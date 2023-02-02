Another trade possibility for a WR-Mike Evans?

He's nicked up a lot and it just feels like he has tons of miles on him. Also not a speed guy. Want to get younger and a lot faster. I saw something on twitter yesterday that the Giants are dead last in wr speed metrics across all teams.
Giants should not be trading for 30 year old receivers with big contracts. That's not where they are on the rebuilding curve.
I don't know why so many posters think Schoen is going to trade away draft picks. He seems to value them a great deal.
Am I wrong to think there’s a good possibility if anything, they use some of their draft capital to move up a few slots in round 1 to get a WR they like?
I'm pretty convinced they won't take a wr in the first round. Unless there's one there that happens to be BPA on their board. I think they are looking at the trenches, LB or CB in round 1 before they go wr
I hope they address the OL or D in the first round.
Let’s sure hope so… the best (and cheapest) way to build and maintain a competitive team is through the draft. Dabs put on a show his first year, now Joe gets a chance to have a full year of his program running… he has to hit this draft and off-season. It’s his time to shine, and I’m excited to see how he handles the off-season. Sure feels good to be a Giants fan right now. We have adults at the wheel 💪✔️
We only have a small sample size (last year), but his "tendency" so far is to move down and acquire more picks.
I suppose it would be wide to see what his mentor in Buffalo did too.
I will say this: if you listen to Schoen, he publicly puts a very high value on draft picks. The Giants draft pick total sounds more impressive than it really is this year... most of those picks are day 3 picks.
That’s totally fair, just they do have pick 25 and I do know that teams love having that 5th year option available so not fully sure how far down they would move and really hope not out of round 1 in total. If they feel that one of these WR prospects that is gettable can be that go to WR1, the 5th year can be massive.
but I am curious to see how Tampa gets under the cap this year. They could be due for an instant bottoming out which I think is a great strategy. Fail all the way to the number 1 pick, then get your new QB.
Build through the draft
As Schoen and Daboll stated in their joint press conference:: don’t be surprised to see a 50% roster turnover on this team next year.
We are rebuilding and could take a step back next year
We have a talent gap compared to serious SB contenders
Cap space is already earmarked to re-sign their own and it will be gone quickly. This is a young team early in a rebuild, they need to stay the course and avoid pricey veterans on the backside of their NFL career.
are so intent on trading for a WR. The past several drafts have been rich on WR talent. The Diggs trade, which is used as the example for this line of thinking, was a bigger win for Minnesota, who drafted the better WR and he's cost controlled.
I'm not opposed to trading for players, but I'd prefer they be at positions that are hard to fill.
I think some look at the A.J. Brown trade and how it helped the Eagles. But look at their roster, particularly the offensive and defensive lines.
AJ Brown trade was a finishing piece for a SB team
and even he carries some warts with inconsistency. Fans need to understand the Giants are not looking for finishing pieces, they're about to add 20+ new faces to a roster under construction and will be a different team in 2023. It could even take a step backwards.
Think about our aging vet firesale with Gettleman. That's the argument for it. It's a glorified Glowinski kind of move to stabilize a shaky unit with a vet that should only be on the roster for 1-2 years while you build behind him in the draft. I think it's more prudent trading a day 3 pick for Evans and spending a Day 1 or 2 pick on a WR than trading up in the 1st for a WR. Also, I'm not sure about any of the young WRs that will cost a 1 or 1+ either. Higgins, Aiyuk and Moore aren't in the same class as AJB, Hill and Diggs. You're paying upfront for potential with those guys.
Also, I think a lot of posters seem to be dialed into WR in the first when it appears to me that CB is where the value will be. WR looks like a better value in Day 2 based on how the sharper draft analysts are stacking this class atm.
Again, every draft pick matters.
But even if you don't agree with that, his base salary in 2023 is $13,000,000.
Even at his age. That's WR2 money now. Day 3 picks can be recouped, that's value in trading down.
I'm not necessarily all-in on Evans. The issue with him is more that there's only 1 year left on the deal but this idea that every single transaction has to be a factor in like 2025 is nonsense. This is a type of move that keeps you from shopping hungry early in the draft, it helps you draft better/smarter.
You might want to see what a 2nd-=round draft pick on his initial contract makes before saying that is typical WR2 money.
Again, i don't think you're accurately assessing the weakness of the Giants' 2022 schedule, and just how hard they had to work to win one-score games. This wasn't a strong roster.
On paper, the 2023 schedule looks much tougher (but that could change).
Jones and/or Barkley may or may not be re-signed. Even if they are, they could regress back to their previous play.
The talent gap between the Giants and Eagles and Cowboys is pretty big right now. Hell, if the Commanders get a QB, they could move past the Giants.
This is a rebuilding ball club or had a good season. That doesn't change the fact that they will only be in year #2 of the rebuilding effort in a very tough division (3 of the final four teams in the NFC this year were from the NFC East).
within the next two years. I wouldn’t overstate the importance of age with that in mind.
That sounds like Dave Gettleman.
The Bucs didn’t win a SB with a ton of veterans? The Rams didn’t do the same? The Eagles didn’t bring in several vets? Just because Gettleman failed spectacularly with some FA signings, doesn’t mean that Schoen can’t find value with older players.
a mirage, but those same people would have said with absolute certainty that the team would not make the playoffs, let alone win a playoff game on the road if they knew one starting corner would miss almost the entire season, the other would miss 8 games, 2 starting WRs miss a good portion of the season, while getting nothing out of Galloday.
In addition, losing 4 Draft picks for the season, and having the number 7 pick in the draft, Neal, struggled.
With a few decent FA signings, to go with a few good draft picks, the team should be able to compete for a championship. And by that I mean play a competitive game in the divisional round. Especially if guys like Neal take a big step in their second season, and we get a little lucky on health.
Unless the cost was minimal(it won't be), I wouldn't do it. The Bucs will expect premium picks for Evans.
As much as I want a guy like Hopkins, I don't think they fit into the Giants plans as of now. The only way the Giants take a step forward is by drafting well. We have to draft well because we are about to sign some high priced guys in the next 2 years.
That’s the goal. We didn’t overhaul the front office and bring in highly paid coordinators who might not be here for long in order to be miserly and shoot for some kind of mythical 5 year rebuild.
That’s totally fair, just they do have pick 25 and I do know that teams love having that 5th year option available so not fully sure how far down they would move and really hope not out of round 1 in total. If they feel that one of these WR prospects that is gettable can be that go to WR1, the 5th year can be massive.
Based off the charts averages ... going from 25 to 30/31 is an extra 3rd, that would be the ideal move. I think the talent drop from 25th to 30/31st will be neligible IMO based of history ... I think need comes into play position and the 5th yr option. We just need the draft to fall QB heavy (it should) a few FS/SS, LTs and IDLs and a couple RBs .... that is 5 positions just avg two per position that is 10 players in areas where we are good at, IDL needs depth not starters. We can still get a starter level OLB, WR, CB or even C (RT and move Neal to RG) in the 1st with one of the last picks. *I think Neal can be a good RT but that may be the value move and still addresses a major need.
must get better versus the run defensively. Until that happens, they will consistently struggle against the better teams in the NFL.
Look at who they beat in 2022 and contrast it with who they struggled against, or were crushed by. They need to procure weapons on offense, and they need to get stronger versus the run up front and at ILB. As promising as their edges look, they're not stout yet versus the run either, and Ojulari needs to stay on the field.
Biggest needs on the team right now includes CB too.
this year based on our stunning resurgence into being relevant, but...
prior to the season, most pegged the Giants as being severely lacking, and most likely competing for the cellar.
One can always find posters with any given viewpoint, but overall, I don't think folks are believing Giants are all that close.
Most everyone agrees the WR situation is bad. Lower mediocre at best. It's a BIG need. Even if the youngsters on the team step up to the plate, there's still a big need. The need can be filled through the draft, through FA, or through trade. It's hardly surprising to see trial balloons exploring trade possibilities. If you disagree with the trade, or the notion of a trade, it is possible to do so without being surly, or inferring that they are idiots.
Gotta agree. If it’s trade deadline in 2023 and we look like we are a serious contender, maybe then. But rather spend FA money on a 2nd contract WR who maybe was a reserve somewhere who may flourish in a starters role
Or just draft 2 over the first 5 rds and let them compete with guys coming back like SS ( maybe) wandale and C Johnson.
Commanders would look solid with a better QB. If they keep their guys.
Good post. But I'm not sure a team will have to trade for Evans. He might be a cut casualty. Tampa is nearly $60M over the cap right now. That signals one thing to me - the pin in the grenade needs to be pulled by the GM.
I went to OvertheCap.com and sorted their wide receiver contract list by 2023 salary, then self selected individuals with big 2023 payouts, good name value but middle of the road production, and are at least 30 years old.
Thus far my list includes Michael Thomas, Robbie Anderson, and DeAndre Hopkins as potential trade targets for the Giants to use draft picks on. Thanks in advance for your wise counsel on this post Link - ( New Window )
I could see that. I do see the older vet WR market possibly being the best longterm solution for the Giants and it is one that seems to be quickly dismissed. Most of these guys won't break the bank and the idea behind them is to fill an immediate need so you can draft BPA and build the best team long term.
The way I see the current options - you have UFA which doesn't really offer much more than what we fielded last year. And do fans really want to make Allen Lazard or Juju a part of our longterm core build? Because that could be the cost if recent history is an indicator. You also have the premium trade market - well that's going to cost you a 1 or 1+ with a monster 20m/yr+ AAV type of investment. The guys currently being speculated are either WR2s on stacked teams or low end WR1 on a shit team. You're paying upfront for potential with both the draft comp and contract there. And if you miss, that's a big miss.
The obvious answer is to build through the draft. I agree with that completely. But do fans think it's smart for the Giants to enter the draft completely naked with what we currently have under contract? They shouldn't because that's a recipe to reach for need because, as currently constructed, this team is desperate at the position. Like we were across the OL last year at the start of the offseason. The most prudent solution to that is the bargain bin via cuts or cheap trade - imo I'd rather sign the fading alphas to a short term bandaid deal than overpay for potential on a Paris Campbell type or a show-me deal on a similar younger WR which factors about as much into our longterm plans as a 30 year old WR would.
Had heavy interest in Moore and Jeudy. They clearly want younger players.
Seems to me the plan is -
1. stockpile draft picks
2. become competitive w/ young cost efficient talent
3. Once this happens you then are in position to trade or
sign big time talent.
Only deviation w/ the picks is for young elite talent also controlled, Godwin only has one more year on his deal and will then most likely want to hit the market. No thanks on that.
Eric is right, the Giants roster is still in very bad shape. In fact, if they aren't competing by the trade deadline next year you'll probably hear names like Adoree Jackson, Leonard Williams, Azeez Ojulari etc. in trade discussions. Anyone at or near 30 on the defensive side of the ball will be a candidate for trade...unless we surprise and come out the gate. We have very good coaching so maybe that'll happen but the schedule is way tougher next year.
(I know Ojulari isn't near 30 but he's a prior regime guy who has good value assuming he stays healthy. This is also not me advocating for trading him)
I have a feeling one of the best moves during the season involved a WR.
And that was Jacksonville giving up a second and fifth round pick for Calvin Ridley. Those picks are the best possible outcomes because they could also turn into a third and a six, depending on reinstatement.
First, the Giants aren't being viewed as a 'rebuilding' team anymore.. They won a game in the playoffs. This is a young developing roster. Daniel Jones made a substantial leap in Daboll's system without much help. Now you get aggressive, get him that help.. I get the caution when dealing for veterans but the worst thing Schoen/Daboll can do is overthink it like some of you are. I learned a long time ago you build a roster in 3 phases - Trade, Free Agency, and the Draft. Use all three.
Regarding the question:
Adding a player as consistent as Evans (9 straight 1,000-yard seasons) would be considered a good get. An extension would immediately follow so I wouldn't get caught up on his current cap figure. However, his extension will likely happen with Tampa. I've only heard they intend to keep him.
What I think/hear:
Schoen and Paton were very close to completing a deal at the deadline involving Jeudy. I think they circle back and with more time complete the deal.
A free agent name to keep an ear out for is Mecole Hardman.
as bandaids at positions of need, CB, WR, TE, Edge, ILB, DL and OL for inexpensive one year deals so you don’t shop hungry in the draft. Roll the dice on 7 vets for under $14 mil. And some will resurrect their careers and hit free agency in 2024 and we may earn some comp picks. And if they don’t pan out it’ll give the younger guys on the roster an opportunity for more playing time.
NYG are once again an attractive destination, who wouldn’t want to play for JS, Dave’s, Wink et al.
A free agent name to keep an ear out for is Mecole Hardman.
I think Hardman is an interesting add if we're going the young underachiever route. Obviously the Kafka connection but he brings something the Giants desperately need in speed. The Chiefs kind of used him almost exclusively underneath and in redzone designed touches this year, which may be an indictment on his vertical abilities. Think they leaned on Watson and MVS more there. I wouldn't have super high expectations for him but he at least gives your WR room something it lacks and provides some cover for the team before entering the draft. I'm guessing he's signing a show-me with any team.
I agree completely that the Giants should be exploring all avenues here and the only angle I'd be against is fishing the top of the UFA pool on the first few days of free agency.
His best years are behind him. He gets hurt. He drops. He’s lost a step.
We hated the first movie. We won’t like “Kenny: The Sequel”
It's insanity.
This is how you derail a rebuild ala Gettleman.
Am I wrong to think there’s a good possibility if anything, they use some of their draft capital to move up a few slots in round 1 to get a WR they like?
I'd give them a 5th or 6th rounder or something if they're eager to get it off the books and reset, but I'm not giving up anything significant.
Quote:
Am I wrong to think there’s a good possibility if anything, they use some of their draft capital to move up a few slots in round 1 to get a WR they like?
I'm pretty convinced they won't take a wr in the first round. Unless there's one there that happens to be BPA on their board. I think they are looking at the trenches, LB or CB in round 1 before they go wr
Let’s sure hope so… the best (and cheapest) way to build and maintain a competitive team is through the draft. Dabs put on a show his first year, now Joe gets a chance to have a full year of his program running… he has to hit this draft and off-season. It’s his time to shine, and I’m excited to see how he handles the off-season. Sure feels good to be a Giants fan right now. We have adults at the wheel 💪✔️
People desperately clinging to the idea that the 2022 Giants were the 2021 Eagles and are a few moves away from being a Super Bowl team.
They are not. And even if they were, Mike Evans is on the wrong side of his career.
(1) January and February are going to be fairly quiet (they didn't fire the GM and HC.).
(2) We will be picking very late in the evening in the draft.
Quote:
It's insanity.
This is how you derail a rebuild ala Gettleman.
Tis indeed insanity. Pundits floating this are sorely out of touch and cap and balance sheet challenged
Because so many posters here wouldn’t have a clue if it sat on their face
As Schoen and Daboll stated in their joint press conference:: don’t be surprised to see a 50% roster turnover on this team next year.
We are rebuilding and could take a step back next year
We have a talent gap compared to serious SB contenders
Agree, I hope the fanbase has patience.
I think some look at the A.J. Brown trade and how it helped the Eagles. But look at their roster, particularly the offensive and defensive lines.
Again, every draft pick matters.
But even if you don't agree with that, his base salary in 2023 is $13,000,000.
You might want to see what a 2nd-=round draft pick on his initial contract makes before saying that is typical WR2 money.
The NFC is extremely weak and just got weaker without Brady. The Giants can only improve as long as Jones and Barkley return.
Also one extra team in the playoffs now..
I would be surprised if Giants miss playoffs..
MVS essentially signed for 1yr 9m last year to put this in perspective. Evans at 30 is still way ahead of MVS.
That's just not how things work. At all.
Quote:
at the schedule and the work that still needs to be done on the roster, I would not be shocked to see the Giants have problems making the playoffs next year.
The NFC is extremely weak and just got weaker without Brady. The Giants can only improve as long as Jones and Barkley return.
Also one extra team in the playoffs now..
I would be surprised if Giants miss playoffs..
(1) Never assume a team can "only improve." (You can look at multiple teams in any season and just see how wrong that assumption is).
(2) We have no idea how weak or strong the NFC will be next year. Everyone assumed the AFC was going to easily win the Super Bowl this year back in the the summer.
Quote:
In comment 16022611 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
at the schedule and the work that still needs to be done on the roster, I would not be shocked to see the Giants have problems making the playoffs next year.
The NFC is extremely weak and just got weaker without Brady. The Giants can only improve as long as Jones and Barkley return.
Also one extra team in the playoffs now..
I would be surprised if Giants miss playoffs..
(1) Never assume a team can "only improve." (You can look at multiple teams in any season and just see how wrong that assumption is).
(2) We have no idea how weak or strong the NFC will be next year. Everyone assumed the AFC was going to easily win the Super Bowl this year back in the the summer.
If the Giants fail to improve that would be a bad sign for Daboll and Schoen.
Also, Remember Schoen didn't have "His Scouts" for last year's draft. This is his first full year of scouting "his way". He is going to want to use most of those draft picks.
That sounds like Dave Gettleman.
Dec 11: 48-22
Jan 21: 38-7
Live in reality.
Quote:
within the next two years. I wouldn’t overstate the importance of age with that in mind.
That sounds like Dave Gettleman.
The Bucs didn’t win a SB with a ton of veterans? The Rams didn’t do the same? The Eagles didn’t bring in several vets? Just because Gettleman failed spectacularly with some FA signings, doesn’t mean that Schoen can’t find value with older players.
In addition, losing 4 Draft picks for the season, and having the number 7 pick in the draft, Neal, struggled.
With a few decent FA signings, to go with a few good draft picks, the team should be able to compete for a championship. And by that I mean play a competitive game in the divisional round. Especially if guys like Neal take a big step in their second season, and we get a little lucky on health.
As much as I want a guy like Hopkins, I don't think they fit into the Giants plans as of now. The only way the Giants take a step forward is by drafting well. We have to draft well because we are about to sign some high priced guys in the next 2 years.
You can say this for just about any team in the league. Injuries at key positions and/or a bad draft will do that.
The Giants have a foundation. If Schoen has another solid draft and smart FA there’s no reason to think they’ll take a step backwards.
In addition, losing 4 Draft picks for the season, and having the number 7 pick in the draft, Neal, struggled.
With a few decent FA signings, to go with a few good draft picks, the team should be able to compete for a championship. And by that I mean play a competitive game in the divisional round. Especially if guys like Neal take a big step in their second season, and we get a little lucky on health.
That’s the goal. We didn’t overhaul the front office and bring in highly paid coordinators who might not be here for long in order to be miserly and shoot for some kind of mythical 5 year rebuild.
Quote:
I wouldn't discount it.
Look at who they beat in 2022 and contrast it with who they struggled against, or were crushed by. They need to procure weapons on offense, and they need to get stronger versus the run up front and at ILB. As promising as their edges look, they're not stout yet versus the run either, and Ojulari needs to stay on the field.
Biggest needs on the team right now includes CB too.
Yeah I've been saying this. The team may actually take a step forward talent wise but only win 7-8 games.
Looks to me like the year will be 2024.
CB,WR,ILB,IOL and TE all in play.
Don’t be surprised if RB is in play in third round. Love the RB from Tulane who is tearing it up at the Senior Bowl.
prior to the season, most pegged the Giants as being severely lacking, and most likely competing for the cellar.
One can always find posters with any given viewpoint, but overall, I don't think folks are believing Giants are all that close.
Most everyone agrees the WR situation is bad. Lower mediocre at best. It's a BIG need. Even if the youngsters on the team step up to the plate, there's still a big need. The need can be filled through the draft, through FA, or through trade. It's hardly surprising to see trial balloons exploring trade possibilities. If you disagree with the trade, or the notion of a trade, it is possible to do so without being surly, or inferring that they are idiots.
Gotta agree. If it’s trade deadline in 2023 and we look like we are a serious contender, maybe then. But rather spend FA money on a 2nd contract WR who maybe was a reserve somewhere who may flourish in a starters role
Or just draft 2 over the first 5 rds and let them compete with guys coming back like SS ( maybe) wandale and C Johnson.
Absolutely
I do think with this coaching staff we should be competitive and play good football
But some of those close games may not go our way and we can be 6-11 instead of 10-7
Especially a player that is so hot and cold like Evans.
I would be all over Chris Godwin in this offense, but big pass on Evans
Commanders would look solid with a better QB. If they keep their guys.
Good post. But I'm not sure a team will have to trade for Evans. He might be a cut casualty. Tampa is nearly $60M over the cap right now. That signals one thing to me - the pin in the grenade needs to be pulled by the GM.
Thus far my list includes Michael Thomas, Robbie Anderson, and DeAndre Hopkins as potential trade targets for the Giants to use draft picks on. Thanks in advance for your wise counsel on this post
Link - ( New Window )
Let him get cut sign him to an incentive based deal sure, but trade for him hell no.
We need to add 2 WRs in the 1st 2 days of the draft that compliment Robison.
The WR sweet spot seems to be in the 30-40 range after the top 3 are off the board. Could see us move around if WR is truely the target.
Feel CB is more in play as best available at 25.
Giants, as all teams do, will keep an eye on cap casualties who can be had without giving up trade assets.
Actually, 30 for a receiver is not that old, and he is a big, strong guy.
Plus, he's supposed to be a great person, and he and his wife have done a ton for the Tampa community.
Hate to see him end up in a Dallas or Philly uniform, FWIW.
Quote:
I could see that. I do see the older vet WR market possibly being the best longterm solution for the Giants and it is one that seems to be quickly dismissed. Most of these guys won't break the bank and the idea behind them is to fill an immediate need so you can draft BPA and build the best team long term.
The way I see the current options - you have UFA which doesn't really offer much more than what we fielded last year. And do fans really want to make Allen Lazard or Juju a part of our longterm core build? Because that could be the cost if recent history is an indicator. You also have the premium trade market - well that's going to cost you a 1 or 1+ with a monster 20m/yr+ AAV type of investment. The guys currently being speculated are either WR2s on stacked teams or low end WR1 on a shit team. You're paying upfront for potential with both the draft comp and contract there. And if you miss, that's a big miss.
The obvious answer is to build through the draft. I agree with that completely. But do fans think it's smart for the Giants to enter the draft completely naked with what we currently have under contract? They shouldn't because that's a recipe to reach for need because, as currently constructed, this team is desperate at the position. Like we were across the OL last year at the start of the offseason. The most prudent solution to that is the bargain bin via cuts or cheap trade - imo I'd rather sign the fading alphas to a short term bandaid deal than overpay for potential on a Paris Campbell type or a show-me deal on a similar younger WR which factors about as much into our longterm plans as a 30 year old WR would.
IF you're not going to trade for a 28-31 year old WR making a lot of money, you aint trading for a WR.
As long as we're aware of that. Fine.
I made peace with paying #26 and #8 and hopefully spending some FA money on interior OL and/or LB and then drafting WR(s)
Go back to 21 offseason it was 2 in 5 years which lead to the double bust of Golladay and Toney.
Dont need to use a 1st on 1 every year but you need to keep bringing in talent at WR and should draft 1 a year minimum.
But Evans disappears in games, and that's with Brady.
Can you imagine what this board would turn into, if we spent a lot to get Evans and he disappears for 5 games?
Normies? Lol. Are you for real?
And that was Jacksonville giving up a second and fifth round pick for Calvin Ridley. Those picks are the best possible outcomes because they could also turn into a third and a six, depending on reinstatement.
Regarding the question:
Adding a player as consistent as Evans (9 straight 1,000-yard seasons) would be considered a good get. An extension would immediately follow so I wouldn't get caught up on his current cap figure. However, his extension will likely happen with Tampa. I've only heard they intend to keep him.
What I think/hear:
Schoen and Paton were very close to completing a deal at the deadline involving Jeudy. I think they circle back and with more time complete the deal.
A free agent name to keep an ear out for is Mecole Hardman.
NYG are once again an attractive destination, who wouldn’t want to play for JS, Dave’s, Wink et al.
Not saying the situations are exactly the same, but the Eagles barely made the playoffs last year and got clobbered in their first playoff game. Things can change fast.
A free agent name to keep an ear out for is Mecole Hardman.
I think Hardman is an interesting add if we're going the young underachiever route. Obviously the Kafka connection but he brings something the Giants desperately need in speed. The Chiefs kind of used him almost exclusively underneath and in redzone designed touches this year, which may be an indictment on his vertical abilities. Think they leaned on Watson and MVS more there. I wouldn't have super high expectations for him but he at least gives your WR room something it lacks and provides some cover for the team before entering the draft. I'm guessing he's signing a show-me with any team.
I agree completely that the Giants should be exploring all avenues here and the only angle I'd be against is fishing the top of the UFA pool on the first few days of free agency.
Golden Tate!
Kenny Golladay!
And the free agent market is overpriced every year for WRs.
Build through the draft for a WR. Which is what we saw Joe Schoen do last year.
We hated the first movie. We won’t like “Kenny: The Sequel”