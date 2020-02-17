Deserves mentioning once again - the WR situation Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:47 am : 8:47 am

IMO, the two best receivers on this roster right now are a waiver-wire pick-up from the Bills (Hodgins) and the 2nd round draft pick who tore his ACL in November (Robinson).



I still think the argument can be made that the trenches and CB are actually more pressing needs in the NFC East, but the dearth of talent at WR for the Giants is pretty scary.



Just another indication that this team played way over its head in 2022.