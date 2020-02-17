Had to go back an revisit Ojulari's season to forget Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/26/2023 12:59 pm : 1/26/2023 12:59 pm

The injury story was almost comical.



Ojulari missed the first three weeks of training camp with a hamstring injury. He then hurt his right calf in training camp and missed the first two regular-season games of the season. Then in Week 4, Ojulari injured his left calf. After waiting for three weeks for it to improve, the Giants finally put him on Injured Reserve. Ojulari did not return to the active roster until early December, missing two full months. He then left the Week 16 game early with an ankle injury and barely played the following week. He was held out of the regular-season finale and then came out of the playoff game against the Vikings with a quad contusion.



In all, Ojulari played in seven regular-season games with five starts. (And again, in two of those games, he left early and another he barely played).