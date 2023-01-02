Tremaine Edmunds a free agent fit for the Giants?

|
|
Edmunds is a unique middle linebacker with rare length and experience for his young age. At the time of the 2018 NFL Draft, Edmunds was the second-youngest player ever selected at 19 years, 11 months, 24 days old. The Buffalo Bills exercised his fifth-year option, and he is scheduled to be a free agent this March. The Bills may not be able to afford Edmunds after resigning linebacker Matt Milano to a four-year $41 million contract last offseason.
Schoen’s first draft as Brandon Beane’s right-hand man was in 2018, where the Bills selected quarterback Josh Allen at No. 7 and Edmunds at No. 16.
Schoen has stressed the importance of keeping players in-house. One of his primary reasons is that he understands how the player works and approaches the game. Schoen spent four years in Buffalo with Edmunds, so he and head Brian Daboll know Edmunds’ work ethic.
As a player, Edmunds is long, physical, and an athletic solid tackler. He has a career missed tackle rate of 11.1 percent; for reference, Tae Crowder missed 23.7 percent of his tackles in 2022. Edmunds’ role in Leslie Frazier’s defense allowed him to play both man and zone (the Bills ran Cover-1 on 19.8 percent of snaps), albeit the defense was primarily zone coverage.
He’s not 49ers LB Fred Warner, but he’s fluid enough to carry the No. 3 or tight end up the seam; he did so in Frazier’s defense. He also has experience aligning on the line of scrimmage and bailing to a deep middle hook in Tampa 2
1. We know he's a really good player but does he fit Wink's system? Buffalo is a predominantly zone team. Will he be worth the price tag for us where Wink wants guys that can cover and get after the QB?
2. Schoen doesn't seem like the guy that is going to pull a Gettleman and overpay the top players in FA at their position. Does he fit in with the vision that Schoen has about building sustainable success by having cap flexibility while building through the draft?
Certainly good questions, but my sense is that a young Talent like this, whom JS is obviously quite familiar with, could adapt and excel in any scheme Wink calls upon him to execute
Once Jones' numbers are known, everything else will fall into place.
It is my belief that Schoen will avoid high price FAs this year. 2nd level and the leftovers are where he will be.
As long as they do, I’m fine with no higher priced FA LB or any player
To be clear, I wasn’t addressing DJ or SB or even Love. That is, they’re priorities..LB is the first priority when we look elsewhere
JS obviously knows this player very well.
I think in the end he trusts Wink to help identify someone in the draft and goes this way. They also have the rookie they were high on coming back.
Critical need for Giants to address imv.
This makes me think that Schoen actively considers the age of prospects in their evaluation and likely projects their development into ages 22-23, when most prospects go pro.
I’ll be looking for these too young prospects with high AA in the lead up to the draft.
So barring those factors, the Giants would have to overpay. We have had too many seasons where that has happened. Schoen is not in a position to overpay and probably is not willing to do that even if he was.
Overall, I'd rather the Giants just sit out the first few days of UFA and maybe shop that second tier.
they are in a pretty bad cap crunch this offseason.
Obviously, it depends on what Edmunds gets paid, but strategically, I would approach this in the opposite fashion. To the extent that you are willing to make a big splash on FA, I think you do it on lower paid positions. I think of it this way, instead of a great CB, we can get a great S and great ILB for the same price. Not saying I would go splash, but think if you do lower value positions are better. It lowers your risk when wrong, and allows you to cost control the highest cost positions in the draft. By the same token you should be able to get a top notch RB and IOL, for the same price as a great WR1.
Watching Smith and Davis get abused in that Philly game was hard to stomach. They looked completely lost out there. Ideally we need to find our Antonio Pierce. A player who has flashed a bit in a backup role and is ready to break out on a new team. I like Edmunds but he’ll be pricey.
Man have we been saying that for a long time. San Fran is the example. Warner and Greenlaw both mid-late round picks. Easier said than done.
The contrast here is overpaying players at lower market rate positions can be better than overpaying players at premium positions, like WR.
Overpaying isn’t always bad and I’d rather overpay at a cheap position than an expensive one.
I agree 100%… Sanders is going to fly up draft boards after the combine. He’s a legit 3 down star at LB… he can rush the passer at a high level, and is a tackle machine…has the athleticism and speed to be a sideline to sideline playmaker. Cover TE’s? Yup, RB’s? Sure…. This kid is a gonna be a superstar in the NFL. With that said, I think he may go late first round, early second. We most likely won’t have a chance at him…
But Jack Campbell is definitely someone I’m honing in on… he’s a level below Sanders, but with many of the same positive traits as Sanders. I think we could get Campbell with our first 3rd rounder, and he will start day one for us. Campbell is going to be a very good player in the NFL, and the value fits our draft needs better in the 3rd, than pulling out 1 or 2 for Sanders. IMO
Jack Campbell would solve a lot of our problems and I’m really hoping we can snag him this draft
Jack Campbell - ( New Window )
i see it the opposite way. it's a devalued position so it's a reasonable cost in FA. the eagles resigned edwards for just 2m last year, which is on the extreme end because he's obviously getting more this year but id still expect it to be reasonable. 10m per year for 2 or 3 years?
if you spend a day 1 or day 2 on a LB it is a wasted pick unless you get a true impact player. sort like guard it's probably better to pay the reasonable cost of a mid-range starter in FA and day 3 roulette on guys like mcfadden/beavers.
Paying top FA dollar for an ILB probably isn’t a good strategy. ILBs are among the lowest paid players in the league. Getting a good player for moderate money seems a better plan rather than paying at the very top of the market.
We definitely need a real vet solid ILB. At his age, can spread out contract where hit isn’t much in 2023. Might be better off spreading out what fund s we do have on two mid tier contracts, one for ILB and one for whatever other hole we have.I think we definitely need to draft an ILB with good upside in first 3 rds and sign a vet that’s better than what we have. d long sounds interesting, titans know how to develop front 7. Hopefully beavers is an option as a starter but we can’t count on him. Worse case we have a 3 man Rotation with beavers.
and not overpay on the open market. We could use two ILB.
Yep. Even with beavers coming back. We have no idea what we have there. Starter or rotational guy. If he develops, great, we have a little excess at ILB
That would be a change. Think M McFadden is more a situational guy / ST. I liked that he competed well but to me he is the 4th guy.
Davidson is 4th DT for me. He could progress to be a true rotational 2down guy but I can’t expect that. He looked like he had some potential though.
and not overpay on the open market. We could use two ILB.
Would consider edwards at 6-7 million per at most. He has some limitations
and not overpay on the open market. We could use two ILB.
Would consider edwards at 6-7 million per at most. He has some limitations
it's all in how they decide to structure things. i like edmunds better because he's a physical freak and doesnt turn 25 until may. you can get all prime years with a 3 or 4 year deal. also was a captain in buf so a known quantity to the fo.
but if edwards is cheaper by enough of an amount he'd be a great add too. and brown knows him firsthand from philly (he was probably the guy who called to sign him as a UDFA).
he's young enough and flashed at times, i think daboll crossed over with him at alabama too. i think he's more of a 1 year prove-it type - but day 1 he'd be the most athletic lb we've had in a while.
Link - ( New Window )
he's another good name sy has mentioned a few times.
with how much schoen talks about familiarity i expect him to go for edmunds or edwards unless the prices just get out of hand.
1. We know he's a really good player but does he fit Wink's system? Buffalo is a predominantly zone team. Will he be worth the price tag for us where Wink wants guys that can cover and get after the QB?
2. Schoen doesn't seem like the guy that is going to pull a Gettleman and overpay the top players in FA at their position. Does he fit in with the vision that Schoen has about building sustainable success by having cap flexibility while building through the draft?
I like the idea. LD is a helluva player and Tampa is in cap hell.
Now, he is 33 but I think there are 2 more years left in that body.
Once BBI turned me onto him, I got intrigued.
And unless Indy gets a top HC and DC, I think he’ll want out, especially to an arrow up or upper level team, and will be less expensive.
He can also be “the man” at LB on the Giants.
I've watched him a lot since the Bills drafted him. Very few real impact plays (picks, FFs, FRs, sacks, stops on 3rd & short or 4th & short, etc.) and misses too many tackles for my money.
He may continue to develop and reach a higher level, but that's a gamble I don't want to take considering the money it will take to acquire him IF the Bills let him go, which they don't want to do anyway.
I'd rather re-sign Blake Martinez or somebody like that for a whole lot less money.
Better yet, draft an ILB in the middle rounds.
care for his natural instinct as a MIKE. He leaves a lot to be desired. I think Lavonte David is a much better fit for this defense.
I like the idea. LD is a helluva player and Tampa is in cap hell.
Now, he is 33 but I think there are 2 more years left in that body.
33? Absolutely not..We need to get younger
NFL is high on Drew Sanders per Dane Brugler and Lance Zierlein.
NFL is high on Drew Sanders per Dane Brugler and Lance Zierlein.
unless sanders or campbell is the next patrick willis or luke keuchly that's a waste of a pick.
the first round pick is the best asset the nyg have this offseason to add an impact player. it's best used on a cover corner, pass rusher, or wide receiver because those things aren't really available in FA and if they are they aren't anywhere close to affordable.
you can sign a starter level ILB affordably just as they did with martinez a few years ago.