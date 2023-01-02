There are few threads today so - DJ time: deal or no deal? mfjmfj : 1/31/2023 10:11 am

In the spirit of the 2007 trade Eli thread. What QB would you trade DJ for. For the purposes of this analysis, assume DJ is signed for 4/$110MM $75 guaranteed - don't want to argue if that is the right contract, just want to hear thought about who you would take on their current contract if those were DJ's numbers.



Some obvious yeses - Burrows, Mahomes, Allen, Herbert



Some obvious nos - Wilson, Murray, Rodgers, Ryan, Wentz



Feel free to disagree on the obvious.



So who else. Watson, Prescott, definite nos for me. No to Stafford at his cap hit ($150/3) and age. Goff probably not (2/$60). Lawrence a definite yes. Tannehill no based on age and only 1 year on contract. Carr? maybe the toughest call. 3/$120/$40 guaranteed. Better contract than DJ if you want to get out after 1 year. Worse if you are thinking long term hold.



So what do you think. Anyone you drool over that is not mentioned? Anyone of my obviouses that you have different answer? Jump in!

