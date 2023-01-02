Tremaine Edmunds a free agent fit for the Giants?







Edmunds is a unique middle linebacker with rare length and experience for his young age. At the time of the 2018 NFL Draft, Edmunds was the second-youngest player ever selected at 19 years, 11 months, 24 days old. The Buffalo Bills exercised his fifth-year option, and he is scheduled to be a free agent this March. The Bills may not be able to afford Edmunds after resigning linebacker Matt Milano to a four-year $41 million contract last offseason.



Schoen’s first draft as Brandon Beane’s right-hand man was in 2018, where the Bills selected quarterback Josh Allen at No. 7 and Edmunds at No. 16.



Schoen has stressed the importance of keeping players in-house. One of his primary reasons is that he understands how the player works and approaches the game. Schoen spent four years in Buffalo with Edmunds, so he and head Brian Daboll know Edmunds’ work ethic.



As a player, Edmunds is long, physical, and an athletic solid tackler. He has a career missed tackle rate of 11.1 percent; for reference, Tae Crowder missed 23.7 percent of his tackles in 2022. Edmunds’ role in Leslie Frazier’s defense allowed him to play both man and zone (the Bills ran Cover-1 on 19.8 percent of snaps), albeit the defense was primarily zone coverage.



He’s not 49ers LB Fred Warner, but he’s fluid enough to carry the No. 3 or tight end up the seam; he did so in Frazier’s defense. He also has experience aligning on the line of scrimmage and bailing to a deep middle hook in Tampa 2



