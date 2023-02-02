for display only
O'Cyrus Torrence OG Florida @#25

shocktheworld : 2/2/2023 11:56 am
sorry for posting pay site articles, but this article gives some great insight into Torrence as a person...Rob Sale (our former coach) gushes about this kid, and what a great teammate/person he is. Smart,tough, dependable.. He is seasoned, huge, and ready to play day one... Cybo is going to be a dominant guard and would be a huge step in completing our NFC East style Oline of the future.

How would you like this OL next season:

LT: AT
LG: Bredeson
OC: Gates
RG: Cybo
RT: Neal

we have some some good depth in Ezedu, McKeath, Lemmy, etc but would need to keep stocking the OL depth
CYBO - ( New Window )
I have  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/2/2023 12:01 pm : link
no problem with an interior lineman at #25.
Torrence having a strong week of practice at Senior Bowl  
Rick in Dallas : 2/2/2023 12:02 pm : link
Definitely in play at number 25.
Strong praise from Jeremiah
only thing  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/2/2023 12:03 pm : link
I will throw out there is based on playing time, I am not sure this staff has Bredeson rated higher than Glowinski.

I would also not completely write off Ezeudu (as long as his neck is OK) and McKethan (who Schoen praised in his last press conference).
RE: only thing  
widmerseyebrow : 2/2/2023 12:05 pm : link
In comment 16022780 Eric from BBI said:

I will throw out there is based on playing time, I am not sure this staff has Bredeson rated higher than Glowinski.

I would also not completely write off Ezeudu (as long as his neck is OK) and McKethan (who Schoen praised in his last press conference).


Yea, it wouldn't be surprising to see Ezeudu making a jump in year two (particularly in pass pro) that sees him holding on to a starting job full time.
I recognize  
shocktheworld : 2/2/2023 12:10 pm : link
we need WR, but for me, until we fully address our OL/DL issues, we won't compete in the NFC East...the two players I am keying on for #25 are Cybo and Baylor's DT Siaki Ika

Ika is exactly the player we need to give to Dex and Leo a more frugal snap count...he reminds me of Dexter, and will be a player who would give us many of the same qualities Dex has now. He would be the start of a dominantly DL trio
"I lika Ika" - ( New Window )
Rob Sale said this about Torrence:  
shocktheworld : 2/2/2023 12:12 pm : link
“I owe Cybo a lot. He’s the reason you enjoy coaching,” said Sale, his eyes pooling up. “He has your back and you have his. I’d run through a wall for him.”

nuff said
Works for me.  
Klaatu : 2/2/2023 12:13 pm : link
I don't see it happening, though, even if he's available when the Giants are up. I still feel Schoen is going to be looking for a WR or CB there.
IF he's  
Dave on the UWS : 2/2/2023 12:15 pm : link
BPA at 25 sure!
First Round picks  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/2/2023 12:15 pm : link
Should be for guys in positions of value, QB, Edge, OT, WR, and CB. If Torrence can’t play Tackle, I wouldn’t consider him at #25
yeah  
allstarjim : 2/2/2023 12:20 pm : link
I don't hate it, and I would have no problem with it. But I think given Schoen's comments re: positional value, I would say it's unlikely.

Ide rather get mauch  
BigBlueDawg56 : 2/2/2023 12:21 pm : link
In the 2nd being he can be a swing tackle also. Something we desperately need
It would be a great pick  
Chip : 2/2/2023 12:21 pm : link
The problem with WR is the injury factor and CB it is a higher impact position and therefore more injuries. Games are won and lost in the trenches and having a pocket to step up into is vital.
In the first round  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/2/2023 12:22 pm : link
if you take a interior OL they have to be special almost from the start.

I rather get a impact defender at this spot but this OL needs to be MUCH better next year. The division games showed it still needs a lot of work.

I think a lot depends on what JS feels about the current group and I hope he realizes that being barely average won't cut it in this division.

His mentor in Buffalo just talked about how his team was beat on the lines in the playoffs. Just like last year. Sometime you can learn lessons from failure as well.

I am actually very curious to see how aggressive or not JS is in dealing with this issue.
RE: only thing  
GFAN52 : 2/2/2023 12:24 pm : link
In comment 16022780 Eric from BBI said:

I will throw out there is based on playing time, I am not sure this staff has Bredeson rated higher than Glowinski.

I would also not completely write off Ezeudu (as long as his neck is OK) and McKethan (who Schoen praised in his last press conference).


McKethan is about the same size as Torrence. I'm expecting good things from him if he's fully recovered from his injury.
RE: RE: only thing  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/2/2023 12:26 pm : link
In comment 16022814 GFAN52 said:

In comment 16022780 Eric from BBI said:





I will throw out there is based on playing time, I am not sure this staff has Bredeson rated higher than Glowinski.

I would also not completely write off Ezeudu (as long as his neck is OK) and McKethan (who Schoen praised in his last press conference).



McKethan is about the same size as Torrence. I'm expecting good things from him if he's fully recovered from his injury.


I heard that comment from JS and noted it as well. Be some great news if they felt they may have something special with him.
Cybo is a great name for a lineman  
Punklicker : 2/2/2023 12:26 pm : link
And that matters in my evaluation, haha!
No  
BillT : 2/2/2023 12:28 pm : link
Last year the OL was the priority. We have, Ezudu, Lemieux, Bredeson, Glowinski, probably Gates, and McKethan. I’m sure they will add to that day 3. But spending another #1 on an OL is not smart roster building. We have more important positions to prioritize.
I'd be surprised if he's available at #25  
Metnut : 2/2/2023 12:29 pm : link
Would love the pick though. Kid is a stud and looks ready to be good from day 1. Could put him next to Thomas and you have an elite side of the OL with two young studs.
To be honest, that Oline  
Pepe LePugh : 2/2/2023 12:34 pm : link
Scares the crap out of me. I love Gates, but he’s two years removed from being a solid every down player. Bredesen has never yet reached that level. Neal has been annoyingly slow to show progress. And highly drafted OL in their rookie years have not worked well for us.
It may work out, but it’s far from a guaranteed fix for our OL problems.
...  
shocktheworld : 2/2/2023 12:37 pm : link
"Listed at 6-foot-5 and 347 pounds, Torrence has the leanest muscle mass on the team, according to Sale" wow...

"Torrence rarely touches sweets in the dining hall, and when he does, he assures Sale that it’s “just a taste.”

That mixture of big-man athleticism and self-discipline is why Sale projects Torrence as an All-Pro guard.

“The ones that play a long time in the league are different — football isn’t just a hobby to them,” Sale said. “When it comes to training, nutrition, film study and practice, they’re committed.

“I never had one time to put my foot in his ass and tell him to get moving. There are no bad days with Cybo. He plays sometimes when he doesn’t feel good, but you don’t know it. He’s easy to coach.”
RE: only thing  
Payasdaddy : 2/2/2023 12:40 pm : link
In comment 16022780 Eric from BBI said:

I will throw out there is based on playing time, I am not sure this staff has Bredeson rated higher than Glowinski.

I would also not completely write off Ezeudu (as long as his neck is OK) and McKethan (who Schoen praised in his last press conference).

Ezuedu and mckethen may have upside for sure
If this guy is a beast road grader at OG, put him next to Neal and hopefully blow open some holes consistently on the right side.
RE: RE: only thing  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/2/2023 12:42 pm : link
In comment 16022837 Payasdaddy said:

In comment 16022780 Eric from BBI said:





I will throw out there is based on playing time, I am not sure this staff has Bredeson rated higher than Glowinski.

I would also not completely write off Ezeudu (as long as his neck is OK) and McKethan (who Schoen praised in his last press conference).


Ezuedu and mckethen may have upside for sure
If this guy is a beast road grader at OG, put him next to Neal and hopefully blow open some holes consistently on the right side.


This is my thought as well. Neal taking a very big step with a upper tier RG next to him changes this offense immensely imv. But both things would need to happen.
...  
ryanmkeane : 2/2/2023 12:47 pm : link
Skinner posted a few reps from him today on twitter. Looks like a beast.
I wouldn't rule it out in a weaker draft  
AcesUp : 2/2/2023 12:47 pm : link
Or in a draft that's strengths didn't align with our needs. But looking at how this class is stacking up, I don't know how you ignore WR, CB or Edge if the value is there. WR could be iffy (Giants fans seem to have some tunnel vision here too), some value but can see them being overdrafted in front of us. However, CB and Edge are looking completely stacked early. Hard to imagine a guy with a round 1 grade at one of those spots isn't on the board.

For example, look at all the CBs and Edge players in Daniel Jeremiah's top 50.
Daniel Jeremiah top 50 - ( New Window )
There should be  
AG5686 : 2/2/2023 12:49 pm : link
WR CB LB available at 25
So the no is my answer
RE: There should be  
shocktheworld : 2/2/2023 12:54 pm : link
In comment 16022853 AG5686 said:

WR CB LB available at 25
So the no is my answer


but this draft is deep in WR and CB....you can get some good talent there in rounds 2-4...we're not going to consistently compete in the NFC East without fortifying our OL/DL...we need our Oline to be top notch asap, and then everything else on Offense will work better.. Cybo can be a day one difference maker
RE: I have  
Highlander : 2/2/2023 1:00 pm : link
In comment 16022777 Eric from BBI said:

no problem with an interior lineman at #25.


I completely agree.
RE: RE: There should be  
Sammo85 : 2/2/2023 1:10 pm : link
In comment 16022858 shocktheworld said:

In comment 16022853 AG5686 said:





WR CB LB available at 25
So the no is my answer



but this draft is deep in WR and CB....you can get some good talent there in rounds 2-4...we're not going to consistently compete in the NFC East without fortifying our OL/DL...we need our Oline to be top notch asap, and then everything else on Offense will work better.. Cybo can be a day one difference maker


Same argument can be made with OL, perhaps even more strongly in fact.

As for Torrence - I don’t see an immediate contributor next season. So folks need to keep that in mind. Most Rookie OL struggle.
RE: No  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/2/2023 1:16 pm : link
In comment 16022821 BillT said:

Last year the OL was the priority. We have, Ezudu, Lemieux, Bredeson, Glowinski, probably Gates, and McKethan. I’m sure they will add to that day 3. But spending another #1 on an OL is not smart roster building. We have more important positions to prioritize.


Can't be a consistent winner unless we are able to block the Eagles and Cowboys. And those two teams dominate the line of scrimmage against the Giants. To the point where we lose to back-up quarterbacks.
RE: RE: No  
Sammo85 : 2/2/2023 1:26 pm : link
In comment 16022877 Eric from BBI said:

In comment 16022821 BillT said:





Last year the OL was the priority. We have, Ezudu, Lemieux, Bredeson, Glowinski, probably Gates, and McKethan. I’m sure they will add to that day 3. But spending another #1 on an OL is not smart roster building. We have more important positions to prioritize.



Can't be a consistent winner unless we are able to block the Eagles and Cowboys. And those two teams dominate the line of scrimmage against the Giants. To the point where we lose to back-up quarterbacks.


No problem with building lines and adding playmakers over next two seasons and keeping options for future at QB spot under consideration.
Rob Sale  
Samiam : 2/2/2023 1:43 pm : link
Probably doesn’t mean much but he was part of a pretty crappy coaching staff. And, I thought he thought he was a bad coach who may have been in over his head and is better off in college. Not sure his endorsement means that much.
I have no problem with a G in the 1st  
Rudy5757 : 2/2/2023 1:44 pm : link
Once you get past 15 in the draft the money isn’t as high for players so positional value has less value money wise but you still have the benefit of the 5th year option.

I’d still lean towards a premiere position because they are harder to find later in the draft where Gs seem to be a little easier except if the Giants are drafting them.

I disagree with the OP in that I believe that Glowinski will be a starter for us next year. After Thomas he was our best OL. Ezeudo seems to be the likely candidate to start on the OL. I really think we need a Center and that will probably come in FA imo. I don’t think Gates will be back unless it’s a lower end contract

My best guess is that if this guy is that good he will be long gone by 25. I want the Giants to go BPA with a lean towards WR and CB. We really need to cluster draft WR and get a CB in rounds 1-3.
RE: First Round picks  
UConn4523 : 2/2/2023 1:44 pm : link
In comment 16022798 JoeyBigBlue said:

Should be for guys in positions of value, QB, Edge, OT, WR, and CB. If Torrence can’t play Tackle, I wouldn’t consider him at #25


And when you are on CB4 at that point just take one anyway over a top Guard? I think you can apply this logic to the top 10 picks give/take but 25 is so far away from that that all positions other than special teams should be on the table.
Agree with Eric  
kelly : 2/2/2023 1:56 pm : link
If you can't win the battle in the trenches you are not beating philly and Dallas.

First four picks should all be o line, d line ,and ilb.

Find your receivers and TE in rounds 4-7.
RE: I have  
Victor in CT : 2/2/2023 2:01 pm : link
In comment 16022777 Eric from BBI said:

no problem with an interior lineman at #25.


I wouldn't either BUT, from a long term roster and cap perspective, if a 3rd rd and 5th rd pick (Ezeudu and McKethan) could start it really helps, frees up $$ for other positions and depth
I am here once again to point out  
Semipro Lineman : 2/2/2023 2:01 pm : link
that no one would have a problem drafting a interior defensive lineman in the first round. So why would you have a problem with getting the person responsible for blocking that person?

If Pugh or Flowers ended up being the guys who consistently block Fletcher Cox and friends for the Giants, who you still consider those wasted picks? I'm pretty sure that if that scenario had happened, Eli last few years would have more successful. Just food for thought. And Yes, I will be bringing this point up again and again this year

I don't see it.  
mittenedman : 2/2/2023 2:07 pm : link
Beane and Schoen seem to be big on positional value. I wouldn't be surprised if he traded down from #25 though. Isn't that Belichick's favorite area to trade down? You get a big return and the difference in players from 25-45 isn't that big.
......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 2/2/2023 2:10 pm : link
I'm kinda surprised at all the people who are penciling in resigning and starting Gates on the IOL.

Proof is in the pudding - he wasn't doing enough to earn 100% of the snaps this past season in a league where's its pretty much universally accepted that continuity on the Oline is extremely important.

RE: I have no problem with an interior lineman at #25  
Trainmaster : 2/2/2023 2:19 pm : link
Or even another D lineman.

As Eric has stated, Philly and Dallas are way ahead of the Giants on both lines in term of both starters and backups.

I think only Dex and Andrew Thomas would have a shot at being a starter on either team.

RE: RE: RE: There should be  
shocktheworld : 2/2/2023 2:19 pm : link
In comment 16022870 Sammo85 said:

In comment 16022858 shocktheworld said:





In comment 16022853 AG5686 said:





WR CB LB available at 25
So the no is my answer



but this draft is deep in WR and CB....you can get some good talent there in rounds 2-4...we're not going to consistently compete in the NFC East without fortifying our OL/DL...we need our Oline to be top notch asap, and then everything else on Offense will work better.. Cybo can be a day one difference maker



Same argument can be made with OL, perhaps even more strongly in fact.

As for Torrence - I don’t see an immediate contributor next season. So folks need to keep that in mind. Most Rookie OL struggle.


Appreciate your opinion, but if Rob Sale tells me he’s the most day one ready Olineman in this draft and a potential All Pro… I’m gonna roll with his assessment hehe. Cheers
RE: RE: I have no problem with an interior lineman at #25  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/2/2023 2:22 pm : link
In comment 16022944 Trainmaster said:

Or even another D lineman.

As Eric has stated, Philly and Dallas are way ahead of the Giants on both lines in term of both starters and backups.

I think only Dex and Andrew Thomas would have a shot at being a starter on either team.


I think WFT is as well but the gap is smaller than the other two.
This  
AcidTest : 2/2/2023 2:42 pm : link
isn't complicated people. Take the BPA. The Giants still have a bottom third roster. Great coaching covered that up to a large extent, but this team still has a zillion holes. The OL was patchwork and we had a terrible run defense. This game at all levels is won and lost in the trenches. We desperately need better IOL and DL. Torrence would be fine at #25. So would Schmitz.
RE: RE: No  
BillT : 2/2/2023 4:07 pm : link
In comment 16022877 Eric from BBI said:

In comment 16022821 BillT said:





Last year the OL was the priority. We have, Ezudu, Lemieux, Bredeson, Glowinski, probably Gates, and McKethan. I’m sure they will add to that day 3. But spending another #1 on an OL is not smart roster building. We have more important positions to prioritize.



Can't be a consistent winner unless we are able to block the Eagles and Cowboys. And those two teams dominate the line of scrimmage against the Giants. To the point where we lose to back-up quarterbacks.

The OL last year won't be the OL of next year. The best of Ezudu, Lemieux, Bredeson, Glowinski, probably Gates, McKethan plus a 2nd year Neal and the OL will hopefully be a better group. You have to have some trust in your process. I believe Schoen does.
.....  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 2/2/2023 4:46 pm : link
Quote:

The OL last year won't be the OL of next year. The best of Ezudu, Lemieux, Bredeson, Glowinski, probably Gates, McKethan plus a 2nd year Neal and the OL will hopefully be a better group. You have to have some trust in your process. I believe Schoen does.


Quote:
“It’s really apparent that we have more confidence in our offensive line than you guys do,” Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said on Saturday afternoon in a media session with reporters. “We’re happy with the group we have.”
The Giants  
allstarjim : 2/2/2023 5:08 pm : link
Very much need to acquire two very good receivers, if not one of those being upper echelon. It doesn't matter how they do it. I would feel more comfortable going with a slam-dunk guy like Addison if he's there then hoping Flowers is available at the bottom of round 2.

If they went Torrence in round 1, I'm happy with it, but he's got to be the goods. You can't draft an OG round 1 just for him to be adequate. He's got to be at minimum a future Pro Bowler.

What I don't want to see happen is the Giants go Torrence on day 1, then miss on the value receivers in the 2nd, then settle for a 3rd round or later talent. There are good receivers that can be found in the draft in the middle rounds, but there will be a significant drop-off after round 2 in my estimation.

I'm not trying to find the next Tyler Boyd (which would be a good outcome for 3rd round pick or later), I'm trying to find the next A.J. Brown or at least Terry McLaurin.

They could sign OBJ maybe and then get Flowers or Downs in round 2, then I'm happy... but we're still short a corner. Tough shopping list for Schoen with the resources we have, going to be hard to get everything.
RE: .....  
BillT : 2/2/2023 5:11 pm : link
In comment 16023083 CoughlinHandsonHips said:







The OL last year won't be the OL of next year. The best of Ezudu, Lemieux, Bredeson, Glowinski, probably Gates, McKethan plus a 2nd year Neal and the OL will hopefully be a better group. You have to have some trust in your process. I believe Schoen does.





Quote:


“It’s really apparent that we have more confidence in our offensive line than you guys do,” Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said on Saturday afternoon in a media session with reporters. “We’re happy with the group we have.”

So Joe Schoen is now Dave Gettleman? Schoen virtually signed and drafted more OLs in his first year than Gettleman did in his four years. It was obvious that OL was the priority last year and Schoen spent significant resources on it. But if that's what you think of Schoen then so be it..
…..  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 2/2/2023 7:06 pm : link
What I meant was it could prove disastrous to trust players take the next step vs constantly adding players to keep the pipeline moving
Torrence is a good IOL prospect. Probably needs a good bit of  
chick310 : 2/2/2023 7:26 pm : link
development in his footwork though.

A lot to unpack still in first round guys and whether he makes that grade or is more of a Day 2 guy.

RE: …..  
BillT : 2/2/2023 7:28 pm : link
In comment 16023220 CoughlinHandsonHips said:

What I meant was it could prove disastrous to trust players take the next step vs constantly adding players to keep the pipeline moving

Like I said, I'm fine adding players on the OL and expect them to. Just not making the OL a priority again after last year. This year that's not the priority position.
I am really skeptical Torrance is a 1st rounder  
cosmicj : 2/2/2023 7:43 pm : link
One of the draft guides I read was pointing to this interior OL class as really missing high level talent. Meanwhile, it’s loaded with intriguing edge and WR prospects.
They need to keep adding talent to the OL  
Mattman : 2/2/2023 7:43 pm : link
I love guards late in the 1st and early second as you are getting top iol talent there. having a very good RG is really undervalued here. We all remember Snee and some of remember Ron stone.

3 biggest needs are iol, wrs with good hands and ilb that can bust the gaps and tackle.
I’d take it  
WillVAB : 2/2/2023 7:59 pm : link
The trenches should still be the priority and it’s not a finished product.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/2/2023 8:02 pm : link
I wouldn't be opposed @ all to taking an OL. Look at the Eagles. We gotta improve in the trenches.
Folks...  
AG5686 : 2/2/2023 8:09 pm : link
Our linebackers cannot tackle,our WR cannot separate
Trenton Simpson should be there at 25
Build IOL in later rounds and or FA
This kid is as beast  
Chris684 : 2/2/2023 8:30 pm : link
Plug and play guard.

Would be a great pick at #25
feels alot like the Zion Johnson reports  
wigs in nyc : 2/2/2023 9:38 pm : link
from last year.
