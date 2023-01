Spotrac: DJ’s calculated market value is $26.2M

Quote: Market Value

3 yrs, $78,818,028

Avg. Salary: $26,272,676

NFL Rank: 22

QB Rank: 15

Spotrac is usually in the range of these contracts.The comparable contracts referenced were Tannehill, Trubisky, Garoppolo and Winston.This would be great news for the Giants. If Schoen can lock up Jones to a deal like this, it allows to continue to build this roster and utilize this competitive window. Link - ( New Window