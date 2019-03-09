A harsh reality in building the OL re: investing in the line Sean : 9:01 am

A common theme around BBI is that prior regimes “neglected the OL”. We’ve heard this endlessly with Jerry Reese. It just isn’t true. This is a developmental issue. Let’s look at the Eagles starting OL:



LT: Jordan Mailata (7th round pick in 2018)

LG: Landon Dickerson (2nd round in 2021)

C: Jason Kelce (6th round in 2011)

RG: Isaac Seumalo (3rd round in 2016)

RT: Lane Johnson (*4th overall in 2013)



Lane Johnson was the only player who was a high first rounder. Everyone else was either mid or late round prospects with the exception of Dickerson. Absolutely no difference in what the Giants have invested in the OL.



What do the Eagles have? An elite OL coach in Jeff Stoutland. He’s been there since 2013 and through multiple head coaches.



So, did Reese really “neglect” the line? Or have the NYG scouting and developing been bad? The Giants have funneled through OL coaches like a revolving door including the amateur hour shit from 2020.



Hopefully Bobby Johnson can build these guys up, because it’s never been an issue with “investing in the line”.