Saquon wants 16M a year

Can we find a way to pay him a lower salary, but guarantee more money over a longer contract that will likely never get met in terms of length?
That isn’t creative, that’s lowballing him. Why would Barkley agree to an incentive laden deal when he can walk into FA and get more guaranteed money? He’s not in prove it mode, he’s a top tier player at his position. The only way his price comes down is if we do a deal with Jones and free up the tag.
Can we find a way to pay him a lower salary, but guarantee more money over a longer contract that will likely never get met in terms of length?
That isn’t creative, that’s lowballing him. Why would Barkley agree to an incentive laden deal when he can walk into FA and get more guaranteed money? He’s not in prove it mode, he’s a top tier player at his position. The only way his price comes down is if we do a deal with Jones and free up the tag.
Matt didn't say incentives, he said more gtd. Kind of like what the Vikings did with Cousins(except less money).
If Barkley thinks he can get 4-60 with 30 gtd on the open market, maybe they can agree to 3/30, but fully gtd.
The Giants can and should explore other options that are cheaper at RB. The Eagles are a perfect example of that.
Barkley is NOT the same back from 2018 but he isn't that far off. But, the league continues to minimize the Bell Cow back- outside of Derrick Henry. Barkley was being used more as a weapon (Kamara like) but his passing game usage was hit and miss game to game. I would rather we have multiple backs that can be used and use money for weapons at TE, WR (at least two) and another Olmen (interior).
RE: RE: RE: RE: This is where I would love some creativity.
Can we find a way to pay him a lower salary, but guarantee more money over a longer contract that will likely never get met in terms of length?
That isn’t creative, that’s lowballing him. Why would Barkley agree to an incentive laden deal when he can walk into FA and get more guaranteed money? He’s not in prove it mode, he’s a top tier player at his position. The only way his price comes down is if we do a deal with Jones and free up the tag.
Matt didn't say incentives, he said more gtd. Kind of like what the Vikings did with Cousins(except less money).
If Barkley thinks he can get 4-60 with 30 gtd on the open market, maybe they can agree to 3/30, but fully gtd.
I misread, but that doesn’t make sense either. I don’t think there’s any getting cute with top players.
If I guaranteed you a repeat of Barkleys 2022 every year for the next five years - would you sign him to a 5 year $80mm contract?
Add in the increased injury risk of a RB, and his specific injury history. Would you still give him that contract?
Add in aging RB progressions, whatever that is. Do you still sign him to that deal?
And all of that is assuming the 2022 Barkley is here to stay - and I still don't give him that contract...
In terms of his production. With that said, the Giants are in no position to offer him a contract at 16 mil/per. I think a dream scenario would be for Jones to accept a 2 year $60-70 million dollar contract and put Barkley on the franchise tag which would allow for flexibility moving forward but Its most likely not realistic.
someone will pay him that. I don't believe it will or should be the Giants.
I also don't begrudge SB for trying to maximize his potential while he can. It's most likely his only chance at a big payday.
I don't know if there is a team willing to fork out that asking price.
But I do agree that Team Barkley should be going for the most money ever for a RB. Just like I think Team Jones should be asking for at least $35M AAV with a $100M guaranteed.
This is going to be Schoen's most important off-season at the GM. Now he has the opportunity to really put his fingerprints on this team after spending his first year as a HazMat specialist trying to clean up Gettleman's mess.
no way I’d go above that. Someone posted a list of free agent RB’s on here the other day. We could sign one of them for less and draft another one with one of the extra third rounders.
Kareem Hunt RB CLE UFA Market Value
Rashaad Penny RB SEA UFA -
Jamaal Williams RB DET UFA Market Value
Josh Jacobs RB LV UFA Market Value
Mark Ingram RB NO UFA -
Rex Burkhead RB HOU UFA -
Raheem Mostert RB MIA UFA Market Value
D'Onta Foreman RB CAR UFA Market Value
Mike Boone RB DEN UFA -
Boston Scott RB PHI UFA -
Samaje Perine RB CIN UFA Market Value
Ronald Jones II RB KC UFA -
Miles Sanders RB PHI UFA Market Value
Giovani Bernard RB TB UFA -
Taiwan Jones RB BUF UFA -
Jerick McKinnon RB KC UFA -
D’Ernest Johnson RB CLE UFA Market Value
Darrel Williams RB ARI UFA -
Matt Breida RB NYG UFA -
Dontrell Hilliard RB TEN UFA -
Ameer Abdullah RB LV UFA -
Dwayne Washington RB NO UFA -
Trenton Cannon RB TEN UFA -
Royce Freeman RB HOU UFA -
Latavius Murray RB DEN UFA -
David Johnson RB NO UFA -
Jeff Wilson RB MIA UFA Market Value
Jonathan Williams RB WAS UFA -
Kenyan Drake RB BAL UFA -
Justin Jackson RB DET UFA -
Marlon Mack RB DEN UFA -
Malcolm Brown RB LAR UFA -
David Montgomery RB CHI UFA Market Value
Devin Singletary RB BUF UFA Market Value
Damien Harris RB NE UFA Market Value
Alexander Mattison RB MIN UFA Market Value
Trayveon Williams RB CIN UFA -
Justice Hill RB BAL UFA -
Benny Snell Jr. RB PIT UFA -
Tony Pollard RB DAL UFA Market Value
Ty Johnson RB NYJ UFA -
Travis Homer RB SEA UFA -
Myles Gaskin RB MIA UFA -
Salvon Ahmed RB MIA RFA -
JaMycal Hasty RB JAC RFA -
Jaret Patterson RB WAS RFA -
Rico Dowdle RB DAL RFA -
James Robinson RB NYJ RFA Market Value
Jake Funk RB IND ERFA -
Deon Jackson RB IND ERFA -
If Jones signs a multi year deal and doesn't play on the tag what do you think the chances are of tagging Saquon? Seems like good value getting a rb of his caliber at only $10 mil and can push a decision on him to the following year? Or is this simply a case of 1 of the 2 being signed and the other is gone nearly certainly?
Word is Giants offer is the 12M ballpark, Schoen volunteers they're not close, SB says he's not looking to reset the market, which is a nice soundbyte but reality is he very likely views himself at CMC's level.
If NYG's value for him is 12M, SB has a big decision to make, otherwise he's facing a tag and another year of no longterm security.
Word is Giants offer is the 12M ballpark, Schoen volunteers they're not close, SB says he's not looking to reset the market, which is a nice soundbyte but reality is he very likely views himself at CMC's level.
If NYG's value for him is 12M, SB has a big decision to make, otherwise he's facing a tag and another year of no longterm security.
The tag is only in play if it isn't used on Jones...
If Jones is tagged, SB is walking.
Can we find a way to pay him a lower salary, but guarantee more money over a longer contract that will likely never get met in terms of length?
That isn’t creative, that’s lowballing him. Why would Barkley agree to an incentive laden deal when he can walk into FA and get more guaranteed money? He’s not in prove it mode, he’s a top tier player at his position. The only way his price comes down is if we do a deal with Jones and free up the tag.
The crux of what the Giants face. If they want to play their best hand of cards on Barkley, they should accelerate the process of getting to an agreement with Jones.
I suspect that the Jones demands will be so high that they will need to use the tag there and be forced to simply let Barkley walk given those absurd demands (not absurd for him to ask, but absurd for NYG to consider paying that for a RB).
When you look at the inter-connectedness of those decisions vis-a-vis the leverage in play and the tag options, it's an interesting puzzle.
I like him but he isn’t lasting the season with anything close to a full load. He probably isn’t lasting the season in a 50/50 split. I’m completely fine moving on from Barkley but his production is not going to be easily replaced.
Save the franchise tag for positions with higher value/lower supply.
Here is all the proof you need not to move forward without SB:
Cincinnati: Mixon and S.Perine
Kansas City: Pacheco, Edwards-Helaire, McKinnon
Philly: Miles Sanders, Gainwell, Scott
49ers: They used a luxury investment in CMC, but they have a very diverse running game using Mitchell, Samuel, etc. And Shanahan is a savant developing a running game, like his dad.
But let's keep SB because he's a got added value by being a good guy, face of the franchise, sells jerseys, etc.
Save the franchise tag for positions with higher value/lower supply.
Here is all the proof you need not to move forward without SB:
Cincinnati: Mixon and S.Perine
Kansas City: Pacheco, Edwards-Helaire, McKinnon
Philly: Miles Sanders, Gainwell, Scott
49ers: They used a luxury investment in CMC, but they have a very diverse running game using Mitchell, Samuel, etc. And Shanahan is a savant developing a running game, like his dad.
But let's keep SB because he's a got added value by being a good guy, face of the franchise, sells jerseys, etc.
I hope Saquon asks for the moon and threatens to not play on the tag.
It takes Schoen off the hook and makes this easy decision a slam-dunk one.
I like him but he isn’t lasting the season with anything close to a full load. He probably isn’t lasting the season in a 50/50 split. I’m completely fine moving on from Barkley but his production is not going to be easily replaced.
How do you know that? Besides, he might start but he would split carries with Brightwell or a UFA or a pick.
Brightwell reminds me a bit of Marion Barber.... He runs angry.
The point is, by improving the line, you make the RBs look better, plus your make the passing game better. I think the combination should make up for any loss in production downgrading from Barkley to a lesser RB.
So getting all jacked up about a story that says Saquon wants $16m is just wasting time. The Giants can tag him twice I believe so this is what Saquon's future could hold and he and his agent know that if they are unresonable they could be staring at a year of $10.1m with no guarantees after that. So if you are Saquon's agent and the Giants come in at 3yr-$36m your job is then to try and get that figure higher, you cannot come in with some pie in the sky demand like 6yrs-$100m because the Giants will turn it down laughing and the agent knows that.
His agent also has to take into account the market and how badly does Saquon want to stay in NY. They have no leverage other than Saquon will be upset if tagged, but they also know the Giants know his character and how likely he is to become a distraction. All things point to a deal in the 3yr-$m40 range or maybe even a 4yr with a high salary in year 4 to make the deal look better on paper. That works for Saquon and it works for the Giants who don't want to have to sign another back and have many other needs to be addresed in the draft.
So getting all jacked up about a story that says Saquon wants $16m is just wasting time. The Giants can tag him twice I believe so this is what Saquon's future could hold and he and his agent know that if they are unresonable they could be staring at a year of $10.1m with no guarantees after that. So if you are Saquon's agent and the Giants come in at 3yr-$36m your job is then to try and get that figure higher, you cannot come in with some pie in the sky demand like 6yrs-$100m because the Giants will turn it down laughing and the agent knows that.
His agent also has to take into account the market and how badly does Saquon want to stay in NY. They have no leverage other than Saquon will be upset if tagged, but they also know the Giants know his character and how likely he is to become a distraction. All things point to a deal in the 3yr-$m40 range or maybe even a 4yr with a high salary in year 4 to make the deal look better on paper. That works for Saquon and it works for the Giants who don't want to have to sign another back and have many other needs to be addresed in the draft.
Depends on how they feel about Jones. If they don't want to multi year offer Jones at this stage or are unable to come to an agreement with him then he's getting tagged and Saquon is gone.
with $22 million guaranteed, consisting of $18 Million signing bonus and $4 million first year salary guaranteed.
That structure would be basically a 2 year contract (he could be cut after year 2 with a relatively minor amount of dead money).
So the cap hit would be:
Year 1: $4 million salary (guaranteed), $6 million prorated bonus = $10 million cap hit.
Year 2: $7 million salary (not guaranteed), $6 million prorated bonus = $13 million cap hit. If cut, $12 million dead money but $7 million savings.
Year 3: $13 million salary (not guaranteed), $6 million prorated bonus = $19 million cap hit. If cut, only $6 million dead money but $13 million savings.
My impression is the market on RB Contracts went thru a resetting recently, but still needs some more maturing.
The bountiful Free Agent RB supply posted above plus never-ending supply in college makes that a reality. Everybody likes Saquon but that shouldn't be the factor driving poor economic decisions when the laws of supply/demand make this so easy to invest differently.
Word is Giants offer is the 12M ballpark, Schoen volunteers they're not close, SB says he's not looking to reset the market, which is a nice soundbyte but reality is he very likely views himself at CMC's level.
If NYG's value for him is 12M, SB has a big decision to make, otherwise he's facing a tag and another year of no longterm security.
$16 million is a lot of cheddar for a finesse RB. That money could easily pay a whole pile of people.
IF we pay Jones and Barkley stupid money we basically have the same problems. A very thin bench, marginally startable roster and cap hell again. Who goes to give SB pay day? Williams, Love? Look at Green Bay-they are a sinking ship with that albatross
We haven’t discussed tagging and trading him more. He’s been a good Giant, one of the team captains. Just saying, the Giants may consider tagging him to a recoup a pick. Let him negotiate with a team that wants him.
Or they don’t tag and respectfully let him get his big deal elsewhere. Yes in this scenario the Giants “could have gotten compensation” but you just tip your hat and thank him for what he’s done. Sometimes the best decision is to do right, I also think this would go a long way with getting big time guys to be more interested in playing here.
I get its a business but this really is the offseason for him to cash in. Let him do so….elsewhere.
In a capable offense with other NFL caliber players he could put up the numbers to match that value. He's also pretty young and the counter argument to the injuries is the impact it's had on his carries (only 180 in '20 and '21 combined). I'm not necessarily saying you give him 16. If he's even asking for 16. It's Bleacher Report so it's not much different from a BBI post.
But what about finding an agreeable point between the tag and 16 (or whatever the price is) and giving him the chance to bump it up with incentives? I'd be fine with that. He's young, he's healthy, and just played a 19 game season. He's a locker room leader with all the intangibles. He's also been a stand up guy through the lean years. I feel you take care of guys like that. 16 million is CMC/Kamara/Elliot territory. He's absolutely in that company. It won't prohibit roster building. They're gonna have to do most of that through the draft anyway by the time they retain the core over the next 2 offseasons.
But now I’d rather move on. Why does he have some immense value for NYG? The truth is he doesn’t. There has been more hype than substance with him in his years here and it’s not his fault, he just got hurt. I view him the same way as Shep. Good guys, very good/great talents, never realized potential here because they got hurt too much.
I’d rather put the money towards Love, Lawrence, McKinney and Thomas.
Save the franchise tag for positions with higher value/lower supply.
Here is all the proof you need not to move forward without SB:
Cincinnati: Mixon and S.Perine
Kansas City: Pacheco, Edwards-Helaire, McKinnon
Philly: Miles Sanders, Gainwell, Scott
49ers: They used a luxury investment in CMC, but they have a very diverse running game using Mitchell, Samuel, etc. And Shanahan is a savant developing a running game, like his dad.
But let's keep SB because he's a got added value by being a good guy, face of the franchise, sells jerseys, etc.
I’m not sure what your “proof” is here? Three teams have what will be the 3top vote getters for league MVP at QB and the 4th team has the RB with the highest contract for a RB in the sport. If your “proof” is it’s better to have an MVP caliber QB, we can agree on that.
I have no interest in signing Barkley to an expensive extension. But this post of yours is asinine to be honest with you
But now I’d rather move on. Why does he have some immense value for NYG? The truth is he doesn’t. There has been more hype than substance with him in his years here and it’s not his fault, he just got hurt. I view him the same way as Shep. Good guys, very good/great talents, never realized potential here because they got hurt too much.
I’d rather put the money towards Love, Lawrence, McKinney and Thomas.
They’re talents aren’t comparable. Shep was never a great talent. He’s a dime a dozen wr in the league. He had a penchant for getting open on third downs and was a good player but has no trait that jumps off the screen especially YAC ability. Saquon when healthy is a top back in this league. I
Don’t support paying him $16 mil but those 2 and their importance to the team couldn’t be more polar opposites.
But now I’d rather move on. Why does he have some immense value for NYG? The truth is he doesn’t. There has been more hype than substance with him in his years here and it’s not his fault, he just got hurt. I view him the same way as Shep. Good guys, very good/great talents, never realized potential here because they got hurt too much.
I’d rather put the money towards Love, Lawrence, McKinney and Thomas.
They’re talents aren’t comparable. Shep was never a great talent. He’s a dime a dozen wr in the league. He had a penchant for getting open on third downs and was a good player but has no trait that jumps off the screen especially YAC ability. Saquon when healthy is a top back in this league. I
Don’t support paying him $16 mil but those 2 and their importance to the team couldn’t be more polar opposites.
Yep. I meant one was a very good talent (Shep), Barkley was a great talent. Barkley was so dynamic that in an alternate universe where he stayed healthy we’re talking about this past season as pedestrian for him rather than one of his better seasons.
Below is a recent quote from Barkley and it gives a little insight into how he feels. He’s also on record saying he wants to remain in NY and be able to retire as a NY Giant. This is likely a starting point from his agent but in the end I’m guessing both sides come up with a number that works for both
"I'm not looking to reset a market. I'm realistic. Having two years of injuries doesn't help. But I think I was able to show the caliber of player I am."
Word is Giants offer is the 12M ballpark, Schoen volunteers they're not close, SB says he's not looking to reset the market, which is a nice soundbyte but reality is he very likely views himself at CMC's level.
If NYG's value for him is 12M, SB has a big decision to make, otherwise he's facing a tag and another year of no longterm security.
The front office has to be realistic. They meed good players at every position. I'd offer 13 and let that be my walk away number. The bears would probably trade for him. What rounds exactly? Who knows. But I'd rather have running back by committee than dump a boatload of cash on one guy. Heck, draft a rd every year in the 3rd round is fine by me.
RE: RE: He's everything you want in a player except
Word is Giants offer is the 12M ballpark, Schoen volunteers they're not close, SB says he's not looking to reset the market, which is a nice soundbyte but reality is he very likely views himself at CMC's level.
If NYG's value for him is 12M, SB has a big decision to make, otherwise he's facing a tag and another year of no longterm security.
The front office has to be realistic. They meed good players at every position. I'd offer 13 and let that be my walk away number. The bears would probably trade for him. What rounds exactly? Who knows. But I'd rather have running back by committee than dump a boatload of cash on one guy. Heck, draft a rd every year in the 3rd round is fine by me.
He said multiple times he wants to stay and doesn’t want to reset the market. That sure sounds like a guy who wants to stay . Just don’t tag him , meaning he’s worth more than 10 million which he is.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
I also don't begrudge SB for trying to maximize his potential while he can. It's most likely his only chance at a big payday.
I'm not so sure he'll get that anywhere.
The franchise tag for RB next year is projected to be 10M.
That's not being creative. That's being irresponsible by mortgaging your future on a position that has a history of dropping off a cliff.
That isn’t creative, that’s lowballing him. Why would Barkley agree to an incentive laden deal when he can walk into FA and get more guaranteed money? He’s not in prove it mode, he’s a top tier player at his position. The only way his price comes down is if we do a deal with Jones and free up the tag.
Quote:
Can we find a way to pay him a lower salary, but guarantee more money over a longer contract that will likely never get met in terms of length?
That's not being creative. That's being irresponsible by mortgaging your future on a position that has a history of dropping off a cliff.
He's 25 years old, lets not write his obituary.yet.
Me too.
Quote:
In comment 16012398 Matt M. said:
Quote:
Can we find a way to pay him a lower salary, but guarantee more money over a longer contract that will likely never get met in terms of length?
That's not being creative. That's being irresponsible by mortgaging your future on a position that has a history of dropping off a cliff.
He's 25 years old, lets not write his obituary.yet.
So, you think adding voidable years to have guaranteed money split over longer years so we take a cap hit in like 2027 for a RB is smart?
Quote:
Can we find a way to pay him a lower salary, but guarantee more money over a longer contract that will likely never get met in terms of length?
That isn’t creative, that’s lowballing him. Why would Barkley agree to an incentive laden deal when he can walk into FA and get more guaranteed money? He’s not in prove it mode, he’s a top tier player at his position. The only way his price comes down is if we do a deal with Jones and free up the tag.
Matt didn't say incentives, he said more gtd. Kind of like what the Vikings did with Cousins(except less money).
If Barkley thinks he can get 4-60 with 30 gtd on the open market, maybe they can agree to 3/30, but fully gtd.
You see what I am getting at here?
You see what I am getting at here?
He has no choice... It's going to have to be a big one too.
Go with Breida, Brightwell and draft a RB like other teams....in the 4th or 5th round.....
Sign Boston Scott to round it out.
The Giants can and should explore other options that are cheaper at RB. The Eagles are a perfect example of that.
Barkley is NOT the same back from 2018 but he isn't that far off. But, the league continues to minimize the Bell Cow back- outside of Derrick Henry. Barkley was being used more as a weapon (Kamara like) but his passing game usage was hit and miss game to game. I would rather we have multiple backs that can be used and use money for weapons at TE, WR (at least two) and another Olmen (interior).
Quote:
In comment 16012402 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16012398 Matt M. said:
Quote:
Can we find a way to pay him a lower salary, but guarantee more money over a longer contract that will likely never get met in terms of length?
That's not being creative. That's being irresponsible by mortgaging your future on a position that has a history of dropping off a cliff.
He's 25 years old, lets not write his obituary.yet.
So, you think adding voidable years to have guaranteed money split over longer years so we take a cap hit in like 2027 for a RB is smart?
Probably not, but its not because I expect SB to fall off a cliff.
Quote:
In comment 16012398 Matt M. said:
Quote:
Can we find a way to pay him a lower salary, but guarantee more money over a longer contract that will likely never get met in terms of length?
That isn’t creative, that’s lowballing him. Why would Barkley agree to an incentive laden deal when he can walk into FA and get more guaranteed money? He’s not in prove it mode, he’s a top tier player at his position. The only way his price comes down is if we do a deal with Jones and free up the tag.
Matt didn't say incentives, he said more gtd. Kind of like what the Vikings did with Cousins(except less money).
If Barkley thinks he can get 4-60 with 30 gtd on the open market, maybe they can agree to 3/30, but fully gtd.
I misread, but that doesn’t make sense either. I don’t think there’s any getting cute with top players.
Add in the increased injury risk of a RB, and his specific injury history. Would you still give him that contract?
Add in aging RB progressions, whatever that is. Do you still sign him to that deal?
And all of that is assuming the 2022 Barkley is here to stay - and I still don't give him that contract...
It's coming from Ralph.
Link - ( New Window )
Jets are loaded at RB. They don't need him.
I also don't begrudge SB for trying to maximize his potential while he can. It's most likely his only chance at a big payday.
I don't know if there is a team willing to fork out that asking price.
But I do agree that Team Barkley should be going for the most money ever for a RB. Just like I think Team Jones should be asking for at least $35M AAV with a $100M guaranteed.
This is going to be Schoen's most important off-season at the GM. Now he has the opportunity to really put his fingerprints on this team after spending his first year as a HazMat specialist trying to clean up Gettleman's mess.
In comment 16012337 .McL. said:
Question which of these 2 RBs through 8 games was elite? Which was merely good?
ATT YDS AVG TD LNG REC TGTS YDS AVG TD LNG
132 533 4.04 5 27 29 41 149 5.14 0 18
163 779 4.78 5 68 28 35 189 6.75 0 41
Ok, yeah it was a trick question.
The bottom line is Barkley's first 8 games in 2022
The top is his last 8 games in 2022
If you are paying for him, which guy are you getting? Which is more indicative of his future play? Especially as his body degrades.
Kareem Hunt RB CLE UFA Market Value
Rashaad Penny RB SEA UFA -
Jamaal Williams RB DET UFA Market Value
Josh Jacobs RB LV UFA Market Value
Mark Ingram RB NO UFA -
Rex Burkhead RB HOU UFA -
Raheem Mostert RB MIA UFA Market Value
D'Onta Foreman RB CAR UFA Market Value
Mike Boone RB DEN UFA -
Boston Scott RB PHI UFA -
Samaje Perine RB CIN UFA Market Value
Ronald Jones II RB KC UFA -
Miles Sanders RB PHI UFA Market Value
Giovani Bernard RB TB UFA -
Taiwan Jones RB BUF UFA -
Jerick McKinnon RB KC UFA -
D’Ernest Johnson RB CLE UFA Market Value
Darrel Williams RB ARI UFA -
Matt Breida RB NYG UFA -
Dontrell Hilliard RB TEN UFA -
Ameer Abdullah RB LV UFA -
Dwayne Washington RB NO UFA -
Trenton Cannon RB TEN UFA -
Royce Freeman RB HOU UFA -
Latavius Murray RB DEN UFA -
David Johnson RB NO UFA -
Jeff Wilson RB MIA UFA Market Value
Jonathan Williams RB WAS UFA -
Kenyan Drake RB BAL UFA -
Justin Jackson RB DET UFA -
Marlon Mack RB DEN UFA -
Malcolm Brown RB LAR UFA -
David Montgomery RB CHI UFA Market Value
Devin Singletary RB BUF UFA Market Value
Damien Harris RB NE UFA Market Value
Alexander Mattison RB MIN UFA Market Value
Trayveon Williams RB CIN UFA -
Justice Hill RB BAL UFA -
Benny Snell Jr. RB PIT UFA -
Tony Pollard RB DAL UFA Market Value
Ty Johnson RB NYJ UFA -
Travis Homer RB SEA UFA -
Myles Gaskin RB MIA UFA -
Salvon Ahmed RB MIA RFA -
JaMycal Hasty RB JAC RFA -
Jaret Patterson RB WAS RFA -
Rico Dowdle RB DAL RFA -
James Robinson RB NYJ RFA Market Value
Jake Funk RB IND ERFA -
Deon Jackson RB IND ERFA -
RB list that I've seen in decades.
I love Saquon, but a high dollar commitment over four or five years makes little sense. I would either do a "tag, tender and trade" or let him walk and get the compensatory pick.
Quote:
In comment 16012410 Kmed6000 said:
Quote:
In comment 16012402 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16012398 Matt M. said:
Quote:
Can we find a way to pay him a lower salary, but guarantee more money over a longer contract that will likely never get met in terms of length?
That's not being creative. That's being irresponsible by mortgaging your future on a position that has a history of dropping off a cliff.
He's 25 years old, lets not write his obituary.yet.
So, you think adding voidable years to have guaranteed money split over longer years so we take a cap hit in like 2027 for a RB is smart?
Probably not, but its not because I expect SB to fall off a cliff.
Selective reading. Guaranteeing a whole contract for a RB is insane. Barkley has been injured most of his career already. The point is simple, don't mortgaging the future for a win now type of player.
RB list that I've seen in decades.
Tim - thanks for post. A ton of choices on that list that Giants should be fine teaming up with Brieda and a rookie pick from Rds 3 or 4.
Fortunately, this is an easy choice but will see if Schoen can play bad cop too.
People were talking about the "vibe" from Jones. If there is no deal forthcoming here, he will be tagged. So there is no question about Jones.
I thought the vibe from Barkley was that he was gone.
Kareem Hunt, Josh Jacobs, David Montgomery, Alexander Mattison, etc.
This is true. Of Sy's "top 96", for example, 12 are RBs, which is a lot. Close to 13%.
Find the future RB on day three of the 2023 draft. And/or grab a free agent RB that will fall through the cracks if you are patient. Many often do...
I really don't care about replacing RB production.
The money is better spent elsewhere (WR, TE, IOL, LB, DL, EDGE, CB), so many places... More impactful.
Get a top notch C, and Brieda will suffice.
If NYG's value for him is 12M, SB has a big decision to make, otherwise he's facing a tag and another year of no longterm security.
I love Saquon, but a high dollar commitment over four or five years makes little sense. I would either do a "tag, tender and trade" or let him walk and get the compensatory pick.
You only need 1.
If NYG's value for him is 12M, SB has a big decision to make, otherwise he's facing a tag and another year of no longterm security.
The tag is only in play if it isn't used on Jones...
If Jones is tagged, SB is walking.
Quote:
Can we find a way to pay him a lower salary, but guarantee more money over a longer contract that will likely never get met in terms of length?
That isn’t creative, that’s lowballing him. Why would Barkley agree to an incentive laden deal when he can walk into FA and get more guaranteed money? He’s not in prove it mode, he’s a top tier player at his position. The only way his price comes down is if we do a deal with Jones and free up the tag.
The crux of what the Giants face. If they want to play their best hand of cards on Barkley, they should accelerate the process of getting to an agreement with Jones.
I suspect that the Jones demands will be so high that they will need to use the tag there and be forced to simply let Barkley walk given those absurd demands (not absurd for him to ask, but absurd for NYG to consider paying that for a RB).
When you look at the inter-connectedness of those decisions vis-a-vis the leverage in play and the tag options, it's an interesting puzzle.
5 5 10 15 20
20 signing bonus 30 gtd
Cap 9 9 14 19 24
^This
Even if we have a deal for Jones in place without the tag... Do we really want a sulking RB, as a captain no less...
Incentives for 2 mill for DEEP playoff play AND availability ... among other things ,,,
Here is all the proof you need not to move forward without SB:
Cincinnati: Mixon and S.Perine
Kansas City: Pacheco, Edwards-Helaire, McKinnon
Philly: Miles Sanders, Gainwell, Scott
49ers: They used a luxury investment in CMC, but they have a very diverse running game using Mitchell, Samuel, etc. And Shanahan is a savant developing a running game, like his dad.
But let's keep SB because he's a got added value by being a good guy, face of the franchise, sells jerseys, etc.
Quote:
Save the franchise tag for positions with higher value/lower supply.
Here is all the proof you need not to move forward without SB:
Cincinnati: Mixon and S.Perine
Kansas City: Pacheco, Edwards-Helaire, McKinnon
Philly: Miles Sanders, Gainwell, Scott
49ers: They used a luxury investment in CMC, but they have a very diverse running game using Mitchell, Samuel, etc. And Shanahan is a savant developing a running game, like his dad.
But let's keep SB because he's a got added value by being a good guy, face of the franchise, sells jerseys, etc.
I hope Saquon asks for the moon and threatens to not play on the tag.
It takes Schoen off the hook and makes this easy decision a slam-dunk one.
How do you know that? Besides, he might start but he would split carries with Brightwell or a UFA or a pick.
Brightwell reminds me a bit of Marion Barber.... He runs angry.
The point is, by improving the line, you make the RBs look better, plus your make the passing game better. I think the combination should make up for any loss in production downgrading from Barkley to a lesser RB.
That structure would be basically a 2 year contract (he could be cut after year 2 with a relatively minor amount of dead money).
So the cap hit would be:
Year 1: $4 million salary (guaranteed), $6 million prorated bonus = $10 million cap hit.
Year 2: $7 million salary (not guaranteed), $6 million prorated bonus = $13 million cap hit. If cut, $12 million dead money but $7 million savings.
Year 3: $13 million salary (not guaranteed), $6 million prorated bonus = $19 million cap hit. If cut, only $6 million dead money but $13 million savings.
His agent also has to take into account the market and how badly does Saquon want to stay in NY. They have no leverage other than Saquon will be upset if tagged, but they also know the Giants know his character and how likely he is to become a distraction. All things point to a deal in the 3yr-$m40 range or maybe even a 4yr with a high salary in year 4 to make the deal look better on paper. That works for Saquon and it works for the Giants who don't want to have to sign another back and have many other needs to be addresed in the draft.
Wouldn't tag Saquon either way
Yall really think he's gonna play 17 hard games on the tag. Dude will be stepping outta bounds, dancing and avoiding contact all year...which he should
His agent also has to take into account the market and how badly does Saquon want to stay in NY. They have no leverage other than Saquon will be upset if tagged, but they also know the Giants know his character and how likely he is to become a distraction. All things point to a deal in the 3yr-$m40 range or maybe even a 4yr with a high salary in year 4 to make the deal look better on paper. That works for Saquon and it works for the Giants who don't want to have to sign another back and have many other needs to be addresed in the draft.
Depends on how they feel about Jones. If they don't want to multi year offer Jones at this stage or are unable to come to an agreement with him then he's getting tagged and Saquon is gone.
That structure would be basically a 2 year contract (he could be cut after year 2 with a relatively minor amount of dead money).
So the cap hit would be:
Year 1: $4 million salary (guaranteed), $6 million prorated bonus = $10 million cap hit.
Year 2: $7 million salary (not guaranteed), $6 million prorated bonus = $13 million cap hit. If cut, $12 million dead money but $7 million savings.
Year 3: $13 million salary (not guaranteed), $6 million prorated bonus = $19 million cap hit. If cut, only $6 million dead money but $13 million savings.
My impression is the market on RB Contracts went thru a resetting recently, but still needs some more maturing.
The bountiful Free Agent RB supply posted above plus never-ending supply in college makes that a reality. Everybody likes Saquon but that shouldn't be the factor driving poor economic decisions when the laws of supply/demand make this so easy to invest differently.
I'd let him leave and go with Breida, Brightwell, Corbin, and maybe a draft pick.
If NYG's value for him is 12M, SB has a big decision to make, otherwise he's facing a tag and another year of no longterm security.
I also don't begrudge SB for trying to maximize his potential while he can. It's most likely his only chance at a big payday.
What kind of draft choice would the Giants get if they give Barkley a non-exclusive tag?
IF we pay Jones and Barkley stupid money we basically have the same problems. A very thin bench, marginally startable roster and cap hell again. Who goes to give SB pay day? Williams, Love? Look at Green Bay-they are a sinking ship with that albatross
Or they don’t tag and respectfully let him get his big deal elsewhere. Yes in this scenario the Giants “could have gotten compensation” but you just tip your hat and thank him for what he’s done. Sometimes the best decision is to do right, I also think this would go a long way with getting big time guys to be more interested in playing here.
I get its a business but this really is the offseason for him to cash in. Let him do so….elsewhere.
Quote:
someone will pay him that. I don't believe it will or should be the Giants.
I also don't begrudge SB for trying to maximize his potential while he can. It's most likely his only chance at a big payday.
What kind of draft choice would the Giants get if they give Barkley a non-exclusive tag?
Non-exclusive would be (2) 1sts. Nobody is signing him and giving up (2) 1sts.
This report is consistent with what Saquon said.
12,13 mil seems where they settle
Jacobs is in a similar spot with the Raiders, so we should pay attention to how that plays out.
But what about finding an agreeable point between the tag and 16 (or whatever the price is) and giving him the chance to bump it up with incentives? I'd be fine with that. He's young, he's healthy, and just played a 19 game season. He's a locker room leader with all the intangibles. He's also been a stand up guy through the lean years. I feel you take care of guys like that. 16 million is CMC/Kamara/Elliot territory. He's absolutely in that company. It won't prohibit roster building. They're gonna have to do most of that through the draft anyway by the time they retain the core over the next 2 offseasons.
Jacobs is in a similar spot with the Raiders, so we should pay attention to how that plays out.
I wouldn't pay Jacobs, either. But he probably has a better case to be paid than SB. He has been more productive, reliable and he's younger.
He's a north-south, once cut runner who doesn't waste a lot of time making a decision.
It seems that both parties are far apart according to media reports
He may find another team willing to pay him that amount but it won’t be the Giants.
And still, he isn’t t worth that $$
I’d rather put the money towards Love, Lawrence, McKinney and Thomas.
Quote:
Save the franchise tag for positions with higher value/lower supply.
Here is all the proof you need not to move forward without SB:
Cincinnati: Mixon and S.Perine
Kansas City: Pacheco, Edwards-Helaire, McKinnon
Philly: Miles Sanders, Gainwell, Scott
49ers: They used a luxury investment in CMC, but they have a very diverse running game using Mitchell, Samuel, etc. And Shanahan is a savant developing a running game, like his dad.
But let's keep SB because he's a got added value by being a good guy, face of the franchise, sells jerseys, etc.
I’m not sure what your “proof” is here? Three teams have what will be the 3top vote getters for league MVP at QB and the 4th team has the RB with the highest contract for a RB in the sport. If your “proof” is it’s better to have an MVP caliber QB, we can agree on that.
I have no interest in signing Barkley to an expensive extension. But this post of yours is asinine to be honest with you
I’d rather put the money towards Love, Lawrence, McKinney and Thomas.
They’re talents aren’t comparable. Shep was never a great talent. He’s a dime a dozen wr in the league. He had a penchant for getting open on third downs and was a good player but has no trait that jumps off the screen especially YAC ability. Saquon when healthy is a top back in this league. I
Don’t support paying him $16 mil but those 2 and their importance to the team couldn’t be more polar opposites.
Quote:
But now I’d rather move on. Why does he have some immense value for NYG? The truth is he doesn’t. There has been more hype than substance with him in his years here and it’s not his fault, he just got hurt. I view him the same way as Shep. Good guys, very good/great talents, never realized potential here because they got hurt too much.
I’d rather put the money towards Love, Lawrence, McKinney and Thomas.
They’re talents aren’t comparable. Shep was never a great talent. He’s a dime a dozen wr in the league. He had a penchant for getting open on third downs and was a good player but has no trait that jumps off the screen especially YAC ability. Saquon when healthy is a top back in this league. I
Don’t support paying him $16 mil but those 2 and their importance to the team couldn’t be more polar opposites.
Yep. I meant one was a very good talent (Shep), Barkley was a great talent. Barkley was so dynamic that in an alternate universe where he stayed healthy we’re talking about this past season as pedestrian for him rather than one of his better seasons.
You can just say I wouldn’t play Barkley and leave it at that. All the other stuff added isn’t necessary and contradicts many of the reasons why you wouldn’t sign Barkley.
"I'm not looking to reset a market. I'm realistic. Having two years of injuries doesn't help. But I think I was able to show the caliber of player I am."
You can just say I wouldn’t play Barkley and leave it at that. All the other stuff added isn’t necessary and contradicts many of the reasons why you wouldn’t sign Barkley.
I'm assuming this is meant for me.
Aces brought up Jacobs as a possible proxy for Barkley. I said I wouldn't pay Jacobs, either.
But if a team wants really wants to spend money for a RB it looks like Jacobs would be the better investment.
If NYG's value for him is 12M, SB has a big decision to make, otherwise he's facing a tag and another year of no longterm security.
The front office has to be realistic. They meed good players at every position. I'd offer 13 and let that be my walk away number. The bears would probably trade for him. What rounds exactly? Who knows. But I'd rather have running back by committee than dump a boatload of cash on one guy. Heck, draft a rd every year in the 3rd round is fine by me.
Quote:
Word is Giants offer is the 12M ballpark, Schoen volunteers they're not close, SB says he's not looking to reset the market, which is a nice soundbyte but reality is he very likely views himself at CMC's level.
If NYG's value for him is 12M, SB has a big decision to make, otherwise he's facing a tag and another year of no longterm security.
The front office has to be realistic. They meed good players at every position. I'd offer 13 and let that be my walk away number. The bears would probably trade for him. What rounds exactly? Who knows. But I'd rather have running back by committee than dump a boatload of cash on one guy. Heck, draft a rd every year in the 3rd round is fine by me.
The Bears don't need Barkley they have Herbert.