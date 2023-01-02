for display only
McKinney on the difference between Judge and Daboll

jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 2/1/2023 7:58 am
Daboll listened to them. Everyone was on the same page as opposed to coaches fighting. And really, they just wanted someone to replace Judge!
Mckinney discusses the difference between Joe Judge and Brian Daboll - ( New Window )
Judge  
Giants : 2/1/2023 8:06 am : link
Seems to be reports of Judge not being well liked in NE
Not surprised after all the news  
lester : 2/1/2023 8:07 am : link
coming out about how he was not well received back in New England. Dabbs changed the culture which I am hoping will lure quality FAs to want to sign with the team
The best part of this:  
exiled : 2/1/2023 8:08 am : link
“teammates didn't care who Judge's successor would be. They were determined to change the team's narrative.
‘We had already built that mindset of, “All right, we're about to change this, and we don't care what coaches come in the building, we’ve got to change this s--- now.”’

Love this team
Ooof,  
section125 : 2/1/2023 8:17 am : link
pretty damning and to think that Steve Tisch had to slap JM up side the head to wake him up about Judge.
I’m liking McKinneys leadership qualities.  
cosmicj : 2/1/2023 8:54 am : link
“ Under Judge, McKinney said players resented showing up early and were only interested in going to the facility if they had to.”

You know what makes highly competitive people resent showing up? When it involves wasting their time.

Suggests there was precious little coaching going on under Judge, consistent with other reports.
Bad few days for Joe Judge  
aimrocky : 2/1/2023 9:01 am : link
I'm glad these details are coming out. I hate to admit it, but I was still on his bandwagon until the day he was fired (what do I know...)
shows you that  
Fat Wally : 2/1/2023 9:14 am : link
the old ways of treating the players like shit isn't going to work. Coughlin would never survive in this era.

McKinney def is a piece going forward. If it means we have to let love go to resign him, then we should do it. He's a leader and this team needs it.
I'm not interested in dumping on Judge  
Bob from Massachusetts : 2/1/2023 9:16 am : link
I'm sure he meant well, and he may learn over time, but Shoen and Daboll just seem to more naturally be able to put together a winning culture and winning atmosphere. The same issues happen in corporate culture all the time. But its not easy, so credit Daboll/Shoen with doing that.
RE: I’m liking McKinneys leadership qualities.  
Ivan15 : 2/1/2023 9:27 am : link
cosmicj said:

“ Under Judge, McKinney said players resented showing up early and were only interested in going to the facility if they had to.”

You know what makes highly competitive people resent showing up? When it involves wasting their time.

Suggests there was precious little coaching going on under Judge, consistent with other reports.

All those assistants who were successful college coaches thought they would be able to join the Giants and retire from coaching and Judge let them do it.

What a fraud Joe Judge turned out to be  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2/1/2023 9:29 am : link
All talk.
The best and most dedicated assistant coaches under Judge  
Ivan15 : 2/1/2023 9:42 am : link
May have been the ones who quit or got fired.
another one of multiple players who have openly talked about  
mfsd : 2/1/2023 9:49 am : link
the good culture with the coaching staff contributing to a much better season. In hindsight, remarkable how badly the Giants whiffed on this with prior regimes of recent memory
RE: Bad few days for Joe Judge  
Johnny5 : 2/1/2023 10:01 am : link
aimrocky said:

I'm glad these details are coming out. I hate to admit it, but I was still on his bandwagon until the day he was fired (what do I know...)

I try to give the benefit of the doubt typically, he had me hook, line and sinker initially. I tried to see the positive in him until about 3/4 of the way through his last season, then I started waffling. After the QB sneaks I completely lost most respect I had for him. And after the "clown show" press conference it was pretty clear he needed to go.
Plenty of people who know their trade..  
Racer : 2/1/2023 10:02 am : link
...get the top job and fall on their ass. Spectacularly.

Judge, on the other hand, is still searching for the key to unlock the freezer where the stolen strawberries were. Dude needs PTSD counseling following his time in East Rutherford.
The young players need to learn to  
JerrysKids : 2/1/2023 10:21 am : link
Say less and smile more. Bad mouthing your previous coach is not smart, productive or justified. Some things need to be said and some don’t. I hope these guys pipe down, worried about Thibs, he is a social media person.
I wonder  
k2tampa : 2/1/2023 10:28 am : link
if the reason Belichik endorsed him so strongly is that he has the same demeanor as Bill. Belichik could get away with it because of his history of success, but Judge couldn't because there was no history to rely on.
Belichick screwed us  
I Love Clams Casino : 2/1/2023 10:31 am : link
..
We would have been better off  
Spiciest Memelord : 2/1/2023 10:53 am : link
with Coach McKinney.
RE: Belichick screwed us  
bluepepper : 2/1/2023 11:30 am : link
I Love Clams Casino said:

..

no, HC is going to say nice things about his assistants. Pro-forma. BB was probably as shocked as anyone when Mara hired him.
RE: I wonder  
Greg from LI : 2/1/2023 11:43 am : link
k2tampa said:

if the reason Belichik endorsed him so strongly is that he has the same demeanor as Bill. Belichik could get away with it because of his history of success, but Judge couldn't because there was no history to rely on.


Belichick isn't like that with players, just the media. Many former players, both from his time with the Giants as well as the Patriots, have said so.

Also, I hardly think Belichick "screwed" the Giants. If he didn't actually think highly of Judge, why did he immediately take him back? It seems more likely that he simply misjudged him, the way George Young misjudged Ray Handley.

All that said, I think it just as hilarious today as I did at the time that a lot of people here swooned over him solely based on his press conferences. I will cop to being optimistic about his hiring and fairly pleased with his first season, but I've never understood why anyone places any importance on press conference dog and pony shows.
RE: The young players need to learn to  
Keaton028 : 2/1/2023 12:05 pm : link
JerrysKids said:

Say less and smile more. Bad mouthing your previous coach is not smart, productive or justified. Some things need to be said and some don’t. I hope these guys pipe down, worried about Thibs, he is a social media person.



Oh no! A player had an opinion. The horror!

Relax lol.
lost me  
mikeypgiants giants : 2/1/2023 12:19 pm : link
joe really lost me for not pulling Daniel out against the rams, week after he had what looked to be a concussion when he was slammed at goal line by cowboys. the following week and throwing INTs. he was still feeling it it looked to me
RE: RE: I wonder  
RicFlair : 2/1/2023 12:23 pm : link
Greg from LI said:
In comment 16021796 k2tampa said:







if the reason Belichik endorsed him so strongly is that he has the same demeanor as Bill. Belichik could get away with it because of his history of success, but Judge couldn't because there was no history to rely on.



Belichick isn't like that with players, just the media. Many former players, both from his time with the Giants as well as the Patriots, have said so.

Also, I hardly think Belichick "screwed" the Giants. If he didn't actually think highly of Judge, why did he immediately take him back? It seems more likely that he simply misjudged him, the way George Young misjudged Ray Handley.

All that said, I think it just as hilarious today as I did at the time that a lot of people here swooned over him solely based on his press conferences. I will cop to being optimistic about his hiring and fairly pleased with his first season, but I've never understood why anyone places any importance on press conference dog and pony shows.




This place was in full bloom love with Judge.
It was reported Mara  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/1/2023 12:24 pm : link
had several conversations with BB regarding Judge.

I turned on him after the second game last season against WFT on Thursday night but I really didn't like what I was hearing that offseason.

Too much passing league talk and I believe he had a lot of say in personnel his second season with Dave on his way out. Giants issues were mostly rooted on fronts and had been for years. Then the overemphasis of getting special team players and that unit not being so special.

Sometime you just never know. High pressure situations can impact people differently and I think he was just overwhelmed as it played out. This would also impact his relationships with players and coaches imv.
Judge was an F-tier  
Spiciest Memelord : 2/1/2023 12:28 pm : link
coach prospect along with Shurmur and Mcadoo. I did warm up to him a bit after his first "successful" season, and was of the belief he should get a 3rd well into his second season, as switching a head coach every two years is problematic.

But then kneeling and press conference meltdowns pretty much sealed it and told you all you needed to know about him.
RE: RE: I wonder  
widmerseyebrow : 2/1/2023 12:34 pm : link
Greg from LI said:

All that said, I think it just as hilarious today as I did at the time that a lot of people here swooned over him solely based on his press conferences. I will cop to being optimistic about his hiring and fairly pleased with his first season, but I've never understood why anyone places any importance on press conference dog and pony shows.


Completely agree. I was cautiously optimistic simply because it was a change of direction, but I had big questions about his resume. There was a lot of squinting to make him look like the next John Harbaugh just because of the special teams coach angle.
Judge fooled a lot of people  
DieHard : 2/1/2023 1:13 pm : link
including Bill Belichick. If the genius coach who originally hired him and then re-hired him to help run his offense into the ground thought he was a good coach, I'm not going to slam Giants fans who hoped he might be the real deal.
RE: Judge fooled a lot of people  
Spiciest Memelord : 2/1/2023 1:17 pm : link
DieHard said:

including Bill Belichick. If the genius coach who originally hired him and then re-hired him to help run his offense into the ground thought he was a good coach, I'm not going to slam Giants fans who hoped he might be the real deal.


A lot of coaches need a Brady/Burrow type co-offensive coordinator.
RE: RE: I wonder  
k2tampa : 2/1/2023 1:21 pm : link
Greg from LI said:
In comment 16021796 k2tampa said:







if the reason Belichik endorsed him so strongly is that he has the same demeanor as Bill. Belichik could get away with it because of his history of success, but Judge couldn't because there was no history to rely on.



Belichick isn't like that with players, just the media. Many former players, both from his time with the Giants as well as the Patriots, have said so.

Also, I hardly think Belichick "screwed" the Giants. If he didn't actually think highly of Judge, why did he immediately take him back? It seems more likely that he simply misjudged him, the way George Young misjudged Ray Handley.

All that said, I think it just as hilarious today as I did at the time that a lot of people here swooned over him solely based on his press conferences. I will cop to being optimistic about his hiring and fairly pleased with his first season, but I've never understood why anyone places any importance on press conference dog and pony shows.


And many former players have complained about his heavy-handed approach after they left, including Brady. Many others have stated how "demanding" Belichik and his staff are, after leaving.

I think history has shown players are more willing to accept such an approach if there is a track record behind it. When a coach tries to be a disciplinarian and has no record of success to support the approach, many players won't feel it's justified, especially today's pampered athletes who call their head coach by their first name and don't think they need to be told how to act. Remember the revolt over Coughlin's be 5-minute early rule?
....  
ryanmkeane : 2/1/2023 1:22 pm : link
Looking back, it is quite astonishing how Judge had most of us fooled
...  
ryanmkeane : 2/1/2023 1:23 pm : link
One of the other differences is that it would appear Daboll really knows football. Judge likes to think he does, but most of his "football talk" BS is all about catch phrases instead of actual football. Daboll doesn't really have any catch phrases, he just talks ball.
Daboll has a lot of Fassel in him  
djm : 2/1/2023 1:36 pm : link
I mean that in a good way. I hoped 2022 would have a 1997 feel to it and luckily it did, with the added bonus of the playoff win, against the Vikings no less.

Reeves was obviously a better HC than Judge but the Giants were listing and struggling heading into 97 much like this 2021-2022 team was. Fassel breathed life in to the franchise and a big reason why was he brought out the best in the stars. HE let them rise to the top thanks to good communications.
How do you think Tom Coughlin's coaching approach  
sb2003 : 2/1/2023 1:55 pm : link
would do with this group of players on the Giants? or maybe the NFL in general now.

I know Tom changed over time with the Giants and success certainly makes it easier. But, I don't know if a Patton style approach (for lack of a better term) works with current players.
RE: How do you think Tom Coughlin's coaching approach  
DieHard : 2/1/2023 2:03 pm : link
sb2003 said:

would do with this group of players on the Giants? or maybe the NFL in general now.

I know Tom changed over time with the Giants and success certainly makes it easier. But, I don't know if a Patton style approach (for lack of a better term) works with current players.


I think his second go-round with Jax as VP of football ops after he left the Giants tell us how he would have done: not too well. That team was on the verge of mutiny when he was canned.
Coughlin was a miracle worker  
Spiciest Memelord : 2/1/2023 3:10 pm : link
brought a Blake Bortles led previously 22-74 franchise to the championship game. Unfortunately he had a really crappy boss.



Friggin' Blake Bortles!
The latest information on Judge...  
BamaBlue : 2/1/2023 3:46 pm : link
really makes me think that Jason Garrett got a bum rap among fans and Giants management. He may not have been an outstanding offensive mind, but he wasn't as bad as many of us thought a year ago...
Judge's first drive gave me a foreboding feeling  
Blue Dream : 2/1/2023 11:10 pm : link
Playing a superior Steelers team we got a decent drive going with a few Saquon runs but Judge punts on 4th and short from the PIT 40ish then gets a gift muff, plays it conservative then is content with a 21 yd FG and a 3-0 lead. Not a formula for beating a better team. Those kind of decisions became a feature of his tenure.
RE: The latest information on Judge...  
robbieballs2003 : 2/2/2023 7:01 am : link
BamaBlue said:

really makes me think that Jason Garrett got a bum rap among fans and Giants management. He may not have been an outstanding offensive mind, but he wasn't as bad as many of us thought a year ago...


No, he was bad. There was no such thing as a route concept. There is a reason people were all over Jones last year saying he can't go through his progressions. There were no progression. All hitches doesn't allow you to go from one read to the next and how many times did we see all hitches?
Is McKinney angry because  
section125 : 2/2/2023 7:40 am : link
Judge was a bad HC with bad results or is he angry because Judge was bad at handling people? On paper the assistant coaches he brought in should have done well, but they did not. Of course one of the weird things he did was bring in special team players to fill in roles as position players. When signing a backup his priority was that they be a special teamer.
He sure had me fooled, like the rest of youse guys/gals. Steve Tisch may not know football, but he would know managing people. He probably recognized Judge was bad at managing people and finally had had enough when he stepped in to end it - thank heavens
really need to hear all sides  
bc4life : 2/2/2023 8:40 am : link
one thing that has been fairly consistent is that Judge was not a player's coach.

Judge also had an undertalented team and a ton of injuries.

I'm okay with players coming out about former coaches, but they tend to omit what things the players did wrong.

RE: Coughlin changing - he did but some of the players did too. It was not all on TC.

People tend to be more receptive to the things that confirm their opinions.
RE: really need to hear all sides  
giantBCP : 2/2/2023 8:47 am : link
bc4life said:

one thing that has been fairly consistent is that Judge was not a player's coach.

Judge also had an undertalented team and a ton of injuries.

I'm okay with players coming out about former coaches, but they tend to omit what things the players did wrong.

RE: Coughlin changing - he did but some of the players did too. It was not all on TC.

People tend to be more receptive to the things that confirm their opinions.


Judge had a more talented team than the one that got us 9.5 regular season wins and a playoff win this year.
opinions change  
bc4life : 2/2/2023 8:48 am : link
see what McKinney said earlier
link - ( New Window )
not so sure about more talented  
bc4life : 2/2/2023 8:51 am : link
more talented really OL of Skura, Slder, Price & Hernandez and Thomas struggling rookie year?

not to mention the players lost to injuries
RE: not so sure about more talented  
giantBCP : 2/2/2023 9:01 am : link
bc4life said:

more talented really OL of Skura, Slder, Price & Hernandez and Thomas struggling rookie year?

not to mention the players lost to injuries


Solder, for all of his faults, was better than what we saw from Evan Neal as a rookie. Will Hernandez graded out higher than Glowinski this season. Thomas 2022 performance was definitely a big upgrade, but I’m not really sure about the rest of the line. They were terrible then, and they’re still terrible now.
If memory serves  
bc4life : 2/2/2023 9:03 am : link
Hernandez regressed from his rookie season.
RE: I’m liking McKinneys leadership qualities.  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/2/2023 11:40 am : link
cosmicj said:

“ Under Judge, McKinney said players resented showing up early and were only interested in going to the facility if they had to.”

You know what makes highly competitive people resent showing up? When it involves wasting their time.

Suggests there was precious little coaching going on under Judge, consistent with other reports.

Based on this past season's bye week incident, I'm not quite ready to just take this as a positive or evidence of leadership from McKinney. I think it's also possible that McKinney doesn't particularly like having the team suggest how he spends his time beyond what is mandatory, regardless of who the head coach is.
RE: ....  
Gatorade Dunk : 2/2/2023 11:43 am : link
ryanmkeane said:

Looking back, it is quite astonishing how Judge had most of us fooled

It's easy to get fooled when you repeatedly refuse to exhibit even the minimum level of skepticism about the Giants.
