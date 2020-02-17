Deserves mentioning once again - the WR situation

IMO, the two best receivers on this roster right now are a waiver-wire pick-up from the Bills (Hodgins) and the 2nd round draft pick who tore his ACL in November (Robinson).
I still think the argument can be made that the trenches and CB are actually more pressing needs in the NFC East, but the dearth of talent at WR for the Giants is pretty scary.
Just another indication that this team played way over its head in 2022.
But DL, WR and corners need Additional bodies......preferably studs.
Schoen needs a great off season
The reason to be so optimistic, is the success this team had with such poor talent. With some cap room and another full draft, the team should be much better.
So, it's not fair to say they ignored it (just like they didn't ignore OL) it's more true to say they (prior regime) paid/picked the wrong players.
In August the WR position was Golladay, Shepard, Toney, Robinson, etc..
Leonard Williams could be that asset to dangle around the league to teams with deeper supply at WR and/or TE.
The same holes many of us were pointing out at the beginning of the season still exist. I can only imagine what this group can do with an influx of real talent.
It bodes well for us!
Leonard Williams could be that asset to dangle around the league to teams with deeper supply at WR and/or TE.
Not likely. A team that is trading a WR is likely not in the position to be taking on a high priced DL who is approaching 30
You can argue that other groups need more beef, but there is simply no denying that WR is serving up baloney as the main entre.
My opinion is that we want more at other areas, but we NEED more at WR.
The argument becomes whether we can put in marginal resources at WR and improve enough that more emphasis in other areas will pay dividends.
https://scores.nbcsports.com/fb/tmleaders.asp?range=NFL&type=Receiving&rank=232 - ( New Window )
WR1, Hodgins, Robinson, Johnson, and James.
That is Gettleman-like thinking
Hopefully some of those holes are filled with 2nd year guys coming off of their rookie injuries.
I would bet that the staff sees much of the OL improvement on the roster. ILB may be addressed with Beavers.
The talent in the draft aligns with the Giants biggest needs. I would hope for day 1/2 to include CB, WR, ILB or DL and WR.
Quote:
makes some trades with assets that we may value less in the overall scheme of things over time for some better impact players on Offense right now.
Leonard Williams could be that asset to dangle around the league to teams with deeper supply at WR and/or TE.
Not likely. A team that is trading a WR is likely not in the position to be taking on a high priced DL who is approaching 30
Maybe not, but not sure how you assessed the relationship of every other team with respect to their WRs and DL needs in minutes. Simply an opinion on ways to improve the roster deficiencies without always using the draft.
Most of the Giants issues this year happened when the could not run the ball forcing the poorer down/distance situations which led to the two biggest issues on the team; WR's and OL.
Get the OL to stay out these situations as frequently as they happen against the better teams is a good start.
That quick passing game that had some success was a band aid that teams will be prepared for as the Eagles were which I expected.
I think Neal playing to his draft status and good play at LG, C and RG will be a huge difference. The worse the OL is the better the WR's will need to be to navigate around it imv against the better teams.
Even worse is we had the 8th fewest attempts at 520 compared to the most (Bucs) at 751. Our drop rate is 5.1% and there’s was 3.9%.
If not a stud WR in Rd 1 then maybe a stud TE.
We need quality starters at WR, CB & ILB. We also NEED depth at DT, IOL and passrush. And that's assuming we bring back UFA starters at QB, HB, S and C. Add those positions to the list if they move on.
Reassuring that the combo of JS and the coaching staff was so adept at getting quality play from guys off the street though.
But leave it to DG/Judge/whomever to draft a guy that ends up taking the organization and team hostage. And forcing his way out; and he's now on a team on the brink of another Super Bowl...
Get those guys and then go get yourself that fancy sports car.
He certainly drops too many balls, but he also caught a higher percentage of targets than many of the other big play WRs in the NFL (guys with 10+ YPT).
Slayton had a slightly/higher catch rate than AJ Brown, Waadle, and McLaurin.
I'm not putting him in their class, because they are more well rounded WRs, but it's worth noting.
Some people just can't help taking any opportunity to take shots. Then they spout groupthink/truisms ("A really good QB makes everyone around them better.") rather than objective views.
WR1, Hodgins, Robinson, Johnson, and James.
That is Gettleman-like thinking
Truth be told outside of WDR you cannot count any of them as long-term solutions yet.
Hodgins is a player to develop but we cannot ignore the fact that he had little impact with Bills and though he was a playmaker (so to speak) for is, it was more knowledge of the system and no competition. I think he is a solid 3/4 WR but I still cannot say with certainty that he is a big-time starting WR in the NFL.
We need at least two WR's and possibly both starters or at least both heavily involved.
He certainly drops too many balls, but he also caught a higher percentage of targets than many of the other big play WRs in the NFL (guys with 10+ YPT).
Slayton had a slightly/higher catch rate than AJ Brown, Waadle, and McLaurin.
I'm not putting him in their class, because they are more well rounded WRs, but it's worth noting.
He doesn't get into the end zone however. He had 8 touchdowns as a rookie and then only seven the next three years.
Same as Sterling Shepard. He had 8 touchdowns as a rookie but hasn't come close since in his next six seasons.
That could change but right now, Robinson is less reliable and less productive than Slayton or James.
NO MORE SMURFS!!!
Quote:
Obviously they need to upgrade the WR position although when Robinson returns, that’s part of it. Collin Johnson looked good in preseason also. But, if the OL is stronger and we have an effective running game, a QB making the kind of money Jones is asking for, should be able to elevate the offense even without a stud at WR. A really good QB makes everyone around them better.
Some people just can't help taking any opportunity to take shots. Then they spout groupthink/truisms ("A really good QB makes everyone around them better.") rather than objective views.
Funny how Aaron Rodgers has railed against Packers for not getting him more talent - leading up this past years draft and even after it for awhile.. This notion that a QB can raise all levels is pretty wrong and lazy analysis. When a good defense can take out your skill players in even numbers (no need to extra bodies or coverage), it puts the QB a disadvantage. Add in a leaky pass pro Oline and you have a recipe like last Saturday night's game.
Jones played well many times where passing numbers will minimal by design.
Again look at this:
Our WR corps changed completely by week 4. By the time we played Detroit KG was bench warmer, WDR ended up on IR, KT was gone, SS home, David Sills (a starter) began to fade until not see much again..
We had James, Hodgins, Slayton (king of drops) and Johnson as our main threats..
That alone tells you even Mahomes isn't raising that group up.
Yikes.
What else is to be done if the talent isn’t there at WR?
Can't realistically count on Robinson as a long-term solution yet, can we? That's not expressing pessimism or doubt, but realistically, he's still largely an unknown.
redecorating touches like reupholstering the chairs but otherwise
Yikes.
Seven starts. Nine receptions.
IMO: top priority is interior DL depth and off-ball linebacker. I'd follow that with interior OL (if you trust Neal as RT next year), and RT if you want to move Neal to guard. After that I'd put WR as my top priority.
Love Hodgins, but ideally he'd be a #4 coming off the bench on 3rd and long.
I'd bring back Richie James for the slot. He has some wheels and good hands.
The roster is so devoid of talent that Schoen will easily be able to take BPA at #25 and improve any group on the team. They are in dire need of WR, CB, ILB, IOL, and ER.
IMO: top priority is interior DL depth and off-ball linebacker. I'd follow that with interior OL (if you trust Neal as RT next year), and RT if you want to move Neal to guard. After that I'd put WR as my top priority.
And you can throw cornerback on there as well. Giants pieced it together well but they could really use a good press corner.
Basically: if the Giants decide to roll with a similar WR strategy next year I won't mind, in spite of the weaknesses of the group. Too many needs.
Best we can hope for is to responsibly manage our cap situation, try and "hit" on the majority of our draft picks, and bring in some free agents who can upgrade our overall talent level. An improved roster with a strong cap situation going forward (even if major needs still remain) should be the goal.
I assume you mean DT/NT for DL and if so that is not one of the biggest needs. It needs reliable depth, yes, but they have starting talent if LW returns.
And CB is a big need.
Running a front office is hard. Not just the draft. Even if we assume we kill it during this year’s draft you need to worry about coaches leaving, injuries and FA wanting to go elsewhere despite getting fair market offers. A lot of this is out of their control.
Can we stop with this ridiculous "elevation" talk. There is absolutely nothing a QB can do to elevate the performance of the passing game when wide receivers and tight ends can't get separation in man coverage. All the QB (and it doesn't matter how much money he is making) can do in that situation is throw it up for grabs and hope the WR wins a battle for the ball. Do you want our much below average in physicality WRs (Slayton, Robinson, Jones), who use their body to make most catches, trying to win battles against bigger, stronger CBs? That's simply a recipe for a massive amount of turnovers.
Isaiah Hodgins-contract expires (this is according to the roster page; might be exclusive rights free agent)
Darius Slayton-contract expires
Richie James-contract expires
Marcus Johnson-contract expires
Sterling Shepard-ACL tear, voidable contract
Collin Johnson-Achilles tear
Wan'Dale Robinson-ACL tear, may not be ready for the start of the season
On opening day next season, there is a chance that every single active WR player is new.
DL, ILB, Corner, OL and WR.
BPA.
redecorating touches like reupholstering the chairs but otherwise
We had three starters at the end of the year who could not get open against man to man coverage. How is that "fine."
Yeah the Eagle analogy doesn't really work anyway. They got out from a huge QB contract and in the process acquired a 1st and 3rd round pick for Wentz, and are currently spending essentially nothing on the QB and RB spots.
The Giants appear set to be spending $40 million at minimum on just the starters at those positions next year.
Love Hodgins, but ideally he'd be a #4 coming off the bench on 3rd and long.
I'd bring back Richie James for the slot. He has some wheels and good hands.
The roster is so devoid of talent that Schoen will easily be able to take BPA at #25 and improve any group on the team. They are in dire need of WR, CB, ILB, IOL, and ER.
Hodgins wasn't on their practice squad. He was waived.
I think the people who argued against this were doing so because it helped their argument (that Jones sucks and it's not because of the OL and WRs. The WRs are just fine...).
Quote:
especially when looking at all the playoff games. The gap in talent at WR is so vast it’s almost funny. Kudos for the guys here making it work, but it just isn’t close to enough.
I think the people who argued against this were doing so because it helped their argument (that Jones sucks and it's not because of the OL and WRs. The WRs are just fine...).
you are correct Sir!
exactly right. they need talent almost everywhere. they shouldn't force anything
Isaiah Hodgins-contract expires (this is according to the roster page; might be exclusive rights free agent)
Darius Slayton-contract expires
Richie James-contract expires
Marcus Johnson-contract expires
Sterling Shepard-ACL tear, voidable contract
Collin Johnson-Achilles tear
Wan'Dale Robinson-ACL tear, may not be ready for the start of the season
On opening day next season, there is a chance that every single active WR player is new.
Hodgins isn't going anywhere. They will tender him.
But most of these guys should be gone.
The last 9 were when Hodgins arrived and James/Slayton were inserted pretty much full time.
and to make things even clearer, you can see Hodgins alone accounted for the majority of the production increase.
the evolution of the passing attack this season was living proof of how the offense can improve as you add better players to it.
golladay started weeks 1 and 4
johnson started weeks 5-8
2 of those 3 had catch rates under 50% (sills was high man at 65%).
hodgins, slayton, and james were all over 70% catch rates on the year.
I say bye to Slayton unless he's brought back again as #6-7. He might be a nice guy and seems to care, but he doesn't have the "dependable" part. Shepard also lacks dependability, though due to injuries, not bad hands (he's only played 32 games in the last FOUR seasons. Only 10 in the last two).
So, including Golladay, there are at least 3 WRs they can be moving on from.
Unfortunately, the WR FA crop is weak. By that, I mean no WR1. Mostly WR2s and Wr3s.
But I think there may be some opportunity there and would look at Meyers, Lazard and JuJu.
1 Green Bay Packers 30
2 Buffalo Bills 29
3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29
4 Jacksonville Jaguars 29
5 Miami Dolphins 27
4 of them made the playoffs. The team in 7th place was the Chiefs. The Chargers are 8th and the Bengals 9th with 25 and 24 respectively. The Niners were 14th with 22. Are we saying that 4 less dropped passes is make or break?? Please.
There is no sense getting big time receivers unless there is some demonstration that they can be utilized. Galloway has disappeared here; he and the qb seem to have some issue because the qb will not even look his way. Engram was let go and just had his best year since he was teamed with Eli with 73 catches. Toney has turned into a useful player with the Chiefs and will be on the field for the conference championship game. It would not surprise me to see Slayton leave here and become the field stretcher for some other team. Quit crying about receivers when we can't seem to utilize the ones we have.
Quote:
Obviously they need to upgrade the WR position although when Robinson returns, that’s part of it. Collin Johnson looked good in preseason also. But, if the OL is stronger and we have an effective running game, a QB making the kind of money Jones is asking for, should be able to elevate the offense even without a stud at WR. A really good QB makes everyone around them better.
Some people just can't help taking any opportunity to take shots. Then they spout groupthink/truisms ("A really good QB makes everyone around them better.") rather than objective views.
The thing is, Jones did "elevate" these guys. The #15 scoring offense with these WRs, including one who led the league in drops and one who was literally not on an NFL roster in early Nov. But there's a limit for how much a QB can elevate his WRs.
And people like Samiam can't even give a single recent example of a QB that elevated bottom tier WRs to the extent that's needed to win in the playoffs. Just empty words tainted with an anti-Jones bias.
Diggs in Buffalo, Hill in Miami. Look at the Eagles, they won 4 games in 2020, 9 in 2021 and lost badly in wild card round. Add AJ Brown and they're a win from the SB. Bengals drafted Chase, still have a hard time blocking, but move the ball and score points on everyone except Baltimore.
If there Giants can add an impact WR, and 2 impact players on defense - should compete for NFC - luck on injuries being a major factor...
Quote:
on dropped passes by team... Giants were 6th in the NFL with 27. https://scores.nbcsports.com/fb/tmleaders.asp?range=NFL&type=Receiving&rank=232 - ( New Window )
Does not seem to indicative or relevant to anything. The 5 teams with more dropped passes were:
1 Green Bay Packers 30
2 Buffalo Bills 29
3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29
4 Jacksonville Jaguars 29
5 Miami Dolphins 27
4 of them made the playoffs. The team in 7th place was the Chiefs. The Chargers are 8th and the Bengals 9th with 25 and 24 respectively. The Niners were 14th with 22. Are we saying that 4 less dropped passes is make or break?? Please.
There is no sense getting big time receivers unless there is some demonstration that they can be utilized. Galloway has disappeared here; he and the qb seem to have some issue because the qb will not even look his way. Engram was let go and just had his best year since he was teamed with Eli with 73 catches. Toney has turned into a useful player with the Chiefs and will be on the field for the conference championship game. It would not surprise me to see Slayton leave here and become the field stretcher for some other team. Quit crying about receivers when we can't seem to utilize the ones we have.
Wonder what the % is as a percentage of pass attempts. We tended to pass a lot less than most of those teams.
Quote:
on dropped passes by team... Giants were 6th in the NFL with 27. https://scores.nbcsports.com/fb/tmleaders.asp?range=NFL&type=Receiving&rank=232 - ( New Window )
Does not seem to indicative or relevant to anything. The 5 teams with more dropped passes were:
1 Green Bay Packers 30
2 Buffalo Bills 29
3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29
4 Jacksonville Jaguars 29
5 Miami Dolphins 27
4 of them made the playoffs. The team in 7th place was the Chiefs. The Chargers are 8th and the Bengals 9th with 25 and 24 respectively. The Niners were 14th with 22. Are we saying that 4 less dropped passes is make or break?? Please.
There is no sense getting big time receivers unless there is some demonstration that they can be utilized. Galloway has disappeared here; he and the qb seem to have some issue because the qb will not even look his way. Engram was let go and just had his best year since he was teamed with Eli with 73 catches. Toney has turned into a useful player with the Chiefs and will be on the field for the conference championship game. It would not surprise me to see Slayton leave here and become the field stretcher for some other team. Quit crying about receivers when we can't seem to utilize the ones we have.
The reason why Toney is "succeeding" is obvious to every NYG fan.
Except for you. Which is not very surprising.
You mean to tell me it was more about the overall very mediocre WR core (and based on PPF rankings, the 2nd worse OL in the league)? I'm shocked, just SHOCKED I tell you.
This is yet another example of Jones and Kafka doing waaaaay more with waaaaaaay less. 15th in the league in scoring with those two huge shortcomings???? Quite frankly, they are both miracle workers.
Quote:
thinking they need to upgrade the top two WR's. Then everybody else can compete for the remaining spots. May the best find a position on the roster.
Unfortunately, the WR FA crop is weak. By that, I mean no WR1. Mostly WR2s and Wr3s.
But I think there may be some opportunity there and would look at Meyers, Lazard and JuJu.
NYG don't have any WR2's on the roster, either.
Quote:
on dropped passes by team... Giants were 6th in the NFL with 27. https://scores.nbcsports.com/fb/tmleaders.asp?range=NFL&type=Receiving&rank=232 - ( New Window )
Even worse is we had the 8th fewest attempts at 520 compared to the most (Bucs) at 751. Our drop rate is 5.1% and there’s was 3.9%.
Excellent point. And yet, some posters say things like "quit whining" about the receivers they have that they can't "utilize" properly
Quote:
on dropped passes by team... Giants were 6th in the NFL with 27. https://scores.nbcsports.com/fb/tmleaders.asp?range=NFL&type=Receiving&rank=232 - ( New Window )
Does not seem to indicative or relevant to anything. The 5 teams with more dropped passes were:
1 Green Bay Packers 30
2 Buffalo Bills 29
3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29
4 Jacksonville Jaguars 29
5 Miami Dolphins 27
4 of them made the playoffs. The team in 7th place was the Chiefs. The Chargers are 8th and the Bengals 9th with 25 and 24 respectively. The Niners were 14th with 22. Are we saying that 4 less dropped passes is make or break?? Please.
There is no sense getting big time receivers unless there is some demonstration that they can be utilized. Galloway has disappeared here; he and the qb seem to have some issue because the qb will not even look his way. Engram was let go and just had his best year since he was teamed with Eli with 73 catches. Toney has turned into a useful player with the Chiefs and will be on the field for the conference championship game. It would not surprise me to see Slayton leave here and become the field stretcher for some other team. Quit crying about receivers when we can't seem to utilize the ones we have.
Richie James is having a career year here. Isaiah Hodgins found a home and has excelled here. Slayton is having his best year here since his rookie year. Other than Golladay, whom the coaching staff doesn’t like, who exactly are you talking about when you say we aren’t utilizing the ones we have?
there's not really a choice in UFA - the most expensive WR will probably be OBJ bc there's just nobody out there. Maybe Jakobi Meyers but i assume NE will bring him back.
the trade market could be interesting but it will likely be expensive. hopkins the one interesting name out there that may be gettable cheaper due to his circumstances.