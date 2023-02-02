for display only
Julian Love firing away at Nick Sirianni...

bw in dc : 2/2/2023 4:02 pm
I love this. Love not being shy about how he feels about Siranni's sideline act. He was on GMF. See the link for more...

Quote:
The hosts of NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" then asked Love for his reaction to Sirianni's sideline demeanor while showing a widely circulated video clip of the Eagles' second-year head coach nodding triumphantly in front of a camera during Philadelphia's blowout victory over New York in the NFC divisional round.

"I don't like it. I don't like it at all," Love responded. "He's in for a free ride right now. You guys can coach this team."

Sirianni - The Passenger... - ( New Window )
he should STFU  
bigblue12 : 2/2/2023 4:03 pm : link
they just kicked our rear ends.
RE: he should STFU  
Kmed6000 : 2/2/2023 4:06 pm : link
In comment 16023023 bigblue12 said:
Quote:
they just kicked our rear ends.


that would be a weird interview
I guess Julian is OK with one less team bidding for his services  
widmerseyebrow : 2/2/2023 4:12 pm : link
.
Sour  
Toth029 : 2/2/2023 4:18 pm : link
Grapes maybe.

But Nick is a blowhard.

Eagle fans can like him, but what if Mike McCarthy displayed that arrogance when Dallas whoops their ass? Just comes off weird. Coaches get excited, Daboll does it, but he draws a line and doesn't get in the cameras face and act like a 12 year old.
Loving Love.  
Big Blue '56 : 2/2/2023 4:20 pm : link
Kudos for echoing our feelings here..Keep it going..

Thanks for posting this
RE: he should STFU  
UConn4523 : 2/2/2023 4:21 pm : link
In comment 16023023 bigblue12 said:
Quote:
they just kicked our rear ends.


Why? Losing a game doesn’t mean you can never speak on the matter. He was asked a question and he answered it.
Who cares about that, did they ask him about the ESB being  
ZogZerg : 2/2/2023 4:22 pm : link
lit up in green?
Nick is a  
MotownGIANTS : 2/2/2023 4:25 pm : link
show off, loud, etc ..... So what we got our asses kicked ... Do not want the showboating win ... It is that clean cut.

At least make it competitive.

No problem with the comments about the sideline antics  
j_rud : 2/2/2023 4:28 pm : link
But end it there. The other stuff comes off like sour grapes. Don't disparage the guy. Even if he's s knob. Just not a great look IMO.
This is a players game  
Essex : 2/2/2023 4:28 pm : link
I have seen coaches pump their fists, raise their arms, etc. I have never seen a coach act like Siriani did in any sport, especially while the game is going on.

Even if he isn't getting a free ride, he was acting as if he was in the WWE--not a leader. Can you imagine disciplining a guy for a taunting penalty like Feliciano had against Washington when you, yourself, mug for the cameras. It was bad look. I don't care if they kicked our tails or not.

Sirianni is Italian  
McNally's_Nuts : 2/2/2023 4:32 pm : link
what do you expect?
Love is right.  
Optimus-NY : 2/2/2023 4:32 pm : link
Sirianni's not a special coach. An average to even below average coach in the NFL could succeed greatly with the talent on that squad. Sirianni needs to be careful because people have loooong memories in the NFL. Love is pointing out the obvious, but it's an indictment against Sirianni that he's being viewed like this. Guy's a try hard and an idiot.
I dont like what Sirianni did either...  
DefenseWins : 2/2/2023 4:37 pm : link
but unfortunately I had no way to do anything about it since the Giants did not activate me for that game.

However, Julian could have done his part to quiet this asshole but he didnt.
RE: Sirianni is Italian  
bceagle05 : 2/2/2023 4:41 pm : link
In comment 16023065 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
what do you expect?

Obviously I am kidding  
McNally's_Nuts : 2/2/2023 4:44 pm : link
but his antics are very childish.

Bill Burr was 100 percent right.
......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 2/2/2023 4:48 pm : link
I don't get too worked up about this.

These teams are supposed to hate each other - it makes the games more interesting :)
I saw a quote on twitter  
Fat Wally : 2/2/2023 4:50 pm : link
Somebody said, that Sirianni reminds them of a guy that would yell at his wife in public. Spot On!
RE: I dont like what Sirianni did either...  
Spider56 : 2/2/2023 5:08 pm : link
In comment 16023072 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
but unfortunately I had no way to do anything about it since the Giants did not activate me for that game.

However, Julian could have done his part to quiet this asshole but he didnt.


+1.

Play the game, win with class, then you can talk.
normally I am against "trashing" your opponents...  
BillKo : 2/2/2023 5:18 pm : link
....but Sirianni is trash. In fact, he should expect it how he acts.

So it's fair game from my perspective.

......  
Route 9 : 2/2/2023 5:26 pm : link
Let's see Love play the ball correctly against the Eagles first. Until then?
Eh whatever  
Sean : 2/2/2023 5:30 pm : link
He complimented the roster and then they asked what he thought of Sirianni mean mugging the camera and looking like a buffoon. It’s not like that’s typical head coach behavior. Imagine Parcells doing that? Coughlin? Belichick?
Awww did mean Nuck Sirianni make him sad?  
Producer : 2/2/2023 5:43 pm : link
Go beat him on the football field.
Love did not play well at all against them.  
SirLoinOfBeef : 2/2/2023 5:50 pm : link
Actually, quite poorly in the playoffs.

He should focus on that.
 
christian : 2/2/2023 5:50 pm : link
Quote:
To keep this real, however, I have to say he had the most disappointing performance of the night. Coming into the game, he had 6 missed tackles all year (one of the best rates in the league, all positions). In this game alone, Love missed 5 tackles and allowed the biggest play of the day on the game’s opening drive. Compared to what he offered all season, Love let this defense down in a big way.


Hmmm.
RE: Awww did mean Nuck Sirianni make him sad?  
Route 9 : 2/2/2023 5:58 pm : link
In comment 16023124 Producer said:
Quote:
Go beat him on the football field.


Watch yourself. This team played way over their heads and this year was a neat little cute fun run. There is a cognitive function in the weeds and woods around here. It was exciting to watch them get pulverized by Philly.
RE: RE: Awww did mean Nuck Sirianni make him sad?  
Producer : 2/2/2023 6:15 pm : link
In comment 16023143 Route 9 said:
Quote:
In comment 16023124 Producer said:


Quote:


Go beat him on the football field.



Watch yourself. This team played way over their heads and this year was a neat little cute fun run. There is a cognitive function in the weeds and woods around here. It was exciting to watch them get pulverized by Philly.


I think the full implications of the 38-7 game isn't fully realized. I honestly think it's the worst defeat in Giants playoff history (my lifetime). Yea they lost by a bigger margin at the end of the Simms/LT run, but to lose to the Eagles so soundly was eye opening. And we have people saying, it wasn't so bad... what?

38-7 to the Eagles in the playoffs is an historic embarrassment. People seem afraid to say what it is because they are worried facing reality will set the plan back.
The Giants lost a superbowl  
McNally's_Nuts : 2/2/2023 6:17 pm : link
and blew double digit leads in playoff games 1997 and 2002.

This recent playoff loss is not the worst in team history. It's not even the worst playoff loss to the Eagles in team history.

You're a fucking fool.
Like the 2021 Rams  
Joe Beckwith : 2/2/2023 6:18 pm : link
I believe the Eagles have caught lightning in a bottle this year.
I also believe we beat the Eagles next year.
I’m glad Love gave them bulletin board fodder.
RE: The Giants lost a superbowl  
Producer : 2/2/2023 6:20 pm : link
In comment 16023155 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
and blew double digit leads in playoff games 1997 and 2002.

This recent playoff loss is not the worst in team history. It's not even the worst playoff loss to the Eagles in team history.

You're a fucking fool.


Gee thank you for your kind words. You seem so very in control of your emotions. I'm sure you are a real treat when the chips are really down in your life.

By worst I meant most lopsided by a team that had hope. But you should definitely continue to abuse people with nasty language in your hot takes.
RE: RE: The Giants lost a superbowl  
McNally's_Nuts : 2/2/2023 6:21 pm : link
In comment 16023159 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16023155 McNally's_Nuts said:


Quote:


and blew double digit leads in playoff games 1997 and 2002.

This recent playoff loss is not the worst in team history. It's not even the worst playoff loss to the Eagles in team history.

You're a fucking fool.



Gee thank you for your kind words. You seem so very in control of your emotions. I'm sure you are a real treat when the chips are really down in your life.

By worst I meant most lopsided by a team that had hope. But you should definitely continue to abuse people with nasty language in your hot takes.


Gonna cry about it?
RE: RE: RE: The Giants lost a superbowl  
Producer : 2/2/2023 6:24 pm : link
In comment 16023161 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
In comment 16023159 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16023155 McNally's_Nuts said:


Quote:


and blew double digit leads in playoff games 1997 and 2002.

This recent playoff loss is not the worst in team history. It's not even the worst playoff loss to the Eagles in team history.

You're a fucking fool.



Gee thank you for your kind words. You seem so very in control of your emotions. I'm sure you are a real treat when the chips are really down in your life.

By worst I meant most lopsided by a team that had hope. But you should definitely continue to abuse people with nasty language in your hot takes.



Gonna cry about it?


Oh yea.. you're gonna make me cry for sure. I always get upset when a limp dick, like you, exposes his ignorance, and insufficient genital size, so flagrantly in public. It's embarrassing for all of us.
It's not sour grapes  
Milton : 2/2/2023 6:24 pm : link
He gives the Eagles their due. What higher compliment could a player give another team than to say they're so talented, anyone off the street could coach them to a Super Bowl.
I wonder if attacking and taking advantage of Love with deeper  
chick310 : 2/2/2023 6:24 pm : link
throws was Sirianni’s idea?

Because if he is such a moron but still figured that out, then it sounds like smarter guys would have done it even more frequently.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/2/2023 6:25 pm : link
I love Love-pun intended-but he was awful AF in that last game. He had what, 5 or 6 missed tackles?
RE: It's not sour grapes  
Sean : 2/2/2023 6:29 pm : link
In comment 16023165 Milton said:
Quote:
He gives the Eagles their due. What higher compliment could a player give another team than to say they're so talented, anyone off the street could coach them to a Super Bowl.

Exactly.
Also, Love is not under contract with the Giants  
Sean : 2/2/2023 6:30 pm : link
Although he was wearing Giants gear, he’s a free agent.
RE: The Giants lost a superbowl  
No1MDGiantsFan : 2/2/2023 6:30 pm : link
In comment 16023155 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
and blew double digit leads in playoff games 1997 and 2002.

This recent playoff loss is not the worst in team history. It's not even the worst playoff loss to the Eagles in team history.

You're a fucking fool.


Seriously!! One of the easiest playoff losses of all time to handle. I was over it by halftime. I also knew we were completely outmatched and never stood a chance so my expectations were low.
RE: Awww did mean Nuck Sirianni make him sad?  
GiantGrit : 2/2/2023 6:36 pm : link
In comment 16023124 Producer said:
Quote:
Go beat him on the football field.


Brutal take, not surprised it came from you. He was asked a question and answered honestly. Sirianni acts like a douche on the sideline, Love can't both be disappointed the Giants lost and also correctly call out the douchebaggery?
RE: Like the 2021 Rams  
FStubbs : 2/2/2023 6:39 pm : link
In comment 16023157 Joe Beckwith said:
Quote:
I believe the Eagles have caught lightning in a bottle this year.
I also believe we beat the Eagles next year.
I’m glad Love gave them bulletin board fodder.


Really? "Your team is so talented that anybody could coach them" is bulletin board fodder?

Maybe for Sirianni personally.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/2/2023 6:43 pm : link
While that latest loss to the Eagles sucked, it isn't even in the same stratosphere as Vikes '97, 1/5/03, or XXXV. Hell, the DJax loss was worse & that was a regular season game.
RE: RE: RE: RE: The Giants lost a superbowl  
bwitz : 2/2/2023 6:47 pm : link
In comment 16023164 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16023161 McNally's_Nuts said:


Quote:


In comment 16023159 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16023155 McNally's_Nuts said:


Quote:


and blew double digit leads in playoff games 1997 and 2002.

This recent playoff loss is not the worst in team history. It's not even the worst playoff loss to the Eagles in team history.

You're a fucking fool.



Gee thank you for your kind words. You seem so very in control of your emotions. I'm sure you are a real treat when the chips are really down in your life.

By worst I meant most lopsided by a team that had hope. But you should definitely continue to abuse people with nasty language in your hot takes.



Gonna cry about it?



Oh yea.. you're gonna make me cry for sure. I always get upset when a limp dick, like you, exposes his ignorance, and insufficient genital size, so flagrantly in public. It's embarrassing for all of us.


It’s so funny when you try to act superior in one post and ridicule someone for using vulgarities and then stoop to their level on the next. You’re such a fucking fraud.
RE: RE: Like the 2021 Rams  
Giantfan in skinland : 2/2/2023 6:48 pm : link
In comment 16023184 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 16023157 Joe Beckwith said:


Quote:


I believe the Eagles have caught lightning in a bottle this year.
I also believe we beat the Eagles next year.
I’m glad Love gave them bulletin board fodder.



Really? "Your team is so talented that anybody could coach them" is bulletin board fodder?

Maybe for Sirianni personally.


It's the funniest thing for Eagles fans and players to be insulted about. Try asking them why he's wrong? Is the roster not stacked? Do you think the Eagles don't have the best OL in the league? Maybe Wrs too. Run game (when you factor in Hurts)? Top 5 two-way
TE. Top 3 defense? The only hole on the roster is the big one that dances around on the sidelines.
RE: ...  
Producer : 2/2/2023 6:50 pm : link
In comment 16023195 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
While that latest loss to the Eagles sucked, it isn't even in the same stratosphere as Vikes '97, 1/5/03, or XXXV. Hell, the DJax loss was worse & that was a regular season game.


I think reasonable people could disagree. This was bad and I don't think this community is dealing with the reality.

Up and coming team, our $35M QB, getting wiped out by Sirianni and the Eagles. 38-7
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The Giants lost a superbowl  
Producer : 2/2/2023 6:52 pm : link
In comment 16023199 bwitz said:
Quote:
In comment 16023164 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16023161 McNally's_Nuts said:


Quote:


In comment 16023159 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16023155 McNally's_Nuts said:


Quote:


and blew double digit leads in playoff games 1997 and 2002.

This recent playoff loss is not the worst in team history. It's not even the worst playoff loss to the Eagles in team history.

You're a fucking fool.



Gee thank you for your kind words. You seem so very in control of your emotions. I'm sure you are a real treat when the chips are really down in your life.

By worst I meant most lopsided by a team that had hope. But you should definitely continue to abuse people with nasty language in your hot takes.



Gonna cry about it?



Oh yea.. you're gonna make me cry for sure. I always get upset when a limp dick, like you, exposes his ignorance, and insufficient genital size, so flagrantly in public. It's embarrassing for all of us.



It’s so funny when you try to act superior in one post and ridicule someone for using vulgarities and then stoop to their level on the next. You’re such a fucking fraud.


Are you sure you know what the word *fraud* means?
Producer.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/2/2023 6:55 pm : link
The reality is that the Eagles are leaps & bounds better than us. I admit as much. And I think Schoen admitted as much in his season ending presser. We got a ways to go to get on their level. Thankfully I think we have the right people in place with Schoen & Dabs.
I mean he said what everyone was already thinking  
No1MDGiantsFan : 2/2/2023 7:00 pm : link
.
RE: Producer.  
Producer : 2/2/2023 7:03 pm : link
In comment 16023209 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
The reality is that the Eagles are leaps & bounds better than us. I admit as much. And I think Schoen admitted as much in his season ending presser. We got a ways to go to get on their level. Thankfully I think we have the right people in place with Schoen & Dabs.


I agree. I am excited about Daboll and cautiously optimistic about Schoen.

Those Giants teams that lost all those games, they weren't all that good. I was disappointed by them too, but I never thought any of them would win the SB, including the Fassel/Collins team of 2000.

This game was huge for many reasons. Are the Eagles becoming a dynasty? Is Jones the guy? Etc. I don't remember Simms/Eli teams looking so awful early in their careers, incl 2005 Carolina.
Don't care what he said about the coach  
Woodstock : 2/2/2023 7:07 pm : link
I care that he bent the knee to the Eagles players and he played like it too


Interesting...  
Brown_Hornet : 2/2/2023 7:08 pm : link
...that some here are discounting Love's opinion or his place in expressing it by attaching it to his performance.
RE: Awww did mean Nuck Sirianni make him sad?  
BillKo : 2/2/2023 7:28 pm : link
In comment 16023124 Producer said:
Quote:
Go beat him on the football field.


Mean? More like douchey.

Sad? More like Love answering a question about the douchey behavior.

Seems about right to me.
We like going on tv and telling the world  
Woodstock : 2/2/2023 7:37 pm : link
That we had no chance because they're more talented. Hell, they don't even need a coach to beat our ass. I'm sure captains of old like Harry Carson would say the same on tv
In pretty much every NFL game  
cosmicj : 2/2/2023 7:39 pm : link
One team beats another one. Does that mean it’s ok for the winning coach to act with total full on douchbaggery at the end of each of those wins? No.
I like players and coaches to be respectful  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/2/2023 7:49 pm : link
to the game. At the professional level with such popularity good examples have meaning for the young players imv.

Love gave his opinion. I would have just preferred we need to be better and that type of thing won't happen. I look forward to helping my team next season be better next time.

But a move on situation at this point.
They really REALLY dragged it out of him  
oghwga : 2/2/2023 8:01 pm : link
I watched it this morning. He also said that he didn't play well and he specifically talked about a play he didn't make.

I have no beef with it.
LOS.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/2/2023 8:05 pm : link
Love is a UFA. I hope he's back, but I wouldn't be shocked if he's elsewhere next fall. Rosenhaus is his agent after all. We gotta remember X too when it comes to contract extensions.
Most reasonable people  
UConn4523 : 2/2/2023 8:11 pm : link
already knew how vast the roster difference is and that it was going to require a miracle to win the game. This wasnt close to being the worst loss.
RE: LOS.  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/2/2023 8:15 pm : link
In comment 16023292 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Love is a UFA. I hope he's back, but I wouldn't be shocked if he's elsewhere next fall. Rosenhaus is his agent after all. We gotta remember X too when it comes to contract extensions.


I like to keep most of the group (better players) if they can fit it in financially but fine with letting players go if they get at least get a comparable talent in. Sort of shed whoever as the draft catches up.

My "move on" was about the comment. Like not a very big deal. I wouldn't be surprised if Love wished he could take a mulligan and answered differently.
RE: RE: Producer.  
BigBlueShock : 2/2/2023 8:24 pm : link
In comment 16023216 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16023209 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


The reality is that the Eagles are leaps & bounds better than us. I admit as much. And I think Schoen admitted as much in his season ending presser. We got a ways to go to get on their level. Thankfully I think we have the right people in place with Schoen & Dabs.



I agree. I am excited about Daboll and cautiously optimistic about Schoen.

Those Giants teams that lost all those games, they weren't all that good. I was disappointed by them too, but I never thought any of them would win the SB, including the Fassel/Collins team of 2000.

This game was huge for many reasons. Are the Eagles becoming a dynasty? Is Jones the guy? Etc. I don't remember Simms/Eli teams looking so awful early in their careers, incl 2005 Carolina.

And there it is. Your incredibly over the top reaction to them getting beat by a much better team is 100% because Daniel Jones is the QB. You tried masking it and you’ll still deny it now but every single person that is familiar with you on this board knows it. If this was the Chargers losing to KC by this score you’d shrug it off as the more talented team beating an over achieving team that is on the upswing and just got outplayed on that day. You’re as predictable as you are lame. Embarrassing
Sirriani s antics didn't go unnoticed on the sideline  
Blue21 : 2/2/2023 8:51 pm : link
and didn't go over well with the Giants players. What Love said wasn't that bad.I guess I m a homer but he didn't say anything everyone else already noticed. What goes around comes around. Giants will eventually beat the Eagles. It ll be that much sweeter when they do. Who knows, maybe as soon as next year.
Sirianni is a Dick  
Angus : 2/2/2023 8:53 pm : link
Nuf said.
Sirianni is a trailblazer  
bluefin : 2/2/2023 9:04 pm : link
He’s the first NFL HC to behave like this. Forget Vince Lombardi, he’s emulating McMahon. Next year Nuck will take the mic from Pam Oliver and go full heel; and years from now when the National Draftkings Football League goes all-out WWE-on-turf, they’ll look back at Nucky as the guy who started it all.
RE: RE: RE: Producer.  
Producer : 2/2/2023 9:04 pm : link
In comment 16023311 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16023216 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16023209 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


The reality is that the Eagles are leaps & bounds better than us. I admit as much. And I think Schoen admitted as much in his season ending presser. We got a ways to go to get on their level. Thankfully I think we have the right people in place with Schoen & Dabs.



I agree. I am excited about Daboll and cautiously optimistic about Schoen.

Those Giants teams that lost all those games, they weren't all that good. I was disappointed by them too, but I never thought any of them would win the SB, including the Fassel/Collins team of 2000.

This game was huge for many reasons. Are the Eagles becoming a dynasty? Is Jones the guy? Etc. I don't remember Simms/Eli teams looking so awful early in their careers, incl 2005 Carolina.


And there it is. Your incredibly over the top reaction to them getting beat by a much better team is 100% because Daniel Jones is the QB. You tried masking it and you’ll still deny it now but every single person that is familiar with you on this board knows it. If this was the Chargers losing to KC by this score you’d shrug it off as the more talented team beating an over achieving team that is on the upswing and just got outplayed on that day. You’re as predictable as you are lame. Embarrassing


We were the less talented team that got beat by a great team. You're right. But if it was Herbert who came up so small in the division round, I wouldn't white wash it. And neither would you. Jones was bad in that game, dude. People are telling me, on BBI, he is worth 40M. This is his moment. And he threw up a stinker in a pivotal game. He'll be our QB next year, I agree, but when can I expect him to compete at the highest level? Because the same people who are telling me we have to give him $40M, don't want to acquire a WR he needs to allegedly do well here.
BBS  
ColHowPepper : 2/2/2023 9:48 pm : link
It's impressive, though, one has to admit, how every thread no matter how substantively far afield from DJ, has to be brought to bear. It's a sad obsession, apparently he takes ecstatic delight in bashing the perceived shortcomings of another. Schadenfreude often belies the shortcomings of the abuser
RE: BBS  
Producer : 2/2/2023 9:49 pm : link
In comment 16023402 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
It's impressive, though, one has to admit, how every thread no matter how substantively far afield from DJ, has to be brought to bear. It's a sad obsession, apparently he takes ecstatic delight in bashing the perceived shortcomings of another. Schadenfreude often belies the shortcomings of the abuser


Not bad. But you could use an editor.
RE: he should STFU  
Scuzzlebutt : 2/2/2023 10:30 pm : link
In comment 16023023 bigblue12 said:
Quote:
they just kicked our rear ends.


So because they lost he needs to be ok with Sirianni acting like a classless douchebag? Everything Love said is correct and I don’t care that he said it out loud.
RE: I like players and coaches to be respectful  
giantstock : 2/2/2023 10:49 pm : link
In comment 16023279 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
to the game. At the professional level with such popularity good examples have meaning for the young players imv.

Love gave his opinion. I would have just preferred we need to be better and that type of thing won't happen. I look forward to helping my team next season be better next time.

But a move on situation at this point.


Love has a right to express opinion regardless of what happens next time. He is a professional player that has earned the right to hint that the opposing coach is an ass. It's no big deal.

He was an ass for that end of half goal-line play too.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Producer.  
giantstock : 2/2/2023 11:06 pm : link
In comment 16023351 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16023311 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:





And there it is. Your incredibly over the top reaction to them getting beat by a much better team is 100% because Daniel Jones is the QB. You tried masking it and you’ll still deny it now but every single person that is familiar with you on this board knows it. If this was the Chargers losing to KC by this score you’d shrug it off as the more talented team beating an over achieving team that is on the upswing and just got outplayed on that day. You’re as predictable as you are lame. Embarrassing



We were the less talented team that got beat by a great team. You're right. But if it was Herbert who came up so small in the division round, I wouldn't white wash it. And neither would you. Jones was bad in that game, dude. People are telling me, on BBI, he is worth 40M. This is his moment. And he threw up a stinker in a pivotal game. He'll be our QB next year, I agree, but when can I expect him to compete at the highest level? Because the same people who are telling me we have to give him $40M, don't want to acquire a WR he needs to allegedly do well here.


I cringe if the Giants pay Jones $40M. Secondly, he does need a #1 WR badly.

Third- he did compete at the highest level. He won a Playoff Game. Winning a playoff game is a big deal. It's not $40M worth - but anyhow our QB outplayed their QB in rd 1. That is the highest level.

Fourth - yes he played awful the next round. Awful. But the prior game counts.
If Love had played well, would that make what he said more true?  
Greg from LI : 2/2/2023 11:08 pm : link
Love’s performance is completely irrelevant to whether Sirianni acts like a clown on the sideline, which he absolutely does.
Blowing a 4 td lead  
dancing blue bear : 2/2/2023 11:11 pm : link
To the jaguars. The fucking Jags! That’s some elite shit. Glad your jerk surrogate didn’t come up small. I’d hate for you to waste all that paint. I’m actually embarrassed I responded to you and giving you the attention you crave. Completely worthless poster.

Sirianno is a jerk off. Love is not the only person to call it out. He can act however he wants. Win or lose. Right now he’s got a stacked team. Born on 3rd and acting like he hit a triple. That’s what douchebags do. We shall see what happens when the worm turns. I’d be embarrassed AF if daboll acted like that. But that’s why he’s a great fit for that shithole city.

giantstock  
Producer : 2/2/2023 11:24 pm : link
You're right. The Vikings win is a big deal, and Jones played great in that game. I'd love for that level of play become the norm.
RE: Sirianni is Italian  
JohnF : 2/2/2023 11:36 pm : link
In comment 16023065 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
what do you expect?


Vince Lombardi was Italian, too. Vince knew the difference between class and ass, though (something Sirianni has yet to figure out).
screw the SB  
sb2003 : 2/3/2023 12:54 am : link
Next season
is gonna be fun!
RE: RE: RE: RE: The Giants lost a superbowl  
McNally's_Nuts : 2/3/2023 8:54 am : link
In comment 16023164 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16023161 McNally's_Nuts said:


Quote:


In comment 16023159 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16023155 McNally's_Nuts said:


Quote:


and blew double digit leads in playoff games 1997 and 2002.

This recent playoff loss is not the worst in team history. It's not even the worst playoff loss to the Eagles in team history.

You're a fucking fool.



Gee thank you for your kind words. You seem so very in control of your emotions. I'm sure you are a real treat when the chips are really down in your life.

By worst I meant most lopsided by a team that had hope. But you should definitely continue to abuse people with nasty language in your hot takes.



Gonna cry about it?



Oh yea.. you're gonna make me cry for sure. I always get upset when a limp dick, like you, exposes his ignorance, and insufficient genital size, so flagrantly in public. It's embarrassing for all of us.


https://media.giphy.com/media/KDWN1vyBOMhfmVtQsa/giphy.gif

McNally  
Daniel in Kentucky : 2/3/2023 9:14 am : link
Don’t worry, Producer is one of the most frequently bad posters on this board; and then found a way to turn this thread into a Daniel Jones thread which we all know he loves to crap on.

He is possibly the biggest hypocrite on this board saying people can’t judge his motivations and then imputing your intent to posts and then saying you have non functional genitalia.

This guy is such a joke as the owner of the site has also said.
When I think of a loser I think of someone who constantly posts acidic remarks on a message board - aka - Producer
RE: RE: RE: Awww did mean Nuck Sirianni make him sad?  
joeinpa : 2/3/2023 9:29 am : link
In comment 16023154 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16023143 Route 9 said:


Quote:


In comment 16023124 Producer said:


Quote:


Go beat him on the football field.



Watch yourself. This team played way over their heads and this year was a neat little cute fun run. There is a cognitive function in the weeds and woods around here. It was exciting to watch them get pulverized by Philly.



I think the full implications of the 38-7 game isn't fully realized. I honestly think it's the worst defeat in Giants playoff history (my lifetime). Yea they lost by a bigger margin at the end of the Simms/LT run, but to lose to the Eagles so soundly was eye opening. And we have people saying, it wasn't so bad... what?

38-7 to the Eagles in the playoffs is an historic embarrassment. People seem afraid to say what it is because they are worried facing reality will set the plan back.


Reality? Here s reality: The Giants won 10 games, including a play off game in a season where you thought they were a 3 win team.

Their quarterback who you said was a career backup and of whom you stated the Giants would not resign, is about to sign for 30+ million; he finished the season with a top 10 QBR

They had some wonderful wins at the end of the season, with the play offs on the line, the type of game they have been losing for the past decade led by their physically gifted young quarterback

Yet you decide the blowout to the Eagles is the game that defines the season; in the process exaggerating its historic significance

It seems your posts here continue to be driven by your determination to not even consider you have been wrong about Daniel, your choice, but a puzzling one for a Giants fan.


Joeinpa  
Daniel in Kentucky : 2/3/2023 9:40 am : link
Exactly!
This guy is such a weirdo.
Who has to post the same thing on unrelated threads over and over and over…
Doesn’t he have a job, or friends, or a hobby, or anything besides spewing his venom on a message board - strange indeed.
RE: If Love had played well, would that make what he said more true?  
christian : 2/3/2023 9:48 am : link
In comment 16023467 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Love’s performance is completely irrelevant to whether Sirianni acts like a clown on the sideline, which he absolutely does.


Eh, if Love would have said That guy is a total dork and looks like a bozo on the sideline - cool.

But challenging the bona fides of a coach who had the good sense to keep targeting you and you shit your pants just seems like the wrong timing.
overblown  
MeanBunny : 2/3/2023 5:11 pm : link
It was more a compliment on the talent on Eagles
RE: RE: ...  
k2tampa : 2/3/2023 5:23 pm : link
In comment 16023203 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 16023195 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


While that latest loss to the Eagles sucked, it isn't even in the same stratosphere as Vikes '97, 1/5/03, or XXXV. Hell, the DJax loss was worse & that was a regular season game.



I think reasonable people could disagree. This was bad and I don't think this community is dealing with the reality.

Up and coming team, our $35M QB, getting wiped out by Sirianni and the Eagles. 38-7


Up and coming team, that no one expected to get to the playoffs, that everyone knows has major deficiencies. Who in their right mind expected them to beat the Eagles. Anyone with a brain was hoping for a competitive game. I felt way worse after the 2001 Super Bowl.
RE: RE: RE: Producer.  
k2tampa : 2/3/2023 5:37 pm : link
In comment 16023311 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16023216 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 16023209 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


The reality is that the Eagles are leaps & bounds better than us. I admit as much. And I think Schoen admitted as much in his season ending presser. We got a ways to go to get on their level. Thankfully I think we have the right people in place with Schoen & Dabs.



I agree. I am excited about Daboll and cautiously optimistic about Schoen.

Those Giants teams that lost all those games, they weren't all that good. I was disappointed by them too, but I never thought any of them would win the SB, including the Fassel/Collins team of 2000.

This game was huge for many reasons. Are the Eagles becoming a dynasty? Is Jones the guy? Etc. I don't remember Simms/Eli teams looking so awful early in their careers, incl 2005 Carolina.


And there it is. Your incredibly over the top reaction to them getting beat by a much better team is 100% because Daniel Jones is the QB. You tried masking it and you’ll still deny it now but every single person that is familiar with you on this board knows it. If this was the Chargers losing to KC by this score you’d shrug it off as the more talented team beating an over achieving team that is on the upswing and just got outplayed on that day. You’re as predictable as you are lame. Embarrassing


You must not have watched a lot of games in Simms' early years. Wait a second, they didn't get in the playoffs in Simms' early years. He didn't get there til year 6, with a lot better roster than this team threw out there.
