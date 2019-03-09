A harsh reality in building the OL re: investing in the line

A common theme around BBI is that prior regimes “neglected the OL”. We’ve heard this endlessly with Jerry Reese. It just isn’t true. This is a developmental issue. Let’s look at the Eagles starting OL:
LT: Jordan Mailata (7th round pick in 2018)
LG: Landon Dickerson (2nd round in 2021)
C: Jason Kelce (6th round in 2011)
RG: Isaac Seumalo (3rd round in 2016)
RT: Lane Johnson (*4th overall in 2013)
Lane Johnson was the only player who was a high first rounder. Everyone else was either mid or late round prospects with the exception of Dickerson. Absolutely no difference in what the Giants have invested in the OL.
What do the Eagles have? An elite OL coach in Jeff Stoutland. He’s been there since 2013 and through multiple head coaches.
So, did Reese really “neglect” the line? Or have the NYG scouting and developing been bad? The Giants have funneled through OL coaches like a revolving door including the amateur hour shit from 2020.
Hopefully Bobby Johnson can build these guys up, because it’s never been an issue with “investing in the line”.
They absolutely invested a ton of capital, both through the draft and FA bucks, in the line. It's amazing how badly they whiffed throughout the years.
I think the context of investing in the OL should infer when you can't observe a reasonable ROI, that you invest more until you do.
And Sean, both McAdoo and Judge tried to add Stoutland to their staffs and Roseman said no way.
Meanwhile the Eagles have 2 first round stud WRs on their team that take a hell of a lot of pressure off the O-line
Kelce was a 6th round pick, it’s not often that a 6th rounder has that type of impact. Even the Eagles didn’t know if he would have been drafted sooner. The Giants got lucky like that years ago with Diehl and it helped solidify the OL but our Super Bowl OLs were a mix of Draft and FAs. I would go get a top OC in FA if one were available. We haven’t had a great OC in a long time. Even when Gates was the starter he was just average, we tend to over value him because he was an UDFA.
If Bobby Johnson is that level of quality, the Giants should do the same with him.
LT Diehl: 5th round converted guard
LG Suebert: UDFA
C O'hara: UFA converted guard/center
RG Snee: 2nd round pick
LT McKenzie: premium UFA
The Giants have invested top resources in the position, they've simply just failed to develop many of these players, which has, in large part, led to a decade of bad football.
O'Hara retires after 2011. They went to FA with Baas who winds up getting hurt. Should have someone ready to step in from the draft who had been developed. Then McKenzie leaves after 2011. Nobody to step in. Snee. They went FA with Schwartz and he gets hurt. Etc. Gilbride warned of this but the front office did little.
Reese was just terrible outside his first few years. Deal with reality imv. We just went through the BOG concept thread couple weeks ago where some dope was saying Reese's mistake was not drafting more skill players instead of OL.
Until the lines are fully restored don't expect much to change.
There was also a thread a couple of weeks ago cautioning us against overemphasizing the WR position. Compare those OL resources to what the Eagles have invested in the WR position. The reality of the NFL now is that playmakers are needed - even if overvalued. Anyone watch Burrough just chuck it up yesterday hoping Chase would come down with it? He does that all the time. Worked out at least once on a long conversion, other was an INT.
They need playmakers, desperately.
And McKenzie was originally a third round pick.
They have some pieces on both lines now but they need to continue to bring those lines to a more competitive level.
When that happens again then the Giants will again play in the big games like yesterday.
All started with the SB clock.
So is that true or false?
He did just that. Destroyed under Reese.
Get over it. Be smarter.
You better be able to find 50 posters that insist we spend 1 premium pick on OL (assuming premium means Day1 & Day2)
If not, we should all be reading another Board.
I've always been an adherent of GY's Planet Theory. There's only so many of them on the planet. TC's quote about big men allowing you to compete was also spot on. Gilbride did warn them. Instead of taking Cordy Glenn in 2012 they took lil David Wilson, lol.
So Coughlin had personnel control in 2004 and 2005, then Wellington Mara died, and he lost control?
I thought Coughlin was in charge until 2012, now you're saying he was only in charge until 2005?
Take a minute and catch your breath before you answer with some other wild about face.
1. You have to get the draft picks RIGHT. The Giants didn't until Andrew Thomas.
2. You have to CONTINUALLY DRAFT OLs REGULARLY. Even if they're mid-to-low rounders. The Giants didn't. There were MANY drafts during the hell years the Giants drafted ZERO OLs.
Under Accorsi and Reese, the Giants PREFERRED to fill out their OL with vet FAs. That CAN work in the short term (guys like O'Hara and McKenzie were truly GREAT additions), but it rarely keeps the OL competitive over time.
3. YOUR SCOUTS HAVE TO KNOW A GOOD OL WHEN THEY SEE ONE.
IMO, this is the real KEY. And it has been the Giants' big failure over the last 10 years of OL hell.
And I'm not talking about taking an A. Thomas 4th overall. When you have that high a pick and your choice of all the top blue chip guys, and you take one, it doesn't make you a scouting genius. And for his first two years, most though Thomas was the weakest of the four DG could have chosen. Now he appears to be the best. But all the mid round OL picks? Ugh. But THAT is where you truly BUILD your OL with guys who aren't particularly expensive at first. Your scouts HAVE to be able to look at those guys and NOT draft Matt Peart, Will Hernandez (granted, that looked like a good pick at the time). You can say they hit on Lemieux and Gates, but those guys were never IDEALLY slated to be starters.
The good news is that Schoen and crew seem to get this right more often than past staffs did.
So, yes, Coaching matters. But it's amazing how the coaches who have talented players look like geniuses, and the ones who don't, look like bums.


You have to start keeping up with previous convo's my friend. Basketball on grass.
Lets look at the fact that they ran the ball more than 55% of the time in the 2 play off games. That is a linemens dream. They have a running QB, 3 RB's that all have speed, a great 2 way TE and 2 dominant WR the secondary must account for.
You don't need to draft OL in rounds 1 or 2 to have a successful OL. You better be able to develope these players though. Having chemistry and having the unit play together is imperative.
The most important position is the Center and Kelce makes that unit go.
I hope NYG solidifies the Center position this year.
o'hara was one of the first free agents signed by them in 04.
the first draft in 04 was Eli/Snee.
in 05 mckenzie became the highest paid NYG UFA ever (he got more than plax and pierce).
Diehl had been drafted in 2003 and Seubert was a holdover UDFA all the way back to 2001.
That was all before Reese was GM and a primary decision maker. He was in the organization the entire time, and of course he deserves credit for the draft picks since that was his domain but just by proxy of him not being 1 of the 2 most senior decision makers in the organization it's hard to give him any sort of significant credit either way for resource allocation strategy. also from the horses mouth we know the final call on snee for example was coughlins.
i know im a broken record on this boogeymab but you know who wasn't in the org and whose ascent to specific positions lines up with the organizations biggest failings? Marc Ross. he became director of college scouting in 2007 backfilling reese and then further promoted to EVP in 2012 right around the 2nd super bowl when he was getting GM interviews elsewhere. whatever shift happened post-Accorsi retirement in the power structure of decreased OL investment it's inarguable that the OL drafting was abysmal from roughly 08-16, and that the drafting in general fell off a cliff from the Accorsi/Reese/Coughlin years to the Reese/Ross/Coughlin years.
I get it. The old "just to be clear".
You just are not following things. I'm sorry you seem a little fragile to understand the conversation. Maybe best to engage elsewhere.
I get it. The old "just to be clear".
It is incredibly hard to navigate the NFCE without lines that can compete.
Top offensive linemen tend to have rather long careers. Jason Peters is older than Chris Snee and was STILL playing this year, a decade after Snee retired.
Snee was finished by age 31. Seubert was finished by age 31. McKenzie was finished by age 32, and had been in rapid, severe decline for a few seasons. O'Hara retired at 33. The overall decline of the OL was rather swift and came earlier than expected, no matter how much after the fact ass-covering Kevin Gilbride attempts.
Top offensive linemen tend to have rather long careers. Jason Peters is older than Chris Snee and was STILL playing this year, a decade after Snee retired.
Snee was finished by age 31. Seubert was finished by age 31. McKenzie was finished by age 32, and had been in rapid, severe decline for a few seasons. O'Hara retired at 33. The overall decline of the OL was rather swift and came earlier than expected, no matter how much after the fact ass-covering Kevin Gilbride attempts.
Great post. Reese was really saddled with awful injury luck.
Schwartz sucked anyway. An oft-injured career backup. Reese and Ross obviously used Peter King as their go to scout, because he is the only one who ever mentioned GS as a top FA.
Of course it's not.
Simple explanations to complex problems and outcomes rarely are.
The truth is probably that Accorsi, Reese, Ross, Gettleman, and Coughlin both made good and bad contributions to the personnel profile during the championship run.
And like all operations that are on top, the decline isn't attributable to one person or one set of decisions.
We also drafted Pugh and Richburg pretty high.
They made the investments. They just didn't work out.
I think both Reese and TC deserve blame for that. And they both deserve credit for winning two Super Bowls here.
Beatty (27)
Boothe (29)
Baas (31)
Snee (30)
Diehl (32)
Each of those guys effective careers are over in 1-2 years.
If Giants phase out Diehl and Boothe, and Pugh and Richburg work out, things look much different.
"On the Ourlads All-Pro team, PHI has the 1st-team center (Kelce), and the 2nd-team LG (Dickerson) and RT (Johnson). The other two starters are probably considered top-7 in the league at their positions. This line is one of the best I have ever seen. Their starters were brought in via the draft, every single one. 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2021. Their backups? 2019, 2021, 2022, 2022. All in the draft or undrafted free agency. Feed the trenches. Draft better linemen. Then draft their backups. It will work."
They've either had horrible luck, bad scouting, bad coaching or all three. Just by luck we should have a decent OL, but even after all this we still had a terrible pass-blocking OL.
If Schoen / Daboll are as competent as we think they are, we have to get to at least average next year.
Top offensive linemen tend to have rather long careers. Jason Peters is older than Chris Snee and was STILL playing this year, a decade after Snee retired.
Snee was finished by age 31. Seubert was finished by age 31. McKenzie was finished by age 32, and had been in rapid, severe decline for a few seasons. O'Hara retired at 33. The overall decline of the OL was rather swift and came earlier than expected, no matter how much after the fact ass-covering Kevin Gilbride attempts.
You were a Marine with this type of mentality? Interesting. Very.
And in retrospect the fix it or else direction from Mara to JR portended the coming years of disaster.
We also drafted Pugh and Richburg pretty high.
They made the investments. They just didn't work out.
I think both Reese and TC deserve blame for that. And they both deserve credit for winning two Super Bowls here.
Absolutely true.
Absolutely. This idea that Reese didn’t care about the OL is way off base. Both the Eagles current line and the Giants 2007 line prove this.
And in retrospect the fix it or else direction from Mara to JR portended the coming years of disaster.
IMO, it became kind of a cascade. All the severe injuries to established players constantly opened new holes in the roster that they didn't expect to be there, and they started reaching more and more based on need and Ross' obsession with particular athletic traits.
We also drafted Pugh and Richburg pretty high.
They made the investments. They just didn't work out.
I think both Reese and TC deserve blame for that. And they both deserve credit for winning two Super Bowls here.
Coughlin publicly was more effusive in his praise of Flowers than almost any other rookie i remember.
and i agree everyone shares in the credit/blame. there's no way to quantify exactly who had more say on anything but i think divvying out credit/blame commensurate with whatever their actual titled roles were at the time is a reasonably safe proposition.
I'll never defend the JR's drafts the back nine of his tenure. He oversaw a series of duds. I was shocked and disappointed he was retained when Coughlin was pushed out.
And in retrospect the fix it or else direction from Mara to JR portended the coming years of disaster.
IMO, it became kind of a cascade. All the severe injuries to established players constantly opened new holes in the roster that they didn't expect to be there, and they started reaching more and more based on need and Ross' obsession with particular athletic traits.
I agree. Ross's shop seemingly could only scout skill players correctly. That's why I would have preferred they just stick to that and stockpile them. Instead of the series of buttholes they picked on the OL.
Greg, Sean -- look at the pretty good 2012 the devils that are Reese and Ross assembled -- and the comedy of injuries that ensued.
How do we know what Reese's cares were on groups before he became GM? He inherited the 2007 OL pretty much in tact no?
Accorsi and Fassell were no OL gurus btw, they were the OG underinvestors of OL starting udfas like Ian Allen all over the place. I think the entire organization sort of lucked into that unit being elite and staying healthy for as long as they did with a sprinkle of strong investments that worked out well like McKenzie/Snee.
Lot of excuses and not anticipating in your post.
Round 1: Luke Petitgout (1999)
Round 2: Chris Snee (2004)
Round 3: Jeff Hatch (2002) *snicker*
Round 4: Guy Whimper (2006)
Round 5: Toby Myles (1998), Mike Rosenthal (1999), David Diehl (2003)
Round 6: none
Round 7: Ben "tough as a boot" Fricke (1998), Wayne Lucier (2003), Drew Stronjy (2004)
That's ten players in nine drafts, with the majority of them in rounds 5 and 7. One All Pro in Snee, one long time starter in Diehl. Petitgout was a disappointment. Jeff Hatch was a joke. Whimper and Ronsenthal hung on for a while mostly as backups. Myles, Fricke, and Lucier were fringe players with brief careers. Stronjy never made a roster.
So that's the OL draft investments made by the much-lauded Ernie Accorsi. Most of the better linemen of his time were free agent acquisitions - Lomas Brown, Glenn Parker, Ron Stone, and Dusty Ziegler from the 2000 Super Bowl OL, McKenzie and O'Hara from the Coughlin championship OL - and hitting the jackpot with UDFA Rich Seubert. The level of investment really wasn't any different than it was under Reese.
I really liked what Reese and Gettleman did to put together the 2012 group. What happened from that point on is where to focus on things falling apart.
That's what was rather unique about the later Reese years. Of course every team deals with injuries, but most players recover and come back to contribute again. On the Giants, however, that was more the exception than the norm. Many good players would get injured and either their career would end completely or their ability was severely degraded (Hakeem Nicks being the most prominent example of this).
That's what was rather unique about the later Reese years. Of course every team deals with injuries, but most players recover and come back to contribute again. On the Giants, however, that was more the exception than the norm. Many good players would get injured and either their career would end completely or their ability was severely degraded (Hakeem Nicks being the most prominent example of this).
Shaun Andrews also played in 2010, played well, and got hurt.
Greg, who are Giants fans allowed to like without being called out as "worshippers"?
Apparently Tom Coughlin was a scrub, Ernie Accorsi was a hack who didn't know his way around talent. What other historical Giants figures who directly contributed to and/or oversaw 2 championship teams are no good?
That's what was rather unique about the later Reese years. Of course every team deals with injuries, but most players recover and come back to contribute again. On the Giants, however, that was more the exception than the norm. Many good players would get injured and either their career would end completely or their ability was severely degraded (Hakeem Nicks being the most prominent example of this).
It's excuses. You have to anticipate and be prepared.
They had a outstanding OL that they never drafted well enough to replace.
As each one fell off they then had to go to FA to replace.
The issue was you had a QB on a expensive contract and you needed to be cost effective to account for this.
Gilbride spilled the beans after they drafted Pugh that the coaching staff had warned the front office about the impending doom.
Then the panicked and reached for players to overcome what had been neglected.
It's not very difficult to understand.
SB XXI
2 UDFA, 2 8th rounders, and Karl Nelson (3rd)
I never said Ernie anticipated. I have said that TC when he came in changed the commitment to the lines and he had the backing to be able to do that. Snee and McKenzie were not something that Ernie had ever done.
Not sure where this Ernie thing is coming from regarding me.
According to guys like you, Jerry Reese was a disaster despite actually being the GM for two championship teams.
Hey, here's something else to chuckle about - for all the blather about how Accorsi supposedly contributed so much more to championships than Reese, no one ever acknowledges that many of the best players during Accorsi's tenure were drafted by George Young: Strahan, Armstead, Hamilton, Toomer, Barber, Sehorn, Hilliard.
Bad things: other people's fault
I too will resurrect my own classics: Tom Coughlin had the greatest gig in the world in the eyes of certain people. He deserved absolutely all of the credit for success and absolutely none of the criticism for failure.
Apparently Tom Coughlin was a scrub, Ernie Accorsi was a hack who didn't know his way around talent. What other historical Giants figures who directly contributed to and/or oversaw 2 championship teams are no good?
According to guys like you, Jerry Reese was a disaster despite actually being the GM for two championship teams.
Hey, here's something else to chuckle about - for all the blather about how Accorsi supposedly contributed so much more to championships than Reese, no one ever acknowledges that many of the best players during Accorsi's tenure were drafted by George Young: Strahan, Armstead, Hamilton, Toomer, Barber, Sehorn, Hilliard.
Guys like me? Lol I wanted Reese to get the Arizona job this year as I thought and still think he’s a good GM who lost his way when he brought in Marc Ross.
So what are you talking about?
Both Bradshaw and Jacobs rushed for over 2K yards with Bradshaw going for a career high of 1,200.
The problem was that Snee, McKenzie and Diehl all regressed the same year. In 2010 Adam Koetz was filling in nicely for O'Hara before he blew out his knee which forced the Giants to over pay for overrated David Baas.
Seubert was released and retired because he suffered a bad injury in the 2010 finale against the Redskins. Diehl slid inside to LG to make room for Will Beatty at LT.
Not sure they could have foreseen almost all of those guys having down years, coupled with injuries at the same time.
I really liked what Reese and Gettleman did to put together the 2012 group. What happened from that point on is where to focus on things falling apart.
imo the 2012 group was actually even luckier to do what they did. that 2012 team was last in the league in rushing and would have been co-defendants with justin smith in the eli manning murder trial. the 2007-2011 group was legitimately very good.
boothe proved to be a ridiculously cheap and under appreciated super sub. i think he had hit FA a couple times and come back on small deals, and not only did he step in wherever he needed he did it a few different positions. he handled Wilfork in that SB and i cant imagine what wilfork would have done to diehl.
diehl was their original plan to convert back to guard and that was a disaster. boothe not only stepped in he was a major upgrade. before shifting back to lt when beatty's retina detached he was somehow a lot more awful at guard than tackle at that point.
baas was ok and id argue he was a median outcome for any 30ish UFA. kind of like a latter day diet solder year 1. he started but had uneven performances relative to what they paid him, and then got hurt.
i do agree however that bad injury luck (starting from the beatty retina, to snees early retirement, to baas) was a core factor in a lot of the OL problems. if shawn andrews would have worked out that would have solved a lot too.
Baas was a good center when healthy. Unfortunately, he was healthy for about six games as a Giant.
Hakeem Nicks (no issues there)
Clint Sintim (lol)
Will Beatty
Ramses Barden
Travis Beckum.
3 guys who contributed nothing and 2 guys who's career had bad injuries.
So what are you talking about?
I assumed you were as wrong on this subject as you generally are. I assumed incorrectly then and I apologize for the error.
Baas was a good center when healthy. Unfortunately, he was healthy for about six games as a Giant.
I remember the 49ers fans being very happen he was with the Giants. One of those guys who was healthy as an ox with his former team just gets hurt all the time.
I remember they signed Shawn Andrews in 2010 too but he retired because he needed epidurals just to practice, not even play,
2012 was probably the best of the later years but overall you can see the physicality of the lines falter.
It's all in the data.
2012 was probably the best of the later years but overall you can see the physicality of the lines falter.
It's all in the data.
No one disputes that the line cratered after 2011. Causes and reactions are what is in question here.
They didn't hit on any and eventually both Reese and Gettlemen threw good money after bad with bozo signings like JD Walton, Geoff Schwartz (who had a great 10 game stretch to revert back to his old self of being injured every year), John Jerry who somehow started a ton of games for them, Adam Snyder.
The proverbial 50 feet of crap that Brad Pitt talks about in Moneyball.
Guys like me? Lol I wanted Reese to get the Arizona job this year as I thought and still think he’s a good GM who lost his way when he brought in Marc Ross.
So what are you talking about?
I assumed you were as wrong on this subject as you generally are. I assumed incorrectly then and I apologize for the error.
What have I been wrong about Greg? Please tell me. You are a knucklehead and you represent a very weird faction of NYG fans who don't like the nice things they have. I know Jets fans and Cowboys fans who respect a player like Eli Manning more than Giants fans like you. Weird to say the least and you give the overall group a bad reputation.
is follow the rushing carries and YPA to tell you the state of the OL from 2005-2010 and then 2011-2017.
2012 was probably the best of the later years but overall you can see the physicality of the lines falter.
It's all in the data.
No one disputes that the line cratered after 2011. Causes and reactions are what is in question here.
Line really cratered during the 2011 season, just that did enough in pass blocking to where Eli trusted the guys to get it done.
Worst thing they did was not replenish the coffers in the 2012 off season and instead stuck with the same guys cept for Sean Locklear in for McKenzie and even Locklear got hurt too!
I don't mind some Monday morning quarterbacking. They made a lot of a mistakes after 2011, many of which could have been avoided. That doesn't erase the real fact that they had the worst rash of major, career-alterning (or ending) injuries to key players that I've ever seen over the course of 5 or 6 years, beginning even before 2011.
Maybe I'm reading it wrong, but I see the Giants as 14th in the NFL in rush yards and 7th in YPA on 2012.
Maybe you're thinking 2011?
imo the 2012 group was actually even luckier to do what they did. that 2012 team was last in the league in rushing and would have been co-defendants with justin smith in the eli manning murder trial. the 2007-2011 group was legitimately very good.
Maybe I'm reading it wrong, but I see the Giants as 14th in the NFL in rush yards and 7th in YPA on 2012.
Maybe you're thinking 2011?
yes meant the 2012 SB group (which was 2011).
I thought we should have used an available pick on center Tyler Biadasz in 2020. He was the last pick in the 4th round, #146 over all. We went with Matt Peart in the 3rd and Darnay Holmes in the 4th.
In 2019 Dave used only one 7th round pick, on tackle George Aasafo-Adeji.
In 2021, we only had six picks and didn't use any of them on the OLine.
Gettleman's record for strengthening the OLine was poor. Anyone pointing out he drafted Andrew Thomas, well, I don't think you have to be Einstein to hit the mark with a first round pick on a lineman. It's the mid-rounds you need to score with that makes the difference.
Beatty
Boothe
Baas
Snee
Locklear
I think Locklear got hurt the first home game back from Sandy, and Diehl wrapped up the year at LT.
That Giants line was perfectly competent and should have been a good transition group.
2011 you had a elite QB throwing to a upper tier WR group to overcome the lack of rushing but they did do well in the playoffs and in the SB which was a underlying reason for why they won that game. They kept the leading scoring team off the field in that game.
2012 was better on the ground and they needed to be as Nicks injury was a big factor.
2013 was the great destruction on the OL. 2014 was the DL side.
Giants still not have recovered.
yes meant the 2012 SB group (which was 2011).
Got it.
That group was on fumes. The one thing I do remember was how banged up Baas was, but then how well he played in most of the playoffs, including the Super Bowl.
There was no reason to doubt at age 30 he couldn't hold the fort down for a few years.
I thought we should have used an available pick on center Tyler Biadasz in 2020. He was the last pick in the 4th round, #146 over all. We went with Matt Peart in the 3rd and Darnay Holmes in the 4th.
In 2019 Dave used only one 7th round pick, on tackle George Aasafo-Adeji.
In 2021, we only had six picks and didn't use any of them on the OLine.
Gettleman's record for strengthening the OLine was poor. Anyone pointing out he drafted Andrew Thomas, well, I don't think you have to be Einstein to hit the mark with a first round pick on a lineman. It's the mid-rounds you need to score with that makes the difference.
Will Hernandez graded higher than Mark Glowinski this season per PFF, at about 1/8 of the cost. He had a strong rookie season and then regressed, but it was probably just bad coaching all along.
Huge franchise changing loss. It exposed the LOS issue when he went down. The old guard OL and a elite QB make it work for a bit.
But when he was injured it exposed the carnage that happened on the lines.
Interesting because Jerry seemed to be grooming him. Maybe Jerry also felt some things went off tilt if he allowed this.
That was one of the most bizarre things I have see on here.
That was one of the most bizarre things I have see on here.
That guy ruled. He moved onto Duke Johson, which was even more bananas.
All 5 left the Giants and went on to start on other teams. Some may have been backups and asked to fill in, but all started, some were injured but many are still playing.
Much as I did not like Ross, it wasn’t bad scouting of the o-line. It was lack of player development. I’m hoping the Bobby Johnson can keep this from happening to Lemieux and Peart. If those players fail with the Giants, it should be because they just couldn’t hack in the NFL.
All 5 left the Giants and went on to start on other teams. Some may have been backups and asked to fill in, but all started, some were injured but many are still playing.
Much as I did not like Ross, it wasn’t bad scouting of the o-line. It was lack of player development. I’m hoping the Bobby Johnson can keep this from happening to Lemieux and Peart. If those players fail with the Giants, it should be because they just couldn’t hack in the NFL.
Another great point which gets ignored.
All 5 left the Giants and went on to start on other teams. Some may have been backups and asked to fill in, but all started, some were injured but many are still playing.
Much as I did not like Ross, it wasn’t bad scouting of the o-line. It was lack of player development. I’m hoping the Bobby Johnson can keep this from happening to Lemieux and Peart. If those players fail with the Giants, it should be because they just couldn’t hack in the NFL.
What was these players impact to the teams they went to?
Seems some are more concerned with a agenda then facing the reality the Giants were just very poor at identifying OL talent for a very long time.
In 2016, you could make an argument that the line wasn't great, but you also had the beginning of Eli's stage decline, and again the skill position guys were nobodies outside of OBJ (especially after Vereen got injured)
I feel like we get way too caught up in condeming the offensive line for the decade-pluse struggle when it's simply one factor of a bad-luck, poorly run team. In, fact you could find multiple problems in every season:
2012-2013: O-line performance, Nicks injury, Manningham departure, bad RBs (2013)
2014-2015: no skill position playmakers outside of OBJ (Rueben Randle was the no.2 option)
2016-2018: mediocre/injured line play, bad coaching, Eli's performance declines significantly (always hovered around top ten advanced stats in his prime, fell to bottom ten in these years)
2019-2021: Bad everything from o-line to coaching to skill positions plus bad injury luck on their two good skill guys in Jones and Barkley.
You mean James (Petrified to be on the field) Brewer (cams caught closeups face behind his facemask), Matt (Wrong Way) McCants, Brandon (WWF) Mosley, Bobby (Best OL) Hart, et al. It wasn't only that all were flops, but the team would not move on from them for multiple seasons too long in most cases. All were on 'scholarship' as Banks would say, and he wasn't wrong. The latter aspect may well be as much on the coaching staff under TC at the time as on JR: instead of making clear to Reese, these guys are not NFL players, somehow that didn't happen, which may be one aspect of the JR-TC divide that only grew. I don't think Schoen would abide such lack of results/productivity.
btw, completely agree your 12:33 re 2011 as the template.
2016 the offense took a big dive when TC left and McAdoo implanted his system full throttle. With TC it was a hybrid. That offense I believe scored under 20 points and it was the defense that carried the way. 2015 it was over 25 points.
DG tried buying an OL. And only drafted 6 OL in 4 years; fortunately 1 was AT
The Giants had a viable transition plan in place that worked in 2012. Unfortunately that pretty effective line was ravaged by career ending injuries.
The Giants then invested heavily in a series of lineman the staff championed, who all under achieved.
The facts don't align with the caveman Reese bad, Coughlin goodest mumblings.
My favorite counter argument is when the imminently punchable Kevin Gilbride is invoked. Which is funny, because despite how good of a coordinator he was, you see how hard Coughlin (didn't) fought to keep him.
This has made it even more important to hit on your picks and it is much more challenging development wise.
The Offense in 2013-2015 may have been stronger but tough to suggest it was due to good OLs. In those years they got their head handed to them when facing a good front and played as soft as could be. The Offense was simply more dynamic because Eli was still decent and heaved it up to OBJ a lot. And then when Eli declined he relied on slants to OBJ.
And this sentiment that Hernandez, Flowers, Hart, Pugh, and Richburg were "just fine" since they started at some point after leaving the NYGs is comical. Pugh is the only one that really had some consistent play and looked upon by those new respective teams as reliable. The others became JAGs and disposable almost every year.
This has made it even more important to hit on your picks and it is much more challenging development wise.
LOS, perhaps, but to me that's weak sauce, no? All teams must deal with the same parameters: TC staff couldn't discern good players from crap.
He did just that. Destroyed under Reese.
Get over it. Be smarter.
Eh, this "destroyed under Reese" idea needs some nuance.
1. The role of Chris Mara
2. The role of Tom Coughlin
For an example of #2, Coughlin rushed to sign Flowers after the Giants dumped him. So how much of that pick was Coughlin involved in? If it were all Reese Coughlin wouldn't have gone near him.
when Wellington was alive TC had a lot of input. He said he was going to control the LOS in his intro the Giants. Welling said it was "music to his ears".
He did just that. Destroyed under Reese.
Get over it. Be smarter.
Eh, this "destroyed under Reese" idea needs some nuance.
1. The role of Chris Mara
2. The role of Tom Coughlin
For an example of #2, Coughlin rushed to sign Flowers after the Giants dumped him. So how much of that pick was Coughlin involved in? If it were all Reese Coughlin wouldn't have gone near him.
I have not said TC had a role in it. What I have said is that TC was a LOS coach and believed in winning the physical battle and starting in the 2012 draft it was very unlike TC to go the route they did.
He may have been in on the Flowers pick. That pick was also out of desperation with where the lines were and the later picks were all out of need. Flowers, Pugh and Richburg.
Flowers was a capable NFL player. Just not a left tackkle.
When Resse and McAdoo were throwing Eli under the bus they both chose to protect Flowers. When BM was fired then he said Flowers was not a left tackle.
You can decide for yourself.
McKenzie was drafted in the 3rd round by the Jets.
Players?
All 5 left the Giants and went on to start on other teams. Some may have been backups and asked to fill in, but all started, some were injured but many are still playing.
Much as I did not like Ross, it wasn’t bad scouting of the o-line. It was lack of player development. I’m hoping the Bobby Johnson can keep this from happening to Lemieux and Peart. If those players fail with the Giants, it should be because they just couldn’t hack in the NFL.
What was these players impact to the teams they went to?
Seems some are more concerned with a agenda then facing the reality the Giants were just very poor at identifying OL talent for a very long time.
There is no agenda. Just facts and reality.

The Offense in 2013-2015 may have been stronger but tough to suggest it was due to good OLs. In those years they got their head handed to them when facing a good front and played as soft as could be. The Offense was simply more dynamic because Eli was still decent and heaved it up to OBJ a lot. And then when Eli declined he relied on slants to OBJ.
And this sentiment that Hernandez, Flowers, Hart, Pugh, and Richburg were "just fine" since they started at some point after leaving the NYGs is comical. Pugh is the only one that really had some consistent play and looked upon by those new respective teams as reliable. The others became JAGs and disposable almost every year.
Richburg signed a 5 year 50m contract to play for San Francisco. They don't hand those contracts out to JAGs. It's also not his fault he tore his patellar and also needed hip surgery.
I think there may be some merit that TC's staff may have had some difficulties adjusting to the new rules practice wise regarding the new CBA.
This has made it even more important to hit on your picks and it is much more challenging development wise.
LOS, perhaps, but to me that's weak sauce, no? All teams must deal with the same parameters: TC staff couldn't discern good players from crap.
I think they may have been better with the old practice regiment in getting more out of less talented players.
Agree, weak sauce but you coach the players you are given and maybe the limited practice time contributed to mot maximizing whatever talent they had.
Eli started deteriorating. He lost patience and stopped side-stepping within the pocket, his eyes dropped to the rush and he has lost downfield accuracy. He knew the 2016 defense was solid and were winning games for the Giants, so he gave up on plays easily and was fine with just punting.
The Offense in 2013-2015 may have been stronger but tough to suggest it was due to good OLs. In those years they got their head handed to them when facing a good front and played as soft as could be. The Offense was simply more dynamic because Eli was still decent and heaved it up to OBJ a lot. And then when Eli declined he relied on slants to OBJ.
And this sentiment that Hernandez, Flowers, Hart, Pugh, and Richburg were "just fine" since they started at some point after leaving the NYGs is comical. Pugh is the only one that really had some consistent play and looked upon by those new respective teams as reliable. The others became JAGs and disposable almost every year.
Richburg signed a 5 year 50m contract to play for San Francisco. They don't hand those contracts out to JAGs. It's also not his fault he tore his patellar and also needed hip surgery.
Fair enough Ten Ton Hammer. My comment went too far with respect to Richburg.
https://ninernoise.com/2019/03/09/49ers-expect-center-weston-richburg-2019/
The problem with the Giants was they accepted just being average as a standard.
In the NFCE this just does not play out. It has always been a division where you need to be in the upper tier on the lines.
All those outstanding 80's teams. The Cowboys of the 90's.
The early TC teams.
Now Philly. Dallas has also been much better in the fronts.
Good luck trying to navigate this division and the NFC overall when you are not well above average on your fronts.
garrett didnt learn the lesson belichek did when scarnechia retired.
drafting and development are both important factors but great coaches cut through that and get the best out of whatever talent they get.
bill callahan (and sporano/houck before that) set the dallas OL on the course its been on for the last decade. i think it was callahan in DC who turned flowers around at guard and got him the big FA contract (which he underperformed after callahan left and helped turn around cleveland's OL). jeff stoutland in philly has done a great job whether in cfb or pros for more than decade. flaherty obviously did a really good job for the majority of his run here and i think the relationship with flowers is what ultimately pushed macadoo to go in another direction in 2015, but obviously there's been a lot of wilderness since then. hopefully bobby johnson is the answer but im not sure that's certain just yet.
Players?
All 5 left the Giants and went on to start on other teams. Some may have been backups and asked to fill in, but all started, some were injured but many are still playing.
Much as I did not like Ross, it wasn’t bad scouting of the o-line. It was lack of player development. I’m hoping the Bobby Johnson can keep this from happening to Lemieux and Peart. If those players fail with the Giants, it should be because they just couldn’t hack in the NFL.
What was these players impact to the teams they went to?
Seems some are more concerned with a agenda then facing the reality the Giants were just very poor at identifying OL talent for a very long time.
Agreed LOS...
There is a contingent of people that just don't want to spend resources on the OL... They want splashy players at other positions.
They constantly bring up those failed players and others.
You cannot stop investing in OL positions. Pretty much ever. it is 5 positions not 1. It constantly needs depth and a pipeline of replacement players. 5 players represents 23% of all offensive and defensive players on the field. A teams investment should be similar. Even with the 5 failed players over the past decade plus, the Giants are nowhere near using 23% of draft resources on the OL.
What is more, you cannot just throw up your hands and say, we spent X amount of resources, they didn't work, but we are done anyway... It doesn't work like that, you have to keep investing until you solve the problem, then keep investing for depth and future players.
Lastly, more than 1 thing can be true at the same time.
1) We have not spent enough resource on the position group.
2) When we spent resources on players, we didn't spend wisely, they were not good players (i.e. the 5 mentioned above, even if they are still around, they have never lived up to their draft position and were a poor spend).
3) we need to do a better job of coaching and development...
All of these are true. And you cannot use the latter 2 to excuse not spending resources.
im not sure there are any big IOL upgrades in this year's UFA class though I agree you need to be drafting talent on the OL every year. unless there's a zack martin available in round 1 though i dont see any silver bullet beyond getting more out of what they already have once they decide which of the centers they want to resign for 2023. if they are going to draft a rookie to contribute year 1 it's more likely to happen at LG than C.
He said if you have size and athleticism in high school you become a defender. And if you just have size you end up an offensive lineman. And that carries forward to the NFL.
Reason I think that’s relevant, if the offense line is always up against higher talent opponents, coaching becomes that much more important. Makes sense too from schematic, continuity, sum greater than the parts etc.
I’m sure there are other examples, but Gates is the only overachiever I can remember in the last 10 years.
He said if you have size and athleticism in high school you become a defender. And if you just have size you end up an offensive lineman. And that carries forward to the NFL.
Reason I think that’s relevant, if the offense line is always up against higher talent opponents, coaching becomes that much more important. Makes sense too from schematic, continuity, sum greater than the parts etc.
I’m sure there are other examples, but Gates is the only overachiever I can remember in the last 10 years.
OL is maybe the most technique important position. That's why someone at like 290 pounds like kelce can be an all pro as long as he has and someone like Evan Neal who has every tool necessary can struggle.
it's also the position that's been hurt among the most performance wise with the lack of padded practices over the last decade's new CBAs. i generally buy that OL play around the league has regressed and there are just fewer good ones to go around - and that it happened as the nyg were in a down cycle picking/developing poorly on top of that. which makes the miss when callahan was available that much more irritating.
im not sure there are any big IOL upgrades in this year's UFA class though I agree you need to be drafting talent on the OL every year. unless there's a zack martin available in round 1 though i dont see any silver bullet beyond getting more out of what they already have once they decide which of the centers they want to resign for 2023. if they are going to draft a rookie to contribute year 1 it's more likely to happen at LG than C.
Neal worries me a bit. Haven't given up on him but man we can't have a repeat of his rookie year either. In an ideal world NYG bring in an OG/OT that can slide into that spot if he continues to struggle with Pass Pro. Obviously easier said than done but that would be high on the priority list.
Neal might go the way of Scherff. Scherff was originally drafted as an OT but Wash switched him quickly to OG in preseason when it became eveident he just didnt have quite the feet for OT. Again this may not be the case but we need to hedge our bets a bit....way too many years of poor tackle play hampering our effectiveness on offense.
https://ninernoise.com/2019/03/09/49ers-expect-center-weston-richburg-2019/
he was terrible. he could always be found at Eli's feet after being blown off the line
Hopefully not the case but the poster above mentioned the previous scholarship mentality the Giants had in not acknowledging poor talent.
Great coaches need NFL talent to develop.
However, it is more important that what most here believe. You also need to continue spending money and assets in that area until it has been solidified.
If you have a leaking roof and you spend money to fix it, but it is still leaking.... you still need to fix it. Saying we already tried to fix it is not acceptable.
However, it is more important that what most here believe. You also need to continue spending money and assets in that area until it has been solidified.
If you have a leaking roof and you spend money to fix it, but it is still leaking.... you still need to fix it. Saying we already tried to fix it is not acceptable.
This draft is extremely deep at OT . Multiple that can play either OG or OT too. Would have no issue taking one early. Between Ezeudu/Neal and a potential draft pick let the 3 battle it out for the 2 spots: LG/RT. Think Neal is a high probablity stud at OG if he bombs at RT.