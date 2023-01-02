Early Look at 2023 53 Man Cap Situation christian : 2/1/2023 3:25 pm

This is fast-forward view, adding in 52/53 roster spots and some opex buffer.



- Based on the current snap shot from OTC

- Assuming the Giants keep all their picks

- Assuming they cut Kenny Golladay



The Giants 53 man salary cap situation as of today:



Giants 2023 Cap | $226,048,355

Dead Money | -$22,613,912

Live Money | -$156,558,801

Free Cap Space | $46,875,642



Assume the Giants earmark 10M to operate.



The big thing that jumps out is if the Giants and Jones cannot reach an agreement and he's franchised (32.4M), it greatly alters the Giants flexibility. Their real cap space would be < 5M.



This isn't a panic scenario. They have levers to pull:



- Restructure or cut/trade Williams

- Restructure Jackson

- Extend Lawrence

- Extend Thomas



But it puts them in an immediate-term tough spot if he's franchised.







