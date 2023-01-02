Per Charlotte Carroll? of the Athletic
@charlottecrrll
Giants general manager Joe Schoen met with reporters in Mobile, telling us negotiations haven’t yet started with QB Daniel Jones but “We want Daniel back”
I can't imagine this is 100% true, think we have some asshats here who would disagree..and common sense says they've exchanged loose numbers so far....but interesting nonetheless. Seems like they're not at the table at this point. Athletic tweet
- ( New Window
)
Right, but is JS making the true statement haha
Yes, I remember the posters name and have been searching him a bit. Not sure how plugged he actually was...but we'll see how it plays out.
Quote:
So I'd take that as a true statement.
Right, but is JS making the true statement haha
I'm sure the Jones haters will imagine some reason why Schoen is playing mind games with us.
Quote:
who said that an agreement was close leading up the the Vikings playoff game?
Yes, I remember the posters name and have been searching him a bit. Not sure how plugged he actually was...but we'll see how it plays out.
Wasn't that something that Boomer Esiason was saying? See clip.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
In comment 16022020 Sean said:
Quote:
who said that an agreement was close leading up the the Vikings playoff game?
Yes, I remember the posters name and have been searching him a bit. Not sure how plugged he actually was...but we'll see how it plays out.
Wasn't that something that Boomer Esiason was saying? See clip. Link - ( New Window )
Yeah, it was right around the same time (coincidence? idk)
But it's possible they exchanged numbers, and agent is testing waters at the senior bowl and the upcoming combine.
They likely sign Jones long term. They then either tag Barkley or sign him long term as well.
yes, but i think it's probably safe to say there wasn't anything to that.
i think in general the fanfic expectation from the outside that player extensions are a constant daily dialogue ebb'ing and flowing game to game is wrong. i think (just a guess) in reality it's much more like any other business engagement where there are meetings and proposals exchanged with a lot of dark time in between where the teams are strategizing before going out the door with formal proposals. and once a player receives a formal proposal id imagine there's some time in between where they and their agent consider their appropriate counter and on and on it goes until some kind of real deadline hits and either they are close enough to get something done or they arent.
i think the amount they go in on jones is almost entirely a daboll decision but im sure he values the opinions of shea tierny and mike kafka, and also has a mind to their potential replacements if they get the jobs they are in play for elsewhere. so the giants may not have finalized their own initial offer yet preferring to wait until the staff is locked in so they can be all on the same page. obviously there are other times when teams make quick decisions but right now isn't one of those times, they have 5-6 weeks to figure this out and both sides have indicated there's mutual desire to do so.
Didn’t the Love negotiations go on during the bye, but broke down? Likely it was more as a negotiation starter but the terms were far apart, otherwise would have gotten done.
Our FO , with a cap amount now known , can set positional value ranges into place, do computer test runs on salaries, do some potential test cuts , and see who and how many re-signings and extensions they can fit in this year, or at least the re-signings, and FA budget.
Negotiations will get serious Monday, after they spend time with the initial evaluating and grading out the Senior Bowl players.
Quote:
who said that an agreement was close leading up the the Vikings playoff game?
Yes, I remember the posters name and have been searching him a bit. Not sure how plugged he actually was...but we'll see how it plays out.
DJ shot that down.
As to actual negotiations where sides are sitting across a table hammering out the details, apparently not yet.
That will come shortly.
I know some disagree, but I am very happy we're not one of the multiple teams that have to try to find a legit starting QB this offseason. Much easier to find a WR than a QB.
I really look forward to us drafting a big time WR and hopefully seeing Jones and the O take another jump next year.
Bold is added. There is no reason to think that this will quick; a ton of work that the FO and coaching staff have to address.
He’s going to be a Giant next year if for no other reason than a lack of options.
As he says - it will be a long process.
Maybe Jones rep floated $40-45 mil per
Maybe Schoen said we’d love to him back for a contract like…
Who the fuck knows
It’s a negotiation. There will be posturing
My guess is the negotiations will come down to the wire, with brinkmanship being the ultimate motivation to get a deal done.
Recall:
“When they say it's not about money,” GM George Young of the Giants once said, “that means it's all about money.” The first rule is this: When someone says it isn't about the money, it's about the money.
I'm much less confident about Saquon.
The fact that Schoen hasn’t talked to Jones is encouraging to me. Give it time and remove the emotion.
I am certain they intend to bring him back, the question is in the details of the deal. And I am sure they will have a tough negotiation over that.
I'm much less confident about Saquon.
Yep. More that Jones Contract gets closer to $35+ mill, the less likely Saquon returns.
If I'm Team Jones, unless I get a multi-year deal = or > than the NEFT (plus a substantial amount of guaranteed $) from Jints Central before free agency starts, I have no interest in any discussion.
On the other hand, Schoen has two levers at his disposal if these early talks are non-productive: the Transition Tag ($29M+) and the Non-Ex Franchise Tag ($32M+).
I'm probably the only one on the board who prefers the Transition Tag approach. You dare Team Jones to hit the market to find his true market value - instead of guessing - with the ability to match with last look.
If Team Jones gets an offer that is way too expensive, too much guaranteed money, too many years, etc, you wish him well and move on. Sure, you get no compensation like the NEFT, but you also don't overpay, either.
And, let's be honest, we wouldn't be losing elite skills like Pat Mahomes. So, would the loss of Jones really be that punitive? I think not...
On the other hand, if Team Jones gets a deal much more team friendly, you match it and welcome Team Jones back with open arms.
Quote:
The closer Jones gets to free agency, the more leverage he has. And, the market will evolve. Case in point: Tom Brady retired, taking one QB off the market and reducing the number of available QBs. So time is probably on the agents' side.
If I'm Team Jones, unless I get a multi-year deal = or > than the NEFT (plus a substantial amount of guaranteed $) from Jints Central before free agency starts, I have no interest in any discussion.
On the other hand, Schoen has two levers at his disposal if these early talks are non-productive: the Transition Tag ($29M+) and the Non-Ex Franchise Tag ($32M+).
I'm probably the only one on the board who prefers the Transition Tag approach. You dare Team Jones to hit the market to find his true market value - instead of guessing - with the ability to match with last look.
If Team Jones gets an offer that is way too expensive, too much guaranteed money, too many years, etc, you wish him well and move on. Sure, you get no compensation like the NEFT, but you also don't overpay, either.
And, let's be honest, we wouldn't be losing elite skills like Pat Mahomes. So, would the loss of Jones really be that punitive? I think not...
On the other hand, if Team Jones gets a deal much more team friendly, you match it and welcome Team Jones back with open arms.
Aren't the only differences between the transition tag and non-exclusive franchise tag, $3M in salary plus you get two first rounders if someone offers a deal you don't want to match? Why wouldn't you do that instead of the transition tag?
$3M isn't all that much, and the chance to get two first rounders is enticing. What am I missing here?
Plus, I think there has only been one QB in history on transition tag. Am I remembering correctly? Was it Cousins?
BRILLIANT!!
I for one am glad that team bw is nowhere near jints central!
IMV, the TT will invite more teams to negotiate with the player because they don't have to pay the steep price of two first rounders. And I don't think any team is going to put that compensation at risk for Jones.
So, I'd be willing to risk losing Jones without comp because I think there is a better chance any deal Jones gets could be much cheaper than any of us imagine. And we could match that deal in our favor.
More unconventional for sure, but, again, I think it's a better tool to gauge the real market value.
BRILLIANT!!
I for one am glad that team bw is nowhere near jints central!
You can’t make that shit up 😂
IMV, the TT will invite more teams to negotiate with the player because they don't have to pay the steep price of two first rounders. And I don't think any team is going to put that compensation at risk for Jones.
So, I'd be willing to risk losing Jones without comp because I think there is a better chance any deal Jones gets could be much cheaper than any of us imagine. And we could match that deal in our favor.
More unconventional for sure, but, again, I think it's a better tool to gauge the real market value.
I get your logic. Many here are convinced there is a team that will definitely give to picks. It would be notable if no team had an offer for Jones on the NEFT, and it would give a lot of leverage to Schoen.
Quote:
...so, now we let the QB walk because he's no Mahomes?
BRILLIANT!!
I for one am glad that team bw is nowhere near jints central!
You can’t make that shit up 😂
I know. It's hilarious. Why would someone get rid of a QB they were convinced couldn't win a championship so they could search for an elite QB? Har har, they must be rubes.
Quote:
In comment 16022397 Bill E said:
Quote:
...so, now we let the QB walk because he's no Mahomes?
BRILLIANT!!
I for one am glad that team bw is nowhere near jints central!
You can’t make that shit up 😂
I know. It's hilarious. Why would someone get rid of a QB they were convinced couldn't win a championship so they could search for an elite QB? Har har, they must be rubes.
Well, if they were convinced he couldn't win a championship, why would they even bother to negotiate. Let him go and get the 3rd rnd comp pick next year.
But, if you take Schoen at his word, they are going to negotiate which means (drum roll) they think he can win a championship.
You are right, why waste time negotiating with someone you don't want. Har, har
The gift that keeps giving.
But a Mahomes clone is not walking through that door anytime soon.
So it's a dumb take.
But a Mahomes clone is not walking through that door anytime soon.
So it's a dumb take.
you're being too kind