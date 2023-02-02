Julian Love firing away at Nick Sirianni...

I love this. Love not being shy about how he feels about Siranni's sideline act. He was on GMF. See the link for more...
Sirianni - The Passenger...
|The hosts of NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" then asked Love for his reaction to Sirianni's sideline demeanor while showing a widely circulated video clip of the Eagles' second-year head coach nodding triumphantly in front of a camera during Philadelphia's blowout victory over New York in the NFC divisional round.
"I don't like it. I don't like it at all," Love responded. "He's in for a free ride right now. You guys can coach this team."
that would be a weird interview
But Nick is a blowhard.
Eagle fans can like him, but what if Mike McCarthy displayed that arrogance when Dallas whoops their ass? Just comes off weird. Coaches get excited, Daboll does it, but he draws a line and doesn't get in the cameras face and act like a 12 year old.
Thanks for posting this
Why? Losing a game doesn’t mean you can never speak on the matter. He was asked a question and he answered it.
At least make it competitive.
Even if he isn't getting a free ride, he was acting as if he was in the WWE--not a leader. Can you imagine disciplining a guy for a taunting penalty like Feliciano had against Washington when you, yourself, mug for the cameras. It was bad look. I don't care if they kicked our tails or not.
However, Julian could have done his part to quiet this asshole but he didnt.
Bill Burr was 100 percent right.
These teams are supposed to hate each other - it makes the games more interesting :)
However, Julian could have done his part to quiet this asshole but he didnt.
+1.
Play the game, win with class, then you can talk.
So it's fair game from my perspective.
He should focus on that.
Hmmm.
Watch yourself. This team played way over their heads and this year was a neat little cute fun run. There is a cognitive function in the weeds and woods around here. It was exciting to watch them get pulverized by Philly.
Go beat him on the football field.
Watch yourself. This team played way over their heads and this year was a neat little cute fun run. There is a cognitive function in the weeds and woods around here. It was exciting to watch them get pulverized by Philly.
I think the full implications of the 38-7 game isn't fully realized. I honestly think it's the worst defeat in Giants playoff history (my lifetime). Yea they lost by a bigger margin at the end of the Simms/LT run, but to lose to the Eagles so soundly was eye opening. And we have people saying, it wasn't so bad... what?
38-7 to the Eagles in the playoffs is an historic embarrassment. People seem afraid to say what it is because they are worried facing reality will set the plan back.
This recent playoff loss is not the worst in team history. It's not even the worst playoff loss to the Eagles in team history.
You're a fucking fool.
I also believe we beat the Eagles next year.
I’m glad Love gave them bulletin board fodder.
This recent playoff loss is not the worst in team history. It's not even the worst playoff loss to the Eagles in team history.
You're a fucking fool.
Gee thank you for your kind words. You seem so very in control of your emotions. I'm sure you are a real treat when the chips are really down in your life.
By worst I meant most lopsided by a team that had hope. But you should definitely continue to abuse people with nasty language in your hot takes.
and blew double digit leads in playoff games 1997 and 2002.
This recent playoff loss is not the worst in team history. It's not even the worst playoff loss to the Eagles in team history.
You're a fucking fool.
Gee thank you for your kind words. You seem so very in control of your emotions. I'm sure you are a real treat when the chips are really down in your life.
By worst I meant most lopsided by a team that had hope. But you should definitely continue to abuse people with nasty language in your hot takes.
Gonna cry about it?
Oh yea.. you're gonna make me cry for sure. I always get upset when a limp dick, like you, exposes his ignorance, and insufficient genital size, so flagrantly in public. It's embarrassing for all of us.
Because if he is such a moron but still figured that out, then it sounds like smarter guys would have done it even more frequently.
Exactly.
This recent playoff loss is not the worst in team history. It's not even the worst playoff loss to the Eagles in team history.
You're a fucking fool.
Seriously!! One of the easiest playoff losses of all time to handle. I was over it by halftime. I also knew we were completely outmatched and never stood a chance so my expectations were low.
Brutal take, not surprised it came from you. He was asked a question and answered honestly. Sirianni acts like a douche on the sideline, Love can't both be disappointed the Giants lost and also correctly call out the douchebaggery?
I also believe we beat the Eagles next year.
I’m glad Love gave them bulletin board fodder.
Really? "Your team is so talented that anybody could coach them" is bulletin board fodder?
Maybe for Sirianni personally.
I agree. I am excited about Daboll and cautiously optimistic about Schoen.
Those Giants teams that lost all those games, they weren't all that good. I was disappointed by them too, but I never thought any of them would win the SB, including the Fassel/Collins team of 2000.
This game was huge for many reasons. Are the Eagles becoming a dynasty? Is Jones the guy? Etc. I don't remember Simms/Eli teams looking so awful early in their careers, incl 2005 Carolina.
Mean? More like douchey.
Sad? More like Love answering a question about the douchey behavior.
Seems about right to me.
Love gave his opinion. I would have just preferred we need to be better and that type of thing won't happen. I look forward to helping my team next season be better next time.
But a move on situation at this point.
I have no beef with it.
I like to keep most of the group (better players) if they can fit it in financially but fine with letting players go if they get at least get a comparable talent in. Sort of shed whoever as the draft catches up.
My "move on" was about the comment. Like not a very big deal. I wouldn't be surprised if Love wished he could take a mulligan and answered differently.
The reality is that the Eagles are leaps & bounds better than us. I admit as much. And I think Schoen admitted as much in his season ending presser. We got a ways to go to get on their level. Thankfully I think we have the right people in place with Schoen & Dabs.
I agree. I am excited about Daboll and cautiously optimistic about Schoen.
Those Giants teams that lost all those games, they weren't all that good. I was disappointed by them too, but I never thought any of them would win the SB, including the Fassel/Collins team of 2000.
This game was huge for many reasons. Are the Eagles becoming a dynasty? Is Jones the guy? Etc. I don't remember Simms/Eli teams looking so awful early in their careers, incl 2005 Carolina.
And there it is. Your incredibly over the top reaction to them getting beat by a much better team is 100% because Daniel Jones is the QB. You tried masking it and you’ll still deny it now but every single person that is familiar with you on this board knows it. If this was the Chargers losing to KC by this score you’d shrug it off as the more talented team beating an over achieving team that is on the upswing and just got outplayed on that day. You’re as predictable as you are lame. Embarrassing
Not bad. But you could use an editor.
So because they lost he needs to be ok with Sirianni acting like a classless douchebag? Everything Love said is correct and I don’t care that he said it out loud.
Love gave his opinion. I would have just preferred we need to be better and that type of thing won't happen. I look forward to helping my team next season be better next time.
But a move on situation at this point.
Love has a right to express opinion regardless of what happens next time. He is a professional player that has earned the right to hint that the opposing coach is an ass. It's no big deal.
He was an ass for that end of half goal-line play too.
Sirianno is a jerk off. Love is not the only person to call it out. He can act however he wants. Win or lose. Right now he’s got a stacked team. Born on 3rd and acting like he hit a triple. That’s what douchebags do. We shall see what happens when the worm turns. I’d be embarrassed AF if daboll acted like that. But that’s why he’s a great fit for that shithole city.
Vince Lombardi was Italian, too. Vince knew the difference between class and ass, though (something Sirianni has yet to figure out).
is gonna be fun!
This guy is such a weirdo.
Who has to post the same thing on unrelated threads over and over and over…
Doesn’t he have a job, or friends, or a hobby, or anything besides spewing his venom on a message board - strange indeed.
Eh, if Love would have said That guy is a total dork and looks like a bozo on the sideline - cool.
But challenging the bona fides of a coach who had the good sense to keep targeting you and you shit your pants just seems like the wrong timing.
