseline stats were comparable because they are! Maybe there are other stats out there that show there is a much wider discrepancy that somebody can cherry pick but to what end. And again I just find it hard to believe that a team that is 13th in the league in yards per rush and 22nd in sacks allowed has a 'dominant' OL. Those numbers just don't compute.


Quote:
"I analyze seasons and I don't believe the numbers lie. That's why we collect numbers. And in the baseline numbers on the season as a whole there wasn't a ton of difference between the productivity of the two OLs."


The above is your quote. Apologies if we took you out of context that you weren't indeed comparing the two team's OLs but it seemed fairly obvious.

Also would suggest if you all are collecting that many numbers to analyze this topic, that boiling OL assessment all down to just Sacks and Yards/Carry is the definition of cherry-picking.
RE: Just to be clear  
giantstock : 3:13 pm : link
In comment 16010609 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:
I never said the Giants and Eagles OLs were comparable. I said their baseline stats were comparable because they are! Maybe there are other stats out there that show there is a much wider discrepancy that somebody can cherry pick but to what end. And again I just find it hard to believe that a team that is 13th in the league in yards per rush and 22nd in sacks allowed has a 'dominant' OL. Those numbers just don't compute.

But that wasn't the point I was trying to make at all. The fact is the Eagles were not 14-3 this year and are hosting the NFC championship game Sunday because of their OL. It is because of their terrific defense and explosive playmakers. And if people can't see that well there is nothing more I can say on the topic. The one thing I can guarantee if you asked all 32 GMs in the league whether they'd rather have the Eagles OL or their skill people it'd be 32-0 in a heart beat for the latter.

Should be a really cool off-season


Again IMO I don't agree with how you are representing things. You did compare the two teams OLInes - this is what you said

"The reality is that based on their stats for the season there actually wasn't a huge difference between the Eagles OL and ours. They gave up 44 sacks, we gave up 49; they averaged 4.6 YPC rushing; we averaged 4.8."

How is that not a comparison?

Further you are the one cherry-picking the sack stat only and ignoring "hurries/knockdowns" etc. Then you are throwing out there the one stat you want highlight and ignore others and end your comment with a comment "to what end." How is hurries and knockdowns not important and only sacks is?

So what you are doing - that's cherry-picking.
Let me rephrase  
Colin@gbn : 3:34 pm : link
Hey, you guys got other stats put 'em out there. The two I quoted are not cherry picked, they are baseline stats (in fact they are the only OL related stats on ESPN for example). And in those stats - the only ones I actually looked at - there wasn't a ton of difference.

But its totally beside the point. I couldn't care less about trying to compare the Giants and Eagles OLs. In fact I couldn't care less about the Eagles OL. And to take a page out of Joe Schoen's presser earlier today I am pretty much done with 2022 and I'm onto 2023.

That said, there is no question that the Giants need to upgrade the OL. Quite simply 49 sacks and a QB hit rate of 25% are way too high. However, my own sense is that the Giants should be able to work something out in the middle of the OL with some combination of the young guys they have and maybe adding a couple of vet FA (if 76 and 64 don't return.) My greater concern would be Neal who was drafted 5th overall to lock down RT but too often looked more like he was leading the jailbreak! Might not be a bad idea to also consider adding a mid-priced vet OT as a little insurance at the position.

However, that said, the Giants can add all the Pro Bowl OL in the world and they are not going to compete with the elite teams until they get some explosive playmakers in the passing game and get a little more disruptive defending the pass because that's the way the NFL is played these days. The good news in the latter regard is that we do have some talent on the DL (although it certainly wouldn't hurt to add more) and can they get healthy and play to their potential.
Agree on adding insurance for Neal  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3:49 pm : link
Nothing suggests he needs a push from a attitude or effort standpoint but they need to get better production from that spot regardless and having capable backups in the event of injury should be a goal regardless. You have insurance in case he doesn't advance.

The issue this year was Jones often faced pressure from the inside and outside against better teams imv.

Agree on the pass rushers and the edge. What also helps that is stopping the run so they get more opportunities to create havoc. That was another very problematic area.
RE: Let me rephrase  
giantstock : 4:04 pm : link
In comment 16010695 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:
Hey, you guys got other stats put 'em out there. The two I quoted are not cherry picked, they are baseline stats (in fact they are the only OL related stats on ESPN for example). And in those stats - the only ones I actually looked at - there wasn't a ton of difference.

But its totally beside the point. I couldn't care less about trying to compare the Giants and Eagles OLs. In fact I couldn't care less about the Eagles OL. And to take a page out of Joe Schoen's presser earlier today I am pretty much done with 2022 and I'm onto 2023.

That said, there is no question that the Giants need to upgrade the OL. Quite simply 49 sacks and a QB hit rate of 25% are way too high. However, my own sense is that the Giants should be able to work something out in the middle of the OL with some combination of the young guys they have and maybe adding a couple of vet FA (if 76 and 64 don't return.) My greater concern would be Neal who was drafted 5th overall to lock down RT but too often looked more like he was leading the jailbreak! Might not be a bad idea to also consider adding a mid-priced vet OT as a little insurance at the position.

However, that said, the Giants can add all the Pro Bowl OL in the world and they are not going to compete with the elite teams until they get some explosive playmakers in the passing game and get a little more disruptive defending the pass because that's the way the NFL is played these days. The good news in the latter regard is that we do have some talent on the DL (although it certainly wouldn't hurt to add more) and can they get healthy and play to their potential.


+1 overall her Colin. I agree with you enitriely on this. Yes they need WR's. That';s huge goign forward.

As far as stats I got this from ESPN though tit's only 16 games.

https://www.fantasypros.com/nfl/advanced-stats-qb.php

Hurts in 14 games got knocked down 22 times. And he got hurried 34 times. I prorated everything and the Eagles are near the top.

Jones had to deal with brutal numbers. 53 knockdowns and 49 hurries plus his sack numbers.

Giants need a number 1 WR badly.



The Kncokdows

RE: Let me rephrase  
Johnny5 : 5:06 pm : link
In comment 16010695 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:
Hey, you guys got other stats put 'em out there. The two I quoted are not cherry picked, they are baseline stats (in fact they are the only OL related stats on ESPN for example). And in those stats - the only ones I actually looked at - there wasn't a ton of difference.

But its totally beside the point. I couldn't care less about trying to compare the Giants and Eagles OLs. In fact I couldn't care less about the Eagles OL. And to take a page out of Joe Schoen's presser earlier today I am pretty much done with 2022 and I'm onto 2023.

That said, there is no question that the Giants need to upgrade the OL. Quite simply 49 sacks and a QB hit rate of 25% are way too high. However, my own sense is that the Giants should be able to work something out in the middle of the OL with some combination of the young guys they have and maybe adding a couple of vet FA (if 76 and 64 don't return.) My greater concern would be Neal who was drafted 5th overall to lock down RT but too often looked more like he was leading the jailbreak! Might not be a bad idea to also consider adding a mid-priced vet OT as a little insurance at the position.

However, that said, the Giants can add all the Pro Bowl OL in the world and they are not going to compete with the elite teams until they get some explosive playmakers in the passing game and get a little more disruptive defending the pass because that's the way the NFL is played these days. The good news in the latter regard is that we do have some talent on the DL (although it certainly wouldn't hurt to add more) and can they get healthy and play to their potential.

I can get behind the way you have it stated here. I thought sure we were going to be running Devonta Smith out for us every week, so that hurts even more. I guess my final comment would be... Instead of choosing between the Philly OL or their WRs... can I have a guy or two from both squads? :)
Putting aside the overriding concept that GMs draft players  
chick310 : 5:07 pm : link
not positions for a minute. And not to downplay what improvement was seen this year on the field, but this is still a fairly comprehensive rebuilding process the NYG are smack dab in the middle of.

With that said, Schoen is best served to focus on the highest value positions when considering the usage of the Day 1 & Day 2 picks for this year and forseeable future. That typically means (assuming DJ is at least tagged) WR, CB, Edge Rusher and OT.

It doesn't mean ILB, DT, Interior OL and TE units don't need investment or shouldn't be in play when our early picks come around and a special prospect is sitting at the top (or very close to) of the board at one or more of these positions. That's when your tiered approach needs to have some discriminating factors that help drive the GM to the overall best pick for the situation.
RE: RE: @ Colin  
Johnny5 : 5:09 pm : link
In comment 16010378 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 16010358 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


Jerry Reese called, he says he wants his assessment Back

LOL

I understand what you are saying and I agree to a point, I mean none of our WR would start for Philly. Every robust position on an offense helps to make it go. But you are way undervaluing that Philly OL. Comparing them to the Giants OL is ludicrous. Just Kelce alone is a HUGE boon to that offense. They completely shut down our defense. They could have not thrown a pass all game and probably still dropped 31 points on us. If we add a stud center and a true #1 WR we are a different team on offense.



I think the Neal versus Johnson is a much bigger difference and impact. Agree with your general conclusion. When you watch the games you don't see the same OL's whatever the stats say.

I agree LoS, but I am projecting some steps forward for Neal at RT with his rookie year under his belt.
It's so true and why a day later I have been re-thinking my take on OL  
Matt M. : 5:12 pm : link
I had been saying they return a healthy Ezeudu, McKethan, Bredeson, Feliciano, and Gates to compete for the 3 interior positions and draft an interior OL in the first 3 rounds. I think if Feliciano is moved off OC and the 3 best at those respective positions win out, we will have a good OL. But, we need a great OL.

The flip side is having a dominant front on Defense. We have 2 dominant DTs with no true DEs or OLBs. We have EDGE, which may be the trend, but 2 EDGE and 2 DTs isn't stopping the run and it wasn't consistent in getting pressure either. I think a tweak to the scheme to incorporate more traditional fronts is needed. We don't have the DEs for a 3-4 and we certainly don't have the LBs. That includes OLB. I'm sorry, but LT and Banks weren't EDGE, they were OLB and there is a difference.
