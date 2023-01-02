TE in this draft Breeze_94 : 1/31/2023 4:18 pm

Appears to be the strength of the class, alongside CB. Daniel Jeremiah has 6 in his top 50 - including Kincaid at 9, and Mayer/Washington in his top 25



A very common trend among playoff teams this year is having good TE’s that are reliable targets over the middle.



I like Kincaid and Mayer alot. Good chance 1 makes it to 25 and would be BPA.



Bellinger showed flashes, but IMO I don’t see a guy who will ever be an elite receiving option. He’s very limited in the routes he can run.



Adding a top TE would not only upgrade the weapons, it would also give DJ a potential go-to guy. The value at TE looks much better than WR in this draft class.



Then Bellinger can play more of a TE2/H-back role, where I believe he’s better suited. The 2 things he does best are blocking and catching passes in the flat. A guy like Mayer/Kincaid who can better attack the middle of the field and seam would complement Bellinger well.



Add more speed to the WR group (day 2 pick, low cost FA like Chark) and the offense would look much better.