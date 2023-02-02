Julian Love firing away at Nick Sirianni...

The hosts of NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" then asked Love for his reaction to Sirianni's sideline demeanor while showing a widely circulated video clip of the Eagles' second-year head coach nodding triumphantly in front of a camera during Philadelphia's blowout victory over New York in the NFC divisional round.



"I don't like it. I don't like it at all," Love responded. "He's in for a free ride right now. You guys can coach this team."