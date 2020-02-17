Had to go back an revisit Ojulari's season to forget

The injury story was almost comical.
Ojulari missed the first three weeks of training camp with a hamstring injury. He then hurt his right calf in training camp and missed the first two regular-season games of the season. Then in Week 4, Ojulari injured his left calf. After waiting for three weeks for it to improve, the Giants finally put him on Injured Reserve. Ojulari did not return to the active roster until early December, missing two full months. He then left the Week 16 game early with an ankle injury and barely played the following week. He was held out of the regular-season finale and then came out of the playoff game against the Vikings with a quad contusion.
In all, Ojulari played in seven regular-season games with five starts. (And again, in two of those games, he left early and another he barely played).
Neal will be fine, be patient.
Do you draft his brother?
I, myself would prefer a #1 WR with that pick.
Two, I saw him during the Eagles game and there were times, with limited reps mind you, where he put in little to no effort. It was embarrassing.
Yep, you nailed it. Best pass rusher on the team, not very good against the run
I don’t know if you re a listener to BBK, but Howard Cross has more than once stated these guys are sound too tight. Says the way his era trained was just about being an athlete and not focused on being so explosive
Not ready to write AO off. There is definitely a place for an upper echelon edge rusher
Ojulari might be an Osi....pass rush specialist....I am fine with that.
Keep Ward and more Thumpers types to stop run.
Two, I saw him during the Eagles game and there were times, with limited reps mind you, where he put in little to no effort. It was embarrassing.
Here.
Also, significant to his future here is how hard he works to get back on the field and the teams/teammates perception of that effort
100%, both on the field and apparently in the locker room too.
I have zero worries about him.
That said, the Giants will need to address ER in the offseason.
Still two years on his rookie deal so lets hope a big rebound. I do remember the injury concerns in the draft. Hopefully another draft brings more of a rotation.
Wink loves Ward and he said in training camp he would want him wherever he is coaching. I expect him back if he does not price himself out.
And Edge Rushers are far too valuable to not let it all play out. Ojulari will get his chance to get healthy and stay on the field, and if he puts up some respectable film over the next two seasons then he isn't going anywhere.
We can only hope he remains healthy next year.
Didn’t he have a significant injury history at Georgia?
To actually state the obvious. The potential for arthritis in his knee in the future (where pain will be the issue) is not at all connected to pulled and bruised muscles now. He has had no issue at all with his knee, not even soreness.
Ojulari said he'll try some different things, like yoga, this offseason to prevent injuries. He had never missed a game at Georgia or during his rookie season.
Link - ( New Window )
Or, someone heard something. It's one season, but he only has a brief #2 pick contract with two years already gone. Ojulari wasn't available in 2022, and NYG already has a handful of core guys establishing themselves for second contracts. Ojulari is now behind.
NYG can't keep everyone, let alone year after year.
Neal will be fine, be patient.
Quote:
I doubt he gets a second deal here.
Neal will be fine, be patient.
I hope this is right. It does mean that Schoen needs to find another ER/OLB amonst a slew of other needs, but this need has been known all season, imo, whether or not Ojulari dressed and played. A lot of eye candy with him.
I'm interested to see how they pick edges from now, because the Bills edges are more 3-4 styled players, who are big, stout, and play a rugged two way game. Patriots tend to play edges who are expected to contain, set the edge, and funnel inside as a core job, and Ojulari struggles with it. There have been questions regarding toughness and effort.
I agree. I like Haddy a lot. Would like him back.
Everybody was saying he needed to add weight to help with his run game. He went from 240 as a rookie to 250. Now, we can speculate as to how that weight was put on but injuries tend to happen if you overtrain.
For those giving up on Ojulari I think it's premature.
I will say that Tomon Fox is a guy I can see taking a leap forward next year. He did a good job setting the edge and could improve as a pass rusher. I also think Ward should be re-signed.
BJ Ojulari is very good and should be available with pick 25.
Edge rusher is a rotational position and a solid team has 3.
And this draft is loaded with edge rushers. 20 were invited to the Senior Bowl.
Keep an eye on Keion White, who has the much larger frame that Jon C mentions (and I agree is a better fit).
White played at Old Dominion with Oshane Ximines before finishing his college career with a really outstanding year at Georgia Tech.
Edge rusher is a rotational position and a solid team has 3.
And this draft is loaded with edge rushers. 20 were invited to the Senior Bowl.
Keep an eye on Keion White, who has the much larger frame that Jon C mentions (and I agree is a better fit).
White played at Old Dominion with Oshane Ximines before finishing his college career with a really outstanding year at Georgia Tech.
Oshane surprised people by making this team and playing better, but man, he really has the tools to be better than he has been. He just doesn't make enough plays.
Ouch. Thanks for reminding us.
And I know we've focused a lot on the OL and receivers so far when looking ahead to 2023 but my sense is that for the Giants to make a leap the key could be the DL. There is a ton of potential there but this year Williams, Thibo and Az combined for only 12 sacks when one could make the case that each one of them has the potential to get close to that number themselves.
Quote:
In comment 16014864 JonC said:
Quote:
I doubt he gets a second deal here.
Neal will be fine, be patient.
I hope this is right. It does mean that Schoen needs to find another ER/OLB amonst a slew of other needs, but this need has been known all season, imo, whether or not Ojulari dressed and played. A lot of eye candy with him.
I'm interested to see how they pick edges from now, because the Bills edges are more 3-4 styled players, who are big, stout, and play a rugged two way game. Patriots tend to play edges who are expected to contain, set the edge, and funnel inside as a core job, and Ojulari struggles with it. There have been questions regarding toughness and effort.
I thought Buffalo employs a 4-3 defense.
Quote:
I have always had a hard time rooting for Ximines because I was screaming and pounding the table for Maxx Crosby when the Giants took Ximines.
Ouch. Thanks for reminding us.
Another example of Gettleman using Walter Football mock drafts as his draft prep (jk.... kinda)
Who said that? No one said they want him off the team next year. Valid points were made on how many years he has remaining and the people in charge are not the ones who brought him in.
Thomas, Lawrence, McKinney are now or soon due extensions. Jones, possibly Saquon and Love may also be back.
The Giants also have a dearth of talent - you’d like him to be a solution but he has good trade value. Giants need picks.
I think they let him play out next year and if the team is struggling you recoup picks for him.
No one said that.
Where did any of us say that?
On the other hand playing what's essentially the power end in a 4-3 (ie Michael Strahan) might not be the best fit for him.
Quote:
Ojulari had one injury ridden season and people are saying he shouldn't be on the team next year? Holy fuckin shit. This place gets some interesting people.
No one said that.
Yeah, I probably came the closest to saying something like that, but clearly said I wanted to give him another year.
Another shit Gettleman pick.
Not only that but he skipped his final college season due to COVID.
Essentially 0 playing time in three years.
I wanted Rhamondre Stevenson instead of Smith.
Quote:
is not a known negative for Ojulari unless someone here knows Schoen's original grade on him when he was in Buffalo.
Or, someone heard something. It's one season, but he only has a brief #2 pick contract with two years already gone. Ojulari wasn't available in 2022, and NYG already has a handful of core guys establishing themselves for second contracts. Ojulari is now behind.
NYG can't keep everyone, let alone year after year.
Agreed, but probably don't need to be prematurely pulling the plug on Ojularu with several years to go on his current structure. And certainly not because the NY Giants have so many good core players already lined up in front of him waiting to be paid.
There is simply nothing to concern ourselves with (cap-wise) coming out of Ojulari's draft class which included Kadarius Toney, himself, Aaron Robinson, Elerson Smith, Gary Brightwell and Rodarius Williams. And the draft class in front of his only has Andrew Thomas and Xavier Mckinney that will command higher end deals but no one else. So for a two-year period of draftees, I would think Ojulari is safe enough to get paid if he indeed gets himself on the field consistently and performs. That is the key issue.
Played all 17 as a rookie, broke the franchise rookie sack record.
2nd on team this year in basically 5.5 games.
He’s a double digit sack guy when healthy. Had bad injury luck this year. As pointed out, one injury causes overcompensation and leads to another.
Give him a whole offseason to train and improve his durability. He’ll be fine.