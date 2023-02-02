O'Cyrus Torrence OG Florida @#25

sorry for posting pay site articles, but this article gives some great insight into Torrence as a person...Rob Sale (our former coach) gushes about this kid, and what a great teammate/person he is. Smart,tough, dependable.. He is seasoned, huge, and ready to play day one... Cybo is going to be a dominant guard and would be a huge step in completing our NFC East style Oline of the future.
How would you like this OL next season:
LT: AT
LG: Bredeson
OC: Gates
RG: Cybo
RT: Neal
we have some some good depth in Ezedu, McKeath, Lemmy, etc but would need to keep stocking the OL depth CYBO
Strong praise from Jeremiah
I would also not completely write off Ezeudu (as long as his neck is OK) and McKethan (who Schoen praised in his last press conference).
Yea, it wouldn't be surprising to see Ezeudu making a jump in year two (particularly in pass pro) that sees him holding on to a starting job full time.
Ika is exactly the player we need to give to Dex and Leo a more frugal snap count...he reminds me of Dexter, and will be a player who would give us many of the same qualities Dex has now. He would be the start of a dominantly DL trio
"I lika Ika" - ( New Window )
nuff said
I rather get a impact defender at this spot but this OL needs to be MUCH better next year. The division games showed it still needs a lot of work.
I think a lot depends on what JS feels about the current group and I hope he realizes that being barely average won't cut it in this division.
His mentor in Buffalo just talked about how his team was beat on the lines in the playoffs. Just like last year. Sometime you can learn lessons from failure as well.
I am actually very curious to see how aggressive or not JS is in dealing with this issue.
McKethan is about the same size as Torrence. I'm expecting good things from him if he's fully recovered from his injury.
I will throw out there is based on playing time, I am not sure this staff has Bredeson rated higher than Glowinski.
I heard that comment from JS and noted it as well. Be some great news if they felt they may have something special with him.
It may work out, but it’s far from a guaranteed fix for our OL problems.
"Torrence rarely touches sweets in the dining hall, and when he does, he assures Sale that it’s “just a taste.”
That mixture of big-man athleticism and self-discipline is why Sale projects Torrence as an All-Pro guard.
“The ones that play a long time in the league are different — football isn’t just a hobby to them,” Sale said. “When it comes to training, nutrition, film study and practice, they’re committed.
“I never had one time to put my foot in his ass and tell him to get moving. There are no bad days with Cybo. He plays sometimes when he doesn’t feel good, but you don’t know it. He’s easy to coach.”
Ezuedu and mckethen may have upside for sure
If this guy is a beast road grader at OG, put him next to Neal and hopefully blow open some holes consistently on the right side.
I will throw out there is based on playing time, I am not sure this staff has Bredeson rated higher than Glowinski.
If this guy is a beast road grader at OG, put him next to Neal and hopefully blow open some holes consistently on the right side.
This is my thought as well. Neal taking a very big step with a upper tier RG next to him changes this offense immensely imv. But both things would need to happen.
For example, look at all the CBs and Edge players in Daniel Jeremiah's top 50.
Daniel Jeremiah top 50 - ( New Window )
So the no is my answer
but this draft is deep in WR and CB....you can get some good talent there in rounds 2-4...we're not going to consistently compete in the NFC East without fortifying our OL/DL...we need our Oline to be top notch asap, and then everything else on Offense will work better.. Cybo can be a day one difference maker
I completely agree.
WR CB LB available at 25
So the no is my answer
Same argument can be made with OL, perhaps even more strongly in fact.
As for Torrence - I don’t see an immediate contributor next season. So folks need to keep that in mind. Most Rookie OL struggle.
Can't be a consistent winner unless we are able to block the Eagles and Cowboys. And those two teams dominate the line of scrimmage against the Giants. To the point where we lose to back-up quarterbacks.
Last year the OL was the priority. We have, Ezudu, Lemieux, Bredeson, Glowinski, probably Gates, and McKethan. I’m sure they will add to that day 3. But spending another #1 on an OL is not smart roster building. We have more important positions to prioritize.
No problem with building lines and adding playmakers over next two seasons and keeping options for future at QB spot under consideration.
I’d still lean towards a premiere position because they are harder to find later in the draft where Gs seem to be a little easier except if the Giants are drafting them.
I disagree with the OP in that I believe that Glowinski will be a starter for us next year. After Thomas he was our best OL. Ezeudo seems to be the likely candidate to start on the OL. I really think we need a Center and that will probably come in FA imo. I don’t think Gates will be back unless it’s a lower end contract
My best guess is that if this guy is that good he will be long gone by 25. I want the Giants to go BPA with a lean towards WR and CB. We really need to cluster draft WR and get a CB in rounds 1-3.
And when you are on CB4 at that point just take one anyway over a top Guard? I think you can apply this logic to the top 10 picks give/take but 25 is so far away from that that all positions other than special teams should be on the table.
First four picks should all be o line, d line ,and ilb.
Find your receivers and TE in rounds 4-7.
I wouldn't either BUT, from a long term roster and cap perspective, if a 3rd rd and 5th rd pick (Ezeudu and McKethan) could start it really helps, frees up $$ for other positions and depth
If Pugh or Flowers ended up being the guys who consistently block Fletcher Cox and friends for the Giants, who you still consider those wasted picks? I'm pretty sure that if that scenario had happened, Eli last few years would have more successful. Just food for thought. And Yes, I will be bringing this point up again and again this year
Proof is in the pudding - he wasn't doing enough to earn 100% of the snaps this past season in a league where's its pretty much universally accepted that continuity on the Oline is extremely important.
As Eric has stated, Philly and Dallas are way ahead of the Giants on both lines in term of both starters and backups.
I think only Dex and Andrew Thomas would have a shot at being a starter on either team.
In comment 16022853 AG5686 said:
but this draft is deep in WR and CB....you can get some good talent there in rounds 2-4...we're not going to consistently compete in the NFC East without fortifying our OL/DL...we need our Oline to be top notch asap, and then everything else on Offense will work better.. Cybo can be a day one difference maker
Same argument can be made with OL, perhaps even more strongly in fact.
As for Torrence - I don’t see an immediate contributor next season. So folks need to keep that in mind. Most Rookie OL struggle.
Appreciate your opinion, but if Rob Sale tells me he’s the most day one ready Olineman in this draft and a potential All Pro… I’m gonna roll with his assessment hehe. Cheers
As Eric has stated, Philly and Dallas are way ahead of the Giants on both lines in term of both starters and backups.
I think only Dex and Andrew Thomas would have a shot at being a starter on either team.
I think WFT is as well but the gap is smaller than the other two.
Last year the OL was the priority. We have, Ezudu, Lemieux, Bredeson, Glowinski, probably Gates, and McKethan. I’m sure they will add to that day 3. But spending another #1 on an OL is not smart roster building. We have more important positions to prioritize.
The OL last year won't be the OL of next year. The best of Ezudu, Lemieux, Bredeson, Glowinski, probably Gates, McKethan plus a 2nd year Neal and the OL will hopefully be a better group. You have to have some trust in your process. I believe Schoen does.
If they went Torrence in round 1, I'm happy with it, but he's got to be the goods. You can't draft an OG round 1 just for him to be adequate. He's got to be at minimum a future Pro Bowler.
What I don't want to see happen is the Giants go Torrence on day 1, then miss on the value receivers in the 2nd, then settle for a 3rd round or later talent. There are good receivers that can be found in the draft in the middle rounds, but there will be a significant drop-off after round 2 in my estimation.
I'm not trying to find the next Tyler Boyd (which would be a good outcome for 3rd round pick or later), I'm trying to find the next A.J. Brown or at least Terry McLaurin.
They could sign OBJ maybe and then get Flowers or Downs in round 2, then I'm happy... but we're still short a corner. Tough shopping list for Schoen with the resources we have, going to be hard to get everything.
“It’s really apparent that we have more confidence in our offensive line than you guys do,” Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said on Saturday afternoon in a media session with reporters. “We’re happy with the group we have.”
So Joe Schoen is now Dave Gettleman? Schoen virtually signed and drafted more OLs in his first year than Gettleman did in his four years. It was obvious that OL was the priority last year and Schoen spent significant resources on it. But if that's what you think of Schoen then so be it..
A lot to unpack still in first round guys and whether he makes that grade or is more of a Day 2 guy.
Like I said, I'm fine adding players on the OL and expect them to. Just not making the OL a priority again after last year. This year that's not the priority position.
3 biggest needs are iol, wrs with good hands and ilb that can bust the gaps and tackle.
Trenton Simpson should be there at 25
Build IOL in later rounds and or FA
Would be a great pick at #25