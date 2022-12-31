Our 2022 PFF OL Ranking (Hint - not good) Danny Kanell : 1/24/2023 7:17 pm



Will Presti



@WillPresti

Giants offensive line rankings, last three seasons, per PFF:



2022: 30th

2021: 30th

2020: 31st



#Giants #TogetherBlue



I know it’s PFF but yikes.