Eagles on Jones. It was easy. Took his first read away

Just taking away that first read because we knew they wanted to take us out of the game by getting away quick throws and by him extending the play with his legs," Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said after. "When you look at [Bills quarterback] Josh Allen and you see the system that he runs, it's similar to what [the Giants] run; the same thing. We just played off that. Take away his first [read] and get him to move around. We gave ourselves a chance to put pressure on him. I think it's a credit to [Eagles Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon] and the coaches."
Defense said it was "easy." Them made fun of Giants and said,"I thought the Giants were coming to town? Who was that??"
Allen hasn’t played the Eagles since Jim Schwartz was the DC. The only time Gannon ever faced Allen was as a CB coach with the Colts. They’re just saying the offense is similar, not that they’d run the same game plan.
perhaps. but this is the system Jones can run and be somewhat effective. Jones hasn't shown he can excel in a pocket passing system.
If I had to guess, Philly made a concerted effort, with either a safety or LB, to keep a spy on Jones on every play. That's the strength of Jones's game and he killed Minnesota with it. So, Philly declared early - find another approach to move the ball...
we still lose but it would have been nice to see what impact that could have had. Lousy gameplan.
You're not going to have wide open, uncontested, QB running lanes that we saw against the Vikings when we play good defenses.
More that our OL can't sustain pass pro for long and they have great players throughout their defense.
to knock Jones- and you miss entirely. Notice they mention the Bills and Josh Allen- play them the same way. of course take the first read (why wouldn't you), you know your pass rush will get through. That whole statement isn't a knock on Jones, it is the reality that we have little options and basically tried to quick throw our way through teams to not expose our IOL and Neal to pass rush blocking for any longer than a quick moment.
There is no third read for Jones. The secret of his late season success was first read.. second read (time permitting)... run. They were coaching him to take off if the first or 2nd read wasn't there.
Jones supporters are little like Keynesian Economists. If you just print more money, it's gonna be fine. If Jones had this and that it would be fine. Print print print, the theory should work.
The post, which comes from Eagles defensive coach, merely points out what they did. They said it was easy. They said how easy it was.
I mean, I am OK with Jones resigning but he is not the second coming of Steve Young OK.
i don't take it as a knock on Jones, more a knock on our ability to protect Jones.
Color me shocked.
Try and think this one through before some of you start poking your DJ dolls with needles once again.
No surprises here
Brock Purdy's pockets were slow to break down and sometimes he had all day. And afterwards he scrambled and had the hot hands to catch his stuff. Jones O-Line was total crap. But come on, Dabs knows Neal is the Staypuff Marshmallow. So there was something clearly bad with the scheme this time around
Based on formations and personnel
Is incapable of progressing to his second and third read? That seems unlikely
There is no third read for Jones. The secret of his late season success was first read.. second read (time permitting)... run. They were coaching him to take off if the first or 2nd read wasn't there.
Worked pretty well. Seems the coaches tried to mitigate perceived deficiencies of the offense
That's a good point. Jones was getting better looking away from first read last 2 games but I guess he regressed and stared down his primary target.
to knock Jones- and you miss entirely. Notice they mention the Bills and Josh Allen- play them the same way. of course take the first read (why wouldn't you), you know your pass rush will get through. That whole statement isn't a knock on Jones, it is the reality that we have little options and basically tried to quick throw our way through teams to not expose our IOL and Neal to pass rush blocking for any longer than a quick moment.
Because our OL apart from Thomas is good at pass pro? Because our WRs are in the same zip code as most other highly contending teams?
I would take a moment to consider DJ needs to be judged in the context of the talent around him vs judged by stats only . Hurts didnt magically become great, nor did Allen, or Lawrence , or Tua. Each ones production increased when they got another #1 WR added to their team. On the other side of the coin Herbert suddenly kinda sucked and so did Rogers for much of the year. When Herbert got his recievers back from injury he played better and when the light bulb went of for Watson so did Rogers.
Not one of any of the recivers DJ had in his entire career would be even a number 2 on almost any Eli manning team. Maybe only one starter beats out his OL of Diehl Snee OHara Suebert McKenzie
Well aren't you Einstein..I could tell you how the defend Jones - Detroit did it, too.
This time they doubled Hodgins to take away the quick read, they ran through Neal like he wasn't there and spied on Jones to prevent the QB runs.
Eagles have a very, very good defense and they did it to most teams the entire year. A team with limited offensive weapons, like the Giants, is easy to defend when your defense is that good and the oline that bad...
meanwhile if you read the quote they defend Josh Allen the same exact way.
Allen hasn’t played the Eagles since Jim Schwartz was the DC. The only time Gannon ever faced Allen was as a CB coach with the Colts. They’re just saying the offense is similar, not that they’d run the same game plan.
Came here to say this...yeah, the Eagles haven't played Buffalo since 2019.
Also, and I know, this is going to be quite the controversial statement...but maybe, just MAYBE, Josh Allen is a lot better than Daniel Jones and is able to still make plays happen very often even if you do take away his first read?
I think the takeaway here is they had a game plan to take away Hodgins. Hodgins had 8 catches on 9 targets against Minnesota, 4 for 5 in the Colts, 8 for 12 in the first Minnesota game.
I'm curious to see what Sy says or if he saw something in the All-22, but it looked like there was a lot of coverage on the crossers and intermediate area of the field where Daniel really likes to work as well.
The Giants are going to need to get a receiver that is a legitimate downfield threat to command safety attention so that these underneath throwing lanes aren't so clogged. And Daniel has to not be afraid to cut it loose sometimes.
There were occasions in my watch of the game that Daniel didn't take a throw because the receiver was covered, but in some spots you have to trust your receiver to make a play and give him a chance, if it's one-on-one. There were times where the receiver had a 2-yard cushion, and Daniel didn't make the throw. That is where you can "throw your receiver open."
It was a great game plan by the Eagles. I expect that if they played that way against Josh Allen, he'd beat them over the top. Giants need their version of Gabe Davis. Hell, Stephon Diggs, too.
Hodgins is a good receiver to stick around but obviously he's more of a complementary piece.
Another thing that Allen does is he hits Knox on deep outs and seams. Bellinger might not have that sort of deep ability, he's also better on those short and intermediate routes, maybe. Hard to say because I haven't really seen them try Bellinger on those types of routes. It maybe that is because he's not that kind of TE, or it may be that is just not in their scheme. If it's the former, another TE that can stretch the middle or get deep on the outside would be a nice-to-have. Not more important than the critical upgrades at WR.
But the more I look at Hodgins, I think he could be really good as a slot. Not the same kind of slot as a Wan'Dale, who is really explosive out of breaks, but a bigger slot who runs good routes, catches just about everything, and is a bigger target.
Quote:
Well aren't you Einstein..I could tell you how the defend Jones - Detroit did it, too.
This time they doubled Hodgins to take away the quick read, they ran through Neal like he wasn't there and spied on Jones to prevent the QB runs.
Eagles have a very, very good defense and they did it to most teams the entire year. A team with limited offensive weapons, like the Giants, is easy to defend when your defense is that good and the oline that bad...
They can gameplan and scheme to a point but when the talent disparity is stark and the other team has a good gameplan themselves, guys like Hodgins Slayton and James are going to get contained enough for the opposing pass-rush to get home against the likes of our pass protectors.
I like your football take better than your economics take.
It is what it is. However, ultimately, of course the Giants were going to go to a quick read for Jones. They knew their OL wasn't going to hold up to the Philly pass rush. So did Philly. This was a mismatch, Giants weren't ready for them. Odds are this group is going to win the Super Bowl.
However, that said, I know they have the 10th pick, but a lot of their key players/leaders are older. Graham is 35 and likely won't be back. Neither will Cox. Kelce will retire. Johnson getting older. That team will have a target on their back all next year & will have a turnover on the roster with no guarantee their younger guys will necessarily be as good as the those they are replacing, which is what people are assuming.
Giants are going to close the gap on them quicker than people realize. I just hope they keep the camera on Sirianni's dumb ass face when they do flip the script on them. Also, watch the fans turn on him as soon as it happens. They are all playing to a mouthbreathing fan base who will throw them out the second they start losing.
what he first read was on every play?
That's a good point. Jones was getting better looking away from first read last 2 games but I guess he regressed and stared down his primary target.
They 'know' the first read of a play based on film study of the offense and tendencies. They aren't going to get it right every time but they probably deduced it part of the time.
WFT second game third drive is where the switched up. Instead of running as they had in previous weeks and not getting enough desired results they used the quick PG on early downs.
All comes back to the same things. We still have a LOS problem against the better fronts.
From yesterday I believe JS is well aware of it and it will get a lot of attention imv on both sides.
But we knew as soon as the offense stumbled everyone would be back out of their hiding places. "See?? See??"
Who are these posters that were hiding? Not me, not Jon, not ajr, I have no idea who you're talking about.
All over philly sports radio the debate is if this is the greatest Eagles team ever assembled
You hate to say it but this is very true. They are well coached to boot. Hard to find a weakness and many areas on the team are high level strengths. The hope was Hurts wasn't the real deal but once he got AJ Brown in Sirianni's QB friendly offense he took off.
Hopefully NYG closes the gap this offseason.
I think they now have a coaching stuff that can create a masterpeice if you give them the ingredients and we have cap space and maneuverability if we want to.
to knock Jones- and you miss entirely. Notice they mention the Bills and Josh Allen- play them the same way. of course take the first read (why wouldn't you), you know your pass rush will get through. That whole statement isn't a knock on Jones, it is the reality that we have little options and basically tried to quick throw our way through teams to not expose our IOL and Neal to pass rush blocking for any longer than a quick moment.
I don't think there was even one holding penalty called on the eagles offensive line the whole game and that say alot.
what he first read was on every play?
Based on formations and personnel
Lots film study and the fact that they played them twice this year as well. They used their bye week wisely too. Probably got a good look at both Vikes and Giants offenses on film.
Jones supporters are little like Keynesian Economists. If you just print more money, it's gonna be fine. If Jones had this and that it would be fine. Print print print, the theory should work.
The post, which comes from Eagles defensive coach, merely points out what they did. They said it was easy. They said how easy it was.
I mean, I am OK with Jones resigning but he is not the second coming of Steve Young OK.
I like your football take better than your economics take.
The economics take sounded like the US of A debt situation,
but hey, that's just me. Just a joke, no political agenda here okay...
Agreed Eric. Roseman has built the most complete team I've ever seen them have. They have no holes. It's incredible when you think of how Carson Wentz was the presumptive starter finishing the 2020 season. The trade they made with the Colts allowed them to get DeVonta Smith and with other moves and dominoes, Jalen Hurts.
Further, they barely played their first round pick this year, Jordan Davis, the heir-apparent to Fletcher Cox. It's incredible.
I think they'll get a quick education this weekend when the Eagles smoke the Niners.
I don't think there was even one holding penalty called on the eagles offensive line the whole game and that say alot.
Funny thing is I haven’t seen many holding penalties called this whole year. It appears like the NFL is only calling blatant holds and letting them play. Yea there’s been plenty of blatant holds not called too.
I just think with some personnel limitations it was hard to do that.
That D is equipped better to handle Jones as a threat combined with the pass rushers and secondary its a tough matchup.
Don't look at it that way. You ever watch boxing? "Styles make fights." I haven't read through the whole thread but this was the case with the Eagles. Not only are they (likely) the most talented overall team in the league except SF, but they are a terrible matchup for us with their pass rush. The statement is being cherry picked with "I told you so's" as a Jones slam, but it isn't. It's a fact of what they needed to do (and did) to completely shut down the offense. There is not one person to slam there. The whole offense as constructed is to blame. All players and the scheme we had to employ based on the talent we have.
I will say this and that's it. A lot of those early season wins were on the backs of the defense and Saquon. DJ wasn't exactly lighting it up in the pass game. He was getting some good runs in, yes. But he only exceeded 200 passing yards twice in the first 9 games.
what he first read was on every play?
That's a good point. Jones was getting better looking away from first read last 2 games but I guess he regressed and stared down his primary target.
still getting the sense that many Giants fans are in denial about how good this Eagles team is this year. You don't see many teams with top-3 offenses and defenses at the same time.
I think they'll get a quick education this weekend when the Eagles smoke the Niners.
Well, I hope not, pulling for the Niners. If the Niners don't play better offensively than last weekend, they won't win though. Only 19 points, that won't cut it against Iggles. I think Niners can run on them?
still getting the sense that many Giants fans are in denial about how good this Eagles team is this year. You don't see many teams with top-3 offenses and defenses at the same time.
Agreed Eric. Roseman has built the most complete team I've ever seen them have. They have no holes. It's incredible when you think of how Carson Wentz was the presumptive starter finishing the 2020 season. The trade they made with the Colts allowed them to get DeVonta Smith and with other moves and dominoes, Jalen Hurts.
Further, they barely played their first round pick this year, Jordan Davis, the heir-apparent to Fletcher Cox. It's incredible.
And have the #10 pick to add to an already complete team. If they wanted to they could let Sanders walk, trade down acquire more picks, and add Bijan Robinson and improve the offense more. Or they can take one of the highest rated pass rushers and make the defense even scarier.
but get tired of the arguments that any shortcoming of DJ is some other player's fault.
Don't look at it that way. You ever watch boxing? "Styles make fights." I haven't read through the whole thread but this was the case with the Eagles. Not only are they (likely) the most talented overall team in the league except SF, but they are a terrible matchup for us with their pass rush. The statement is being cherry picked with "I told you so's" as a Jones slam, but it isn't. It's a fact of what they needed to do (and did) to completely shut down the offense. There is not one person to slam there. The whole offense as constructed is to blame. All players and the scheme we had to employ based on the talent we have.
I hope the Giants bring him back, but no more excuses for ever mistake!
Is incapable of progressing to his second and third read? That seems unlikely
There is no third read for Jones. The secret of his late season success was first read.. second read (time permitting)... run. They were coaching him to take off if the first or 2nd read wasn't there.
You obviously don't watch the games if you believe that.
Roseman is a savant. He's outlasted Banner, Reid, Kelly, and Pederson.
The Philly football world from time-to-time wants to drag that guy down, but he's excellent at this.
Is incapable of progressing to his second and third read? That seems unlikely
There is no third read for Jones. The secret of his late season success was first read.. second read (time permitting)... run. They were coaching him to take off if the first or 2nd read wasn't there.
No reason to argue with you Producer. If you believe Daboll understands NFL Quarterbacking skills, then we'll have the answer soon enough in the re-signing of Jones. If you are correct and he can't read defenses, or get to his 2nd/3rd reads then why would Daboll agree to tie himself to Jones?
This is like saying you have to run the ball and stop the run to win in the NFL.
what he first read was on every play?
Based on formations and personnel
DJ was 15/27. So 15 times they either didn't know what the first read was or weren't able to take it away.
The other 12 times, plus the times he pulled it down and ran or was sacked, they probably took it away.
Taking away the first read 50% of the time is enough when you have a very good pass rush and can collapse the pocket.
The Philly football world from time-to-time wants to drag that guy down, but he's excellent at this.
The decision to buy Hurts in the second round as a hedge against Wentz not living up to his contract is a great case study that you should always be looking for the next QB.
Always.
Teams have been doing this to us for 5 years
Teams have been doing this to us for 5 years
People reading this as an shot at Jones are viewing it through anti-Jones colored glasses. Its more a slam on 1) the OL and 2) the crappy Wrs ability to do anything more than quick hitters.
Judge his season as whole.
9-7-1
Won his first playoff game
Lost to the number 1 seed.
He was pressured on 26.6 percent of his drop backs. His
accuracy was number one in the entire NFL at over 81%. He was 4th in the least bad throws. Red Zone efficiency we know was 8th. YAC was near the bottom. WRs were bottom of the league and the OL was average at best.
Jones deserves the contract he going to get.
This is an ascending player.
Advanced passing stats
take away the first read (the quick pass). That means the QB needs more time to get to his 2nd and 3rd reads, but you know the DL/LBs will get there before the QB has the time. Take away the quick pass and the RB out of the backfield, then Jones has to run because the OL won't hold up.
Teams have been doing this to us for 5 years
People reading this as an shot at Jones are viewing it through anti-Jones colored glasses. Its more a slam on 1) the OL and 2) the crappy Wrs ability to do anything more than quick hitters.
Agreed, but we can use a first rate burner which would greatly aid DJ..Bring in more talent for OL, especially the interior
The end.
Yep, the offense as currently constructed is to protect itself from its weaknesses (Jones included) and to use what it does well, which is quick passes and YAC. As you set up the defense for play action etc, then you must hit your vertical routes when opportunity presents itself. Giants struggled to get the quick routes and YAC going, and couldn't sustain anything. Dead in the water.
The Philly football world from time-to-time wants to drag that guy down, but he's excellent at this.
The decision to buy Hurts in the second round as a hedge against Wentz not living up to his contract is a great case study that you should always be looking for the next QB.
Always.
There it is. Post of the Day.
I don't think there was even one holding penalty called on the eagles offensive line the whole game and that say alot.
Now do it for the Giant's OL.
Blocking is holding.
Unless I m wrong going through your progressions. Begins with option 1
However a problem could arise if the protection breaks down before you can get to #2 or 3
As Daniel was pressured on 65% of his drop backs, seems to me it was a sound game plan by the Eagles
saw the key to stopping Giant offense was containing and pressuring Jones. They executed from every level of their defense to stop the run, pressure the QB, and take away the wideouts ability to get separation as much as possible and Jones designed run/scramble lanes, and Giants had no answers.
The end.
Yep, the offense as currently constructed is to protect itself from its weaknesses (Jones included) and to use what it does well, which is quick passes and YAC. As you set up the defense for play action etc, then you must hit your vertical routes when opportunity presents itself. Giants struggled to get the quick routes and YAC going, and couldn't sustain anything. Dead in the water.
Against the number 2 defense in the NFL, that posted historic sack numbers, Jones was dead in the water. He wasn't the only QB that did not play well against them. They were rested as well.
saw the key to stopping Giant offense was containing and pressuring Jones. They executed from every level of their defense to stop the run, pressure the QB, and take away the wideouts ability to get separation as much as possible and Jones designed run/scramble lanes, and Giants had no answers.
The end.
Yep, the offense as currently constructed is to protect itself from its weaknesses (Jones included) and to use what it does well, which is quick passes and YAC. As you set up the defense for play action etc, then you must hit your vertical routes when opportunity presents itself. Giants struggled to get the quick routes and YAC going, and couldn't sustain anything. Dead in the water.
Actually, it got them to the playoffs and the lost to the number 1 seed that is the current favorite to win the Superbowl. Much better than dead in the water. The OL was average at best and WRs were practice squad players. Very reasonable to believe that with a slightly better OL and some receivers this offense takes the next step.
Against the number 2 defense in the NFL, that posted historic sack numbers, Jones was dead in the water. He wasn't the only QB that did not play well against them. They were rested as well.
Great post
Of course..The Eagles are where Schoen and Daboll need yo take us
saw the key to stopping Giant offense was containing and pressuring Jones. They executed from every level of their defense to stop the run, pressure the QB, and take away the wideouts ability to get separation as much as possible and Jones designed run/scramble lanes, and Giants had no answers.
The end.
Yep, the offense as currently constructed is to protect itself from its weaknesses (Jones included) and to use what it does well, which is quick passes and YAC. As you set up the defense for play action etc, then you must hit your vertical routes when opportunity presents itself. Giants struggled to get the quick routes and YAC going, and couldn't sustain anything. Dead in the water.
Actually, it got them to the playoffs and the lost to the number 1 seed that is the current favorite to win the Superbowl. Much better than dead in the water. The OL was average at best and WRs were practice squad players. Very reasonable to believe that with a slightly better OL and some receivers this offense takes the next step.
Against the number 2 defense in the NFL, that posted historic sack numbers, Jones was dead in the water. He wasn't the only QB that did not play well against them. They were rested as well.
This offseason is an important one. We have a coaching staff that can cook a wholesome meal with the right ingredients. Will we follow the 2021 Eagles model? Add a #1WR, #2 M2M CB in addition to resigning our core and a couple other pieces.
If Schoen pulls this off this 9-7-1 team could be closer to an 11-12 win team next year.
The Philly football world from time-to-time wants to drag that guy down, but he's excellent at this.
The decision to buy Hurts in the second round as a hedge against Wentz not living up to his contract is a great case study that you should always be looking for the next QB.
Always.
Agreed. Roseman is certainly looking like a savant here. And the way he built that roster, ridiculous. I really don't want them to win another SB, but damn it sure looks a damn good bet right now.
Sorry, if I am off on tangent but this season for that kid should be celebrated. I bristle that some take every opportunity to ding him here. It seems small at times.
None that is directed at you Jon, but the board in general. I have enormous respect for both your contributions to BBI and your football acumen. I have diverged from your position on Jones that we previously agreed on. I saw improvements this year that you did not. Nothing personal.
saw the key to stopping Giant offense was containing and pressuring Jones. They executed from every level of their defense to stop the run, pressure the QB, and take away the wideouts ability to get separation as much as possible and Jones designed run/scramble lanes, and Giants had no answers.
The end.
Yep, the offense as currently constructed is to protect itself from its weaknesses (Jones included) and to use what it does well, which is quick passes and YAC. As you set up the defense for play action etc, then you must hit your vertical routes when opportunity presents itself. Giants struggled to get the quick routes and YAC going, and couldn't sustain anything. Dead in the water.
Actually, it got them to the playoffs and the lost to the number 1 seed that is the current favorite to win the Superbowl. Much better than dead in the water. The OL was average at best and WRs were practice squad players. Very reasonable to believe that with a slightly better OL and some receivers this offense takes the next step.
Against the number 2 defense in the NFL, that posted historic sack numbers, Jones was dead in the water. He wasn't the only QB that did not play well against them. They were rested as well.
Much more likely, this team is headed for a regression.
Philly has been committed to the lines since Reid came in.
What he has been really smart about is not getting away what has been the strength of the franchise. Keeping the fronts near the top.
This was the Giants way of doing business or a long time with some downturns and they were better at it. Philly flipped the script and they got better. Dallas as well.
Now it Schoen's job to restore the Giants foundation and the execution will play a big part where this team goes.
This offseason is an important one. We have a coaching staff that can cook a wholesome meal with the right ingredients. Will we follow the 2021 Eagles model? Add a #1WR, #2 M2M CB in addition to resigning our core and a couple other pieces.
If Schoen pulls this off this 9-7-1 team could be closer to an 11-12 win team next year.
The Eagles didn't give their starting QB and RB $45-50 million in AAV contracts between last year and this one. The Giants are going to have a hard time adding the pieces they will need to get on that level, and they almost certainly won't be able to do it in one offseason.
People need to be prepared for this still to be a multi-year rebuild, and for 2023 to perhaps be disappointing.
This offseason is an important one. We have a coaching staff that can cook a wholesome meal with the right ingredients. Will we follow the 2021 Eagles model? Add a #1WR, #2 M2M CB in addition to resigning our core and a couple other pieces.
If Schoen pulls this off this 9-7-1 team could be closer to an 11-12 win team next year.
The Eagles didn't give their starting QB and RB $45-50 million in AAV contracts between last year and this one. The Giants are going to have a hard time adding the pieces they will need to get on that level, and they almost certainly won't be able to do it in one offseason.
People need to be prepared for this still to be a multi-year rebuild, and for 2023 to perhaps be disappointing.
There are options....and rumors already of Leo's large 32M cap hit being futher reduced.
Cap currently is third in NFL space at around 60M
Notable potential options for further space...
Leo extension 13.5M
Golladay cut 13.5M
Adoree extension 8M
Lawrence extension 9M
Current cap 60M which can go up to a quite robust 104M with all 4 of those moves. 80-90 with 2 or 3.
Spitballing here and they probably won't do all this but they could fit it under the cap conceivably....or maybe they accomplish the top 4 on the list and go bargain shoping for the rest?
1.Barkley 10M 2023 cap hit
2.Jones 22M 2023 cap hit (For reference Daks was 19M 1st year)
3.Trade for a bigtime wide reciever est. Cap hit 25M
4. Sign a CB off the market Byron Jones, Jamal Dean, Peters, 15-18M
5. Another Offensive lineman with OT/OG versatility 12-15M
6. ILB upgrade to hold the fort until Beavers, McFadden are ready 8M
NYG also will be 179M under the cap in 2024. They are going to structure contracts accordingly. There is a ton of flexibility if they so choose to utilize it.
Go BPA in the draft at the remaining higher need positions.
you're awfully defensive, and off on the wrong tangent.
I am defensive. There was a lot nonsense on the site this year. I get that when we are losing. We had a season none of us expected and we watched a kid that had a really tough stretch, finally do well. It was great story and it was the same ole' thing here. Meh.
Sorry, if I am off on tangent but this season for that kid should be celebrated. I bristle that some take every opportunity to ding him here. It seems small at times.
None that is directed at you Jon, but the board in general. I have enormous respect for both your contributions to BBI and your football acumen. I have diverged from your position on Jones that we previously agreed on. I saw improvements this year that you did not. Nothing personal.
I think Jones clearly did all that was asked of him, and perhaps he even surprised Schoen and Daboll to an extent.
He has to take the next in development and start beating better teams, playoff teams, top of heap teams. This will require more of Jones, specifically in the vertical passing game. He will need more ammo around him to achieve it, for sure, but he still has things to demonstrate on gameday, in games exactly like last Saturday night at Philly.
Where you and diverge is you're ready to proclaim and pay him. There's more to be seen and you can bet your arse Daboll knows it. I lean more towards the tag, but they might need to do a 3 year contract in order to ease the cap hits while they continue to build and sort this out.
Probably going to see 20+ new faces in Sept, and probably that many new again in 2024.
Judge his season as whole.
9-7-1
Won his first playoff game
Lost to the number 1 seed.
He was pressured on 26.6 percent of his drop backs. His
accuracy was number one in the entire NFL at over 81%. He was 4th in the least bad throws. Red Zone efficiency we know was 8th. YAC was near the bottom. WRs were bottom of the league and the OL was average at best.
Jones deserves the contract he going to get.
This is an ascending player.
Advanced passing stats
Whole body of work relative to the talent level was outstanding.
The Philly football world from time-to-time wants to drag that guy down, but he's excellent at this.
The decision to buy Hurts in the second round as a hedge against Wentz not living up to his contract is a great case study that you should always be looking for the next QB.
Always.
So very true.
you're awfully defensive, and off on the wrong tangent.
I am defensive. There was a lot nonsense on the site this year. I get that when we are losing. We had a season none of us expected and we watched a kid that had a really tough stretch, finally do well. It was great story and it was the same ole' thing here. Meh.
Sorry, if I am off on tangent but this season for that kid should be celebrated. I bristle that some take every opportunity to ding him here. It seems small at times.
None that is directed at you Jon, but the board in general. I have enormous respect for both your contributions to BBI and your football acumen. I have diverged from your position on Jones that we previously agreed on. I saw improvements this year that you did not. Nothing personal.
I think Jones clearly did all that was asked of him, and perhaps he even surprised Schoen and Daboll to an extent.
He has to take the next in development and start beating better teams, playoff teams, top of heap teams. This will require more of Jones, specifically in the vertical passing game. He will need more ammo around him to achieve it, for sure, but he still has things to demonstrate on gameday, in games exactly like last Saturday night at Philly.
Where you and diverge is you're ready to proclaim and pay him. There's more to be seen and you can bet your arse Daboll knows it. I lean more towards the tag, but they might need to do a 3 year contract in order to ease the cap hits while they continue to build and sort this out.
Probably going to see 20+ new faces in Sept, and probably that many new again in 2024.
That makes sense JC. I honestly think where most people differ on Jones is just to the degree of impact the rest of the offensive roster has on his stats and degree of passing success. And it's still unclear... lol. I have to say though, if I think of the QBs on the field Saturday night, who has the better game for the Giants? And does Philly's offense looks as good? To me the answer is obvious, but I agree if DJ takes up too much of the cap we will have a lot more trouble fielding a roster that competes with Philly and Dallas. And honestly even Washington. If WFT had a good QB they have a better roster than we do already. I do believe we are ahead with Daboll and staff, so if Schoen is able to keep feeding them better ingredients while managing the cap, we can certainly go all the way with DJ at QB. Just my opinion of course... lol
you're awfully defensive, and off on the wrong tangent.
I am defensive. There was a lot nonsense on the site this year. I get that when we are losing. We had a season none of us expected and we watched a kid that had a really tough stretch, finally do well. It was great story and it was the same ole' thing here. Meh.
Sorry, if I am off on tangent but this season for that kid should be celebrated. I bristle that some take every opportunity to ding him here. It seems small at times.
None that is directed at you Jon, but the board in general. I have enormous respect for both your contributions to BBI and your football acumen. I have diverged from your position on Jones that we previously agreed on. I saw improvements this year that you did not. Nothing personal.
I think Jones clearly did all that was asked of him, and perhaps he even surprised Schoen and Daboll to an extent.
He has to take the next in development and start beating better teams, playoff teams, top of heap teams. This will require more of Jones, specifically in the vertical passing game. He will need more ammo around him to achieve it, for sure, but he still has things to demonstrate on gameday, in games exactly like last Saturday night at Philly.
Where you and diverge is you're ready to proclaim and pay him. There's more to be seen and you can bet your arse Daboll knows it. I lean more towards the tag, but they might need to do a 3 year contract in order to ease the cap hits while they continue to build and sort this out.
Probably going to see 20+ new faces in Sept, and probably that many new again in 2024.
"There's more to be seen and you can bet your arse Daboll knows it."
I will take that bet. After training camp and a year of games, Daboll knows who Jones is. Better than any of us, I suspect.
Every QB looked bad against Pilly this year Jon. I am talking big picture stuff here. Things that do not really need expertise.
Jones scored 30 points away in his first playoff game with an average offensive line and below average receiving targets. He took his team farther than many QBs that were said to have more talent and played with more talented players.
Jones was pressured on 26.6 % of drop backs even with the short passing game offense. 4th highest in the NFL. It seems intuitive why they schemed the way they did.
I mean, just by accident, it should have happened more often than it did...
I have my theory, but I am interested in others.
I mean, just by accident, it should have happened more often than it did...
I have my theory, but I am interested in others.
Seems intuitive MCL.
What do you have?
That is not the whole story.
That is not the whole story.
The question for me is;
Can you win a Superbowl with him: Yes, absolutely.
The other question.
Can you win a Superbowl because of him: Yes I do, with more talent at Wr. No one was winning the Superbowl as QB of the 2022 NY Giants.
None of this is very revealing and is basically football 101.
Because Philly and Dallas have superior rosters and it's not even a question. Even if you believe Hurts or Dak is better than Jones (I don't) we will contend in the NFC East with Jones if we can build the roster around him. Do you really think the Eagles would be in a different position right now with Jones under center?
1-5-1. I hope Schoen has it in his office if he needs a reminder. The game Saturday was decided on the fronts as it always is in the NFCE. Can't compete don't get off the bus.
All this other stuff is a bunch of fluff imv.
Jones needs to have the right kind of team to battle in this division. The Giants have built many of these type of teams.
Now finish building another and then we can judge Jones better and hold him to a higher standard.
I'll rip him plenty if he has the team around him. Until then it Schoen's time to get to work.
I was just highlighting the record part to make a point. It happened to be in your post. Point remains, but I should have just added that and not replied to your post. Sorry.
Doing it in practice for Daboll is one thing, doing it with live bullets flying in a game is another.
Philly and Dallas were 2 of the top 3 teams in the NFC. Not many people beat them.
How about saying the Giants were 10-3-1 outside of Dallas and Philly (including playoffs). This is also a true stat.
Why did the 20 - 30 yard throw (I mean air yards) almost completely disappear from the Giants offense?
I mean, just by accident, it should have happened more often than it did...
I have my theory, but I am interested in others.
Jones was pressured on 26.6 percent of drop backs even with a short passing offense and our deep threat had the most drops in the league.
Seems intuitive MCL.
What do you have?
Sorry, had to work...
I think it is more than that. He wasn't pressured all the time. And there has been plenty of video analysis out there showing receivers that looked open at that range. There should have been occasions where this happened, opportunities were there. Blaming it on pressure doesn't fully account.
From my review of his college videos and watching since he became a pro, that throw has been his Achilles heal. I am fairly certain that he has been coached not to do it. If so, it is smart coaching.
And, this doesn't mean that they won't return to this and work on it with him until he is better and more comfortable with it, but for now, he has been told, don't do it.
This leads to the short game that we've seen.
And then point to the win/loss record.
That is not the whole story.
Not only is it the whole story, it is THE story. The only thing I care about is wins and losses. Jones converted big plays all season long with his legs and arms under pressure when NEEDED him to. With were 15th in scoring with those skill players.
The question for me is;
Can you win a Superbowl with him: Yes, absolutely.
The other question.
Can you win a Superbowl because of him: Yes I do, with more talent at Wr. No one was winning the Superbowl as QB of the 2022 NY Giants.
No QB was sniffing a SuperBowl with these wideouts. Daboll’s offense did a ton of scheming them open. Better defenses were able to stop that.
Just a guess but with Mara's comments about doing everything in our power to screw DJ up and now having a coaching staff the team is probably awfully confident in, I think they go the agressive route with all our cap space and flexibility to restructure or extend a few young core players.
This team loves keeping their first round picks and its quite rare they trade a #1. Last time was for some QB in 2004 (smirk). I don't know if they'll trade 25 or not for the WR but I think they will look to make a move for a true #1 WR or a guy that projects as one in Daboll’s offense.
Doing it in practice for Daboll is one thing, doing it with live bullets flying in a game is another.
That's fair Jon. I will say for Allen, at least at 2nd half of that Cincy game, he didn't look any different than DJ to me. They both were desperate to make plays that weren't coming. Honestly Allen has not looked like the same guy to me that he was last year, with a couple of pretty bad games, at least that I watched. Especially the last one against Cincy. He did not look good.
Doing it in practice for Daboll is one thing, doing it with live bullets flying in a game is another.
Of that there is no doubt. I think he is missing Daboll, especially to reign him in on dopey mistakes. I still like Burrow better than pretty much all of them, if I had to pick one (Yes even more than Mahomes... lol).
I was just highlighting the record part to make a point. It happened to be in your post. Point remains, but I should have just added that and not replied to your post. Sorry.
We got our wires crossed. I meant "none of that was my point" in response to Johnny. I appreciated your point. Schoen himself made it a point to specifically cite the division record yesterday. It matters to them.
But he's proven he can make all the throws necessary.
Of that there is no doubt. I think he is missing Daboll, especially to rein him in on dopey mistakes. I still like Burrow better than pretty much all of them, if I had to pick one (Yes even more than Mahomes... lol).
Josh Allen’s numbers were basically the same as last year, with 80 less passing attempts. The interceptions did tick up a bit but I don’t think that has anything to do with Daboll not being there anymore. He did that while also having two guys in the top 10 in drop rate, a middling oline.
Not sure where this narrative started that Allen had a down year and missed Daboll. He was very good this year.
But he's proven he can make all the throws necessary.
Of that there is no doubt. I think he is missing Daboll, especially to rein him in on dopey mistakes. I still like Burrow better than pretty much all of them, if I had to pick one (Yes even more than Mahomes... lol).
Josh Allen’s numbers were basically the same as last year, with 80 less passing attempts. The interceptions did tick up a bit but I don’t think that has anything to do with Daboll not being there anymore. He did that while also having two guys in the top 10 in drop rate, a middling oline.
Not sure where this narrative started that Allen had a down year and missed Daboll. He was very good this year.
It's not about the stats ajr. It's my own perception of watching him play this year. And he certainly trended downward as the year went on. Just my opinion formed from watching Buffalo games this season. He's still a freak... lol. But my perception is Daboll reigned him in a bit more.
This is why you need an offense oriented HC.
Doing it in practice for Daboll is one thing, doing it with live bullets flying in a game is another.
I just saw this, and I think we are making the same point about Jones on the same throws. He's not attacking them. He hasn't been good at them in the past. Can these coaches work on him to improve? I'm sure they are gonna try, but we don't know yet. But the lack of this throw is causing DBs on teams like the Eagles to jump the short routes.
So is there a new training method that allows passers to improve in that area? If anyone will know about this it will be Daboll and Tierney.
But this is speculative. Maybe I’m all wet.