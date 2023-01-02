for display only
Tremaine Edmunds a free agent fit for the Giants?

Big Blue '56 : 2/1/2023 7:51 am
Not sure whether Schoen goes big on a FA, but this guy’s a load, imv..

From BBV

Edmunds is a unique middle linebacker with rare length and experience for his young age. At the time of the 2018 NFL Draft, Edmunds was the second-youngest player ever selected at 19 years, 11 months, 24 days old. The Buffalo Bills exercised his fifth-year option, and he is scheduled to be a free agent this March. The Bills may not be able to afford Edmunds after resigning linebacker Matt Milano to a four-year $41 million contract last offseason.

Schoen’s first draft as Brandon Beane’s right-hand man was in 2018, where the Bills selected quarterback Josh Allen at No. 7 and Edmunds at No. 16.

Schoen has stressed the importance of keeping players in-house. One of his primary reasons is that he understands how the player works and approaches the game. Schoen spent four years in Buffalo with Edmunds, so he and head Brian Daboll know Edmunds’ work ethic.

As a player, Edmunds is long, physical, and an athletic solid tackler. He has a career missed tackle rate of 11.1 percent; for reference, Tae Crowder missed 23.7 percent of his tackles in 2022. Edmunds’ role in Leslie Frazier’s defense allowed him to play both man and zone (the Bills ran Cover-1 on 19.8 percent of snaps), albeit the defense was primarily zone coverage.

He’s not 49ers LB Fred Warner, but he’s fluid enough to carry the No. 3 or tight end up the seam; he did so in Frazier’s defense. He also has experience aligning on the line of scrimmage and bailing to a deep middle hook in Tampa 2

Link - ( New Window )
To this fan,  
Big Blue '56 : 2/1/2023 7:58 am : link
a stud LB, in FA or the draft, is my biggest priority..I’m tired of getting exposed at that position
I have questions, mainly two.  
robbieballs2003 : 2/1/2023 8:04 am : link
His name has been mentioned a couple of times.

1. We know he's a really good player but does he fit Wink's system? Buffalo is a predominantly zone team. Will he be worth the price tag for us where Wink wants guys that can cover and get after the QB?

2. Schoen doesn't seem like the guy that is going to pull a Gettleman and overpay the top players in FA at their position. Does he fit in with the vision that Schoen has about building sustainable success by having cap flexibility while building through the draft?
RE: I have questions, mainly two.  
Big Blue '56 : 2/1/2023 8:12 am : link
In comment 16021561 robbieballs2003 said:
His name has been mentioned a couple of times.

1. We know he's a really good player but does he fit Wink's system? Buffalo is a predominantly zone team. Will he be worth the price tag for us where Wink wants guys that can cover and get after the QB?

2. Schoen doesn't seem like the guy that is going to pull a Gettleman and overpay the top players in FA at their position. Does he fit in with the vision that Schoen has about building sustainable success by having cap flexibility while building through the draft?


Certainly good questions, but my sense is that a young Talent like this, whom JS is obviously quite familiar with, could adapt and excel in any scheme Wink calls upon him to execute
IMHO, Schoen is still trying to  
section125 : 2/1/2023 8:12 am : link
get a handle on the budget. I am pretty certain he will take care of his own players first. Getting Jones done is priority #1 and figuring out Barkley is #2. After that he has Love to deal with(the more I think, the less hopeful I am) then re-upping AT and DL, if the money is there. Cutting Golladay and reworking LW and Jackson are also priorities.
Once Jones' numbers are known, everything else will fall into place.
It is my belief that Schoen will avoid high price FAs this year. 2nd level and the leftovers are where he will be.
The money is the issue.  
BillT : 2/1/2023 8:13 am : link
Paying top FA dollar for an ILB probably isn’t a good strategy. ILBs are among the lowest paid players in the league. Getting a good player for moderate money seems a better plan rather than paying at the very top of the market.
Guy  
Straw Hat : 2/1/2023 8:21 am : link
Is a good athlete, but has never lived up to the hype. He’d be an upgrade for us, but i doubt hes worth what hes going to get paid.
I don’t think they can afford a high priced LB  
KDavies : 2/1/2023 8:24 am : link
with 11 picks, I would expect them to address LB twice in the draft
RE: I don’t think they can afford a high priced LB  
Big Blue '56 : 2/1/2023 8:35 am : link
In comment 16021587 KDavies said:
with 11 picks, I would expect them to address LB twice in the draft


As long as they do, I’m fine with no higher priced FA LB or any player
RE: To this fan,  
Big Blue '56 : 2/1/2023 8:38 am : link
In comment 16021557 Big Blue '56 said:
a stud LB, in FA or the draft, is my biggest priority..I’m tired of getting exposed at that position


To be clear, I wasn’t addressing DJ or SB or even Love. That is, they’re priorities..LB is the first priority when we look elsewhere
I wouldn't give him a big contract...  
BC Eagles94 : 2/1/2023 8:39 am : link
Up until this year, in his first 4 years in the league he was no better than Giants version Jaylon Smith. This year he was great, like Blake Martinez first year with Giants level. But that was only one year, in a comtract year. Maybe it was only a coincidence and he finally blossomed as a young player. But that is a big risk to take IMO.
'56  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/1/2023 8:42 am : link
It's a good player to bring up. I mentioned this a while back but also said I really had not seen him to make a strong opinion one way or the other.

JS obviously knows this player very well.

I think in the end he trusts Wink to help identify someone in the draft and goes this way. They also have the rookie they were high on coming back.

Critical need for Giants to address imv.
Much rather draft a ILB  
Rick in Dallas : 2/1/2023 8:47 am : link
Drew Sanders and Jack Campbell are 2 very intriguing prospects .
Like with Flott, notice how interested Schoen  
cosmicj : 2/1/2023 8:50 am : link
Is in college players who declare earlier than they should. Edwards is an example.

This makes me think that Schoen actively considers the age of prospects in their evaluation and likely projects their development into ages 22-23, when most prospects go pro.

I’ll be looking for these too young prospects with high AA in the lead up to the draft.
No way  
eli4life : 2/1/2023 9:05 am : link
He doesn’t hit our standards of not covering tight ends
Only one reason for Edwards to leave Buffalo if the Bills make him a  
Ivan15 : 2/1/2023 9:12 am : link
Competitive offer. The reason would be to relocate to a place with lower taxes, better climate, and/or better family situation. Giants offer none of that unless he has family in the area and would like to be closer to them.

So barring those factors, the Giants would have to overpay. We have had too many seasons where that has happened. Schoen is not in a position to overpay and probably is not willing to do that even if he was.
He may be looking for Roquan Smith/Fred Warner money  
AcesUp : 2/1/2023 9:12 am : link
That's 19-20 AAV. If he's somehow in the 14-15 range, then maybe but I think he'll cash in just off his traits.

Overall, I'd rather the Giants just sit out the first few days of UFA and maybe shop that second tier.
Hes going to cost way too much  
Fat Wally : 2/1/2023 9:17 am : link
he's not a Fred Warner or Roquan Smith, but he will command that much. I would rather look at TJ Edwards from Philly or David Long from Tennessee. More affordable and similar upside.
i think it's a real possibility depending on price  
Eric on Li : 2/1/2023 9:30 am : link
id guess they sign him or tj edwards.
Why would BUF let him go?  
Jim in Forest Hills : 2/1/2023 9:32 am : link
They are in a championship run?
RE: Why would BUF let him go?  
Eric on Li : 2/1/2023 9:34 am : link
In comment 16021695 Jim in Forest Hills said:
They are in a championship run?


they are in a pretty bad cap crunch this offseason.
RE: The money is the issue.  
mfjmfj : 2/1/2023 9:50 am : link
In comment 16021572 BillT said:
Paying top FA dollar for an ILB probably isn’t a good strategy. ILBs are among the lowest paid players in the league. Getting a good player for moderate money seems a better plan rather than paying at the very top of the market.


Obviously, it depends on what Edmunds gets paid, but strategically, I would approach this in the opposite fashion. To the extent that you are willing to make a big splash on FA, I think you do it on lower paid positions. I think of it this way, instead of a great CB, we can get a great S and great ILB for the same price. Not saying I would go splash, but think if you do lower value positions are better. It lowers your risk when wrong, and allows you to cost control the highest cost positions in the draft. By the same token you should be able to get a top notch RB and IOL, for the same price as a great WR1.
RE: To this fan,  
eric2425ny : 2/1/2023 10:00 am : link
In comment 16021557 Big Blue '56 said:
a stud LB, in FA or the draft, is my biggest priority..I’m tired of getting exposed at that position


Watching Smith and Davis get abused in that Philly game was hard to stomach. They looked completely lost out there. Ideally we need to find our Antonio Pierce. A player who has flashed a bit in a backup role and is ready to break out on a new team. I like Edmunds but he’ll be pricey.
RE: No way  
eric2425ny : 2/1/2023 10:01 am : link
In comment 16021643 eli4life said:
He doesn’t hit our standards of not covering tight ends


Lol, well done.
I've read that he's excellent in coverage, but not so good at taking  
Ira : 2/1/2023 10:06 am : link
on blocks.
ILB is a key spot to draft well  
JonC : 2/1/2023 10:07 am : link
and not overpay on the open market. We could use two ILB.
...  
ryanmkeane : 2/1/2023 10:52 am : link
25th is a key spot for LB, i imagine a lot of OL/DE/WR/CB will be taken before then
RE: ILB is a key spot to draft well  
GiantGrit : 2/1/2023 10:54 am : link
In comment 16021764 JonC said:
and not overpay on the open market. We could use two ILB.


Man have we been saying that for a long time. San Fran is the example. Warner and Greenlaw both mid-late round picks. Easier said than done.
RE: The money is the issue.  
UConn4523 : 2/1/2023 10:56 am : link
In comment 16021572 BillT said:
Paying top FA dollar for an ILB probably isn’t a good strategy. ILBs are among the lowest paid players in the league. Getting a good player for moderate money seems a better plan rather than paying at the very top of the market.


The contrast here is overpaying players at lower market rate positions can be better than overpaying players at premium positions, like WR.

Overpaying isn’t always bad and I’d rather overpay at a cheap position than an expensive one.
And we need multiple  
UConn4523 : 2/1/2023 10:57 am : link
nothing wrong with a plus FA signing and drafting ILB on day 1 or 2.
We could use two ILBs  
ColHowPepper : 2/1/2023 11:00 am : link
And can't help but think that watching AFC Championship game that a chaos creating DT is not on Schoen's mind. For sure, ILBs were a big issue in stopping the run, but Leo may be showing the wear and tear, and even when both he and Dex were on the field at the same time, that didn't stop teams from going right at them, with good success, as I saw it. Davidson may help, but is he the answer?
The more I watch him the more I don't  
Doubledeuce22 : 2/1/2023 11:08 am : link
care for his natural instinct as a MIKE. He leaves a lot to be desired. I think Lavonte David is a much better fit for this defense.
RE: Much rather draft a ILB  
shocktheworld : 2/1/2023 11:12 am : link
In comment 16021623 Rick in Dallas said:
Drew Sanders and Jack Campbell are 2 very intriguing prospects .


I agree 100%… Sanders is going to fly up draft boards after the combine. He’s a legit 3 down star at LB… he can rush the passer at a high level, and is a tackle machine…has the athleticism and speed to be a sideline to sideline playmaker. Cover TE’s? Yup, RB’s? Sure…. This kid is a gonna be a superstar in the NFL. With that said, I think he may go late first round, early second. We most likely won’t have a chance at him…

But Jack Campbell is definitely someone I’m honing in on… he’s a level below Sanders, but with many of the same positive traits as Sanders. I think we could get Campbell with our first 3rd rounder, and he will start day one for us. Campbell is going to be a very good player in the NFL, and the value fits our draft needs better in the 3rd, than pulling out 1 or 2 for Sanders. IMO

Jack Campbell would solve a lot of our problems and I’m really hoping we can snag him this draft
….  
shocktheworld : 2/1/2023 11:14 am : link
Jack
Jack Campbell - ( New Window )
RE: ILB is a key spot to draft well  
Eric on Li : 2/1/2023 11:18 am : link
In comment 16021764 JonC said:
and not overpay on the open market. We could use two ILB.


i see it the opposite way. it's a devalued position so it's a reasonable cost in FA. the eagles resigned edwards for just 2m last year, which is on the extreme end because he's obviously getting more this year but id still expect it to be reasonable. 10m per year for 2 or 3 years?

if you spend a day 1 or day 2 on a LB it is a wasted pick unless you get a true impact player. sort like guard it's probably better to pay the reasonable cost of a mid-range starter in FA and day 3 roulette on guys like mcfadden/beavers.
RE: RE: The money is the issue.  
Payasdaddy : 2/1/2023 11:27 am : link
In comment 16021728 mfjmfj said:
In comment 16021572 BillT said:


Paying top FA dollar for an ILB probably isn’t a good strategy. ILBs are among the lowest paid players in the league. Getting a good player for moderate money seems a better plan rather than paying at the very top of the market.



Obviously, it depends on what Edmunds gets paid, but strategically, I would approach this in the opposite fashion. To the extent that you are willing to make a big splash on FA, I think you do it on lower paid positions. I think of it this way, instead of a great CB, we can get a great S and great ILB for the same price. Not saying I would go splash, but think if you do lower value positions are better. It lowers your risk when wrong, and allows you to cost control the highest cost positions in the draft. By the same token you should be able to get a top notch RB and IOL, for the same price as a great WR1.


We definitely need a real vet solid ILB. At his age, can spread out contract where hit isn’t much in 2023. Might be better off spreading out what fund s we do have on two mid tier contracts, one for ILB and one for whatever other hole we have.I think we definitely need to draft an ILB with good upside in first 3 rds and sign a vet that’s better than what we have. d long sounds interesting, titans know how to develop front 7. Hopefully beavers is an option as a starter but we can’t count on him. Worse case we have a 3 man Rotation with beavers.
RE: RE: ILB is a key spot to draft well  
Big Blue '56 : 2/1/2023 11:29 am : link
In comment 16021876 Eric on Li said:
In comment 16021764 JonC said:


and not overpay on the open market. We could use two ILB.



i see it the opposite way. it's a devalued position so it's a reasonable cost in FA. the eagles resigned edwards for just 2m last year, which is on the extreme end because he's obviously getting more this year but id still expect it to be reasonable. 10m per year for 2 or 3 years?

if you spend a day 1 or day 2 on a LB it is a wasted pick unless you get a true impact player. sort like guard it's probably better to pay the reasonable cost of a mid-range starter in FA and day 3 roulette on guys like mcfadden/beavers.


Yup
RE: ILB is a key spot to draft well  
Payasdaddy : 2/1/2023 11:29 am : link
In comment 16021764 JonC said:
and not overpay on the open market. We could use two ILB.


Yep. Even with beavers coming back. We have no idea what we have there. Starter or rotational guy. If he develops, great, we have a little excess at ILB
That would be a change. Think M McFadden is more a situational guy / ST. I liked that he competed well but to me he is the 4th guy.
RE: We could use two ILBs  
Payasdaddy : 2/1/2023 11:31 am : link
In comment 16021834 ColHowPepper said:
And can't help but think that watching AFC Championship game that a chaos creating DT is not on Schoen's mind. For sure, ILBs were a big issue in stopping the run, but Leo may be showing the wear and tear, and even when both he and Dex were on the field at the same time, that didn't stop teams from going right at them, with good success, as I saw it. Davidson may help, but is he the answer?


Davidson is 4th DT for me. He could progress to be a true rotational 2down guy but I can’t expect that. He looked like he had some potential though.
RE: RE: ILB is a key spot to draft well  
Payasdaddy : 2/1/2023 11:33 am : link
In comment 16021876 Eric on Li said:
In comment 16021764 JonC said:


and not overpay on the open market. We could use two ILB.



i see it the opposite way. it's a devalued position so it's a reasonable cost in FA. the eagles resigned edwards for just 2m last year, which is on the extreme end because he's obviously getting more this year but id still expect it to be reasonable. 10m per year for 2 or 3 years?

if you spend a day 1 or day 2 on a LB it is a wasted pick unless you get a true impact player. sort like guard it's probably better to pay the reasonable cost of a mid-range starter in FA and day 3 roulette on guys like mcfadden/beavers.

Would consider edwards at 6-7 million per at most. He has some limitations
What about  
RicFlair : 2/1/2023 11:52 am : link
Rashaan Evans?
RE: RE: RE: ILB is a key spot to draft well  
Eric on Li : 2/1/2023 11:58 am : link
In comment 16021907 Payasdaddy said:
In comment 16021876 Eric on Li said:


In comment 16021764 JonC said:


and not overpay on the open market. We could use two ILB.



i see it the opposite way. it's a devalued position so it's a reasonable cost in FA. the eagles resigned edwards for just 2m last year, which is on the extreme end because he's obviously getting more this year but id still expect it to be reasonable. 10m per year for 2 or 3 years?

if you spend a day 1 or day 2 on a LB it is a wasted pick unless you get a true impact player. sort like guard it's probably better to pay the reasonable cost of a mid-range starter in FA and day 3 roulette on guys like mcfadden/beavers.


Would consider edwards at 6-7 million per at most. He has some limitations


it's all in how they decide to structure things. i like edmunds better because he's a physical freak and doesnt turn 25 until may. you can get all prime years with a 3 or 4 year deal. also was a captain in buf so a known quantity to the fo.

but if edwards is cheaper by enough of an amount he'd be a great add too. and brown knows him firsthand from philly (he was probably the guy who called to sign him as a UDFA).
RE: What about  
Eric on Li : 2/1/2023 11:59 am : link
In comment 16021924 RicFlair said:
Rashaan Evans?


he's young enough and flashed at times, i think daboll crossed over with him at alabama too. i think he's more of a 1 year prove-it type - but day 1 he'd be the most athletic lb we've had in a while.
Bobby Okereke Colts LB  
pa_giant_fan : 2/1/2023 12:03 pm : link
Check out his write on BBV, would not cost as much as Edmunds
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Bobby Okereke Colts LB  
Eric on Li : 2/1/2023 12:06 pm : link
In comment 16021940 pa_giant_fan said:
Check out his write on BBV, would not cost as much as Edmunds Link - ( New Window )


he's another good name sy has mentioned a few times.

with how much schoen talks about familiarity i expect him to go for edmunds or edwards unless the prices just get out of hand.
RE: I have questions, mainly two.  
Jack Stroud : 2/1/2023 12:43 pm : link
In comment 16021561 robbieballs2003 said:
His name has been mentioned a couple of times.

1. We know he's a really good player but does he fit Wink's system? Buffalo is a predominantly zone team. Will he be worth the price tag for us where Wink wants guys that can cover and get after the QB?

2. Schoen doesn't seem like the guy that is going to pull a Gettleman and overpay the top players in FA at their position. Does he fit in with the vision that Schoen has about building sustainable success by having cap flexibility while building through the draft?
The Giants defense without Blake Martinez, over the last few years has been getting gashed in the middle, so they desperately need a MLB!
RE: Bobby Okereke Colts LB  
Big Blue '56 : 2/1/2023 12:47 pm : link
In comment 16021940 pa_giant_fan said:
Check out his write on BBV, would not cost as much as Edmunds Link - ( New Window )


Yeah, read that earlier
Trenton Simpson LB Clemson  
AG5686 : 2/1/2023 12:49 pm : link
should be there when we draft in the 1st round
RE: The more I watch him the more I don't  
bw in dc : 2/1/2023 12:59 pm : link
In comment 16021855 Doubledeuce22 said:
care for his natural instinct as a MIKE. He leaves a lot to be desired. I think Lavonte David is a much better fit for this defense.


I like the idea. LD is a helluva player and Tampa is in cap hell.

Now, he is 33 but I think there are 2 more years left in that body.

RE: Bobby Okereke Colts LB  
Joe Beckwith : 2/1/2023 1:00 pm : link
In comment 16021940 pa_giant_fan said:
Check out his write on BBV, would not cost as much as Edmunds Link - ( New Window )


Once BBI turned me onto him, I got intrigued.
And unless Indy gets a top HC and DC, I think he’ll want out, especially to an arrow up or upper level team, and will be less expensive.
He can also be “the man” at LB on the Giants.
I think Schoen has got the cap room for one  
mikeinbloomfield : 2/1/2023 1:01 pm : link
"flashy" FA along with several mid- or lower-tier guys. With so many position groups needing high-end talent, throw a dart where you think Schoen will spend money. MLB is as good as anywhere else, but $17M a year is too much.
In a word, NO.  
Red Dog : 2/1/2023 1:05 pm : link
Definitely not.

I've watched him a lot since the Bills drafted him. Very few real impact plays (picks, FFs, FRs, sacks, stops on 3rd & short or 4th & short, etc.) and misses too many tackles for my money.

He may continue to develop and reach a higher level, but that's a gamble I don't want to take considering the money it will take to acquire him IF the Bills let him go, which they don't want to do anyway.

I'd rather re-sign Blake Martinez or somebody like that for a whole lot less money.

Better yet, draft an ILB in the middle rounds.
Incidentally, there's a reason  
Red Dog : 2/1/2023 1:07 pm : link
that the Bills re-signed OLB Matt Milano first. He's really a better player than Edmunds at this point.
RE: RE: The more I watch him the more I don't  
Big Blue '56 : 2/1/2023 1:50 pm : link
In comment 16022005 bw in dc said:
In comment 16021855 Doubledeuce22 said:


care for his natural instinct as a MIKE. He leaves a lot to be desired. I think Lavonte David is a much better fit for this defense.



I like the idea. LD is a helluva player and Tampa is in cap hell.

Now, he is 33 but I think there are 2 more years left in that body.


33? Absolutely not..We need to get younger
Rather than paying Edmunds  
Rave7 : 2/1/2023 1:56 pm : link
we can draft Drew Sanders in 1st or Jack Campbell in 2nd.
NFL is high on Drew Sanders per Dane Brugler and Lance Zierlein.
RE: Rather than paying Edmunds  
Eric on Li : 2/1/2023 2:05 pm : link
In comment 16022081 Rave7 said:
we can draft Drew Sanders in 1st or Jack Campbell in 2nd.
NFL is high on Drew Sanders per Dane Brugler and Lance Zierlein.


unless sanders or campbell is the next patrick willis or luke keuchly that's a waste of a pick.

the first round pick is the best asset the nyg have this offseason to add an impact player. it's best used on a cover corner, pass rusher, or wide receiver because those things aren't really available in FA and if they are they aren't anywhere close to affordable.

you can sign a starter level ILB affordably just as they did with martinez a few years ago.
