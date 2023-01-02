There are few threads today so - DJ time: deal or no deal?

In the spirit of the 2007 trade Eli thread. What QB would you trade DJ for. For the purposes of this analysis, assume DJ is signed for 4/$110MM $75 guaranteed - don't want to argue if that is the right contract, just want to hear thought about who you would take on their current contract if those were DJ's numbers.
Some obvious yeses - Burrows, Mahomes, Allen, Herbert
Some obvious nos - Wilson, Murray, Rodgers, Ryan, Wentz
Feel free to disagree on the obvious.
So who else. Watson, Prescott, definite nos for me. No to Stafford at his cap hit ($150/3) and age. Goff probably not (2/$60). Lawrence a definite yes. Tannehill no based on age and only 1 year on contract. Carr? maybe the toughest call. 3/$120/$40 guaranteed. Better contract than DJ if you want to get out after 1 year. Worse if you are thinking long term hold.
So what do you think. Anyone you drool over that is not mentioned? Anyone of my obviouses that you have different answer? Jump in!
There are not a lot of good options since the Giants can sign DJ and work the cap to push the money in the future. I think cap wise he makes the most sense if wecan get a long term deal. The Giants know the player, they dont know the guy they are getting.
Even a trade would require a lot of resources. Trading for a top QB from 25 will take an additional 2 first round picks at a minimum. Factor in a fully guard rookie deal of around $8m AAV, and it’s not exactly a cheap proposition.
I think it’s fair to both sides.
I would agree on all of this.
My way of thinking about it is that there are 3 can't miss, great QBs in the NFL right now: Allen, Burrow, and Mahomes, in some order. They are the triumvirate. *Everyone* else is significantly below them in some sort of undifferentiated mass. Jones is in the undifferentiated mass, where the difference between 4 and 15 is probably less than the difference between 4 and 3.
This might be overstating the case, and I think by next year some of this will shake out a little more. (Lawrence, Hurts, and Herbert might ascend more. Heck, Jones might too.)
If Jones were entering Year 3 off of this season as Year 2, I think people would be much, much more optimistic about his future. But the contract is the thing, and they've squandered his rookie deal.
I think it’s fair to both sides.
Months ago I said 3 for $100M. Yearly amount probably still in the ballpark but you're probably right with the 4 year length of the deal, possibly even 5.
The first DIFFERENTIATION is whether you have a Guy who can play the position At All!...Jones Can! They could pass on hom and maybe plug Garropolo or Carr...I'm not sure I see another passable baseline guy...and I'm not able to know whether they would be heavier or lighter financial cost than Jones. Also, I think they might have a good amount of untapped upside with Jones, versus Carr or Jimmy G. I think you sign hoim AND Build out...and Draft QB's at opportunity slots going forward.
Herbert is a BBI football IQ test. You failed.
Quote:
When the contract numbers aren't going to materialize as you think, that is a factor in assessing your evaluation. There is no way he is taking ANYTHING below the franchise tag. So the floor is 32.4. And it will likely be a lot higher because the giants REALLY don't want to franchise tag him. That would all count toward this year's cap. They would much rather pay more and backload when cap numbers increase in the future. So your premise here is flawed.
Herbert is a BBI football IQ test. You failed.
Herbert is better but he went about half of his games or more throwing 1 td or less on a team with Mike Williams, Kennan Allen and Austin Eckler and ended his season with 25 tds and 10 picks. Lets not act like he lit the league on fire.
Moving forward I think Lawrence will be the better qb. I also thought both Goff and Allen outplayed Herbert this year.
I agree with people not putting him in the top 3 right now.
Quote:
When the contract numbers aren't going to materialize as you think, that is a factor in assessing your evaluation. There is no way he is taking ANYTHING below the franchise tag. So the floor is 32.4. And it will likely be a lot higher because the giants REALLY don't want to franchise tag him. That would all count toward this year's cap. They would much rather pay more and backload when cap numbers increase in the future. So your premise here is flawed.
Herbert is a BBI football IQ test. You failed.
Was the question "What QB was on the wrong side of a 4 touchdown playoff comeback?", on that test?
If you polled every football person, players, coaches, front office, etc., 99.9% would take Herbert. Maybe 100%.
You're just a homer. And there is nothing wrong with that.
Williams and Maye have much better physical skills than Jones.
Hell, I think it's worth moving Jones now to have a crack at Stroud or Young.
Existing QBs? Allen, Mahomes, Herbert, Burrow, LJax, Lawrence.
If Watson didn't have his luggage, he's a great talent.
I'd love to see how Daboll would craft and develop Justin Fields because he's got such a great basket of skills.
Quote:
When the contract numbers aren't going to materialize as you think, that is a factor in assessing your evaluation. There is no way he is taking ANYTHING below the franchise tag. So the floor is 32.4. And it will likely be a lot higher because the giants REALLY don't want to franchise tag him. That would all count toward this year's cap. They would much rather pay more and backload when cap numbers increase in the future. So your premise here is flawed.
Herbert is a BBI football IQ test. You failed.
No, not yet. Jones and Herbert are not far apart. I like Herbert, but he isn't up there with Burrow, Mahomes and Allen.
I find it interesting that DG liked Herbert and would have taken him(if he made it to the Giants at #6). So my guess is that DG viewed Herbert and Jones as similar in make up/ability with Herbert slightly ahead.
Quote:
besides the obvious yesses you have listed. If you are moving on from DJ I think it would be a trade for the opportunity to draft one of the top QBs.
Not one of the qb's in the up coming draft is as good as Daniel Jones, the Giants would be wise to retain hi.
At least 2 of these QBs are more valuable than Jones, and maybe up to 4. But you're a homer and entitled to your opinion
Quote:
In comment 16020608 Gogiantsgo said:
Quote:
When the contract numbers aren't going to materialize as you think, that is a factor in assessing your evaluation. There is no way he is taking ANYTHING below the franchise tag. So the floor is 32.4. And it will likely be a lot higher because the giants REALLY don't want to franchise tag him. That would all count toward this year's cap. They would much rather pay more and backload when cap numbers increase in the future. So your premise here is flawed.
Herbert is a BBI football IQ test. You failed.
No, not yet. Jones and Herbert are not far apart. I like Herbert, but he isn't up there with Burrow, Mahomes and Allen.
I find it interesting that DG liked Herbert and would have taken him(if he made it to the Giants at #6). So my guess is that DG viewed Herbert and Jones as similar in make up/ability with Herbert slightly ahead.
They are quite far apart. The only people who would trade Herbert for Jones are on this board. That means they are far apart.
Quote:
Straight up. I take Jones.
If you polled every football person, players, coaches, front office, etc., 99.9% would take Herbert. Maybe 100%.
You're just a homer. And there is nothing wrong with that.
Since 99.9% of the posts you have made that contain the word Jones have been wrong (well maybe a 100%) I am going to assume you are wrong here. You're just a hater. You decide whether there is something wrong with that.
Quote:
In comment 16020759 JerseyCityJoe said:
Quote:
Straight up. I take Jones.
If you polled every football person, players, coaches, front office, etc., 99.9% would take Herbert. Maybe 100%.
You're just a homer. And there is nothing wrong with that.
Since 99.9% of the posts you have made that contain the word Jones have been wrong (well maybe a 100%) I am going to assume you are wrong here. You're just a hater. You decide whether there is something wrong with that.
I don't hate Jones. I'm in the land of reality. Find me any QB power ranking anywhere on the interwebs (and there are dozens) that place Jones ahead of Herbert. I bet I can find 6 that show Herbert>Jones in ten minutes.
5. Herbert
18. Jones
QB power rank - ( New Window )
Williams and Maye have much better physical skills than Jones.
Hell, I think it's worth moving Jones now to have a crack at Stroud or Young.
Existing QBs? Allen, Mahomes, Herbert, Burrow, LJax, Lawrence.
If Watson didn't have his luggage, he's a great talent.
I'd love to see how Daboll would craft and develop Justin Fields because he's got such a great basket of skills.
I'd probably agree with you on all 6. HOWEVER, a part of me would almost never want Lamar Jackson because I simply don't trust him to get the ball where it needs to be in a tough spot or must have drive. His arm is just a little too wild for me. Great runner though.
I'd probably agree with you on all 6. HOWEVER, a part of me would almost never want Lamar Jackson because I simply don't trust him to get the ball where it needs to be in a tough spot or must have drive. His arm is just a little too wild for me. Great runner though.
I gave LJax the most thought for a different reason - durability.
If Daboll could re-wire Allen's football brain to make better decisions, I trust he could do similar work with LJax.
Still, when he's healthy, LJax is very productive and wins a lot of games. And he's been doing that with - mostly - an underwhelming supporting cast.
WTF does that mean? Power rating. On what planet is Herbert 5th in the NFL, never mind where Jones 18th.
Herbert is marginally better than Jones.
But we know, you accuse everyone of cherry picking stats and then you do it yourself. When it is pointed out you slink away.
Williams and Maye have much better physical skills than Jones.
Hell, I think it's worth moving Jones now to have a crack at Stroud or Young.
Existing QBs? Allen, Mahomes, Herbert, Burrow, LJax, Lawrence.
If Watson didn't have his luggage, he's a great talent.
I'd love to see how Daboll would craft and develop Justin Fields because he's got such a great basket of skills.
I would not trade Jones for LJax now. Lamar is damaged goods and his running style will only get him hurt worse. Yes Jones runs too, but it is different.
Two years ago, that would be a no brainer.
Funny shit. Jalen Hurts #2. Justin fields #13. Could not possibly LMAO any more. THat's a popularity poll apparently written by nitwits.
Quote:
Oh look here's a qb power ranking from 2 weeks ago:
5. Herbert
18. Jones QB power rank - ( New Window )
WTF does that mean? Power rating. On what planet is Herbert 5th in the NFL, never mind where Jones 18th.
Herbert is marginally better than Jones.
But we know, you accuse everyone of cherry picking stats and then you do it yourself. When it is pointed out you slink away.
If you think Herbert is marginally better than Jones the problem here is your judgement about the matter. You're a homer who can't be objective. When everyone outside of your Giants bubble takes player A over player B, every single observer, that's not marginal. That's absolute.
But you're entitled to be a non-objective homer. There's nothing wrong with that.
I would not trade Jones for LJax now. Lamar is damaged goods and his running style will only get him hurt worse. Yes Jones runs too, but it is different.
Two years ago, that would be a no brainer.
Ironically, LJax has sustained his injuries in the pocket, not getting loose downfield.
Quote:
I would not trade Jones for LJax now. Lamar is damaged goods and his running style will only get him hurt worse. Yes Jones runs too, but it is different.
Two years ago, that would be a no brainer.
Ironically, LJax has sustained his injuries in the pocket, not getting loose downfield.
Even worse....
When do I get to take my victory lap for the 4y/$135M (against a $225M cap) that I've been predicting for months? Can any victory lap experts chime in here? Ryan, any advice on when to take my victory lap? Do I have to wait for my prediction to come true, or can I start now for already having the correct framework in place?
I'm never 100% sure how the victory laps work since "victory" or even "correctness" is rarely a requirement.
Quote:
In comment 16020819 Producer said:
Quote:
Oh look here's a qb power ranking from 2 weeks ago:
5. Herbert
18. Jones QB power rank - ( New Window )
WTF does that mean? Power rating. On what planet is Herbert 5th in the NFL, never mind where Jones 18th.
Herbert is marginally better than Jones.
But we know, you accuse everyone of cherry picking stats and then you do it yourself. When it is pointed out you slink away.
If you think Herbert is marginally better than Jones the problem here is your judgement about the matter. You're a homer who can't be objective. When everyone outside of your Giants bubble takes player A over player B, every single observer, that's not marginal. That's absolute.
But you're entitled to be a non-objective homer. There's nothing wrong with that.
Don't be a condescending a$$hole. I wasn't even on the Jones bandwagon until recently and begrudgingly returned and I still have some lingering reservations. But Herbert is NOT that much better than Jones. He is NOT near Burrow, Mahomes or Allen. With all the tools he has, Herbert is not getting the job done as well as he should be if he is so wonderful.
Is he better, yes, a little bit. Would I trade for him? Not sure.
DJ has a playoff win. Herbert doesn't. Both teams scored about the same pts this season, Chargers edging NYG by about 14 pts. And then the Giants outscored them in the WC game thanks to an elite game from Jones.
HErbert ball washers lost ground this year. Suck it up.
Williams and Maye have much better physical skills than Jones.
Hell, I think it's worth moving Jones now to have a crack at Stroud or Young.
Existing QBs? Allen, Mahomes, Herbert, Burrow, LJax, Lawrence.
If Watson didn't have his luggage, he's a great talent.
I'd love to see how Daboll would craft and develop Justin Fields because he's got such a great basket of skills.
Quote:
In comment 16020833 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16020819 Producer said:
Quote:
Oh look here's a qb power ranking from 2 weeks ago:
5. Herbert
18. Jones QB power rank - ( New Window )
WTF does that mean? Power rating. On what planet is Herbert 5th in the NFL, never mind where Jones 18th.
Herbert is marginally better than Jones.
But we know, you accuse everyone of cherry picking stats and then you do it yourself. When it is pointed out you slink away.
If you think Herbert is marginally better than Jones the problem here is your judgement about the matter. You're a homer who can't be objective. When everyone outside of your Giants bubble takes player A over player B, every single observer, that's not marginal. That's absolute.
But you're entitled to be a non-objective homer. There's nothing wrong with that.
Don't be a condescending a$$hole. I wasn't even on the Jones bandwagon until recently and begrudgingly returned and I still have some lingering reservations. But Herbert is NOT that much better than Jones. He is NOT near Burrow, Mahomes or Allen. With all the tools he has, Herbert is not getting the job done as well as he should be if he is so wonderful.
Is he better, yes, a little bit. Would I trade for him? Not sure.
I really enjoy chatting with you. But only on BBI do folks get called names for espousing uncontroversial positions.
By the way, i didn't cherry pick NFL.com ranks, they were literally the first one I looked at. I'm out and about but later on I'll post here another 6. They will be the first 6 I click on, i promise. What will it mean? Simply it will tell us something about the perception of the two players. I think Herbert will be well ahead of Jones on every list. Perception. That's all I'm talking about.
Have a good day section125. I'll post my list later
Quote:
In comment 16020608 Gogiantsgo said:
Quote:
When the contract numbers aren't going to materialize as you think, that is a factor in assessing your evaluation. There is no way he is taking ANYTHING below the franchise tag. So the floor is 32.4. And it will likely be a lot higher because the giants REALLY don't want to franchise tag him. That would all count toward this year's cap. They would much rather pay more and backload when cap numbers increase in the future. So your premise here is flawed.
Herbert is a BBI football IQ test. You failed.
Herbert is better but he went about half of his games or more throwing 1 td or less on a team with Mike Williams, Kennan Allen and Austin Eckler and ended his season with 25 tds and 10 picks. Lets not act like he lit the league on fire.
Moving forward I think Lawrence will be the better qb. I also thought both Goff and Allen outplayed Herbert this year.
I agree with people not putting him in the top 3 right now.
For all the people who responded to me that disagree with my above post. I'm going to respond to you first and then to everyone.
Going off of memory, I think Herbert played 5 games total this year with both Williams and Allen in the lineup. He also lost his LT and best OL I think week 1 or 2, in Rashawn Slater.
I know, I know, now you're going to tell me about DJ's lack of weapons and OL. I've never said that doesn't matter. It does. But by some metrics, his OL was worse than the Giants this year. They were both relatively bad, but Herbert's was bad all year. Jones was really bad for a 4-6 week stretch in the middle of the season, then, IMO, ascended back to mediocre once Neal and Bredeson came back. Yes, even with Neal's struggles, he's better than Phillips and Peart. I realize OL comparisons have a level of subjectivity to it, but even if I concede that they were equally bad, it doesn't matter to the thesis, that Herbert is far and away a better QB than Jones.
But there is further context on Herbert. He fractured rib cartilage in week 2, which is a 4 to 6 week injury that he played through, that's a significant portion of the games.
And, despite all these setbacks, he threw for over 4700 yards, 25-10 TD-INT, and over 68% pass completion.
Taking both players rushing production together, Herbert accounted for about a 1,000 more yards of offense and 3 more TDs.
But finally, and MOST SIGNIFICANTLY, is my final point. BBI has a problem with making broad conclusions based on one season, the most recent season, rather than the larger body of work. This is not good reasoning or logic.
People talk about players regressing. Often times, particularly players that are still young and in their athletic primes, there are on-field reasons for statistical regression that have little to nothing to do with the player's ability or talent. As was the case with Herbert for the reasons stated above. But if you look at the careers comparatively, not just the most recent season (in which Herbert was undoubtedly more productive than Jones), Herbert has already shown he is capable of MVP-level type of production, and he's done so for much of the time having a below-average OL, mind you.
Herbert is a QB that just concluded his 3rd professional season. In his FIRST two seasons, Herbert amassed over 9,300 passing yards and 69 passing TDs. Taken with rushing totals, Herbert has accounted for 9,886 yards and 77 TDs in his FIRST TWO SEASONS. In 2021, Herbert passed for more than 5,000 yards and 38 TDs, running for 300 yards and 3 TDs more.
So yes, Herbert is a BBI IQ test, and if you think DJ is at all close to Herbert, you DID fail. The next time that DJ accounts for 75% of the TDs that Herbert did in 2021, that will be his first.
If Jones duplicated what Herbert did AS A ROOKIE, it would be a career year for him.
So please, compare DJ's best season in 4 years to Herbert's worst season in 3, a season in which Herbert was the more productive player, and tell me how DJ should even be mentioned in the same sentence as Justin Herbert. Do better, be better than this. Just try to be a little objective and think before you post. FFS.
I really enjoy chatting with you. But only on BBI do folks get called names for espousing uncontroversial positions.
By the way, i didn't cherry pick NFL.com ranks, they were literally the first one I looked at. I'm out and about but later on I'll post here another 6. They will be the first 6 I click on, i promise. What will it mean? Simply it will tell us something about the perception of the two players. I think Herbert will be well ahead of Jones on every list. Perception. That's all I'm talking about.
Have a good day section125. I'll post my list later
You are what I said your are. You post crap, when called out on it you either slink away or you deflect to another topic and drop a condescending line to be annoying.
Perception - there you go - a term for opinion based on belief. Deflect and slink away. You are very good at it.
Save your perceptions as if they hold water.
When do I get to take my victory lap for the 4y/$135M (against a $225M cap) that I've been predicting for months? Can any victory lap experts chime in here? Ryan, any advice on when to take my victory lap? Do I have to wait for my prediction to come true, or can I start now for already having the correct framework in place?
I'm never 100% sure how the victory laps work since "victory" or even "correctness" is rarely a requirement.
Put your swimmies on and take that victory lap.
Quote:
In comment 16020842 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16020833 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16020819 Producer said:
Quote:
Oh look here's a qb power ranking from 2 weeks ago:
Herbert is marginally better than Jones.
But we know, you accuse everyone of cherry picking stats and then you do it yourself. When it is pointed out you slink away.
If you think Herbert is marginally better than Jones the problem here is your judgement about the matter. You're a homer who can't be objective. When everyone outside of your Giants bubble takes player A over player B, every single observer, that's not marginal. That's absolute.
But you're entitled to be a non-objective homer. There's nothing wrong with that.
Don't be a condescending a$$hole. I wasn't even on the Jones bandwagon until recently and begrudgingly returned and I still have some lingering reservations. But Herbert is NOT that much better than Jones. He is NOT near Burrow, Mahomes or Allen. With all the tools he has, Herbert is not getting the job done as well as he should be if he is so wonderful.
Is he better, yes, a little bit. Would I trade for him? Not sure.
I really enjoy chatting with you. But only on BBI do folks get called names for espousing uncontroversial positions.
By the way, i didn't cherry pick NFL.com ranks, they were literally the first one I looked at. I'm out and about but later on I'll post here another 6. They will be the first 6 I click on, i promise. What will it mean? Simply it will tell us something about the perception of the two players. I think Herbert will be well ahead of Jones on every list. Perception. That's all I'm talking about.
Have a good day section125. I'll post my list later
That's not true. I'm sure you get called names in a lot of places.
Quote:
In comment 16020728 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 16020608 Gogiantsgo said:
Quote:
When the contract numbers aren't going to materialize as you think, that is a factor in assessing your evaluation. There is no way he is taking ANYTHING below the franchise tag. So the floor is 32.4. And it will likely be a lot higher because the giants REALLY don't want to franchise tag him. That would all count toward this year's cap. They would much rather pay more and backload when cap numbers increase in the future. So your premise here is flawed.
Herbert is a BBI football IQ test. You failed.
Herbert is better but he went about half of his games or more throwing 1 td or less on a team with Mike Williams, Kennan Allen and Austin Eckler and ended his season with 25 tds and 10 picks. Lets not act like he lit the league on fire.
Moving forward I think Lawrence will be the better qb. I also thought both Goff and Allen outplayed Herbert this year.
I agree with people not putting him in the top 3 right now.
Fact.
You cannot make this stuff up.
Dan Marino or Joe Montana?
Jones was better than Herbrt this year. He took a less talented to the playoffs. When he got there, he put the team on his back. Herbert folded in the second half.
Couldn't hold a 27 point lead.
Clearly greatness.
Quote:
In comment 16020747 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
In comment 16020728 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 16020608 Gogiantsgo said:
Quote:
When the contract numbers aren't going to materialize as you think, that is a factor in assessing your evaluation. There is no way he is taking ANYTHING below the franchise tag. So the floor is 32.4. And it will likely be a lot higher because the giants REALLY don't want to franchise tag him. That would all count toward this year's cap. They would much rather pay more and backload when cap numbers increase in the future. So your premise here is flawed.
Herbert is a BBI football IQ test. You failed.
Herbert is better but he went about half of his games or more throwing 1 td or less on a team with Mike Williams, Kennan Allen and Austin Eckler and ended his season with 25 tds and 10 picks. Lets not act like he lit the league on fire.
Moving forward I think Lawrence will be the better qb. I also thought both Goff and Allen outplayed Herbert this year.
I agree with people not putting him in the top 3 right now.
It isn't an IQ test. It is subjective. Whoever thinks this in an IQ test just proclaimed their own ignorance to BBI.
Fact.
You cannot make this stuff up.
Dan Marino or Joe Montana?
Jones was better than Herbrt this year. He took a less talented to the playoffs. When he got there, he put the team on his back. Herbert folded in the second half.
Couldn't hold a 27 point lead.
Clearly greatness.
Wow, when you distill it down to one game, you're on shaky footing. We're not going to talk about the Eagles' game I guess.
Back to the Chargers-Jaguars game, they put up 30 points. They lost, but consider that in the opening stanza of the 4th quarter, the Chargers went on a 7-minute drive, and Dicker missed a 40-yard FG attempt when they had a 10-point lead. Staley played for the FG there, too. Then Lawrence had to get a score, a 2-point conversion, and then the game-winning FG.
In the totality of their careers, it is not a subjective argument. Herbert passed for the 2nd most yards in the NFL this year, and didn't even mention he played some part of the season on a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, too, which he just underwent surgery for to repair.
We're talking about Jones' 4th year, he won a playoff game. Herbert hasn't even played his 4th year yet. Big deal. They are objectively not close, this playoff game argument against a bottom-5 defense is a flimsy counter.
Quote:
And the cap is going to be $224.8M.
When do I get to take my victory lap for the 4y/$135M (against a $225M cap) that I've been predicting for months? Can any victory lap experts chime in here? Ryan, any advice on when to take my victory lap? Do I have to wait for my prediction to come true, or can I start now for already having the correct framework in place?
I'm never 100% sure how the victory laps work since "victory" or even "correctness" is rarely a requirement.
Put your swimmies on and take that victory lap.
Oh, come on - I can swim just fine without swimmies!
Quote:
In comment 16020795 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16020759 JerseyCityJoe said:
Quote:
Straight up. I take Jones.
If you polled every football person, players, coaches, front office, etc., 99.9% would take Herbert. Maybe 100%.
You're just a homer. And there is nothing wrong with that.
Since 99.9% of the posts you have made that contain the word Jones have been wrong (well maybe a 100%) I am going to assume you are wrong here. You're just a hater. You decide whether there is something wrong with that.
I don't hate Jones. I'm in the land of reality. Find me any QB power ranking anywhere on the interwebs (and there are dozens) that place Jones ahead of Herbert. I bet I can find 6 that show Herbert>Jones in ten minutes.
Producer if you don't hate Jones (as a player) I fear you suffer from meglomania.
I'll add that Herbert's 2022 season is a down year by HIS STANDARDS because his first two years were historical. Hell, his first three years in aggregate are historical.
Furthermore, Herbert played this year with broken rib cartilage and, it seems, some games with a torn labrum in his left shoulder. It's been reported he's getting surgery to fix the labrum.
In essence, posters are taking Herbert's "off year" and comparing to Jones' best year to create the illusion that Jones may be as good as Herbert. While I do admire the creativity, it's just a bad idea.
I'll add that Herbert's 2022 season is a down year by HIS STANDARDS because his first two years were historical. Hell, his first three years in aggregate are historical.
Furthermore, Herbert played this year with broken rib cartilage and, it seems, some games with a torn labrum in his left shoulder. It's been reported he's getting surgery to fix the labrum.
In essence, posters are taking Herbert's "off year" and comparing to Jones' best year to create the illusion that Jones may be as good as Herbert. While I do admire the creativity, it's just a bad idea.
You are also not comparing apples to oranges. The stats cannot be close to being comparable. You have a passing offense vs a running offense limited by the quality of the WRs to start the year(and Jones building into the offense). Reality is Daboll was changing Jones throughout the year and looking for WRs that he could trust to participate in the offense. There was a huge learning curve. Basically Jones was not really "allowed" to start throwing until the 2nd Washington game.
You could realistically throw out the past two years for Jones as they were wasted in Judge's putrid offense. It is undeniable what Daboll, Kafka and Tierney did to correct Jones and improve him. He was clearly deficient in many parts of his game.
Is Herbert the better QB - I'd say marginally yes. I think Herbert is quicker to make a read and deliver the ball - he also has vastly superior targets. However, Jones improved almost shockingly toward the end of the year.
You are also not comparing apples to oranges. The stats cannot be close to being comparable. You have a passing offense vs a running offense limited by the quality of the WRs to start the year(and Jones building into the offense). Reality is Daboll was changing Jones throughout the year and looking for WRs that he could trust to participate in the offense. There was a huge learning curve. Basically Jones was not really "allowed" to start throwing until the 2nd Washington game.
You could realistically throw out the past two years for Jones as they were wasted in Judge's putrid offense. It is undeniable what Daboll, Kafka and Tierney did to correct Jones and improve him. He was clearly deficient in many parts of his game.
Is Herbert the better QB - I'd say marginally yes. I think Herbert is quicker to make a read and deliver the ball - he also has vastly superior targets. However, Jones improved almost shockingly toward the end of the year.
I didn't bring up stats. Re-read what I wrote. I simply said this was Herbert's poorest season of his career. And for Jones, this was the best year of his career. Can we agree on that?
If you are giving Jones mulligans for his second and third years, can I give Herbert a mulligan for this year? ;)
Quote:
Are you really comparing DJ to Joe Montana? Out of all the absurd things to say, Dan Marino and Joe Montana comparisons to Herbert and DJ? REALLY? All I have to say is wow, dude.
Are you so limited intellectually that you need to resort to blatant strawman? You are usually a better poster.
Where's the strawman? Did you not say Dan Marino or Joe Montana?
Why bring up those players? As if they are at all germane to the topic? Because DJ won a single playoff game?
Quote:
I didn't bring up stats. Re-read what I wrote. I simply said this was Herbert's poorest season of his career. And for Jones, this was the best year of his career. Can we agree on that?
If you are giving Jones mulligans for his second and third years, can I give Herbert a mulligan for this year? ;)
If you did not use stats, how did you come to your conclusion - how did you conclude that this was Herbert's worst season? (Your reply is approaching Producer level - ha ha j/k) You may not have stated stats, but your thought process certainly included them or else there is no comparison possible.
No, Herbert's "poor" year vs what Jones went through his previous two seasons are not comparable(and they are just different) - they are simply not by any logical conclusion. One had a smart, competent HC, OC and supporting players. The other had an incompetent HC and a overmatched and strangulated OC with a simplistic offensive plan with lack of direction and creativity, plus a lack of supporting players. I say this because look what the current coaching staff did vs the previous staff.
And, QBs(players) are allowed to have off years because injuries occur and they are not machines - so Herbert does have some excuse/allowance for being a bit off.
It appears, that beside his own limitations, Jones was absolutely a victim of poor coaching. Take away the turnovers, and Jones 1st year was very good. What happened between year 1 and year 4?
Quote:
is correct overall.
I'll add that Herbert's 2022 season is a down year by HIS STANDARDS because his first two years were historical. Hell, his first three years in aggregate are historical.
Furthermore, Herbert played this year with broken rib cartilage and, it seems, some games with a torn labrum in his left shoulder. It's been reported he's getting surgery to fix the labrum.
In essence, posters are taking Herbert's "off year" and comparing to Jones' best year to create the illusion that Jones may be as good as Herbert. While I do admire the creativity, it's just a bad idea.
You are also not comparing apples to oranges. The stats cannot be close to being comparable. You have a passing offense vs a running offense limited by the quality of the WRs to start the year(and Jones building into the offense). Reality is Daboll was changing Jones throughout the year and looking for WRs that he could trust to participate in the offense. There was a huge learning curve. Basically Jones was not really "allowed" to start throwing until the 2nd Washington game.
You could realistically throw out the past two years for Jones as they were wasted in Judge's putrid offense. It is undeniable what Daboll, Kafka and Tierney did to correct Jones and improve him. He was clearly deficient in many parts of his game.
Is Herbert the better QB - I'd say marginally yes. I think Herbert is quicker to make a read and deliver the ball - he also has vastly superior targets. However, Jones improved almost shockingly toward the end of the year.
The Chargers just could not run the ball, so passing (especially short passing) was the core of their offense, by necessity.
That said, I don't think very many teams would willingly favor a run-heavy approach with Herbert at QB. His physical skills are just too enticing to make his arm a secret weapon. Conversely, DJ's running skills make a run-heavy approach more appealing, but regardless of nostalgia for the bruising style of yesteryear, I don't think most coaches would opt for a run-heavy system if their passing game was on equal footing.
Herbert gets more passing attempts partially because the Chargers running game is nonexistent. But that's also at least partially due to the fact that of course you're going to run your offense through Herbert's arm if your offense has Herbert's arm on it. If DJ had Herbert's arm, Daboll would probably lean on the passing game a bit more also (even with the WR group we finished the year with).
And to be fair, if Herbert had DJ's legs (although JH is hardly a statue pocket passer), there would probably be designed runs and options in the LAC offense like we see in the NYG offense.
So I get it, but it's not really apples to oranges if you have arm talent above athleticism on your list of desirable QB traits (as I assume most do, or else Jackson and Hurts wouldn't be so widely maligned here). Part of the reason why Herbert has way more passing attempts than Jones is because Herbert is a significantly better thrower of the football than Jones.
I would say that when you "take away the turnovers," DJ's scoring production is cut almost in half. I think it's misleading to present this past season as the outcome of "what if you took DJ's rookie year but just deleted the turnovers?"
There are obviously other factors, but we have no evidence that DJ would be able to replicate the scoring output of his rookie year while also replicating the turnover suppression of this past year, because it hasn't happened over any length of time.
If Justin Herbert didn’t play a down next year, Jones would need to throw 39 touchdown passes to pass Herbert’s total in three years even with a down year last year. Jones 17 game average is 19, so it’s entirely possibly it would take Jones more than two years to pass him.
Mahomes, Burrow, Allen, LJax, Hurts, Herbert, & Trevor.
RN='right now'. I'm obviously not saying DJ is going down as a better QB than TB12, Rodgers, Russ, etc.
I'd lump DJ in with the Dak's, Kirk's, Kyler's of the NFL. For example, I don't think DJ is as athletically gifted as say Kyler Murray, but I think he's better suited for success with Dabs & seems like a harder worker/more committed to the game than Kyler. I doubt there's a study clause in Jones' next contract.
Megalomaniac is a novel one. For literally writing a mainstream opinion. Do we all know what megalomaniac means? I'd love to know who you voted for Walker -- if you think my behavior here looks like megalomania to you.
Quote:
I really enjoy chatting with you. But only on BBI do folks get called names for espousing uncontroversial positions.
By the way, i didn't cherry pick NFL.com ranks, they were literally the first one I looked at. I'm out and about but later on I'll post here another 6. They will be the first 6 I click on, i promise. What will it mean? Simply it will tell us something about the perception of the two players. I think Herbert will be well ahead of Jones on every list. Perception. That's all I'm talking about.
Have a good day section125. I'll post my list later
You are what I said your are. You post crap, when called out on it you either slink away or you deflect to another topic and drop a condescending line to be annoying.
Perception - there you go - a term for opinion based on belief. Deflect and slink away. You are very good at it.
Save your perceptions as if they hold water.
It turns out you are a nasty piece of work who is mean to people you are engaging with. Do you do this irl, or just on the internet where somebody can't retaliate to your face. From your reasoning, to lack of self-control, it is clear you can't hold my jockstrap and you are frankly not worth the time or effort.
How about this. Herbert was in a dysfunctional offense. Herbert was basically the OC. Jones had an offensive guru who had to convert the offense to run-first and scheme around his QBs limitations. If Daboll had Herbert, we wouldn't have a 1975 offense. Daboll got Jones from garbage to passable. That's what we have, a passable QB, and man y of you just don't want to face the reality.
And now you want to overpay him. If Schoen gives Jones $40M/yr, unless there is an out clause in the near term, I'll be close to done with him. You can't give decent players, elite dollars, and hope to compete for championships.
Imagine if Daboll had Herbert. What would the offense look like?
Quote:
It appears, that beside his own limitations, Jones was absolutely a victim of poor coaching. Take away the turnovers, and Jones 1st year was very good. What happened between year 1 and year 4?
I would say that when you "take away the turnovers," DJ's scoring production is cut almost in half. I think it's misleading to present this past season as the outcome of "what if you took DJ's rookie year but just deleted the turnovers?"
There are obviously other factors, but we have no evidence that DJ would be able to replicate the scoring output of his rookie year while also replicating the turnover suppression of this past year, because it hasn't happened over any length of time.
It is a simple post that Jones had a good rookie year aside from the turnovers and even then it was more his fumbles that were the worst part, INTs happen. They did happen, but you missed the point that he was making big plays before Schurmur was fired. It was clearly obvious that he could throw the football as he lead the league in deep throw accuracy. He didn't get the moniker Danny Dimes because of his salary.
Why would you say here is no evidence that he could replicate his scoring? The logical conclusion would be that a rookie would get better in subsequent seasons all things being equal. Yes injury to himself or WRs could derail it. But given the SAME coaching it is logical to conclude he would cut down on TOs and his throwing would also improve with natural progression in technique and awareness - experience. Yes there are QBs that start strong and flame out or do not improve.
Obviously the hiring of Judge and Garrett derailed his improvement. They restricted his growth, put in a set of simple to cover pass routes and did nothing to create an offense that was complex enough to confuse the defense. If you are told to not take chances on deep throws(and basically not even run them any) and to protect the ball at all costs - what do you think will happen? And it did - nothing or even regression. He sucked as did the offense.
Now, Daboll comes in, evaluates what Jones was capable of. Steadily increases the complexity as he finds WRs that can read defenses, run proper routes and both WRs and QB are on the same page. And you get the last 3/4 games of the year, sans The Eagles debacle. Next step is to get WRs that put some fear in the DBs and an oline that is capable of blocking.
Could this be as far as Jones gets in development? Yes, it is possible. I doubt it and obviously Schoen and Daboll think he has more in there. He will never be Burrow or Mahomes - they are unicorns. I doubt he becomes Allen(size and arm strength). Lawrence may get in there with Mahomes and Burrow. He doesn't have Lamar's running ability. Maybe he never gets to be as good as Herbert(can be close). But he can run, he has more than sufficient arm and is uber bright. Can he overcome some possible slowness in reads - this is his bugaboo. I thought he was massively better getting the ball out on time by year's end. I never thought he would do that.
Nothing is ever definite, but after what I saw Daboll, Kafka and Tierney did this year I would say that years two and three were lost years in his development. If you don't know what you don't know and nobody shows you, how can you learn and improve?
Remember - I wanted them to draft a new QB this off season or replace him. Based on last year, and half way through this year, I wanted someone else. I was all for not taking the 5th year option. I still have some reservations because bad Daniel still exists in there. Can Daboll exorcise that part? I am not certain but I sure as hell want to see if Daboll can finish what he started.
PHI: Hurts - yes
DAL: Dak - no (not a big enough upgrade)
WSH: no
NFC North:
GB: Rodgers - no (age)
MIN: Cousins - no
CHI: Fields - no (need to see more)
DET: Goff - yes
NFC South:
ATL: no
NO: no
CAR: no
TB: Brady - no (age)
NFC West:
SF: no
ARI: Murray - no (he’s talented, but don’t trust him)
SEA: no
LAR: Stafford - yes (health a concern though)
AFC East:
BUF: Allen - yes
MIA: Tua - no (injuries and not enough of an upgrade)
NE: no
NYJ: no
AFC North:
PIT: Pickett - no (still an unknown, high floor guy though it seems)
BAL: Jackson - yes
CLE: Watson - no (too much baggage)
CIN: Burrow - yes
AFC South:
JAX: Lawrence: yes
TEN: no
IND: no
HOU: no
AFC West:
KC: Mahomes - yes
LAC: Herbert - yes
LAV: no
DEN: Wilson - no
Derek Carr & Jimmy Garoppolo are not a big enough upgrade for me to move off Jones.
Greg Cosell made a good point to Cowherd last month. It is a lot to bring in a new QB and teach him a system, that doesn’t happen overnight. So, Jones is going to get the nod imo unless the upgrade is significant.
So, I would trade Jones straight up for 9 QB’s. Some are debatable. You could counter Goff & Stafford. You could argue Dak & Carr. This exercise puts Jones in a conversation for top 12ish QB. With that said, I’m still wary of giving him $40M AAV.
With respect I say, I think you are asking the wrong question.
It shouldn't be about who is better than who, which will reshuffle every year anyway. Maybe this year you like Jones better than Carr, JimmyG and Wilson, but maybe next year you don't.
The question we should all be asking, imo, is Jones good enough to win a championship, especially at a high salary. That's more of a binary. What good is the 9th, 12th or 15th best QB is you still can't win trophies with him. Or is it good enough to be a mediocre team that qualifies for the playoffs half the time and gets bounced in the divisional or wild card round, as an expected outcome?
But, Jones is good enough to get in the playoffs and has won a road playoff game. Would I rather that than the Jets, Falcons or Saints? I’d rather have Jones than have no one.
It’s hard to find that guy. So hopefully the contract is reasonable and then Schoen can pounce when the time is right to upgrade.
But, Jones is good enough to get in the playoffs and has won a road playoff game. Would I rather that than the Jets, Falcons or Saints? I’d rather have Jones than have no one.
It’s hard to find that guy. So hopefully the contract is reasonable and then Schoen can pounce when the time is right to upgrade.
That's probably where we part ways, and I usually agree with your takes.
I think you have to be bold enough to "not have a guy" when you are looking for THE GUY. There are always ways to get a QB. The draft, trades, free agency. The 49ers got Purdy in the last round, we can do things like that too. Daboll and Schoen seem smart enough.
I'm not someone who loves half measures. I know they won't do this, but I would look to trade Jones now, at his peak value. I would tag and trade if I had to. Look at Philly, they haven't been scared to make dramatic shifts. It's working for them and they are kicking our asses. Schoen and Daboll need to be unafraid. If they don't think they will win a championship with Jones they need to move on. Philly moved on from a QB who played at an MVP level their championship year. That was only 6 years ago. They moved on from the coach. Now they have a new coach and QB. People here think Roseman is going to struggle with the cap next season. Maybe, but so far he is a step ahead of the league.
Signing Daniel Jones to elite dollars will be the most Giants thing ever. Let's hope we don't make that mistake, if Schoen and Daboll are unconvinced about his quality.
What I really like is that he has had a really challenging environment his first four years and he didn't break in a very tough market and his 5th year was not guaranteed. This is very meaningful to me and a good indicator for handling big moments that hopefully happen more often in the playoffs. Getting a playoff win was huge and the late season games to get into the playoffs.
I don't like expensive QB's but its where they are now.
Now he has to take the next step and show more in the passing game and Schoen needs to get the pieces. You need a good OL in this division as this season showed the pesky LOS situation still exists. Then WR help and I be all for another TE.
I think Herbert is a bit over rated and he also plays in the AFC. Historically they have been the more high flying offenses over decades often stomped when they meet those physical NFC teams or AFC teams who are built like NFC teams. LAC would be better served building a better D and getting a run game if they want to win a SB. Less passer yardage but a better team.
This year LAC was trounced by San Fran and Herbert had a rough day. Last year the Ravens did the same thing. When the Giants played Dallas, Philly and WFT you could make a case all of those D's were top 5.
The NFC has one more SB than the AFC. NE, Baltimore, Steelers and Raiders won 17 of those. Good OL's with pretty balanced offenses who play D. I am curious to see the trend moving forward.
When I look at QB's I consider this as part of the evaluation.
More important than Jones I hope JS/BD go the right way in continuing to build this team. I don't see the NFCE softening in the next couple years. Giants need to be ready to give Jones the best chance imv.
I still hope this contract is either something they can get out of after a couple years.
If anything, the Niners have proved to be aggressive at QB always. Like the Niners and Eagles, I think the Giants should draft a QB every year. That infuriates fans, but always need a pipeline at the position. Look at SF, they trade up for Lance, and still draft Purdy the next year in the 7th round. It paid off.
If anything, the Niners have proved to be aggressive at QB always. Like the Niners and Eagles, I think the Giants should draft a QB every year. That infuriates fans, but always need a pipeline at the position. Look at SF, they trade up for Lance, and still draft Purdy the next year in the 7th round. It paid off.
100%
Herbert’s QB rating against some of the best teams in football over his three years:
Chiefs: 107.3
Cincinnati: 118
Buffalo: 75
Dallas: 87
Pittsburgh: 116 (top 10 pass defense last year, even if they were only 9-7-1)
Tampa: 138
Slightly overrated huh?
Yes for me. I'll just point out a few game but I am not going to deep on all these games. KC had a very young D and they played them game 2 and midseason. Dallas they scored 17 points. Steelers were not in the playoffs so I would not be touting them and part of why they had that pass ranking is because teams were running for about 150 yards/game against them.
Correct did not have two WR's for SF but he did for Baltimore. Tougher when you don't have pieces right?
How many WR's have shuffled through in Jones time and this year?
Little defensive for saying a little over rated huh?
The Steelers team that Herbert faced did make the playoffs. Google is free.
The greatest QB in the history of our franchise was never able to accomplish the numbers that Herbert put up in his second year. Producer is right, any objective football fan knows that Herbert is a lot better than Jones.
I guarantee you that if Jones were on the Falcons everyone on this board would acknowledge that Herbert is far better.
I didn't make a comparison. I talked about Jones and what I saw. I just said I think he is a little over rated. I never have called Jones a elite QB or even a franchise one. I also said if Young dropped in the draft I would want JS to go and get him.
You posted QBR's. That's not my style. The point I made is some teams in the AFC build to be a passing team and often the tough D's cause these teams problems. This is not just a Herbert issue.
In you list you provided two of those games they scored 17 points (Buffalo another) and one twenty. I provided two teams who had good D's to make the broader point about style of football. So while he got his yards in some it did not result in points. WFT is another game same deal.
You did catch that part I said about the NFC and NFCE I am sure and the relevance to Jones.
Spare me your NFC East ground and pound fan porn. A QB that can go toe to toe with the best in the league isn’t overrated. His first two years were historic in terms of first two years in the league.
Can you imagine any of them blowing the jags game? It just wouldn’t happen. Those guys start the season as division champs. Anything less is disappointing.
He has elite tools and certainly can get into that class but to say he is there now cheapens the term.
I’m not sure why ppl are so invested in this. Go to a chargers board if you need a rub and tug
But, Jones is good enough to get in the playoffs and has won a road playoff game. Would I rather that than the Jets, Falcons or Saints? I’d rather have Jones than have no one.
It’s hard to find that guy. So hopefully the contract is reasonable and then Schoen can pounce when the time is right to upgrade.
This is one of the dumbest arguments I've seen that keeps coming up...
DJ has 60 passing TDs in 4 years...Herbert has 94 in THREE.
In Herbert's worst year he threw for 25 TDs...in 2019, DJs best year, he threw for 24.
I Herbert's best year, he threw for 38 TDs...DJ has 37 passing TDs in the last THREE YEARS COMBINED.
Herbert had torn cartilage in his ribs this year, DJ was healthy. Herbert still threw for 10 more TDs.
Those saying they wouldn't trade for Herbert are morons. You know who would trade for Herbert...Schoen...and he'd do it in a second. Stop the stupidity! Get back to comparing DJ to Tanbehill...even though Tannehill has better career numbers.
Quote:
That’s where I struggle. I don’t like Jones enough to give him a blank check, so I’m saying right there he’s limited. You can’t overpay QB’s like Mahomes, they talent is overwhelming.
But, Jones is good enough to get in the playoffs and has won a road playoff game. Would I rather that than the Jets, Falcons or Saints? I’d rather have Jones than have no one.
It’s hard to find that guy. So hopefully the contract is reasonable and then Schoen can pounce when the time is right to upgrade.
This is one of the dumbest arguments I've seen that keeps coming up...
DJ has 60 passing TDs in 4 years...Herbert has 94 in THREE.
In Herbert's worst year he threw for 25 TDs...in 2019, DJs best year, he threw for 24.
I Herbert's best year, he threw for 38 TDs...DJ has 37 passing TDs in the last THREE YEARS COMBINED.
Herbert had torn cartilage in his ribs this year, DJ was healthy. Herbert still threw for 10 more TDs.
Those saying they wouldn't trade for Herbert are morons. You know who would trade for Herbert...Schoen...and he'd do it in a second. Stop the stupidity! Get back to comparing DJ to Tanbehill...even though Tannehill has better career numbers.
What part of different offenses do you not understand? How hard is it to comprehend that one team is designed to throw the football all game and the other is designed to control the game through running the ball? What part of throwing the ball 1.5 times as many times per game produces 50% more yards through the air?
With all those yards that Herbert has, how many playoff wins do they have in those three years?
You are probably right that Schoen swaps Herbert for Jones because even marginal improvement is a step in the right direction. We even know that DG would have taken Herbert had he come out in 2019. Herbert has great numbers, how has that done for the Chargers?
It’s more than a marginal improvement.
What part of different offenses do you not get? The Chargers run a high powered pass oriented offense. The Giants virtually never have. They don't have the WRs to do that and have not since 2012 and even then were a ground game first team. Even with Nicks, VC and Manningham they ran Bradshaw and Jacobs as their primary offensive weapons.
Quote:
And if he threw 1966 passes total he’s still only at 82 touchdowns.
What part of different offenses do you not get? The Chargers run a high powered pass oriented offense. The Giants virtually never have. They don't have the WRs to do that and have not since 2012 and even then were a ground game first team. Even with Nicks, VC and Manningham they ran Bradshaw and Jacobs as their primary offensive weapons.
Lol.. the Chargers have a dysfunctional offense with no offensive brain (until K Moore). Herbert's "great weapons" were MIA most of the year. Keenan Allen is no longer a top 12 guy, he's a shadow of the player he was. Yet Herbert had a fine year.
Daniel Jones has an alleged offensive guru and QB whisperer who decided, based on Jones' skills, he would play like the '78 Bills.
If Herbert was with the Giants I assure you Daboll would do a lot more passing.
Sean, I agree on most every point, although I wouldn't take Watson or Jackson, due to character and cost issues respectively. I would take Jackson if the contract were the same. I am fine with $40 AAV as long as it is a team favorable structure (i.e. 5 years and big non guaranteed salaries in year 4 & 5).
Quote:
And if he threw 1966 passes total he’s still only at 82 touchdowns.
What part of different offenses do you not get? The Chargers run a high powered pass oriented offense. The Giants virtually never have. They don't have the WRs to do that and have not since 2012 and even then were a ground game first team. Even with Nicks, VC and Manningham they ran Bradshaw and Jacobs as their primary offensive weapons.
If Jones played in the Chargers offense is he throwing 94 touchdowns in 3 years?
If Jones played in the Chargers offense is he throwing 94 touchdowns in 3 years?
I don't know and neither do you. Nobody knows. Logic dictates that no, Jones does not have those numbers. He was incomplete when drafted. Of course the Chargers' OC and QB coach were likely much better than what Jones had his 1st three years. It is a different style of offense. But I just looked it up, for all the great stats Herbert has, the Chargers are 2 games over .500 since he was there.
I am really not here to talk up Jones. My only purpose was to refute Producer's asinine posts and then I got caught up in the silliness of idle speculation. It was worth the back and forth for a while, but I ended up losing sight of my purpose. In totality, Herbert has been the better QB, partly because of circumstance and partly because of talent. I just do not think there is a big difference in talent and what difference there is, is in mental acuity(?). Herbert reads and reacts faster than Jones, he also has the far superior WRs which do make it easier to read and react.
While Herbert maybe close to the 5th best QB in the NFL, I certainly do not believe that Jones is the 18th - 8-12 range is likely.
It’s more mutual than people want to believe. For the most part in the NFL WRs are open for a split second.
https://twitter.com/pfn365/status/1607558303042895879?s=46&t=hf6alpV7mFSYWy3m0dfNfg
https://twitter.com/robschiff316/status/1602124366657069057?s=46&t=hf6alpV7mFSYWy3m0dfNfg
https://twitter.com/justinbtw_/status/1604675379444256769?s=46&t=hf6alpV7mFSYWy3m0dfNfg
Quote:
Herbert reads and reacts faster than Jones, he also has the far superior WRs which do make it easier to read and react.
It’s more mutual than people want to believe. For the most part in the NFL WRs are open for a split second.
Yes our WR is top notch.
Who had a worse WR core than us this year? Or I guess you’re saying that doesn’t matter? Eye roll (and I love reading most of your posts, btw; you are super knowledgeable)
Quote:
Quote:
It’s more mutual than people want to believe. For the most part in the NFL WRs are open for a split second.
Yes our WR is top notch.
Who had a worse WR core than us this year? Or I guess you’re saying that doesn’t matter? Eye roll (and I love reading most of your posts, btw; you are super knowledgeable)
As bad as the Giants WRs were, Jones still completed 67% of his throws and the WRs actually caught most things they got their hands on - yes Slayton was not as good as Hodgins and James. So he pretty much got the ball into tight windows.
More likely the scheme causing coverage failures. You can only throw a guy open if there is a hole in the coverage that the WR can run into. Yes the ball has to be properly lead. If you have a Tyrek Hill, he just runs past people. If you have a Victor Cruz, he just spins then around.
https://twitter.com/pfn365/status/1607558303042895879?s=46&t=hf6alpV7mFSYWy3m0dfNfg
https://twitter.com/robschiff316/status/1602124366657069057?s=46&t=hf6alpV7mFSYWy3m0dfNfg
https://twitter.com/justinbtw_/status/1604675379444256769?s=46&t=hf6alpV7mFSYWy3m0dfNfg
I’m sure he’ll do well in the skills competition.
Quote:
Jones doesn’t have throws like these in his arsenal
https://twitter.com/pfn365/status/1607558303042895879?s=46&t=hf6alpV7mFSYWy3m0dfNfg
https://twitter.com/robschiff316/status/1602124366657069057?s=46&t=hf6alpV7mFSYWy3m0dfNfg
https://twitter.com/justinbtw_/status/1604675379444256769?s=46&t=hf6alpV7mFSYWy3m0dfNfg
I’m sure he’ll do well in the skills competition.
94 touchdowns in 3 years on the field with a down year.
Quote:
In comment 16021599 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
https://twitter.com/pfn365/status/1607558303042895879?s=46&t=hf6alpV7mFSYWy3m0dfNfg
https://twitter.com/robschiff316/status/1602124366657069057?s=46&t=hf6alpV7mFSYWy3m0dfNfg
https://twitter.com/justinbtw_/status/1604675379444256769?s=46&t=hf6alpV7mFSYWy3m0dfNfg
I’m sure he’ll do well in the skills competition.
94 touchdowns in 3 years on the field with a down year.
Kirk Cousins level. Actually 3 less than Kirk. You don’t think DJ can replicate the 2 TD per game rate we saw as a rookie if he had decent skill players and more passing volume?
Quote:
I don't know and neither do you. Nobody knows. Logic dictates that no, Jones does not have those numbers. He was incomplete when drafted.
What are you talking about? Jones was deemed the most pro ready QB in the 2019 draft as he played three years under Cutcliffe.
Quote:
In comment 16021352 Sean said:
Quote:
That’s where I struggle. I don’t like Jones enough to give him a blank check, so I’m saying right there he’s limited. You can’t overpay QB’s like Mahomes, they talent is overwhelming.
But, Jones is good enough to get in the playoffs and has won a road playoff game. Would I rather that than the Jets, Falcons or Saints? I’d rather have Jones than have no one.
It’s hard to find that guy. So hopefully the contract is reasonable and then Schoen can pounce when the time is right to upgrade.
This is one of the dumbest arguments I've seen that keeps coming up...
DJ has 60 passing TDs in 4 years...Herbert has 94 in THREE.
In Herbert's worst year he threw for 25 TDs...in 2019, DJs best year, he threw for 24.
I Herbert's best year, he threw for 38 TDs...DJ has 37 passing TDs in the last THREE YEARS COMBINED.
Herbert had torn cartilage in his ribs this year, DJ was healthy. Herbert still threw for 10 more TDs.
Those saying they wouldn't trade for Herbert are morons. You know who would trade for Herbert...Schoen...and he'd do it in a second. Stop the stupidity! Get back to comparing DJ to Tanbehill...even though Tannehill has better career numbers.
What part of different offenses do you not understand? How hard is it to comprehend that one team is designed to throw the football all game and the other is designed to control the game through running the ball? What part of throwing the ball 1.5 times as many times per game produces 50% more yards through the air?
With all those yards that Herbert has, how many playoff wins do they have in those three years?
You are probably right that Schoen swaps Herbert for Jones because even marginal improvement is a step in the right direction. We even know that DG would have taken Herbert had he come out in 2019. Herbert has great numbers, how has that done for the Chargers?
What part of better QB do you not understand? This originated with DJ fans upset the Herbert was ranked 5th and DJ 15th, in some talking head's list if the best NFL QBs. Then the DJ fans started cherry picking stats, from one year, to try to make an argument. When presented with career stats to backup the rankings, you resort back to hypotheticals, feelings, and hopes to make your case.
In ANY OFFENSE, Herbert is a better QB.
Quote:
In comment 16021115 section125 said:
Quote:
I didn't bring up stats. Re-read what I wrote. I simply said this was Herbert's poorest season of his career. And for Jones, this was the best year of his career. Can we agree on that?
If you are giving Jones mulligans for his second and third years, can I give Herbert a mulligan for this year? ;)
If you did not use stats, how did you come to your conclusion - how did you conclude that this was Herbert's worst season? (Your reply is approaching Producer level - ha ha j/k) You may not have stated stats, but your thought process certainly included them or else there is no comparison possible.
No, Herbert's "poor" year vs what Jones went through his previous two seasons are not comparable(and they are just different) - they are simply not by any logical conclusion. One had a smart, competent HC, OC and supporting players. The other had an incompetent HC and a overmatched and strangulated OC with a simplistic offensive plan with lack of direction and creativity, plus a lack of supporting players. I say this because look what the current coaching staff did vs the previous staff.
And, QBs(players) are allowed to have off years because injuries occur and they are not machines - so Herbert does have some excuse/allowance for being a bit off.
It appears, that beside his own limitations, Jones was absolutely a victim of poor coaching. Take away the turnovers, and Jones 1st year was very good. What happened between year 1 and year 4?
You don't like stats (I wouldn't either if I was a DJ fan), but then say, "take away the turnovers (a stat)"? DJ has "taken away the turnovers", since his rookie year, and it's resulted in 36 passing TDs in 41 games?
Do us all a favor...list all the QBs, making $30+ million per year, who haven't thrown for 1 TD per game in any of their last 3 seasons. Don't start making excuses, just list them.
1.
2.
3.
Good luck!
Megalomaniac is a novel one. For literally writing a mainstream opinion. Do we all know what megalomaniac means? I'd love to know who you voted for Walker -- if you think my behavior here looks like megalomania to you.
Mon ami, I know exacty what megalomania means, for the record I would say there is a about a .005% chance you are better educated than I so don't be a condescing jerk off. I will say that you are halway adept at the strawman game because I didn't say a word about Hebert but good try! And if you must know I usually vote Green as I have a complete disdain for both parties!