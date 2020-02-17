for display only
Saquon wants 16M a year

Tim in Eternal Blue : 3:02 pm
According to bleacher report. Will delete if already posted.
Link - ( New Window )
robbieballs2003 : 3:04 pm : link
He won’t get that here  
Sean : 3:04 pm : link
Nothing we didn’t already know  
UConn4523 : 3:07 pm : link
why wouldnt he want a CMC deal? Doesn’t change much - if he’s sticking to that he will get tagged or will walk into FA.
Well, he got one of the two digits correct.  
chick310 : 3:07 pm : link
If the Giants don't tag him,  
Kmed6000 : 3:08 pm : link
someone will pay him that. I don't believe it will or should be the Giants.

I also don't begrudge SB for trying to maximize his potential while he can. It's most likely his only chance at a big payday.
He will somewhere else.  
Chip : 3:09 pm : link
Sign Jones tag Saquon. It's as simple as that. Then Saquon can whine all he wants and hold out. It's life in the NFL.
This is where I would love some creativity.  
Matt M. : 3:09 pm : link
Can we find a way to pay him a lower salary, but guarantee more money over a longer contract that will likely never get met in terms of length?
I would hate to lose Jones  
Jints in Carolina : 3:10 pm : link
not so much Barkley. RB's can be had in the draft.
RE: He won’t get that here  
santacruzom : 3:10 pm : link
In comment 16012389 Sean said:
Quote:
.


I'm not so sure he'll get that anywhere.
FWIW  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3:10 pm : link

The franchise tag for RB next year is projected to be 10M.
RE: This is where I would love some creativity.  
robbieballs2003 : 3:10 pm : link
In comment 16012398 Matt M. said:
Quote:
Can we find a way to pay him a lower salary, but guarantee more money over a longer contract that will likely never get met in terms of length?


That's not being creative. That's being irresponsible by mortgaging your future on a position that has a history of dropping off a cliff.
OK  
mdthedream : 3:10 pm : link
What would the tag price be and if you do tag him can he be traded during next season if the Giants want to move on?
well, then  
Greg from LI : 3:11 pm : link
Adios!
That's a really weird coincidence...  
sb from NYT Forum : 3:12 pm : link
...because I want $16M per year too!
RE: This is where I would love some creativity.  
UConn4523 : 3:12 pm : link
In comment 16012398 Matt M. said:
Quote:
Can we find a way to pay him a lower salary, but guarantee more money over a longer contract that will likely never get met in terms of length?


That isn’t creative, that’s lowballing him. Why would Barkley agree to an incentive laden deal when he can walk into FA and get more guaranteed money? He’s not in prove it mode, he’s a top tier player at his position. The only way his price comes down is if we do a deal with Jones and free up the tag.
If he sticks to that, then he should go  
moespree : 3:12 pm : link
They would be wrong to pay him that.
RE: RE: This is where I would love some creativity.  
Kmed6000 : 3:12 pm : link
In comment 16012402 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16012398 Matt M. said:


Quote:


Can we find a way to pay him a lower salary, but guarantee more money over a longer contract that will likely never get met in terms of length?



That's not being creative. That's being irresponsible by mortgaging your future on a position that has a history of dropping off a cliff.


He's 25 years old, lets not write his obituary.yet.
RE: That's a really weird coincidence...  
Ira : 3:13 pm : link
In comment 16012407 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...because I want $16M per year too!


Me too.
Bleacher report articles are usually fan submissions  
PetesHereNow : 3:13 pm : link
This puts his speculation on the same level of a BBI post.
RE: RE: RE: This is where I would love some creativity.  
robbieballs2003 : 3:14 pm : link
In comment 16012410 Kmed6000 said:
Quote:
In comment 16012402 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16012398 Matt M. said:


Quote:


Can we find a way to pay him a lower salary, but guarantee more money over a longer contract that will likely never get met in terms of length?



That's not being creative. That's being irresponsible by mortgaging your future on a position that has a history of dropping off a cliff.



He's 25 years old, lets not write his obituary.yet.


So, you think adding voidable years to have guaranteed money split over longer years so we take a cap hit in like 2027 for a RB is smart?
Let him go! That is crazy  
GiantBlue : 3:14 pm : link
This team has to stop overpaying for guys like we are a few folks away rather than knowing we need to beef up this roster in so many places! So many places!!!!
RE: RE: This is where I would love some creativity.  
Kmed6000 : 3:14 pm : link
In comment 16012408 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16012398 Matt M. said:


Quote:


Can we find a way to pay him a lower salary, but guarantee more money over a longer contract that will likely never get met in terms of length?



That isn’t creative, that’s lowballing him. Why would Barkley agree to an incentive laden deal when he can walk into FA and get more guaranteed money? He’s not in prove it mode, he’s a top tier player at his position. The only way his price comes down is if we do a deal with Jones and free up the tag.


Matt didn't say incentives, he said more gtd. Kind of like what the Vikings did with Cousins(except less money).

If Barkley thinks he can get 4-60 with 30 gtd on the open market, maybe they can agree to 3/30, but fully gtd.
On a related RB note...  
chick310 : 3:15 pm : link
Zeke Elliott said he would take a pay cut to remain in Dallas.

You see what I am getting at here?
RE: On a related RB note...  
OBJ_AllDay : 3:16 pm : link
In comment 16012419 chick310 said:
Quote:
Zeke Elliott said he would take a pay cut to remain in Dallas.

You see what I am getting at here?


He has no choice... It's going to have to be a big one too.
No  
Dave in PA : 3:17 pm : link
That’s an absurd ask and he’s not going to get that anywhere. Not even close
Consider this. What if Barkley was playing for his contract last  
GiantBlue : 3:17 pm : link
season and once he gets paid, he becomes the next Golladay?

Go with Breida, Brightwell and draft a RB like other teams....in the 4th or 5th round.....

Sign Boston Scott to round it out.
asking  
Tom from LI : 3:17 pm : link
ain't getting.
Too much Fandom in many here  
jvm52106 : 3:18 pm : link
when it comes to properly setting up a roster.

The Giants can and should explore other options that are cheaper at RB. The Eagles are a perfect example of that.

Barkley is NOT the same back from 2018 but he isn't that far off. But, the league continues to minimize the Bell Cow back- outside of Derrick Henry. Barkley was being used more as a weapon (Kamara like) but his passing game usage was hit and miss game to game. I would rather we have multiple backs that can be used and use money for weapons at TE, WR (at least two) and another Olmen (interior).
RE: RE: RE: RE: This is where I would love some creativity.  
Kmed6000 : 3:18 pm : link
In comment 16012415 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16012410 Kmed6000 said:


Quote:


In comment 16012402 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16012398 Matt M. said:


Quote:


Can we find a way to pay him a lower salary, but guarantee more money over a longer contract that will likely never get met in terms of length?



That's not being creative. That's being irresponsible by mortgaging your future on a position that has a history of dropping off a cliff.



He's 25 years old, lets not write his obituary.yet.



So, you think adding voidable years to have guaranteed money split over longer years so we take a cap hit in like 2027 for a RB is smart?


Probably not, but its not because I expect SB to fall off a cliff.
Barkley is very valuable to the Giants, but not $16M worth.  
81_Great_Dane : 3:18 pm : link
If the Giants are offering the franchise tag figure and he's asking $16, then maybe they can meet in the middle. But if not, well, they'd get a nice comp pick if he got that money elsewhere.
Giants can't do 16M a year.  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 3:19 pm : link
That is way to much. He could get that money somewhere else. I can see the Jets paying that right now.
RE: RE: RE: This is where I would love some creativity.  
UConn4523 : 3:22 pm : link
In comment 16012417 Kmed6000 said:
Quote:
In comment 16012408 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 16012398 Matt M. said:


Quote:


Can we find a way to pay him a lower salary, but guarantee more money over a longer contract that will likely never get met in terms of length?



That isn’t creative, that’s lowballing him. Why would Barkley agree to an incentive laden deal when he can walk into FA and get more guaranteed money? He’s not in prove it mode, he’s a top tier player at his position. The only way his price comes down is if we do a deal with Jones and free up the tag.



Matt didn't say incentives, he said more gtd. Kind of like what the Vikings did with Cousins(except less money).

If Barkley thinks he can get 4-60 with 30 gtd on the open market, maybe they can agree to 3/30, but fully gtd.


I misread, but that doesn’t make sense either. I don’t think there’s any getting cute with top players.
Didn't Saquon just say  
Big Rick in FL : 3:23 pm : link
Yesterday or two days ago that he knows his injuries will prevent him from resetting the RB market? Which to me says this BR article is complete horseshit.
Put It In The Simplest Terms  
Shecky : 3:23 pm : link
If I guaranteed you a repeat of Barkleys 2022 every year for the next five years - would you sign him to a 5 year $80mm contract?
Add in the increased injury risk of a RB, and his specific injury history. Would you still give him that contract?
Add in aging RB progressions, whatever that is. Do you still sign him to that deal?

And all of that is assuming the 2022 Barkley is here to stay - and I still don't give him that contract...
Giants  
ElitoCanton : 3:23 pm : link
should completely walk away from Barkley. Let someone else pay money to have his decline years. Use that money on the OL or DL or to fix LBers. Draft a RB in round 3 or 4.
I actually think the best of Saquon is yet to come  
OBJ_AllDay : 3:24 pm : link
In terms of his production. With that said, the Giants are in no position to offer him a contract at 16 mil/per. I think a dream scenario would be for Jones to accept a 2 year $60-70 million dollar contract and put Barkley on the franchise tag which would allow for flexibility moving forward but Its most likely not realistic.
Adios  
.McL. : 3:25 pm : link
Amigo
RE: Didn't Saquon just say  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3:26 pm : link
In comment 16012439 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Yesterday or two days ago that he knows his injuries will prevent him from resetting the RB market? Which to me says this BR article is complete horseshit.


It's coming from Ralph.
Link - ( New Window )
Tag him or let him walk  
Paulie Walnuts : 3:26 pm : link
I'd rather spend money signing that guard from the Eagles and Boston Scott... Eagles and even Dallas rb by committee but it takes a good oline at $16 mill I'd say we will miss you
RE: Giants can't do 16M a year.  
Producer : 3:26 pm : link
In comment 16012433 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
That is way to much. He could get that money somewhere else. I can see the Jets paying that right now.


Jets are loaded at RB. They don't need him.
Maximum $14 million per  
eric2425ny : 3:27 pm : link
no way I’d go above that. Someone posted a list of free agent RB’s on here the other day. We could sign one of them for less and draft another one with one of the extra third rounders.
In line with Zeke and CMC contracts  
giantBCP : 3:28 pm : link
I said this weeks ago.
RE: If the Giants don't tag him,  
bw in dc : 3:29 pm : link
In comment 16012395 Kmed6000 said:
Quote:
someone will pay him that. I don't believe it will or should be the Giants.

I also don't begrudge SB for trying to maximize his potential while he can. It's most likely his only chance at a big payday.


I don't know if there is a team willing to fork out that asking price.

But I do agree that Team Barkley should be going for the most money ever for a RB. Just like I think Team Jones should be asking for at least $35M AAV with a $100M guaranteed.

This is going to be Schoen's most important off-season at the GM. Now he has the opportunity to really put his fingerprints on this team after spending his first year as a HazMat specialist trying to clean up Gettleman's mess.
I posted this on another thread  
.McL. : 3:30 pm : link
.McL. : 3:22 pm : link : reply
In comment 16012337 .McL. said:

Question which of these 2 RBs through 8 games was elite? Which was merely good?

ATT YDS AVG TD LNG REC TGTS YDS AVG TD LNG
132 533 4.04 5 27 29 41 149 5.14 0 18
163 779 4.78 5 68 28 35 189 6.75 0 41


Ok, yeah it was a trick question.
The bottom line is Barkley's first 8 games in 2022
The top is his last 8 games in 2022

If you are paying for him, which guy are you getting? Which is more indicative of his future play? Especially as his body degrades.
Let him walk  
kelly : 3:30 pm : link
Not worth anything near that
RE: Maximum $14 million per  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3:30 pm : link
In comment 16012451 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
no way I’d go above that. Someone posted a list of free agent RB’s on here the other day. We could sign one of them for less and draft another one with one of the extra third rounders.



Kareem Hunt RB CLE UFA Market Value
Rashaad Penny RB SEA UFA -
Jamaal Williams RB DET UFA Market Value
Josh Jacobs RB LV UFA Market Value
Mark Ingram RB NO UFA -
Rex Burkhead RB HOU UFA -
Raheem Mostert RB MIA UFA Market Value
D'Onta Foreman RB CAR UFA Market Value
Mike Boone RB DEN UFA -
Boston Scott RB PHI UFA -
Samaje Perine RB CIN UFA Market Value
Ronald Jones II RB KC UFA -
Miles Sanders RB PHI UFA Market Value
Giovani Bernard RB TB UFA -
Taiwan Jones RB BUF UFA -
Jerick McKinnon RB KC UFA -
D’Ernest Johnson RB CLE UFA Market Value
Darrel Williams RB ARI UFA -
Matt Breida RB NYG UFA -
Dontrell Hilliard RB TEN UFA -
Ameer Abdullah RB LV UFA -
Dwayne Washington RB NO UFA -
Trenton Cannon RB TEN UFA -
Royce Freeman RB HOU UFA -
Latavius Murray RB DEN UFA -
David Johnson RB NO UFA -
Jeff Wilson RB MIA UFA Market Value
Jonathan Williams RB WAS UFA -
Kenyan Drake RB BAL UFA -
Justin Jackson RB DET UFA -
Marlon Mack RB DEN UFA -
Malcolm Brown RB LAR UFA -
David Montgomery RB CHI UFA Market Value
Devin Singletary RB BUF UFA Market Value
Damien Harris RB NE UFA Market Value
Alexander Mattison RB MIN UFA Market Value
Trayveon Williams RB CIN UFA -
Justice Hill RB BAL UFA -
Benny Snell Jr. RB PIT UFA -
Tony Pollard RB DAL UFA Market Value
Ty Johnson RB NYJ UFA -
Travis Homer RB SEA UFA -
Myles Gaskin RB MIA UFA -
Salvon Ahmed RB MIA RFA -
JaMycal Hasty RB JAC RFA -
Jaret Patterson RB WAS RFA -
Rico Dowdle RB DAL RFA -
James Robinson RB NYJ RFA Market Value
Jake Funk RB IND ERFA -
Deon Jackson RB IND ERFA -
It's probably the most impressive FA  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3:31 pm : link

RB list that I've seen in decades.
Very few teams will pay that...  
The Mike : 3:32 pm : link
And only teams that just need that final player to put them over the top on offense. The Bills and Lions come to mind.

I love Saquon, but a high dollar commitment over four or five years makes little sense. I would either do a "tag, tender and trade" or let him walk and get the compensatory pick.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This is where I would love some creativity.  
robbieballs2003 : 3:36 pm : link
In comment 16012427 Kmed6000 said:
Quote:
In comment 16012415 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16012410 Kmed6000 said:


Quote:


In comment 16012402 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16012398 Matt M. said:


Quote:


Can we find a way to pay him a lower salary, but guarantee more money over a longer contract that will likely never get met in terms of length?



That's not being creative. That's being irresponsible by mortgaging your future on a position that has a history of dropping off a cliff.



He's 25 years old, lets not write his obituary.yet.



So, you think adding voidable years to have guaranteed money split over longer years so we take a cap hit in like 2027 for a RB is smart?



Probably not, but its not because I expect SB to fall off a cliff.


Selective reading. Guaranteeing a whole contract for a RB is insane. Barkley has been injured most of his career already. The point is simple, don't mortgaging the future for a win now type of player.
I would counter at 8 mil per for 2 years  
JerrysKids : 3:36 pm : link
as best and final offer.
RE: It's probably the most impressive FA  
chick310 : 3:36 pm : link
In comment 16012470 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:

RB list that I've seen in decades.


Tim - thanks for post. A ton of choices on that list that Giants should be fine teaming up with Brieda and a rookie pick from Rds 3 or 4.

Fortunately, this is an easy choice but will see if Schoen can play bad cop too.
I love SB  
John in Loudoun : 3:38 pm : link
But I'd rather spend some draft capital and pick up someone like Sean Tucker out Syracuse, someone we can get towards the end of the 2nd round.

This draft is absolutely loaded at RB  
CromartiesKid21 : 3:38 pm : link
I'm fine with going the draft route for a cost controlled asset here.
Mattison is the biggest  
eric2425ny : 3:39 pm : link
sleeper on that list. He has played great whenever Cook has been out.
I don't even think it is worth bothering to negotiate  
.McL. : 3:42 pm : link
I think 12M per is already too much.

People were talking about the "vibe" from Jones. If there is no deal forthcoming here, he will be tagged. So there is no question about Jones.

I thought the vibe from Barkley was that he was gone.
.  
ChrisRick : 3:42 pm : link
It'll be interesting if Barkley is re-signed how many will consider it a failure right away without letting it play out.
There will be no issue at RB if Barkley isn’t retained  
eric2425ny : 3:42 pm : link
Look at the options here along with the draft:

Kareem Hunt, Josh Jacobs, David Montgomery, Alexander Mattison, etc.
Question for those who get the cap better than me  
OBJ_AllDay : 3:44 pm : link
If Jones signs a multi year deal and doesn't play on the tag what do you think the chances are of tagging Saquon? Seems like good value getting a rb of his caliber at only $10 mil and can push a decision on him to the following year? Or is this simply a case of 1 of the 2 being signed and the other is gone nearly certainly?
RE: This draft is absolutely loaded at RB  
bw in dc : 3:45 pm : link
In comment 16012481 CromartiesKid21 said:
Quote:
I'm fine with going the draft route for a cost controlled asset here.


This is true. Of Sy's "top 96", for example, 12 are RBs, which is a lot. Close to 13%.

Find the future RB on day three of the 2023 draft. And/or grab a free agent RB that will fall through the cracks if you are patient. Many often do...
RE: .  
.McL. : 3:46 pm : link
In comment 16012485 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
It'll be interesting if Barkley is re-signed how many will consider it a failure right away without letting it play out.

I really don't care about replacing RB production.
The money is better spent elsewhere (WR, TE, IOL, LB, DL, EDGE, CB), so many places... More impactful.

Get a top notch C, and Brieda will suffice.
exciting news  
Eric on Li : 3:48 pm : link
welcome to the franchise tag.
Of course he does, follow what we know  
JonC : 3:49 pm : link
Word is Giants offer is the 12M ballpark, Schoen volunteers they're not close, SB says he's not looking to reset the market, which is a nice soundbyte but reality is he very likely views himself at CMC's level.

If NYG's value for him is 12M, SB has a big decision to make, otherwise he's facing a tag and another year of no longterm security.
RE: Very few teams will pay that...  
Kmed6000 : 3:50 pm : link
In comment 16012472 The Mike said:
Quote:
And only teams that just need that final player to put them over the top on offense. The Bills and Lions come to mind.

I love Saquon, but a high dollar commitment over four or five years makes little sense. I would either do a "tag, tender and trade" or let him walk and get the compensatory pick.


You only need 1.
Even more exciting news  
chick310 : 3:50 pm : link
Save the franchise tag for positions with higher value/lower supply.
Let's ack this too, Schoen could be playing nice here  
JonC : 3:51 pm : link
and if they're unable to make a deal, if he doesn't tag him then you know their true view of him here.
RE: Of course he does, follow what we know  
.McL. : 3:51 pm : link
In comment 16012501 JonC said:
Quote:
Word is Giants offer is the 12M ballpark, Schoen volunteers they're not close, SB says he's not looking to reset the market, which is a nice soundbyte but reality is he very likely views himself at CMC's level.

If NYG's value for him is 12M, SB has a big decision to make, otherwise he's facing a tag and another year of no longterm security.

The tag is only in play if it isn't used on Jones...
If Jones is tagged, SB is walking.
I don’t think the tag is in play for Barkley  
Sean : 3:51 pm : link
because there is a good chance they’ll need it for Jones.
RE: RE: This is where I would love some creativity.  
bigbluehoya : 3:51 pm : link
In comment 16012408 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16012398 Matt M. said:


Quote:


Can we find a way to pay him a lower salary, but guarantee more money over a longer contract that will likely never get met in terms of length?


That isn’t creative, that’s lowballing him. Why would Barkley agree to an incentive laden deal when he can walk into FA and get more guaranteed money? He’s not in prove it mode, he’s a top tier player at his position. The only way his price comes down is if we do a deal with Jones and free up the tag.


The crux of what the Giants face. If they want to play their best hand of cards on Barkley, they should accelerate the process of getting to an agreement with Jones.

I suspect that the Jones demands will be so high that they will need to use the tag there and be forced to simply let Barkley walk given those absurd demands (not absurd for him to ask, but absurd for NYG to consider paying that for a RB).

When you look at the inter-connectedness of those decisions vis-a-vis the leverage in play and the tag options, it's an interesting puzzle.
I think the ideal scenario  
Kmed6000 : 3:52 pm : link
is to draft a RB in rd 2 or 3 and sign a veteran. Just keep focusing on the OL.
Depends on franchise tag  
Reale01 : 3:54 pm : link
He should get apx 3 times the tag over three yesrs. A five year deal that escalates in year 4.
5 5 10 15 20
20 signing bonus 30 gtd

Cap 9 9 14 19 24
RE: I think the ideal scenario  
.McL. : 3:55 pm : link
In comment 16012511 Kmed6000 said:
Quote:
is to draft a RB in rd 2 or 3 and sign a veteran. Just keep focusing on the OL.

^This

Even if we have a deal for Jones in place without the tag... Do we really want a sulking RB, as a captain no less...
.  
ChrisRick : 3:56 pm : link
Have I missed where Saquon has sulked in the past? He seems like a pretty high character guy to me.
Matt Breida won’t suffice  
UConn4523 : 3:58 pm : link
I like him but he isn’t lasting the season with anything close to a full load. He probably isn’t lasting the season in a 50/50 split. I’m completely fine moving on from Barkley but his production is not going to be easily replaced.
IF ... NYG wants 12  
MotownGIANTS : 3:59 pm : link
SB wants 16 .... meet in the middle @ 14 issue solved.

Incentives for 2 mill for DEEP playoff play AND availability ... among other things ,,,
This might explain why Schoen has been so  
Section331 : 4:01 pm : link
lukewarm when asked about resigning Saquon. I wouldn’t go any higher than $12M AAV.
RE: Even more exciting news  
bw in dc : 4:02 pm : link
In comment 16012505 chick310 said:
Quote:
Save the franchise tag for positions with higher value/lower supply.


Here is all the proof you need not to move forward without SB:

Cincinnati: Mixon and S.Perine
Kansas City: Pacheco, Edwards-Helaire, McKinnon
Philly: Miles Sanders, Gainwell, Scott
49ers: They used a luxury investment in CMC, but they have a very diverse running game using Mitchell, Samuel, etc. And Shanahan is a savant developing a running game, like his dad.

But let's keep SB because he's a got added value by being a good guy, face of the franchise, sells jerseys, etc.
SB  
Csonka : 4:02 pm : link
Not only is $16M too much, but I'm not sure I even want to spend the $10M tag on a RB. And I do love SB.
RE: RE: Even more exciting news  
chick310 : 4:05 pm : link
In comment 16012531 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16012505 chick310 said:


Quote:


Save the franchise tag for positions with higher value/lower supply.



Here is all the proof you need not to move forward without SB:

Cincinnati: Mixon and S.Perine
Kansas City: Pacheco, Edwards-Helaire, McKinnon
Philly: Miles Sanders, Gainwell, Scott
49ers: They used a luxury investment in CMC, but they have a very diverse running game using Mitchell, Samuel, etc. And Shanahan is a savant developing a running game, like his dad.

But let's keep SB because he's a got added value by being a good guy, face of the franchise, sells jerseys, etc.


I hope Saquon asks for the moon and threatens to not play on the tag.

It takes Schoen off the hook and makes this easy decision a slam-dunk one.
RE: Matt Breida won’t suffice  
.McL. : 4:07 pm : link
In comment 16012526 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
I like him but he isn’t lasting the season with anything close to a full load. He probably isn’t lasting the season in a 50/50 split. I’m completely fine moving on from Barkley but his production is not going to be easily replaced.

How do you know that? Besides, he might start but he would split carries with Brightwell or a UFA or a pick.
Brightwell reminds me a bit of Marion Barber.... He runs angry.

The point is, by improving the line, you make the RBs look better, plus your make the passing game better. I think the combination should make up for any loss in production downgrading from Barkley to a lesser RB.
What about 3 years, $42 million total  
sb from NYT Forum : 4:17 pm : link
with $22 million guaranteed, consisting of $18 Million signing bonus and $4 million first year salary guaranteed.

That structure would be basically a 2 year contract (he could be cut after year 2 with a relatively minor amount of dead money).

So the cap hit would be:
Year 1: $4 million salary (guaranteed), $6 million prorated bonus = $10 million cap hit.

Year 2: $7 million salary (not guaranteed), $6 million prorated bonus = $13 million cap hit. If cut, $12 million dead money but $7 million savings.

Year 3: $13 million salary (not guaranteed), $6 million prorated bonus = $19 million cap hit. If cut, only $6 million dead money but $13 million savings.
Sportac has the 2023 RB Franchise tag at $10.1M  
Walker Gillette : 4:22 pm : link
So getting all jacked up about a story that says Saquon wants $16m is just wasting time. The Giants can tag him twice I believe so this is what Saquon's future could hold and he and his agent know that if they are unresonable they could be staring at a year of $10.1m with no guarantees after that. So if you are Saquon's agent and the Giants come in at 3yr-$36m your job is then to try and get that figure higher, you cannot come in with some pie in the sky demand like 6yrs-$100m because the Giants will turn it down laughing and the agent knows that.

His agent also has to take into account the market and how badly does Saquon want to stay in NY. They have no leverage other than Saquon will be upset if tagged, but they also know the Giants know his character and how likely he is to become a distraction. All things point to a deal in the 3yr-$m40 range or maybe even a 4yr with a high salary in year 4 to make the deal look better on paper. That works for Saquon and it works for the Giants who don't want to have to sign another back and have many other needs to be addresed in the draft.
RE: I don’t think the tag is in play for Barkley  
riceneggs : 4:30 pm : link
In comment 16012509 Sean said:
Quote:
because there is a good chance they’ll need it for Jones.


Wouldn't tag Saquon either way

Yall really think he's gonna play 17 hard games on the tag. Dude will be stepping outta bounds, dancing and avoiding contact all year...which he should

RE: Sportac has the 2023 RB Franchise tag at $10.1M  
OBJ_AllDay : 4:39 pm : link
In comment 16012555 Walker Gillette said:
Quote:
So getting all jacked up about a story that says Saquon wants $16m is just wasting time. The Giants can tag him twice I believe so this is what Saquon's future could hold and he and his agent know that if they are unresonable they could be staring at a year of $10.1m with no guarantees after that. So if you are Saquon's agent and the Giants come in at 3yr-$36m your job is then to try and get that figure higher, you cannot come in with some pie in the sky demand like 6yrs-$100m because the Giants will turn it down laughing and the agent knows that.

His agent also has to take into account the market and how badly does Saquon want to stay in NY. They have no leverage other than Saquon will be upset if tagged, but they also know the Giants know his character and how likely he is to become a distraction. All things point to a deal in the 3yr-$m40 range or maybe even a 4yr with a high salary in year 4 to make the deal look better on paper. That works for Saquon and it works for the Giants who don't want to have to sign another back and have many other needs to be addresed in the draft.


Depends on how they feel about Jones. If they don't want to multi year offer Jones at this stage or are unable to come to an agreement with him then he's getting tagged and Saquon is gone.
and in another report  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 4:50 pm : link
he would have signed for $14 at mid-season. I wouldn't put much credence in any of these reports one way or the other.
RE: What about 3 years, $42 million total  
chick310 : 4:50 pm : link
In comment 16012553 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
with $22 million guaranteed, consisting of $18 Million signing bonus and $4 million first year salary guaranteed.

That structure would be basically a 2 year contract (he could be cut after year 2 with a relatively minor amount of dead money).

So the cap hit would be:
Year 1: $4 million salary (guaranteed), $6 million prorated bonus = $10 million cap hit.

Year 2: $7 million salary (not guaranteed), $6 million prorated bonus = $13 million cap hit. If cut, $12 million dead money but $7 million savings.

Year 3: $13 million salary (not guaranteed), $6 million prorated bonus = $19 million cap hit. If cut, only $6 million dead money but $13 million savings.


My impression is the market on RB Contracts went thru a resetting recently, but still needs some more maturing.

The bountiful Free Agent RB supply posted above plus never-ending supply in college makes that a reality. Everybody likes Saquon but that shouldn't be the factor driving poor economic decisions when the laws of supply/demand make this so easy to invest differently.
No  
AcidTest : 4:51 pm : link
way. And as others have said, the Giants need to preserve the FT for Jones.

I'd let him leave and go with Breida, Brightwell, Corbin, and maybe a draft pick.
RE: Of course he does, follow what we know  
Blue21 : 4:51 pm : link
In comment 16012501 JonC said:
Quote:
Word is Giants offer is the 12M ballpark, Schoen volunteers they're not close, SB says he's not looking to reset the market, which is a nice soundbyte but reality is he very likely views himself at CMC's level.

If NYG's value for him is 12M, SB has a big decision to make, otherwise he's facing a tag and another year of no longterm security.
Makes sense and iSorry Saquon you're not CMC.
RE: If the Giants don't tag him,  
US1 Giants : 5:04 pm : link
In comment 16012395 Kmed6000 said:
Quote:
someone will pay him that. I don't believe it will or should be the Giants.

I also don't begrudge SB for trying to maximize his potential while he can. It's most likely his only chance at a big payday.


What kind of draft choice would the Giants get if they give Barkley a non-exclusive tag?
Saquon needs reality check  
MeanBunny : 5:06 pm : link
$16 million is a lot of cheddar for a finesse RB. That money could easily pay a whole pile of people.
IF we pay Jones and Barkley stupid money we basically have the same problems. A very thin bench, marginally startable roster and cap hell again. Who goes to give SB pay day? Williams, Love? Look at Green Bay-they are a sinking ship with that albatross
Surprised  
GiantGrit : 5:08 pm : link
We haven’t discussed tagging and trading him more. He’s been a good Giant, one of the team captains. Just saying, the Giants may consider tagging him to a recoup a pick. Let him negotiate with a team that wants him.

Or they don’t tag and respectfully let him get his big deal elsewhere. Yes in this scenario the Giants “could have gotten compensation” but you just tip your hat and thank him for what he’s done. Sometimes the best decision is to do right, I also think this would go a long way with getting big time guys to be more interested in playing here.

I get its a business but this really is the offseason for him to cash in. Let him do so….elsewhere.
RE: RE: If the Giants don't tag him,  
Kmed6000 : 5:09 pm : link
In comment 16012621 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
In comment 16012395 Kmed6000 said:


Quote:


someone will pay him that. I don't believe it will or should be the Giants.

I also don't begrudge SB for trying to maximize his potential while he can. It's most likely his only chance at a big payday.



What kind of draft choice would the Giants get if they give Barkley a non-exclusive tag?


Non-exclusive would be (2) 1sts. Nobody is signing him and giving up (2) 1sts.
Clarification on Saquon’s locker room comment  
cosmicj : 5:10 pm : link
The CMC contract is $16mm AAV. If Saquon were to ask for more than that, it would reset the market. But he’s asking for approx the same amount.

This report is consistent with what Saquon said.
I'm not buying any of this....  
rnargi : 5:11 pm : link
...not in the least.
He s asking for 16  
joeinpa : 5:19 pm : link
Franchise tag is 10

12,13 mil seems where they settle
I'm not surprised  
AcesUp : 5:20 pm : link
It's early though and his agent knows that the tag may be blocked by Jones. I imagine the demands come down if the Giants work something out with Jones freeing that up.

Jacobs is in a similar spot with the Raiders, so we should pay attention to how that plays out.
He might be worth 16 a year.  
j_rud : 5:54 pm : link
In a capable offense with other NFL caliber players he could put up the numbers to match that value. He's also pretty young and the counter argument to the injuries is the impact it's had on his carries (only 180 in '20 and '21 combined). I'm not necessarily saying you give him 16. If he's even asking for 16. It's Bleacher Report so it's not much different from a BBI post.

But what about finding an agreeable point between the tag and 16 (or whatever the price is) and giving him the chance to bump it up with incentives? I'd be fine with that. He's young, he's healthy, and just played a 19 game season. He's a locker room leader with all the intangibles. He's also been a stand up guy through the lean years. I feel you take care of guys like that. 16 million is CMC/Kamara/Elliot territory. He's absolutely in that company. It won't prohibit roster building. They're gonna have to do most of that through the draft anyway by the time they retain the core over the next 2 offseasons.
Tag him  
Doubledeuce22 : 5:58 pm : link
If he wants anything above what the franchise tag number is. Let’s see him stay healthy for 2 years in a row before committing to him in any capacity.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:00 pm : link
Tag him then.
RE: I'm not surprised  
bw in dc : 6:21 pm : link
In comment 16012651 AcesUp said:
Quote:


Jacobs is in a similar spot with the Raiders, so we should pay attention to how that plays out.


I wouldn't pay Jacobs, either. But he probably has a better case to be paid than SB. He has been more productive, reliable and he's younger.

He's a north-south, once cut runner who doesn't waste a lot of time making a decision.
I think the tag will be used on Jones  
Rick in Dallas : 6:35 pm : link
I would not pay Saquon $16 million per year
It seems that both parties are far apart according to media reports
He may find another team willing to pay him that amount but it won’t be the Giants.
See ya.  
bradshaw44 : 6:37 pm : link
Can we take him so we get a comp when some ready to win team pays him?
I wonder what Eric Dickerson would command in his prime  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 6:38 pm : link
in this market?
Odd thing is  
OBJRoyal : 6:44 pm : link
The Giants don’t win near as many games this year w/o Saquon. He carried the offense most of the year. Once teams started taking him away, the losses mounted

And still, he isn’t t worth that $$
For the 85th time  
Dave on the UWS : 7:12 pm : link
I highly doubt they will tag Jones. QBs on Tags is a recipe for a mess.
I like Saquon and supported drafting him  
Chris684 : 8:16 pm : link
But now I’d rather move on. Why does he have some immense value for NYG? The truth is he doesn’t. There has been more hype than substance with him in his years here and it’s not his fault, he just got hurt. I view him the same way as Shep. Good guys, very good/great talents, never realized potential here because they got hurt too much.

I’d rather put the money towards Love, Lawrence, McKinney and Thomas.
RE: RE: Even more exciting news  
BigBlueShock : 8:26 pm : link
In comment 16012531 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16012505 chick310 said:


Quote:


Save the franchise tag for positions with higher value/lower supply.



Here is all the proof you need not to move forward without SB:

Cincinnati: Mixon and S.Perine
Kansas City: Pacheco, Edwards-Helaire, McKinnon
Philly: Miles Sanders, Gainwell, Scott
49ers: They used a luxury investment in CMC, but they have a very diverse running game using Mitchell, Samuel, etc. And Shanahan is a savant developing a running game, like his dad.

But let's keep SB because he's a got added value by being a good guy, face of the franchise, sells jerseys, etc.

I’m not sure what your “proof” is here? Three teams have what will be the 3top vote getters for league MVP at QB and the 4th team has the RB with the highest contract for a RB in the sport. If your “proof” is it’s better to have an MVP caliber QB, we can agree on that.

I have no interest in signing Barkley to an expensive extension. But this post of yours is asinine to be honest with you
RE: I like Saquon and supported drafting him  
OBJ_AllDay : 8:30 pm : link
In comment 16012804 Chris684 said:
Quote:
But now I’d rather move on. Why does he have some immense value for NYG? The truth is he doesn’t. There has been more hype than substance with him in his years here and it’s not his fault, he just got hurt. I view him the same way as Shep. Good guys, very good/great talents, never realized potential here because they got hurt too much.

I’d rather put the money towards Love, Lawrence, McKinney and Thomas.


They’re talents aren’t comparable. Shep was never a great talent. He’s a dime a dozen wr in the league. He had a penchant for getting open on third downs and was a good player but has no trait that jumps off the screen especially YAC ability. Saquon when healthy is a top back in this league. I
Don’t support paying him $16 mil but those 2 and their importance to the team couldn’t be more polar opposites.
RE: RE: I like Saquon and supported drafting him  
Chris684 : 8:34 pm : link
In comment 16012816 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
In comment 16012804 Chris684 said:


Quote:


But now I’d rather move on. Why does he have some immense value for NYG? The truth is he doesn’t. There has been more hype than substance with him in his years here and it’s not his fault, he just got hurt. I view him the same way as Shep. Good guys, very good/great talents, never realized potential here because they got hurt too much.

I’d rather put the money towards Love, Lawrence, McKinney and Thomas.



They’re talents aren’t comparable. Shep was never a great talent. He’s a dime a dozen wr in the league. He had a penchant for getting open on third downs and was a good player but has no trait that jumps off the screen especially YAC ability. Saquon when healthy is a top back in this league. I
Don’t support paying him $16 mil but those 2 and their importance to the team couldn’t be more polar opposites.


Yep. I meant one was a very good talent (Shep), Barkley was a great talent. Barkley was so dynamic that in an alternate universe where he stayed healthy we’re talking about this past season as pedestrian for him rather than one of his better seasons.
Josh Jacobs has more touches than Barkley  
UConn4523 : 8:38 pm : link
including 120 more carries. And what better time to pay him than after his career year!

You can just say I wouldn’t play Barkley and leave it at that. All the other stuff added isn’t necessary and contradicts many of the reasons why you wouldn’t sign Barkley.
It’s negotiation  
steve in ky : 8:41 pm : link
Below is a recent quote from Barkley and it gives a little insight into how he feels. He’s also on record saying he wants to remain in NY and be able to retire as a NY Giant. This is likely a starting point from his agent but in the end I’m guessing both sides come up with a number that works for both



"I'm not looking to reset a market. I'm realistic. Having two years of injuries doesn't help. But I think I was able to show the caliber of player I am."
RE: Josh Jacobs has more touches than Barkley  
bw in dc : 9:00 pm : link
In comment 16012830 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
including 120 more carries. And what better time to pay him than after his career year!

You can just say I wouldn’t play Barkley and leave it at that. All the other stuff added isn’t necessary and contradicts many of the reasons why you wouldn’t sign Barkley.


I'm assuming this is meant for me.

Aces brought up Jacobs as a possible proxy for Barkley. I said I wouldn't pay Jacobs, either.

But if a team wants really wants to spend money for a RB it looks like Jacobs would be the better investment.
RE: He's everything you want in a player except  
Blackmax00 : 9:20 pm : link
In comment 16012501 JonC said:
Quote:
Word is Giants offer is the 12M ballpark, Schoen volunteers they're not close, SB says he's not looking to reset the market, which is a nice soundbyte but reality is he very likely views himself at CMC's level.

If NYG's value for him is 12M, SB has a big decision to make, otherwise he's facing a tag and another year of no longterm security.

The front office has to be realistic. They meed good players at every position. I'd offer 13 and let that be my walk away number. The bears would probably trade for him. What rounds exactly? Who knows. But I'd rather have running back by committee than dump a boatload of cash on one guy. Heck, draft a rd every year in the 3rd round is fine by me.
RE: RE: He's everything you want in a player except  
Producer : 9:27 pm : link
In comment 16012873 Blackmax00 said:
Quote:
In comment 16012501 JonC said:


Quote:


Word is Giants offer is the 12M ballpark, Schoen volunteers they're not close, SB says he's not looking to reset the market, which is a nice soundbyte but reality is he very likely views himself at CMC's level.

If NYG's value for him is 12M, SB has a big decision to make, otherwise he's facing a tag and another year of no longterm security.


The front office has to be realistic. They meed good players at every position. I'd offer 13 and let that be my walk away number. The bears would probably trade for him. What rounds exactly? Who knows. But I'd rather have running back by committee than dump a boatload of cash on one guy. Heck, draft a rd every year in the 3rd round is fine by me.


The Bears don't need Barkley they have Herbert.
I’d pay it.  
RicFlair : 9:42 pm : link
.
I don’t believe any of this  
Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 10:20 pm : link
He said multiple times he wants to stay and doesn’t want to reset the market. That sure sounds like a guy who wants to stay . Just don’t tag him , meaning he’s worth more than 10 million which he is.
