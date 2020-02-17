for display only
Deserves mentioning once again - the WR situation

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:47 am
IMO, the two best receivers on this roster right now are a waiver-wire pick-up from the Bills (Hodgins) and the 2nd round draft pick who tore his ACL in November (Robinson).

I still think the argument can be made that the trenches and CB are actually more pressing needs in the NFC East, but the dearth of talent at WR for the Giants is pretty scary.

Just another indication that this team played way over its head in 2022.
Agree on all counts.  
George from PA : 8:56 am : link
The Giants will be dependent on development of current players (Neal, Gates and the guards)....Thibs and Ogulari.

But DL, WR and corners need Additional bodies......preferably studs.

Schoen needs a great off season
It's astounding  
noro9 : 8:57 am : link
How well we did this year when you analyze position by position. Astounding.
The performance  
Now Mike in MD : 9:00 am : link
is even more astounding when you combine the "quality" of the WRs with how poor the OL was. Essentially, aside from SB, DJ, and Thomas, everyone else on offense was either below average to poor
Agreed  
gersh : 9:05 am : link
The talent level at WR had to be lowest on the team. (It makes sense since they got nothing from Toney, Golladay or Shep)

The reason to be so optimistic, is the success this team had with such poor talent. With some cap room and another full draft, the team should be much better.
And if memory servces correctly  
pjcas18 : 9:06 am : link
the Giants had the most "expensive" wide receiver group (in terms of cap) or one of them heading in to the season.

So, it's not fair to say they ignored it (just like they didn't ignore OL) it's more true to say they (prior regime) paid/picked the wrong players.

In August the WR position was Golladay, Shepard, Toney, Robinson, etc..
One way to accelerate the rebuidling process is to potentially  
chick310 : 9:06 am : link
makes some trades with assets that we may value less in the overall scheme of things over time for some better impact players on Offense right now.

Leonard Williams could be that asset to dangle around the league to teams with deeper supply at WR and/or TE.

I overall agree that there are still a lot of needs on this team  
gidiefor : Mod : 9:08 am : link
in addition to the amazing coaching job -- we(I) may not be giving Daniel Jones enough credit. There were posters who insisted at the beginning of the season that a healthy Jones alone meant a winning record, there may be something to that.

The same holes many of us were pointing out at the beginning of the season still exist. I can only imagine what this group can do with an influx of real talent.

It bodes well for us!
RE: One way to accelerate the rebuidling process is to potentially  
KDavies : 9:10 am : link
In comment 16013163 chick310 said:
Quote:
makes some trades with assets that we may value less in the overall scheme of things over time for some better impact players on Offense right now.

Leonard Williams could be that asset to dangle around the league to teams with deeper supply at WR and/or TE.


Not likely. A team that is trading a WR is likely not in the position to be taking on a high priced DL who is approaching 30
when it comes to  
fkap : 9:10 am : link
assessing positional groups, I don't think any compare to the lack at WR.

You can argue that other groups need more beef, but there is simply no denying that WR is serving up baloney as the main entre.

My opinion is that we want more at other areas, but we NEED more at WR.

The argument becomes whether we can put in marginal resources at WR and improve enough that more emphasis in other areas will pay dividends.
Interesting stats  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:11 am : link
on dropped passes by team... Giants were 6th in the NFL with 27.
https://scores.nbcsports.com/fb/tmleaders.asp?range=NFL&type=Receiving&rank=232 - ( New Window )
Yet there were multiple people here in the Collin Johnson  
BigBlue7 : 9:13 am : link
thread saying that we only need to add one WR to the roster and we'd be fine with

WR1, Hodgins, Robinson, Johnson, and James.


That is Gettleman-like thinking
The WR free agent market is weak this off-season  
nyjuggernaut2 : 9:14 am : link
The Giants will have to use the trade market and/or the draft if they want to bring in a true #1.
gidie...  
Brown_Hornet : 9:15 am : link
..."the holes many of us were pointing out at the beginning of the season still exist"

Hopefully some of those holes are filled with 2nd year guys coming off of their rookie injuries.

I would bet that the staff sees much of the OL improvement on the roster. ILB may be addressed with Beavers.

The talent in the draft aligns with the Giants biggest needs. I would hope for day 1/2 to include CB, WR, ILB or DL and WR.
I still can’t believe people argued against this  
UConn4523 : 9:15 am : link
especially when looking at all the playoff games. The gap in talent at WR is so vast it’s almost funny. Kudos for the guys here making it work, but it just isn’t close to enough.
Need WR But  
Samiam : 9:16 am : link
Obviously they need to upgrade the WR position although when Robinson returns, that’s part of it. Collin Johnson looked good in preseason also. But, if the OL is stronger and we have an effective running game, a QB making the kind of money Jones is asking for, should be able to elevate the offense even without a stud at WR. A really good QB makes everyone around them better.
RE: RE: One way to accelerate the rebuidling process is to potentially  
chick310 : 9:16 am : link
In comment 16013168 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 16013163 chick310 said:


Quote:


makes some trades with assets that we may value less in the overall scheme of things over time for some better impact players on Offense right now.

Leonard Williams could be that asset to dangle around the league to teams with deeper supply at WR and/or TE.




Not likely. A team that is trading a WR is likely not in the position to be taking on a high priced DL who is approaching 30


Maybe not, but not sure how you assessed the relationship of every other team with respect to their WRs and DL needs in minutes. Simply an opinion on ways to improve the roster deficiencies without always using the draft.
IMV...  
Brown_Hornet : 9:17 am : link
...trading assets should/will be for picks rather than players.
Plus looking to next season  
Now Mike in MD : 9:17 am : link
I know Robinson is saying he is ahead of schedule, but historically most players are not back to 100 percent until their second season after ACL surgery. So I don't think we should be counting on much from him next year.
It will be fun to see what they do to turn  
rasbutant : 9:18 am : link
this "room" around in one season. It can be done.
According to Pro Football Reference  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:18 am : link
Slayton dropped seven passes or 10 percent of his opportunities. He's such a frustrating player. He had 8 touchdowns as a rookie. But since then, he has seven in the last three seasons combined.
They definitely need more talent at the position  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9:18 am : link
but addressing the OL will help even still WR's that are not considered in the upper tier category.

Most of the Giants issues this year happened when the could not run the ball forcing the poorer down/distance situations which led to the two biggest issues on the team; WR's and OL.

Get the OL to stay out these situations as frequently as they happen against the better teams is a good start.

That quick passing game that had some success was a band aid that teams will be prepared for as the Eagles were which I expected.

I think Neal playing to his draft status and good play at LG, C and RG will be a huge difference. The worse the OL is the better the WR's will need to be to navigate around it imv against the better teams.
RE: Interesting stats  
UConn4523 : 9:18 am : link
In comment 16013171 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
on dropped passes by team... Giants were 6th in the NFL with 27. https://scores.nbcsports.com/fb/tmleaders.asp?range=NFL&type=Receiving&rank=232 - ( New Window )


Even worse is we had the 8th fewest attempts at 520 compared to the most (Bucs) at 751. Our drop rate is 5.1% and there’s was 3.9%.
Two WR needed to be drafted  
MarvelousMike : 9:23 am : link
I say one in Rd 1 or 2 and then another later. However, the way Schoen spoke I would say he is going BPA available early in this draft with so many upgrades needed.
If not a stud WR in Rd 1 then maybe a stud TE.
Tons of needs, for sure and WR is right at the top  
Andy in Halifax : 9:24 am : link
cause you need top end talent AND depth at that position.

We need quality starters at WR, CB & ILB. We also NEED depth at DT, IOL and passrush. And that's assuming we bring back UFA starters at QB, HB, S and C. Add those positions to the list if they move on.

Reassuring that the combo of JS and the coaching staff was so adept at getting quality play from guys off the street though.
KG was a tragic signing...  
bw in dc : 9:28 am : link
Toney, however, was the killer. He had the talent that could have helped this situation considerably.

But leave it to DG/Judge/whomever to draft a guy that ends up taking the organization and team hostage. And forcing his way out; and he's now on a team on the brink of another Super Bowl...
I agree Eric  
Dnew15 : 9:29 am : link
give me talent and depth across both lines/MLB/secondary.

Get those guys and then go get yourself that fancy sports car.
...  
christian : 9:30 am : link
Slayton gives and takes.

He certainly drops too many balls, but he also caught a higher percentage of targets than many of the other big play WRs in the NFL (guys with 10+ YPT).

Slayton had a slightly/higher catch rate than AJ Brown, Waadle, and McLaurin.

I'm not putting him in their class, because they are more well rounded WRs, but it's worth noting.
RE: Need WR But  
BMac : 9:34 am : link
In comment 16013179 Samiam said:
Quote:
Obviously they need to upgrade the WR position although when Robinson returns, that’s part of it. Collin Johnson looked good in preseason also. But, if the OL is stronger and we have an effective running game, a QB making the kind of money Jones is asking for, should be able to elevate the offense even without a stud at WR. A really good QB makes everyone around them better.


Some people just can't help taking any opportunity to take shots. Then they spout groupthink/truisms ("A really good QB makes everyone around them better.") rather than objective views.
RE: Yet there were multiple people here in the Collin Johnson  
jvm52106 : 9:34 am : link
In comment 16013172 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
thread saying that we only need to add one WR to the roster and we'd be fine with

WR1, Hodgins, Robinson, Johnson, and James.


That is Gettleman-like thinking


Truth be told outside of WDR you cannot count any of them as long-term solutions yet.

Hodgins is a player to develop but we cannot ignore the fact that he had little impact with Bills and though he was a playmaker (so to speak) for is, it was more knowledge of the system and no competition. I think he is a solid 3/4 WR but I still cannot say with certainty that he is a big-time starting WR in the NFL.

We need at least two WR's and possibly both starters or at least both heavily involved.
RE: ...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:35 am : link
In comment 16013211 christian said:
Quote:
Slayton gives and takes.

He certainly drops too many balls, but he also caught a higher percentage of targets than many of the other big play WRs in the NFL (guys with 10+ YPT).

Slayton had a slightly/higher catch rate than AJ Brown, Waadle, and McLaurin.

I'm not putting him in their class, because they are more well rounded WRs, but it's worth noting.


He doesn't get into the end zone however. He had 8 touchdowns as a rookie and then only seven the next three years.

Same as Sterling Shepard. He had 8 touchdowns as a rookie but hasn't come close since in his next six seasons.
Collin  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:36 am : link
Johnson was cut by the Jaguars. He might be a nice story, but you can't count on him. He's also coming off a major injury.
Hodgins is a good WR but complimentary player who I think they  
Victor in CT : 9:37 am : link
should keep. the other guys other than Robinson are all expendable.
Unfortunately, I put Robinson at about the same level of value  
Ivan15 : 9:38 am : link
And production as Shepard, except that Shepard is older and has an established history of injury, while Robinson is younger and just establishing an injury history.
That could change but right now, Robinson is less reliable and less productive than Slayton or James.
NO MORE SMURFS!!!
RE: RE: Need WR But  
jvm52106 : 9:41 am : link
In comment 16013221 BMac said:
Quote:
In comment 16013179 Samiam said:


Quote:


Obviously they need to upgrade the WR position although when Robinson returns, that’s part of it. Collin Johnson looked good in preseason also. But, if the OL is stronger and we have an effective running game, a QB making the kind of money Jones is asking for, should be able to elevate the offense even without a stud at WR. A really good QB makes everyone around them better.



Some people just can't help taking any opportunity to take shots. Then they spout groupthink/truisms ("A really good QB makes everyone around them better.") rather than objective views.


Funny how Aaron Rodgers has railed against Packers for not getting him more talent - leading up this past years draft and even after it for awhile.. This notion that a QB can raise all levels is pretty wrong and lazy analysis. When a good defense can take out your skill players in even numbers (no need to extra bodies or coverage), it puts the QB a disadvantage. Add in a leaky pass pro Oline and you have a recipe like last Saturday night's game.

Jones played well many times where passing numbers will minimal by design.

Again look at this:

Our WR corps changed completely by week 4. By the time we played Detroit KG was bench warmer, WDR ended up on IR, KT was gone, SS home, David Sills (a starter) began to fade until not see much again..

We had James, Hodgins, Slayton (king of drops) and Johnson as our main threats..

That alone tells you even Mahomes isn't raising that group up.
did you  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:43 am : link
guys know that Marcus Johnson started seven games for us?

Yikes.
Kinda why I think TE is not out of the question  
GiantSteps : 9:43 am : link
for a very high pick. A true two way TE to compliment Bellinger might be able to provide real solutions to NYG’s current passing and blocking issues, no? Not just a luxury pick?
What else is to be done if the talent isn’t there at WR?
RE: RE: Yet there were multiple people here in the Collin Johnson  
Mad Mike : 9:43 am : link
In comment 16013222 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Truth be told outside of WDR you cannot count any of them as long-term solutions yet.

Can't realistically count on Robinson as a long-term solution yet, can we? That's not expressing pessimism or doubt, but realistically, he's still largely an unknown.
I think our Wide Receiver room is fine  
Semipro Lineman : 9:44 am : link
maybe it can be improved a bit with some minor ....

redecorating touches like reupholstering the chairs but otherwise
RE: did you  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:44 am : link
In comment 16013241 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
guys know that Marcus Johnson started seven games for us?

Yikes.


Seven starts. Nine receptions.
I'd like to see the Giants go into the offseason  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9:44 am : link
thinking they need to upgrade the top two WR's. Then everybody else can compete for the remaining spots. May the best find a position on the roster.
WRs, etc.  
RHPeel : 9:45 am : link
I get the argument for more and better WRs. But if I'm looking at this roster I think the defense is what needs the help. By weighted DVOA the Giants' offense was the 7th best in the league, by virtue of scheme and Jones' legs. I think you can roll the dice on that for another year... but the defense was 29th overall and dead last in stopping the run.

IMO: top priority is interior DL depth and off-ball linebacker. I'd follow that with interior OL (if you trust Neal as RT next year), and RT if you want to move Neal to guard. After that I'd put WR as my top priority.
Biggest needs are  
Costy16 : 9:46 am : link
DL, IOL, LB, WR--no particular order.

When your best WR  
section125 : 9:46 am : link
was poached off a PS mid-season and barely has enough speed to beat LBs in a foot race, you are in deep crap.
Love Hodgins, but ideally he'd be a #4 coming off the bench on 3rd and long.

I'd bring back Richie James for the slot. He has some wheels and good hands.

The roster is so devoid of talent that Schoen will easily be able to take BPA at #25 and improve any group on the team. They are in dire need of WR, CB, ILB, IOL, and ER.
RE: WRs, etc.  
RHPeel : 9:47 am : link
In comment 16013249 RHPeel said:
Quote:
I get the argument for more and better WRs. But if I'm looking at this roster I think the defense is what needs the help. By weighted DVOA the Giants' offense was the 7th best in the league, by virtue of scheme and Jones' legs. I think you can roll the dice on that for another year... but the defense was 29th overall and dead last in stopping the run.

IMO: top priority is interior DL depth and off-ball linebacker. I'd follow that with interior OL (if you trust Neal as RT next year), and RT if you want to move Neal to guard. After that I'd put WR as my top priority.


And you can throw cornerback on there as well. Giants pieced it together well but they could really use a good press corner.

Basically: if the Giants decide to roll with a similar WR strategy next year I won't mind, in spite of the weaknesses of the group. Too many needs.
We're not going to be able to come anywhere close  
Metnut : 9:47 am : link
to filling all of our needs with above average players and turning out a roster like the Eagles next year.

Best we can hope for is to responsibly manage our cap situation, try and "hit" on the majority of our draft picks, and bring in some free agents who can upgrade our overall talent level. An improved roster with a strong cap situation going forward (even if major needs still remain) should be the goal.
RE: Biggest needs are  
section125 : 9:48 am : link
In comment 16013252 Costy16 said:
Quote:
DL, IOL, LB, WR--no particular order.


I assume you mean DT/NT for DL and if so that is not one of the biggest needs. It needs reliable depth, yes, but they have starting talent if LW returns.
And CB is a big need.
Yes we do need 1-2 WRs  
Dang Man : 9:52 am : link
But we also need DT, CB, MLB, another DE/Edge rush specialist. Point being, there are too many holes to fill in with just one draft. What Schoen did last year was make us competitive. This year he’ll fine tune and figure out the pieces moving forward (ie who are his guys) and fill in some of the gaps. This is a multi year process. People like to use the 2020 Eagle anology, but a lot has to go right for that to happen, including some luck and having a QB who can win that’s on a rookie contracts. We should be better next year so long as Jones doesn’t leave NY. We’ll be even better, and maybe more of a championship contender, the following year.

Running a front office is hard. Not just the draft. Even if we assume we kill it during this year’s draft you need to worry about coaches leaving, injuries and FA wanting to go elsewhere despite getting fair market offers. A lot of this is out of their control.
4 picks in rds 1 thru 3  
MotownGIANTS : 9:57 am : link
2 WRs, 1 CB and 1 LB (was focused on ILB but Azeez may only be a situational pass rusher to keep him on the field) or .... 2 WRs, 1 CB and 1 IOL ....and hedge the draft picks using FA
Holy  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:57 am : link
crap... Golladay not only had just 6 catches in 2022 but he dropped four passes!!!!
RE: Need WR But  
k2tampa : 9:58 am : link
In comment 16013179 Samiam said:
Quote:
Obviously they need to upgrade the WR position although when Robinson returns, that’s part of it. Collin Johnson looked good in preseason also. But, if the OL is stronger and we have an effective running game, a QB making the kind of money Jones is asking for, should be able to elevate the offense even without a stud at WR. A really good QB makes everyone around them better.


Can we stop with this ridiculous "elevation" talk. There is absolutely nothing a QB can do to elevate the performance of the passing game when wide receivers and tight ends can't get separation in man coverage. All the QB (and it doesn't matter how much money he is making) can do in that situation is throw it up for grabs and hope the WR wins a battle for the ball. Do you want our much below average in physicality WRs (Slayton, Robinson, Jones), who use their body to make most catches, trying to win battles against bigger, stronger CBs? That's simply a recipe for a massive amount of turnovers.
Either way, the WR corps will look drastically different next year:  
Vin_Cuccs : 9:59 am : link
Kenny Golladay is unlikely to be back with the team
Isaiah Hodgins-contract expires (this is according to the roster page; might be exclusive rights free agent)
Darius Slayton-contract expires
Richie James-contract expires
Marcus Johnson-contract expires
Sterling Shepard-ACL tear, voidable contract
Collin Johnson-Achilles tear
Wan'Dale Robinson-ACL tear, may not be ready for the start of the season

On opening day next season, there is a chance that every single active WR player is new.
The can go BPA at many positions  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10:00 am : link
and it will have a big impact. Some positions more so and that also depends how much better the new player is.

DL, ILB, Corner, OL and WR.

BPA.

Whether you like him or EVERYTHING depends on Jones  
Dinger : 10:02 am : link
If the Giants are unable/unwilling to resign him, they are in QB limbo. TT becomes the starter and you would think they would look to draft a QB. You would think that they would do that in the top 3 rounds, taking away a pick for a WR, IOL or a CB, ALL of which are MUST HAVES this offseason. They may find a diamond in the rough at WR in the later rounds or a decent guard in rd2 or 3 but IF they have to go QB shopping, that changes a lot of plans.
RE: I think our Wide Receiver room is fine  
k2tampa : 10:05 am : link
In comment 16013246 Semipro Lineman said:
Quote:
maybe it can be improved a bit with some minor ....

redecorating touches like reupholstering the chairs but otherwise


We had three starters at the end of the year who could not get open against man to man coverage. How is that "fine."
RE: Yes we do need 1-2 WRs  
rsjem1979 : 10:06 am : link
In comment 16013268 Dang Man said:
Quote:
But we also need DT, CB, MLB, another DE/Edge rush specialist. Point being, there are too many holes to fill in with just one draft. What Schoen did last year was make us competitive. This year he’ll fine tune and figure out the pieces moving forward (ie who are his guys) and fill in some of the gaps. This is a multi year process. People like to use the 2020 Eagle anology, but a lot has to go right for that to happen, including some luck and having a QB who can win that’s on a rookie contracts.


Yeah the Eagle analogy doesn't really work anyway. They got out from a huge QB contract and in the process acquired a 1st and 3rd round pick for Wentz, and are currently spending essentially nothing on the QB and RB spots.

The Giants appear set to be spending $40 million at minimum on just the starters at those positions next year.
The other piece to keep in mind  
aimrocky : 10:06 am : link
unless the Giants upgrade via UFA, there will be a learning curve from their draft picks. If Hodgins takes a step back and Robinson eases his way back, then we could see some really poor WR play to start the season.
RE: When your best WR  
k2tampa : 10:08 am : link
In comment 16013253 section125 said:
Quote:
was poached off a PS mid-season and barely has enough speed to beat LBs in a foot race, you are in deep crap.
Love Hodgins, but ideally he'd be a #4 coming off the bench on 3rd and long.

I'd bring back Richie James for the slot. He has some wheels and good hands.

The roster is so devoid of talent that Schoen will easily be able to take BPA at #25 and improve any group on the team. They are in dire need of WR, CB, ILB, IOL, and ER.


Hodgins wasn't on their practice squad. He was waived.
It is really important  
ElitoCanton : 10:10 am : link
that the Giants don't force a 1st round WR. There are needs all over the roster. This draft is deep in CB and that is a huge need. ILB is a huge need. 5 tech DE is a huge need. They need to let the board come to them. We should not be deceived where this team is. Stick to the rebuild plan.
RE: I still can’t believe people argued against this  
Dr. D : 10:12 am : link
In comment 16013178 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
especially when looking at all the playoff games. The gap in talent at WR is so vast it’s almost funny. Kudos for the guys here making it work, but it just isn’t close to enough.

I think the people who argued against this were doing so because it helped their argument (that Jones sucks and it's not because of the OL and WRs. The WRs are just fine...).
RE: RE: I still can’t believe people argued against this  
Victor in CT : 10:14 am : link
In comment 16013315 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 16013178 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


especially when looking at all the playoff games. The gap in talent at WR is so vast it’s almost funny. Kudos for the guys here making it work, but it just isn’t close to enough.


I think the people who argued against this were doing so because it helped their argument (that Jones sucks and it's not because of the OL and WRs. The WRs are just fine...).


you are correct Sir!
RE: It is really important  
Victor in CT : 10:15 am : link
In comment 16013311 ElitoCanton said:
Quote:
that the Giants don't force a 1st round WR. There are needs all over the roster. This draft is deep in CB and that is a huge need. ILB is a huge need. 5 tech DE is a huge need. They need to let the board come to them. We should not be deceived where this team is. Stick to the rebuild plan.


exactly right. they need talent almost everywhere. they shouldn't force anything
RE: Either way, the WR corps will look drastically different next year:  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:20 am : link
In comment 16013284 Vin_Cuccs said:
Quote:
Kenny Golladay is unlikely to be back with the team
Isaiah Hodgins-contract expires (this is according to the roster page; might be exclusive rights free agent)
Darius Slayton-contract expires
Richie James-contract expires
Marcus Johnson-contract expires
Sterling Shepard-ACL tear, voidable contract
Collin Johnson-Achilles tear
Wan'Dale Robinson-ACL tear, may not be ready for the start of the season

On opening day next season, there is a chance that every single active WR player is new.


Hodgins isn't going anywhere. They will tender him.

But most of these guys should be gone.
I'll be very surprised if the Giants don't add a good wideout in the  
Ira : 10:21 am : link
off-season. What I'm not so sure about is what kind of wideout we'll add - will he be a speed guy or a tall guy or a strong guy or a great route runner - probably some combo of those things.
the fox broadcast had a great graphic on WR production  
Eric on Li : 10:22 am : link
this pretty much said it all on the season. these first 9 weeks were when Sills, Golladay, and Johnson were getting most of the starts.



The last 9 were when Hodgins arrived and James/Slayton were inserted pretty much full time.


and to make things even clearer, you can see Hodgins alone accounted for the majority of the production increase.



the evolution of the passing attack this season was living proof of how the offense can improve as you add better players to it.
just to piggyback that last reply  
Eric on Li : 10:26 am : link
sills started weeks 1-5
golladay started weeks 1 and 4
johnson started weeks 5-8

2 of those 3 had catch rates under 50% (sills was high man at 65%).

hodgins, slayton, and james were all over 70% catch rates on the year.
RE: According to Pro Football Reference  
Dr. D : 10:28 am : link
In comment 16013186 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Slayton dropped seven passes or 10 percent of his opportunities. He's such a frustrating player. He had 8 touchdowns as a rookie. But since then, he has seven in the last three seasons combined.

I say bye to Slayton unless he's brought back again as #6-7. He might be a nice guy and seems to care, but he doesn't have the "dependable" part. Shepard also lacks dependability, though due to injuries, not bad hands (he's only played 32 games in the last FOUR seasons. Only 10 in the last two).

So, including Golladay, there are at least 3 WRs they can be moving on from.
RE: I'd like to see the Giants go into the offseason  
bw in dc : 10:42 am : link
In comment 16013248 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
thinking they need to upgrade the top two WR's. Then everybody else can compete for the remaining spots. May the best find a position on the roster.


Unfortunately, the WR FA crop is weak. By that, I mean no WR1. Mostly WR2s and Wr3s.

But I think there may be some opportunity there and would look at Meyers, Lazard and JuJu.



RE: Interesting stats  
HomerJones45 : 10:48 am : link
In comment 16013171 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
on dropped passes by team... Giants were 6th in the NFL with 27. https://scores.nbcsports.com/fb/tmleaders.asp?range=NFL&type=Receiving&rank=232 - ( New Window )
Does not seem to indicative or relevant to anything. The 5 teams with more dropped passes were:
1 Green Bay Packers 30
2 Buffalo Bills 29
3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29
4 Jacksonville Jaguars 29
5 Miami Dolphins 27

4 of them made the playoffs. The team in 7th place was the Chiefs. The Chargers are 8th and the Bengals 9th with 25 and 24 respectively. The Niners were 14th with 22. Are we saying that 4 less dropped passes is make or break?? Please.

There is no sense getting big time receivers unless there is some demonstration that they can be utilized. Galloway has disappeared here; he and the qb seem to have some issue because the qb will not even look his way. Engram was let go and just had his best year since he was teamed with Eli with 73 catches. Toney has turned into a useful player with the Chiefs and will be on the field for the conference championship game. It would not surprise me to see Slayton leave here and become the field stretcher for some other team. Quit crying about receivers when we can't seem to utilize the ones we have.
RE: RE: Need WR But  
Dr. D : 10:49 am : link
In comment 16013221 BMac said:
Quote:
In comment 16013179 Samiam said:


Quote:


Obviously they need to upgrade the WR position although when Robinson returns, that’s part of it. Collin Johnson looked good in preseason also. But, if the OL is stronger and we have an effective running game, a QB making the kind of money Jones is asking for, should be able to elevate the offense even without a stud at WR. A really good QB makes everyone around them better.



Some people just can't help taking any opportunity to take shots. Then they spout groupthink/truisms ("A really good QB makes everyone around them better.") rather than objective views.

The thing is, Jones did "elevate" these guys. The #15 scoring offense with these WRs, including one who led the league in drops and one who was literally not on an NFL roster in early Nov. But there's a limit for how much a QB can elevate his WRs.

And people like Samiam can't even give a single recent example of a QB that elevated bottom tier WRs to the extent that's needed to win in the playoffs. Just empty words tainted with an anti-Jones bias.
There's really a couple of ways to look at the WR room  
Dave on the UWS : 10:50 am : link
IF they got a true "go to #1", would the rest of the WR room be adequate? OR other than Wan dale and maybe Johnson or Higgins, do we need TWO top outside receivers? One of many decisions to be made.
There's plenty of evidence  
RollBlue : 11:05 am : link
that getting a top WR helps the offense - why some argue otherwise is foolish.

Diggs in Buffalo, Hill in Miami. Look at the Eagles, they won 4 games in 2020, 9 in 2021 and lost badly in wild card round. Add AJ Brown and they're a win from the SB. Bengals drafted Chase, still have a hard time blocking, but move the ball and score points on everyone except Baltimore.

If there Giants can add an impact WR, and 2 impact players on defense - should compete for NFC - luck on injuries being a major factor...
Trade Burrow our WRs  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:08 am : link
I would feel pity and sadness for him.
RE: RE: Interesting stats  
Andrew in Austin : 11:23 am : link
In comment 16013386 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 16013171 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


on dropped passes by team... Giants were 6th in the NFL with 27. https://scores.nbcsports.com/fb/tmleaders.asp?range=NFL&type=Receiving&rank=232 - ( New Window )

Does not seem to indicative or relevant to anything. The 5 teams with more dropped passes were:
1 Green Bay Packers 30
2 Buffalo Bills 29
3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29
4 Jacksonville Jaguars 29
5 Miami Dolphins 27

4 of them made the playoffs. The team in 7th place was the Chiefs. The Chargers are 8th and the Bengals 9th with 25 and 24 respectively. The Niners were 14th with 22. Are we saying that 4 less dropped passes is make or break?? Please.

There is no sense getting big time receivers unless there is some demonstration that they can be utilized. Galloway has disappeared here; he and the qb seem to have some issue because the qb will not even look his way. Engram was let go and just had his best year since he was teamed with Eli with 73 catches. Toney has turned into a useful player with the Chiefs and will be on the field for the conference championship game. It would not surprise me to see Slayton leave here and become the field stretcher for some other team. Quit crying about receivers when we can't seem to utilize the ones we have.


Wonder what the % is as a percentage of pass attempts. We tended to pass a lot less than most of those teams.
meant  
Dave on the UWS : 11:25 am : link
Hodgins (mind is elsewhere lol)
RE: RE: Interesting stats  
speedywheels : 11:26 am : link
In comment 16013386 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 16013171 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


on dropped passes by team... Giants were 6th in the NFL with 27. https://scores.nbcsports.com/fb/tmleaders.asp?range=NFL&type=Receiving&rank=232 - ( New Window )

Does not seem to indicative or relevant to anything. The 5 teams with more dropped passes were:
1 Green Bay Packers 30
2 Buffalo Bills 29
3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29
4 Jacksonville Jaguars 29
5 Miami Dolphins 27

4 of them made the playoffs. The team in 7th place was the Chiefs. The Chargers are 8th and the Bengals 9th with 25 and 24 respectively. The Niners were 14th with 22. Are we saying that 4 less dropped passes is make or break?? Please.

There is no sense getting big time receivers unless there is some demonstration that they can be utilized. Galloway has disappeared here; he and the qb seem to have some issue because the qb will not even look his way. Engram was let go and just had his best year since he was teamed with Eli with 73 catches. Toney has turned into a useful player with the Chiefs and will be on the field for the conference championship game. It would not surprise me to see Slayton leave here and become the field stretcher for some other team. Quit crying about receivers when we can't seem to utilize the ones we have.


The reason why Toney is "succeeding" is obvious to every NYG fan.

Except for you. Which is not very surprising.
Impossible, Eric  
speedywheels : 11:30 am : link
I was told that the reason why NYG didn't pass the ball a lot was due to having a QB who "sucked" as a passer.

You mean to tell me it was more about the overall very mediocre WR core (and based on PPF rankings, the 2nd worse OL in the league)? I'm shocked, just SHOCKED I tell you.

This is yet another example of Jones and Kafka doing waaaaay more with waaaaaaay less. 15th in the league in scoring with those two huge shortcomings???? Quite frankly, they are both miracle workers.

RE: RE: I'd like to see the Giants go into the offseason  
speedywheels : 11:32 am : link
In comment 16013375 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16013248 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


thinking they need to upgrade the top two WR's. Then everybody else can compete for the remaining spots. May the best find a position on the roster.



Unfortunately, the WR FA crop is weak. By that, I mean no WR1. Mostly WR2s and Wr3s.

But I think there may be some opportunity there and would look at Meyers, Lazard and JuJu.




NYG don't have any WR2's on the roster, either.
RE: RE: Interesting stats  
speedywheels : 11:36 am : link
In comment 16013189 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16013171 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


on dropped passes by team... Giants were 6th in the NFL with 27. https://scores.nbcsports.com/fb/tmleaders.asp?range=NFL&type=Receiving&rank=232 - ( New Window )



Even worse is we had the 8th fewest attempts at 520 compared to the most (Bucs) at 751. Our drop rate is 5.1% and there’s was 3.9%.


Excellent point. And yet, some posters say things like "quit whining" about the receivers they have that they can't "utilize" properly
We desperately...  
Chris in Philly : 11:38 am : link
need to upgrade the position, but I would not spend big UFA money on it. Premium draft picks and mid-level free agency is the way to go. Or explore the trade market..
RE: RE: Interesting stats  
UConn4523 : 11:44 am : link
In comment 16013386 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 16013171 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


on dropped passes by team... Giants were 6th in the NFL with 27. https://scores.nbcsports.com/fb/tmleaders.asp?range=NFL&type=Receiving&rank=232 - ( New Window )

Does not seem to indicative or relevant to anything. The 5 teams with more dropped passes were:
1 Green Bay Packers 30
2 Buffalo Bills 29
3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29
4 Jacksonville Jaguars 29
5 Miami Dolphins 27

4 of them made the playoffs. The team in 7th place was the Chiefs. The Chargers are 8th and the Bengals 9th with 25 and 24 respectively. The Niners were 14th with 22. Are we saying that 4 less dropped passes is make or break?? Please.

There is no sense getting big time receivers unless there is some demonstration that they can be utilized. Galloway has disappeared here; he and the qb seem to have some issue because the qb will not even look his way. Engram was let go and just had his best year since he was teamed with Eli with 73 catches. Toney has turned into a useful player with the Chiefs and will be on the field for the conference championship game. It would not surprise me to see Slayton leave here and become the field stretcher for some other team. Quit crying about receivers when we can't seem to utilize the ones we have.


Richie James is having a career year here. Isaiah Hodgins found a home and has excelled here. Slayton is having his best year here since his rookie year. Other than Golladay, whom the coaching staff doesn’t like, who exactly are you talking about when you say we aren’t utilizing the ones we have?
RE: We desperately...  
Eric on Li : 11:44 am : link
In comment 16013486 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
need to upgrade the position, but I would not spend big UFA money on it. Premium draft picks and mid-level free agency is the way to go. Or explore the trade market..


there's not really a choice in UFA - the most expensive WR will probably be OBJ bc there's just nobody out there. Maybe Jakobi Meyers but i assume NE will bring him back.

the trade market could be interesting but it will likely be expensive. hopkins the one interesting name out there that may be gettable cheaper due to his circumstances.
I’d love a guy like Woods  
UConn4523 : 11:47 am : link
he will be 2 years removed from the injury and had a fairly high snap rate, which proves he was mostly healthy in 2022. Add in Tennessee’s passing woes and he can be a good buy low candidate. For him he gets a shot at being a #1 WR again.
